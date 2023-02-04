Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22110838

Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 30, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9417418221

AGGARWAL

CL22111471

Match for Gupta boy, 03.12.1994, 2:27 am, Fazilka, 5'-9", B.Tech. Mechanical, Production Manager (UAE). Required educated girl with family values. Well settled family. Contact: 94639-24667.

AGGARWAL

CL22111552

1993 born Advocate boy, 5'-5'', Panipat. Required working/ Non working girl, No demand. 87086-95585.

BRAHMIN

CL22102067

Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, Teetotaller, vegetarian boy 1991, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, General Overall 7.5 band, Blood relation PR case applied, Private job, 11.5 LPA, 3.25 acre farm. 82849-87328.

BRAHMIN

CL22109690

Match for 5'-7", June 93 Brahmin Merchant Navy Senior Officer. Chandigarh based family. Upper caste no bar. 98771-69831, 98774-41761.

BRAHMIN

CL22109726

Match for Canada Citizen well settled Brahmin 92, 5'-10", girl below 26 yrs Preferred. 98991-54064

BRAHMIN

CL22109792

Suitable match for Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-10", 22 Oct.1986, 8:23 pm, MBA(Hotel Management). Working top MNC, Bangalore. Working/ qualified girl preferred. Contact: 98559-70024.

BRAHMIN

CL22109826

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-7",31 years, Post Graduate, BE. Working Manager, RBI, Delhi. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 95011-06124.

BRAHMIN

CL22109850

Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

CL22110074

Suitable match for handsome Brahmin convent educated teetotaler boy, 22.6.1994, 11:26 p.m., Chandigarh, 6 feet. Own business. Contact: 92179-04647, 94652-19131.

BRAHMIN

CL22110081

SQM for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1995, 6'-2", MBA Marketing 12 LPA working in Software company at Gurugram. Contact: 94630-87260, 99889-01236.

BRAHMIN

CL22110467

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, handsome package. Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9417389202, 9463776202.

BRAHMIN

CL22110646

28 yrs old 6ft Brahmin teetotaller boy from Nabha earning 15LPA at an MNC, Mohali. Father govt. teacher Mother homemaker. Seeks well educated Brahmin girl Mb:9815813535

BRAHMIN

CL22111462

Suitable match for well settled manglik Kaushal boy, Graduate, 5'-7", 13 Aug.88, 09:55 pm, Chandigarh. 70092-00508.

BRAHMIN

CL22111464

Match for Brahmin boy slim, fair, 5'-5", 20.04.1995, 1:15 am (Vill Gonder, Nissing), working Accountant (Deals in Income Tax and GST), 12th pass, pursuing LLB, father Retd. Govt. servant, family middle class. 99155-44158.

CHRISTIAN

CL22109704

Match for Christian NRI boy from Punjab, 12.01.90, 5'-11", B.Tech. from India, Mechatronics from Canada, now working in Canada. 62840-25682.

DIVORCEE

CL22107596

Punjabi Brahmin boy, Sep 88 born, 5'-11'', Australia PR/ NZ citizen, divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp biodata, photos to +642102542900. Marriage bureau excuse.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22107381

Suitable match for USA citizen Ravidassia Pharmacist boy, 5'-11", Oct. 91, Doctor of Pharmacy. +192582-64876.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22109583

Match for MD Doctor, Jat Sikh, son, 38, 5'-10", never married, born in Canada. Girl must be Jat Sikh Doctor, under 35, minimum 5'-5", preferably done or doing residency in Canada/USA. Send biodata/pictures. Whatsapp: +91-70877-07180, 76966-99163.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22110643

PQM for Engineer Sikh teetotaler boy, 6'-0", April 1994, B.Tech, MBA. Head IT, MNC, Mohali. Dhuna family. Parents Punjab Govt. Officer's. Caste immaterial. Contact:97801-76687.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22111226

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri Doctor boy, BDS, 6', Oct. 1989, own clinic. Preference Doctor. 90051-86482, 99350-82375. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAIN

CL22110130

Jain boy, 28/5'-8", J.E. PSPCL, 12 lacs P.A. own kothi. Mob: 7838543169.

JAT SIKH

CL22103803

Affluent, well connected Jat Sikh parents looking for a suitable match for our son 5'-11", athletic built very handsome, born Aug. 1986, Canadian citizen, green card approved and expected any time, working for a top Tech. Company in California, earning decent salary and high net worth. A very very short legal marriage that ended up in a divorce. Please reach out to [email protected] or WA no. +66659546917.

JAT SIKH

CL22109787

Seeking Match for 6' 2"/33 years Turbaned Rocket Scientist From Affluent CA Business Family Working As Aerospace Engineer For US Defence Co. Preference For Medical or IT Professionals in US/Canada. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22111555

Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 33/ 5'-11", wants BDS/ any other professional girl, caste no bar. Early marriage. Call WhatsApp +9194664-36721.

JAT SIKH

CL22111689

PQM for Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy, 28 yrs, 6'-1", BE, working as Senior Project Coordinator, famoly of professionals settled in Canada, Grandparents based in Chandigarh, visiting India on 16th Feb. WhatsApp: +17092276735, +91-98723-25408.

JAT SIKH

CL22101950

Parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son: 6'-3", 33 years old, U.S. citizen, working in Hospital as a Surgeon. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22106929

Jatt Sikh parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son, Canadian citizen, 1986 born, 5'-8", divorced. Girl should be Canadian citizen/ PR from BC Canada. WhatsApp only: 0017783236188.

JAT SIKH

CL22107579

Handsome Jat Sikh 29/ 6'-5" fit healthy humble clean-shaven non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match from Jat Sikh family. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.

JAT SIKH

CL22109524

Well settled Jat Sikh family seeks suitable match for their Canadian citizen son, very handsome, B.Tech., working as Engineer along with own business, very high annual revenue.Family own R/U property in India/ Canada, 39 yrs., 6'. Boy is presently in India. Looking for educated, decent match. Contact: 94633-66190, +1416-865-1000 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL22109611

Suitable match for Canadian PR, Jat Sikh Gill boy, Law graduate, Jan 92 born, 5'-10'', Family settled in Chandigarh, having rural/ urban property. Contact 93167-42974.

JAT SIKH

CL22109816

Professionally qualified match for Jatt Sikh boy, 1990/ 5'-11", B.Tech. from IIT Delhi. Working in USA on H1B visa with a handsome salary. Educated family. Respond with biodata/ recent photograph. Email: [email protected] Ph. 81461-66994.

JAT SIKH

CL22109932

Canadian PR Jat Sikh convent educated boy 1990 born Jalandhar (Doaba), 5'-9", (Electrical Engineer). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915211069.

JAT SIKH

CL22109994

Wanted PR/ Canada citizenship/ Lawyer/ Doctor/ Computer Science/ IT boy for Jat Sikh girl, 24.5.1992, Masters- in Environment Science from Toronto University, Govt. job in Canada. Mob: 78888-78504, 001 416 550-6809 (Canada), 001 905 457-3538 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL22110057

Jatt Sikh boy, 6'1",1993, Canada PR, turbaned/non-trimmer, teetotaler, Masters in Engineering from Canada, working as Sr. Software developer in Calgary. Looking for a tall, beautiful and equally qualified match preferably from Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact:+9194176-50547

JAT SIKH

CL22110059

PQM for Jat Sikh Handsome M 43, 5'10'', divorced with no kids. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/MS. [email protected], 001-415-780-9742

JAT SIKH

CL22110164

Jat Sikh Sangha goter, UK born boy, 32, 5'-6", doing IT job, presently in Punjab. Seeks Punjabi English speaking, beautiful, well educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9915372924.

JAT SIKH

CL22110213

Suitable match for Jatt sikh boy 29/6'1'', B.Tech, Canada PR, Team Lead in Marketing Firm. Seeking girl( height 5'5'' - 5'9'') from well settled and educated Jatt sikh family. Whatsapp Only - +919779117507.

JAT SIKH

CL22111157

SM4 Jat Sikh turbaned unmarried Indian boy 1976, 5'-10", teetotaller, vegetarian, divorce consider. Preferred abroad, job. 70872-56275 (Moga).

JAT SIKH

CL22111234

Seeking for slim, Athletic built, beautiful, well settled, 5'-4", above, in Canada or US divorced/ unmarried, match for affluent Jatt Sikh (Bawa), handsome, Athletic built, divorced 36, 5'-11", tall, Canadian citizen, Mortgage Broker, earning $ 400K+, MBA, own properties in Canada & India U/R (28 acres), blessed with little girl child, father (FCI) retired, sister married, visiting India soon. Send bio-data with picture: [email protected] & WhatsApp: +91-99888-00911.

JAT SIKH

CL22111313

Looking for beautiful girl for Chandigarh based handsome 33/5'-11", B.A., Sahota Jatt Sikh boy, earning handsome. Sister applied for USA. M.No. 97798-03436.

JAT SIKH

CL22111354

Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1988/ 5'-8", Diploma in Real Estate, now working in Real Estate Industry in Australia, Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Boy now in India for few weeks. Contact with bio data recent photos. WhatsApp 0061412595521.

JAT SIKH

CL22111576

Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy 35/6', Captain (Pilot) in Airline, B.Sc in Aviation, 90 LPA. Urban/Rural properties. Sister Doctor settled in Australia. Whatsapp 80542-76119.

JAT SIKH

CL22111715

Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KAMBOJ

CL22110142

Match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, divorced after a month. Unmarried/Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KAMBOJ

CL22110329

Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, 5'-9"/1986, BE, ME, Govt job, having Agriculture Land, Haryana. Send biodata and Photo. 97800-57570.

KAMBOJ

CL22111177

Suitable match for Kamboj boy, Canada settled, 1988, 5'-11", Mechanical Engineer. Looking for a beautiful and educated girl from India and Canada. Cont/whatsapp: 9115574295.

KHATRI

CL22111235

Match for Kapoor Khatri handsome boy 13.05.1989, 5'-7", B.Tech. in Mehanical, MBA, working in Pharma Industry. Own house in Chandigarh. Working girl, Tricity preferred. Contact 99145-89376, 99145-73973.

KHATRI

CL22111676

Working match for handsome Only Son, Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 1986 born /5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22110148

B.TECH Boy Jun 90/5'11" Working in IT Network Company 11LPA Father Private Job in Samana, Mother retired teacher, Married Younger Sister, seeks M.Tech/B.Tech/BAMS or well Educated girl. For Details Contact +91-84270-08999, +91-99154-08999

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22109468

29 Handsome 5'-6'', MBA Marketing Punjabi boy Working in Hindustan Unilever at Mumbai, Educated family from Chandigarh Presently living in Mumbai. Looking for a Professionally Qualified beautiful girl from educated family. Whatsapp 99204-01854.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22110054

SM for Sikh Khatri boy, 38, ?5-9? working as a software engineer in Mohali company.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22110768

Arora boy, 5'-6", 18.02.88, 10:05 a.m. Chandigarh, MBA, Bank officer posted Gurgaon, package 26 lakh. 82838-22562, 97181-50013.

MANGLIK

CL22103613

Rajput Manglik boy, 17.5.1986, Jalandhar, 4.20 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, Lead Software Consultant in USA based company, work from home Jalandhar, package 19.4 lacs. Exp. 13+ years. Mother father retired. 1 sister married in Delhi. 8837887828, 9914986364.

MANGLIK

CL22110771

Professionally qualified match for khatri handsome boy 5'-11",14-04-88, 3:20 am, Chandigarh, Post Graduate Computer Science (Abroad). working MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred.Well settled family. Contact: 94172-77759.

MANGLIK

CL22111273

Suitable working match for Panchkula based pure vegetarian, teetotaller Manglik Hindu Khatri handsome boy 24.06.1995, 11:22 p.m. Patiala, 6', B.Tech., Software Engineer working in Chandigarh, 10 LPA. Contact: 84276-88739.

MISC.

CL22110052

Match for N.Delhi based Himachali boy 1990 born 5' 10" B.Tech MBA working with MNC Caste no bar Mob no.9899070995

NRI

CL22103696

Seeking beautiful, tall Jat Amritdhari MBBS/ BDS/ Medical professional match for 27 yr old Gursikh, 6'-1" tall, handsome, high earning, NRI Osteopath Doctor belonging to well educated/ settled New Zealand based NRI family. Email, Bio-data alongwith recent photos to: [email protected] or WhatsApp on 0064211722503, 0091-98785-51492 for further information.

NRI

CL22109694

SM for a well settled 94 born, 5'-11", Canadian citizen Engineer earning 6 figures dollars Ramgarhia Virdi/Sambi family of educated professionals, caste no bar. Parents and boy visiting India in Feb. 2023. WhatsApp: +14036198734. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22110711

Sikh Khatri Smart Australian (PR), 5'-7",March,1989 born, B.Tech(CSE) working in MNC as team leader Requires pretty, suitable professionally qualified match. Family is well settled in Mohali. Caste no bar . WhatsApp : 9888870457

NRI

CL22104273

SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]

NRI

CL22109552

Seeking match for Saini Sikh clean shaven Canadian PR boy, 1988 born, 5'-9½", B.Tech, MBA from New Zealand, working/settled at Calgary. Minimum 5'-5" Canadian PR girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. Mohali based well settled educated family. Contact: 9780913511.

NRI

CL22109612

Suitable match for Mair Rajput September 1992 born, 6'-2". M.A manglik boy, NRI Canada PR. Caste no bar. 84371-85459, 62398-88192.

NRI

CL22109641

Suitable match for Canadian citizen Brahmin handsome boy, 8 Dec. 1990, 1:22 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10", well settled in Calgary. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968616905.

NRI

CL22109786

Jat Sikh smart articulate well-settled Merchant Navy Ship Captain now ashore as Global Consultant, 1979, 5'-10". Seek beautiful smart strictly Post Graduate girl 35- 39 willing to move abroad. Mail profile pictures to [email protected]

NRI

CL22109883

Lobana Sikh boy Canadian citizen 1985 born, 6', IT/ Cyber Professional. Seeks professionally qualified American/ Canadian PR citizen girl. Send biodata, picture. WhatsApp 96677-23663, Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22109916

Canadian PR, Gill Jat Sikh, turban wearing, 43, unmarried, 5'-11", BDS, Real Estate business, vegetarian family, seeking educated girl from vegetarian Jat Sikh family. WhatsApp: 0016048624349.

NRI

CL22109921

Preferably Canada settled match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech., working Toronto, Canada PR. 98888-66619.

NRI

CL22109924

Suitable beautiful, educated match for Canadian PR Arora Khatri handsome boy, 28.5.96, 8.38 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-3½". Preferred PR/Work permit, Calgary, Adminton, Toronto. Marriage bureau excuse. 9815130810, 9463956769.

NRI

CL22110160

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Professional Business Management graduate, affluent respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, educated. Expected in India in March. WhatsApp: +447916739368.

NRI

CL22110317

Suitable beautiful, min 5'-5" girl for Ravidasia Sikh Canada PR well educated boy, Dec. 1994, 6', Own settled business. Presently boy in India. Caste no bar. Contact: 9592916325.

NRI

CL22110551

Suitable match for parjapat Sikh boy, 6'-2", 30 yrs, B.Com, CA (inter),India /Diploma in business management New Zealand. Working as a Warehouse & Logistics Manager (NZ). Contact no.83608-01428, WhatsApp +64221751574.

NRI

CL22110666

Jatt Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'-8", Registered Optician & Realtor 4 years dual study in Canada, own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, no caste bar. +91-94175-20207.

NRI

CL22110697

Suitable match for Punjabi boy Australian citizen, very handsome 38 years, 5’-9”, looks very younger, never married B.Tech, MBA (Melbourne), working as Cyber Security in Melbourne, highly paid. Australian girl preferred. Mobile 0061431761715, Mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL22110745

Affluent family seeking beautiful Hindu Khatri girl for NRI 10.02.1990 6:25 a.m. UK B.Tech. in Aircraft Engineering, owning a successful business, 5'-11". Only persons wishing to relocate contact WhatsApp on 078289-11824 or Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22110776

Punjabi, Hindu Khatri, handsome, fair boy, Spain PR, 6th Oct. 1992, 6.45 am, Agra, 5’-7”. Running own business in Spain. Belongs to Ludhiana. Contact: +917087688821, +916283100232 (WhatsApp). Agents, bureaus kindly excuse.

NRI

CL22111108

Match for handsome Australian PR Rajput boy May 1988, 5'-9", Post-Graduate in Australian Migration Law, coming India in March for short visit. 98884-14065.

NRI

CL22111109

Jatt Sikh boy 88 born, 6ft, cleanshave P.R Canada immigration consultant for Canada, divorcee. Looking for educated beautiful girl send biodata pic. people interested in background property stay away. Whatsapp 9170094-41935, 9188475-08712.

NRI

CL22111169

Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 31, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 860 931 0037.

NRI

CL22111548

Match for smart, slim Mittal boy, Dec. 1990, 5'-8", B.Tech. (Computer), Canadian citizen, Police Officer in Federal Govt. British Columbia. Looking for slim, well educated professional girl in Canada/ interested in settling Canada. Father former IPS Officer. 94170-13568, [email protected]

NRI

CL22111710

Suitable match for Rajbhar Bhardwaj Canada PR boy, 1993 Dec/ 5'-7", 12.40 noon, B.Tech IT/ Postgraduate prefer B.Sc Nursing/ any Degree. No caste bar. 98882-78225.

RAJPUT

CL22110916

Hindu Rajput Manglik boy, 09.10.1991, 11:43 am, Nabha, own business, well settled family Mohali, no sibling. Working girl preferred. Upper caste welcome (Kundli match must). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98884-24799, 99889-13740.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22107042

Ramgarhia cleanshave boy pure vegetarian, teetotaller, 5'-8", 01.06.1993, B.Com. MBA, Businessman, Ropar. Seeking beautiful, educated girl. 98760-11994.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22110141

Suitable match for smart Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 1993, 5'-11", Managerial Cadre in reputed bank. 9888713263.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22111278

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia handsome unmarried boy, 1984 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. (CSE), working in IBM, Gurgaon as Senior Technical Manager, package 16 lac. Contact: 9988292205, 7837727683.

SAINI

CL22110352

Wanted match for Saini Sikh turbaned boy 1989 born, 5'-6", B.Tech (CS), Own business. Early marriage. 94164-29647.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22107577

Well groomed Majhabi Sikh 26/5'-11", fit healthy non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22110409

Suitable match for smart NZ PR Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) boy, 92, 5'-8", +2 Non-Medical. Early marriage. Nearby Chandigarh preferred. 98555-70134.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22110715

Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Private job. Salary 14.5 Lacs. Preference near Tricity. Mobile 95550-84094.

SIKH

CL22107357

Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU Petroleum Sector in Mumbai, handsome package. 97241-88585.

SIKH

CL22107658

Sikh boy, Norwegian citizen. Born and raised in Norway. Handsome, fit, social and hard-working. 1989 5'.7". MSc Engineering and Technology. Works as tech lead / senior software engineer in a MNC. Travels to Chandigarh frequently on work purpose. Financially very well settled. Fluent in Norwegian, English, Punjabi and Hindi. Seeks equally qualified and beautiful Punjabi girl. WhatsApp: +4797537542

SIKH

CL22110644

Suitable match for Gursikh boy, 5'-9",1990 born, Class-1 Govt. employee in Punjab Govt. posted in Mohali. 75083-25292.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22109974

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Immigration business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22111360

Punjabi Sikh Arora handsome boy, Jan 95, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, Sr. Software Engineer, 18 LPA in Mohali. Beautiful IT working girl/non-working. 94638-20992.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22109679

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/ 5'-10", B.E Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer, package 1,75,000 CAD per year, father Class-I Officer (Retd.), caste no bar. 099887-14788. [email protected]

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22110874

SIKH TONKASHTRY ENGINEER BOY WELL SETTLED IN GERMANY 1992 5'8'' M TECH 9417223634