Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22093386
Mittal boy, 19/09/1994, 5:30 PM, Sangaria, Dist. Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), B.Tech From IIT, Employed MNC, Gurgaon. Package 20 Lakh+. Preferred B.Tech employed girl Mob No: 9414535474 (Whatsapp), 9664352878
ARORA
CL22094554
ARORA B.Tech 1991 5?6? works in IT MNC Netherlands, seeks working professional. Reputed business family based in Moradabad U.P. 9528954322. Agents excuse.
BRAHMIN
CL22093202
Brahmin Divorced Boy,1985,Only Son ,MBA,Vegetarian/5'6",Private JOB,Jalandhar,9815685537
BRAHMIN
CL22093215
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, March 93, 5'-9", Master degree from Australia (PR). Parents settled Chandigarh. Contact: 78371-17511. Marriage bureau excuse.
BRAHMIN
CL22093860
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper cast welcome. 98788-21244, 98156-52146.
BRAHMIN
CL22094045
Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.tech (CSE) 6', born on 21.03.1990, 1.12 PM, Chandigarh, working at Gurugram. Belongs to Una-Nangal area, settled in Mohali. Father retired Manager from SBI. Whatsapp: 9779585858.
BRAHMIN
CL22094077
PQM for British citizen, Post Graduate, higher Govt. Officer, Brahmin, October 1990, 5’-10’’. Mob: 88473-28834.
BRAHMIN
CL22094249
Match for Newzealand PR, Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech., 1992 born, 11:05 am, Ludhiana, 5'-9". 98554-80142
DEFENCE
CL22094388
PQM for clean shaven, Jat Sikh, third generation Army officer, 27 yrs, 6'-1". Parents Doctors, Hindu/Sikh, upper caste no bar. ddmatrimony@rediffmail.com , 82848-70059.
DIVORCEE
CL22093534
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, time 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Contact. 98153-72075.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22094063
Suitable qualified match for Megh Bhagat handsome boy, 1988 born, 5'-10", BAMS/MD, Doctor in Ayurvedic Hospital. Preferred Doctor. Contact: 9780989592, 9988172480.
JAT SIKH
CL22088022
SMF UK Citizen Jat Sikh non-turbaned boy Oct. 96, 6' from status family, with U/R property in India. Seek educated, beautiful girl with family values. Boy coming to India in last week of December. Contact Whatsapp: +447723959692.
JAT SIKH
CL22092863
Educated match for smart Jat-Sikh Sandhu boy, 29/, 5' 9" Software Engineer/MBA, working in MNC @13 Lakhs/Annum with Decent Rural Urban property. Parents Govt. employees & younger brother is MBBS. WhatsApp: 99966-43553
JAT SIKH
CL22092895
Jat Sikh boy 25, 5'-11". Australian Citizen, Bachelor in Applied Finance, working in Finance. Looking for educated, smart and professional girl, please send bio data and photo to brarn3@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22093237
Match for USA NRI 27, 5'-5" turbaned Jatt Sikh M.Tech.. Looking for educated middle class family girl. navokay@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22093240
Jalandhar based academically sound Jat Sikh boy, 6', age 30 years. Looking for a suitable match. Elder brother settled in America. Father retd. Deputy Director Punjab Civil Supplies Deptt. With rural and urban property. The boy running business of cooking Gas Agency and competitive student academy at Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar. Well settled Jagirdaar family of Doaba. Contact: 9815122134.
JAT SIKH
CL22093243
Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated boy 1990 born, 5'-9", (Electrical Engineer). Contact: 9915211069.
JAT SIKH
CL22093715
Australia Citizen Jat Sikh handsome 37, 5'-11", Dental Surgeon Australia Degree, short time divorced own Australia and India property. Seeking beautiful Khandani equal qualified girl. Doctor preferred. Send photo, bio-data. 82643-09072.
JAT SIKH
CL22093910
Suitable match for Ontario based handsome, never married, turbaned 5-10 athletic, July 1983 born (looks much younger) B Tech, MBA Operations Manager in Canadian MNC. Email matrimonydsr@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22093984
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy 46/ 5'-9", MBA, Unmarried, pure vaishnu, turban. Divorcee consider. Caste no bar. 90565-77088 (Moga).
JAT SIKH
CL22094061
Well established Tricity settled Jat Sikh parents seek tall, beautiful girl from status family for their only son, handsome, 5'-11"/1985. Software Engineer, working at Senior position in reputed IT MNC in UK, high package. PR of UK. Having good Urban, Agricultural properties. Respond with Photograph, Biodata. jattsikhsbs1610@gmail.com Whatsapp only 98787-20244.
JAT SIKH
CL22094149
Seeking match for son practicing Medicine (Doctor) in the United States, over 6' ft height, 33 years old. khetiwari.dr@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22094166
Jatt Sikh Grewal educated family seeking match for 92 born son, 6 ft, Athletic, B.Com, MBA, PGDCA, working in Private bank. NRI girl preferred. 9815207123.
JAT SIKH
CL22094557
Affluent Jat Sikh family based in Canada, professional qualified, very handsome boy, fair, 6', tall, 39, works as Director IT. Boy also has well settled business and financially very sound with huge U/R Assets. Visiting India next week. Required educated girl formstatus family. WhatsApp: +14036165214.
JAT SIKH
CL22094749
Canada PR Jat Sikh turban boy Nov. 1989, 5'-11", M.Tech, own running business. Required educated beautiful girl. Girl prefer in Canada. +16472610991, 96461-85300.
JAT SIKH
CL22094773
Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy 35/6', Captain (Pilot) in Airline, B.Sc in Aviation, 90 LPA. Urban/Rural properties. Sister Doctor settled in Australia. Whatsapp 80542-76119.
KHATRI
CL22093233
Match for smart non-smoker/ drinker boy, 1995, 5'-7", B.Tech. (PEC), working (MNC) from home, 9 LPA. surindersyal4@gmail.com
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22093037
Professionally qualified preferably Mumbai employed beautiful match for Engineer fair handsome boy 5'-9", October 1994 working in Mumbai in US based MNC 30+ LPA from Chandigarh based Punjabi Khatri status educated family. Call/ Whatsapp: 62392-36486.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22094726
Match for B.Tech. Manglik Khatri boy, 5'-8"/ 07.02.1992, 02:32 pm, Rajpura, working Noida Pvt. Ltd., 7 Lakh annually Ambala based family. 92545-49794, 89502-29033 (WhatsApp).
NRI
CL22018716
Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. satnameu@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22091062
Well educated match for Canadian citizen handsome athletic 5'-8", 1971, well established businessman reputed Brahmin family divorced one child residing with his mother. Prefer good family background, fluent English. Presently visiting India. Photos bio WhatsApp 97799-91989.
NRI
CL22091478
Well educated match for USA citizen, 5'-10", 1971, never married, clean shaven Sikh Jat, BE/ MBA from US University. Own Investment Banking business. Financially sound. Prefer match from good family background, fluent English. Slim, age maximum 42, never married. Caste no bar. Visiting India January. Photos bio WhatsApp: +18322763265.
NRI
CL22092880
Arora Sikh boy having 6' height, Oct. 91 born, PG Diploma Holder from Kitchener College (Ontario), PR Canada, very well settled in Real Estate Profession, visiting India shortly seeks well educated, slim, preferably Canada settled girl. Contact- 98142-23615.
NRI
CL22092909
PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen, 29 yrs, 6', B.Tech. CS, well settled job in California. Jalandhar based family. Father retd. Xen. Upper caste no bar. Contact whatsapp: +919317523210.
NRI
CL22092956
Beautiful match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1993, 5’-11”, Canada Citizen.Working as Operation Manager in Walmart, Canada. Well settled family at Mohali. Contact: 94631-87318.
NRI
CL22093238
Smart Jat Sikh Canadian Citizen 41, 5'-11", BE/MBA income above 200,000 CAD, boy presently in India, issueless divorcee, seeks beautiful girl below 35 years already in Canada. Caste no bar. WA+91-98189-09579.
NRI
CL22093246
Canadian PR, Jat Sikh Gill, turban wearing, non-trimmer, non-drinker, vegetarian family, Oct. 79 born, never married before, kind hearted, 5'-11", BDS, Business person in Real Estate, seeking an educated, family oriented unmarried girl match from a non-drinking, vegetarian, Sikh family from any country. WhatsApp 0016048624349.
NRI
CL22093429
Professionally qualified match for NT/ ND, Sikh handsome 5'-9", August 1986 born, IT Engineer, Placed in England. Contact: 93160-38796.
NRI
CL22093470
Manglik Brahmin boy, 1992, 5'-7", Canada citizen, own business. Prefer Canada settled family. Contact: +1-6472057644.
NRI
CL22093535
Canada PR Ramdasia Sikh boy 02.07.95, 5'-8". Required girl Canadian PR, Tricity also. 97803-24866.
NRI
CL22093558
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, 08.03.1993, 10:55 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech., working Canada. Looking for educated girl India/Canada. 75080-78664
NRI
CL22093626
Arora Sikh Canada PR boy, 1991, 5'-11", B.Arch. Presently in India short visit. Upper caste no bar. 98159-96738.
NRI
CL22093652
Suitable match for fair, slim, handsome Khatri boy 46 yrs, 5'-7", MBBS, MRCP, UK Citizen. PR working settled in Canada divorcee issueless very short marriage. Seeks beautiful educated professional girl. Caste no bar. Doctors family. Mob. 094163-78082. deepak.hansraj@gmail.com
NRI
CL22093709
SM4 GERMANY WELL SETTLED TONKASHTRIYA BOY 1992 5'8'' M TECH HAVE GOOD JOB IN REPUTED COMPANY 9417223634
NRI
CL22093850
Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen clean shaved issueless divorcee 47/ 5'-11", IT Professional, well settled, currently in Chandigarh, early and simple marriage, required girl age between 33 to 39. WhatsApp 82838-83532.
NRI
CL22093863
California, USA resident. M.Eng. Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Himachali kshatriya family. Highly placed professional, active, handsome, dynamic 5-9, 77, +1-415-944-0977
NRI
CL22093937
Match for Canadian Citizen well educated Jat Sikh boy, 5’-8”, Aug 1983. Runs own business in Canada. Visiting India. Early marriage. 43 acres of property in Chandigarh area. WhatsApp: 70090-85810.
NRI
CL22094092
Canadian PR Ramdasia Sikh haircut 33/5'-8", Masters, issueless short divorcee. Parents Chandigarh settled. Preferred Tricity/Punjab/HP. 76965-54825.
NRI
CL22094198
Beautiful educated match for Sikh Khatri clean shaven. 1984, 5'-8", well settled Pilot in Canada. WhatsApp: 97805-05532.
NRI
CL22094563
Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, father and sister doctors, Now software developer in india, caste no bar 9781039639
RAJPUT
CL22093519
Rajput Rana boy 20.05.1985, 5'-8", MA (Economics). Punjab Govt job Chandigarh. 99146-80281.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22094867
Match for Ramgarhia boy 93/ 5'-8", B.Tech (ECE), Sr. Web Designer, Tricity. Job in Mohali. Contact 96465-28618.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22085579
Well educated girl preferably B.Com / B.Sc Nursing for handsome Ramdasia Sikh boy, 29/ 6', in New Zealand (PR). 9914834828
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22092448
SM for Balmiki boy, 1987, 5'-9", practicing Advocate well settled family of Garhshankar, elder sister Head Mistress, younger sister Judicial Magistrate, both married. Preference to Govt. employed girl. Mobile: 98148-99979, 98555-80681.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22093227
Suitable match required for 1980 born, B.Tech and Masters, SC Ravidasia boy, 5'-10". Small educated family. Gotras Mahay Ralh. 9888901772.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22093232
Valmiki Sahota boy, M.Tech, 1989, 5'-9", Govt. bank employee contract base. Well settled family. Father PCS retd. Mother Supdt. Wanted well educated, slim girl. 9988683854.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22093281
Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi) Banger BDS, boy, 1991 born, 5'-11". Father Doctor, Mother bank employee, Brother Doctor. Seeks BDS, BAMS, Govt. employee. Preferred Doaba. 9872820155.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22094410
Suitable beautiful preferably employed match for SC boy, 01.02.1989, 5'-10", B.Tech (ECE), Deputy Manager PNB. Contact: 9915071572.
SIKH
CL22092888
Suitable match for our son, USA citizen, 6'-2", 1979, B.S. handsome, never married. Owns very successful business. Reputed Sikh/ Punjabi family of Drs. and high officials in USA. Please forward girl's details and recent photo to Singhsarab701@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22094284
Suitable match for 29 Years old Nai Sikh MBBS Doctor Boy, serving in CRPF as Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant). Height 5'7". Contact: 8847230092
SIKH KHATRI
CL22089246
Match for Gursikh boy, 29 years/5'-11". MBA (Finance), well settled Business in Dhanbad Ramgarh, (Jharkhand). Non-working girl (Who willing to settled in Jharkhand) from business family preferred. 99341-38559.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22093143
Required Gursikh working girl for IT Professional Gursikh boy, 5'-7"/31, working in IT Company at Mohali. Contact: 96466-83133.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22093170
Professionally qualified match for Chandigarh based Bhatia Sikh turbaned boy, Oct. 1990, 5'-8", BE (Mech.), MS (Europe), working in Amritsar. Bureau excuse. 98767-11284.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22093239
Match for Bhatia Sikh 34, 5'-3" Post Graduate working in MNC Chandigarh. Seeks educated simple middle class family girl. bhatiapatiala7@gmail.com 94177-62500.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22093298
Khatri Sikh, February 87 boy, permanent Resident Australia 5'-10", divorced issueless, Mechanical, Marine Engineering, full time job Australia. Parents retired Govt. service, settled Chandigarh. 94633-17265.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22092518
SM4 Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 30 plus LPA. 88726-99956.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22093330
Suitable match preferably B.Tech./higher education for handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 1993, 5'-8", MS (CS), Software Engineer in USA. Caste/religion no bar. WhatsApp: 98155-40314. Marriage bureau excuse.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22093393
Professionally Qualified Gursikh match for Canadian PR boy 29y/5'5'' B.Com, CA, CPA Canada. (M) +14379965490, +919877014611
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22093852
Suitable match for Khatri boy, B.Tech., 5'-9", 07.09.84, Mohali, Punjab Profession: Software Engineer. Phone No. 90411-08859.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22094018
Professionally qualified match for handsome Non-drinker, Non-trimmer Sikh Arora boy, 5'-10",Sept. 1988, B.Arch. MBA. Working MNC, Delhi. 15 LPA. Well settled family, Mohali. Contact: 98765-66001.
VAISH
CL22093235
Professionally qualified match for handsome Vaish Manglik boy 30.03.1990, 09:30 pm, Jullundhar born, 5'-7", MBA, Working New Zealand.(Permanent Resident) 87083-99724, 90170-30897.
