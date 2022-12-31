Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22097338
Suitable Match For Mittal boy, 5'8", 19/09/1994, 5:30 PM, Sangaria, Dist. Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), B.Tech From IIT Varanasi, Employed MNC, Gurgaon. Package 20 Lakh+. Mob No: 9414535474 (Whatsapp), 9664352878
ARORA
CL22097767
Working match for Chandigarh boy, B.Tech., December 1994, 5'-10", Chemical Engineer Semi-Govt organisation. 16 Lakhs. Phone 93161-05252.
ARORA
CL22098402
Moradabad U.P Punjabi business-family, owns reputed garment outlets, seeks educated alliance for post-graduate brothers 1989-5'7" & 1991-5'5''. 9528954322.?Agents-excuse.
BRAHMIN
CL22097801
SM for Punjabi Gaur Brahmin boy 09.02.1990, 5'-11", Graduate in Hotel Management, working in Qatar Doha 5 Star Hotel as Chef, 1.5 lakh pm. Family living Jalandhar. Upper caste no bar. 9419135398.
BRAHMIN
CL22098119
Match for Officer of Indian Army, 5'-8", 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan. Family settled at Mohali. Matches from Tricity / Himachal / Punjab solicited. 97605-68871.
BRAHMIN
CL22098531
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian boy, 5'-11', October 1997 born, B.Com. MBA. Working MNC in Chandigarh. Well settled family in Mohali. Canadian PR girl preferred. Contact/ whatsaapp: 97800-35295.
BRAHMIN
CL22098830
Punjabi saraswat brahmin veg boy, 10.02.1994, 03:00PM, Karnal 5'11", B.Tech. Civil, own house, agriculture land, good income, whatsapp 7015730131
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22099334
Match for MD Doctor, Jat Sikh, son, 38, 5'-10", never married in Canada. Girl must be Jat Sikh Doctor, under 35, minimum 5'-5", preferably done or doing residency in Canada/USA. Send biodata/pictures. Whatsapp: +91-70877-07180, 76966-99163.
JAT SIKH
CL22094149
Seeking match for son practicing Medicine (Doctor) in the United States, over 6' ft height, 33 years old. khetiwari.dr@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22097741
Canadian PR, Jatt Sikh, Mtech 6-1, 1987 born. Canadian Certified Auto Technician, owns Auto Sales and Service Business in Calgary and Ludhiana. Urban & commercial properties in India, no agricultural land. Looking for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh girl. Looking to only settle in Canada please excuse as boy has business in India as well and frequently travels in both countries. What?s app only +1 (587) 839?0031?, virk198705@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22098160
Jat Sikh Gill boy 1993/ 6'-2", Canada PR, own house, job Power Engineer, 40 acre land, two brothers, urban property, Father Retd. District Manager required qualified, beautiful, tall girl, Amritsar. 87288-05202.
JAT SIKH
CL22098322
Match for Jat Sikh, Gill, turban boy, Canada work permit, 30, 5'-11", B.Tech., PG from Canada. Father and mother Government employee at Chandigarh. Younger brother PR in Canada, own house in Mohali. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, preferable from Canada/ Tricity Chandigarh. Contact: 79734-25046.
JAT SIKH
CL22098338
Jat Sikh 1986, 5'-11", handsome boy, Double MS from USA, U-Visa holder, employed in Software Co. Presently in Denver. Seeking qualified good looking girl having US PR/work permit. Father retired from PAU. Two elders sisters married. Contact: 99145-60110, 98149-28994.
JAT SIKH
CL22098436
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/6'1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver(Canada). Boy visiting India currently. Whatsapp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22098715
Professionally qualified, beautiful match for Jat Sikh boy 36+, 5’-10”, Australian Citizen, C.A, WhatsApp: 0061435084643.
JAT SIKH
CL22098890
Seeking bride preferably from US/Canada for well qualified US citizen Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, working in healthcare. Call/what's app at 562-541-3856
JAT SIKH
CL22099007
Canada PR Jat Sikh turban boy, Nov. 1989, 5'-11", M.Tech, own running business. Required educated beautiful girl. Girl prefer in Canada. +61472610991, 96461-85300.
JAT SIKH
CL22099102
Suitable match For Jatt Sikh Boy 46/5'-9", MBA, Unmarried Teetotaler, Vegetarian, Divorcee Consider, Preferred Canada, USA, Job. 70872-56275 (Moga)
JAT SIKH
CL22099332
Wanted Government/ Private job girl for Jat Sikh Government job boy, 36 years/5'-10". 90413-20822.
JAT SIKH
CL22099335
Match for Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy 5’-8” Aug 83. Well educated. Runs own business in Canada. Visiting India. Early marriage. 43 acres of property in Chandigarh area. WhatsApp 7009085810
KHATRI
CL22098016
Match for 1984 born vegetarian handsome B.Tech. MBA Sood boy 5'-9", Eighteen lacs per annum, Top IT Industry. Early, simple marriage. Caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp 9530549577.
KHATRI
CL22098017
Beautiful professional match for handsome khatri boy, MCA, 26.09.1987, 6:41am, Khanna(Pb),5'-4", working MNC, Chandigarh, package 12 lakhs. Family settled at Mohali. Contact: 98886-91646. Email: naresh.kverma098@gmail.com
KHATRI
CL22098051
Suitable educated match for Khatri (Ghai) issueless divorcee boy, 10 May 1995, 6.30 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9", B.Com, serving in ICICI bank + rented income. Parents expired. Sister married. Contact: 9988342305.
KHATRI
CL22099298
Suitable match for well settled Canadian citizen, clean-shaved Hindu Khatri (Maggo) boy, 1990 born, 5'-7", CPA Final, Accounting firm owner. Contact: 9815384855 (+15872221222 Whatsapp only).
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22098222
Suitable match for Punjabi Khatri boy Dec 1994 born, 5’-8”, settled in New Zeland, looking for beautiful girl from respectable family, marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp biodata 98760-26791, 78887-10828.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22098239
Qualified working suitable match for CA Punjabi Khatri boy non manglik. Income six figures, working with reputed bank (Gurgaon). 5th May 1993, 01:55 hrs, Ambala, 5'-6". 98966-66718, 98962-18908.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22098337
Educated Match for hindu Arora/ Khatri handsome boy 09/05/1996, 3:15 Pm (Panchkula), 5'-8", MBA, Own reputed business Chandigarh. 98880-28000.
MAHAJAN
CL22097537
Suitable match for Himachali Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.90, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, B.Tech., M.Tech. (IIT), Ph.D. (Europe), working in USA. Girl with M.Tech., MBA, Ph.D. preferred. Contact: 94593-97909, 94185-65093.
NRI
CL22094563
Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, father and sister doctors, Now software developer in india, caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL22097808
Suitable match for tall handsome Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 1991 born, LLM. Canada PR, Barrister in Toronto. Family well settled in Delhi. Boy coming India in January. Send bio-data, latest pics. Whatsapp call only: 98108-77120, 98100-77120.
NRI
CL22097824
US citizen Jatt Sikh 40, height 6', IT professional, earning six figures divorced, wants compatible match having Indian values from USA, Canada. WhatsApp: 81465-21646.
NRI
CL22097826
Jatt Sikh unmarried 44 y, 6'-3", US citizen, looking for a match (661)436-8383, Father's # (559)942-0280. jeetbaj2@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22097863
Suitable equally qualified match for Saini Sikh boy France citizen, 1995 born, 168 cms, Software Engineer. Boy visiting India mid-January. Contact: 9530733497, +33-682221373.
NRI
CL22097890
Suitable well qualified match for Brahmin Newzealand PR well educated boy 13.5.1994, 7:05 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10". Well settled educated family. Seeks Australia/NewZealand PR/citizen girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 8847685657, 9877050915.
NRI
CL22097985
Qualified employed PR match for Gaur Brahmin boy 32, 5'-9", Masters, PR, MNC. Preferred around Toronto, Canada. WhatsApp: 97801-01038.
NRI
CL22098056
Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy Cleanshaven PR in Canada, 29 years/ 5'-7'', B.Tech Mechanical Engineering, Masters in Robotics and Automation, Father Class-1 Officer Pb. Govt. Own house in Sector 22 Chandigarh. Looking for well educated and family oriented girl with good values, Caste no bar. Mobile 96460-32722.
NRI
CL22098062
Renowned Khurana business family of Jalandhar seeks bride for Sikh boy 24/ 6'/ Graduate in Trucking business at Canada. Mobile: 98727-27690, Email: angadsingh225@gmail.com
NRI
CL22098151
Parmar 5'-8"/ 1981, Canadian citizen, working Toronto, B.Tech., MBA, 1 year marriage divorced (no liability). 98760-97441.
NRI
CL22098235
Well qualified preferably US based match for US (Chicago) Greencard holder, Arora handsome boy, 6th Oct. 1989, 2.40 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Ph.D. Quantum Physics. CEO Cofounder. Contact: 9653329988.
NRI
CL22098349
Suitable match for Canada citizen Saini handsome boy, 28, 6'-2", Associate Degree. Girl should be well qualified, beautiful, slim, tall min 5'-6". Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9877100782.
NRI
CL22098433
Alliance invited for 5'-10" Punjabi Brahmin, Dec. 1990 born Canadian citizen working in US. Senior Manager at a Big Tech. Company. Parents well settled in Canada. Seeking beautiful, tall, CPA/ Doctor/ Engineer/ Finance professional. No dowry, upper caste Hindu/ Sikh. 93546-44437.
NRI
CL22098625
Hindu Khatri Sethi handsome vegetarian boy, 5'-5", 04.06.1994, 5.20 am, Phagwara, 10+2, own well settled business, handsome income. Educated smart Punjab area/ Candian/ Australian girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. No dowry. 98764-45004, 98785-22212.
NRI
CL22098638
Suitable match for Canada PR, cut surd, non drinker, Mair Rajupt Punjabi Sikh handsome boy 5'-10", 1995, MS Computer (Canada) working in MNC, Big 4 (Toronto) as Consultant, educated family, sister working in Apple (USA), brother Senior Data Scientist (Toronto). WhatsApp: 80548-20746, Email: singh.arshp38@gmail.com
NRI
CL22099141
Issueless divorcee handsome Hindu Saini boy 38/ 5’-9”, B.Tech. Ausralian PR, working in reputed Australian Bank, Adelaide. Father/ Mother retd Professor/ Principal. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. Boy visiting India January. 98961-43911.
NRI
CL22099179
SM4 Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 28, 5'-8", B.Tech, MBA India, PG UK, work visa, seeks highly educated working girl from reputed status family. Father Senior IAS Officer, in job. Contact with detailed bio-data and photo. 95090-90675, 89589-78888.
NRI
CL22099333
Professionally qualified preferably BE/ME CS Canadian/USA, beautiful girl for Sikh Tonk-kashtriya, vegetarian boy, Software Engineer, M.Tech from Canada, PR under process, Nov. 1995, 5'-11", attractive package. Highly reputed family. Preferred upper caste. Whatsapp: 7009466572.
NRI
CL22099336
Wanted Hindu Khatri beautiful, educated girl for handsome Khatri boy, Australia citizen, Software Engineer, good salary, 6', 36 years, vegetarian. 9958461447.
RAJPUT
CL22099118
Fair pretty girl required for Sikh haircut Goldsmith boy, 1992, 5'-8", B.Tech. Mechanical India PGDM Canada, permanently resident Canada, Assistant Manager Pharmaceutical company. Boy visiting India in March for marriage. Caste no bar, Send photo biodata of girl. 98773-12370.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22098505
Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen clean shaved issueless divorcee 47/5-11 IT Professional currently in Chandigarh required girl age between 33 to 39 WhatsApp 8283883532,0015872274068
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22098629
Ramgarhia Sikh boy July 86, 5'-10", M.Com., working as Accountant in Kuwait. Simple marriage. Upper caste no bar. 75298-07112, 98881-38831.
SAINI
CL22099003
Qualified match for saini sikh handsome boy Punjab 40/5'9"MSC Chemistry MBA Government Lecturer Chemistry salary 15 lakh annual urban rural propert.caste no bar 9592989610
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22096677
SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Never married, Non-manglik, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. WhatsApp call or msg only: +91-9872454967, +91-9779920165.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22098007
Australian on Bridging Visa (Issueless Divorcee) 32/5'-8", Ravidasia (Sikh) boy, Own Business. Handsome income. Seeks Australian PR/Work permit girl only contact 96467-99749.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22099048
Ramdasia Australian (Sydney) PR boy, 31, 5'-7", Double Master seeks suitable match Australia preferred, caste no bar. Whatsapp 98149-59492.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22099171
SM4 Ad-dharmi boy (SC), 28, 5'-8", B.Tech., MBA India, PG UK, work visa, seeks highly educated working girl from reputed status family. Father Senior IAS officer, in job. Contact with detailed biodata and photo. 95090-90675, 89589-78888.
SIKH
CL22092888
Suitable match for our son, USA citizen, 6'-2", 1979, B.S. handsome, never married. Owns very successful business. Reputed Sikh/ Punjabi family of Drs. and high officials in USA. Please forward girl's details and recent photo to Singhsarab701@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22098191
Suitable match for clean-shave boy of Sikh family, B.Tech. Civil Engg. Govt. officer, 1986, 5'-11". Simple and status family. Preferred homely girl. 6280518680.
SIKH
CL22098374
Qualified girl from highly affluent family for Kashyap Rajput Sikh smart boy 5'-10", 26 yrs, working Nationalised bank, M.Sc., educated family Mohali. Working preferred. rameshgoni89@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI
CL22098730
Suitable match invited for 33/ 5'-9" Handsome Cleanshaven Sikh Khatri B.Com (Hons) boy Own business Chandigarh, Income six figures. Caste no bar. Contact Whatsapp 94172-88455.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22098312
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 099887-14788. ksurinder.multani@gmail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...
Biting cold grips north India; dense fog in Delhi and Punjab while it's bright and sunny in Shimla
Temp likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2
9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat
The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...