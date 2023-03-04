Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22120634

SM4 Mittal boy, 5'8", 19/09/1994, 6:08 PM, Sangaria, Dist. Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), B.Tech From IIT Varanasi, EmployedMNC, Gurgaon. Package 25 Lakh. Preferred B.Tech/CA working girl. Mob No: 9414535474 (Whatsapp), 9664352878

AGGARWAL

CL22121128

Aggarwal settled boy,30/5'11 B.Tech(CSE) working in MNC Bangalore.Family Residence Jagadhri(Haryana) 9996084816

AGGARWAL

CL22121201

Suitable professional match for Singla boy December 1991 born, 5'-7", smart, handsome Chartered Accountant doing practice at Chandigarh. Mother Retired Govt. service. One sister unmarried. Father also Chartered Accountant. Contact 094170-85010.

BRAHMIN

CL22118944

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech. (IT), 16.10.1993, 5'-10", 3:30 pm at Chandigarh. Working in MNC at Mohali. Preference working girl. Call/ WhatsApp 94789-60104.

BRAHMIN

CL22120744

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy very fair DOB 08.04.88/ 179 cms, M.Tech, Indian Airforce Officer Sqn. Ldr., Father (retd.) Army Officer, Delhi based Vegetarian Teetotaler family 96500-94523, 88006-69491.

BRAHMIN

CL22120898

Matured and responsible match for 6'-0" , 30 plus, well qualified & settled. Whatsapp: 9357427000.

BRAHMIN

CL22121588

Visiting India, well settled UK born/ citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, seeking extremely beautiful bride with blue or green eyes. WhatsApp +447418004473

BRAHMIN

CL22122106

Wanted suitable educated match for US citizen Sarswat Brahmin pure vegetarian Senior Software Engineer divorcee boy, 15th May 1985, 5'-6", income US$ 135000/- p.a., having 6 years old son living separately with mother. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 98760-95174, [email protected]

DIVORCEE

CL22120671

SM4 Rajput boy, 76 born, 5’-9", MCA, NRI divorce, (2 Daughters). Ready to relocate India. Preference to professionally educated business/working/self dependent, unmarried/widow/divorce without kids, Marriage bureau excuse. Share BHP. Father contact 8437619336.

DIVORCEE

CL22121228

Punjabi Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11'', Australia PR/NZ citizen, divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. Simple Marriage. Girl's merits only consideration. WhatsApp bio data, photos to +642102542900. Marriage Bureau excuse.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22120887

MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS (Pedodontist) teetotaler handsome boy, 5'-9",1992, Senior Lecturer- Dental College, Mohali. Consultant-Pedodontist in tricity. Landlord Sodhi family,owns 35 acre land. Younger sister doing MD. Khatri and Jatt family preferred.Whatsapp: 9878007010.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22122113

Suitable match for USA citizen Ravidasia Pharmacist boy 5'-11", Oct. 91, Doctor of Pharmacy. +192582-64876.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22122189

Well educated (not necessarily doctor) suitable tall match for Sikh clean-shave, US doctor, 31, 6'-1", very handsome. Caste no bar. Contact: +91-9780396008 (M).

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22122758

Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy 40 / 5'10" Btech Electronics MBA working MNC as Electronic engineer salary 36 lakh annual .u/r property 9914848305

JAT

CL22121016

Suitable match for B.Tech. IIT Delhi, September 1996, 5'-10", Senior Software Engineer, Tokyo, Japan (May Relocate), high income group, younger son also Software Developer. Parents settled at Chandigarh. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98762-21778.

JAT SIKH

CL22120746

SM for Handsome Jatt sikh boy 31/6'2'', Canadian PR since 2018, well educated, working in Real Estate. Contact : +9187997 64278

JAT SIKH

CL22118005

Suitable match for US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10'', issueless divorcee. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/MS(US). Family well-settled in California. [email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL22120779

Jatt Sikh Grewal boy, 1993 born, 6', BBA from UK, presently working India, having urban, rural properties. Seeking girl from well settled and educated Jatt Sikh family. 84276-77005

JAT SIKH

CL22120906

Suitable Match for Jatt Sikh boy 28/5'-10" B.Tech (Mechanical), Engineer at Gurgaon, 6 Lac annum package. No demands. Contact 98720-44648, 97819-03424.

JAT SIKH

CL22121007

Jatt Sikh boy, 28/6', Govt. job. Seeking well educated girl from Jatt Sikh family. 98035-62025.

JAT SIKH

CL22121053

Wanted beautiful well educated & abroad settled girl for Jat Sikh convent educated boy, 29 years 6'-1", B.Tech. Comp. Science, Law Graduate doing own practice, having Rural & Urban property. Parents retired from (Reputed) posts from Govt. job. Contact: 79731-55138.

JAT SIKH

CL22121167

Canada PR, handsome, clean-shaven, 5'-11",Nov. 1984 American Logistic Broker by profession, Jat Sikh Dhillon boy. Seeks well qualified beautiful tall Jat Sikh girl from India/ Canada/USA/UK. Father retd. Army Officer, mother retd. Deputy Director, elder brother serving as Army Officer. Parents settled in Mohali. R/U property.Send bio-data with recent photos only Whatsapp: 98140-85651, +16725581736.

JAT SIKH

CL22121221

Suitable match for divorcee Jat Sikh Brar, 40/5'-8", of high status family, convent educated, Chandigarh based, having Urban/Rural property. Malwa girl preferred. Contact 97800-07761.

JAT SIKH

CL22121293

Jat Sikh boy 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Tech, Major in Indian Army from Mohali, require Jat Sikh girl. Contact: 94649-53645

JAT SIKH

CL22121383

Match for handsome Jatt Sikh Australian PR, Engineer boy. no Sibling 1997/ 6'-1". 94161-58432.

JAT SIKH

CL22121649

Jat Sikh divorcee Dhillon boy, Canada citizen, 35 yrs, 5'-11", Required Jat Sikh beautiful girl, age 25-30 from Doaba area. Contact: 9915193605, 9815498964.

JAT SIKH

CL22121768

34/ 6'-3", tall, Canadian Citizen, Doctor boy, divorced, belongs to educated reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. Email: [email protected] 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH

CL22122451

Jatt Sikh boy, January 1993, 5'-10", Government teacher. Required well educated girl (Jalandhar City). 9426950634, 9878228272.

JAT SIKH

CL22122482

Match for Jat Sikh boy 1976/ 5'-10", MBA, Unmarried, teetotaller, vegetarian, Divorcee consider, Preferred Abroad, Job. 79018-15455 (Faridkot).

JAT SIKH

CL22122541

Match for Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy 5’-8” Aug 83, BBA.Own business in Canada. Visiting India. Early marriage. 43 acres of property in Chandigarh area.Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp 7009085810.

JAT SIKH

CL22122620

Suitable match for saini sikh boy 1980/5'9" Msc Chemistry MBA Bed working as Lecturer Chemistry Punjab Education department salary 15 lakh annual R/u Property .8360885924

KAMBOJ

CL22121410

Match for 29 years, 5’11” clean shaven, very handsome, Kamboj Sikh , M.D. Homeopathic Doctor, Earning Eighty Lac plus PA. Having urban properties Chandigarh – Mohali. Belongs to family of high repute. Dr Thind 98140-11872, 98761-11872.

KAMBOJ

CL22122222

PQM for Handsome Kamboj November 93 born 5'-10" Convent educated, B.Tech boy USA green card holder and PR Australia. Girl already Abroad preferred. Whatsapp biodata alongwith DOB time and place 97792-26609.

KHATRI

CL22121964

Slim, beautiful edcuated match for handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 28, 5'-7", M.Tech. Canada work permit, well settled family. 97797-40491 (WhatsApp).

KHATRI

CL22122350

SM for Hindu Khatri boy, 25.09.90, 3:05 am, Ludhiana, 5'-10", B.Tech. Own business. 98763-86686

KHATRI

CL22122807

Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years/ 5'-11", B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee Australian Citizen, fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22122351

Match for 1986 born 5'-9", Hindu Khatri boy. Own business, office, house. Income 8 lakh annual. Upper caste welcome. 98120-25328 (Ambala).

MANGLIK

CL22121060

Suitable match for Canadian PR Hindu Kashyap Rajput Manglik boy, Oct. 1996, 5'-7". Preferred Canada Study/Work Permit/PR girl. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9653874781.

MANGLIK

CL22121117

Suitable match for Arora Manglik boy, 17.11.1993, 7:00 pm, Moga, 5'-8", BA, own Electronics Showroom. Well settled status family. Contact: 9876628614.

MISC.

CL22121415

Looking for a suitable match for very well- placed, Khatri, Senior Civil Servant in Central Government. In his late 40s, divorced and has no issues. Good looking and sober, belongs to a reputed family. Looking for a simple, educated, clear- hearted girl with whom he can restart his life at the earliest possible opportunity. Divorced/ legally separated but issueless may also get in touch. Caste no bar. Contact: 98143-01541.

NRI

CL22117978

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeks tall, educated, family- oriented girl living in Australia or New Zealand (strictly no marriage bureau). WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected]

NRI

CL22109786

Jat Sikh smart articulate well-settled Merchant Navy Ship Captain now ashore as Global Consultant, 1979, 5'-10". Seek beautiful smart strictly Post Graduate girl 35- 39 willing to move abroad. Mail profile pictures to [email protected]

NRI

CL22117926

Suitable alliance sought for UK citizen, 27, 5'-11", boy working as an investment professional in Private Equity, London and part of a small loving NRI family of educated professionals, well settled in UK. Girl must be currently in the UK highly educated and have strong family values. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus please excuse. WhatsApp, biodata and recent photo +44-79393-26721.

NRI

CL22118700

Canadian PR Licentiate Veterinarian in Ontario, 1988, 6', cleanshaven, Jat-Sikh seeks suitable match from Canada. Caste, religion no bar. WhatsApp +919814059913

NRI

CL22119236

SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Never married, Non-manglik, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. WhatsApp call or msg only +91-9872454967, +91-9779920165.

NRI

CL22120433

Suitable match for Canada settled Majbhi Sikh handsome boy, 1995 born, 6'-1", B.Tech. (CSE), Diploma in Wireless Information Networking, on work permit. Preferred Doaba Tricity. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9592389476, 9592741312.

NRI

CL22120708

Suitable match for Hindu Bania (Singal Gotra) boy 28/5'-5½", lives in USA. Masters from Texas. Professionally qualified required studying in USA or doing job in USA. Upper caste welcome. Phone/Whatsapp 94170-18648.

NRI

CL22120912

Suitable match for Dhillon Jatt,Nov 86 born male,Canadian Citizen,6 ft,MBA,Govt Job in Canada,Live in Brampton,innocent divorce.Preference to girl with Canada Visa.Whatsaap +1647-509-5737

NRI

CL22121005

Handsome Jat Sikh boy, New Zealand citizen, settled since 2012, 1994/ 5'-8", Officer in Bank. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl settled in Australia/ New Zealand/ India. 97283-49950, 72062-44770.

NRI

CL22121147

Suitable match for never married brothers, 87 & 94 born, Australia student visa holder, one Advocate, one Restaurant Manager. No bars. 88280-68304.

NRI

CL22121288

Chandigarh born New Zealand PR Mair Rajput boy, 1994/5'-11", Graduation Hotel Management. Contact 95929-13122.

NRI

CL22121323

Lubana Sikh turbaned boy 38 years USA citizen 5'-7", Software engineer, Looking for Sikh beautiful well educated girl, Caste no bar. 97299-83342, 82954-08753.

NRI

CL22121412

SM for Hindu Khatri boy 1996, 5'-11" ME (CS), Canada, Software Engineer (AI) in MNC Canada. B.Tech./ MBA/ CA girl preferred. 94650-75363.

NRI

CL22121623

GERMANY SETTLED ENGINEER BOY 1992 5'8'' M.TECH GOOD JOB CASTE NO BAR 9417223634

NRI

CL22121670

Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen IT Professional 47/5-11 clean shaved issueless divorcee WhatsApp 8283883532,001 5872274068

NRI

CL22121819

Jatt Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'-8", Registered Optician & Realtor, 4 years dual study in Canada, own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl. No caste bar. +91-94175-20207.

NRI

CL22121829

Ludhiana based Jat Sikh family invite alliance for their handsome son, 25 years, 5'-8", M.Tech, only child, presently work permit in Canada. Beautiful urban girl willing to move abroad with compatible age and height. 97796-57627, [email protected]

NRI

CL22121939

PQM for Hindu Verma boy 1987 born, non-manglik, 5’-9”, B.Tech., double MS USA. H1B Visa, US Green Card in process, Canada PR. Can work from India, US & Canada. At present in India. Genuine/ upper caste may contact. WhatsApp No.: 94641-21867.

NRI

CL22121980

Match for Prajapat Candidate citizen 1991 born, 5'-10", professional smart boy. Well established family father Doctor, mother Post Graduate. Preference beautiful educated girl in Canada. Caste no bar. Contact @ [email protected] with full details with photos.

NRI

CL22122124

Educated Jat Sikh family from USA, SM for their son 31, 5'-7", raised in US, cut surd, B.Sc Media Art Animation, running own financial services business. Enquiries from USA only. (91683-18811). Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL22122209

Suitable match for Canada PR, Sehdev, well settled boy, 30, 5'-10", Masters in IT, job in Toronto. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 8837574769.

NRI

CL22122214

PQM for handsome Kamboj November 93 born 5'-10" Convent educated, B.Tech boy USA green card holder and PR Australia. Girl already Abroad preferred. Whatsapp biodata alongwith DOB time and place 97792-26609.

NRI

CL22122373

Suitable match for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri/Arora boy 30 yrs, 5'8", fair, vegetarian, M.Sc Nursing. Send biodata, pics. Whatsapp: 0061451519786

NRI

CL22122548

Looking for Australian settled girl, willing to relocate to Brisbane for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri boy, Mechanical Engineer, well settled in Brisbane, 5'-11", March 1990. Parents living in Chandigarh. Phone: 76965-25377.

RAJPUT

CL22121876

Suitable match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer boy, 2.08.1991, Chandigarh, 4:40 p.m., 5'-10", MBA, Senior Manager in MNC Gurgaon 24 LPA. Employed, MBA/ Doctor/ Engineer preferred. Caste no bar. 62806-56404, 99150-82492. [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22121223

Ramghariya Sikh Boy, professionally qualified working as senior analyst in MNC, Gurgaon. Working match preferred. Wtsapp or call at 9015810174

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22121047

Professionally qualified, beautiful match for handsome Ramgarhia boy Feb. 1993 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., own Grocery Store at Ludhiana, Business family, handsome income, own house at Chandigarh and Ludhiana. Small family. Caste no bar. Contact 94170-58091, 79861-00079.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22121914

Match for 90 born, 6 ft, B.Tech. CSE, self employed, Ramgarhia, Delhi resident boy. 7838141752, 7889070130.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22122047

Match for Sikh Ramgarhia boy 86 born, 5'-10", M.Com. Accountant job in Kuwait. 75085-07118, 98881-38831.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22122731

Ramgarhia boy March 1996/ 5'-10'', Punjab Govt. Group B job, Posted at Chandigarh seeking suitable girl with Govt. job. Contact No 75298-89211.

SAINI

CL22121027

Saini Sikh boy, Tamber 29/5'-11", Wheatish, M.Tech., Technical Engg. MNC, Canada. 97797-12689, 78884-14104.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22121067

Suitable SC preferably B.Tech/MS match for Ravidasia (Ad-Dharmi) Punjabi boy, 32, 6 ft, MS Inf Sc, B.Tech, US PR, living and working in USA. Contact: +1-7073657510 (whatsApp).

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22121357

Canadian citizen Ramdasia Sikh boy, 34, 5'-11", Graduation from India, Post-Graduation from Canada, seeks Canadian or well educated girl. Contact: 77194-12269

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22122647

Required beautiful educated preferably Govt job girl for Bhagat boy, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech. Manager in PNB bank. Contact: 7340974472, 9878780819.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22122683

Required beautiful IELTS passed girl for 27/5'-11", SC Ad-dharmi Manglik boy, interested to settle UK. 9463062045.

SIKH

CL22121458

SM4 Ramdasia Sikh Weaver, 1984, B.Tech, 5'-8", veg. boy, PR (Australia). Now in India. Early marriage. Contact: 6280869836.

SIKH

CL22121579

Match for London based Sikh Arora, Keshdhari, handsome, 47, 5'-7", divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London. Own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +447866622782

SIKH

CL22121680

Match for LOBANA Sikh boy Nov 92, 5' 11" working in MNC package 50 lac per annum. Caste no bar 9646200151

SIKH ARORA

CL22120467

Suitable match for Arora Gursikh handsome boy, 1992 born, 5'-7", 10+2, Diploma Computer. Service in UAE. Handsome income. Preferred qualified girl. Contact: 9316076942.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22121160

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 92 born, 5'-9", Software Developer in MNC, Canadian PR. Currently in India on vacation. Salary CAD 150,000. Contact: 99563-90105.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22120910

Seeking qualified match for 5?-11?/ 91 born Tonk Kshtriya boy B-Tech., MBA(IT), working in MNC as Business Analyst Enterprise Solutions, Annual Income 20 LPA+. Caste no bar. +919815373473.