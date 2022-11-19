Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22075347

Match for Jain Handsome boy 10.08.1992, 9.20 am, Rajpura / 5'-9'', B.Tech Software consultant Noida 21 LPA, Caste no bar. Working girl required. Call 62844-96016.

BRAHMIN

CL22081609

Educated homely Manglik/Non-Manglik match for Brahmin handsome Manglik boy, 07.08.1991, 11.05 am Ludhiana, 5'-9", B.Tech., working Gurgaon, package 8 lacs, WhatsApp 98886-90605.

BRAHMIN

CL22082910

Manglik/Non-manglik match for Jalandhar based Saraswat Brahmin Manglik vegetarian, teetotaller boy, B.Tech, working with Infosys, 6'-1", 06 Feb. 1991, 01:14 am, Hoshiarpur. Upper caste welcome. Bureau strictly excuse. 7589075463.

BRAHMIN

CL22083004

SMF Saraswat Brahmin New Zealand citizen, well-settled boy, 5'-11", 6.10.1988, 6.51 am, Jalandhar, coming India today. Upper caste welcome. 9876600382.

BRAHMIN

CL22083046

Suitable match for Brahmin Bhardwaj boy, 07.8.95, 12:05 am, Kharar (Mohali), 5’-6”, B.Com, working own Business, well settled. Contact 98551-65312.

BRAHMIN

CL22083137

Saraswat pure vegetarian Brahmin boy born and raised in New York, 31, 6'-1", non-smoker, non-drinker. Looking for beautiful, educated and tall girl. Whatsapp: 001-347-307-3415. E-mail: rajisharmany@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22083328

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 5'-11"/17.05.1994, LL.B., Panchkula. Own business. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 85580-93667. E-mail: sharmapro5@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22083630

Jalandhar based Saraswat Bhardwaj-Kunra Brahmin family seeks amiable girl for son, 33 years, 5'-8", practising Advocate with seven years practice, own house, chamber & office. Elder brother Class-I Central Govt officer. Bhabhi Punjab Govt teacher. Father retired Central Govt officer. Mother housewife. Looking for Govt teacher/employee, established entrepreneur girl, without any liabilities at all. Contact: 9810562212.

BRAHMIN

CL22083645

Visiting India, UK born/citizen well settled, Brahmin boy, 02.02.1994, handsome, 5ft11, seeking EXTREMELY beautiful bride. Lovelygoswami@hotmail.com WhatsApp +44 7870 806910

BRAHMIN

CL22084116

Suitable match non manglik, manglik for Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian boy 5'-7", 03 July 1991, 09:20 pm, Ambala. MCA working MNC as Senior Engineer Noida, 12 LPA, Parents pensioners. Whattsapp/ call 82952-22001.

BRAHMIN

CL22084177

Match for Gaur Brahmin boy, working Melbourne Australia, Apr. 91, 5'-9", native Kurukshetra. 99577-71961.

BRAHMIN

CL22084263

Suitable match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin boy Post Graduate, 5'-10", July 1991 born, working in reputed Limited Company, Mohali. Package 4.19 LPA. Tricity working girl preferred. Share biodata Whatsapp 94170-08261.

BRAHMIN

CL22084528

Match for Canadian PR Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy, 08.08.1995, 10:30 am, Phagwara, 5'-7". Preferred Canadian girl. 98761-36838.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22082231

MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS Pedodontist Gursikh Khatri teetotalar boy, 5'-9',1992 born, Senior Lecturer in Dental College, Mohali & consultant Pedodontist in tricity. Reputed landlord family of punjab, Only son and younger sister doing MD. Whatsapp no-9878007010.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22082896

Suitable match (any stream) for US Sikh Doctor 30, 6'-1". Working at heavy salary. Girl's merit main consideration. Whatsapp pictures/details at 07710437702.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22082971

Doctor match for Arora Sikh boy, 5’-11”, Oct. 93, MS Ortho. Working in reputed hospital, Ludhiana. 85560-98643

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22083311

Professionally qualified, working match for Arora Sikh handsome, turbaned, Er. boy, 28, 5'-10", Class-I officer in PSU Oil company. Maternal side Jat Sikh. Only whatsapp biodata. 9815167656. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL22078460

Well settled Jat Sikh Affluent business family seeks a suitable match for their Canadian citizen son, 27 years, 5'-9", very handsome CPA having Federal Govt. job. Family owns rural & urban property in India and Canada. Seeking a highly professionally qualified, tall, beautiful, family oriented girl from a Canadian/ Indian well settled Jat Sikh family. Malwa belt preferred. Contact/ WhatsApp: 1-778-939-9393, Email: alliance3357@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22080500

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India shortly. Girl will have option of not working while living in Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL22081139

Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Spain Europe from the last 45 years. Boy is 6'-6", tall, slim and fair and 1987 born. He works as a Software Engineer (MNC). We are looking for an educated and tall bride willing to settle in Europe. +376366943 WhatsApp only).

JAT SIKH

CL22083020

Wanted a Canada based match for a highly educated Jat Sikh boy, 1986, 5'-8'', never married, PhD (History). High job prospects in Know History institute in Canada, historical content writing in news agencies, history interpreter in Museums etc. Never married/divorcee/widow considerable. No bar. Contact/WhatsApp (+91) 8427669467

JAT SIKH

CL22083040

Professionally qualified match divorcee handsome Jat Sikh Vegetarian and Non Alcholic boy, 6'-0", 44, IIT Graduate. Working in MNC, Mohali, 20 LPA. Well settled family, Mohali. 98728-21730, grewaljagtar13@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22083280

Seeking qualified match for Canadian PR lawyer (specialist) Sidhu boy, 33, 5'-10, well settled with good salary, kind natured, top education in Canada and India. Belongs to respected family of Govt. and Army Officers, and agricultural roots. Family based in Ontario, Mohali, and Ferozepur. 79862-06926. dawnmatri@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22083643

Looking for jat Sikh girl for canadian PR 1992 born, 5?8?? boy. M.A (English), M.ed (canadian university). Has Canadian teaching license.Sister and Mother settled in USA.6094752691,preetgurm3@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22083646

Canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

JAT SIKH

CL22083651

PQM for 28yrs, 6'1", turbaned Jat Sikh Engineer boy, Canadian Citizen working with CRA in Calgary, contact bsmangat@hotmail.com, 7092276735

JAT SIKH

CL22083657

Affluent Jat Sikh family settled in Canada seeks alliance for their tall convent educated very handsome son, MS, BTech, Director IT along with well settled business, financially very sound with huge U/R assets. 6' ,39. Required educated girl from status family. WhatsApp: +14036165214

JAT SIKH

CL22084169

PQM for 1985, 6' tall Jat Sikh boy, Software Engineer Australia PR, family in Mohali, father retd. +919592000352, +61411754352.

JAT SIKH

CL22084694

Match for Jat Sikh Sandhu boy Canadian Citizen 5'-8", 84 born. Looks much younger for his age. Own business in Canada. Well educated. Early marriage. Visiting India. Agricultural and commercial property near Chandigarh. WhatsApp 70090-85810.

KHATRI

CL22083307

SM4 Chartered Accountant (Chandigarh) 19.06.1989, 08:30 am Kaithal, 5'-5", Kaura, Residence (Banur), Brahmin/ Baniyas acceptable. WhatsApp: 70099-35948, 97803-81783.

KHATRI

CL22084217

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech., MS from Canada, 5'-7", 28 years. Working in IT company at Canada PR. 98726-25879.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22083143

Smart Khatri boy, B.Tech., MNC IT-Park Chandigarh, earning 10-15 lac, 11.03.1994 2:45 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-9". 98780-46347, 98720-46345.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22083324

Arora boy 24.09.1990/5'-8", M.Sc., B.Ed., Govt job, Chandigarh. Preference Govt. job girl. 70092-12426.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22083882

Seeking beautiful qualified bride for handsome Punjabi 29, 5'-10", MBA, well settled boy, running own independent business from Lucknow status family. WhatsApp: 94150-67237.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22084383

Suitable match for Verma boy 5'-11", 17.7.89, working as Manager in reputed MNC Gurgaon, package 10 LPA. Father Govt. job, family settled Chandigarh. Contact 99712-20330, 70875-91420.

NRI

CL22080399

Well educated match for Canadian citizen handsome athletic 5'-8", 1971, well established businessman reputed Brahmin family divorced one child visiting India. Prefer good family background fluent English. Send photos bio on WhatsApp: 97799-91989.

NRI

CL22080572

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Presently in India. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com

NRI

CL22082240

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8". Physician, finished Fellowship. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 1-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com

NRI

CL22082809

Canadian PR well settled handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 16.8.1990, B.Tech. (Engg.), working as Senior Software Analyst with Big-4 company at Calgary, Canada. Contact: 98722-14049, 78373-36016.

NRI

CL22082855

Suitable NRI match for non-turbaned Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech. Canada PR (working). 98888-66619.

NRI

CL22082924

Rajput boy, Canada PR, M.Com, Nov. 1989, 5'-8", wants an educated girl (preference Commerce, IT, Medical), currently in India. Cont/whatsapp: 9041839315.

NRI

CL22082932

Suitable match for Delhite Hindu Panjabi Khatri boy, 35, 6'-1", fair, smart, handsome, B.Tech. CSc, MBA, PR, Computer Engineer in Toronto, handsome package. PR/ citizen preferred. Email: avinashsethi07@gmail.com

NRI

CL22082953

Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com

NRI

CL22083082

Suitable match for Doctor Lubana Sikh boy, American citizen, 29 years, 6'-1", well settled family and also property in India and house & plots at Jalandhar. Send biodata at whatsapp: 9779357043, 9876170443.

NRI

CL22083121

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 6'-0", 27,B.Tech.(Computer Science),Real Estate/ Business owner in USA. Girl pharmacy/ dentistry/ engineering degree preferred. Contact: +12064848550, 62808-43377. Email: dhillon.jasbir@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22083142

Suitable match for Goldsmith October 80, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, Senior Network Analyst in Canada, Canadian citizen, vegetarian, issueless divorcee boy. Preference to girl already in Canada. Upper caste welcome. Whattsapp. 81305-62250.

NRI

CL22083275

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri boy, Australian Citizen, 32/5'-6", B.Tech. Computer Science, MS (Information Technology), employed senior IT position in Melbourne. 98147-06080, 94997-66666.

NRI

CL22083353

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 28, 5'-7", B.Tech. Masters in Data Science, Australian PR. Working as Data Engineer Insurance Australian Group Melbourne. Father Govt. job. Mother Principal. Brother SDE-II Amazon USA. Girl working in Melbourne preferred. M: 9779230157.

NRI

CL22083495

Suitable match for Mahajan (mutually divorcee) boy, 42, 5'-11", B.Tech, MBA (Australian citizen). Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9465618179.

NRI

CL22083517

SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', NZ citizen/Australia PR, issueless divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data with photos to +642102542900. Marriage Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22083775

Suitable educated Punjabi girl for Newzealand Resident Sikh Khatri boy, 22.3.1991, 5’-10”, Manager in Reputed Company, 30lakh package. Elder brother and bhabhi wellsettled in Newzealand. Contact: 0064224142165, 8288846695.

NRI

CL22083904

Canadian Citizen Lubana handsome boy, 5'-11"/ 1989, Software Engineer. Seeks educated alliance. Upper caste welcome. Boy visiting India. 97814-14666.

NRI

CL22083909

Canada PR Punjabi boy 29/ 5'-7", from Industrialist family, Master in Computer Science- Canada B.Tech.- BITS, Specialist in Artificial Intelligence, own Company in Canada. Caste no bar. simple0111@rediffmail.com WhatsApp: 62808-43647.

NRI

CL22083928

USA Working IT Engineer, PR Canada, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, very handsome, earning 1.30 lac USD PA, Looking for IT girl working in MNC. Preferably already in USA/ Canada. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL22083966

Australia PR Applied, Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1994 born, 6', vegetarian, Hotel Management & Diploma Hospitality from Melbourne. Preference PR girl. Contact: 8699109752.

NRI

CL22084228

Suitable match for Hindu Arora brothers, Nov. 85/ 5'-8", Oct. 86/ 5'-9", Australian Citizens. Contact: 84279-98364.

NRI

CL22084257

Australian PR, handsome Ramdasia boy, 29/6ft, Master's degree (IT) from reputed Australian University. Associate Engineer in large US company, handsome salary. Seeking beautiful and educated partner with equivalent qualification or professional profile (NRI preferred). Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91-9815795877

NRI

CL22084587

Mair Rajput, 1981, 5'-4", MS, USA Greencard. Seeking professionally qualified match. Boy presently in India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22083508

Suitable match for B.Tech Himachali Rajput boy 21.08.88, 5’6”, 01:05 pm, UNA, working in New Zealand. 78371-42636, 82849-23626

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22083161

Adharmi boy B.Tech, Oct. 1990 born/ 5'-8'', working in Limited Company Mohali, Father retired Govt. job, Own house in Chandigarh. seeks slim, beautiful working in Tricity/ Punjab preferred. 94177-62611.

SIKH

CL22081611

US settled educated Kumhar Sikh family seeking alliance for their US citizen handsome son 33, 6', turbaned Sikh, IT professional works on project positions, annual income approx. USD100k. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Please Email details with recent pics at singhpreet6219@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22082867

Suitable match for Ramdasia (weaver) handsome Sikh boy, 5'-8", 27 year, MA. Working in Cenral Govt.(Regular). Father Senior Class-1 Officer (Retd.). Well settled family at Mohali. Contact: 98886-87217.

SIKH

CL22083249

Professionally qualified Ramdasia Sikh handsome boy, 5’-9”, October 1990, B.Tech. Working Infosys,Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. Well settled family, Mohali. Contact: 98556-01722

SIKH

CL22084483

Nai Sikh Canada PR handsome boy 1993/ 6', Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9855264620, 9465134808

SIKH KHATRI

CL22084313

Arora January 96, 5'-6",Businessman, B.Tech. lives in Mohali. Belongs to an affluent business family with good net worth teetotaler, non-trimmer, looking for Sikh/ Khatri girl who dose not cut heir. 98155-58884.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22084371

Qualified match for Khatri Sikh boy, 22.10.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech, Senior Software Engineer, MNC, package Seven digit. Working and Chandigarh / Punjab preferred. 98784-28693.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22083300

Educated, Gursikh, beautiful girl for Gursikh Arora Khatri boy, Oct. 1991, 5'-10", M.Com, well settled business, Ambala. Handsome income. 7404195979.

WIDOWER

CL22083471

Preferably retired/retiring match above 55 years preferably from Tricity for Khatri Widower 75 years/5'-5" (looks 60 years) retired Class-I Officer, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Send biodata on Whatsapp 98885-15566.

YADAV

CL22083075

Yadav boy, 10.10.1991, 5'-9", 10:15 pm, Jalandhar City, B.Tech (Mech.), MBA Finance, SE in MNC Sonepat. Caste no bar. 7015773126.