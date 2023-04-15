Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23003498

Suitable match for handsome Jain boy, 10.08.1992, 9:20 a.m. Rajpura, 5'-9". Working in MNC Noida, 29 LPA package. Have plans to settle in MNC only. Contact: 62844-96016.

AGGARWAL

CL23003918

Working SM4 Mohali based handsome Gupta boy, 5'-11", 13.10.1993, 00:37 am, Panchkula, Deputy Vice President at Bank in Gurgaon, Package 33 Lac. 99144-10472.

AGGARWAL

CL23004655

Mittal boy, 5'-11", 15.07.1994, 12:35 p.m. Hisar, Amazon Hyderabad, 30 LPA. Required educated working/ non-working girl. Simple family preferred. Family settled New Chandigarh. Now working from home. 83606-47880.

ARORA

CL23003864

PM Hindu Arora boy NM veg. Radhsoami, 5'-8", B.Tech. civil,12.02.95, Abohar, 3:25 am, Good income, residing Mohali. 9417329961. Email:[email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23003373

Seeking MBBS match for handsome Brahmin boy, 30, 5'-6", MBBS, working in Govt. Hospital in Himachal. Well educated family settled at Mohali. 89682-90673.

BRAHMIN

CL23003616

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, vegetarian teetotaler, 5'-8", 04.09.1995, B.Tech., MBA, Manager in Bank (Jalandhar). Well settled educated small family. Looking for beautiful well educated preferably working girl. WhatsApp biodata at 094780-04501, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23003775

Suitable match for Brahmin handsome boy, 09.09.1988, 4:00 am, Una (HP), 5'-9", MCA, Assistant Professor reputed college and side business, Jalandhar. Contact: 9781551501.

BRAHMIN

CL23005089

Visiting India, well settled UK born, citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5'-11". Seeking extremely beautiful bride with blue or green eyes. WhatsApp +447418004473.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23004130

Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Ahluwalia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmedabad), working with Google- Bangalore. 98150-47979 (Mohali).

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23004382

Match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra 31 yrs, 5'-10", MBA Senior Manager in MNC Gurgaon 30-35 LPA. Employed MBA, CA, Doctor, Lawyer, Banker, Engineer etc. preferred. Caste no bar. Mob: 95018-56868.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23005162

Handsome doing Medical Surgery RUHS Jaipur 27/ 6' seeks Medico. 83607-11187.

JAT SIKH

CL23003883

Jat Sikh boy working as a successful Senior Finance Professional and Investor, 6'-1", 31 years old, born and raised in the UK. Our family is well settled and have their own businesses. We are looking for a Jat Sikh girl aged 24-28 years old with modern and traditional values from a respectable family. Kindly send biodata and recent pictures via WhatsApp on 00447778882363.

JAT SIKH

CL23004153

Seek match for 86 born, Engineer boy, based in USA. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL22124187

Suitable match for US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10'', issueless divorcee. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/ MS (USA). Family well settled in California. [email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL23002874

Jat Sikh USA Citizen Clean Shaven boy of Army officer (Colonel) 1992, 5'-11", Family settled in USA. Share picture and biodata, Email [email protected] Whattsapp 93500-42982, 001-402-704-6241

JAT SIKH

CL23003161

Bride wanted for a Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6'-6" tall, never married, never engaged, born and raised in Europe, highly qualified Software Engineer, slim and fair complex. Girl should be educated, at least 5'-7" tall, willing to settle in Europe. Please contact by WhatsApp on +376366943 with girls photo and biodata.

JAT SIKH

CL23003564

Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'7", Sept 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt Deptt. Rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to [email protected] or whatsapp +61448890500.

JAT SIKH

CL23004973

Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh, 5’-8”, Aug 1983, BBA. Own business in Canada. Visiting India. 43 acres of property (Mohali area). Bureaus excuse. WhatsApp 7009085810.

JAT SIKH

CL23004992

Jat Sikh highly educated family seeks match for cleanshaven Doctor son, MBBS MRCP, March 1988, 5'-10", born & educated in London. Girl must be highly educated with similar Medical background (Medical Doctor/ Dentist etc). Appreciates both cultures and preferably educated abroad. Send photo, biodata E-mail at: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23004097

Suitable match for Khatri handsome boy, 1989 born, 6'-1", M.Tech, Australian PR in process. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968258122.

KHATRI

CL23004473

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 18 lakh p.a. 98883-58305.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23004583

Suitable match for vegetarian, teetotaller, Hindu Khatri boy. B.Tech., 1994 born, 5'-6", working in IT MNC at Noida, 15 Lakhs per annum. Home Town Jalandhar City. 94178-23680.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23004766

Match for handsome Khatri Australian PR, aanshik manglik boy 5'-8", 23.03.1995, 04:46 pm, Ambala, Graduate from Australia. Marriage bureau excuse. 98886-42903.

MANGLIK

CL23003830

Suitable working match for Panchkula based pure vegetarian Teetotaller Manglik Hindu Khatri handsome boy 24.06.1995, 11:22PM Patiala, 6', B.Tech, Software Engineer working in Chandigarh 10 LPA. Contact 8427688739

MISC.

CL23004274

Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:00 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business in Canada. 95019-31235.

NRI

CL22131270

Beautiful well qualified match for Jat Sikh boy, 35, 5'-8", Software Engineer San Francisco, income above US $ 500k. Contact: +12064579230.

NRI

CL23000902

Suitable match for 30 years well settled boy, 5'-4", BE (Electrical Engineering) PEC, Chandigarh. PR Canada. Working as Electrical Engineer in Canada. Earning $ 150k plus. Caste no bar. Contact by Email: [email protected] Or Call/ Msg at: 12048982716.

NRI

CL23001992

1wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL23002793

Well qualified match for Canada PR, Jat Sikh, 26, 6'-2", doing job. Single child. 80548-17364

NRI

CL23003263

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 47, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23003264

Suitable match for USA citizen Lubana Sikh handsome well educated divorcee boy, 38, 5'-7", Business Manager. Seeks qualified, fair, slim girl, height min 5'-4". Upper caste no bar. Contact: 7889173612, Whatsapp: +1-440-974-3933.

NRI

CL23003299

Educated, beautiful, match for handsome Brahmin boy, Canadian Citizen, 29, 5'-9", well settled girl already in Canada preferred. Upper caste welcome. 80594-16617, 98184-92765.

NRI

CL23003309

Match for handsome Hindu Arora boy, 27 Dec. 1992, (Jalandhar), 5'-8", Australian PR, well settled own business store. Girl from Australia or India. Educated preferred. Whatsapp: 9888844614.

NRI

CL23003752

Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23003758

Medico match for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri, Arora 30, 5'-8", fair vegetarian, M.Sc. Nursing boy. Send biodata, pics. WhatsApp: 0061451519786.

NRI

CL23003812

Suitable match for England settled (UK work Visa) Hindu Arora Khatri boy, 5’-11”, 22.01.1986, 3:52 am. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 97811-15284.

NRI

CL23003890

Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 70098-58265

NRI

CL23004247

Harekrishna wanted suitable girl (US settled) for Punjabi Arora boy, issueless divorcee U.S. Green card holder, B.Tech., MS (IT), 27.6.81, 3:25 a.m. Panipat, 5'-7". Caste no bar. 94660-24861. [email protected]

NRI

CL23004369

Wanted Australian PR girl for Australia returned boy divorcee, 38 yrs, 5'-8", no family member in India, intend to settle in Australia. Presently in India to sell property for short-time. Sister settled Australia. Divorcee/widow with issue acceptable. 7009371774, +61-415-802-129.

NRI

CL23005152

Canadian PR, Jat Sikh Dhaliwal, March 1995 born, 5'-8", Convent educated, Chemical Engineer, highly paid job in Canada as an Engineer, wants bride (working as Doctor/ Dentist/ Veterinary Doctor, IT professional, MBA professionals) Only son, sister Doctor. Email: [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23002895

Handsome Rajput Dadwal 25.08.1992, 2:00 a.m. Chandigarh, 6', BCA, contract job in Government department Chandigarh. Parents in U.S.A.. Only son. Well educated tricity working preferred. 94175-44833, 98778-81702.

RAJPUT

CL23003781

Suitable match for Candian immigrant Kashyap Rajput boy, 27 years 5'-9", BE, Civil PGD in Project Management (Canada), working in public sector in Canada, clean shaven Sikh family. Required educated girl living in Canada. Contact:+17787794541, 88729-40555 (Whatsapp).

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23003724

Suitable well educated Sikh girl for B.Tech.IIT ,Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned teetotaler, 28, 5'-11", working MNC as Manager, Gurgaon. Family well settled in Mohali. Contact: 99153-25020.

SAINI

CL23003706

Match for Saini boy, 15.9.95, 5'-9", Merchant Navy officer. Required minimum Graduate, slim girl. Contact: 9855807622.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23003212

Suitable match for handsome Ravidasia Chamar boy 28/5'-7", working Pvt Bank, Chandigarh. Father Manager Govt. Bank. Own house in Chandigarh. Bureau excuse. 88724-47945.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23003584

SM 4 SIKH BOY, 1994 BORN, 5'8'', SDO IN HARYANA GOVT., SEEK EDUCATED & PREFERABLY WORKING GIRL. 9650048707,9599307610

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23003940

SMF Canadian PR clean shaven handsome Mazhbi boy, 5'-10", Dec. 91, Software Engineer, working in Toronto MNC. Seeks beautiful fair Professionally Qualified girl of status family. Boy is visiting Chandigarh on a short stay. Caste no bar. 6280-155-118.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23004852

Ramdasia Sikh 1992, Clerk in Punjab Govt. Department. Preferred Govt. employee. 99143-58038.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23005055

Suitable match for Hindu Ravidasia boy 1997, 5'-6", B.Tech., permanent group-B Govt. employee, 70k monthly salary (preference only regular Govt. employee girl), marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98159-78812.

SIKH

CL23003304

Manglik Mazbi Sikh boy Mech. Engineer, Canada work Permit, born Sept 1996/5'-6". Canada girl preferred. 98555-39433.

SIKH ARORA

CL23003445

Arora Sikh 30+ cut surd fair, 5'-7", B.Tech.,Web Developer, 25 LPA. Own house at Mohali. No demand. 98144-84819.

SIKH ARORA

CL23004092

Suitable match for Sikh Arora boy, 1993, 5'-11", B.Com, Inter CA, Bank job & business. Contact: 8837622950.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23003701

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23004455

Chandigarh status Sikh family seeks upper caste professional alliance for their handsome 6' 1992 born son working in a large high tech European company. what's app 9988871128

SIKH LOBANA

CL23005095

Looking professionally educated, beautiful Lobana Sikh girl for Lobana Sikh boy 1994/ 5'-9", B.Tech, Post graduate in Petroleum from Canada. PR. Working as Engg. in MNC. Bureau excuse. Contact : 94162-49886.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23005054

Suitable match for Tonk Kshatriya handsome boy, 1994, 5'-8", B.Tech., job as Project Leader in MNC at Gurgaon, 22 LPA (Work from home also applicable). Upper caste no bar. Parent's own independent home Mohali. Tricity preferred. Mob: 88376-07064.

WIDOWER

CL23004187

SM for 1973 born, 5'-8", Hindu Khatri, having 17 year son, Permanent Regular Punjab Govt Science Master in Jalandhar. Preferred widow (single) or unmarried having Govt job near Jalandhar. Contact: 9876054243.