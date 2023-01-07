Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22100027
Suitable match for Goyal Anshik Manglik boy, 5'-11", 29.05.1991, 11:10 am, MBA, working in MNC, pkg. 20-25L. Contact: 80764-40431.
AGGARWAL
CL22100097
Working match for MBA, B.Tech, Mohali based Gupta boy, 5'-11", 30, employed MNC, Gurgaon, 33+ Lakh, 99144-10472.
AGGARWAL
CL22100776
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome.9417418221
AHLUWALIA
CL22100569
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 27, 5'-11". MCA, 10 lakh per annum. 9557526567, 8146639263.
BRAHMIN
CL22099653
Match for well settled Australian (TR) Saraswat Barhmin boy 1995, 5-8", First preference given to the girls already residing in Australia. 99881-81670.
BRAHMIN
CL22099801
Match for manglik Brahmin boy 11.07.92, 5'-7", graduate. Own business, house Chandigarh. 85286-94696, 78372-85229.
BRAHMIN
CL22100095
Match for Brahmin boy, March 93, 5'-9", Master degree from Australia (PR). Parents settled Chandigarh. Contact: 94171-61031.
BRAHMIN
CL22100801
Suitable Match for born and raised in Newyork saraswat brahmin boy vegetarian nondrinker, nonsmoker 31/6'-1''. Seeks beautiful, educated and status oriented family tall girl with good values. WhatsApp: 0013473073415
DIVORCEE
CL22099720
Suitable Working Tricity match for Hindu Khatri Teetotaler short term divorcee November 1984/ 180 cms, Working very Senior Level Software Engineer at Chandigarh. Seeks those born after January 1987. Whatsapp particulars to 79017-84224.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22100074
Suitable match for MS Laparoscopic Surgeon, 5'-11", 34 years. Tricity preferred. Radha Soami family. 95289-49218, 72530-05521.
JAT SIKH
CL22098943
Correspondence invited for our Jat Sikh son, 6'-2", 1983, USA born citizen. He has a B.Sc. Degree in Mathematics & Accounting from a top USA university, working as a Director of Budget and never married. He prioritizes kindness, intelligence, humor and family values and expects the same from the bride and her educated family. USA Canada or Patiala/ Chandigarh/ Mohali/ Ludhiana based Software Engineers, Nurses, MDs or highty educated professionals (Masters or above) are encouraged to contact us. H-1 visas are acceptable. Family well settled in California. Please email biodata and a recent photo to rkaurts@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22094149
Seeking match for son practicing Medicine (Doctor) in the United States, over 6' ft height, 33 years old. khetiwari.dr@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22098436
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/6'1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well-known law firm in Vancouver(Canada). Boy visiting India currently. Whatsapp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22099650
Jatt Sikh well settled Canadian PR (Vancouver) boy 1991/5'-8", vegetarian hair cut personality BBA (Finance) seeking a Canadian PR or Work Permit slim, beautiful girl (Vegetarian). Whatsapp biodata with pictures +12368660063, 98762-92009.
JAT SIKH
CL22099663
Professionally Qualified match for handsome Sandhu Jat Sikh boy, 6'-0", September 1990, B.Tech.(CSE), Master's History Punjabi., Preparing PCS (Executive). Working Team Leader, Wipro. 30 LPA. Family well settled in Mohali. Having rural/ urban properties. Contact: 94174-83335, 78885-93559.
JAT SIKH
CL22099766
Seeking smart, educated Jat Sikh girl for Canadian citizen Jat Sikh boy, 1987 born, 5'-8", issueless divorcee. Govt. job in Vancouver. Whatsapp: biodata-98554-95977.
JAT SIKH
CL22100051
Suitable Match for Canadian PR Jatt Sikh handsome boy, 1996/5?10? with Masters of Engineering degree, belong to well Educated and reputed family. Looking for Computer or Electronics Engineer or MBA girl from respectable Jatt Sikh family. Student / Work Permit / PR Preferred. Bureau excuse. Send biodata with photo. P: 7973779141, WhtsApp: +14372421438
JAT SIKH
CL22100186
Professionally qualified beautiful match for Jat Sikh boy 36+, 5'-10", Australian Citizen, C.A. WhatsApp: 0061435084643.
JAT SIKH
CL22100294
Suitable match for well settled Jat Sikh boy 5'-9", fair (1993) Canadian Citizen working as Project Manager with a reputable National Company, B.Tech. in Construction Management from BCIT, Vancouver. Family owns property in Canada, Chandigarh and ancestral land in Malwa Panjab. Girl should be fair, 5'-3" to 5'-7", Post Graduate preferably in Medical or Engineering. Canadian/USA residents preferred. Please Whatsapp Photos and biodata at +16048057147 or birbrar33@gmail.com Call at 98789-37147 or 78885-25434.
JAT SIKH
CL22100324
Jatt Sikh boy, 1991, 6', Govt. job. Wanted educated and beautiful, tall girl. Contact: 9041500096.
JAT SIKH
CL22100412
Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy, 1988/ 5'-8", Diploma in Real Estate, now working in real estate industry in Australia, migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Boy now in India for four weeks. Contact with biodata recent photos WhatsApp: 0061412595521.
JAT SIKH
CL22100492
Well settled Jat Sikh family in Canada seeks alliance for their tall convent educated very handsome son, MS, BTech(CS), highly paid job along with well settled business, financially very sound with huge U/R assets. 6' , 39. Boy is presently in India.Required educated girl from decent family. Contact: 9463366190, +14168651000(Whatsapp)
JAT SIKH
CL22100557
Professionally qualified Gursikh match for Jat Sikh handsome Engineer Canada Citizen, 1991/ 6', rural and urban property. Parents rtd Head Master. Brother Engineer Canada. Bhabi Dentist. 98889-37093 (Bathinda).
JAT SIKH
CL22100730
Match for Jat Sikh non-turbaned, issueless divorced boy, short married, Oct. 88/5'-9". Seeking beautiful/educated/working match. Boy working in Loqistic Company at Mohali, with U/R property in Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Whatsapp: 91-9888275335.
JAT SIKH
CL22100803
SMF UK Citizen Jat Sikh non-turbaned boy Oct. 96, 6'-1" from status family, with U/R property in India. Seeks educated, beautiful girl with family values. Family is presently in India. Whatsapp: +447723959692.
JAT SIKH
CL22100963
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy birth 1994, height 175 cm, MBBS, convent educated urban property. Father Govt. officer, required well qualified beautiful girl, preferred from abroad. Send biodata + picture 94170-12785. ravilicdhuri@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22101012
Canada PR handsome Jat Sikh 5'-10", 1993. B.Tech, high performance coach Ontario. Father Colonel Army, Mother BSO, Sister married Canada. Rural urban property. Email: col_grewal@yahoo.com
JAT SIKH
CL22101028
Suitable match between age 25 to 28 yrs for Jatt Sikh boy, 1992 born, 5'-9", holding PR Canada, belongs to emminent Jatt Sikh family Utrakhand, Schooling Sherwood Nainital, B.Sc. from IILM ND, occupation Export Import Business, Father doing Farming & Business. Boy in India, early marriage. Mobile WhatsApp: 98158-21882.
JAT SIKH
CL22101286
Qualified match for Saini Sikh handsome boy 1980/5'9" MSC CHEMISTRY MBA HONS MA ENGLISH working Lecturer Chemistry in Punjab Education department Salary 15 lakh annual .U/R property caste no bar 9592989610
JAT SIKH
CL22101409
Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 5'-7½", 1991 born, B.Tech., working Software Engineer in Canada, PR Canada. Tricity preferred. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp number: 70878-82065, Mobile: +16476172711.
JAT SIKH
CL22101449
Affluent Chandigarh based business family with multiple ventures seeking status match for Jat Sikh 1998, 5'-11", convent educated, Chandigarh, B.Com & Associates in Engineering from Canada, Canadian PR. Commercial properties in Chandigarh, Mohali. WhatsApp: 98140-08325.
KAMBOJ
CL22100194
Match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, divorced after a month. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.
KHATRI
CL22099911
Working match for Khatri boy, 28.06.1989, 11:35 am, Pathankot, 5'-9", working IT company, Mohali, package 18 Lakh, Govt. employee tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 6239218144.
KHATRI
CL22100230
Well settled Hindu Khatri manglik boy, 22.11.1992, 9:10 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-8", working in California H1B Visa. Kundli must. 98723-17875.
KHATRI
CL22101072
Manglik/Non-manglik match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech Computer Science, 24.8.1990, 1:10 am, Birth Place Phagwara, 5'-10", working Punjab Govt. department. Whatsapp/call after matching Kundli. 7347434769.
KHATRI
CL22101129
SM4 Chartered Accountant (Chandigarh), 19/06/1989, 08:30 AM, Kaithal, 5-'5", Gotra:Kaura, Residence: Banur(Mohali), Brahmin/Baniyas acceptable. WApp:70099-35948
KHATRI
CL22101308
Suitable qualified match for handsome Khatri Sood boy 28.Aug.1989, 07:46 pm, Ludhiana born, 5'-8", Own settled business (Ambala). Good income. Contact 98964-30444, 98020-05444.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22099923
Smart Punjabi Khatri boy, B.Tech., MNC, IT-Park, Chandigarh, earning 10-15 lac, 5'-9", 11.3.1994, 2:45 a.m. Chandigarh. Ph. 98780-46347, 98720-46345.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22101071
Suitable match for Khatri/Arora unmarried boy 5'-10", 29.1.1984, 5:50 pm, Chandigarh, B.Com., own business, Annual income 15 Lacs. Caste no bar. Contact Whatsapp 85282-12293. kumartinu096@gmail.com
NRI
CL22090753
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Professional Business Graduate, respectable modern family with traditional values. Seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, Educated. WhatsApp: +44791-6739368.
NRI
CL22095489
Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com
NRI
CL22097652
Australian PR cutsurd boy, Dec. 1991, 6'-2", handsome Post-graduate Accountancy, Younger brother (Canada). Parents well-settled (Ludhiana) requires beautiful tall educated girl with family values 9465796669.
NRI
CL22099746
India/ Canada match for Canadian Citizen Lubana handsome boy, 5'-11"/ 1989, employed Senior Software Engineer, own house. Upper caste welcome. 97814-14666.
NRI
CL22099748
Handsome Hindu Khatri boy B.Tech. (CS), MS having work permit Canada, 06.07.1994, 05:20 p.m., Chandigarh, 5'-7". Well settled family Panchkula. 97797-40491.
NRI
CL22099841
27Y, 5'7" Vegetarian Gursikh boy (Rathor), Canadian Citizen, and Software Developer in Ottawa, Canada, is seeking a suitable match (caste-no-bar) in India/Canada.
NRI
CL22099987
Lubana Sikh turbaned boy 38 years, USA Citizen, 5'-7", Software engineer, Looking for Sikh beautiful well educated girl. shaadi.com profile id SH63559637. 97299-83342.
NRI
CL22100017
SM4 well settled Canadian widower Doctor, 59 year. Own clinic in Surrey. 3 kids, 1 son married, 1 daughter marrying next year, 1 son live separately. Looking for educated widow/ doctor and homely girl. Send photo/ bio to admin@hemkund.com or whatsapp +16045727765.
NRI
CL22100038
Suitable match for Canadian citizen boy, 5'-8", born and raised in Punjab, Hindu Khatri, 12 March 1992, Prefer well educated, slim and fair girl. Call/whatsapp: +1-6479140179, +1-6476878860.
NRI
CL22100092
Khatri IT Engineer 6.6.90/2:55 pm, Born Chandigarh, 5'-9", working in USA, drawing 1.30 Lac USD. Very handsome Canada PR Non-smoker, Non-drinker requires preferably working I.T. girl in USA. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL22100106
Newzealand PR Ramgarhia Sikh boy 28/ 5’-10”, Job. Seeks beautiful tall educated girl. 94176-61428
NRI
CL22100108
Suitable match for fair slim handsome Khatri boy 46 yr., 5'-7", M.B.B.S., M.R.C.P., U.K Citizen. P.R. working settled in Canada divorcee issueless very short marriage. Seeks beautiful educated professional girl. Caste no bar. Doctors family. Mob. 094163-78082. deepak.hansraj@gmail.com
NRI
CL22100242
Seeking well educated, never married girl for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 1983 born, 5'-8", Australian Citizen. Boy in India till 20th Jan. Preferred girl living in Australia. Send biodata, latest photograph. WhatsApp: 9356042117. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22100343
Suitable match preferably B.Tech./higher education for handsome Sikh Khatri (clean shaven) boy, 29, 5'-8", MS (CS), Software Engineer in USA. Caste/religion no bar. Whatsapp: 98155-40314. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22100600
Canadian PR, Jat Sikh Gill, turban wearing, non-trimmer, non-drinker, vegetarian family, Oct. 79 born, never married before, kind hearted, 5'-11", BDS, Business Person in Real Estate, seeking an educated, family- oriented unmarried girl match from a non-drinking, vegetarian, Sikh family from any country. WhatsApp: 0016048624349.
NRI
CL22100753
Suitable match for Arora USA Citizen well settled Qualified boy 17.11.1993, 1:55 am, Phagwara, 5’-10”. Contact: 9814244823, WHATSAPP: +12094308410
NRI
CL22100905
Handsome young Khatri boy, 33/5'-5". No liability, BE from (PTU Pb.), settled in Vancouver Canada PR. Only sister married in America. WhatsApp: 97797-77749.
NRI
CL22101050
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, handsome teetotaler boy 1996, 6'. Bachelor in business administration from USA. Preferred Alberta Canada. Whatsapp: 9257339005.
NRI
CL22101290
Match for Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, B.Tech.VIT, MS(CSE) from Canada. Working with Microsoft, Vancouver, Canada. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Marriage bureau please excuse. Call or Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.
NRI
CL22101410
Tonk-Kashatri well settled Canadian citizen 1991/6' boy, caste no bar. +1-778-384-0707, +91-94162-60369.
NRI
CL22101411
Equally qualified match for turbaned teetotaller (Sikh Mair Rajput), 6', Sep. 1994, convent educated, B.Tech (Comp. Sci.), MS (Comp. Sci. from Windsor University, Canada), Software Engineer in MNC (Toronto) Canada. Parents Govt. Lecturers. Preference to Canadian girl. Contact: 98142-38453.
RAJPUT
CL22099364
Suitable match for Rana Rajput boy, 27.11.1995/6'-1", B.Tech., (Mech), Manager in Pvt. Ltd. Company at Mohali. Settled in Mohali. 94173-51053.
RAJPUT
CL22099824
Rajput Sikh boy, 30 yrs, 6', fair complexion, Master of Engineering, Merchant Navy Engineer. Seeks beautiful, tall girl. Preferred Govt or bank employee. Contact: 9914007020.
RAJPUT
CL22099835
Suitable match for a Manhas Rajput boy, Practicing Advocate in District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, 1991 born/ 5'-10''. Contact 98725-37313, E.Mail: email2yashwant@gmail.com
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22099838
Ramgarhia Sikh turbaned boy 1993/6' MTech Software developer Level 3 in MNC Bangalore.Educated family.Cast no bar for Sikhs. 9888514216
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22099933
Ramgarhia boy, NewZealand PR, Oct. 1986, 5'-10", Architect Manager. Preferred qualified girl. Presently boy in India. 9872625031.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22100503
Beautiful educated girl match for Dhiman Anshik Manglik boy, B.Tech. Computer Science, 18.8.1990, 10:00 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-8", working Senior Software Engineer in MNC at Bangalore, 20.50 lakhs annually. Gotra Burakwal/ Jagdev. Own house in Zirakpur & Bangalore. Mob: 82890-27854, 99808-46987.
SAINI
CL22099745
Match for Newzealand PR, Cutsurd, Postgraduate, Saini Sikh boy, Digital Marketer, Sept. 1991, 5’-7”. Caste no bar. Family Mohali settled. Preference to girl from Newzealand or Australia. Marriage Bureau excuse. Contact 84370-43154/ 94636-87331.
SAINI
CL22100003
Match for Australian citizen 1976 born, 5'-10", clean shaven Saini Sikh well settled, well educated Divorcee. Preference Australian citizen, No bar, Bureau excuse. Contact 94665-31591.
SAINI
CL22100142
Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh cleanshaven boy B.Tech (CS), 1994 born, 6’, working in Swede Bank (Sweden) as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. Mobile 94174-41447, Marriage bureau excuse.
SAINI
CL22101144
Suitable match required for July 90 born, 5'-6" boy Punjab Govt. Officer. Preferred working girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Upper caste no bar. 8427709144, 9646116309.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22096677
SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Never married, Non-manglik, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. WhatsApp call or msg only: +91-9872454967, +91-9779920165.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22101324
Ramdasia Sikh unturban boy, 1990 born, 5'-11", B.A, LL.B practising as a Lawyer at Chandigarh. Seeking well qualified girl PR/ Work permit. 94172-00047 (marriage bureau excuse).
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22101333
Australia on work permit (PR applied) Ravidasia smart boy 1993/ 5'-8". Girl preferred Australia PR/ TR/ work permit or student visa. (Caste no bar). 94171-87844.
SIKH
CL22099837
Khatri Sikh family residing in USA looking for a Sikh match for their USA citizen turbaned son, 1984 born, 5'-10", never married, BS & MS (USA), working as an Engineer with a Pharmaceutical Company. Contact us with complete details and picture at +1 -331-280-7906 or WhatsApp or email sanjogmatri27@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22100049
Match for LOBANA Sikh boy Nov 92, 5' 11" working in MNC package 50 lac per annum. Caste no bar. 9646200151
SIKH
CL22100094
Match for Sikh boy 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in Petroleum Sector PSU at Mumbai. Package above 25 lakhs. 97241-88585.
SIKH
CL22100185
Match for Gumhar Sikh Sohal Boy 26/ 5'-7", M.Tech., working MNC, Father Retd., Mother Govt. Job. Preference equally qualified. Caste no bar. Send biodata, photo, 77173-94378, 99159-05343.
SIKH
CL22100341
Suitable match for Nai Sikh boy 1996/5'-8", Graduate, Canada work Permit, PR applied. Contact 79734-86265.
SIKH
CL22100849
Saini Sikh handsome divorcee boy, 1988, 5’-10”, B.Tech, working in MNC. Well settled in Chandigarh. 95015-47212, 98555-55412. Saini and upper caste preferred.
SIKH
CL22101165
Sikh Teli Divorcee 34/ 5'-10", Govt job, Nursing Officer, vegetarian. Caste no bar. Required educated girl 98153-15127.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22100811
Newzealand PR Gursikh Khatri Jalandhar based boy 29, 5'-10". Civil Engg. Boy presently in India for one month. 9815094185.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22099647
Match for Hindu Tonk-kashtriya Canadian citizen boy, Dec. 94, 5'-10", Software Engineer. No caste bar. Contact: 9914653238.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility
At 2.2 degrees, Delhi records the season’s coldest morning
Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather
Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...
Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru
Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...
Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans
When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...
Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'
Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...