Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22115193
Suitable match for handsome Gupta boy NRI 5'-8", 10.11.93, 01:50am Chandigarh. Own house in Chandigarh, well settled in Canada (PR). Please contact after matching Kundli. 98775-05200.
AGGARWAL
CL22115938
Seeking qualified working girl for fair handsome Aggarwal boy, only child, Veg., teetotaller, 1996 born, 5'-7" B.Tech. MBA from IIM, own kothi Chandigarh, working MNC Gurgaon, 15 LPA. Mob: 99151-29065.
AGGARWAL
CL22117333
SM for Gupta boy teetotaller veg., 17.04.91, 5'-11", 03.15 p.m., Delhi, B.Tech. (CS), working MNC LPA 1 cr. Well established busienss family. Preference working/highly educated girl from high status family. WhatsApp: 99993-33915.
AHLUWALIA
CL22114911
Sikh Ahluwalia Newzealand (PR) at Christchurch, Canterbury D.O.B. 05.4.91 age 31 yrs. height 5'-3" M.Com. Logistic Supervisor earning $ 3950 P.M.. Father businessman. Mother housewife. Parental house in Delhi. Elder brother also in Newzealand. Preference convent educated. Contact: +91 85870-03353.
ARORA
CL22117314
Match for handsome Arora boy 35/ 5'-11", PR Spain Barcelona, family settled Patiala. Contact: 79735-53587.
BRAHMIN
CL22115242
SMF Saraswat Brahmin New Zealand citizen boy, 5'-11", 06.10.1988, 6:51 am, Jalandhar, good job. Presently boy in India. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9876600382.
BRAHMIN
CL22115561
Wanted suitable match for handsome Brahmin Moudgil M.Tech. boy, 31.08.1989, Height 5'-8", Salary 1.50 Lac P.M. Mother Father retd. Govt job. Preferred near Chandigarh. Contact 98152-97363, 77430-28654.
BRAHMIN
CL22116095
Suitable match for born and raised in NewYork Saraswat Brahmin boy vegetarian non-drinker, non-smoker 31/6'-1''. Seeks beautiful, educated and status oriented family tall girl with good values. WhatsApp. 001-347-307-3415.
BRAHMIN
CL22116109
M4 Himachali Brahmin Manglik boy, 5'4", 8/1/90, 2:27PM, Shimla, B.Tech+MBA, Senior Consultant at PwC, 24 LPA. 9418588602
BRAHMIN
CL22116260
Visiting India, well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin,1994, handsome, 5ft11, seeking EXTREMELY beautiful bride with BLUE or GREEN eyes WhatsApp +447418004473
BRAHMIN
CL22116712
Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1996, 5'-9", Civil Engg. Technologist, PR Canada, own property Canada & India. Required Dentist/Medical profession girl. Kundli must. 9814845400.
BRAHMIN
CL22117193
PQM, 6'-1", well mannered, MBA, Hotel Management, Sept 1980 born, teetotaler, Brahmin boy, working in MNC Mohali. Family well settled in Canada. Boy holding Canada visit visa. Caste no bar. 99883-12645, Whatsapp: 88470-32021.
BRAHMIN
CL22117285
Match for Army Officer(Major), 5'-8", 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan. Family settled at Mohali. Matches from Tricity / Himachal / Punjab solicited. 97605-68871.
DEFENCE
CL22116816
Match 4 SC ARMY OFFICER, 5?-6?, 9 July 95, LPA -14, Settled in MOHALI. IT girl preferred. 9988600664, 9463983908
DIVORCEE
CL22115727
Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', Australia PR/NZ citizen, divorcee, extremely short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp bio data, photos to +642102542900. Marriage Bureau excuse.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22117201
Match for Yadav handsome boy 30, 5’-8”, B.Sc. (Anaesthesia), Doctorate in Naturopathy & Yoga, Central Govt. employee, Chandigarh. Seeks Govt. employed match in Tricity. Contact: 94639-70561, 94177-70561.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22117252
Suitable Match for Saini Sikh boy 40 /5'10" BTECH ELECTRONICS Working senior engineer MNC salary 36 lakh annual 9914848305
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22117289
Brahmin 27/ 6', Doing Medical Surgery seeks Medico/HCS/ IAS. 83607-11187.
JAT SIKH
CL22103803
Affluent, well connected Jat Sikh parents looking for a suitable match for our son 5'-11", athletic built very handsome, born Aug. 1986, Canadian citizen, green card approved and expected any time, working for a top Tech. Company in California, earning decent salary and high net worth. A very very short legal marriage that ended up in a divorce. Please reach out to [email protected] or WA no. +66659546917.
JAT SIKH
CL22107579
Handsome Jat Sikh 29/ 6'-5" fit healthy humble clean-shaven non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match from Jat Sikh family. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.
JAT SIKH
CL22111689
PQM for Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy, 28 yrs, 6'-1", BE, working as Senior Project Coordinator, family of professionals settled in Canada, Grandparents based in Chandigarh, visiting India on 16th Feb. WhatsApp: +17092276735, +91-98723-25408.
JAT SIKH
CL22112051
Jatt Sikh parents seeking suitable match for their doctor son,Canadian Citizen1986 born,5'8",divorced.Girl should be Canadian citizen/PR from BC Canada.Whats App only:0017783236188
JAT SIKH
CL22112908
Affluent, Jat Sikh parents from Malwa looking for a suitable professionally qualified match for our son 6'-1", turbaned, charming, handsome, born Oct. 1985, Canadian citizen, working in a top industry, earning a decent salary and high net worth. Marriage bureaus, please excuse. Please send biodata & recent picture to: [email protected] or Ph./ WhatsApp: 1-825-733-7911.
JAT SIKH
CL22114740
Wanted good looking Jatt Sikh girl for handsome, fair, teetotaler boy, 5'-11", 1994 born, LLM, based in Gurugram. Well settled family with urban properties in Delhi NCR, Real Estate Business, Relatives in Punjab and Chandigarh. No dowry. Contact: 098733-50111.
JAT SIKH
CL22115488
Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 5'-8", 1991 born, B.Tech. Working Software Engineer in Canada, PR Canada. WhatsApp number 70878-82065. Mobile: +16476172711.
JAT SIKH
CL22115648
Suitable match for smart Jat Sikh turbaned, vegetarian, non-drinker boy brought up with high Sikh values, 1993 born, convent educated, MBA, height 5'-11". Working in a reputed MNC. Belongs to an affluent business family in Chandigarh with urban & rural properties in & around Chandigarh. Seeking like minded smart qualified girl belonging to an affluent Amritdhari family. WhatsApp 91417-00004.
JAT SIKH
CL22115664
Wants Professionally qualified match for UK Citizen Jatt Sikh Sandhu clean shaven Software Engineer 27 years, 5'-7" boy. Whatsapp 00447828325011
JAT SIKH
CL22115715
Jatt Sikh boy, 6'1",1993, Canada PR, turbaned/non-trimmer, teetotaler, Masters in Engineering from Canada, working as Sr. Software developer in Calgary. Looking for a tall, beautiful and equally qualified match preferably from Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact:+9194176-50547
JAT SIKH
CL22115716
SM 4 jat sikh boy 30, 5'11'', MTech, working as XEN in govt @ Hisar, WA:9307057962
JAT SIKH
CL22115725
Seeking match for 90 born, 5'7", Jatt Sikh, boy. PR in Canada, working as IT Engineer in Toronto. Marriage bureau plz excuse. Contact - +91-9801613001, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22116130
34/ 6'-3", tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor boy, divorced, belongs to educated reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. Email: [email protected] 90530-22611.
JAT SIKH
CL22116201
Delhi based Jat Sikh family seeks match for their only son Canadian PR, 1991 born, 5'-8", ME (Mechanical) from Canada. 76786-38005.Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22116272
Suitable match for US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10'', issueless divorcee. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/ MS (US). Family well settled in California. [email protected], 001-415-780-9742 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL22116367
Suitable match for turbaned handsome Jat Sikh boy, 5'-11", 27 years, Canadian PR, one sister married & well settled, Urban property in Mohali & Ludhiana, Commercial agricultural land. Contact/Whatsapp: 9217600055, Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22116387
Affluent Jat Sikh family in Canada seeks alliance for their tall, convent educated, very handsome son, MS, B.Tech, highly paid job along with well settled business.Financially very sound with huge U/R assets. Boy is presently in India 6?,39.Required educated girl from decent family. Contact: 9463366190, +14168651000(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL22116779
Jatt Sikh boy, 2000 born, 6'-2", educated and well established family, currently in U.S. on B1 Visa, looking for US based girl. WhatsApp: +1-480-335-8743.
JAT SIKH
CL22116931
Suitable match for educated Canadian citizen, handsome Jat Sikh divorcee, 6 ft, 1971, well settled in Canada and India. Contact: 9915733824.
JAT SIKH
CL22117221
Urgent marriage Canadian citizen Lubana Sikh boy 33/5'-11", want BDS/any other professional girl. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +919466436721.
KAMBOJ
CL22116244
SM4 cutsurd Sikh boy,6'-1", 1987, B.Com, Punjab University, MBA Finance, Chtkara University, Officer in Govt. bank. Father AGM(Retired), SBI. Well settled family at Patiala. Caste no bar. Contact: 98767-85448.
KHATRI
CL22115001
Suitable match for Jalandhar settled Hindu Khatri boy B.Tech, MBA, 5'-10", 30.06.1983, 14:51 hrs, Kapurthala, issueless divorcee, own factories. Upper class business family, 9876640657, 7837801817.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22117217
Match for Hindu Arora handsome well educated boy, 32, 5'-7", Own business. Well established Mohali based family. 98880-76771, 97804-24199.
MAHAJAN
CL22115492
DECENT MATCH FOR CA MAHAJAN BOY.CASTE NO BAR. 06.01.1988,11-20 AM, JALANDHAR 9779714156
MBA/PROFESSIONAL
CL22117229
Suitable match for saini sikh boy 40 / 5'9" Msc Chemistry MBA Bed working as Lecturer Chemistry Punjab Education department salary 14 lakh annual R/u Property .9592989610.
NRI
CL22018716
Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. [email protected]
NRI
CL22109694
SM for a well settled 94 born, 5'-11", Canadian citizen Engineer earning 6 figures dollars Ramgarhia Virdi/Sambi family of educated professionals, caste no bar. Parents and boy visiting India in Feb. 2023. WhatsApp: +14036198734. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL22109786
Jat Sikh smart articulate well-settled Merchant Navy Ship Captain now ashore as Global Consultant, 1979, 5'-10". Seek beautiful smart strictly Post Graduate girl 35- 39 willing to move abroad. Mail profile pictures to [email protected]
NRI
CL22110160
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Professional Business Management graduate, affluent respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar Sikh bride 28+, educated. Expected in India in March. WhatsApp: +447916739368.
NRI
CL22111169
Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 31, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 860 931 0037.
NRI
CL22112386
Well settled USA born Jat Sikh boy born Aug. 1991, 6'-1", Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and currently working as Transportation Engineers (Govt. job). Seeks professionally qualified, tall min 5'-6". Please send biodata with pictures E-mail: [email protected] 001-916-271-0644.
NRI
CL22114275
Wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy,1986 born,5'9",BTech,MTech from UK, father and sister doctors, Now software developer in india, caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL22114817
Compatible match for Ramdasia weaver Sikh boy, 5'-8", 37 years, MBBS, MD. Working in USA. Caste no bar. Mobile: 89683-47004.
NRI
CL22115383
Hindu-Punjabi Parents, looking for bride for son. Son handsome, 32 years, 5'-10", (1988 born), M.Sc, Biotechnology, MBA, born and brought up in USA, studied at top USA Universities. Girl must be born, brought up and educated in USA, Canada, UK. Only professionals need apply, MBBS, MD, B.Com, M.Com, Software, Ph.D and Lawyers need apply, from NRI, SC, and upper caste welcome. Please contact [email protected] or +1-847-572-3003.
NRI
CL22115477
US based PQM for handsome, Nov 1993, 6 feet, MS, Networking Engineer near Washington DC, H1B (Green card in process), Highly educated and liberal Jat Sikh family. Contact: 9896981924/[email protected]
NRI
CL22115484
Rajput Sikh boy 1989/5'-8", B.Tech. working as Technical Architect well settled American Citizen seeks suitable match. Caste no bar. North American preferred. Call/Whatsapp +1-646-243-0077.
NRI
CL22115689
Canada PR Hindu Mair Rajput boy, 6', 19.06.94, 6.45 p.m., Masters in Computer Science., working as Software Engineer in Waterloo with handsome package, Jalandhar based family. Seeks professionally working qualified girl preferably Software Engineer, Non-manglik. 93572-05558, 79868-61637.
NRI
CL22115806
Match for Australian citizen well-settled Jat Sikh boy never married, 5'-11", looking for well educated girl in India or Australia. Please text details or Call/WhatsApp: +61404200942.
NRI
CL22116072
Ramgarhia Gursikh USA citizen, Aug. 1990, 6'-4", Civil Engineer boy. Looking tall, beautiful and well educated girl. Mob: +1-510-714-9603.
NRI
CL22116257
Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen clean shaved issueless divorcee 47/5-11 IT Professional WhatsApp 8283883532,0015872274068
NRI
CL22116394
Qualified match for Manglik Mahajan boy, B.Tech. PGD, settled in Canada, 5'-11", 07.02.1994, working in large Italian logistics company. Family settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98729-10689.
NRI
CL22116709
Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL22116976
Match for Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, B.Tech.VIT, MS(CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Marriage bureau please excuse. Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.
NRI
CL22116995
Aggarwal Jindal 35 yrs, 5’-7”, teetotaler, never married, Canadian PR, only son from small humble family. Looking for beautiful, professionally qualified never married teetotaller girl 28-35 yrs from upper caste. Marriage bureau excuse. Malwa area preferred. WhatsApp: 0015146620834, [email protected]
NRI
CL22117113
Suitable match for fair dashing personality Hindu Brahmin boy, 19.8.94, 5'-8", B.Tech. MBA and two Graduate certificate from Canada, on work permit. Looking for beautiful slim educated girl preferably from Canada. Contact: +91 62393-85277, +91 95012-82600.
RAJPUT
CL22111801
Canada PR, Dhunna (Goldsmith), Mair Rajput, Sawarnkar boy ,1991, Well settled on IT job , Vancouver , 6 ft . Seeks well educated girl. Send biodata & pics at WhatsApp: +14036672868
RAJPUT
CL22116588
PQ preferably Engineer match for Pune based Jaswal Rajput boy, born Nov. 1995, 5'-9", B.E. MS USA, working as Data Scientist in Netherlands. Contact: 88303-25316. [email protected]
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22107042
Ramgarhia cleanshave boy pure vegetarian, teetotaller, 5'-8", 01.06.1993, B.Com. MBA, Businessman, Ropar. Seeking beautiful, educated girl. 98760-11994.
SAINI
CL22115838
Canada work permit Saini Sikh boy 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech. Mohali. No demand. 98787-08997.
SAINI
CL22116656
Match for handsome Saini Sikh 26/ 6', teetotaller well settled in Newzealand prefer Medical line girl B.Sc. Nursing/ IIT professional, may be in India/ abroad. Contact: 81467-83454. Bureau excused.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22107577
Well groomed Majhabi Sikh 26/5'-11", fit healthy non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22114614
Match for Hindu Ravidasia boy 97/5'-5", Central Govt, 6th Level. Contact Govt employee. 95016-03046.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22115417
Match for USA citizen, Sikh Ramdasia (Julaha) divorcee boy, born 1984, 5'-8", B.Tech. Family residing Mohali. Sister Doctor, settled USA. 9041455346, 8699535125
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22115535
Ramdasia Australian (Sydney) PR boy, 32, 5'-7", Double Master. Required medical line girl. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 98149-59492
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22115552
Required Nursing IELTS Score above 6 for Ramdasia Sikh Master Degree boy Height 5'-10", Born 1993. Contact 98550-40905, 98552-01108.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22116284
Ravidassia boy, 1990, Divorcee, 5'-8", Bridging Visa Australia, own business, seeking girl, M.Sc., B.Sc., Nursing or Studying/working in Australia. Contact 96467-99749.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22116640
Ravidasia Sikh boy, 1990, 5'-7", B.Tech, Govt employee, Station controller in Delhi Metro, looking for smart and well educated girl. 8168899238, 7015723788.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22116707
SM4 SC boy never married, 5'-6", June 1987, B.Sc. (Bio), Sr. Manager SBI Ldh. Father retired Rly Engr. Basically from UP. Settled at Jalandhar since 40 years. Contact: 9478232340.
SIKH
CL22115138
Six ft tall, IAS handsome Dastardhari Sikh, 30 years looking for preferably tall Medico, MD, IAS/IPS bride. Contact [email protected] whatsapp +14165701999
SIKH
CL22115385
Suitable match for Radha- Swamy Prajapat Sikh hansome boy, 5'-6", 27 years, 10+2. Own business at Mohali/ Chandigarh. Well settled family at Mohali. Contact: 99152-50088, 98772-20184.
SIKH
CL22115821
Suitable Gursikh match for Amritdhari working in Govt. college 1991 born, 5'-11", B.Com., MBA (HR), Music (Vocal & Tabla). No dowry. 98150-78627
SIKH
CL22115887
Match for professionally qualified Australian PR Saini Sikh turbaned handsome Boy 1994/5’-5“, working in NGO, Perth. Whatsapp Biodata, photo at +919464836300
SIKH
CL22116246
SM4 cut-surd Sikh boy,6'-1", 1987, B.Com, Punjab University, MBA Finance, Chitkara University, Officer in Govt. bank. Father AGM(Retired), SBI. Well settled family at Patiala. Caste no bar.Working girl preferred. Contact: 98767-85448.
SIKH
CL22116252
Suitable match for Lobana Sikh boy, 5'-9",1994 born, B.Tech. Working in central govt. job at Chandigarh. 98726-61608.
SIKH
CL22116451
Smart educated match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, B.Tech, March 1994, 5’-10”, running established business. 09412007173, [email protected]
SIKH
CL22117153
Match for Ramdasia Sikh 92 born, 5'-8", PR Newzealand, residence Chandigarh. Contact: 98555-70134.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22115270
Sikh Khatri parents invite alliance for their son born Sept 1983, 6 ft tall, clean shaven athletic built eng/ business enterpuerer well settled in California pl send full pic/ biodata [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL22116044
SM for Khatri Sikh boy, own business, ND, NT, vegetarian, Sept. 91 born, 5'-9½", Jalandhar, well settled family. 8968601632.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22116153
PQM for Khatri Sikh handsome Canada PR boy, 26, 5'-6", Graduate in Canada, Bank Manager, well settled family. Contact: 9855736114.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22116717
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22115468
Match for smart Arora Sikh 1985, 6 feet, Associate Professor of Law OP Jindal Global University Sonipat, 1.40 Lakh per month. Parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22115495
Canada PR Sikh Arora Khatri boy M.Tech., Director IT Consulting Toronto, 5'-10", 32, visiting India Feb-Mar. 99712-49249.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22116908
Educated Gursikh Canadian family dedicated to follow the tenets of Sikhism, currently visiting Mohali. Looking for suitable match from Khatri/Arora/ Saini families with similar religious values for B,Eng, well employed never married boy, October 1984, 6'-1",vegetarian, athletic built. Expect girl to be homely, slim and at least 4 years younger. Marriage bureau please excuse. Please contact whatsapp: 98158-24894.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL22115294
Tonk Kashtriya Hindu boy 5'-7", 19.01.1994, 09:12 am, M.Tech Job in Ltd company. 97295-67078.
WIDOWER
CL22115345
Match for retired Class-I Officer, 75 years (Looks 60) B.E., 5'-5". Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Send biodata on Whatsapp 98885-15566, 76969-70160.
