Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22105441
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 30, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, Handsome package, Only Son, Own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344
AGGARWAL
CL22104600
Suitable match for educated, B.Tech. (Electronics) Garg boy, 11 Dec.1988, 5:40 p.m. Patiala, 5'-9", healthy, smart looking boy, well settled business. Reputed family. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Pure vegetarian family. 98722-03031.
AGGARWAL
CL22105203
Suitable match for 5'-11", 91 born, Singla boy, Assistant Professor, Government Polytechnic College Patiala, Class-I. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only 89684-42004, 83609-61527.
AGGARWAL
CL22105272
Match for Bansal boy 5'-6", 18 Jan 92, 4:15 p.m. (Ambala), CA (inter), B.Com., wkg (Big4- EY, GGN) 20 LPA+. WhatsApp: 90175-75910.
ARORA
CL22105204
Beautiful qualified match for handsome yongman 28/5' 11". BE Electrical working with Certification Company. Contact 9416384551.
BRAHMIN
CL22105273
SM FOR CANADA PR GAUR BRAHMIN, MBA (PGDM), 1988 BORN, PREFERABLY CANADIAN PR/WORK PERMIT/STUDY VISA HOLDER GIRL. UPPER CAST WELCOME, EARLY MARRIAGE, CALL 9354054416
BRAHMIN
CL22105338
Suitable Match for born and raised in Newyork Saraswat Brahmin boy vegetarian nondrinker, nonsmoker 31/6'-1''. Seeks beautiful, educated and status oriented family tall girl with good values. WhatsApp: 0013473073415.
BRAHMIN
CL22104165
Match for Brahmin boy 14.4.92, 08:45 am Chandigarh, 6', M.Tech. (IIT Chennai), working with USA company at Bangalore. Preferred girl working in Bangalore. 95018-88991.
BRAHMIN
CL22104569
Suitable match for Brahmin handsome convent educated teetotaller boy 26.6.1994, 11:26 p.m., Chandigarh, 6 feet, own business. Contact: 92179-04647, 94652-19131.
BRAHMIN
CL22104744
Visiting India, well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin boy,1994, handsome, 5ft11, seeking extremely beautiful bride green or blue eyes WhatsApp? +447418004473?
BRAHMIN
CL22104962
SMF Brahmin boy, 01.09.1991, 09:30 pm, Mukerian, 5'-8", MCA, Network Administrator Infosys, Chandigarh, 10 LPA. 9417948456.
BRAHMIN
CL22105132
Brahmin, January 1994/6', M.S., permanent resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5'-6", MS, working girl. 99140-52052.
BRAHMIN
CL22105249
Professionally qualified match for handsome Brahmin boy, 5'-7", 26.01.1993, 11:34 am, Chd.,BCA. Working automobile company. Contact: 9855806012.
BRAHMIN
CL22106285
SM for vegetarian Brahmin boy 1991, Govt. SC 1 officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531.
DIVORCEE
CL22104904
Suitable match for Sikh clean shaven, February 1987, 5’-11”, Degree in Hospitality. Australian Citizen, issueless innocent divorcee, Working with MRL, Kashtriya boy, earning 110 K Au$. +91-9915006377.
DIVORCEE
CL22105088
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, time 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Contact. 98153-72075.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22104242
Suitable match for Ravidasia smart boy, born 1980, 5'-6", BAMS Doctor, Govt job. Never married. Prefer Canadian girl or BAMS doctor. Only Doaba. Contact: 7696761804.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22104268
SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, mvirkldh@gmail.com
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22104628
Required beautiful, qualified girl for Khatri handsome boy, 10 Jan. 1992, 7:13 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", B.Pharma, MBA, BAMS, running his own clinic. Preferred medico girl. Contact: 9815077403.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22105323
MD, MS, MCH match for Hindu Chauhan Laparoscopic Surgeon, boy 5'-11"/ 34 Vegetarian family. 95289-49218.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22106122
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor boy fair, 5?8 Dec 90, MBBS MS, teetotaller. No caste bar. 7901886427
JAT SIKH
CL22103803
Affluent, well connected Jat Sikh parents looking for a suitable match for our son 5'-11", athletic built very handsome, born Aug. 1986, Canadian citizen, green card approved and expected any time, working for a top Tech. Company in California, earning decent salary and high net worth. A very very short legal marriage that ended up in a divorce. Please reach out to uday.gill@gmail.com or WA no. +66659546917.
JAT SIKH
CL22104708
PQM for Canada PR Jat-Sikh boy 5'-11"/ 1993, B-Tech., PGD Software Professional, working Software Company at Vancouver. Contact 0017783250149 WhatsApp +9198729-05231.
JAT SIKH
CL22104745
Looking for suitable jatt sikh match for a Veterinarian, 5'8", 1994, PR of Canada. Only son of an affluent landlord and business family. Preference but not limited to US citizen. Call +919467613666 or email: jgdvkaur@gmail.com Bureau plz do not contact.
JAT SIKH
CL22105280
Jat Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'-8", Registered Optician/ Realtor. 4 years dual study in Canada. Own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually . Seeks beautiful well educated girl. Contact: +91 94175-20207.
JAT SIKH
CL22101950
Parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son: 6'-3", 33 years old, U.S. citizen, working in Hospital as a Surgeon. s7009k@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22103939
Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Virk) boy 1988, 6'-0". Graduate, Hotel Management from Australia, now in India. Father retd. Police Officer. Urban rural property, residence posh locality Jalandhar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9417265676.
JAT SIKH
CL22104172
Canadian pr well settled boy 6.0/1992 looking for suitable match phone 81463-19408(self) +1 647-877-4744(whatsapp)
JAT SIKH
CL22104321
Match for May 87 born, 6', B Tech + MBA , Senior position in MNC , Affluent Jat Sikh family based in Ludhiana. Family owns Rural and Urban property. Location no bar. Respond with biodata and photo at vssk1097@gmail.com, WhatsApp: 9434058086
JAT SIKH
CL22104711
Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'7", Sept 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt Deptt. Rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to singhsd197@gmail.com or whatsapp +61448890500.
JAT SIKH
CL22104750
Jatt Sikh boy, 6'-1", 1993, Canada PR, turbaned/non trimmer, teetotaler, Masters in Engineering from Canada, working as Sr. Software developer in Calgary. Looking for a tall, beautiful and equally qualified match preferably from Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: +9194176-50547
JAT SIKH
CL22104875
Canadian PR, Jatt Sikh Bal, 5'-11", 96 born, well educated boy, Govt job Toronto, belongs to Batala city. Seeking tall (min 5'-5"), beautiful and well educated girl, Majha and Doaba preferred. Whatsapp only: +14379862331.
JAT SIKH
CL22104967
Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Padda) handsome boy, born April 1993, 5'-10", schooling Apeejay Jalandhar, Managing brick kiln and agriculture land. Elder brother settled in Canada. Whatsapp/call: 9815288552.
JAT SIKH
CL22105038
Suitable match from Canada/ India for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1992/ 5'-11'', B.Tech (PEC), Canadian PR. seeks beautiful, Medical profession preferred, Father Army Officer. Contact 95011-31155.
JAT SIKH
CL22105490
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, Green Card, 5’-10”, 33 years, IITian, MIT Boston, USA. Job in reputed company in Newyork, earning USD 2.5 Lakh P.A. Interested Parents may contact atWhatsapp 9501773546 or Mail:- mitusa2023@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22105504
PQM for Mohali based B.Tech.,6'-1", 88, issueless, divorced Australian citizen boy, working as Manager in IT Company. Early marriage. 98154-12818.
JAT SIKH
CL22106107
Jat Sikh boy, 1993 born/ 6'-2", Green Card Holder, USA, well settled, divorcee. Parents live in Delhi and Sister married and settle in Canada. Contact: 80767-64635 Father.
KAMBOJ
CL22105159
Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, 5'-9"/34, M.Tech. (Thapar), Govt. job Haryana. Contact: 98886-03999, +1-479-225-1242.
KHATRI
CL22104209
SM for Hindu Khatri Canadian PR boy, 26 years, 5'-10", BBA (Canada), working in reputed Canadian Bank. Preference to Canadian work permit holder. 98141-17499.
KHATRI
CL22104705
PQM for non Manglik Hindu Khatri B.Tech June 91 born, 5’-10”, working in big four, 10 LPA. 98885-46198.
KHATRI
CL22104876
Khatri (Gotra Kaushal) fair boy 16.12.1988, 6 am, Birth Phagwara, 5’-10”. Matric, Own business, handsome income. No demand. Radhasoami family. 8146723333.
KHATRI
CL22105079
Proposals invited from families of NRI/ RI daughter for a pleasing personality Punjabi Khatri boy, 5'-11", 29 years. B.Tech (EEE) from NIT (HP), AMM Mechatronics (Canada), working in Canada since last two years. Boy's family well settled in Nagrota (HP). Mobile: 98160-03151.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22104632
Professionally qualified match for handsome boy, 5'-7"/ 20 July 89, 11:03 a.m. Patiala, B.Tech., working near Patiala, package 7+ Lac. Elder brother settled in USA. Whatsapp 98155-24348. USA +1(551)6897088.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22104908
Suitable match for Verma boy 5'-11", 17.7.89, working as Manager in reputed MNC Gurgaon, package 10 LPA. Father Govt. job, family settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 99712-20330, 99106-45154.
MANGLIK
CL22103613
Rajput Manglik boy, 17.5.1986, Jalandhar, 4.20 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, Lead Software Consultant in USA based company, work from home Jalandhar, package 19.4 lacs. Exp. 13+ years. Mother father retired. 1 sister married in Delhi. 8837887828, 9914986364.
MANGLIK
CL22105345
B.Tech Hindu, 30, 5'-8", Tonk-kashtriya Manglik boy, permanent Punjab Govt employee, well settled family. Need employed match. Caste no bar. Bureau excused. Mob: 9465550553.
NRI
CL22095489
Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com
NRI
CL22103696
Seeking beautiful, tall Gursikh, qualified MBBS/ BDS/ Medical professional match for 27 yr old Gursikh, 6'-1" tall, handsome, high earning, NRI Osteopath Doctor belonging to well educated/ settled New Zealand based NRI family. Email bio-data alongwith recent photos to: kanwal_in60@hotmail.com or WhatsApp on 0064211722503, 00919878551492 for further information.
NRI
CL22104398
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban and rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian national athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, jsgill.tf@gmail.com
NRI
CL22018716
Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. satnameu@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22104081
Match for Canadian Sikh Tonk Kashtriya, 1993, 5'-8" Software Engineer boy. Mohali based family. 98146-94616
NRI
CL22104177
Match for Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD doing Govt. job in California, 37, 5'-8". No Bar. 83608-76705.
NRI
CL22104423
Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy, 28, 5'-8", holding Masters Degree in Engineering from University of Illinois at Chicago USA, presently working with reputed company of America, living in Chicago on H1B visa. Preferred girl America settled or studying in USA. 9814272975.
NRI
CL22104551
IT Professional match for Jat Sikh 27, 5'-10", non-turbaned Software Er. boy settled in Canada. Father serving Army General. Upper caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9818520839.
NRI
CL22104557
Wanted a beautiful professionally qualified girl for a well settled Sikh/Saini boy 35, 5'-9". B.Tech, Australian Citizen, regular Job, legally divorcee. No liability. Upper cast welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata & photo on Whatsapp No. 6280109595.
NRI
CL22104571
PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen 30 yrs, 6'. B.Tech CS, well settled job in California. Jalandhar based Family, Father Retd Xen. Upper caste no Bar. Contact whatsapp +919317523210.
NRI
CL22104735
10/92 BORN 6?+ BOY. PRACTICING ADVOCATE IN CHANDIGARH. ALSO A LAW GRADUATE OF CANADA . PREFERRED WELL EDUCATED, TALL GIRL IN CANADA/AMERICA. SISTER CANADIAN PR/ BROTHER IN USA. 9876702453
NRI
CL22104893
Tonkkashatri boy, American citizen, Finance Graduate, own business, 44 years, 5'-9", divorced, son 14 years. Whatsapp: +19198880844.
NRI
CL22104903
Doctors family seeks educated, fair, slim, PR match for Hindu Khatri handsome, Engineer, Ontario 31, 5'-11", PR Canada. Contact: 98154-16465.
NRI
CL22104975
Arora Sikh handsome boy 35, 5'-7", America green card holder Ph.D in Molbiology, short time divorcee. Seeks well qualified girl doing job in America. 86993-67739.
NRI
CL22105127
Match for Canadian citizen Saini Sikh cutsurd boy, 30 years, 5'-11", B.Tech., vegetarian, teetotaller, police job, own house, only son. Parents were college Lecturers, first marriage annuled (no consummated), caste no bar. WhatsApp: +12049525964, +916280659980.
NRI
CL22105129
Handsome, humble, Arora/Khatri boy 6'-2", 28, Canadian PR, BE (India), PG (Canada), working in TD Bank, Canada, caste no bar. 93550-61851, 94662-71830.
NRI
CL22105181
Seeking a beautiful, tall, professionally qualified girl for handsome Jat Sikh Canadian citizen boy, 26/ 6', born in India, brought up in Canada. Bachelor in Engineering Physics Hons. (Artificial Intelligence). Owner of Software business. American/ Canadian preferred. Bureau excused. Only WhatsApp massage: +1 (778) 239-5998.
NRI
CL22105317
Tonk Kashatriya boy June 1989/ 5'-8", B.Tech Chandigarh, MS from USA. Software Engineer in Bank of America. Seeks educated girl. Parents well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: 94170-04087.
NRI
CL22105321
Suitable match for Jat-Sikh Grewal cleanshaven, veg., 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Duel Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France and IIM Ahmedabad. Job in Switzerland, Dollar 180000 yearly. Father contractor in Paris. Mother Ex. PGT. Contact 0033751380936, 0033758277728, email: basingh@wanadoo.Fr., India 91-88722-41314
NRI
CL22105401
Australian Citizen Gursikh boy 25 years, 5'-9", B.Sc, Registered nurse. Family settled in Australia. Looking for Gursikh educated girl. Contact: 00618430460176.
NRI
CL22105446
US resident clean shaven Sikh boy, 46, 170, never married, 150k income, MBA from top Univ., Canadian citizen, own company in the US. Owns properties in the US, financially strong family. Seeks a US based girl under 41. Caste/ religion no bar. devinder83@gmail.com
NRI
CL22105480
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, Green Card, 5’-10”, 33 years, IITian, MIT Boston, USA. Job in reputed company in Newyork, earning USD 2.5 Lakh P.A. Interested Parents may contact at WhatsApp: 95017-73546 or Mail:- mitusa2023@gmail.com
NRI
CL22105501
Suitable match for handsome Punjabi Hindu boy 178 cms, 1984, Highly educated, Upper middle class family, Working as Bank Executive in Australia. Legally separated, issueless. 90507-86678.
NRI
CL22105640
Hindu Canada PR 1986 born, 5'-7", Post Graduate, Canada Government job, Vancouver, Shilpkar, Bhanja caste. Chandigarh based. Father PSU retired officer. WhatsApp only: 91-7973056395. For call Canada Number: +1-236-335-6772.
NRI
CL22105683
Canadian PR Jat Sikh Gill turban wearing, non-trimmer, non-drinker, vegetarian family, Oct. 79 born, never married before, kind hearted, height 5'-11", BDS, business person in real estate, seeking an educated, family oriented unmarried girl match from a non-drinking, vegetarian, Sikh family from any country. WhatsApp: 0016048624349.
NRI
CL22105839
Match for turbaned Jat Sikh well settled USA resident 1995 born, 5'-5" M.Tech. looking for educated girl/ family. WhatsApp only 78889-30237.
NRI
CL22105954
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin Australia PR fair boy, 30.4.89, Chandigarh, 5'-8", earning 8000 PM. Send Photo, Biodata. Contact 98152-97353.
NRI
CL22106039
Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee Australian Citizen, 5'-11" fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.
NRI
CL22106115
Toronto match for Canadian citizen working, Doaba Rajput ex St. John’s, B.Tech, MBA Chandigarh, 1981, 5’-8”, Short 1 yr (2015) marriage divorced, no liability. WhatsApp 98760-97441
RAJPUT
CL22104182
Qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) handsome boy, 5'-6", 1993, B.Tech. On work permit in Canada, PR applied. Family settled at Mohali. 98762-00868.
RAJPUT
CL22104227
Divorcee Hindu Rajput (Manhas) boy, 27 Nov. 78, 5'-11", 06:10 am, Manager with Pharma company Chandigarh/Jalandhar. Seeks girl from Pathankot/Gurdaspur/Mukerian. Contact: 8146547791, 7589373185.
RAJPUT
CL22104746
"Canada PR, Dhunna (Goldsmith) boy ,1991, Well settled on IT job , 6 ft . Seeks well educated girl. Send biodata & pics at WhatsApp: 4036672868"
RAJPUT
CL22104758
Suitable match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer boy, 2.08.1991, Chandigarh, 4:40 p.m., 5'-10", MBA, Senior Product Manager in MNC Gurgaon 24 LPA. Employed, MBA/ Doctor/ Engineer preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492. rajender4872@gmail.com
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22105523
Ramgarhia turbaned vegetarian non-drinker MCA businessman 38, 5'-8",own kothi Mohali. Sisters Canada PR, Father officer retired. 98723-49697, 77106-53564.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22105425
Suitable match for Ravidasia boy, 32, 5'-10", SDO Punjab Govt. Preferred Govt officer or NRI. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7508387080.
SIKH
CL22104136
Sweet Preety & delicate girl from a modern sikh/business family for handsome cut sird boy 29 5'-9", july born ,schooling from Modern School New Delhi/ Design & architecture from Urbana USA, very well settled in family business. Residing in DLF City-I Gurgaon. Suitable families reply by email: bridelikedaughter@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22105372
27Y, 5'7" Vegetarian Gursikh boy (Rathor), Canadian Citizen, and Software Developer in Ottawa, Canada, is seeking a suitable match (caste-no-bar) in India/Canada.
SIKH
CL22099837
Khatri Sikh family residing in USA looking for a Sikh match for their USA citizen turbaned son, 1984 born, 5'-10", never married, BS & MS (USA), working as an Engineer with a Pharmaceutical Company. Contact us with complete details and picture at +1 -331-280-7906 or WhatsApp or email sanjogmatri27@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22104328
Ramdasia Sikh Amritdhari boy, 26 years, Hoshiarpur, 5'-7½", B.Pharmacy, serving in Hospital. Father retired from Police. Seeks IELTS passed girl (6½ or above band). 9915621022, 9779505637.
SIKH
CL22104440
Professionally qualified match for Lubana Gursikh boy, 6'-2", 1991, B.Tech. Postgraduate Canada. Permanent Resident. Senior Computer Engineer. Email: asinghcanada932@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22104511
Match for Gumhar Sikh Sohal boy 26 / 5’-7”, M.Tech., working MNC. Father Retd. Mother Govt. job. Preference equally qualified. Caste no bar. Send biodata, photo. 77173-94378, 99159-05343.
SIKH
CL22105774
Nai Sikh, Canada PR, Handsome Boy, 1993/ 6', Telecom Engineer in Toronto for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9855264620, 9465134808
SIKH
CL22106162
Kasyap Rajput Sikh 1997, 5'-11", B.Tech. job American company, salary good, family two brother. Father Doctor, mother house wife. 70471-00007.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22104806
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22104260
Gursikh match for Canadian PR boy NT ND 29y/5'5'' B.com, CA, CPA Canada. +91-9530933299 +1-4377706808
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22104382
Match for handsome cutsurd Sikh Khatri convent educated boy, 1993/5'-8", B.Com., working in MNC in Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 94170-03847.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22105552
canadian lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721
