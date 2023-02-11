Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22112069

Match for Jain Handsome boy 10.08.1992, 9:20 am Rajpura, 5'-9'', B.Tech Software consultant Noida 27 (offer in hand), Caste no bar. Call: 62844-96016.

AGGARWAL

CL22112398

Match for Mangal gotra boy MCA, working Accenture, 13 lac, 5'-11", 23.08.1995, 05:29 pm, Yamunanagar. 94161-34213.

AGGARWAL

CL22113438

Suitable match for fair, handsome CA Singla 5'-11", 12.01.1993, 2:50 am, Ambala. Father and son practicing CA at Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 95017-93044.

ARORA

CL22113566

Industrialist,32, 5'9",Btech Mech, well settled in patiala. Looking for a well educated match.Marriage bureau excused.Contact 9815351251

BRAHMIN

CL22112336

Match for Saraswat Brahmin Himachali boy, 22 June 1992, 5:37 am, Jai Singhpur (H.P), 5'-7", B.Tech., Pb. Govt. job. Govt job Himachali Tricity girl preferred. Residing Chandigarh. 98149-75363.

BRAHMIN

CL22112993

Smart professional match for Punjabi SB handsome boy B.Tech MBA, 6'-0", March 89 born Working with US MNC at Gurugram, Package 16 lac. Upper middle class well educated family settled in tricity. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 84273-27120.

BRAHMIN

CL22113144

Match for Sarswat Brahmin boy teetotaller veg., 1996 born, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, working in IT company, 9+ lakh yearly. Kundli first. 95180-97164.

BRAHMIN

CL22113730

Gour Brahmin Manglik, October 1992, 5'-9", Ph.D, Mechanical Scholar, working (Germany), preferred (Germany/ Europe). 98697-96471.

BRAHMIN

CL22113826

Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 70098-58265

BRAHMIN

CL22114327

Suitable match for handsome Brahmin boy Gotra Ashtavakra, 1 July 1992, 8.57 am, Delhi/ 6'-1'', B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Comptroller Auditor General Central Govt, Chandigarh. Contact: Phone/ Whatsapp 98997-95209.

BRAHMIN

CL22114345

PQM, 6'-1", well mannered, MBA Hotel MGMT, Sept 80 born, teetotaller, Brahmin boy, working in MNC Mohali. Family well settled in Canada. Boy holding Canada visit visa. Caste no bar. 99883-12645.

BRAHMIN

CL22114477

Manglik/ Non- Manglik qualified match for Brahmin Manglik handsome boy 10.06.1993, 10:00 am, Ludhiana, 5'-9", B.Tech., working Bangalore, package 20 Lacs. WhatsApp- 88472-26559.

DIVORCEE

CL22112787

Handsome Hindu Khatri 34, 5'-8" MS & MBA (USA) US Citizen, divorcee (Issueless). Educated family. Highly professionally educated girl employed in USA preferred. WhatsApp 98771-04654.

DIVORCEE

CL22113327

Match for issueless divorcee, 11.9.1982, 2.40 pm, Jalandhar, Aggarwal Australian citizen, B.Sc. Post-graduate, now work in India/abroad. Upper caste no bar. 9417305238. E-mail: [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22112530

Professionally qualified match for convent educated handsome Arora Sikh Er. boy, Nov. 94, 5'-10", Class one officer PSU oil company. Mother Jat Sikh. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp biodata 9815167656.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22113071

Bangalore working girl for 29/5'-6", single child, currently working in Top MNC. Caste no bar. 97809-52641.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL22114315

Wanted beautiful tall match for handsome IRS Officer 6'-3",Sikh mair Rajput 31years boy, Posted as Deputy Commissioner Income Tax.Well settled, Reputed family.WhatsApp 9417033133.

JAT

CL22113404

Jaat Boy, 1995, 6'2", B.Tech, Sr. Software Engineer in Big MNC in Bangalore. Package 40 Lakh. Looking for working IT or Banking Girl. Residence in Zirakpur. 9815232905

JAT SIKH

CL22103803

Affluent, well connected Jat Sikh parents looking for a suitable match for our son 5'-11", athletic built very handsome, born Aug. 1986, Canadian citizen, green card approved and expected any time, working for a top Tech. Company in California, earning decent salary and high net worth. A very very short legal marriage that ended up in a divorce. Please reach out to [email protected] or WA no. +66659546917.

JAT SIKH

CL22111689

PQM for Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy, 28 yrs, 6'-1", BE, working as Senior Project Coordinator, family of professionals settled in Canada, Grandparents based in Chandigarh, visiting India on 16th Feb. WhatsApp: +17092276735, +91-98723-25408.

JAT SIKH

CL22107579

Handsome Jat Sikh 29/ 6'-5" fit healthy humble clean-shaven non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match from Jat Sikh family. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.

JAT SIKH

CL22110656

SM for Jatt Sikh boy, 5'11'',92 born, Mtech, working in Govt as executive engineer, WA:9307057962

JAT SIKH

CL22112591

Wanted professionally well qualified suitable match for Delhi born, handsome, Jat Sikh 1987/ 166 (only child) IITian, MBA. Working in a reputed Bank in Toronto (Canada) on PR status. Family Delhi based. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22114371

Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 33/5'-11", want BDS/any other professional girl, caste no bar, early marriage. WhatsApp: +919466436721.

JAT SIKH

CL22112042

Jatt Sikh parents seeking suitable match for their doctor son,Canadian Citizen 1986 born,5'8",divorced.Girl should be Canadian citizen/PR from BC Canada.Whats App only:0017783236188

JAT SIKH

CL22112384

Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boy born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6". Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: [email protected] 001-916-271-0644.

JAT SIKH

CL22112659

Handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Dec. 1991/6', Graduate (Gill) boy, working as Clerk on DC rate, Chandigarh. Preferred beautiful, educated working/non-working girl. Simple marriage & no dowry. Bureau excuse. Contact 96463-03049, Whatsapp 77175-31493.

JAT SIKH

CL22112687

Wanted suitable match for Jat Sikh December 1991, 6'-4" boy, USA Green Card Holder, presently in USA, well settled family, B.Com and Business Management Course. Boy coming India soon. Contact: 98145-75460.

JAT SIKH

CL22112770

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 28, 5'-11", B.Tech. (Computer Engineering), working as a Software Engineer. Father Army retired person. Wanted educated or working girl. Mobile No.: 98151-42005.

JAT SIKH

CL22112908

Affluent, Jat Sikh parents from Malwa looking for a suitable professionally qualified match for our son 6'-1", turbaned, charming, handsome, born Oct. 1985, Canadian citizen, working in a top industry, earning a decent salary and high net worth. Marriage bureaus, please excuse. Please send biodata & recent picture to: [email protected] or Ph./ WhatsApp: 1-825-733-7911.

JAT SIKH

CL22112910

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Boy, March 1995, 6?, Handsome, B.Tech Comp Sc., MS Comp Sc. (USA), Working as Sr. Machine Learning Engineer in reputed Energy company in USA (H1B Work Permit), well-educated family settled in Gurgaon. WhatsApp: 9868501530, 9810791652.

JAT SIKH

CL22113418

Well Qualified Gursikh match for Jat Sikh Bhullar Engineer Canadian Citizen 91/ 6', 9 Acre, Own House, Urban and Rural property. Well Qualified family Bathinda. Mob. 98889-37093.

JAT SIKH

CL22113583

US citizen, Jatt Sikh, educated, issueless divorced, seeks bride from a good family background. Email : [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22113773

Looking for ideal match for Jatt Sikh US Citizen boy, 5'-9", 1993, Working Engineer, Northen California, Top utility company. Family well settled Mohali. Medical professional/ MBBS/ BDS girl preferred. Contact: 62848-59143.

JAT SIKH

CL22114105

Beautiful,slim, athletic built, stable , above 5’5”, living in US or US visa holder divorced / unmarried match for jat sikh divorced 39, 6’ tall, us citizen, working as finance director in US, lawrence school sanawar (hp), after +2 went to US. must send photo, contact information prefferably of girl [email protected] whatsapp +14243240666

KAMBOJ

CL22112448

PQM4 Thind boy 1992, 5?8? MCA Job in German Aerospace Industry as SAP Engineer ,13 Acre Agriland in Ferozepur.German Blue Card Holder (Lac 70 CTC). CSE/Medical Upper caste welcome, contact/whtsapp 9781911520

KHATRI

CL22112866

Match for 1984 born (Looks much younger) vegetarian handsome B.Tech MBA Sood boy 5'-9", eighteen lacs per annum, top IT Industry. Early, simple marriage. Marriage Bureau excuse. Caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp 9530549577. E-mail: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL22113334

Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee Australian Citizen, 5'-11" fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.

KHATRI

CL22114047

Match for handsome Hindu Khatri boy 36 years/5'-8", BE (Elec & Tele), Asstt. Vice President at Deutshe Bank Rs 35 Lacs Plus Perks P.A. Professional BE/ME girl preferred. 99154-44884.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22112750

Arora boy, 22.4.1988, 5'-8", 1:55 pm, Jalandhar, MBA Finance. Job lead Analyst in MNC Gurgaon, 22 lacs P.A. Elder brother married & working in USA. Preferred working girl. Mob: 9888928378.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22112869

Suitable match for NewZealand PR, Khatri boy, B.Com, 26.3.1992, 12:10 pm, Jalandhar, 6 ft, 9814126909.

MANGLIK

CL22103613

Rajput Manglik boy, 17.5.1986, Jalandhar, 4.20 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, Lead Software Consultant in USA based company, work from home Jalandhar, package 19.4 lacs. Exp. 13+ years. Mother father retired. 1 sister married in Delhi. 8837887828, 9914986364.

MISC.

CL22112452

Match for Hindu Non manglik Born 08-10-1991/ 5'-8", Running family Restaurant, settled in Chandigarh. Contact 70489-83589.

NRI

CL22103696

Seeking beautiful, tall Jat Amritdhari MBBS/ BDS/ Medical professional match for 27 yr old Gursikh, 6'-1" tall, handsome, high earning, NRI Osteopath Doctor belonging to well educated/ settled New Zealand based NRI family. Email, Bio-data alongwith recent photos to: [email protected] or WhatsApp on 0064211722503, 0091-98785-51492 for further information.

NRI

CL22109694

SM for a well settled 94 born, 5'-11", Canadian citizen Engineer earning 6 figures dollars Ramgarhia Virdi/Sambi family of educated professionals, caste no bar. Parents and boy visiting India in Feb. 2023. WhatsApp: +14036198734. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22108182

Professionally educated from one of the most prestigious Universities of UK, Mair Rajput boy 27, 5'-11", clean shave, teetotaller, non-smoker. Working in investments in London. British citizen by birth. Seeking UK based, professionally educated, family-oriented girl, Sikh/ Hindu/ caste no bar. Contact: 0044-79393-26721. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL22110160

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Professional Business Management graduate, affluent respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, educated. Expected in India in March. WhatsApp: +447916739368.

NRI

CL22111169

Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 31, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 860 931 0037.

NRI

CL22112149

Canadian PR, Parjapat Sikh boy, 1993 born, 5'-9", B.Tech. Seeks Nursing, minimum 5’-6”, Canada/USA PR girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 7009484007.

NRI

CL22112412

Canadian PR, Gill Jat Sikh, turban wearing, 43, unmarried, 5'-11", BDS, Real Estate business, vegetarian family, seeking educated girl from vegetarian Jat Sikh family. WhatsApp: 0016048624349.

NRI

CL22112437

Suitable match for Bahti/Chowdhary divorcee Australia PR boy, 24. Sept. 1977, 5'-10", Diploma in Electronic engineer. Mobile: 9855041445, 7087856184.

NRI

CL22112784

Punjabi Mair Rajput issueless divorcee boy 38/ 5'-10", Canadian citizen well settled, handsome, Postgraduate, working, looking for tall, beautiful match. Call WhatsApp 98141-51200.

NRI

CL22112963

Suitable match for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri/Arora boy 30 yrs, 5’.8”, fair, vegetarian, M.Sc Nursing. Send biodata with pics. Whatsapp: 0061451519786.

NRI

CL22113321

Lubana Sikh turbaned boy 38 years USA Citizen, 5'-7", Software Engineer, Looking for Sikh beautiful well educated girl. 97299-83342.

NRI

CL22113689

Qualified Min. 5'-5" tall match for Ramdasia Canadian PR boy Jan. 1991, 5'-10". Family settled Canada. Caste no bar. 98554-83765.

NRI

CL22113918

PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen boy 29 yrs, M.Tech CS USA; well settled job in California; Hoshiarpur based family, Upper caste no bar. Contact whatsapp +17149094031.

NRI

CL22114235

Seeking Sikh upper caste match for Canadian PR, 6', turbaned 35 years MBA working with reputed Canadian Bank belonging to affluent status family of Chandigarh. 98150-40226.

NRI

CL22114271

Seeking Sikh upper caste match for 6', 30 yrs, professional at a Managerial position in a large European Company in Netherlands, belonging to affluent status family of Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 99888-71128.

NRI

CL22114275

Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, father and sister doctors, Now software developer in india, caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL22114299

Qualified match for Jatt Sikh Canadian Citizen working in Govt. sector B.Com. and Post Graduation in Business Management from Canada 5'-9", 21st April 1994. Family settled in Chandigarh. 98554-43331, 98143-60570 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). (Marriage bureau excuse).

NRI

CL22114531

PQM for Saini Sikh Canadian PR Boy, 1991, 5’-10”, B.tech, MBA (Canada), Senior Consultant in global accounting firm Canada. Canada girl preferred . Respond with biodata / recent photograph. +919811970279

RAJPUT

CL22111801

Canada PR, Dhunna (Goldsmith), Mair Rajput, Sawarnkar boy ,1991, Well settled on IT job , Vancouver , 6 ft . Seeks well educated girl. Send biodata & pics at WhatsApp: +14036672868

RAJPUT

CL22112998

Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy, 05.10.1992, 06:50 a.m., 5'-7" Chandigarh, B.Tech. Mechanical & MBA. At present working at ITL, Hoshiarpur. Preferred working/ educated Rajput girl. Mob: 97809-56277.

RAJPUT

CL22113817

Kashyap Rajput Vegetarian Sikh Boy 1991/5'7" MCA working in Mohali income 8LPA, Caste No Bar 9876812862.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22107042

Ramgarhia cleanshave boy pure vegetarian, teetotaller, 5'-8", 01.06.1993, B.Com. MBA, Businessman, Ropar. Seeking beautiful, educated girl. 98760-11994.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22112757

Ramgarhia Sikh cleanshave Austrian PR boy, 27.11.91, 5'-11", M.Sc. IT. 9306085162, 8930307144.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22112897

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh fair, handsome and sober boy, 5'-8",1995, B.Tech., P.G studies. Working as Engineer in Canada. Father Class-1 Officer (Retired) & mother Lecturer One younger sister. Contact:75081-79179.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22113251

Match for trimmed handsome Dhiman 02-01-97, 10:40 pm, Banur, 5'-10", Graduate, Entrepreneur Business class family Banur. 98765-63163.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22113685

Wanted a suitable match for handsome Ramgarhia, one month divorcee, October 1986 born, 6 feet, Gursikh boy, B.Tech. Mech. (from Mohali). Degree from Canada at present in Canada on study permit. Preferably girl from Canada. Contact: +91-98144-07940.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22114319

Canadian PR 1995, 5'-8", Post Graduate Ramgarhia, wanted educated girl only for Sikh family. 99888-60232.

SAINI

CL22112176

Saini Indian citizen educated girl required settled in USA for handsome boy residing in New York, USA, age 25 years running, height 5'-8", education Bachelor in Accounting doing job in GS & Company Inc. Contact No. 97800-22405, 98148-03002 (India) Contact No. +134 72641239 (USA).

SAINI

CL22112263

Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy April 95 born, 5'-6", B.Tech, M.Tech from Australia. Currently in India. Father Class-I Officer in Chandigarh. Own house in Mohali, urban/ rural property. Call or Whatsapp: 81948-40424.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22107577

Well groomed Majhabi Sikh 26/5'-11", fit healthy non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22112447

Sc/1992 Double M.A regular clerk in govt department Preferred - govt Employee Ldh- 9803659005

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22113325

Match for Ravidasia handsome boy (Jalandhar city), 10/1986, 5'-11", B.Sc. (IT), MBA, working private university, salary 27000/-. Father PSU (Retd), Scale 4 Officer. Preference working girl below 33 yrs. Excuse marriage bureau/foreign match. Contact: 9501025584.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22113925

Match for Ad-dharmi Govt employee, 24/5'-6". Wants Govt employee/Canadian girl. Marriage bureau excused. Contact: 8437592440, (Whatsapp) 8437492440.

SIKH

CL22112060

Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh boy, B.Com, PGDCA, MSC IT, working in Punjab Govt PUDA Deptt (Senior Assistant), 5'-10", 30 years. Whatsapp: 9779989822.

SIKH

CL22113356

Professionally qualified match for 29 / 6'-1" clean shaved Ahluwalia Sikh boy from Mohali, B.Tech Computer Science, MBA (IIM Ahmedabad), Product Manager - MNC Bangalore. Whatsapp: 98150-47979.

SIKH

CL22113370

Sikh Tonk Kashtriya boy, 18.09.1989, 5'-11", BCA, MBA, well settled in Mohali. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. 81467-40123, 94170-84854.

SIKH

CL22114525

Chandigarh based family seeks alliance for a qualified match from status family for handsome Gursikh boy, 1991, 5'-11', MCA, Senior Manager, Bengaluru. Contact: 98157-09191.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22111888

SM4 Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 30 plus LPA. 88726-99956.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22112754

Match for Khatri Sikh Graduate 32 yrs, 5'-8", regular Govt. job Amritsar settled. Father retd. Class-I officer. Contact: 8054970900.

SIKH KHATRI

CL22114063

Match for handsome Sikh Khatri boy 29 years/5'-11", MBA (Finance), well settled Business at Chandigarh and Ranchi. Non-working, educated girl of adjustable nature from Business family preferred. (M) 94311-46401.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22113247

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri/ Arora turbaned, handsome boy Sept. 1992/ 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, Team Lead (IT) MNC Chandigarh, (20 LPA). Marriage bureau excuse. Contact 98721-44407.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22114181

Professionally qualified girl for Canadian citizen, 5'-7", October 1987. Working Manager top MNC in USA. Two lakh US$. 98888-87282, 99887-87733.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22112397

Match for Lubana Sikh boy 30/5"-10", M.Tech, working as engineer in reputed co. Newjersey on work visa. Seeking beautiful educated American girl. 9876583020.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22113371

Sikh Tonk Kashtriya boy, 18.09.1989, 5'-11", BCA, MBA, well settled in Mohali. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. 81467-40123, 94170-84854.