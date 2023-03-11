Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22124091
Match for very fair and Handsome Bansal boy 14.09.1992, 5'-10'', IT Graduate, Own Business 25 lac PA, Own independent house and Flat in Panchkula. Mobile 87258-72600.
AGGARWAL
CL22124693
Manglik/ Non Manglik Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344
BRAHMIN
CL22123404
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 86/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 78379-42171, 81969-13858 (Whatsapp).
BRAHMIN
CL22123565
USA citizen Saraswat Brahmin handsome unmarried boy, 1986/ 5'-9", own business. Father retd. Tehsildar. Sister married/ settled in USA. B.Sc. Nursing preferred. Contact 98760-75355.
BRAHMIN
CL22123595
SM4 Gaur Brahmin Non manglik boy 5'-10", Practicing Advocate Ambala City. 27.09.1991, Gotra Kauts Bhardwaj. Contact 94165-54322.
BRAHMIN
CL22123786
Suitable match for 95 born, 5'-9", Australian PR, Non-Manglik boy. 99140-87455
BRAHMIN
CL22123855
Wanted smart, educated working girl for Brahmin boy, Aug. 1994, 5'-6", Hotel management & PGDCA, working as Manager. Preferably Jalandhar or nearby. Contact: 9876946669.
BRAHMIN
CL22123904
Suitable match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 30th March 1991, 9.32 am, Jalandhar, B.Tech C.S. GNDU. Regular Govt job PSPCL. Parents retired Gazetted officer. Upper caste no bar. 9878211002.
BRAHMIN
CL22124185
SM for Handsome, Well Settled Canadian Citizen(Ontario region),Vegetarian Brahmin/Punjabi boy. Electro-Mech Eng. 5'-8"/93 born. preferably in Canada or well qualified in India. Contact# 62846-24743
BRAHMIN
CL22124221
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin, teetotaler, vegetarian, B.Tech. boy , 5’-11”, 17.6.1993, working as Team Lead at Infosys, Mohali. Belongs to Nangal, family settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 81960-00581, 98729-68811.
BRAHMIN
CL22124342
SM for vegetarian Brahmin boy 1991 Govt. SC1officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531
BRAHMIN
CL22124799
Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 70098-58265
BRAHMIN
CL22124883
Himachali Brahmin Manglik boy, 5'-4", 8.1.90, 2.27 pm, Shimla, B.Tech+ MBA, Senior Consultant at PwC, 24 LPA. 94180-25310.
DIVORCEE
CL22123888
SM for Army Officer's son Jat Sikh (clean shaven) divorcee, 44/5'-11", Canadian PR, BE, MBA, presently working with Bell Canada. Has a 15 years daughter. (Canadian PR preferred). Mob: 98141-92058. Email: [email protected]
DIVORCEE
CL22124595
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, Time 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Contact. 98153-72075.
DIVORCEE
CL22125014
90 born boy regular Govt. job Mohali (55k), few days divorced. Req suitable match. Caste no bar. M: 88473-71069, 95923-08847.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22123882
SM for widower Brahmin boy 40/ 5'-9", from Haryana, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Cardiology, 2 children. [email protected] 98134-49421.
JAT SIKH
CL22123347
US settled, Jat Sikh, well educated, landlord family seeks professionally qualified match for US Citizen, handsome boy, 6 ft, 26 yrs, B.E. Computer Science, excellent salary, well versed in both cultures. Please respond with recent photographs and detailed particulars at [email protected], WhatsApp: +1-248-854-0003
JAT SIKH
CL22123810
1992 born Jat Sikh girl, 5'-3", has Masters in Environmental Science and working as Biologist for the Canadian Federal Government since the last five years. Seeking a boy who is well settled in Canada or U.S. Girl is well versed in both western and Indian cultures and also very family oriented. Please send message on WhatsApp with full biodata and photos: +19054573538, marriage bureaus please excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL22123859
Seeking professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, Software Engineer, 30, 5'-10", Canadian Citizen, well placed in Toronto, belonging to affluent family of Ludhiana. Boy visiting India in April. Interested families may kindly send proposals at 98722-00057
JAT SIKH
CL22124327
Match for Handsome Clean Shaven Jat Sikh PR boy, 32 years / 185 cms, B.Tech, employed with Federal Govt. in Canada. Well off Defence Officer's family. Whatsapp: 99880-46879.
JAT SIKH
CL22124469
Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh, 5’-8”, Aug 1983, BBA. Own business in Canada. Visiting India. 43 acres of property (Mohali area). Bureaus excuse. WhatsApp 7009085810.
JAT SIKH
CL22124554
MD/MS match for handsome, turbaned Jat Sikh Doctor (MBBS) boy, 29, 5'-11", pursuing MD Pathology (final year) from prestigious institute. Father SE (retired), brother senior civil officer. 9815966488.
JAT SIKH
CL22124710
Jat Sikh family in Canada seeks alliance for their tall, convent educated, very handsome son, B.Tech, MTech, highly paid job along with well settled real estate business, presently in India 6ft,39. Financially sound with U/R assets.Innocently divorced. Contact: 9463366190, +14168651000(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL22124938
Professional qualified, IIT graduate Gursikh teetotaler vegetarian boy currently working software engineer for Microsoft. seeking for a Jatt Sikh girl. DoB 28-1-1994. Currently holds Visitor visa for Canada. 647-760-7415 whatsapp 9915172387
KHATRI
CL22123408
SM4 handsome Khatri boy, 26.2.95, 5'-11", Software Engg, MNC Noida, 19 lacs. 9463878794.
KHATRI
CL22123854
SM4 Chartered Accountant (Chandigarh), 19/06/1989, 08:30 AM, Kaithal, 5-'5", Gotra:Kaura, Residence: Banur(Mohali), Brahmin/Baniyas acceptable. WApp:70099-35948
KHATRI
CL22123903
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, 21.02.1993, 10:40 p.m., Chandigarh, 5’-10”, B.Tech., employed in IT company, Chandigarh. Employed/ professional preferred. WhatsApp: 82642-42292.
KHATRI
CL22124090
Suitable match for Khatri handsome boy, 1989 born, 6'-1", M.Tech, Australian PR in process. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968258122.
KHATRI
CL22124756
Ahluwalia cleanshaven 17.11.78, 5'-11", B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee Australian Citizen, fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22123465
Suitable match for Arora boy 5’-2”, 1996 born, B.Tech, Auditor in Centre Govt. posted at Chandigarh. 94633-17019.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22123489
Match for handsome Punjabi Khatri boy from well reputed business family settled in France and Ludhiana, MBA in Paris, 6'-0", 01.03.1986, 00:45, Paris. Working as IT Software Engineer in Paris. Preference MBA/M.Tech./IT with minimum 5'-4". Contact: Paris +33695693764. [email protected]
MANGLIK
CL22123912
Suitable educated match for Khatri boy, Manglik, fair, handsome, vegetarian, 28 years, 5'-9", Chemical Engineer Kuwait, Jalandhar based. Call/Whatsapp: 9464015857, 9988136747.
MISC.
CL22124037
Khatri cutsurd Sikh boy, B.Tech, MBA, only child, working in private sector, 31/5’-7”. Caste no bar. Sikh/Hindu family preferred. 92166-29588.
NRI
CL22117926
Suitable alliance sought for UK citizen, 27, 5'-11", boy working as an investment professional in Private Equity, London and part of a small loving NRI family of educated professionals, well settled in UK. Girl must be currently in the UK highly educated and have strong family values. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureaus please excuse. WhatsApp, biodata and recent photo +44-79393-26721.
NRI
CL22119236
SM for Canadian citizen, SC Ad-dharmi boy, 5'-10", September 1988, Never married, Non-manglik, Convent educated, B.Tech from Thapar university, doing professional job. Family settled in Canada. WhatsApp call or msg only +91-9872454967, +91-9779920165.
NRI
CL22123222
Suitable match for Canadian PR Sikh Rajput Cleanshaven boy 1995, 5'-9", B.Sc Hospitality In India, Post-graduation in Canada. Preferred well educated girl in India or Canada. Any upper caste no bar. Send complete biodata on Whatsapp/Contact: +917986617526.
NRI
CL22123372
My son is a clean-shaven Sikh,1996 born and 181cm long, with UK citizenship. He's working as an Aerospace Engineer in England. We're a family of educated professionals. We're looking for a beautiful and educated girl age between 21-26 willing to move to England. We're, along with the boy visiting India in Nov-Dec. 2023. The family is well settled in Mohali. Caste no bar. Send girl's bio-data along with recent photos through Email: [email protected] or WhatsApp: 9891209393, 9501018194.
NRI
CL22123721
Canada PR, Dhunna (Goldsmith), Mair Rajput, Sawarnkar boy, 1991, well settled IT job, Vancouver, 6 ft., seeks educated girl. Send biodata. WhatsApp: +14036672868.
NRI
CL22123843
Lobana Sikh boy Canadian citizen 1985 born, 6', IT/ Cyber Professional. Seeks professionally educated American/ Canadian citizen/ PR girl. Send bio-data, picture. Marriage bureau excuse. Only WhatsApp: 96677-23663.
NRI
CL22123851
Ravidasia Canada citizen 31 yrs, 6'-00" boy, B.Tech (Engg), job in Canada Railways. Seeks beautiful, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Tech, Canada PR/student well educated girl. British Columbia preferred. 9646525857, 8283824941.
NRI
CL22123933
Professionally qualified beautiful match for Canada P.R Hindu Khatri 28/ 6'-1", handsome boy, M.Tech Civil Engg. Preferred Canada settled girl. 94640-22285, 94640-22279.
NRI
CL22124023
Professionally Qualified Match for March 1995 born Punjabi handsome Brahmin Manglik boy, 6 ft, Vegetarian, teetotaler. Canadian PR, Dental Hygienist (RDH). Preferred girl from Canada. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp only , +9194160-20750, +17783441784
NRI
CL22124357
Canada PR Punjabi Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1990/5'-9", B.tech & 2 Post Grades in Computers, own house, running business in Toronto. Vegetarian/teetotaller. Looking for qualified match. Contact: 98761-96262.
NRI
CL22124451
Professionally qualified match for UK born Ravidasia Sikh boy, 33, 5'-7", Financial Advisor & boxing coach. Caste no bar. 9478137813, 00447766020826
NRI
CL22124515
Well qualified match for Australian citizen, issueless divorcee, Manglik Gupta boy, 37, 5'-6", B.Com. In India for one month. Ludhiana based family. 94170-36886
NRI
CL22124681
Handsome Arora Sikh Canadian PR, settled Edmonton. 7 Feb, 95, 5’-8” fair, MBA boy, working corporate company as Manager, Non-drinker, Non-veg. Looking well qualified girl from India/Canada or willing to settle Canada. Contact: 9041173311.
NRI
CL22124968
Beautiful Professional qualified match for Mohali based Australian Citizen handsome Kamboj Sikh boy, 6’, 1990, Software Engineer, divorced (very short marriage), Upper caste no bar. +91-70096-46730.
NRI
CL22125045
Suitable match for USA settled, Brahmin boy, 19 Oct 1990, 8.25 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-8", B.Sc., Software Engineer, presently on work permit. Preferred USA citizen/Greencard/work permit/study visa girl. Contact: 9815726008.
NRI
CL22125224
Canadian PR Ahuja Khatri boy, 29, 5'-11", Seeks educated beautiful girl. Ludhiana: 9988053239.
RAJPUT
CL22123664
Himachali Thakur issueless divorcee 5'-7'', 08.07.1979, 10+2, ITI, Private job, Monthly income 70,000/-, Own kothi and property at Mohali. 78147-25127.
RAJPUT
CL22123665
Himachali Rajput boy, issueless divorcee 5'-9'', 37 years, MCA, Basically from Himachal, Working in MNC as Team Lead at Noida. 98169-20740.
RAJPUT
CL22124963
Suitable match in Field Information Technology for Himachali Rajput boy, B.Tech., M.S., 5'-9", 4.7.1992, 9:00 pm, Hyderabad, working Cyber Analyst Overseas. (Upper caste) contact 85447-44348, 98823-51462.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22124700
SC, Ad-dharmi boy, 24, 5'-6", Govt. employee. Seeks Govt. employee/Canadian girl. Marriage bureau excused. Contact: 8437592440 (W) 8437492440.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22124711
Canada PR SC, Ad-dharmi boy, 28, 5'-10", Business owner. Seeks BDS, or educated girl. Marriage bureau excused. Contact (W) 8872431967, 8288912218.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22124890
Well qualified match for Ramdasia Sikh Weaver boy 5'-11"/1995, M.Tech., doing Master's in Australia. Well settled girl in Australia from educated family preferred. 94170-21604.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22125191
Well settled Canadian citizen Ravidasia boy, 37 years, 5'-8", B.Tech. Requires suitable girl. Mob: 8360815752. E-mail: [email protected]
SIKH
CL22123715
Match for LOBANA Sikh boy Nov 92, 5' 11" working in MNC package 50 lac per annum. Caste no bar 9646200151
SIKH
CL22124772
Suitable match for Electronic Engineer Sikh gentleman settled Netherlands 48 never married. Preference ladies willing abroad stay. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL22123898
Suitable match for Bedi Khatri boy Canada PR, B.Tech., Software Engineer, 5'-10", 27 yrs. Employed girl preferred. 98769-87276.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22121160
Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 92 born, 5'-9", Software Developer in MNC, Canadian PR. Currently in India on vacation. Salary CAD 150,000. Contact: 99563-90105.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22124483
Match for smart Arora Sikh 1985, 6’, Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, 1.40 Lakh pm. Parents settled Chandigarh. 98152-89455.
