fBrides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22091211

PQM for Aggarwal boy 30/5-11 B.Tech working in MNC Bangalore.Family residence Jagadhri(Haryana)Parents:9996084816 Groom:9541350717

AGGARWAL

CL22091492

Manglik/ Non Manglik status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commercial properties. Upper caste welcome. 95011-29234.

AGGARWAL

CL22091951

Garg boy 5'-8", 31.05.94, MBA (Agribusiness Management) from Vamnicom Pune. Bayer Crop Science. 13 Lakh. 98788-00525.

AGGARWAL

CL22092320

Professionally qualified employed match for Anshik Manglik Goel boy 5'-6", 18.2.1996/ 18:05/ Chandigarh, B.Tech., working MNC Hyderabad, 15 Lacs annually, family settled Ambala. 98130-51664, 81686-75594.

AGGARWAL

CL22088321

Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai, package above 25 Lakhs. 97241-88585.

AGGARWAL

CL22092122

Sikh Ahluwalia boy, Sikhand Gotra, 1993 born, 5 ft 11 inch, MBA & PGDCA, Petrol pump owner, from Anandpur Sahib. Father businessman, mother housewife & 2 siblings both married. 90238-00007, 98769-35222.

ARORA

CL22088112

Suitable match for well-settled Arora Manglik boy, 5'-5", age: 29, B.Tech (Electronics). Fitness loving, vegetarian, non-smoker, non-drinker. Father retired Gazetted Officer. Looking for smart, professionally qualified, vegetarian Manglik girl from an educated family. Send picture and biodata to: vishwasmakkar35@gmail.com, WhatsApp (80540-62750).

ARORA

CL22091590

Suitable qualified match for Arora handsome boy, 28, 6 feet, Canada PR, Post-graduation from Canada. Preferred Australia/Canada/India. 8360613261.

BRAHMIN

CL22087324

SM for Himachali (Hamirpur) Handsome Brahmin Boy (Civil Design Engineer-M.Tech) 11.04.91, 3am, 5'5''. Preferred Himachali Brahmin B.Tech/M.Tech/Architt. Girl. Mob. 8219130182

BRAHMIN

CL22090441

SM4 Punjabi Sarswat Brahmin 15.03.1993, 11:28 am Kapurthala 5'-9", slim ME/EIC IT Sector MNC Bangalore 17 LPA. 98720-05055.

BRAHMIN

CL22090492

Suitable match for Brahmin handsome boy, 5' -10", 22 Oct.1986, 8:23 pm, MBA(Hotel Management). Working top MNC, Bangalore. Working/ qualified girl preferred. Contact: 98559-70024.

BRAHMIN

CL22091121

Saraswat pure vegetarian Brahmin boy born and raised in New York 31/ 6'-1", Nonsmoker, non-drinker. Looking for beautiful, educated and tall girl. WhatsApp: 001-347-307-3415. Email: rajisharmany@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22091134

PQM FOR GAUD BRAHMIN, CANADA PR BOY, MBA(PGDM), BANKING PROFFESSIONAL, 5'8" OCT'88 BORN, PREFERABLY CANADIAN PR/WORK-PERMIT/STUDENT VISA HOLDER GIRL, UPPER CASTE WELCOME, EARLY MARRIAGE, CALL/WHATSAPP 9278003300 OR EMAIL: LOGINDELHI32@GMAIL.COM

DIVORCEE

CL22091817

SM4 Australia based PR boy. B.Tech (IT), 88 born, 5'-10", divorcee issueless. Good salary. Hindu Khatri family near Chandigarh seeks educated girl. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 94170-48683.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22078845

SM4 Hindu Ramdasia (SC) handsome boy, 5'-10", July 1994, M.S. Surgery Chandigarh. MD/ MS Doctor girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98713-68723, 98159-88239.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22090493

Medico/Engineer match for 1995 born, handsome, fair, blue eyed, 5'-10", B.Tech. (IT), Mair Rajput boy, working in MNC, both parents government Doctors. Sister pursuing MBBS. Contact: 94180-28460.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22090630

Suitable qualified slim, fair match for Sikh Khatri/Arora (Kharbanda) handsome boy 1994, 5'-4". BDS, Dental Surgeon (MMU). Own clinic in Jalandhar. Contact: 9872595972.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22090718

Professionally qualified working match for convent educated, handsome Arora Sikh Er. boy, 28, 5'-10", Class one officer PSU Oil company. Maternal side Jat Sikh. Only whatsapp: 9815167656. Marriage bureau excuse.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22091164

MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS Pedodontist Gursikh Khatri teetotalar boy, 5'-9',1992 born, Senior Lecturer in Dental College, Mohali & consultant Pedodontist in tricity. Reputed landlord family of punjab, Only son and younger sister doing MD. Whatsapp no-9878007010.

JAT SIKH

CL22086961

Suitable match for Canada work permit, PR expected handsome tetotaller Jat Sikh boy 27/ 6’, Public Schooled Diploma General Business Driver Transport Company Brampton. Seeking PR / work permit girl. Call/ WhatsApp: 98157-74627.

JAT SIKH

CL22088327

Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Canada, professionally qualified, good looking, decent match for a handsome boy, 6'-2" tall, fair and 1985 born, works as a Director Manufacturing. We are looking for an educated, professional, tall bride willing to settle in Canada. +8595469780 WhatsApp or email: calcan@outlook.com, biodata & recent photos.

JAT SIKH

CL22088451

US based Jat Sikh family seeking suitable match for their US citizen 28 yrs old, 6'-2", fair complexioned son. Bachelor's in Computer Science, runs own business, financially very stable in US & India. Boy visiting Amritsar in 2nd week of Dec. Please send biodata with pics. at WhatsApp No. +19162954321.

JAT SIKH

CL22088780

Suitable doctor match for Jat Sikh March 1988 born boy, 5'-11", Australia resident, MBBS, fellow of RACGP. Whatsapp Photo(s) biodata to: 0061450086178.

JAT SIKH

CL22088787

Suitable match for Jat Sikh September 1989 born, Australia Resident boy, 5'-10", Insurance Executive. visiting India February 2023. Whatsapp photos/ bio-data to: 0061426978932.

JAT SIKH

CL22090370

Mohali based Ahluwalia 30, 5'-10',B.Tech., PEC. MNC, Bombay, 14 LPA. Upper caste welcome. 99140-06198, 0172-2264043.

JAT SIKH

CL22090540

Match for PR Canada handsome boy, Sept. 1992, 6'-1", M.Tech. from Canada, Self employed. Tricity/Around preferred. Contact 94175-12124.

JAT SIKH

CL22090676

Jatt Sikh Gill boy, Oct. 92, 5'-8", MS from the USA, working as Sr Engineer in California. Family has property in Ludhiana. Seeks equally qualified Jatt Sikh girl. US citizen/Green card preferred. Whatsapp: 94173-87118

JAT SIKH

CL22090770

Match for Jatt Sikh boy, Australian citizen 1988, 5'-8", Diploma in Real Estate, now working in Real Estate Industry in Australia, Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Boy now in India for three weeks. Contact with biodata recent photos, WhatsApp 0061412595521.

JAT SIKH

CL22090839

Amritdhari Jat Sikh bains boy,1983/6" M.Sc(H) PU chd.govt job ,10lac+. father ex army, brother abroad seeks unmarried qualified gursikh girl.lightknow@outlook.com

JAT SIKH

CL22090850

Suitable Match for Jatt Sikh boy 28/5'-10" B.Tech (Mechanical), Engineer at Gurgaon, 6 Lac annum package. No demands. Contact 97819-03424, 94630-67039.

JAT SIKH

CL22090922

Jat-Sikh Dec. 1993/ 5'-10", B.Tech. MS (Canada) PR boy. Working Software Developer in Bank (Toronto). Medico/Engineer preferred, 9501005458.

JAT SIKH

CL22090976

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen Nov 81, 5'-8", never married B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager US company, well settled, US green card soon, Upper caste welcome. Presently in India. WhatsApp : +1-6472695282

JAT SIKH

CL22091028

Match for Jat Sikh turban boy (Gill family), Canada work permit as Works Supervisor, 30/ 5'-11", B.Tech., PG from IBM Canada. Father and Mother Govt. Employee. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl, preferable from Tricity Chandigarh or Doaba. Contact: 79734-25046.

JAT SIKH

CL22091234

Canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721

JAT SIKH

CL22091246

Looking for jat Sikh girl for canadian PR 1992 born, 5?8?? boy. M.A (English), M.ed (canadian university). Has Canadian teaching license . Sister and Mother settled in USA. Call Only Canadian student, pr or work permit. Marriage bureau excuse. 6094752691, preetgurm3@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22091262

PQM for Jat Sikh Sandhu boy, Oct. 1990, 5’-7”, B.Tech MBA, working in MNC, package 32 Lacs. Father working Chief Engineer, mother house wife, sister married. Rural Urban property. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872979186, 97796-13641.

JAT SIKH

CL22091670

Suitable match for divorced boy, 78, 5'-11", B.Com., MBA, vegetarian, non-drinker. 78885-09826, jattsikh2022@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22091939

Affluent Jat Sikh family settled in Canada seeks alliance for their tall convent educated very handsome son, B.Tech., MS, Director IT along with well settled business, financially very sound with huge U/R assets, 6’, 39, required educated girl from status family. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: +14036165214.

JAT SIKH

CL22092188

USA Citizen Jat Sikh Sandhu boy, 29 year, 5'-1", non-drinker, vegetarian, MBA Finance, own business in USA. Land 70 acres, urban and rural property in India. Require for good family background well educated tall and beautiful girl. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp No. 98962-66526.

JAT SIKH

CL22092304

Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Send biodata and pics on Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL22090424

Extremely & Exceptionally beautiful homely girl for well established very rich landlord cum Industrialist based in Chandigarh, 38, 5'-8". Poor & Middle class family can apply with confidence. Caste no bar. Whatsapp no. 98789-83566.

KHATRI

CL22091112

Suitable match for Canadian PR well settled self employed Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 28.3.1989, 8.08 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8". Girl on study visa/work permit/PR required. 9988257377.

KHATRI

CL22091183

Seeking beautiful tall working match for Handsome 1986 born/ 5'-10'', MBE, Nationalised Bank employee Chandigarh, Only son, Own house Panchkula. 99881-61994.

KHATRI

CL22091218

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech., working in IT Company, Chandigarh, 5'-10", 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh. Employed/ Professional preferred. Whatsapp 82642-42292.

KHATRI

CL22091240

SM for handsome, fair Punjabi Khatri Boy, Astt. Manager in GOVT BANK, Posted in Chandigarh,16.03.1991,5'9''. Cont: 8872320378

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22091117

Tricity compatible Govt. employed match for Arora Manglik boy, 5'-8", 29.4.1993, 11:40 p.m., Chandigarh, B.Com (Hons), MBE, Asstt. Manager Scale II Govt. PSU Insurance Chandigarh. 15 Lakh P.A. Caste no bar. Own house/vehicle Mohali. Whatsapp 98886-11032. arorasatpal61@gmail.com

MAHAJAN

CL22090917

Suitable educated match for Handsome,5'8",boy,May 1996,Runs own business, financially very stable,Kapurthala. Preferred nearby cities. Marriage bureau don't call. contact:9872991295

MISC.

CL22092147

Siutable match for Hindu Nai Manglik boy (Panchkula) 08.07.1994, 5'-8'', M.Sc Maths, Govt. job on Contract base in Haryana Secretariat Chandigarh. Preferred tricity working girl. 81461-92027, 94676-78480.

NRI

CL22082240

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991, 5'-8". Physician, finished Fellowship. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 1-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com

NRI

CL22090398

UK born very handsome, fair, 6'-2", 29 yr Hindu Punjabi boy. BSc in Finance & Math from top UK University. Senior Bank Manager specialising in Financial Risk Management. Looking for professional girl (Doctor/Dentist/Finance), age above 24 yr, height above 5'-4", from reputable family. Whatsapp: +44-7534295082.

NRI

CL22090418

American Citizen Gursikh 29 years, 6'-1", Graduate Ghumiar Sikh boy seeks tall beautiful educated girl. No dowry. 98034-00219.

NRI

CL22090437

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS MD doing Govt. job in USA, 5'-8", 37. No bar. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL22090438

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Lobana Sikh Engineer handsome boy, 28, 6', employed reputed company. Family settled Jalandhar. Contact: 9815390198, 9878931109.

NRI

CL22090440

Suitable match for 27 yrs, 5'-9", handsome, fair boy, citizen of UK, own house. Seeks Sikh/Hindu beautiful girl, height 5'-5", min. Graduate. Call/Whatsapp: 0044-7845761228, 8054234494.

NRI

CL22090556

Suitable beautiful, min 5'-5" girl for Ravidasia Sikh Canada PR well educated boy, Dec. 1994, 6', Own settled business. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9463177817.

NRI

CL22090629

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR well settled, handsome teetotaler boy 1996, 6'. Bachelor in business administration from USA. Own house in Canada. Preferred Alberta Canada. Whatsapp: 9257339005.

NRI

CL22090674

UK Permanent Resident, Saraswat Brahmin, vegetarian, teetotaler boy, 5'-9", 43, ACCA (UK) Professional, working Dy. Financial Controller in company. Legally divorcee. Hindu upper caste no bar. Whatsapp: 94631-42505

NRI

CL22090697

Professionally qualified match for handsome turbaned KhatriSikh 30/180cm, Ph.D France settled. WhatsApp: 98880-21264.

NRI

CL22090719

Looking a professionally qualified, well mannered, beautiful cultured girl from Sikh family match for Sikh Saini 5'-7", turbaned May 1987 US born son final Phase completing medical subject Ph.D a top University of USA. Email biodata and recent photo to saini117@gmail.com WhatsApp 1+9177044535.

NRI

CL22090753

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Professional Business Graduate, respectable modern family with traditional values. Seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, Educated. WhatsApp: +44791-6739368.

NRI

CL22090763

PQM for Punjabi Brahmin, 37 years, 6'-1", handsome boy, B.E. India, MS & Ph.D. USA, working Los Angeles, good salary, Green card holder, short marriage, issueless divorcee, visiting India soon. Contact with biodata, latest photos. Whatsapp +91-98555-57795.

NRI

CL22091062

Well educated match for Canadian citizen handsome athletic 5'-8", 1971, well established businessman reputed Brahmin family divorced one child residing with his mother. Prefer good family background, fluent English. Presently visiting India. Photos bio WhatsApp 97799-91989.

NRI

CL22091071

Handsome Jatt Sikh Randhawa boy 1994/ 5’-11”, Software Engineer in Google (California). MS from USA. Defence family from Ambala. Looking for well educated beautiful girl preferably from USA/ Canada. Upper Caste welcome. 81161-57793, +1-323 244 1554. bsiaf64@gmail.com

NRI

CL22091454

SM for SC Canada PR smart boy 1994, 5’-5”, B.Tech , PG from Canada , working in reputed bank. Father Class-1 & mother Pb. Govt employee. Preference to Canada PR/ work permit. Caste no bar. Contact 8283818721

NRI

CL22091478

Well educated match for USA citizen, 5'-10", 1971, never married, clean shaven Sikh Jat, BE/ MBA from US University. Own Investment Banking business. Financially sound. Prefer match from good family background, fluent English. Slim, age maximum 42, never married. Caste no bar. Visiting India January. Photos bio WhatsApp: +18322763265.

NRI

CL22091789

Professionally Qualified Match for March 1995 born Punjabi handsome Brahmin Manglik boy, 6 ft, Vegetarian, teetotaler. Canadian PR, Dental Hygienist (RDH). Preferred girl from Canada. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp only , +9194160-20750, +17802287777

NRI

CL22091807

Professionally qualified match for USA based Sikh boy, Ph.D., 1992 born, 5'-5", Asstt. Prof. in Washington University. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. +1(605) 691-6433, 82890-84184.

NRI

CL22091892

Clean shaven boy 34, 5’7” B.Tech MS(business management from UK) working USA on globally level position in IT on L-1 visa, Seeks USA citizen girl. Send biodata & pics. awho2257@gmail.com

NRI

CL22091985

PQM4 Sept. 1992/5'-11",Sikh Khatri boy Canadian PR, Software Developer Microsoft, Canada.MS from Canada. On short visit to India. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Bureau excuse. WA: 98786-04753.

RAJPUT

CL22091046

Suitable match for Jaswal Rajput boy, 1993, 6'-1", PG Masters IT Engineer, Canada (Work permit). Well educated working girl required. Upper caste welcome. 98886-65922.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22088018

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, teetotaller, 5'-9", 1996, B.Tech, ECE, working as Data Engineer specialist in top MNC. Well educated and working class family. Girl from similar field, work and Doaba region preferred. +91-79018-05959, meharguruki@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22089879

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, unmarried, 17th October 1981, 5'-6", Post Graduate, working in MNC, Gurgaon.Preferred Sikh girl. 98785-12409.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22090755

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 24 Feb. 90, Gurgaon, M.Tech., working as Senior in MNC, Gurgaon, height 5'-7". Working match preferred. WhatsApp or call at: 90158-10174.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22091791

Suitable qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh handsome Canadian PR, July 1995, 5'-9½", M.Tech. Well settled family Jalandhar. 9814705064.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22085862

SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. Whatsapp: +91-9779920165.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22091800

Suitable match for Kori boy 5'-9"/1990, from Chandigarh pursuing Ph.D 4th year, Engineering from Govt Institute with fellowship 35,000/- PM. Also worked as Engineer for 2 years in MNC. Whatsapp 98722-12164.

SIKH

CL22090623

Match for Mazbhi Sikh boy Oct. 1993, 5'-7", M.A., English, Inspector Co-op Societies Punjab Govt. since 2017. Only sister married. Own 12 Marla house in Aerocity, Mohali, 2 BHK Flat Sunny Enclave, Kharar. 98767-39431.

SIKH

CL22091126

Parjapati Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-9", Pharmacist course from Philippine, Technician course from Canada, presently on work permit, PR applied. Seeks Nursing, Pharmacist/Medical line, height min 5'-4" girl. Contact: 9041683168.

SIKH

CL22091327

Seeking Medico/pursuing Ph.D / Engineer or allied professional match for 29 / 6'-1" clean shaved Sikh boy from Punjab (Mohali), B.Tech Computer Science, MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Product Manager in leading multinational company at Bangalore. Email: sukhi0979@gmail.com

SIKH ARORA

CL22090550

Newzealand PR Arora Sikh (Amritdhari) boy 1994, 5'-11". Seeks Gursikh educated girl. Contact: 9815172530.

SIKH ARORA

CL22090724

SUITABLE MATCH FOR TALL HANDSOME KHATRI SIKH BOY, NOVEMBER 1991, 6 FT 2 INCH , MS IN COMPUTERS & AI, WORKING IN REPUTED UNIVERSITY IN GERMANY, ALSO PURSUING PHD, FATHER RETIRED ARMY BRIGADIER, ONE YOUNGER SISTER, CHANDIGARH BASED FAMILY, CONTACT 9436609430

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22091031

Suitable match for Gursikh Khatri, handsome, veg. boy, Feb. 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech. (CSE), PGDCA (P.U.) at present in Canada on work permit, Tricity based well settled Gursikh family, only child. M/ WhatsApp: 82830-09825. E-Mail: jaspindersingh24@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22091572

Gursikh Arora boy, Aug. 1991, 5'-7", Ludhiana, Graduate, own business, annual income 15 Lac. Diabetic. Marriage bureau excuse. 78887-87813.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22091584

Gursikh Arora boy 33, 5'-8", MBA, Canadian PR, income $ 90000-per annum. 94173-14342, Marriage bureau excuse.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22091867

Seeking match for Canadian PR, handsome, turbaned, 6ft., 35 yrs, highly qualified MBA, working Canadian Bank Toronto, belonging to affluent status family of Chandigarh. Reaching Chandigarh mid December. WhatsApp: 98150-40226, 99888-71128.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22090400

Match for Canadian PR Lubana Sikh boy, 1991, 6'-0", MBA from Canada. Working Accountant. Father retired Indian Air-force officer. Caste no bar. Contact: 7087660795.