Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23003498
Suitable match for handsome Jain boy, 10.08.1992, 9:20 a.m. Rajpura, 5'-9". Working in MNC Noida, 29 LPA package. Have plans to settle in MNC only. Contact: 62844-96016.
AGGARWAL
CL23003918
Working SM4 Mohali based handsome Gupta boy, 5'-11", 13.10.1993, 00:37 am, Panchkula, Deputy Vice President at Bank in Gurgaon, Package 33 Lac. 99144-10472.
AGGARWAL
CL23004655
Mittal boy, 5'-11", 15.07.1994, 12:35 p.m. Hisar, Amazon Hyderabad, 30 LPA. Required educated working/ non-working girl. Simple family preferred. Family settled New Chandigarh. Now working from home. 83606-47880.
ARORA
CL23003864
PM Hindu Arora boy NM veg. Radhsoami, 5'-8", B.Tech. civil,12.02.95, Abohar, 3:25 am, Good income, residing Mohali. 9417329961. Email:[email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23003373
Seeking MBBS match for handsome Brahmin boy, 30, 5'-6", MBBS, working in Govt. Hospital in Himachal. Well educated family settled at Mohali. 89682-90673.
BRAHMIN
CL23003616
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, vegetarian teetotaler, 5'-8", 04.09.1995, B.Tech., MBA, Manager in Bank (Jalandhar). Well settled educated small family. Looking for beautiful well educated preferably working girl. WhatsApp biodata at 094780-04501, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23003775
Suitable match for Brahmin handsome boy, 09.09.1988, 4:00 am, Una (HP), 5'-9", MCA, Assistant Professor reputed college and side business, Jalandhar. Contact: 9781551501.
BRAHMIN
CL23005089
Visiting India, well settled UK born, citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5'-11". Seeking extremely beautiful bride with blue or green eyes. WhatsApp +447418004473.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23004130
Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Ahluwalia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmedabad), working with Google- Bangalore. 98150-47979 (Mohali).
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23004382
Match for Hindu Kashyap Rajput Mehra 31 yrs, 5'-10", MBA Senior Manager in MNC Gurgaon 30-35 LPA. Employed MBA, CA, Doctor, Lawyer, Banker, Engineer etc. preferred. Caste no bar. Mob: 95018-56868.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23005162
Handsome doing Medical Surgery RUHS Jaipur 27/ 6' seeks Medico. 83607-11187.
JAT SIKH
CL23003883
Jat Sikh boy working as a successful Senior Finance Professional and Investor, 6'-1", 31 years old, born and raised in the UK. Our family is well settled and have their own businesses. We are looking for a Jat Sikh girl aged 24-28 years old with modern and traditional values from a respectable family. Kindly send biodata and recent pictures via WhatsApp on 00447778882363.
JAT SIKH
CL23004153
Seek match for 86 born, Engineer boy, based in USA. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL22124187
Suitable match for US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10'', issueless divorcee. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/ MS (USA). Family well settled in California. [email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23002874
Jat Sikh USA Citizen Clean Shaven boy of Army officer (Colonel) 1992, 5'-11", Family settled in USA. Share picture and biodata, Email [email protected] Whattsapp 93500-42982, 001-402-704-6241
JAT SIKH
CL23003161
Bride wanted for a Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6'-6" tall, never married, never engaged, born and raised in Europe, highly qualified Software Engineer, slim and fair complex. Girl should be educated, at least 5'-7" tall, willing to settle in Europe. Please contact by WhatsApp on +376366943 with girls photo and biodata.
JAT SIKH
CL23003564
Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'7", Sept 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt Deptt. Rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to [email protected] or whatsapp +61448890500.
JAT SIKH
CL23004973
Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh, 5’-8”, Aug 1983, BBA. Own business in Canada. Visiting India. 43 acres of property (Mohali area). Bureaus excuse. WhatsApp 7009085810.
JAT SIKH
CL23004992
Jat Sikh highly educated family seeks match for cleanshaven Doctor son, MBBS MRCP, March 1988, 5'-10", born & educated in London. Girl must be highly educated with similar Medical background (Medical Doctor/ Dentist etc). Appreciates both cultures and preferably educated abroad. Send photo, biodata E-mail at: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23004097
Suitable match for Khatri handsome boy, 1989 born, 6'-1", M.Tech, Australian PR in process. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968258122.
KHATRI
CL23004473
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 18 lakh p.a. 98883-58305.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23004583
Suitable match for vegetarian, teetotaller, Hindu Khatri boy. B.Tech., 1994 born, 5'-6", working in IT MNC at Noida, 15 Lakhs per annum. Home Town Jalandhar City. 94178-23680.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23004766
Match for handsome Khatri Australian PR, aanshik manglik boy 5'-8", 23.03.1995, 04:46 pm, Ambala, Graduate from Australia. Marriage bureau excuse. 98886-42903.
MANGLIK
CL23003830
Suitable working match for Panchkula based pure vegetarian Teetotaller Manglik Hindu Khatri handsome boy 24.06.1995, 11:22PM Patiala, 6', B.Tech, Software Engineer working in Chandigarh 10 LPA. Contact 8427688739
MISC.
CL23004274
Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:00 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business in Canada. 95019-31235.
NRI
CL22131270
Beautiful well qualified match for Jat Sikh boy, 35, 5'-8", Software Engineer San Francisco, income above US $ 500k. Contact: +12064579230.
NRI
CL23000902
Suitable match for 30 years well settled boy, 5'-4", BE (Electrical Engineering) PEC, Chandigarh. PR Canada. Working as Electrical Engineer in Canada. Earning $ 150k plus. Caste no bar. Contact by Email: [email protected] Or Call/ Msg at: 12048982716.
NRI
CL23001992
1wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL23002793
Well qualified match for Canada PR, Jat Sikh, 26, 6'-2", doing job. Single child. 80548-17364
NRI
CL23003263
Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 47, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23003264
Suitable match for USA citizen Lubana Sikh handsome well educated divorcee boy, 38, 5'-7", Business Manager. Seeks qualified, fair, slim girl, height min 5'-4". Upper caste no bar. Contact: 7889173612, Whatsapp: +1-440-974-3933.
NRI
CL23003299
Educated, beautiful, match for handsome Brahmin boy, Canadian Citizen, 29, 5'-9", well settled girl already in Canada preferred. Upper caste welcome. 80594-16617, 98184-92765.
NRI
CL23003309
Match for handsome Hindu Arora boy, 27 Dec. 1992, (Jalandhar), 5'-8", Australian PR, well settled own business store. Girl from Australia or India. Educated preferred. Whatsapp: 9888844614.
NRI
CL23003752
Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23003758
Medico match for Australian citizen Hindu Khatri, Arora 30, 5'-8", fair vegetarian, M.Sc. Nursing boy. Send biodata, pics. WhatsApp: 0061451519786.
NRI
CL23003812
Suitable match for England settled (UK work Visa) Hindu Arora Khatri boy, 5’-11”, 22.01.1986, 3:52 am. Family settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 97811-15284.
NRI
CL23003890
Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 70098-58265
NRI
CL23004247
Harekrishna wanted suitable girl (US settled) for Punjabi Arora boy, issueless divorcee U.S. Green card holder, B.Tech., MS (IT), 27.6.81, 3:25 a.m. Panipat, 5'-7". Caste no bar. 94660-24861. [email protected]
NRI
CL23004369
Wanted Australian PR girl for Australia returned boy divorcee, 38 yrs, 5'-8", no family member in India, intend to settle in Australia. Presently in India to sell property for short-time. Sister settled Australia. Divorcee/widow with issue acceptable. 7009371774, +61-415-802-129.
NRI
CL23005152
Canadian PR, Jat Sikh Dhaliwal, March 1995 born, 5'-8", Convent educated, Chemical Engineer, highly paid job in Canada as an Engineer, wants bride (working as Doctor/ Dentist/ Veterinary Doctor, IT professional, MBA professionals) Only son, sister Doctor. Email: [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL23002895
Handsome Rajput Dadwal 25.08.1992, 2:00 a.m. Chandigarh, 6', BCA, contract job in Government department Chandigarh. Parents in U.S.A.. Only son. Well educated tricity working preferred. 94175-44833, 98778-81702.
RAJPUT
CL23003781
Suitable match for Candian immigrant Kashyap Rajput boy, 27 years 5'-9", BE, Civil PGD in Project Management (Canada), working in public sector in Canada, clean shaven Sikh family. Required educated girl living in Canada. Contact:+17787794541, 88729-40555 (Whatsapp).
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23003724
Suitable well educated Sikh girl for B.Tech.IIT ,Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned teetotaler, 28, 5'-11", working MNC as Manager, Gurgaon. Family well settled in Mohali. Contact: 99153-25020.
SAINI
CL23003706
Match for Saini boy, 15.9.95, 5'-9", Merchant Navy officer. Required minimum Graduate, slim girl. Contact: 9855807622.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23003212
Suitable match for handsome Ravidasia Chamar boy 28/5'-7", working Pvt Bank, Chandigarh. Father Manager Govt. Bank. Own house in Chandigarh. Bureau excuse. 88724-47945.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23003584
SM 4 SIKH BOY, 1994 BORN, 5'8'', SDO IN HARYANA GOVT., SEEK EDUCATED & PREFERABLY WORKING GIRL. 9650048707,9599307610
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23003940
SMF Canadian PR clean shaven handsome Mazhbi boy, 5'-10", Dec. 91, Software Engineer, working in Toronto MNC. Seeks beautiful fair Professionally Qualified girl of status family. Boy is visiting Chandigarh on a short stay. Caste no bar. 6280-155-118.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23004852
Ramdasia Sikh 1992, Clerk in Punjab Govt. Department. Preferred Govt. employee. 99143-58038.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23005055
Suitable match for Hindu Ravidasia boy 1997, 5'-6", B.Tech., permanent group-B Govt. employee, 70k monthly salary (preference only regular Govt. employee girl), marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98159-78812.
SIKH
CL23003304
Manglik Mazbi Sikh boy Mech. Engineer, Canada work Permit, born Sept 1996/5'-6". Canada girl preferred. 98555-39433.
SIKH ARORA
CL23003445
Arora Sikh 30+ cut surd fair, 5'-7", B.Tech.,Web Developer, 25 LPA. Own house at Mohali. No demand. 98144-84819.
SIKH ARORA
CL23004092
Suitable match for Sikh Arora boy, 1993, 5'-11", B.Com, Inter CA, Bank job & business. Contact: 8837622950.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23003701
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23004455
Chandigarh status Sikh family seeks upper caste professional alliance for their handsome 6' 1992 born son working in a large high tech European company. what's app 9988871128
SIKH LOBANA
CL23005095
Looking professionally educated, beautiful Lobana Sikh girl for Lobana Sikh boy 1994/ 5'-9", B.Tech, Post graduate in Petroleum from Canada. PR. Working as Engg. in MNC. Bureau excuse. Contact : 94162-49886.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23005054
Suitable match for Tonk Kshatriya handsome boy, 1994, 5'-8", B.Tech., job as Project Leader in MNC at Gurgaon, 22 LPA (Work from home also applicable). Upper caste no bar. Parent's own independent home Mohali. Tricity preferred. Mob: 88376-07064.
WIDOWER
CL23004187
SM for 1973 born, 5'-8", Hindu Khatri, having 17 year son, Permanent Regular Punjab Govt Science Master in Jalandhar. Preferred widow (single) or unmarried having Govt job near Jalandhar. Contact: 9876054243.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...