Brides Wanted

Suitable Match For Mittal boy, 5'8", 19/09/1994, 5:30 PM, Sangaria, Dist. Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), B.Tech From IIT Varanasi, Employed MNC, Gurgaon. Package 20 Lakh+. Mob No: 9414535474 (Whatsapp), 9664352878

Working match for Chandigarh boy, B.Tech., December 1994, 5'-10", Chemical Engineer Semi-Govt organisation. 16 Lakhs. Phone 93161-05252.

Moradabad U.P Punjabi business-family, owns reputed garment outlets, seeks educated alliance for post-graduate brothers 1989-5'7" & 1991-5'5''. 9528954322.?Agents-excuse.

SM for Punjabi Gaur Brahmin boy 09.02.1990, 5'-11", Graduate in Hotel Management, working in Qatar Doha 5 Star Hotel as Chef, 1.5 lakh pm. Family living Jalandhar. Upper caste no bar. 9419135398.

Match for Officer of Indian Army, 5'-8", 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan. Family settled at Mohali. Matches from Tricity / Himachal / Punjab solicited. 97605-68871.

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian boy, 5'-11', October 1997 born, B.Com. MBA. Working MNC in Chandigarh. Well settled family in Mohali. Canadian PR girl preferred. Contact/ whatsaapp: 97800-35295.

Punjabi saraswat brahmin veg boy, 10.02.1994, 03:00PM, Karnal 5'11", B.Tech. Civil, own house, agriculture land, good income, whatsapp 7015730131

Match for MD Doctor, Jat Sikh, son, 38, 5'-10", never married in Canada. Girl must be Jat Sikh Doctor, under 35, minimum 5'-5", preferably done or doing residency in Canada/USA. Send biodata/pictures. Whatsapp: +91-70877-07180, 76966-99163.

Seeking match for son practicing Medicine (Doctor) in the United States, over 6' ft height, 33 years old. khetiwari.dr@gmail.com

Canadian PR, Jatt Sikh, Mtech 6-1, 1987 born. Canadian Certified Auto Technician, owns Auto Sales and Service Business in Calgary and Ludhiana. Urban & commercial properties in India, no agricultural land. Looking for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh girl. Looking to only settle in Canada please excuse as boy has business in India as well and frequently travels in both countries. What?s app only +1 (587) 839?0031?, virk198705@gmail.com

Jat Sikh Gill boy 1993/ 6'-2", Canada PR, own house, job Power Engineer, 40 acre land, two brothers, urban property, Father Retd. District Manager required qualified, beautiful, tall girl, Amritsar. 87288-05202.

Match for Jat Sikh, Gill, turban boy, Canada work permit, 30, 5'-11", B.Tech., PG from Canada. Father and mother Government employee at Chandigarh. Younger brother PR in Canada, own house in Mohali. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, preferable from Canada/ Tricity Chandigarh. Contact: 79734-25046.

Jat Sikh 1986, 5'-11", handsome boy, Double MS from USA, U-Visa holder, employed in Software Co. Presently in Denver. Seeking qualified good looking girl having US PR/work permit. Father retired from PAU. Two elders sisters married. Contact: 99145-60110, 98149-28994.

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/6'1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver(Canada). Boy visiting India currently. Whatsapp: +1-778-889-4009.

Professionally qualified, beautiful match for Jat Sikh boy 36+, 5’-10”, Australian Citizen, C.A, WhatsApp: 0061435084643.

Seeking bride preferably from US/Canada for well qualified US citizen Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, working in healthcare. Call/what's app at 562-541-3856

Canada PR Jat Sikh turban boy, Nov. 1989, 5'-11", M.Tech, own running business. Required educated beautiful girl. Girl prefer in Canada. +61472610991, 96461-85300.

Suitable match For Jatt Sikh Boy 46/5'-9", MBA, Unmarried Teetotaler, Vegetarian, Divorcee Consider, Preferred Canada, USA, Job. 70872-56275 (Moga)

Wanted Government/ Private job girl for Jat Sikh Government job boy, 36 years/5'-10". 90413-20822.

Match for Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy 5’-8” Aug 83. Well educated. Runs own business in Canada. Visiting India. Early marriage. 43 acres of property in Chandigarh area. WhatsApp 7009085810

Match for 1984 born vegetarian handsome B.Tech. MBA Sood boy 5'-9", Eighteen lacs per annum, Top IT Industry. Early, simple marriage. Caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp 9530549577.

Beautiful professional match for handsome khatri boy, MCA, 26.09.1987, 6:41am, Khanna(Pb),5'-4", working MNC, Chandigarh, package 12 lakhs. Family settled at Mohali. Contact: 98886-91646. Email: naresh.kverma098@gmail.com

Suitable educated match for Khatri (Ghai) issueless divorcee boy, 10 May 1995, 6.30 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9", B.Com, serving in ICICI bank + rented income. Parents expired. Sister married. Contact: 9988342305.

Suitable match for well settled Canadian citizen, clean-shaved Hindu Khatri (Maggo) boy, 1990 born, 5'-7", CPA Final, Accounting firm owner. Contact: 9815384855 (+15872221222 Whatsapp only).

Suitable match for Punjabi Khatri boy Dec 1994 born, 5’-8”, settled in New Zeland, looking for beautiful girl from respectable family, marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp biodata 98760-26791, 78887-10828.

Qualified working suitable match for CA Punjabi Khatri boy non manglik. Income six figures, working with reputed bank (Gurgaon). 5th May 1993, 01:55 hrs, Ambala, 5'-6". 98966-66718, 98962-18908.

Educated Match for hindu Arora/ Khatri handsome boy 09/05/1996, 3:15 Pm (Panchkula), 5'-8", MBA, Own reputed business Chandigarh. 98880-28000.

Suitable match for Himachali Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.90, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, B.Tech., M.Tech. (IIT), Ph.D. (Europe), working in USA. Girl with M.Tech., MBA, Ph.D. preferred. Contact: 94593-97909, 94185-65093.

Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, father and sister doctors, Now software developer in india, caste no bar 9781039639

Suitable match for tall handsome Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 1991 born, LLM. Canada PR, Barrister in Toronto. Family well settled in Delhi. Boy coming India in January. Send bio-data, latest pics. Whatsapp call only: 98108-77120, 98100-77120.

US citizen Jatt Sikh 40, height 6', IT professional, earning six figures divorced, wants compatible match having Indian values from USA, Canada. WhatsApp: 81465-21646.

Jatt Sikh unmarried 44 y, 6'-3", US citizen, looking for a match (661)436-8383, Father's # (559)942-0280. jeetbaj2@yahoo.com

Suitable equally qualified match for Saini Sikh boy France citizen, 1995 born, 168 cms, Software Engineer. Boy visiting India mid-January. Contact: 9530733497, +33-682221373.

Suitable well qualified match for Brahmin Newzealand PR well educated boy 13.5.1994, 7:05 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10". Well settled educated family. Seeks Australia/NewZealand PR/citizen girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 8847685657, 9877050915.

Qualified employed PR match for Gaur Brahmin boy 32, 5'-9", Masters, PR, MNC. Preferred around Toronto, Canada. WhatsApp: 97801-01038.

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy Cleanshaven PR in Canada, 29 years/ 5'-7'', B.Tech Mechanical Engineering, Masters in Robotics and Automation, Father Class-1 Officer Pb. Govt. Own house in Sector 22 Chandigarh. Looking for well educated and family oriented girl with good values, Caste no bar. Mobile 96460-32722.

Renowned Khurana business family of Jalandhar seeks bride for Sikh boy 24/ 6'/ Graduate in Trucking business at Canada. Mobile: 98727-27690, Email: angadsingh225@gmail.com

Parmar 5'-8"/ 1981, Canadian citizen, working Toronto, B.Tech., MBA, 1 year marriage divorced (no liability). 98760-97441.

Well qualified preferably US based match for US (Chicago) Greencard holder, Arora handsome boy, 6th Oct. 1989, 2.40 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Ph.D. Quantum Physics. CEO Cofounder. Contact: 9653329988.

Suitable match for Canada citizen Saini handsome boy, 28, 6'-2", Associate Degree. Girl should be well qualified, beautiful, slim, tall min 5'-6". Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9877100782.

Alliance invited for 5'-10" Punjabi Brahmin, Dec. 1990 born Canadian citizen working in US. Senior Manager at a Big Tech. Company. Parents well settled in Canada. Seeking beautiful, tall, CPA/ Doctor/ Engineer/ Finance professional. No dowry, upper caste Hindu/ Sikh. 93546-44437.

Hindu Khatri Sethi handsome vegetarian boy, 5'-5", 04.06.1994, 5.20 am, Phagwara, 10+2, own well settled business, handsome income. Educated smart Punjab area/ Candian/ Australian girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. No dowry. 98764-45004, 98785-22212.

Suitable match for Canada PR, cut surd, non drinker, Mair Rajupt Punjabi Sikh handsome boy 5'-10", 1995, MS Computer (Canada) working in MNC, Big 4 (Toronto) as Consultant, educated family, sister working in Apple (USA), brother Senior Data Scientist (Toronto). WhatsApp: 80548-20746, Email: singh.arshp38@gmail.com

Issueless divorcee handsome Hindu Saini boy 38/ 5’-9”, B.Tech. Ausralian PR, working in reputed Australian Bank, Adelaide. Father/ Mother retd Professor/ Principal. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. Boy visiting India January. 98961-43911.

SM4 Ad-dharmi (SC) boy, 28, 5'-8", B.Tech, MBA India, PG UK, work visa, seeks highly educated working girl from reputed status family. Father Senior IAS Officer, in job. Contact with detailed bio-data and photo. 95090-90675, 89589-78888.

Professionally qualified preferably BE/ME CS Canadian/USA, beautiful girl for Sikh Tonk-kashtriya, vegetarian boy, Software Engineer, M.Tech from Canada, PR under process, Nov. 1995, 5'-11", attractive package. Highly reputed family. Preferred upper caste. Whatsapp: 7009466572.

Wanted Hindu Khatri beautiful, educated girl for handsome Khatri boy, Australia citizen, Software Engineer, good salary, 6', 36 years, vegetarian. 9958461447.

Fair pretty girl required for Sikh haircut Goldsmith boy, 1992, 5'-8", B.Tech. Mechanical India PGDM Canada, permanently resident Canada, Assistant Manager Pharmaceutical company. Boy visiting India in March for marriage. Caste no bar, Send photo biodata of girl. 98773-12370.

Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen clean shaved issueless divorcee 47/5-11 IT Professional currently in Chandigarh required girl age between 33 to 39 WhatsApp 8283883532,0015872274068

Ramgarhia Sikh boy July 86, 5'-10", M.Com., working as Accountant in Kuwait. Simple marriage. Upper caste no bar. 75298-07112, 98881-38831.

Qualified match for saini sikh handsome boy Punjab 40/5'9"MSC Chemistry MBA Government Lecturer Chemistry salary 15 lakh annual urban rural propert.caste no bar 9592989610

SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Never married, Non-manglik, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. WhatsApp call or msg only: +91-9872454967, +91-9779920165.

Australian on Bridging Visa (Issueless Divorcee) 32/5'-8", Ravidasia (Sikh) boy, Own Business. Handsome income. Seeks Australian PR/Work permit girl only contact 96467-99749.

Ramdasia Australian (Sydney) PR boy, 31, 5'-7", Double Master seeks suitable match Australia preferred, caste no bar. Whatsapp 98149-59492.

SM4 Ad-dharmi boy (SC), 28, 5'-8", B.Tech., MBA India, PG UK, work visa, seeks highly educated working girl from reputed status family. Father Senior IAS officer, in job. Contact with detailed biodata and photo. 95090-90675, 89589-78888.

Suitable match for our son, USA citizen, 6'-2", 1979, B.S. handsome, never married. Owns very successful business. Reputed Sikh/ Punjabi family of Drs. and high officials in USA. Please forward girl's details and recent photo to Singhsarab701@gmail.com

Suitable match for clean-shave boy of Sikh family, B.Tech. Civil Engg. Govt. officer, 1986, 5'-11". Simple and status family. Preferred homely girl. 6280518680.

Qualified girl from highly affluent family for Kashyap Rajput Sikh smart boy 5'-10", 26 yrs, working Nationalised bank, M.Sc., educated family Mohali. Working preferred. rameshgoni89@gmail.com

Suitable match invited for 33/ 5'-9" Handsome Cleanshaven Sikh Khatri B.Com (Hons) boy Own business Chandigarh, Income six figures. Caste no bar. Contact Whatsapp 94172-88455.

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 099887-14788. ksurinder.multani@gmail.com