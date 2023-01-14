Brides Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL22101997

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, 09.07.92, 1:00 pm, Kathua, non-drinker, non smoker, MBA (HR), working as Assistant Manager at Baroda. Kundli must. Contact 80544-36790.

BRAHMIN

CL22102067

Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, Teetotaller, vegetarian boy 1991, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, General Overall 7.5 band, Blood relation PR case applied, Private job, 11.5 LPA, 3.25 acre farm. 82849-87328.

BRAHMIN

CL22102200

Brahmin boy, 30 Nov. 1994, 5'-10'' MS Computer, working Software Engineer , H1B Visa USA, Family settled in Mohali, Girl on study/ work visa preferred. 9417121963.

BRAHMIN

CL22102244

Aanshik manglik Gaur boy 11.01.1990, 20:40, Ambala, 6', M.Tech. Working MNC Gurugram. 93505-54922.

BRAHMIN

CL22102309

Brahmin boy 5'-10", 19.8.91, 2:40 a.m. Patiala, settled business. 92160-51029.

BRAHMIN

CL22102887

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy, 16.10.1993, 5'10'', 3:30PM, Chandigarh, B.Tech (IT), working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred. WhatsApp on - 9478960104

BRAHMIN

CL22102931

Brahmin boy well settled business, B.Com. professional, born 7 August 1995, 12.05 am, 5'-7", Kharar (Mohali). Ph. 98551-65312.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22103088

Professionally qualified match for Engineer single child handsome boy, 29 Years, 3:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-6", 18 LPA, Manager in top MNC, Bangalore. Mother Gupta/ Father Yadav. Caste no bar. Contact 97809-52641.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22103581

Well reputed Officers Brahmin family seeks MD, MS, Class-I Officer for handsome, fair, smart Doctor doing MS ENT Head & Neck Surgeon, 27/6'. Own houses Chandigarh, Gurgaon. 83607-11187.

JAT SIKH

CL22093243

Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated boy 1990 born, 5'-9", (Electrical Engineer). Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH

CL22101950

Parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son: 6'-3", 33 years old, U.S. citizen, working in Hospital as a Surgeon. s7009k@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22101978

Educated match for B.Tech.,MBA, 6'-1",1983 divorcee clean shaven boy from affluent family. 98156-91978.

JAT SIKH

CL22101990

American citizen, very handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1987 born, 5'-9", MBBS from Govt College Amritsar, working as Doctor in USA. Looking for beautiful, tall, educated preferably BDS or MBA girl. Send biodata e-mail: preetbrar2007@gmail.com Mob: 8264895098.

JAT SIKH

CL22102142

Suitable educated homely match for Jat Sikh Thind boy 40 years 5'-7", fair Australian citizen Engineer divorcee, no issue, upper caste no bar.Upto 35 year preferred. Whatsapp mobile:98885-26989.

JAT SIKH

CL22102332

Jat Sikh, teetotaler, turbaned boy, Oct. 92, 5'-8", MS from USA, working as a Sr. Engineer in California. Father doing own business and has property in Ludhiana. Seeks equally qualified Jatt Sikh girl. US citizen/Green card preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Boy in Ludhiana until Jan. 26th. Whatsapp: 94173-87118

JAT SIKH

CL22102398

Canadian / USA settled professional educated match for Jat Sikh Canadian 5'-6", 1997, Graduated Software Engineering from Canadian Waterloo University boy employed Canada. biodata +91 98151-61739

JAT SIKH

CL22102420

Canada PR Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech., 31, 5'-10". Call/Whatsapp: 99152-94585

JAT SIKH

CL22102550

Jat Sikh Dhillon boy 29/ 6'-0", lives in Surrey Canada on work permit. Looking for beautiful educated PR/ Work Permit girl belongs to Amritsar, Tarn Taran. Father Mother Govt. job. At that time boy come in India. 99156-82600.

JAT SIKH

CL22102613

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Manager Scale-3, SBI, 1989, 6', Required professional qualified/ Same profession, Tall working girl. Caste no bar. 90072-48321.

JAT SIKH

CL22102630

Jatt Sikh boy, Canada PR (Ontario), 1993, 5'-8", Master Engineering, working in MNC. Urban/ rural property, Ludhiana. Looking for girl, age 1995 & above, CA/ IT/ Engg. Professional, working Canada preferred. Share detail at 80544-54462.

JAT SIKH

CL22102748

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, holding Green Card, 5’-10”, 33 years, IITian, MIT Boston, USA. Job in reputed company in Newyork, earning USD 2.5 Lakh P.A. Interested Parents may contact at Whatsapp no. 9501773546 or Mail:- mitusa2023@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22102979

Suitable match for Jat boy 1977/ 5'-9", MBA, Pure Vishnu, Divorcee Consider. Preferred Foreigner. 82647-16472. (Moga).

JAT SIKH

CL22103013

Suitable match for smart Jat Sikh turbaned boy vegetarian, non-drinker, 1993 born, convent educated, MBA, height 5'-11". Working in a reputed MNC. Belongs to an affluent business family in Chandigarh with urban & rural properties in & around Chandigarh. Seeking like minded smart qualified girl belonging to an affluent Gursikh family. 91417-00004. Email: mandeep19651348@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22103142

Financially well settled Jat Sikh family in Canada seeks match for only son, very handsome, convent educated, B.Tech(CS), MTech, working as Director, excellent income.Boy also has own real estate business in Toronto with high net turnover and owns multiple investment properties. Family has substantial R/U properties in Chd. & Patiala 39, 6'-0". Boy is presently in India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9463366190

JAT SIKH

CL22103163

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy birth 1994, height 5'-9", MBBS from Ukraine, convent educated, urban agricultural property, Father Govt. Officer. Required qualified beautiful girl from India/ Foreign country. Send biodata + pictures at +91-94170-12785.

JAT SIKH

CL22103339

Jatt Sikh 1991/ 5'-11", Double MA, Tarn Taran City Majha preference semi govt. circle head PSPCL, handsome salary package. Father retire Punjab Police. Elder sister citizen in Canada. 96410-00047.

JAT SIKH

CL22103378

Jatt Sikh boy 30, 5'-8", Canadian PR, Vancouver, Software Developer. Girl from Canada preferred. Contact: 95179-11964.

JAT SIKH

CL22103380

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 27/5'-11", teetotaller, convent educated, B.Tech. from IIT M.Tech. from prestigious United States University now on H1B Visa employed in Multinational company, decent package, in United States from well settled, urbanised family. Please send full details. sastmsn1995@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22103673

Looking for a beautiful, tall and qualified girl for a Clean Shaven US based Jat Sikh 37 yrs/6'2? Studied Computer Science Engineering and MBA, belonging to well settled and educated Patiala based Dhindsa family. Father retired, Mother Homemaker. Family owns Rural and Urban property matri.dhindsa@gmail.com, +919876208900

KAMBOJ

CL22102033

Suitable match for Sikh Kamboj (Jhand) boy, 30 yrs, 5'-8½", SDO Public Health MC Chandigarh. Preferably Govt. working girl tricity. 94633-67989, 98725-11320.

KHATRI

CL22101885

Suitable beautiful, educated match for Vohra Khatri Graduate handsome boy, 1 Jan 1995, 12:40 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-7", well settled family business. Contact: 8054403004.

KHATRI

CL22102119

Professionally qualified match for handsome Hindu Khatri Manglik vegetarian boy, 5'-10", 09.06.92, 3:25 pm, Hoshiarpur, M.Tech. Working PR Canada. Well settled family in Mohali. Contact: 79860-50694.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22102881

NRI Handsome, Hindu Arora Khatri boy, Anshik Manglik, 07.07.1997, 5'5", 9.50 pm Rajpura (PB), IT Analyst in Cyber Company (Vancouver, Canada), seeking qualified, family oriented Girl, Caste No Bar 9501012282

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22102885

Handsome Punjabi Khatri boy, NM, B.Tech, M.A., 32, 5?7, Professional educator CHD, 10 lpa, Own flat, Parents gazetted officer retired, upper caste no bar, 9466634056

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22103099

Match for Hindu Khatri boy 28, 5'-6", B.Pharma, Working in Pharma company, Chandigarh, Preferred working girl. Contact 94164-67645, 94664-12711.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22103199

Suitable match for 1989 born Arora boy, ME (Hons.) UCD Ireland, 5'-7". Working Dublin as structural Design Engineer. Father Defence Officer retired. Own kothi in Mohali. Pure vegetarian. 7986565783,94175-82001. dk69monga@gmail.com

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22103641

Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian Gurgaon working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. Working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22103700

Beautiful girl required for handsome Hindu Arora boy. 17.08.1992, 10.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Com., LLB, 5'-8", Businessman boy. (M) 94635-38909, 94642-81077.

MANGLIK

CL22103613

Rajput Manglik boy, 17.5.1986, Jalandhar, 4.20 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, Lead Software Consultant in USA based company, work from home Jalandhar, package 19.4 lacs. Exp. 13+ years. Mother father retired. 1 sister married in Delhi. 8837887828, 9914986364.

NRI

CL22101949

Hindu Punjabi 5'-7"/35Y/Feb87, athletic/fit, in Canada since 1995, Bachelors Degree Business&Aviation, own home, parents/brother settled nearby, realtor/technology sales professional, short marriage divorced 2019 no children, seeking Indian/Canadian bride 24-34Y, educated, modern/traditional middle class values, family oriented, please whatsapp w/details&photos +1-6475108600

NRI

CL22101959

Qualified match for MBA, MS, 5'-6", 1982, Hindu divorcee Canadian citizen. Two kids from last marriage who lives with mother. Contact: 17783786864.

NRI

CL22101977

Seeking Sikh girl for Canada PR Arora Khatri son M.Tech. Director in IT Field Toronto, 5'-10"/ 32. WhatsApp 99712-49249.

NRI

CL22101998

Lobana Sikh boy Canadian Citizen 1985 born, 6', IT/ Cyber Professional. Seeks professionally qualified American/ Canadian/ PR Citizen girl. Send biodata, picture, WhatsApp 96677-23663, Email: singhjas2013@gmail.com

NRI

CL22102007

Seeking bride for 1993 born, 5'-11" vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin Australian Citizen boy. Kundli must. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp +91-98720-94747, +91-99143-00150.

NRI

CL22102045

Suitable qualified match for Hindu Khatri Canada PR Non-manglik boy, 28, 6'-1", M.Tech. Civil Engineer. Around Jalandhar preferred. Contact: 6283771650, 9463631825.

NRI

CL22102101

Preferably Canada settled match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech., working Toronto, Canada PR. 98888-66619.

NRI

CL22102173

Suitable match for Newzealand Citizen Sikh Ravidasia boy born October 1985. girl should be well educated, early marriage boy coming to India soon. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 94654-41733. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22102276

M4 Canada PR, Dec. 87, 6'-2", Khatri, B.Tech & PGD, well settled boy, Calgary preferred. All upper cast welcome. +1(780)710-2004 (WhatsApp only).

NRI

CL22102478

Professionally qualified, slim, beautiful girl for USA Citizen never married Sikh Khatri boy, 1980/5'-7", cleanshaven, teetotaller, M.Arch, MBA (USA), working in California State USA. Handsome package. Well settled small educated family. Boy in India for three weeks. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata, recent Photograph to: drsodhi11@gmail.com Whatsapp 94180-86324, 70182-10484.

NRI

CL22102565

Match for Lubana Sikh Canada PR, B.Tech & Post-graduate, working as Project coordinator, 1994, 6'-2". Upper caste no bar. Father retired Senior Army officer. Mob: 9654028917.

NRI

CL22102743

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, holding Green Card, 5’-10”, 33 years, IITian, MIT Boston, USA. Job in reputed company in Newyork, earning USD 2.5 Lakh P.A. Interested parents may contact at WhatsApp No. 95017-73546 or Mail: mitusa2023@gmail.com

NRI

CL22102985

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin Australia PR fair boy, 30.4.89, Chandigarh, 5'-8", earning 8000 PM. Send Photo, Biodata. Contact 98152-97353.

NRI

CL22103024

We are looking for a well- qualified professional vegetarian girl for a highly qualified Australian citizen, tall, well- cultured Arora boy. He is working in a multinational company. We are a Punjabi family settled in Australia. He is 30 years old, 5'-9" tall, pure vegetarian, non- drinker and non- smoker. The boy along with his family are in India for 4 weeks. The Contact number is +9196461-37131, please text only.

NRI

CL22103178

Match for Canadian citizen handsome Sikh Khatri, never married, clean shaven, Pilot, June '84, 5'-8", working in Canadian Airlines. WhatsApp: 97805-05532.

NRI

CL22103357

Canada based Sikh boy, 25/ 6', Graduate of business family in Jalandhar. Seeks bride. 97799-17722. Email: angadsingh225@gmail.com

NRI

CL22103590

Match for Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS(CSE) from Canada. Working with Microsoft, Canada.On short visit to India. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Marriage bureau please excuse. Whatsapp: +9198786-04753.

RAJPUT

CL22102335

Suitable match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra boy, Nov. 1991, 5'-8", B.Tech. MBA, Manager bank. Preference working girl. M:- 7087182766.

RAJPUT

CL22102537

Canadian citizen, working Toronto Doaba Rajput, Ex St John B.Tech, MBA Chandigarh, 1981/ 5'-8". Short 1 year (2015) marriage divorced, no liability. Toronto match preferred. 98760-97941.

RAJPUT

CL22103670

Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy 5’-6”, 21.8.88, 01:05 pm Una, B.Tech, working in New Zealand. Preferred working and Tricity girl. Contact: 78371-42636, 82849-23626.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22101993

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia handsome unmarried boy, 1984 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. working in IBM Gurgaon, package 16 lac. Contact: 9988292205, 7837727683.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22102207

Suitable match for handsome divorcee Ramgarhia Australian citizen 1985 born, 6' boy, no sibling, now visiting India, early marriage. Contact: 82838-23638, 98116-07855.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22102383

SM for Gazetted Officer, SDO in PWD, B.Tech., Ramgarhia, 36/6' Vegetarian, Chandigarh, 9592120120

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22102786

Ramgarhia Canadian sabat surat Sikh boy, 5'-9", M.Tech, June 92. Wanted educated girl. 9872647013.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22102972

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred.Upper caste also welcome. Contact: 96464-46293.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22101961

Suitable match for Hindu boy (Batwal) Feb 1994 / 5'-5", M.Tech, B.Tech working Civil Engineer , Sydney permanent residence, Australia. 62809-81721, 88377-66326

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22102094

Govt. employee match for SC boy 30, 6'-0". B.Com & Inter CA. Govt. job. 10 Lac annual. Caste no bar. Contact: 9878022164.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22102112

Required professionally qualified beautiful match for SC Ravidassia/Ad-dharmi Punjabi handsome boy 28 yrs 5'-10" settled in Australia. B.Tech, MBA. Rs. 60 Lac yearly. Send biodata, photos. 9999982080. Email: kumaro2002@yahoo.co.in

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22103096

Ramdasia Sikh boy, (non-turban), 1992, 5'-8", B.Tech Govt employee Oil sector. Father retired Govt employee, 20 lacs package. Own house. 9896906388.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22103105

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 6.4.1994, 5'-11", B.Com, LLB, currently on work permit in Calgary (Canada), Mohali based family. Father Senior Manager Govt. Bank, Mother Punjab Govt. employee. Preference to girl on work permit/ PR in Canada. Contact: 78370-10100.

SIKH

CL22099837

Khatri Sikh family residing in USA looking for a Sikh match for their USA citizen turbaned son, 1984 born, 5'-10", never married, BS & MS (USA), working as an Engineer with a Pharmaceutical Company. Contact us with complete details and picture at +1 -331-280-7906 or WhatsApp or email sanjogmatri27@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22100094

Match for Sikh boy 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in Petroleum Sector PSU at Mumbai. Package above 25 lakhs. 97241-88585.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22102329

Suitable match for Amritdhari (Teetotaler) Ahluwalia Khatri Sikh boy 5’-8”, 09.04.1990, Chandigarh, MA, M.Phil (Music), working Music teacher Private School. Caste no bar. Contact: 98142-32501.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22103006

Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-10",October 1994, B.Tech. Thapar, MBA(IIM), Manager in reputed company. Package 18 LPA.Parents Gazzetted Officers. Caste no bar.95018-06666.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22102031

Gursikh Khatri handsome boy, Central Govt. employee, 8 LPA, 27/6'-0",B.Tech.,MBA. 88476-99189.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22103618

Arora Sikh boy B.Tech CSE, MBA (IIM), convent educated, Sept. 87, 4'-11", HR Head, Bangalore, package 35LPA. Hindu families also welcome. 9646144332, mails.harsimran@gmail.com

SIKH LOBANA

CL22102422

India/ Canada match for Canadian Citizen Lubana handsome boy, 5'-11"/ 1989, employed Senior Software Engineer, own house. Upper caste welcome. 97814-14666, +15146497060.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22103346

Tonk Kashatriya 33/ 5'-8", HDFC Bank Sale Manager, 5.5 Lakh yearly. Little brother settled New Zealand with family, sister married. Father government service retired. Seeks Graduate girl. Ph. 88723-73701, 62849-67696.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22103427

Beautiful qualified match for Sikh Tonk-khatri turbaned 5'-8", 14.12.98, Canadian PR boy. Father builder, 98728-05371.