Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23002131
Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344
BRAHMIN
CL22131573
Panchkula based Saraswat Brahmin, 5'-11", MBA, non Manglik, Non veg. (23.11.87, 2:35 am, Chandigarh), own business (Distribution of FMCG Products in Tricity), Income 6 digits, own house. 95010-02204.
BRAHMIN
CL23000569
Suitable match for Anshik Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-8", 26.4.1987, 8.49 am, Jalandhar, MCA, working in MNC, package 7.5 LPA. Vegetarian family. Tricity preferred. Contact: 9815648707, 9779702590.
BRAHMIN
CL23000828
Suitable match for Sharma boy, 5'-10", 1986 born, MBA (Honors), Manager Top MNC Pune. Seeks beautiful, educated, working MNC girl. Contact: 8968248286.
BRAHMIN
CL23000862
Match for Saraswat Dogra Brahmin boy, 14.4.92, 08:45 am, Chandigarh, 6’, M.Tech (IIT Chennai), working with USA Company at Bangalore. Preferred girl working in Bangalore. 95018-88991.
BRAHMIN
CL23001274
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Vegetarian Teetotaler, 5'8", 04.09.1995, B.Tech., MBA, Manager in a reputed bank at Jalandhar. Very well settled educated small family. Looking for beautiful well educated preferably working girl.
BRAHMIN
CL23001333
Required well educated match for Canada PR boy, MBA, August 1991, 5'-7", Sarswat Brahmin, pure vegetarian. Contact only Brahmin, preferably nearby Jalandhar. WhatsApp complete biodata- 82643-24038.
BRAHMIN
CL23001345
Visiting India, well settled UK born, citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5ft 11. Seeking extremely beautiful bride Blue or Green eyes. WhatsApp: +447418004473.
BRAHMIN
CL23001813
Suitable match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin boy Post Graduate, 5'-10", July 1991 born, working in Private Bank, Chandigarh, Package 5.30 LPA. Tricity working girl preferred. Share biodata Whatsapp 94170-08261.
CHRISTIAN
CL23000769
Wanted match for Christian boy, 32 Years, Height 5'-9", Color fair, B.Sc. Nursing, working as Staff Nurse in Private Hospital, Mohali, Punjab. Parents Retired Govt. employee, owned house in Chandigarh and Mohali. Send bio data along with Photograph through Whatsapp. 95307-02233, 98761-51528.
DIVORCEE
CL23000764
SM4 Australia (Sydney) based PR boy. B.Tech (IT), 88 born, 5'-10", divorcee issueless. Good salary. Hindu Walia (Khatri) family near Chandigarh seeks educated girl. Caste no bar. Mobile: 94170-48683.
DIVORCEE
CL23002162
Arora divorcee issueless boy 1986, 5’-7”, shopkeeper, preferably issueless simple girl, simple marriage. 98726-90116, 93166-62716.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23001790
MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS teetotaler handsome boy, 5'-9", 1992, Senior Resident in Dental college and doing Consultancy in tricity. Younger sister doing MD. Affluent Sodhi family. Equally status Khatri and Jatt Sikh family welcome. Whatsapp: 9878007010.
JAT SIKH
CL22127565
34/ 6'-3" tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor boy, divorced, belongs to educated reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. Email: [email protected] 90530-22611.
JAT SIKH
CL22133208
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Gursikh Jat boy 5'-11", 1997, BE/ MS, working as QA, decent urban and rural property. WhatsApp: 62805-26051.
JAT SIKH
CL23000409
Well educated Jat Sikh family seek professional girl for their son. He is born in 1984 is 5'-11" tall, handsome. Studied medicine and is working as a director of a Global Medical Device Company in USA. He is based in San Francisco California. Please send biodata and photo to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23000455
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23000840
Australian Citizen well settled Jat Sikh boy, never married 1987/ 5'-11", looking for well educated girl in India, Australia or any other country on any visa. Please send details on WhatsApp: +61404200942.
JAT SIKH
CL23000945
PQM for Jat Sikh turbaned boy 30/ 5'-10", IIT graduate, working in MNC at Europe. Parents Govt. servants, settled in Punjab. 98142-74801.
JAT SIKH
CL23001029
Handsome Jatt Sikh turbaned boy, 24, 5’-11”, Graduate, B.S Computer Science (Texas State University). Working with Government Company at Austin, TX. Seeking Jatt Sikh American citizen girl. Well settled family based in Mohali. 98723-08723
JAT SIKH
CL23001245
Match for handsome Jat Sikh 39 yrs 6'-1", govt servant widower Chandigarh based landlord family with large agriculture commercial residential assets two sons 2 and 3 yrs. with grand parents.Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23001469
Canadian match for fair handsome Jat Sikh, educated in Defence environment, 35, 6', B.Tech. India, higher studies Canada, Managerial position Edmonton. Innocent issueless divorcee. Own house Canada. Landlord parents tricity. Compatibility only consideration. Details photo: [email protected] 98762-59929.
JAT SIKH
CL23001478
Professionally qualified working match for tall, handsome, never married, 1984 born, 6'-0", turbaned, trimmed beard Jatt Sikh boy working in Canada as IT Company. Boy coming to India soon. Please share biodata with recent photos. WhatsApp only: +1-6478485733/ +91-73472-71248.
JAT SIKH
CL23001515
Suitable match for Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh, very handsome, BTech, MTech working as engineer along with own business, very high annual revenue. Family owns R/U property in India/Canada. 40 yrs, 6'. Looking for educated, family oriented girl. Contact: +14036165214(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23001695
Jatt Sikh boy 28 years/5'-5", Manager SBI. 5 Acre. Seeking for Govt job/Bank employee. 96464-24607.
JAT SIKH
CL23001829
Match invited for issueless divorced, Australian citizen, 34/6'1", born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Bureau Excuse. Whatsapp +919855200914, +61470590338
JAT SIKH
CL23002116
Professional Beautiful match for Smart, Handsome, Athletic, Non turbaned Jat Sikh Doctor 24, 175. Both parents professionals. Urban and Rural properties. Contact 9646072001, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23002392
Jat Sikh highly educated family seeks match for cleanshaven Doctor son, MBBS MRCP, March 1988, 5'-10", born & educated in London. Girl must be highly educated with similar Medical background (Medical Doctor/ Dentist etc). Appreciates both cultures and preferably educated abroad. Send photo, biodata E-mail at: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23002526
Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Whatsapp: 9417113518.
KHATRI
CL23000498
Hindu Khatri boy 31/ 5'-7;;, own business, well established business family wants Canada PR girl. Whatsapp 98728-72263, E.Mail: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23000575
Mohali based Sikh Khatri cutsurd boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. Religion no bar. 88726-99956.
KHATRI
CL23000584
Match for Kathuria 5'-5", February 1992, Post Graduate, working in Punjab Government Department as outsourced employee in Chandigarh. Preferred working girl in Tricity. Contact 98147-21086.
KHATRI
CL23000809
Match for 28yr., 5'-3", handsome Engineer Punjabi Khukhrain Affluent Industrialist Exporter Ambala family. 86077-77501.
KHATRI
CL23001212
Handsome slim professionally qualified decent match for Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-11',17.11.1996, 7:40 am, Chandigarh. Own business, own kothi, own showroom in Mohali. Earns 15 lac/anumn. Upper middle class match kundli first, Tricity preferred. 98154-74299, 81469-97833. Mail: [email protected]
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23000684
Well educated beautiful vegetarian family oriented match for pure vegetarian teetotaller Arora handsome, unmarried, boy, 5'-4",1982, Chandigarh born, B.Tech (ECE) working in Canada having Canadian Citizenship, Chandigarh based family. Early marriage. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 94635-98243. E.Mail: [email protected]
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23001889
Arora, B.tech, 5'-7", 07.01.1984, 01:00 am, Ludhiana, Working MNC, Chennai (Flexible to relocate), 33 LPA; seeks educated beautiful girl. JSID: ZAWR7637, Call/Whatsapp: 92572-80873
MAHAJAN
CL23000716
DECENT MATCH FOR CA MAHAJAN BOY, 06.01.1988,11-20 AM,JALANDHAR, CASTE NO BAR 9779714156
NRI
CL22129224
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Management Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, respond on WhatsApp: +447886328845.
NRI
CL23000589
Match for Brahmin boy, Canada born in Burnaby General Hospital on 20th March, 1995, height 6'-1", handsome, athletic built, former sportsman, Degree in Computer Engineering from University Simon Fraser. Worked as an Engineer for two years. Currently part time background actor in Hollywood Film Industry. Girl should be slim, fit, between 21 to 25 years age. Upper caste no bar. Phone Number 77831-89978.
NRI
CL23000694
Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years old Canadian citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT Education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1-4372401370. [email protected]
NRI
CL23000777
Match for Ramdasia (Weaver) Sikh Doctor working in USA (Los Angeles), 37, 5'-8". Looking for compatible match. 83608-76705.
NRI
CL23000825
Match for handsome Hindu Arora boy, 27 Dec. 1992, (Jalandhar), 5'-8", Australian PR, well settled own business store. Girl from Australia or India. Educated preferred. Whatsapp: 9888844614.
NRI
CL23000902
Suitable match for 30 years well settled boy, 5'-4", BE (Electrical Engineering) PEC, Chandigarh. PR Canada. Working as Electrical Engineer in Canada. Earning $ 150k plus. Caste no bar. Contact by Email: [email protected] Or Call/ Msg at: 12048982716.
NRI
CL23000970
Urban status, well-qualified, decent match for Nai Sikh boy, very smart, December 1994, 5'-11", PR Canada, convent educated. B.Tech. from reputed university India. Post graduation (IT) Toronto. Senior IT Analyst reputed Financial Corporation of Canada (Toronto). Nai Sikh and Arora Sikh urban status family. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp biodata, photos. 98157-96460
NRI
CL23001030
Match for US based Swarnkar 1993 born, Chandigarh based working with Amazon in USA Dallas as Sr. Technical Prog. Manager. Height 6'-1", B.Tech. (ECE), MS from US. Boy coming in next week to India. Preferably Engineer, Doctor or any other profession in USA. Caste no bar. Contact 94780-26652, 70426-25928.
NRI
CL23001095
SM for handsome Khatri boy, 08.03.1993, 10:55 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech., working Canada. Looking for educated girl in India/Canada. 75080-78664, 98786-00812
NRI
CL23001170
Brahmin January 1994/ 6', M.S., permanent resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5'-6", MS, working girl. 95920-66052.
NRI
CL23001315
Smart Ramdasia boy 29, 5'-7', PR Australian. Seeks suitable match caste no bar. 62800-91513.
NRI
CL23001693
PQM for Kamboj Sikh U.S citizen 86 born 5"8, master's degree working at 150k in healthcare. Family visiting India. Seeking match from well-educated family. WhatsApp +18185854253.
NRI
CL23001945
Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman unmarried boy clean shaven,vegetarian, non drinker Sep 1984, 5'-11", Software Engineer,U.S.A citizen. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.
NRI
CL23001992
1wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL23002158
Well qualified girl for handsome Aggarwal Bansal boy Nov. 1993, 5'-10", MBBS, MD (USMLE). After completing 3 years residency in Internal Medicine presently doing Fellowship (DM) in Cardiology from USA. WhatsApp: 98140-25458.
NRI
CL23002312
Saini Sikh non turbaned Canadian citizen 30 years, 5'-11", B.Tech., vegetarian, teetotaller, only son, working as Peace Officer. Earlier had paper marriage. Caste no bar. 62806-59980, +14313362583. Marriage bureau excuse.
RAJPUT
CL22125851
QFD HP Match for faridabad based Himachali Rajput boy 8 Sept 86 born, working in IT co. Pkg 22 LPA. Marriage bureau please excuse. upper caste no bar. 7982951684 (w-ap), 9717500207, 9958599842
RAJPUT
CL23000793
Match for B.Tech. Himachali Rajput boy settled in Tricity, 5'-6", 8.7.92, working Civil Engineer in Chandigarh. Mob 98723-85644.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23000264
Suitable qualified match for Sikh Ramgarhia, non-trimmer, non-drinker, non-vegetarian boy, 21.12.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech. Mechanical Engg., Post-graduate Diploma in Transportation & Logistics, Project Management, currently on work-permit at Montreal (Canada). Father Senior Gazetted Officer. Contact: 9872847574. E-mail: [email protected]
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23000776
Suitable match for handsome clean-shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 31/5'-9", MBA, working in reputed MNC Delhi, well placed family; father Senior Civil Servant. 94311-15243.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23001261
28 years, 5'-2",B.Tech.,working Mohali, tricity preferred. 98884-32174.
SAINI
CL23000775
Match for handsome Saini boy 27.12.1993, 5'-6", MBA from New York, own Transportation Business, Green Card Holder, USA. Family based in Panchkula. [email protected]
SAINI
CL23001114
Australia Saini Sikh PR boy, Master Hotel Management, 1992 born, 5'-11". Family settled Chandigarh. Girl preferably from Australia preferred. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 97800-20216, 98150-35016.
SAINI
CL23001655
Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh non turbaned boy, B.Tech (CS), 1994 born, 6', working in Swede Bank at Stockholm (Sweden) as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. Mobile: 94174-41447. Marriage bureau excuse.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23000888
Suitable match for Ad-dharmi boy, 1992, 5'-10", IIT IIM Graduate, working as Senior Manager in Canadian Company. Canadian PR. No dowry. Mob: 75892-55204.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23002011
SM4 36 yrs boy Raiger SC, BHM 5'-8" going Ontario Canada work visa May 2023. Required Canadian Citizen girl/ work permit. 99145-35999.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23002241
Match for Balmiki boy, Canada work permit, 1994, 5'-11", (B.Tech). Well qualified beautiful girl Doaba preferred. 9501411670.
SIKH
CL23000442
27Y, 5'7" Vegetarian Gursikh boy (Rathor), Canadian Citizen, and Software Developer in Ottawa, Canada, is seeking a suitable match (caste-no-bar) in India/Canada. Contact: +919780081490 (Father)
SIKH
CL23001880
Suitable match for Lubana Sikh boy, 5'-9", 1994, B.Tech. Centre govt. service at Chandigarh. 98726-61608.
SIKH
CL23002200
Sikh Parjapat boy, Post Graduate, own family business, very good income, age 31, 5'-11". Preferred well educated girl. 96540-89085, 94252-63084.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23000576
Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. 88726-99956.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23001464
Sikh NT/ND boy, Oct. 91, 5'-7", B.Tech., Software Engineer, Bangalore, 22 LPA. Residence Karnal (HR). Girl preference: B.Tech., MBA, MCA, willing to move Bangalore. Call/WhatsApp: 94165-52048. (Marriage bureau excuse).
