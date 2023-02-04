Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22110838
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 30, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9417418221
AGGARWAL
CL22111471
Match for Gupta boy, 03.12.1994, 2:27 am, Fazilka, 5'-9", B.Tech. Mechanical, Production Manager (UAE). Required educated girl with family values. Well settled family. Contact: 94639-24667.
AGGARWAL
CL22111552
1993 born Advocate boy, 5'-5'', Panipat. Required working/ Non working girl, No demand. 87086-95585.
BRAHMIN
CL22102067
Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, Teetotaller, vegetarian boy 1991, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, General Overall 7.5 band, Blood relation PR case applied, Private job, 11.5 LPA, 3.25 acre farm. 82849-87328.
BRAHMIN
CL22109690
Match for 5'-7", June 93 Brahmin Merchant Navy Senior Officer. Chandigarh based family. Upper caste no bar. 98771-69831, 98774-41761.
BRAHMIN
CL22109726
Match for Canada Citizen well settled Brahmin 92, 5'-10", girl below 26 yrs Preferred. 98991-54064
BRAHMIN
CL22109792
Suitable match for Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-10", 22 Oct.1986, 8:23 pm, MBA(Hotel Management). Working top MNC, Bangalore. Working/ qualified girl preferred. Contact: 98559-70024.
BRAHMIN
CL22109826
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-7",31 years, Post Graduate, BE. Working Manager, RBI, Delhi. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 95011-06124.
BRAHMIN
CL22109850
Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL22110074
Suitable match for handsome Brahmin convent educated teetotaler boy, 22.6.1994, 11:26 p.m., Chandigarh, 6 feet. Own business. Contact: 92179-04647, 94652-19131.
BRAHMIN
CL22110081
SQM for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1995, 6'-2", MBA Marketing 12 LPA working in Software company at Gurugram. Contact: 94630-87260, 99889-01236.
BRAHMIN
CL22110467
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, handsome package. Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9417389202, 9463776202.
BRAHMIN
CL22110646
28 yrs old 6ft Brahmin teetotaller boy from Nabha earning 15LPA at an MNC, Mohali. Father govt. teacher Mother homemaker. Seeks well educated Brahmin girl Mb:9815813535
BRAHMIN
CL22111462
Suitable match for well settled manglik Kaushal boy, Graduate, 5'-7", 13 Aug.88, 09:55 pm, Chandigarh. 70092-00508.
BRAHMIN
CL22111464
Match for Brahmin boy slim, fair, 5'-5", 20.04.1995, 1:15 am (Vill Gonder, Nissing), working Accountant (Deals in Income Tax and GST), 12th pass, pursuing LLB, father Retd. Govt. servant, family middle class. 99155-44158.
CHRISTIAN
CL22109704
Match for Christian NRI boy from Punjab, 12.01.90, 5'-11", B.Tech. from India, Mechatronics from Canada, now working in Canada. 62840-25682.
DIVORCEE
CL22107596
Punjabi Brahmin boy, Sep 88 born, 5'-11'', Australia PR/ NZ citizen, divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp biodata, photos to +642102542900. Marriage bureau excuse.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22107381
Suitable match for USA citizen Ravidassia Pharmacist boy, 5'-11", Oct. 91, Doctor of Pharmacy. +192582-64876.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22109583
Match for MD Doctor, Jat Sikh, son, 38, 5'-10", never married, born in Canada. Girl must be Jat Sikh Doctor, under 35, minimum 5'-5", preferably done or doing residency in Canada/USA. Send biodata/pictures. Whatsapp: +91-70877-07180, 76966-99163.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22110643
PQM for Engineer Sikh teetotaler boy, 6'-0", April 1994, B.Tech, MBA. Head IT, MNC, Mohali. Dhuna family. Parents Punjab Govt. Officer's. Caste immaterial. Contact:97801-76687.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22111226
Suitable match for Sikh Khatri Doctor boy, BDS, 6', Oct. 1989, own clinic. Preference Doctor. 90051-86482, 99350-82375. Marriage bureau excuse.
JAIN
CL22110130
Jain boy, 28/5'-8", J.E. PSPCL, 12 lacs P.A. own kothi. Mob: 7838543169.
JAT SIKH
CL22103803
Affluent, well connected Jat Sikh parents looking for a suitable match for our son 5'-11", athletic built very handsome, born Aug. 1986, Canadian citizen, green card approved and expected any time, working for a top Tech. Company in California, earning decent salary and high net worth. A very very short legal marriage that ended up in a divorce. Please reach out to [email protected] or WA no. +66659546917.
JAT SIKH
CL22109787
Seeking Match for 6' 2"/33 years Turbaned Rocket Scientist From Affluent CA Business Family Working As Aerospace Engineer For US Defence Co. Preference For Medical or IT Professionals in US/Canada. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22111555
Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 33/ 5'-11", wants BDS/ any other professional girl, caste no bar. Early marriage. Call WhatsApp +9194664-36721.
JAT SIKH
CL22111689
PQM for Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy, 28 yrs, 6'-1", BE, working as Senior Project Coordinator, famoly of professionals settled in Canada, Grandparents based in Chandigarh, visiting India on 16th Feb. WhatsApp: +17092276735, +91-98723-25408.
JAT SIKH
CL22101950
Parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son: 6'-3", 33 years old, U.S. citizen, working in Hospital as a Surgeon. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22106929
Jatt Sikh parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son, Canadian citizen, 1986 born, 5'-8", divorced. Girl should be Canadian citizen/ PR from BC Canada. WhatsApp only: 0017783236188.
JAT SIKH
CL22107579
Handsome Jat Sikh 29/ 6'-5" fit healthy humble clean-shaven non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match from Jat Sikh family. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.
JAT SIKH
CL22109524
Well settled Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for their Canadian citizen son, very handsome, B.Tech., working as Engineer along with own business, very high annual revenue.Family own R/U property in India/ Canada, 39 yrs., 6'. Boy is presently in India. Looking for educated, decent match. Contact: 94633-66190, +1416-865-1000 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL22109611
Suitable match for Canadian PR, Jat Sikh Gill boy, Law graduate, Jan 92 born, 5'-10'', Family settled in Chandigarh, having rural/ urban property. Contact 93167-42974.
JAT SIKH
CL22109816
Professionally qualified match for Jatt Sikh boy, 1990/ 5'-11", B.Tech. from IIT Delhi. Working in USA on H1B visa with a handsome salary. Educated family. Respond with biodata/ recent photograph. Email: [email protected] Ph. 81461-66994.
JAT SIKH
CL22109932
Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated boy 1990 born Jalandhar (Doaba), 5'-9", (Electrical Engineer). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915211069.
JAT SIKH
CL22109994
Wanted PR/ Canada citizenship/ Lawyer/ Doctor/ Computer Science/ IT boy for Jat Sikh girl, 24.5.1992, Masters- in Environment Science from Toronto University, Govt. job in Canada. Mob: 78888-78504, 001 416 550-6809 (Canada), 001 905 457-3538 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL22110057
Jatt Sikh boy, 6'1",1993, Canada PR, turbaned/non-trimmer, teetotaler, Masters in Engineering from Canada, working as Sr. Software developer in Calgary. Looking for a tall, beautiful and equally qualified match preferably from Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact:+9194176-50547
JAT SIKH
CL22110059
PQM for Jat Sikh Handsome M 43, 5'10'', divorced with no kids. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/MS. [email protected], 001-415-780-9742
JAT SIKH
CL22110164
Jat Sikh Sangha goter, UK born boy, 32, 5'-6", doing IT job, presently in Punjab. Seeks Punjabi English speaking, beautiful, well educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915372924.
JAT SIKH
CL22110213
Suitable match for Jatt sikh boy 29/6'1'', B.Tech, Canada PR, Team Lead in Marketing Firm. Seeking girl( height 5'5'' - 5'9'') from well settled and educated Jatt sikh family. Whatsapp Only - +919779117507.
JAT SIKH
CL22111157
SM4 Jat Sikh turbaned unmarried Indian boy 1976, 5'-10", teetotaller, vegetarian, divorce consider. Preferred abroad, job. 70872-56275 (Moga).
JAT SIKH
CL22111234
Seeking for slim, Athletic built, beautiful, well settled, 5'-4", above, in Canada or US divorced/ unmarried, match for affluent Jatt Sikh (Bawa), handsome, Athletic built, divorced 36, 5'-11", tall, Canadian citizen, Mortgage Broker, earning $ 400K+, MBA, own properties in Canada & India U/R (28 acres), blessed with little girl child, father (FCI) retired, sister married, visiting India soon. Send bio-data with picture: [email protected] & WhatsApp: +91-99888-00911.
JAT SIKH
CL22111313
Looking for beautiful girl for Chandigarh based handsome 33/5'-11", B.A., Sahota Jatt Sikh boy, earning handsome. Sister applied for USA. M.No. 97798-03436.
JAT SIKH
CL22111354
Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1988/ 5'-8", Diploma in Real Estate, now working in Real Estate Industry in Australia, Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Boy now in India for few weeks. Contact with bio data recent photos. WhatsApp 0061412595521.
JAT SIKH
CL22111576
Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy 35/6', Captain (Pilot) in Airline, B.Sc in Aviation, 90 LPA. Urban/Rural properties. Sister Doctor settled in Australia. Whatsapp 80542-76119.
JAT SIKH
CL22111715
Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Whatsapp: 9417113518.
KAMBOJ
CL22110142
Match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, divorced after a month. Unmarried/Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.
KAMBOJ
CL22110329
Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, 5'-9"/1986, BE, ME, Govt job, having Agriculture Land, Haryana. Send biodata and Photo. 97800-57570.
KAMBOJ
CL22111177
Suitable match for Kamboj boy, Canada settled, 1988, 5'-11", Mechanical Engineer. Looking for a beautiful and educated girl from India and Canada. Cont/whatsapp: 9115574295.
KHATRI
CL22111235
Match for Kapoor Khatri handsome boy 13.05.1989, 5'-7", B.Tech. in Mehanical, MBA, working in Pharma Industry. Own house in Chandigarh. Working girl, Tricity preferred. Contact 99145-89376, 99145-73973.
KHATRI
CL22111676
Working match for handsome Only Son, Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 1986 born /5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22110148
B.TECH Boy Jun 90/5'11" Working in IT Network Company 11LPA Father Private Job in Samana, Mother retired teacher, Married Younger Sister, seeks M.Tech/B.Tech/BAMS or well Educated girl. For Details Contact +91-84270-08999, +91-99154-08999
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22109468
29 Handsome 5'-6'', MBA Marketing Punjabi boy Working in Hindustan Unilever at Mumbai, Educated family from Chandigarh Presently living in Mumbai. Looking for a Professionally Qualified beautiful girl from educated family. Whatsapp 99204-01854.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22110054
SM for Sikh Khatri boy, 38, ?5-9? working as a software engineer in Mohali company.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22110768
Arora boy, 5'-6", 18.02.88, 10:05 a.m. Chandigarh, MBA, Bank officer posted Gurgaon, package 26 lakh. 82838-22562, 97181-50013.
MANGLIK
CL22103613
Rajput Manglik boy, 17.5.1986, Jalandhar, 4.20 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, Lead Software Consultant in USA based company, work from home Jalandhar, package 19.4 lacs. Exp. 13+ years. Mother father retired. 1 sister married in Delhi. 8837887828, 9914986364.
MANGLIK
CL22110771
Professionally qualified match for khatri handsome boy 5'-11",14-04-88, 3:20 am, Chandigarh, Post Graduate Computer Science (Abroad). working MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred.Well settled family. Contact: 94172-77759.
MANGLIK
CL22111273
Suitable working match for Panchkula based pure vegetarian, teetotaller Manglik Hindu Khatri handsome boy 24.06.1995, 11:22 p.m. Patiala, 6', B.Tech., Software Engineer working in Chandigarh, 10 LPA. Contact: 84276-88739.
MISC.
CL22110052
Match for N.Delhi based Himachali boy 1990 born 5' 10" B.Tech MBA working with MNC Caste no bar Mob no.9899070995
NRI
CL22103696
Seeking beautiful, tall Jat Amritdhari MBBS/ BDS/ Medical professional match for 27 yr old Gursikh, 6'-1" tall, handsome, high earning, NRI Osteopath Doctor belonging to well educated/ settled New Zealand based NRI family. Email, Bio-data alongwith recent photos to: [email protected] or WhatsApp on 0064211722503, 0091-98785-51492 for further information.
NRI
CL22109694
SM for a well settled 94 born, 5'-11", Canadian citizen Engineer earning 6 figures dollars Ramgarhia Virdi/Sambi family of educated professionals, caste no bar. Parents and boy visiting India in Feb. 2023. WhatsApp: +14036198734. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22110711
Sikh Khatri Smart Australian (PR), 5'-7",March,1989 born, B.Tech(CSE) working in MNC as team leader Requires pretty, suitable professionally qualified match. Family is well settled in Mohali. Caste no bar . WhatsApp : 9888870457
NRI
CL22104273
SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]
NRI
CL22109552
Seeking match for Saini Sikh clean shaven Canadian PR boy, 1988 born, 5'-9½", B.Tech, MBA from New Zealand, working/settled at Calgary. Minimum 5'-5" Canadian PR girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. Mohali based well settled educated family. Contact: 9780913511.
NRI
CL22109612
Suitable match for Mair Rajput September 1992 born, 6'-2". M.A manglik boy, NRI Canada PR. Caste no bar. 84371-85459, 62398-88192.
NRI
CL22109641
Suitable match for Canadian citizen Brahmin handsome boy, 8 Dec. 1990, 1:22 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10", well settled in Calgary. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968616905.
NRI
CL22109786
Jat Sikh smart articulate well-settled Merchant Navy Ship Captain now ashore as Global Consultant, 1979, 5'-10". Seek beautiful smart strictly Post Graduate girl 35- 39 willing to move abroad. Mail profile pictures to [email protected]
NRI
CL22109883
Lobana Sikh boy Canadian citizen 1985 born, 6', IT/ Cyber Professional. Seeks professionally qualified American/ Canadian PR citizen girl. Send biodata, picture. WhatsApp 96677-23663, Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL22109916
Canadian PR, Gill Jat Sikh, turban wearing, 43, unmarried, 5'-11", BDS, Real Estate business, vegetarian family, seeking educated girl from vegetarian Jat Sikh family. WhatsApp: 0016048624349.
NRI
CL22109921
Preferably Canada settled match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech., working Toronto, Canada PR. 98888-66619.
NRI
CL22109924
Suitable beautiful, educated match for Canadian PR Arora Khatri handsome boy, 28.5.96, 8.38 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-3½". Preferred PR/Work permit, Calgary, Adminton, Toronto. Marriage bureau excuse. 9815130810, 9463956769.
NRI
CL22110160
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Professional Business Management graduate, affluent respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, educated. Expected in India in March. WhatsApp: +447916739368.
NRI
CL22110317
Suitable beautiful, min 5'-5" girl for Ravidasia Sikh Canada PR well educated boy, Dec. 1994, 6', Own settled business. Presently boy in India. Caste no bar. Contact: 9592916325.
NRI
CL22110551
Suitable match for parjapat Sikh boy, 6'-2", 30 yrs, B.Com, CA (inter),India /Diploma in business management New Zealand. Working as a Warehouse & Logistics Manager (NZ). Contact no.83608-01428, WhatsApp +64221751574.
NRI
CL22110666
Jatt Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'-8", Registered Optician & Realtor 4 years dual study in Canada, own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, no caste bar. +91-94175-20207.
NRI
CL22110697
Suitable match for Punjabi boy Australian citizen, very handsome 38 years, 5’-9”, looks very younger, never married B.Tech, MBA (Melbourne), working as Cyber Security in Melbourne, highly paid. Australian girl preferred. Mobile 0061431761715, Mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL22110745
Affluent family seeking beautiful Hindu Khatri girl for NRI 10.02.1990 6:25 a.m. UK B.Tech. in Aircraft Engineering, owning a successful business, 5'-11". Only persons wishing to relocate contact WhatsApp on 078289-11824 or Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22110776
Punjabi, Hindu Khatri, handsome, fair boy, Spain PR, 6th Oct. 1992, 6.45 am, Agra, 5’-7”. Running own business in Spain. Belongs to Ludhiana. Contact: +917087688821, +916283100232 (WhatsApp). Agents, bureaus kindly excuse.
NRI
CL22111108
Match for handsome Australian PR Rajput boy May 1988, 5'-9", Post-Graduate in Australian Migration Law, coming India in March for short visit. 98884-14065.
NRI
CL22111109
Jatt Sikh boy 88 born, 6ft, cleanshave P.R Canada immigration consultant for Canada, divorcee. Looking for educated beautiful girl send biodata pic. people interested in background property stay away. Whatsapp 9170094-41935, 9188475-08712.
NRI
CL22111169
Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 31, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 860 931 0037.
NRI
CL22111548
Match for smart, slim Mittal boy, Dec. 1990, 5'-8", B.Tech. (Computer), Canadian citizen, Police Officer in Federal Govt. British Columbia. Looking for slim, well educated professional girl in Canada/ interested in settling Canada. Father former IPS Officer. 94170-13568, [email protected]
NRI
CL22111710
Suitable match for Rajbhar Bhardwaj Canada PR boy, 1993 Dec/ 5'-7", 12.40 noon, B.Tech IT/ Postgraduate prefer B.Sc Nursing/ any Degree. No caste bar. 98882-78225.
RAJPUT
CL22110916
Hindu Rajput Manglik boy, 09.10.1991, 11:43 am, Nabha, own business, well settled family Mohali, no sibling. Working girl preferred. Upper caste welcome (Kundli match must). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98884-24799, 99889-13740.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22107042
Ramgarhia cleanshave boy pure vegetarian, teetotaller, 5'-8", 01.06.1993, B.Com. MBA, Businessman, Ropar. Seeking beautiful, educated girl. 98760-11994.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22110141
Suitable match for smart Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 1993, 5'-11", Managerial Cadre in reputed bank. 9888713263.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22111278
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia handsome unmarried boy, 1984 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. (CSE), working in IBM, Gurgaon as Senior Technical Manager, package 16 lac. Contact: 9988292205, 7837727683.
SAINI
CL22110352
Wanted match for Saini Sikh turbaned boy 1989 born, 5'-6", B.Tech (CS), Own business. Early marriage. 94164-29647.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22107577
Well groomed Majhabi Sikh 26/5'-11", fit healthy non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22110409
Suitable match for smart NZ PR Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) boy, 92, 5'-8", +2 Non-Medical. Early marriage. Nearby Chandigarh preferred. 98555-70134.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22110715
Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Private job. Salary 14.5 Lacs. Preference near Tricity. Mobile 95550-84094.
SIKH
CL22107357
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU Petroleum Sector in Mumbai, handsome package. 97241-88585.
SIKH
CL22107658
Sikh boy, Norwegian citizen. Born and raised in Norway. Handsome, fit, social and hard-working. 1989 5'.7". MSc Engineering and Technology. Works as tech lead / senior software engineer in a MNC. Travels to Chandigarh frequently on work purpose. Financially very well settled. Fluent in Norwegian, English, Punjabi and Hindi. Seeks equally qualified and beautiful Punjabi girl. WhatsApp: +4797537542
SIKH
CL22110644
Suitable match for Gursikh boy, 5'-9",1990 born, Class-1 Govt. employee in Punjab Govt. posted in Mohali. 75083-25292.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22109974
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Immigration business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22111360
Punjabi Sikh Arora handsome boy, Jan 95, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, Sr. Software Engineer, 18 LPA in Mohali. Beautiful IT working girl/non-working. 94638-20992.
SIKH LOBANA
CL22109679
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 099887-14788. [email protected]
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22110874
SIKH TONKASHTRY ENGINEER BOY WELL SETTLED IN GERMANY 1992 5'8'' M TECH 9417223634
