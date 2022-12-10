fBrides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22091211
PQM for Aggarwal boy 30/5-11 B.Tech working in MNC Bangalore.Family residence Jagadhri(Haryana)Parents:9996084816 Groom:9541350717
AGGARWAL
CL22091492
Manglik/ Non Manglik status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commercial properties. Upper caste welcome. 95011-29234.
AGGARWAL
CL22091951
Garg boy 5'-8", 31.05.94, MBA (Agribusiness Management) from Vamnicom Pune. Bayer Crop Science. 13 Lakh. 98788-00525.
AGGARWAL
CL22092320
Professionally qualified employed match for Anshik Manglik Goel boy 5'-6", 18.2.1996/ 18:05/ Chandigarh, B.Tech., working MNC Hyderabad, 15 Lacs annually, family settled Ambala. 98130-51664, 81686-75594.
AGGARWAL
CL22088321
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai, package above 25 Lakhs. 97241-88585.
AGGARWAL
CL22092122
Sikh Ahluwalia boy, Sikhand Gotra, 1993 born, 5 ft 11 inch, MBA & PGDCA, Petrol pump owner, from Anandpur Sahib. Father businessman, mother housewife & 2 siblings both married. 90238-00007, 98769-35222.
ARORA
CL22088112
Suitable match for well-settled Arora Manglik boy, 5'-5", age: 29, B.Tech (Electronics). Fitness loving, vegetarian, non-smoker, non-drinker. Father retired Gazetted Officer. Looking for smart, professionally qualified, vegetarian Manglik girl from an educated family. Send picture and biodata to: vishwasmakkar35@gmail.com, WhatsApp (80540-62750).
ARORA
CL22091590
Suitable qualified match for Arora handsome boy, 28, 6 feet, Canada PR, Post-graduation from Canada. Preferred Australia/Canada/India. 8360613261.
BRAHMIN
CL22087324
SM for Himachali (Hamirpur) Handsome Brahmin Boy (Civil Design Engineer-M.Tech) 11.04.91, 3am, 5'5''. Preferred Himachali Brahmin B.Tech/M.Tech/Architt. Girl. Mob. 8219130182
BRAHMIN
CL22090441
SM4 Punjabi Sarswat Brahmin 15.03.1993, 11:28 am Kapurthala 5'-9", slim ME/EIC IT Sector MNC Bangalore 17 LPA. 98720-05055.
BRAHMIN
CL22090492
Suitable match for Brahmin handsome boy, 5' -10", 22 Oct.1986, 8:23 pm, MBA(Hotel Management). Working top MNC, Bangalore. Working/ qualified girl preferred. Contact: 98559-70024.
BRAHMIN
CL22091121
Saraswat pure vegetarian Brahmin boy born and raised in New York 31/ 6'-1", Nonsmoker, non-drinker. Looking for beautiful, educated and tall girl. WhatsApp: 001-347-307-3415. Email: rajisharmany@gmail.com
BRAHMIN
CL22091134
PQM FOR GAUD BRAHMIN, CANADA PR BOY, MBA(PGDM), BANKING PROFFESSIONAL, 5'8" OCT'88 BORN, PREFERABLY CANADIAN PR/WORK-PERMIT/STUDENT VISA HOLDER GIRL, UPPER CASTE WELCOME, EARLY MARRIAGE, CALL/WHATSAPP 9278003300 OR EMAIL: LOGINDELHI32@GMAIL.COM
DIVORCEE
CL22091817
SM4 Australia based PR boy. B.Tech (IT), 88 born, 5'-10", divorcee issueless. Good salary. Hindu Khatri family near Chandigarh seeks educated girl. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 94170-48683.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22078845
SM4 Hindu Ramdasia (SC) handsome boy, 5'-10", July 1994, M.S. Surgery Chandigarh. MD/ MS Doctor girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98713-68723, 98159-88239.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22090493
Medico/Engineer match for 1995 born, handsome, fair, blue eyed, 5'-10", B.Tech. (IT), Mair Rajput boy, working in MNC, both parents government Doctors. Sister pursuing MBBS. Contact: 94180-28460.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22090630
Suitable qualified slim, fair match for Sikh Khatri/Arora (Kharbanda) handsome boy 1994, 5'-4". BDS, Dental Surgeon (MMU). Own clinic in Jalandhar. Contact: 9872595972.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22090718
Professionally qualified working match for convent educated, handsome Arora Sikh Er. boy, 28, 5'-10", Class one officer PSU Oil company. Maternal side Jat Sikh. Only whatsapp: 9815167656. Marriage bureau excuse.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22091164
MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS Pedodontist Gursikh Khatri teetotalar boy, 5'-9',1992 born, Senior Lecturer in Dental College, Mohali & consultant Pedodontist in tricity. Reputed landlord family of punjab, Only son and younger sister doing MD. Whatsapp no-9878007010.
JAT SIKH
CL22086961
Suitable match for Canada work permit, PR expected handsome tetotaller Jat Sikh boy 27/ 6’, Public Schooled Diploma General Business Driver Transport Company Brampton. Seeking PR / work permit girl. Call/ WhatsApp: 98157-74627.
JAT SIKH
CL22088327
Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Canada, professionally qualified, good looking, decent match for a handsome boy, 6'-2" tall, fair and 1985 born, works as a Director Manufacturing. We are looking for an educated, professional, tall bride willing to settle in Canada. +8595469780 WhatsApp or email: calcan@outlook.com, biodata & recent photos.
JAT SIKH
CL22088451
US based Jat Sikh family seeking suitable match for their US citizen 28 yrs old, 6'-2", fair complexioned son. Bachelor's in Computer Science, runs own business, financially very stable in US & India. Boy visiting Amritsar in 2nd week of Dec. Please send biodata with pics. at WhatsApp No. +19162954321.
JAT SIKH
CL22088780
Suitable doctor match for Jat Sikh March 1988 born boy, 5'-11", Australia resident, MBBS, fellow of RACGP. Whatsapp Photo(s) biodata to: 0061450086178.
JAT SIKH
CL22088787
Suitable match for Jat Sikh September 1989 born, Australia Resident boy, 5'-10", Insurance Executive. visiting India February 2023. Whatsapp photos/ bio-data to: 0061426978932.
JAT SIKH
CL22090370
Mohali based Ahluwalia 30, 5'-10',B.Tech., PEC. MNC, Bombay, 14 LPA. Upper caste welcome. 99140-06198, 0172-2264043.
JAT SIKH
CL22090540
Match for PR Canada handsome boy, Sept. 1992, 6'-1", M.Tech. from Canada, Self employed. Tricity/Around preferred. Contact 94175-12124.
JAT SIKH
CL22090676
Jatt Sikh Gill boy, Oct. 92, 5'-8", MS from the USA, working as Sr Engineer in California. Family has property in Ludhiana. Seeks equally qualified Jatt Sikh girl. US citizen/Green card preferred. Whatsapp: 94173-87118
JAT SIKH
CL22090770
Match for Jatt Sikh boy, Australian citizen 1988, 5'-8", Diploma in Real Estate, now working in Real Estate Industry in Australia, Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Boy now in India for three weeks. Contact with biodata recent photos, WhatsApp 0061412595521.
JAT SIKH
CL22090839
Amritdhari Jat Sikh bains boy,1983/6" M.Sc(H) PU chd.govt job ,10lac+. father ex army, brother abroad seeks unmarried qualified gursikh girl.lightknow@outlook.com
JAT SIKH
CL22090850
Suitable Match for Jatt Sikh boy 28/5'-10" B.Tech (Mechanical), Engineer at Gurgaon, 6 Lac annum package. No demands. Contact 97819-03424, 94630-67039.
JAT SIKH
CL22090922
Jat-Sikh Dec. 1993/ 5'-10", B.Tech. MS (Canada) PR boy. Working Software Developer in Bank (Toronto). Medico/Engineer preferred, 9501005458.
JAT SIKH
CL22090976
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen Nov 81, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager US company, well settled, US green card soon, Upper caste welcome. Presently in India. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282
JAT SIKH
CL22091028
Match for Jat Sikh turban boy (Gill family), Canada work permit as Works Supervisor, 30/ 5'-11", B.Tech., PG from IBM Canada. Father and Mother Govt. Employee. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl, preferable from Tricity Chandigarh or Doaba. Contact: 79734-25046.
JAT SIKH
CL22091234
Canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
JAT SIKH
CL22091246
Looking for jat Sikh girl for canadian PR 1992 born, 5?8?? boy. M.A (English), M.ed (canadian university). Has Canadian teaching license . Sister and Mother settled in USA. Call Only Canadian student, pr or work permit. Marriage bureau excuse. 6094752691, preetgurm3@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22091262
PQM for Jat Sikh Sandhu boy, Oct. 1990, 5’-7”, B.Tech MBA, working in MNC, package 32 Lacs. Father working Chief Engineer, mother house wife, sister married. Rural Urban property. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872979186, 97796-13641.
JAT SIKH
CL22091670
Suitable match for divorced boy, 78, 5'-11", B.Com., MBA, vegetarian, non-drinker. 78885-09826, jattsikh2022@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22091939
Affluent Jat Sikh family settled in Canada seeks alliance for their tall convent educated very handsome son, B.Tech., MS, Director IT along with well settled business, financially very sound with huge U/R assets, 6’, 39, required educated girl from status family. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: +14036165214.
JAT SIKH
CL22092188
USA Citizen Jat Sikh Sandhu boy, 29 year, 5'-1", non-drinker, vegetarian, MBA Finance, own business in USA. Land 70 acres, urban and rural property in India. Require for good family background well educated tall and beautiful girl. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp No. 98962-66526.
JAT SIKH
CL22092304
Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Send biodata and pics on Whatsapp: 9417113518.
KHATRI
CL22090424
Extremely & Exceptionally beautiful homely girl for well established very rich landlord cum Industrialist based in Chandigarh, 38, 5'-8". Poor & Middle class family can apply with confidence. Caste no bar. Whatsapp no. 98789-83566.
KHATRI
CL22091112
Suitable match for Canadian PR well settled self employed Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 28.3.1989, 8.08 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8". Girl on study visa/work permit/PR required. 9988257377.
KHATRI
CL22091183
Seeking beautiful tall working match for Handsome 1986 born/ 5'-10'', MBE, Nationalised Bank employee Chandigarh, Only son, Own house Panchkula. 99881-61994.
KHATRI
CL22091218
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech., working in IT Company, Chandigarh, 5'-10", 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh. Employed/ Professional preferred. Whatsapp 82642-42292.
KHATRI
CL22091240
SM for handsome, fair Punjabi Khatri Boy, Astt. Manager in GOVT BANK, Posted in Chandigarh,16.03.1991,5'9''. Cont: 8872320378
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22091117
Tricity compatible Govt. employed match for Arora Manglik boy, 5'-8", 29.4.1993, 11:40 p.m., Chandigarh, B.Com (Hons), MBE, Asstt. Manager Scale II Govt. PSU Insurance Chandigarh. 15 Lakh P.A. Caste no bar. Own house/vehicle Mohali. Whatsapp 98886-11032. arorasatpal61@gmail.com
MAHAJAN
CL22090917
Suitable educated match for Handsome,5'8",boy,May 1996,Runs own business, financially very stable,Kapurthala. Preferred nearby cities. Marriage bureau don't call. contact:9872991295
MISC.
CL22092147
Siutable match for Hindu Nai Manglik boy (Panchkula) 08.07.1994, 5'-8'', M.Sc Maths, Govt. job on Contract base in Haryana Secretariat Chandigarh. Preferred tricity working girl. 81461-92027, 94676-78480.
NRI
CL22082240
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8". Physician, finished Fellowship. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 1-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com
NRI
CL22090398
UK born very handsome, fair, 6'-2", 29 yr Hindu Punjabi boy. BSc in Finance & Math from top UK University. Senior Bank Manager specialising in Financial Risk Management. Looking for professional girl (Doctor/Dentist/Finance), age above 24 yr, height above 5'-4", from reputable family. Whatsapp: +44-7534295082.
NRI
CL22090418
American Citizen Gursikh 29 years, 6'-1", Graduate Ghumiar Sikh boy seeks tall beautiful educated girl. No dowry. 98034-00219.
NRI
CL22090437
Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS MD doing Govt. job in USA, 5'-8", 37. No bar. 83608-76705.
NRI
CL22090438
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Lobana Sikh Engineer handsome boy, 28, 6', employed reputed company. Family settled Jalandhar. Contact: 9815390198, 9878931109.
NRI
CL22090440
Suitable match for 27 yrs, 5'-9", handsome, fair boy, citizen of UK, own house. Seeks Sikh/Hindu beautiful girl, height 5'-5", min. Graduate. Call/Whatsapp: 0044-7845761228, 8054234494.
NRI
CL22090556
Suitable beautiful, min 5'-5" girl for Ravidasia Sikh Canada PR well educated boy, Dec. 1994, 6', Own settled business. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9463177817.
NRI
CL22090629
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR well settled, handsome teetotaler boy 1996, 6'. Bachelor in business administration from USA. Own house in Canada. Preferred Alberta Canada. Whatsapp: 9257339005.
NRI
CL22090674
UK Permanent Resident, Saraswat Brahmin, vegetarian, teetotaler boy, 5'-9", 43, ACCA (UK) Professional, working Dy. Financial Controller in company. Legally divorcee. Hindu upper caste no bar. Whatsapp: 94631-42505
NRI
CL22090697
Professionally qualified match for handsome turbaned KhatriSikh 30/180cm, Ph.D France settled. WhatsApp: 98880-21264.
NRI
CL22090719
Looking a professionally qualified, well mannered, beautiful cultured girl from Sikh family match for Sikh Saini 5'-7", turbaned May 1987 US born son final Phase completing medical subject Ph.D a top University of USA. Email biodata and recent photo to saini117@gmail.com WhatsApp 1+9177044535.
NRI
CL22090753
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Professional Business Graduate, respectable modern family with traditional values. Seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, Educated. WhatsApp: +44791-6739368.
NRI
CL22090763
PQM for Punjabi Brahmin, 37 years, 6'-1", handsome boy, B.E. India, MS & Ph.D. USA, working Los Angeles, good salary, Green card holder, short marriage, issueless divorcee, visiting India soon. Contact with biodata, latest photos. Whatsapp +91-98555-57795.
NRI
CL22091062
Well educated match for Canadian citizen handsome athletic 5'-8", 1971, well established businessman reputed Brahmin family divorced one child residing with his mother. Prefer good family background, fluent English. Presently visiting India. Photos bio WhatsApp 97799-91989.
NRI
CL22091071
Handsome Jatt Sikh Randhawa boy 1994/ 5’-11”, Software Engineer in Google (California). MS from USA. Defence family from Ambala. Looking for well educated beautiful girl preferably from USA/ Canada. Upper Caste welcome. 81161-57793, +1-323 244 1554. bsiaf64@gmail.com
NRI
CL22091454
SM for SC Canada PR smart boy 1994, 5’-5”, B.Tech , PG from Canada , working in reputed bank. Father Class-1 & mother Pb. Govt employee. Preference to Canada PR/ work permit. Caste no bar. Contact 8283818721
NRI
CL22091478
Well educated match for USA citizen, 5'-10", 1971, never married, clean shaven Sikh Jat, BE/ MBA from US University. Own Investment Banking business. Financially sound. Prefer match from good family background, fluent English. Slim, age maximum 42, never married. Caste no bar. Visiting India January. Photos bio WhatsApp: +18322763265.
NRI
CL22091789
Professionally Qualified Match for March 1995 born Punjabi handsome Brahmin Manglik boy, 6 ft, Vegetarian, teetotaler. Canadian PR, Dental Hygienist (RDH). Preferred girl from Canada. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp only , +9194160-20750, +17802287777
NRI
CL22091807
Professionally qualified match for USA based Sikh boy, Ph.D., 1992 born, 5'-5", Asstt. Prof. in Washington University. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. +1(605) 691-6433, 82890-84184.
NRI
CL22091892
Clean shaven boy 34, 5’7” B.Tech MS(business management from UK) working USA on globally level position in IT on L-1 visa, Seeks USA citizen girl. Send biodata & pics. awho2257@gmail.com
NRI
CL22091985
PQM4 Sept. 1992/5'-11",Sikh Khatri boy Canadian PR, Software Developer Microsoft, Canada.MS from Canada. On short visit to India. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Bureau excuse. WA: 98786-04753.
RAJPUT
CL22091046
Suitable match for Jaswal Rajput boy, 1993, 6'-1", PG Masters IT Engineer, Canada (Work permit). Well educated working girl required. Upper caste welcome. 98886-65922.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22088018
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, teetotaller, 5'-9", 1996, B.Tech, ECE, working as Data Engineer specialist in top MNC. Well educated and working class family. Girl from similar field, work and Doaba region preferred. +91-79018-05959, meharguruki@gmail.com
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22089879
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, unmarried, 17th October 1981, 5'-6", Post Graduate, working in MNC, Gurgaon.Preferred Sikh girl. 98785-12409.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22090755
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 24 Feb. 90, Gurgaon, M.Tech., working as Senior in MNC, Gurgaon, height 5'-7". Working match preferred. WhatsApp or call at: 90158-10174.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22091791
Suitable qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh handsome Canadian PR, July 1995, 5'-9½", M.Tech. Well settled family Jalandhar. 9814705064.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085862
SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. Whatsapp: +91-9779920165.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22091800
Suitable match for Kori boy 5'-9"/1990, from Chandigarh pursuing Ph.D 4th year, Engineering from Govt Institute with fellowship 35,000/- PM. Also worked as Engineer for 2 years in MNC. Whatsapp 98722-12164.
SIKH
CL22090623
Match for Mazbhi Sikh boy Oct. 1993, 5'-7", M.A., English, Inspector Co-op Societies Punjab Govt. since 2017. Only sister married. Own 12 Marla house in Aerocity, Mohali, 2 BHK Flat Sunny Enclave, Kharar. 98767-39431.
SIKH
CL22091126
Parjapati Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-9", Pharmacist course from Philippine, Technician course from Canada, presently on work permit, PR applied. Seeks Nursing, Pharmacist/Medical line, height min 5'-4" girl. Contact: 9041683168.
SIKH
CL22091327
Seeking Medico/pursuing Ph.D / Engineer or allied professional match for 29 / 6'-1" clean shaved Sikh boy from Punjab (Mohali), B.Tech Computer Science, MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Product Manager in leading multinational company at Bangalore. Email: sukhi0979@gmail.com
SIKH ARORA
CL22090550
Newzealand PR Arora Sikh (Amritdhari) boy 1994, 5'-11". Seeks Gursikh educated girl. Contact: 9815172530.
SIKH ARORA
CL22090724
SUITABLE MATCH FOR TALL HANDSOME KHATRI SIKH BOY, NOVEMBER 1991, 6 FT 2 INCH , MS IN COMPUTERS & AI, WORKING IN REPUTED UNIVERSITY IN GERMANY, ALSO PURSUING PHD, FATHER RETIRED ARMY BRIGADIER, ONE YOUNGER SISTER, CHANDIGARH BASED FAMILY, CONTACT 9436609430
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22091031
Suitable match for Gursikh Khatri, handsome, veg. boy, Feb. 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech. (CSE), PGDCA (P.U.) at present in Canada on work permit, Tricity based well settled Gursikh family, only child. M/ WhatsApp: 82830-09825. E-Mail: jaspindersingh24@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22091572
Gursikh Arora boy, Aug. 1991, 5'-7", Ludhiana, Graduate, own business, annual income 15 Lac. Diabetic. Marriage bureau excuse. 78887-87813.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22091584
Gursikh Arora boy 33, 5'-8", MBA, Canadian PR, income $ 90000-per annum. 94173-14342, Marriage bureau excuse.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22091867
Seeking match for Canadian PR, handsome, turbaned, 6ft., 35 yrs, highly qualified MBA, working Canadian Bank Toronto, belonging to affluent status family of Chandigarh. Reaching Chandigarh mid December. WhatsApp: 98150-40226, 99888-71128.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22090400
Match for Canadian PR Lubana Sikh boy, 1991, 6'-0", MBA from Canada. Working Accountant. Father retired Indian Air-force officer. Caste no bar. Contact: 7087660795.
