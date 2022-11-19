Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22075347
Match for Jain Handsome boy 10.08.1992, 9.20 am, Rajpura / 5'-9'', B.Tech Software consultant Noida 21 LPA, Caste no bar. Working girl required. Call 62844-96016.
BRAHMIN
CL22081609
Educated homely Manglik/Non-Manglik match for Brahmin handsome Manglik boy, 07.08.1991, 11.05 am Ludhiana, 5'-9", B.Tech., working Gurgaon, package 8 lacs, WhatsApp 98886-90605.
BRAHMIN
CL22082910
Manglik/Non-manglik match for Jalandhar based Saraswat Brahmin Manglik vegetarian, teetotaller boy, B.Tech, working with Infosys, 6'-1", 06 Feb. 1991, 01:14 am, Hoshiarpur. Upper caste welcome. Bureau strictly excuse. 7589075463.
BRAHMIN
CL22083004
SMF Saraswat Brahmin New Zealand citizen, well-settled boy, 5'-11", 6.10.1988, 6.51 am, Jalandhar, coming India today. Upper caste welcome. 9876600382.
BRAHMIN
CL22083046
Suitable match for Brahmin Bhardwaj boy, 07.8.95, 12:05 am, Kharar (Mohali), 5’-6”, B.Com, working own Business, well settled. Contact 98551-65312.
BRAHMIN
CL22083137
Saraswat pure vegetarian Brahmin boy born and raised in New York, 31, 6'-1", non-smoker, non-drinker. Looking for beautiful, educated and tall girl. Whatsapp: 001-347-307-3415. E-mail: rajisharmany@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22083328
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 5'-11"/17.05.1994, LL.B., Panchkula. Own business. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 85580-93667. E-mail: sharmapro5@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22083630
Jalandhar based Saraswat Bhardwaj-Kunra Brahmin family seeks amiable girl for son, 33 years, 5'-8", practising Advocate with seven years practice, own house, chamber & office. Elder brother Class-I Central Govt officer. Bhabhi Punjab Govt teacher. Father retired Central Govt officer. Mother housewife. Looking for Govt teacher/employee, established entrepreneur girl, without any liabilities at all. Contact: 9810562212.
BRAHMIN
CL22083645
Visiting India, UK born/citizen well settled, Brahmin boy, 02.02.1994, handsome, 5ft11, seeking EXTREMELY beautiful bride. Lovelygoswami@hotmail.com WhatsApp +44 7870 806910
BRAHMIN
CL22084116
Suitable match non manglik, manglik for Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian boy 5'-7", 03 July 1991, 09:20 pm, Ambala. MCA working MNC as Senior Engineer Noida, 12 LPA, Parents pensioners. Whattsapp/ call 82952-22001.
BRAHMIN
CL22084177
Match for Gaur Brahmin boy, working Melbourne Australia, Apr. 91, 5'-9", native Kurukshetra. 99577-71961.
BRAHMIN
CL22084263
Suitable match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin boy Post Graduate, 5'-10", July 1991 born, working in reputed Limited Company, Mohali. Package 4.19 LPA. Tricity working girl preferred. Share biodata Whatsapp 94170-08261.
BRAHMIN
CL22084528
Match for Canadian PR Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy, 08.08.1995, 10:30 am, Phagwara, 5'-7". Preferred Canadian girl. 98761-36838.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22082231
MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS Pedodontist Gursikh Khatri teetotalar boy, 5'-9',1992 born, Senior Lecturer in Dental College, Mohali & consultant Pedodontist in tricity. Reputed landlord family of punjab, Only son and younger sister doing MD. Whatsapp no-9878007010.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22082896
Suitable match (any stream) for US Sikh Doctor 30, 6'-1". Working at heavy salary. Girl's merit main consideration. Whatsapp pictures/details at 07710437702.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22082971
Doctor match for Arora Sikh boy, 5’-11”, Oct. 93, MS Ortho. Working in reputed hospital, Ludhiana. 85560-98643
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22083311
Professionally qualified, working match for Arora Sikh handsome, turbaned, Er. boy, 28, 5'-10", Class-I officer in PSU Oil company. Maternal side Jat Sikh. Only whatsapp biodata. 9815167656. Marriage bureau excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL22078460
Well settled Jat Sikh Affluent business family seeks a suitable match for their Canadian citizen son, 27 years, 5'-9", very handsome CPA having Federal Govt. job. Family owns rural & urban property in India and Canada. Seeking a highly professionally qualified, tall, beautiful, family oriented girl from a Canadian/ Indian well settled Jat Sikh family. Malwa belt preferred. Contact/ WhatsApp: 1-778-939-9393, Email: alliance3357@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22080500
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India shortly. Girl will have option of not working while living in Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22081139
Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Spain Europe from the last 45 years. Boy is 6'-6", tall, slim and fair and 1987 born. He works as a Software Engineer (MNC). We are looking for an educated and tall bride willing to settle in Europe. +376366943 WhatsApp only).
JAT SIKH
CL22083020
Wanted a Canada based match for a highly educated Jat Sikh boy, 1986, 5'-8'', never married, PhD (History). High job prospects in Know History institute in Canada, historical content writing in news agencies, history interpreter in Museums etc. Never married/divorcee/widow considerable. No bar. Contact/WhatsApp (+91) 8427669467
JAT SIKH
CL22083040
Professionally qualified match divorcee handsome Jat Sikh Vegetarian and Non Alcholic boy, 6'-0", 44, IIT Graduate. Working in MNC, Mohali, 20 LPA. Well settled family, Mohali. 98728-21730, grewaljagtar13@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22083280
Seeking qualified match for Canadian PR lawyer (specialist) Sidhu boy, 33, 5'-10, well settled with good salary, kind natured, top education in Canada and India. Belongs to respected family of Govt. and Army Officers, and agricultural roots. Family based in Ontario, Mohali, and Ferozepur. 79862-06926. dawnmatri@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22083643
Looking for jat Sikh girl for canadian PR 1992 born, 5?8?? boy. M.A (English), M.ed (canadian university). Has Canadian teaching license.Sister and Mother settled in USA.6094752691,preetgurm3@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22083646
Canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
JAT SIKH
CL22083651
PQM for 28yrs, 6'1", turbaned Jat Sikh Engineer boy, Canadian Citizen working with CRA in Calgary, contact bsmangat@hotmail.com, 7092276735
JAT SIKH
CL22083657
Affluent Jat Sikh family settled in Canada seeks alliance for their tall convent educated very handsome son, MS, BTech, Director IT along with well settled business, financially very sound with huge U/R assets. 6' ,39. Required educated girl from status family. WhatsApp: +14036165214
JAT SIKH
CL22084169
PQM for 1985, 6' tall Jat Sikh boy, Software Engineer Australia PR, family in Mohali, father retd. +919592000352, +61411754352.
JAT SIKH
CL22084694
Match for Jat Sikh Sandhu boy Canadian Citizen 5'-8", 84 born. Looks much younger for his age. Own business in Canada. Well educated. Early marriage. Visiting India. Agricultural and commercial property near Chandigarh. WhatsApp 70090-85810.
KHATRI
CL22083307
SM4 Chartered Accountant (Chandigarh) 19.06.1989, 08:30 am Kaithal, 5'-5", Kaura, Residence (Banur), Brahmin/ Baniyas acceptable. WhatsApp: 70099-35948, 97803-81783.
KHATRI
CL22084217
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech., MS from Canada, 5'-7", 28 years. Working in IT company at Canada PR. 98726-25879.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22083143
Smart Khatri boy, B.Tech., MNC IT-Park Chandigarh, earning 10-15 lac, 11.03.1994 2:45 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-9". 98780-46347, 98720-46345.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22083324
Arora boy 24.09.1990/5'-8", M.Sc., B.Ed., Govt job, Chandigarh. Preference Govt. job girl. 70092-12426.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22083882
Seeking beautiful qualified bride for handsome Punjabi 29, 5'-10", MBA, well settled boy, running own independent business from Lucknow status family. WhatsApp: 94150-67237.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22084383
Suitable match for Verma boy 5'-11", 17.7.89, working as Manager in reputed MNC Gurgaon, package 10 LPA. Father Govt. job, family settled Chandigarh. Contact 99712-20330, 70875-91420.
NRI
CL22080399
Well educated match for Canadian citizen handsome athletic 5'-8", 1971, well established businessman reputed Brahmin family divorced one child visiting India. Prefer good family background fluent English. Send photos bio on WhatsApp: 97799-91989.
NRI
CL22080572
Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Presently in India. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com
NRI
CL22082240
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8". Physician, finished Fellowship. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 1-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22082809
Canadian PR well settled handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 16.8.1990, B.Tech. (Engg.), working as Senior Software Analyst with Big-4 company at Calgary, Canada. Contact: 98722-14049, 78373-36016.
NRI
CL22082855
Suitable NRI match for non-turbaned Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech. Canada PR (working). 98888-66619.
NRI
CL22082924
Rajput boy, Canada PR, M.Com, Nov. 1989, 5'-8", wants an educated girl (preference Commerce, IT, Medical), currently in India. Cont/whatsapp: 9041839315.
NRI
CL22082932
Suitable match for Delhite Hindu Panjabi Khatri boy, 35, 6'-1", fair, smart, handsome, B.Tech. CSc, MBA, PR, Computer Engineer in Toronto, handsome package. PR/ citizen preferred. Email: avinashsethi07@gmail.com
NRI
CL22082953
Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com
NRI
CL22083082
Suitable match for Doctor Lubana Sikh boy, American citizen, 29 years, 6'-1", well settled family and also property in India and house & plots at Jalandhar. Send biodata at whatsapp: 9779357043, 9876170443.
NRI
CL22083121
Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 6'-0", 27,B.Tech.(Computer Science),Real Estate/ Business owner in USA. Girl pharmacy/ dentistry/ engineering degree preferred. Contact: +12064848550, 62808-43377. Email: dhillon.jasbir@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22083142
Suitable match for Goldsmith October 80, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, Senior Network Analyst in Canada, Canadian citizen, vegetarian, issueless divorcee boy. Preference to girl already in Canada. Upper caste welcome. Whattsapp. 81305-62250.
NRI
CL22083275
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, Australian Citizen, 32/5'-6", B.Tech. Computer Science, MS (Information Technology), employed senior IT position in Melbourne. 98147-06080, 94997-66666.
NRI
CL22083353
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 28, 5'-7", B.Tech. Masters in Data Science, Australian PR. Working as Data Engineer Insurance Australian Group Melbourne. Father Govt. job. Mother Principal. Brother SDE-II Amazon USA. Girl working in Melbourne preferred. M: 9779230157.
NRI
CL22083495
Suitable match for Mahajan (mutually divorcee) boy, 42, 5'-11", B.Tech, MBA (Australian citizen). Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9465618179.
NRI
CL22083517
SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', NZ citizen/Australia PR, issueless divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data with photos to +642102542900. Marriage Bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22083775
Suitable educated Punjabi girl for Newzealand Resident Sikh Khatri boy, 22.3.1991, 5’-10”, Manager in Reputed Company, 30lakh package. Elder brother and bhabhi wellsettled in Newzealand. Contact: 0064224142165, 8288846695.
NRI
CL22083904
Canadian Citizen Lubana handsome boy, 5'-11"/ 1989, Software Engineer. Seeks educated alliance. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India. 97814-14666.
NRI
CL22083909
Canada PR Punjabi boy 29/ 5'-7", from Industrialist family, Master in Computer Science- Canada B.Tech.- BITS, Specialist in Artificial Intelligence, own Company in Canada. Caste no bar. simple0111@rediffmail.com WhatsApp: 62808-43647.
NRI
CL22083928
USA Working IT Engineer, PR Canada, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, very handsome, earning 1.30 lac USD PA, Looking for IT girl working in MNC. Preferably already in USA/ Canada. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL22083966
Australia PR Applied, Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1994 born, 6', vegetarian, Hotel Management & Diploma Hospitality from Melbourne. Preference PR girl. Contact: 8699109752.
NRI
CL22084228
Suitable match for Hindu Arora brothers, Nov. 85/ 5'-8", Oct. 86/ 5'-9", Australian Citizens. Contact: 84279-98364.
NRI
CL22084257
Australian PR, handsome Ramdasia boy, 29/6ft, Master's degree (IT) from reputed Australian University. Associate Engineer in large US company, handsome salary. Seeking beautiful and educated partner with equivalent qualification or professional profile (NRI preferred). Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91-9815795877
NRI
CL22084587
Mair Rajput, 1981, 5'-4", MS, USA Greencard. Seeking professionally qualified match. Boy presently in India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22083508
Suitable match for B.Tech Himachali Rajput boy 21.08.88, 5’6”, 01:05 pm, UNA, working in New Zealand. 78371-42636, 82849-23626
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22083161
Adharmi boy B.Tech, Oct. 1990 born/ 5'-8'', working in Limited Company Mohali, Father retired Govt. job, Own house in Chandigarh. seeks slim, beautiful working in Tricity/ Punjab preferred. 94177-62611.
SIKH
CL22081611
US settled educated Kumhar Sikh family seeking alliance for their US citizen handsome son 33, 6', turbaned Sikh, IT professional works on project positions, annual income approx. USD100k. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Please Email details with recent pics at singhpreet6219@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22082867
Suitable match for Ramdasia (weaver) handsome Sikh boy, 5'-8", 27 year, MA. Working in Cenral Govt.(Regular). Father Senior Class-1 Officer (Retd.). Well settled family at Mohali. Contact: 98886-87217.
SIKH
CL22083249
Professionally qualified Ramdasia Sikh handsome boy, 5’-9”, October 1990, B.Tech. Working Infosys,Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. Well settled family, Mohali. Contact: 98556-01722
SIKH
CL22084483
Nai Sikh Canada PR handsome boy 1993/ 6', Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9855264620, 9465134808
SIKH KHATRI
CL22084313
Arora January 96, 5'-6",Businessman, B.Tech. lives in Mohali. Belongs to an affluent business family with good net worth teetotaler, non-trimmer, looking for Sikh/ Khatri girl who dose not cut heir. 98155-58884.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22084371
Qualified match for Khatri Sikh boy, 22.10.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech, Senior Software Engineer, MNC, package Seven digit. Working and Chandigarh / Punjab preferred. 98784-28693.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22083300
Educated, Gursikh, beautiful girl for Gursikh Arora Khatri boy, Oct. 1991, 5'-10", M.Com, well settled business, Ambala. Handsome income. 7404195979.
WIDOWER
CL22083471
Preferably retired/retiring match above 55 years preferably from Tricity for Khatri Widower 75 years/5'-5" (looks 60 years) retired Class-I Officer, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Send biodata on Whatsapp 98885-15566.
YADAV
CL22083075
Yadav boy, 10.10.1991, 5'-9", 10:15 pm, Jalandhar City, B.Tech (Mech.), MBA Finance, SE in MNC Sonepat. Caste no bar. 7015773126.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him