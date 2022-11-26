Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22085407
Garg smart vegetarian boy, 20.11.1986, 02:41 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6", B.Sc. MBA, Assistant Manager, SBI bank, package 10 lacs. Working or qualified girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. M: 9464146774, 9084490841.
AGGARWAL
CL22085503
Looking fair, beautiful B.Tech., girl for Punjabi Mittal handsome boy 7.4.1996, 5’-11”, B.Tech., Watarloo University in Canada. Now working as Software Developer in Canada. Handsome package. Parents based in Panchkula. Caste no bar. Contact: 97795-59900. Email: elldee9822@gmail.com
AGGARWAL
CL22085825
Match for handsome Garg boy from Jalandhar, 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech, MBA, settled in Australia. Marriage bureau excused. Contact: 9814007390.
AGGARWAL
CL22086249
Mohali based Jindal boy 1994, 5'-8", working in Pune MNC at 10 LPA. Looking for educated, smart girl. Contact: 93167-63222.
AGGARWAL
CL22086266
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9417418221
BRAHMIN
CL22085269
Well settled Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy 5'7" 1997 patiala. Corporate Advocate (B. Com, LLB, MBA) , Father Businessman, mother house wife Contact 9815483878
BRAHMIN
CL22085482
Professionally qualified match for 1988 born, Brahmin boy, 5'-7", B.Tech, working in EY company as Assistant Manager, 30 lakhs per annum. Uncle, aunt and younger brother Australia settled & presently in India. Preferred B.Tech girl. Early marriage. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9878663652, 7973894693.
BRAHMIN
CL22085585
PQM for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy 87 born, 5'-9", Postal Inspector in Centre Govt. Salary 90000/- pm. Contact: 9872298768.
BRAHMIN
CL22085604
PQMF Saraswat Brahmin non-manglik handsome boy, 30, 5'-10", B.Tech., PGDM/ MBA MNC Noida, 17 LPA. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 98784-31089.
BRAHMIN
CL22085657
Pure vegetarian Brahmin boy (Gotra Garg) 31/5'-6", B.Com., Own business. Non smoker, non alcoholic looking for beautiful girl. Kalka (Haryana) 97801-13007, 79886-37162.
BRAHMIN
CL22085679
Parents looking for tall slim girl for their 35 yrs. old 6'-2", handsome son of Sharma never married raised with east west cultural values, college drop out, running own gas station in USA, Loves dog, has dog breading business on the side. Family well settled in USA. Contact: punjabii@verizon.net
BRAHMIN
CL22085903
Saraswat pure vegetarian Brahmin boy born and raised in New York, 31, 6'-1", non-smoker, non-drinker. Looking for beautiful, educated and tall girl. Whatsapp: 001-347-307-3415. E-mail: rajisharmany@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22086025
Suitable match for Ambala based Brahmin boy serving Noida, B.Tech, MBA, 11.25 lac, 5'-11", 23.04.1992, 07:55 pm, Upper class no bar. 94662-89017, 97290-21898.
BRAHMIN
CL22086059
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 6'-2"/Sept 84 born, handsome well settled boy in Chandigarh. 25 Lakh P.A. Whatsapp details with recent pic. 79860-35014.
BRAHMIN
CL22086450
Match for Newzealand PR Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech., 30, 5'-9", Ludhiana. Presently in India. 98881-43005, 97813-80142
BRAHMIN
CL22087235
Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 29.3.91, 04:15 am, Ambala, 5'-7", B.Tech., working MNC Gurugram, 25 Lakh annually, working girl preferred. 89011-89605.
BRAHMIN
CL22087281
SM4 Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy born 19.01.1986, 5'-4", fair & handsome. Qualification B.Sc. IT, job in MNC Noida. Wanted an educated girl. Contact: 9779546572.
DIVORCEE
CL22085238
Suitable Working Tricity match for Khatri Teetotaler short term divorcee 37 Years/ 180 cms, Working very Senior Level Software Engineer at Chandigarh. Seeks those born after January 1988. Whatsapp particulars to 79017-84224.
DIVORCEE
CL22085254
Sikh Rajput handsome, divorcee boy, 1987, 6 ft, issueless. Looking for educated, working girl. Caste no bar. 9814944607.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22086075
Looking for professionally qualified Bangalore based working girl, for our only Sibling, 5'-6", 29, born brought up and Engineer from Govt. College in Chandigarh. Working in Bangalore in a top MNC. Mother father working. Caste no bar. 62836-24998.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22086715
MD/MS match for 39 years (looks much younger), 5'-11", handsome, cleanshave, vegetarian, mutually divorcee, Ad-dharmi, MD Doctor, regular Assistant Professor in Govt. premier Institute. Well educated vegetarian family. Contact 98723-97834.
JAT SIKH
CL22059632
Professionally qualified, good looking, decent match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 5'-10", 1992, MS from USA, working as Software Developer in Microsoft (USA) since 2018, having H1B status. Got ITA for Canada PR. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos +9194160-82487.
JAT SIKH
CL22080500
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Coming to India shortly. Girl will have option of not working while living in Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22081139
Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Spain Europe from the last 45 years. Boy is 6'-6", tall, slim and fair and 1987 born. He works as a Software Engineer (MNC). We are looking for an educated and tall bride willing to settle in Europe. +376366943 WhatsApp only).
JAT SIKH
CL22081436
Seeking bride with family values, preferably from US/Canada for well qualified US citizen Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, working in healthcare. Caste no bar. Call/what's app : 562-541-3856
JAT SIKH
CL22084102
Affluent Jat Sikh family settled in Canada seeks alliance for their tall convent educated very handsome son, MS, B.Tech., Director IT along with well settled business, financially very sound with huge U/R assets. 6', 39. Required educated girl from status family. WhatsApp: +14036165214.
JAT SIKH
CL22084169
PQM for 1985, 6' tall Jat Sikh boy, Software Engineer Australia PR, family in Mohali, father retd. +919592000352, +61411754352.
JAT SIKH
CL22084603
SMF Canadian Jat Sikh Grewal boys, 10/93, 5’-10”, B.Tech. (India), Master Diploma (Centennial College) Canada, working as Technician Vancouver. 04/96, 5’-10”, B.Com. computer diploma, pursuing MBA, 30 acres land, residential and commercial plots. Father’s own business. 98787-00096, hgrewal2089@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22084752
Well educated match required for 90 born, 5-7 tall, non-trim, Jatt Sikh Canadian PR, working in IT sector. Canada preferred. Marriage Bureau plz excuse. Whatsapp - 9801613001, email - gurvigrewal@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22085340
Unmarried Jatt Sikh Boy 1992 , B-TECH. PREFERENCE USA/CANADA Girl. From USA divorce girl also preferred. Whatsapp (House) 9855317833
JAT SIKH
CL22085380
Suitable match for a family- oriented life partner (with no prior children) for Jat Sikh, British citizen from birth, never married, handsome and cultured personality with good nature, 5'-11", 20 Dec. 69. Postgraduate studies in Information Sciences. Investment/ Business Manager with a Swiss company. UK academic family. Contact/ Share biodata and photo on WhatsApp +447950954584, +91-97791-95702; Email: SensaiR09@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22085497
Looking educated, veg. girls for Jat Sikh boys, working, PR, 1996/ 5'-11", M.Tech & 1997/ 5'-8", Engg. WA: +91-97285-80122.
JAT SIKH
CL22085636
US based Jat Sikh family seeking suitable match for their 28 year old son, 6’ fair complexion. US Green card holder Canadian citizen, Diploma in Accountancy, runs his own business, financially very sound in US and INDIA. Girl should be settled or studying in US or Canada. WhatsApp only +13176662746 India 99143-08444.
JAT SIKH
CL22085731
Unmarried Jat Sikh Mann, 1986 born, 6 feet 2 inches tall, well educated, B.Tech., teetotaler, turbaned, working as Software Consultant seeks suitable match. Please send the girl's biodata at email: mann09@protonmail.com, +91 9888562011(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL22085875
B.Sc. Nursing/IT professional match for Jat Sikh 30, 5'-9", pursuing Diploma in Business Management (Canada). 98559-56282
JAT SIKH
CL22086062
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy,6'-0", 1997 born, B.Tech. Well educated IT professional. Currently in Canada. Tricity, abroad preferred. Contact: kauravy2019@gmail. com
JAT SIKH
CL22086071
Suitable match for smart Jat Sikh turbaned boy with unshorn hair, strictly vegetarian, teetotaller with high Sikh values, 1993 born, convent educated, MBA, height 5'-11". Presently working in a reputed MNC in Mumbai. Belongs to an affluent business family in Chandigarh with urban & rural properties in & around Chandigarh. Seeking like minded smart qualified girl with high Sikh values belonging to an affluent family. Queries from abroad are also welcome. Whatsapp: 98140-15367. Email: mandeep19651348@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22086255
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
JAT SIKH
CL22086337
Suitable match for Manglik Jat boy 1976/ 5'-10", MBA, Unmarried Pure Vaishnu. Divorcee consider, Caste no bar. 90565-77088 (Faridkot).
JAT SIKH
CL22086345
Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy 35/6', Captain (Pilot) in Airline, B.Sc in Aviation. Urban/Rural properties. Sister Doctor settled in Australia. Whatsapp 80542-76119.
JAT SIKH
CL22086464
Wanted tall, beautiful, well educated girl for Jat Sikh Brar boy 27/6'-2", well settled in Canada. Phone/Whatsapp 98551-08979. E-mail: ajsbrar@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22086511
Suitable well educated, beautiful, slim, tall min 5'-6", girl preferably from Doaba for USA Citizen Jat Sikh only son, 25 years, 6'-0", MBA, well placed reputed MNC in USA. Father well settled business in USA. Boy visiting India Ist week December. Early marriage. Contact: 9814029676.
JAT SIKH
CL22086780
Jat Sikh boy, Jan 1996, 5'-11", working as Quality Engineer in Bombardier Recreational Products, Montreal Canada. Lsbatth@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22086961
Suitable match for Canada work permit, PR expected handsome tetotaller Jat Sikh boy 27/ 6’, Public Schooled Diploma General Business Driver Transport Company Brampton. Seeking PR / work permit girl. Call/ WhatsApp: 98157-74627.
KHATRI
CL22085562
Extremely & exceptionally beautiful homely girl for well-established very rich Landlord cum Immigration Lawyer based in Chandigarh, 38, 5’-8”. Poor & Middle class family can apply with confidence. Caste no bar. 98789-83566.
KHATRI
CL22086674
Professionally qualified, beautiful girl for Khatri boy, 91 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. Engineer, package 8 lacs. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9041299786.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085337
Suitable Match for Arora/Khatri Manglik Boy Chandigarh Born 20-09-1985, Time 06:55 Am, 5?11, MBA, CS and LLB, Working as Advocate, Income 10 Lacs Approximately, M.98024-61171, 94679-91005 (Whatsapp).
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22085435
28, 5'-10", Government job, smart, vegetarian, B.Com, MBA, Jalandhar. Private employees also welcomed. 8558902188, 9815621927.
MISC.
CL22086261
Match for Manager Govt Bank, Settled in Patiala, Btech, 16.11.1989, 9:07 am, 5'-6", Caste-Koli(SC-Himachali) 8556813058/8882890001
NRI
CL22077924
Professionally qualified match required for Australian PR Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy, 17.10.92, 6:55 p.m. (Chandigarh), 5'-11", B.Tech. Electronic & Communication from India. Master IT Australia & serving in IT compnay in Melbourne. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 98764-23688, 90230-69524.
NRI
CL22080572
Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Presently in India. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com
NRI
CL22082240
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8". Physician, finished Fellowship. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 1-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22082953
Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com
NRI
CL22083517
SM4 Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', NZ citizen/Australia PR, issueless divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data with photos to +642102542900. Marriage Bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22084257
Australian PR, handsome Ramdasia boy, 29/6ft, Master's degree (IT) from reputed Australian University. Associate Engineer in large US company, handsome salary. Seeking beautiful and educated partner with equivalent qualification or professional profile (NRI preferred). Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91-9815795877
NRI
CL22084793
SM for Saini Sikh turbaned boy, Oct. 94, 5'-7", Canadian Citizen, professionally qualified, employed in Federal Government, Canada PR/ work permit girl preferred. Caste no bar. Only WhatsApp 77878-87095, Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22084869
Lobana Sikh family seeks suitable beautiful, tall, educated girls for their handsome sons both US citizen, born 1990, 6', younger 1991 born, 5'-6", Dubai educated upto +2, Associate Degree in Business from US., own 7-11 & Grocery Market. Caste no bar. Contact 9041302980, 714-801-2980 (US whatsapp).
NRI
CL22085280
Looking for professionally qualified beautiful match for UK citizen Saini Sikh boy 37, height 6 ft. only child MSC from UK. Employed in UK Civil Services. Never married. Contact/Whatsapp +447984141123, 91-9815744154.
NRI
CL22085304
Canadian PR Rana Rajput boy, May 1995, 5'-7", Jalandhar based family. Canadian PR girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9876095818, 8557842900.
NRI
CL22085393
Seeks beautiful, tall girl from well educated family match for Canada PR, Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, 26/5'-11", Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Technician Telecommunication reputed company. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9855019608.
NRI
CL22085578
Well educated girl preferably B.Com / B.Sc Nursing for handsome Ramdasia Sikh boy, 29/ 6', in New Zealand (PR). 9914834828
NRI
CL22085638
Well educated match for Canadian citizen, handsome, athletic, 5'-8", 1971, well established Businessman reputed Brahmin family, divorced, one child, residing with his mother. Prefer good family background, fluent English. Presently visiting India. Photos bio WhatsApp 97799-91989.
NRI
CL22086022
Parents of a 28 year old, 6 foot tall, Amritdhari, final year Medical student of Jat Sikh background settled in California, looking for Gursikh homely girl match from US, Canada or Punjab. Prefer those fluent in spoken Punjabi and adequate knowledge of Gurbani and Sikh virsa. Please contact via WhatsApp on phone number: 92167-16466.
NRI
CL22086305
Canadian PR well settled handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 16.8.1990, B.Tech. (Engg.), working as Senior Software Analyst with Big-4 company at Calgary, Canada. Contact: 98722-14049, 78373-36016.
NRI
CL22086573
Qualified, Sikh, status, liberal family from Chandigarh solicit match for M.Tech., 29/5'-5", highly paid responsible positioned Canada Permanent Resident, teetotaller, legally separated unconsummated short marriage. Girll having family values, professionally qualified with fine communication skills. Caste religion immaterial. Only serious inquiries. Boy in India, on short visit. Early simple marriage. 94784-01926.
NRI
CL22086710
Alliance invited from Dr./ Engineer/ Software Developers/ CAs girls for our son, Canadian citizen, Punjabi Hindu Khatri, August 1993 born, 5'-11", Mechanical Engineer from Canadian University, well settled in Canada. Girls already settled in Canada will be preferred. Contact: 40361-53735.
RAJPUT
CL22085389
Match for handsome Rajput Rana boy, 1993, 5'-10", teetotaller, M.Tech, Canada PR, own house at Mohali. Tricity/Canada preferred. 9988355347
RAJPUT
CL22085535
Suitable match for handsome Thakur Rajput boy, B.Tech., BITS Pilani, MS USA, 30, 5'-11", working in reputed Company in USA. Contact 98399-76340.
RAJPUT
CL22086430
Match for Rajput Dadhwal boy, 28/6', Asstt. Manager Indian Bank. Two brothers only. Elder married Govt job. Father Retd. Asstt. Commandant. 98144-35462.
RAJPUT
CL22086854
Gold smith boy 27/5'-10", Hotel Management, New Zealand PR. Visiting India Feb. Contact 97799-11806.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22085401
Ramgarhia Sikh Software Engineer, Canada PR, handsome boy, born Aug. 1995, 6'-2". Seeks tall, good-looking girl. Preference Canadian PR/Student. 9988611666.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22085468
Ramgarhia boy, 1996/6'-0", B.Tech Civil, JE Civil (contract) in Govt Deptt, Father Class-I officer, Urban residential and commercial property Jalandhar, rental income 1.50 lac/month. Looking tall and educated girl. Preferred Govt job. Send biodata. Whatsapp 9815722595.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22086686
Match for Ramgarhia boy 93/ 5'-8", B.Tech (ECE), Sr. Web Designer, Tricity. Job in Mohali. Contact 96465-28618.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22084935
Suitable beautiful, min 5'-5" girl for Ravidasia Sikh Canada PR well educated boy, Dec. 1994, 6', Own settled business. Contact: 9463177817.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085106
Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 1993, 5'11", BA LLB. Seeking well qualified girl. Whatsapp Bio-Data/Call 9781998391, 9878578391.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085294
Match for handsome Ravidasia boy 20-Sept-85, 6', B.Tech (ECE), Post Graduate Designing (NIT), Deputy manager (Mumbai) Jio, Pkg 55 lac. Contact 89500-65382.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085862
SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. Whatsapp: +91-9779920165.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22086751
Well educated, Govt. employed match for Ramdasia boy, 09.05.1992/.1:15 pm, Kurukshetra/ 5'-6", B.Tech., (Electrical), Canara Bank employee. Family Chandigarh settled. Father (retd) Officer. Contact 80543-14321.
SIKH
CL22085263
OBC Jat Sikh, well qualified, beautiful match for handsome turbaned Sikh Advocate, settled in Chandigarh, born Dec. 1982, 5'-9", never married. Father retired Class-I officer, mother Radio broadcaster. Status family. Marriage bureau excuse. Call/whatsapp: 9814749409.
SIKH
CL22086248
Suitable match for 29 years old Nai Sikh MBBS Doctor boy, serving in CRPF as Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant), height 5'-7". Contact: dasmeshian91@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22087228
Match for Saini Sikh boy 40/ 5'-9", M.Sc., B.Ed., working Lecturer Chemistry Punjab Government Education Department. Salary 13 Lakh annual. 95929-89610.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22085985
Sikh Kahtri handsome manglik boy 1987, 5'-11", B.Sc IT pursing MBA. Private job, handsome salary,non drinker, non trimmer. 96464-28032
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22083853
Amritdhari Kahtri (Narang) Boy ,Aug 1988, 6'-1", Phd Chemistry Qualified , Research scientist in PB, hight 6'1", Gursikh match preferred contact 85447-97395
SIKH LOBANA
CL22085352
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 099887-14788. ksurinder.multani@gmail.com
SIKH LOBANA
CL22085909
Match for NewZealand PR Lubana Sikh (Ghotra) slim, fair boy, 1992 born, 6'-2", Brother also settled NewZealand. Rural property. Own business in Jalandhar and residence in posh area. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9878887210.
