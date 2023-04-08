Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23002131

Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Business Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9478920344

BRAHMIN

CL22131573

Panchkula based Saraswat Brahmin, 5'-11", MBA, non Manglik, Non veg. (23.11.87, 2:35 am, Chandigarh), own business (Distribution of FMCG Products in Tricity), Income 6 digits, own house. 95010-02204.

BRAHMIN

CL23000569

Suitable match for Anshik Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-8", 26.4.1987, 8.49 am, Jalandhar, MCA, working in MNC, package 7.5 LPA. Vegetarian family. Tricity preferred. Contact: 9815648707, 9779702590.

BRAHMIN

CL23000828

Suitable match for Sharma boy, 5'-10", 1986 born, MBA (Honors), Manager Top MNC Pune. Seeks beautiful, educated, working MNC girl. Contact: 8968248286.

BRAHMIN

CL23000862

Match for Saraswat Dogra Brahmin boy, 14.4.92, 08:45 am, Chandigarh, 6’, M.Tech (IIT Chennai), working with USA Company at Bangalore. Preferred girl working in Bangalore. 95018-88991.

BRAHMIN

CL23001274

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Vegetarian Teetotaler, 5'8", 04.09.1995, B.Tech., MBA, Manager in a reputed bank at Jalandhar. Very well settled educated small family. Looking for beautiful well educated preferably working girl.

BRAHMIN

CL23001333

Required well educated match for Canada PR boy, MBA, August 1991, 5'-7", Sarswat Brahmin, pure vegetarian. Contact only Brahmin, preferably nearby Jalandhar. WhatsApp complete biodata- 82643-24038.

BRAHMIN

CL23001345

Visiting India, well settled UK born, citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5ft 11. Seeking extremely beautiful bride Blue or Green eyes. WhatsApp: +447418004473.

BRAHMIN

CL23001813

Suitable match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin boy Post Graduate, 5'-10", July 1991 born, working in Private Bank, Chandigarh, Package 5.30 LPA. Tricity working girl preferred. Share biodata Whatsapp 94170-08261.

CHRISTIAN

CL23000769

Wanted match for Christian boy, 32 Years, Height 5'-9", Color fair, B.Sc. Nursing, working as Staff Nurse in Private Hospital, Mohali, Punjab. Parents Retired Govt. employee, owned house in Chandigarh and Mohali. Send bio data along with Photograph through Whatsapp. 95307-02233, 98761-51528.

DIVORCEE

CL23000764

SM4 Australia (Sydney) based PR boy. B.Tech (IT), 88 born, 5'-10", divorcee issueless. Good salary. Hindu Walia (Khatri) family near Chandigarh seeks educated girl. Caste no bar. Mobile: 94170-48683.

DIVORCEE

CL23002162

Arora divorcee issueless boy 1986, 5’-7”, shopkeeper, preferably issueless simple girl, simple marriage. 98726-90116, 93166-62716.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23001790

MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS teetotaler handsome boy, 5'-9", 1992, Senior Resident in Dental college and doing Consultancy in tricity. Younger sister doing MD. Affluent Sodhi family. Equally status Khatri and Jatt Sikh family welcome. Whatsapp: 9878007010.

JAT SIKH

CL22127565

34/ 6'-3" tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor boy, divorced, belongs to educated reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. Email: [email protected] 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH

CL22133208

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Gursikh Jat boy 5'-11", 1997, BE/ MS, working as QA, decent urban and rural property. WhatsApp: 62805-26051.

JAT SIKH

CL23000409

Well educated Jat Sikh family seek professional girl for their son. He is born in 1984 is 5'-11" tall, handsome. Studied medicine and is working as a director of a Global Medical Device Company in USA. He is based in San Francisco California. Please send biodata and photo to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23000455

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23000840

Australian Citizen well settled Jat Sikh boy, never married 1987/ 5'-11", looking for well educated girl in India, Australia or any other country on any visa. Please send details on WhatsApp: +61404200942.

JAT SIKH

CL23000945

PQM for Jat Sikh turbaned boy 30/ 5'-10", IIT graduate, working in MNC at Europe. Parents Govt. servants, settled in Punjab. 98142-74801.

JAT SIKH

CL23001029

Handsome Jatt Sikh turbaned boy, 24, 5’-11”, Graduate, B.S Computer Science (Texas State University). Working with Government Company at Austin, TX. Seeking Jatt Sikh American citizen girl. Well settled family based in Mohali. 98723-08723

JAT SIKH

CL23001245

Match for handsome Jat Sikh 39 yrs 6'-1", govt servant widower Chandigarh based landlord family with large agriculture commercial residential assets two sons 2 and 3 yrs. with grand parents.Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23001469

Canadian match for fair handsome Jat Sikh, educated in Defence environment, 35, 6', B.Tech. India, higher studies Canada, Managerial position Edmonton. Innocent issueless divorcee. Own house Canada. Landlord parents tricity. Compatibility only consideration. Details photo: [email protected] 98762-59929.

JAT SIKH

CL23001478

Professionally qualified working match for tall, handsome, never married, 1984 born, 6'-0", turbaned, trimmed beard Jatt Sikh boy working in Canada as IT Company. Boy coming to India soon. Please share biodata with recent photos. WhatsApp only: +1-6478485733/ +91-73472-71248.

JAT SIKH

CL23001515

Suitable match for Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh, very handsome, BTech, MTech working as engineer along with own business, very high annual revenue. Family owns R/U property in India/Canada. 40 yrs, 6'. Looking for educated, family oriented girl. Contact: +14036165214(WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL23001695

Jatt Sikh boy 28 years/5'-5", Manager SBI. 5 Acre. Seeking for Govt job/Bank employee. 96464-24607.

JAT SIKH

CL23001829

Match invited for issueless divorced, Australian citizen, 34/6'1", born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Bureau Excuse. Whatsapp +919855200914, +61470590338

JAT SIKH

CL23002116

Professional Beautiful match for Smart, Handsome, Athletic, Non turbaned Jat Sikh Doctor 24, 175. Both parents professionals. Urban and Rural properties. Contact 9646072001, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23002392

Jat Sikh highly educated family seeks match for cleanshaven Doctor son, MBBS MRCP, March 1988, 5'-10", born & educated in London. Girl must be highly educated with similar Medical background (Medical Doctor/ Dentist etc). Appreciates both cultures and preferably educated abroad. Send photo, biodata E-mail at: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23002526

Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL23000498

Hindu Khatri boy 31/ 5'-7;;, own business, well established business family wants Canada PR girl. Whatsapp 98728-72263, E.Mail: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23000575

Mohali based Sikh Khatri cutsurd boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. Religion no bar. 88726-99956.

KHATRI

CL23000584

Match for Kathuria 5'-5", February 1992, Post Graduate, working in Punjab Government Department as outsourced employee in Chandigarh. Preferred working girl in Tricity. Contact 98147-21086.

KHATRI

CL23000809

Match for 28yr., 5'-3", handsome Engineer Punjabi Khukhrain Affluent Industrialist Exporter Ambala family. 86077-77501.

KHATRI

CL23001212

Handsome slim professionally qualified decent match for Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-11',17.11.1996, 7:40 am, Chandigarh. Own business, own kothi, own showroom in Mohali. Earns 15 lac/anumn. Upper middle class match kundli first, Tricity preferred. 98154-74299, 81469-97833. Mail: [email protected]

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23000684

Well educated beautiful vegetarian family oriented match for pure vegetarian teetotaller Arora handsome, unmarried, boy, 5'-4",1982, Chandigarh born, B.Tech (ECE) working in Canada having Canadian Citizenship, Chandigarh based family. Early marriage. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 94635-98243. E.Mail: [email protected]

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23001889

Arora, B.tech, 5'-7", 07.01.1984, 01:00 am, Ludhiana, Working MNC, Chennai (Flexible to relocate), 33 LPA; seeks educated beautiful girl. JSID: ZAWR7637, Call/Whatsapp: 92572-80873

MAHAJAN

CL23000716

DECENT MATCH FOR CA MAHAJAN BOY, 06.01.1988,11-20 AM,JALANDHAR, CASTE NO BAR 9779714156

NRI

CL22129224

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Management Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, respond on WhatsApp: +447886328845.

NRI

CL23000589

Match for Brahmin boy, Canada born in Burnaby General Hospital on 20th March, 1995, height 6'-1", handsome, athletic built, former sportsman, Degree in Computer Engineering from University Simon Fraser. Worked as an Engineer for two years. Currently part time background actor in Hollywood Film Industry. Girl should be slim, fit, between 21 to 25 years age. Upper caste no bar. Phone Number 77831-89978.

NRI

CL23000694

Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years old Canadian citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT Education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1-4372401370. [email protected]

NRI

CL23000777

Match for Ramdasia (Weaver) Sikh Doctor working in USA (Los Angeles), 37, 5'-8". Looking for compatible match. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL23000825

Match for handsome Hindu Arora boy, 27 Dec. 1992, (Jalandhar), 5'-8", Australian PR, well settled own business store. Girl from Australia or India. Educated preferred. Whatsapp: 9888844614.

NRI

CL23000902

Suitable match for 30 years well settled boy, 5'-4", BE (Electrical Engineering) PEC, Chandigarh. PR Canada. Working as Electrical Engineer in Canada. Earning $ 150k plus. Caste no bar. Contact by Email: [email protected] Or Call/ Msg at: 12048982716.

NRI

CL23000970

Urban status, well-qualified, decent match for Nai Sikh boy, very smart, December 1994, 5'-11", PR Canada, convent educated. B.Tech. from reputed university India. Post graduation (IT) Toronto. Senior IT Analyst reputed Financial Corporation of Canada (Toronto). Nai Sikh and Arora Sikh urban status family. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp biodata, photos. 98157-96460

NRI

CL23001030

Match for US based Swarnkar 1993 born, Chandigarh based working with Amazon in USA Dallas as Sr. Technical Prog. Manager. Height 6'-1", B.Tech. (ECE), MS from US. Boy coming in next week to India. Preferably Engineer, Doctor or any other profession in USA. Caste no bar. Contact 94780-26652, 70426-25928.

NRI

CL23001095

SM for handsome Khatri boy, 08.03.1993, 10:55 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech., working Canada. Looking for educated girl in India/Canada. 75080-78664, 98786-00812

NRI

CL23001170

Brahmin January 1994/ 6', M.S., permanent resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5'-6", MS, working girl. 95920-66052.

NRI

CL23001315

Smart Ramdasia boy 29, 5'-7', PR Australian. Seeks suitable match caste no bar. 62800-91513.

NRI

CL23001693

PQM for Kamboj Sikh U.S citizen 86 born 5"8, master's degree working at 150k in healthcare. Family visiting India. Seeking match from well-educated family. WhatsApp +18185854253.

NRI

CL23001945

Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman unmarried boy clean shaven,vegetarian, non drinker Sep 1984, 5'-11", Software Engineer,U.S.A citizen. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.

NRI

CL23001992

1wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL23002158

Well qualified girl for handsome Aggarwal Bansal boy Nov. 1993, 5'-10", MBBS, MD (USMLE). After completing 3 years residency in Internal Medicine presently doing Fellowship (DM) in Cardiology from USA. WhatsApp: 98140-25458.

NRI

CL23002312

Saini Sikh non turbaned Canadian citizen 30 years, 5'-11", B.Tech., vegetarian, teetotaller, only son, working as Peace Officer. Earlier had paper marriage. Caste no bar. 62806-59980, +14313362583. Marriage bureau excuse.

RAJPUT

CL22125851

QFD HP Match for faridabad based Himachali Rajput boy 8 Sept 86 born, working in IT co. Pkg 22 LPA. Marriage bureau please excuse. upper caste no bar. 7982951684 (w-ap), 9717500207, 9958599842

RAJPUT

CL23000793

Match for B.Tech. Himachali Rajput boy settled in Tricity, 5'-6", 8.7.92, working Civil Engineer in Chandigarh. Mob 98723-85644.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23000264

Suitable qualified match for Sikh Ramgarhia, non-trimmer, non-drinker, non-vegetarian boy, 21.12.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech. Mechanical Engg., Post-graduate Diploma in Transportation & Logistics, Project Management, currently on work-permit at Montreal (Canada). Father Senior Gazetted Officer. Contact: 9872847574. E-mail: [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23000776

Suitable match for handsome clean-shaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 31/5'-9", MBA, working in reputed MNC Delhi, well placed family; father Senior Civil Servant. 94311-15243.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23001261

28 years, 5'-2",B.Tech.,working Mohali, tricity preferred. 98884-32174.

SAINI

CL23000775

Match for handsome Saini boy 27.12.1993, 5'-6", MBA from New York, own Transportation Business, Green Card Holder, USA. Family based in Panchkula. [email protected]

SAINI

CL23001114

Australia Saini Sikh PR boy, Master Hotel Management, 1992 born, 5'-11". Family settled Chandigarh. Girl preferably from Australia preferred. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 97800-20216, 98150-35016.

SAINI

CL23001655

Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh non turbaned boy, B.Tech (CS), 1994 born, 6', working in Swede Bank at Stockholm (Sweden) as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. Mobile: 94174-41447. Marriage bureau excuse.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23000888

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi boy, 1992, 5'-10", IIT IIM Graduate, working as Senior Manager in Canadian Company. Canadian PR. No dowry. Mob: 75892-55204.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23002011

SM4 36 yrs boy Raiger SC, BHM 5'-8" going Ontario Canada work visa May 2023. Required Canadian Citizen girl/ work permit. 99145-35999.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23002241

Match for Balmiki boy, Canada work permit, 1994, 5'-11", (B.Tech). Well qualified beautiful girl Doaba preferred. 9501411670.

SIKH

CL23000442

27Y, 5'7" Vegetarian Gursikh boy (Rathor), Canadian Citizen, and Software Developer in Ottawa, Canada, is seeking a suitable match (caste-no-bar) in India/Canada. Contact: +919780081490 (Father)

SIKH

CL23001880

Suitable match for Lubana Sikh boy, 5'-9", 1994, B.Tech. Centre govt. service at Chandigarh. 98726-61608.

SIKH

CL23002200

Sikh Parjapat boy, Post Graduate, own family business, very good income, age 31, 5'-11". Preferred well educated girl. 96540-89085, 94252-63084.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23000576

Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. 88726-99956.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23001464

Sikh NT/ND boy, Oct. 91, 5'-7", B.Tech., Software Engineer, Bangalore, 22 LPA. Residence Karnal (HR). Girl preference: B.Tech., MBA, MCA, willing to move Bangalore. Call/WhatsApp: 94165-52048. (Marriage bureau excuse).