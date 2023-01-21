Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22105441

Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 30, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, Handsome package, Only Son, Own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344

AGGARWAL

CL22104600

Suitable match for educated, B.Tech. (Electronics) Garg boy, 11 Dec.1988, 5:40 p.m. Patiala, 5'-9", healthy, smart looking boy, well settled business. Reputed family. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Pure vegetarian family. 98722-03031.

AGGARWAL

CL22105203

Suitable match for 5'-11", 91 born, Singla boy, Assistant Professor, Government Polytechnic College Patiala, Class-I. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only 89684-42004, 83609-61527.

AGGARWAL

CL22105272

Match for Bansal boy 5'-6", 18 Jan 92, 4:15 p.m. (Ambala), CA (inter), B.Com., wkg (Big4- EY, GGN) 20 LPA+. WhatsApp: 90175-75910.

ARORA

CL22105204

Beautiful qualified match for handsome yongman 28/5' 11". BE Electrical working with Certification Company. Contact 9416384551.

BRAHMIN

CL22105273

SM FOR CANADA PR GAUR BRAHMIN, MBA (PGDM), 1988 BORN, PREFERABLY CANADIAN PR/WORK PERMIT/STUDY VISA HOLDER GIRL. UPPER CAST WELCOME, EARLY MARRIAGE, CALL 9354054416

BRAHMIN

CL22105338

Suitable Match for born and raised in Newyork Saraswat Brahmin boy vegetarian nondrinker, nonsmoker 31/6'-1''. Seeks beautiful, educated and status oriented family tall girl with good values. WhatsApp: 0013473073415.

BRAHMIN

CL22104165

Match for Brahmin boy 14.4.92, 08:45 am Chandigarh, 6', M.Tech. (IIT Chennai), working with USA company at Bangalore. Preferred girl working in Bangalore. 95018-88991.

BRAHMIN

CL22104569

Suitable match for Brahmin handsome convent educated teetotaller boy 26.6.1994, 11:26 p.m., Chandigarh, 6 feet, own business. Contact: 92179-04647, 94652-19131.

BRAHMIN

CL22104744

Visiting India, well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin boy,1994, handsome, 5ft11, seeking extremely beautiful bride green or blue eyes WhatsApp? +447418004473?

BRAHMIN

CL22104962

SMF Brahmin boy, 01.09.1991, 09:30 pm, Mukerian, 5'-8", MCA, Network Administrator Infosys, Chandigarh, 10 LPA. 9417948456.

BRAHMIN

CL22105132

Brahmin, January 1994/6', M.S., permanent resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5'-6", MS, working girl. 99140-52052.

BRAHMIN

CL22105249

Professionally qualified match for handsome Brahmin boy, 5'-7", 26.01.1993, 11:34 am, Chd.,BCA. Working automobile company. Contact: 9855806012.

BRAHMIN

CL22106285

SM for vegetarian Brahmin boy 1991, Govt. SC 1 officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531.

DIVORCEE

CL22104904

Suitable match for Sikh clean shaven, February 1987, 5’-11”, Degree in Hospitality. Australian Citizen, issueless innocent divorcee, Working with MRL, Kashtriya boy, earning 110 K Au$. +91-9915006377.

DIVORCEE

CL22105088

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, time 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Contact. 98153-72075.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22104242

Suitable match for Ravidasia smart boy, born 1980, 5'-6", BAMS Doctor, Govt job. Never married. Prefer Canadian girl or BAMS doctor. Only Doaba. Contact: 7696761804.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22104268

SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, mvirkldh@gmail.com

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22104628

Required beautiful, qualified girl for Khatri handsome boy, 10 Jan. 1992, 7:13 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", B.Pharma, MBA, BAMS, running his own clinic. Preferred medico girl. Contact: 9815077403.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22105323

MD, MS, MCH match for Hindu Chauhan Laparoscopic Surgeon, boy 5'-11"/ 34 Vegetarian family. 95289-49218.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22106122

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor boy fair, 5?8 Dec 90, MBBS MS, teetotaller. No caste bar. 7901886427

JAT SIKH

CL22103803

Affluent, well connected Jat Sikh parents looking for a suitable match for our son 5'-11", athletic built very handsome, born Aug. 1986, Canadian citizen, green card approved and expected any time, working for a top Tech. Company in California, earning decent salary and high net worth. A very very short legal marriage that ended up in a divorce. Please reach out to uday.gill@gmail.com or WA no. +66659546917.

JAT SIKH

CL22104708

PQM for Canada PR Jat-Sikh boy 5'-11"/ 1993, B-Tech., PGD Software Professional, working Software Company at Vancouver. Contact 0017783250149 WhatsApp +9198729-05231.

JAT SIKH

CL22104745

Looking for suitable jatt sikh match for a Veterinarian, 5'8", 1994, PR of Canada. Only son of an affluent landlord and business family. Preference but not limited to US citizen. Call +919467613666 or email: jgdvkaur@gmail.com Bureau plz do not contact.

JAT SIKH

CL22105280

Jat Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'-8", Registered Optician/ Realtor. 4 years dual study in Canada. Own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually . Seeks beautiful well educated girl. Contact: +91 94175-20207.

JAT SIKH

CL22101950

Parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son: 6'-3", 33 years old, U.S. citizen, working in Hospital as a Surgeon. s7009k@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22103939

Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Virk) boy 1988, 6'-0". Graduate, Hotel Management from Australia, now in India. Father retd. Police Officer. Urban rural property, residence posh locality Jalandhar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9417265676.

JAT SIKH

CL22104172

Canadian pr well settled boy 6.0/1992 looking for suitable match phone 81463-19408(self) +1 647-877-4744(whatsapp)

JAT SIKH

CL22104321

Match for May 87 born, 6', B Tech + MBA , Senior position in MNC , Affluent Jat Sikh family based in Ludhiana. Family owns Rural and Urban property. Location no bar. Respond with biodata and photo at vssk1097@gmail.com, WhatsApp: 9434058086

JAT SIKH

CL22104711

Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'7", Sept 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt Deptt. Rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to singhsd197@gmail.com or whatsapp +61448890500.

JAT SIKH

CL22104750

Jatt Sikh boy, 6'-1", 1993, Canada PR, turbaned/non trimmer, teetotaler, Masters in Engineering from Canada, working as Sr. Software developer in Calgary. Looking for a tall, beautiful and equally qualified match preferably from Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: +9194176-50547

JAT SIKH

CL22104875

Canadian PR, Jatt Sikh Bal, 5'-11", 96 born, well educated boy, Govt job Toronto, belongs to Batala city. Seeking tall (min 5'-5"), beautiful and well educated girl, Majha and Doaba preferred. Whatsapp only: +14379862331.

JAT SIKH

CL22104967

Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Padda) handsome boy, born April 1993, 5'-10", schooling Apeejay Jalandhar, Managing brick kiln and agriculture land. Elder brother settled in Canada. Whatsapp/call: 9815288552.

JAT SIKH

CL22105038

Suitable match from Canada/ India for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1992/ 5'-11'', B.Tech (PEC), Canadian PR. seeks beautiful, Medical profession preferred, Father Army Officer. Contact 95011-31155.

JAT SIKH

CL22105490

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, Green Card, 5’-10”, 33 years, IITian, MIT Boston, USA. Job in reputed company in Newyork, earning USD 2.5 Lakh P.A. Interested Parents may contact atWhatsapp 9501773546 or Mail:- mitusa2023@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22105504

PQM for Mohali based B.Tech.,6'-1", 88, issueless, divorced Australian citizen boy, working as Manager in IT Company. Early marriage. 98154-12818.

JAT SIKH

CL22106107

Jat Sikh boy, 1993 born/ 6'-2", Green Card Holder, USA, well settled, divorcee. Parents live in Delhi and Sister married and settle in Canada. Contact: 80767-64635 Father.

KAMBOJ

CL22105159

Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, 5'-9"/34, M.Tech. (Thapar), Govt. job Haryana. Contact: 98886-03999, +1-479-225-1242.

KHATRI

CL22104209

SM for Hindu Khatri Canadian PR boy, 26 years, 5'-10", BBA (Canada), working in reputed Canadian Bank. Preference to Canadian work permit holder. 98141-17499.

KHATRI

CL22104705

PQM for non Manglik Hindu Khatri B.Tech June 91 born, 5’-10”, working in big four, 10 LPA. 98885-46198.

KHATRI

CL22104876

Khatri (Gotra Kaushal) fair boy 16.12.1988, 6 am, Birth Phagwara, 5’-10”. Matric, Own business, handsome income. No demand. Radhasoami family. 8146723333.

KHATRI

CL22105079

Proposals invited from families of NRI/ RI daughter for a pleasing personality Punjabi Khatri boy, 5'-11", 29 years. B.Tech (EEE) from NIT (HP), AMM Mechatronics (Canada), working in Canada since last two years. Boy's family well settled in Nagrota (HP). Mobile: 98160-03151.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22104632

Professionally qualified match for handsome boy, 5'-7"/ 20 July 89, 11:03 a.m. Patiala, B.Tech., working near Patiala, package 7+ Lac. Elder brother settled in USA. Whatsapp 98155-24348. USA +1(551)6897088.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22104908

Suitable match for Verma boy 5'-11", 17.7.89, working as Manager in reputed MNC Gurgaon, package 10 LPA. Father Govt. job, family settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 99712-20330, 99106-45154.

MANGLIK

CL22103613

Rajput Manglik boy, 17.5.1986, Jalandhar, 4.20 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, Lead Software Consultant in USA based company, work from home Jalandhar, package 19.4 lacs. Exp. 13+ years. Mother father retired. 1 sister married in Delhi. 8837887828, 9914986364.

MANGLIK

CL22105345

B.Tech Hindu, 30, 5'-8", Tonk-kashtriya Manglik boy, permanent Punjab Govt employee, well settled family. Need employed match. Caste no bar. Bureau excused. Mob: 9465550553.

NRI

CL22095489

Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boys born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", & April 1993, 5'-11". Both Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6" preferably both sisters. Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: singh@elitenorcal.com

NRI

CL22103696

Seeking beautiful, tall Gursikh, qualified MBBS/ BDS/ Medical professional match for 27 yr old Gursikh, 6'-1" tall, handsome, high earning, NRI Osteopath Doctor belonging to well educated/ settled New Zealand based NRI family. Email bio-data alongwith recent photos to: kanwal_in60@hotmail.com or WhatsApp on 0064211722503, 00919878551492 for further information.

NRI

CL22104398

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban and rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian national athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, jsgill.tf@gmail.com

NRI

CL22018716

Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. satnameu@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22104081

Match for Canadian Sikh Tonk Kashtriya, 1993, 5'-8" Software Engineer boy. Mohali based family. 98146-94616

NRI

CL22104177

Match for Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD doing Govt. job in California, 37, 5'-8". No Bar. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL22104423

Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy, 28, 5'-8", holding Masters Degree in Engineering from University of Illinois at Chicago USA, presently working with reputed company of America, living in Chicago on H1B visa. Preferred girl America settled or studying in USA. 9814272975.

NRI

CL22104551

IT Professional match for Jat Sikh 27, 5'-10", non-turbaned Software Er. boy settled in Canada. Father serving Army General. Upper caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9818520839.

NRI

CL22104557

Wanted a beautiful professionally qualified girl for a well settled Sikh/Saini boy 35, 5'-9". B.Tech, Australian Citizen, regular Job, legally divorcee. No liability. Upper cast welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Send biodata & photo on Whatsapp No. 6280109595.

NRI

CL22104571

PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen 30 yrs, 6'. B.Tech CS, well settled job in California. Jalandhar based Family, Father Retd Xen. Upper caste no Bar. Contact whatsapp +919317523210.

NRI

CL22104735

10/92 BORN 6?+ BOY. PRACTICING ADVOCATE IN CHANDIGARH. ALSO A LAW GRADUATE OF CANADA . PREFERRED WELL EDUCATED, TALL GIRL IN CANADA/AMERICA. SISTER CANADIAN PR/ BROTHER IN USA. 9876702453

NRI

CL22104893

Tonkkashatri boy, American citizen, Finance Graduate, own business, 44 years, 5'-9", divorced, son 14 years. Whatsapp: +19198880844.

NRI

CL22104903

Doctors family seeks educated, fair, slim, PR match for Hindu Khatri handsome, Engineer, Ontario 31, 5'-11", PR Canada. Contact: 98154-16465.

NRI

CL22104975

Arora Sikh handsome boy 35, 5'-7", America green card holder Ph.D in Molbiology, short time divorcee. Seeks well qualified girl doing job in America. 86993-67739.

NRI

CL22105127

Match for Canadian citizen Saini Sikh cutsurd boy, 30 years, 5'-11", B.Tech., vegetarian, teetotaller, police job, own house, only son. Parents were college Lecturers, first marriage annuled (no consummated), caste no bar. WhatsApp: +12049525964, +916280659980.

NRI

CL22105129

Handsome, humble, Arora/Khatri boy 6'-2", 28, Canadian PR, BE (India), PG (Canada), working in TD Bank, Canada, caste no bar. 93550-61851, 94662-71830.

NRI

CL22105181

Seeking a beautiful, tall, professionally qualified girl for handsome Jat Sikh Canadian citizen boy, 26/ 6', born in India, brought up in Canada. Bachelor in Engineering Physics Hons. (Artificial Intelligence). Owner of Software business. American/ Canadian preferred. Bureau excused. Only WhatsApp massage: +1 (778) 239-5998.

NRI

CL22105317

Tonk Kashatriya boy June 1989/ 5'-8", B.Tech Chandigarh, MS from USA. Software Engineer in Bank of America. Seeks educated girl. Parents well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: 94170-04087.

NRI

CL22105321

Suitable match for Jat-Sikh Grewal cleanshaven, veg., 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Duel Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France and IIM Ahmedabad. Job in Switzerland, Dollar 180000 yearly. Father contractor in Paris. Mother Ex. PGT. Contact 0033751380936, 0033758277728, email: basingh@wanadoo.Fr., India 91-88722-41314

NRI

CL22105401

Australian Citizen Gursikh boy 25 years, 5'-9", B.Sc, Registered nurse. Family settled in Australia. Looking for Gursikh educated girl. Contact: 00618430460176.

NRI

CL22105446

US resident clean shaven Sikh boy, 46, 170, never married, 150k income, MBA from top Univ., Canadian citizen, own company in the US. Owns properties in the US, financially strong family. Seeks a US based girl under 41. Caste/ religion no bar. devinder83@gmail.com

NRI

CL22105480

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, Green Card, 5’-10”, 33 years, IITian, MIT Boston, USA. Job in reputed company in Newyork, earning USD 2.5 Lakh P.A. Interested Parents may contact at WhatsApp: 95017-73546 or Mail:- mitusa2023@gmail.com

NRI

CL22105501

Suitable match for handsome Punjabi Hindu boy 178 cms, 1984, Highly educated, Upper middle class family, Working as Bank Executive in Australia. Legally separated, issueless. 90507-86678.

NRI

CL22105640

Hindu Canada PR 1986 born, 5'-7", Post Graduate, Canada Government job, Vancouver, Shilpkar, Bhanja caste. Chandigarh based. Father PSU retired officer. WhatsApp only: 91-7973056395. For call Canada Number: +1-236-335-6772.

NRI

CL22105683

Canadian PR Jat Sikh Gill turban wearing, non-trimmer, non-drinker, vegetarian family, Oct. 79 born, never married before, kind hearted, height 5'-11", BDS, business person in real estate, seeking an educated, family oriented unmarried girl match from a non-drinking, vegetarian, Sikh family from any country. WhatsApp: 0016048624349.

NRI

CL22105839

Match for turbaned Jat Sikh well settled USA resident 1995 born, 5'-5" M.Tech. looking for educated girl/ family. WhatsApp only 78889-30237.

NRI

CL22105954

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin Australia PR fair boy, 30.4.89, Chandigarh, 5'-8", earning 8000 PM. Send Photo, Biodata. Contact 98152-97353.

NRI

CL22106039

Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee Australian Citizen, 5'-11" fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.

NRI

CL22106115

Toronto match for Canadian citizen working, Doaba Rajput ex St. John’s, B.Tech, MBA Chandigarh, 1981, 5’-8”, Short 1 yr (2015) marriage divorced, no liability. WhatsApp 98760-97441

RAJPUT

CL22104182

Qualified match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) handsome boy, 5'-6", 1993, B.Tech. On work permit in Canada, PR applied. Family settled at Mohali. 98762-00868.

RAJPUT

CL22104227

Divorcee Hindu Rajput (Manhas) boy, 27 Nov. 78, 5'-11", 06:10 am, Manager with Pharma company Chandigarh/Jalandhar. Seeks girl from Pathankot/Gurdaspur/Mukerian. Contact: 8146547791, 7589373185.

RAJPUT

CL22104746

"Canada PR, Dhunna (Goldsmith) boy ,1991, Well settled on IT job , 6 ft . Seeks well educated girl. Send biodata & pics at WhatsApp: 4036672868"

RAJPUT

CL22104758

Suitable match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer boy, 2.08.1991, Chandigarh, 4:40 p.m., 5'-10", MBA, Senior Product Manager in MNC Gurgaon 24 LPA. Employed, MBA/ Doctor/ Engineer preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492. rajender4872@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22105523

Ramgarhia turbaned vegetarian non-drinker MCA businessman 38, 5'-8",own kothi Mohali. Sisters Canada PR, Father officer retired. 98723-49697, 77106-53564.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22105425

Suitable match for Ravidasia boy, 32, 5'-10", SDO Punjab Govt. Preferred Govt officer or NRI. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7508387080.

SIKH

CL22104136

Sweet Preety & delicate girl from a modern sikh/business family for handsome cut sird boy 29 5'-9", july born ,schooling from Modern School New Delhi/ Design & architecture from Urbana USA, very well settled in family business. Residing in DLF City-I Gurgaon. Suitable families reply by email: bridelikedaughter@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22105372

27Y, 5'7" Vegetarian Gursikh boy (Rathor), Canadian Citizen, and Software Developer in Ottawa, Canada, is seeking a suitable match (caste-no-bar) in India/Canada.

SIKH

CL22099837

Khatri Sikh family residing in USA looking for a Sikh match for their USA citizen turbaned son, 1984 born, 5'-10", never married, BS & MS (USA), working as an Engineer with a Pharmaceutical Company. Contact us with complete details and picture at +1 -331-280-7906 or WhatsApp or email sanjogmatri27@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22104328

Ramdasia Sikh Amritdhari boy, 26 years, Hoshiarpur, 5'-7½", B.Pharmacy, serving in Hospital. Father retired from Police. Seeks IELTS passed girl (6½ or above band). 9915621022, 9779505637.

SIKH

CL22104440

Professionally qualified match for Lubana Gursikh boy, 6'-2", 1991, B.Tech. Postgraduate Canada. Permanent Resident. Senior Computer Engineer. Email: asinghcanada932@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22104511

Match for Gumhar Sikh Sohal boy 26 / 5’-7”, M.Tech., working MNC. Father Retd. Mother Govt. job. Preference equally qualified. Caste no bar. Send biodata, photo. 77173-94378, 99159-05343.

SIKH

CL22105774

Nai Sikh, Canada PR, Handsome Boy, 1993/ 6', Telecom Engineer in Toronto for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9855264620, 9465134808

SIKH

CL22106162

Kasyap Rajput Sikh 1997, 5'-11", B.Tech. job American company, salary good, family two brother. Father Doctor, mother house wife. 70471-00007.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22104806

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9872300827.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22104260

Gursikh match for Canadian PR boy NT ND 29y/5'5'' B.com, CA, CPA Canada. +91-9530933299 +1-4377706808

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22104382

Match for handsome cutsurd Sikh Khatri convent educated boy, 1993/5'-8", B.Com., working in MNC in Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 94170-03847.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22105552

canadian lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721