Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23005722
Professionally qualified match for Handsome Singhal boy, 5'-6", 26.01.1997, MBA. Working MNC, Chandigarh. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98150-86780.
AGGARWAL
CL23006111
Required beautiful educated working/ non-working girl for very handsome Garg boy, 5'-8", 03.03.1993, 05:45 p.m. Dabwali (Distt. Sirsa, Haryana), belongs to well settled business family. Contact: 91388-11118, 93168-94427.
AGGARWAL
CL23006399
Match for 5'-11", 1991 born Gupta boy LLB Inter CA perusing final. Father CA in practice, White spot (Small) on leg & elbow. Caste no bar. 94160-28697.
BRAHMIN
CL22129617
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 32, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 86093-10037, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23005723
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome PR Canada boy, 13 Aug. 1992, 9.30 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-8", M.Pharma. Preferred well qualified girl in India or Canada. Call/whatsapp: 9041458088.
BRAHMIN
CL23005733
Brahmin tall handsome boy TR in Australia, 08.10.1995, 6'-2", B.Tech Data Analysts, PR in progress looking for smart well educated girl. 89883-44170.
BRAHMIN
CL23006055
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy B.Tech, (CSE) Software Engineer. 8 LPA, working in IT Company. 5'-11½", 06.11.1985, 10:30 pm, Jalandhar. Working girl preferred. 9815275137, 9914684273.
BRAHMIN
CL23006321
Visiting India, UK born/ citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5 ft. 11, seeking extremely beautiful bride with Blue or Green Eyes. WhatsApp: +447418004473.
BRAHMIN
CL23006375
Wanted suitable professionally employed tall beautiful girl for handsome Himachali Una Saraswat vegetarian Brahmin Vashisht gotra boy, 30.12.1992, 12:40 p.m. Una (H.P.), 6'-2", B.Tech. C.S.E., working MNC Noida, 12 LPA. Upper caste welcome. Father retired Government Doctor. Mother housewife. Two sisters married well settled. 94184-54302, 70185-91058.
BRAHMIN
CL23006377
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy, 19.10.1995, 8.22 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-6", presently in Canada on work visa. Parents Govt officers. Brother Professor married. Contact: 9877396046.
BRAHMIN
CL23006561
Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL23007674
Punjabi Saraswat Bramhin Veg boy B.Tech, 3 Feb. 1991, , Chandigarh, 5'-5'',Private Comp. job, Medium family. Mobile 9888611428.
DIVORCEE
CL23006436
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, Time 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. Contact. 98153-72075.
DIVORCEE
CL23006570
Suitable match for Saini boy (Sikh Family), Nov 83 born, 5’-11”, Masters in Engineering. Australian Citizen, self employed. Issueless divorced, Caste no bar, Chandigarh based family, marriage bureau please excuse . Contact 62841-45318.
DIVORCEE
CL23006577
Suitable Match for Khatri issueless handsome divorcee boy, short marriage 1978 /5'-9", MBA/ Sr. HR Manager in Banglore seeks issueless well qualified Sanskari match. Upper caste welcome. 94174-07117, 94654-61236.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23006129
Sikh Khatri / Jat Sikh match for MDS teetotalar boy, 1992, 5'-9", Senior Resident in Dental College & doing Consultancy in tricity. Younger sister doing MD. Landlord Sodhi family owns 35 Acres. Whatsapp: 9878007010.
JAT SIKH
CL23003883
Jat Sikh boy working as a successful Senior Finance Professional and Investor, 6'-1", 31 years old, born and raised in the UK. Our family is well settled and have their own businesses. We are looking for a Jat Sikh girl aged 24-28 years old with modern and traditional values from a respectable family. Kindly send biodata and recent pictures via WhatsApp on 00447778882363.
JAT SIKH
CL23003161
Bride wanted for a Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6'-6" tall, never married, never engaged, born and raised in Europe, highly qualified Software Engineer, slim and fair complex. Girl should be educated, at least 5'-7" tall, willing to settle in Europe. Please contact by WhatsApp on +376366943 with girls photo and biodata.
JAT SIKH
CL23005651
Suitable match for Australian Jat Sikh boy, 1997, 5'-10'', Civil Engineer. M bureau excuse. Send photo, biodata to email [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23005678
Jatt Sikh high status family seeking PQM for their son, 87 born, 6', B.Tech. + MBA, Senior Manager in IT MNC, Bangalore. Family owns rural and urban property. Respond with biodata & photo at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23005897
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for my son handsome B.Com Professional, August 86, 6'-2". Newzealand Citizen, established own business. Preferred Newzealand/Australian. Whatsapp: 0064210455295.
JAT SIKH
CL23006548
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Doctor 26/ 6'-1" working with NHS in UK, father retired Army Officer. 89688-77844.
JAT SIKH
CL23006560
PQM for clean shaven Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy 35 yrs, 5'-8", MBA ND, only child, Govt. Bank Manager, father retd. Class-I Officer. Send recent pics & biodata at Whatsapp: 94785-33188.
JAT SIKH
CL23006632
Jatt Sikh, educated, US citizen, 1984, seeks bride with family values, preferably from US/Canada; divorced after short marriage. Caste no bar. Email : [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23006689
Professionally established Jat Sikh family in Canada seeks suitable professional beautiful match for handsome cultured turbaned boy 1992 born, 5'-11", Graduate in Nautical Science permanent resident of Canada working as Business Development Manager. Please share photo, biodata at [email protected] or WhatsApp at +16043683211.
JAT SIKH
CL23007197
Suitable match for divorced boy, 1978/ 5'-11", B.Com., MBA, vegetarian, non-drinker, working in MNC. 78142-11695, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23007550
Jat Sikh highly educated family seeks match for cleanshaven Doctor son, MBBS MRCP, March 1988, 5'-10", born & educated in London. Girl must be highly educated and professionally qualified. Appreciates both cultures and preferably educated abroad. Send photo, biodata email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23005657
Suitable Match for 28 yrs 5'3" Handsome Engineer Well Settled Businessman Punjabi Khatri Affluent Industrialist Family of Ambala, Contact - 8607777501
KHATRI
CL23005190
Qualified match for Anshik Manglik Khatri handsome boy, 5'-8", Nov.1992, B.Tech. Working as Manager, MNC. Tricity employed girl preferred. Contact: 79865-93790.
KHATRI
CL23005861
Suitable match for Chandigarh based vegetarian Manglik boy 7.7.1992, 9:16 pm, Patiala, B.Tech., working in Infosys Chandigarh, package 14 Lakh. Contact: 97813-55067.
KHATRI
CL23006027
Suitable girl age between 30-35 for very handsome, Software Engineer, Hindu Khatri Walia, 39, Non-manglik, 186 cm, working as Senior Manager in IT company Singapore. Preferred Kundli. Mob: 7696328959, 7009469247.
KHATRI
CL23007134
Suitable match for Canada PR Khatri boy, 23.8.99, 6.37 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7009622682.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23006173
Arora boy 24.07.1990/5'-8", M.Sc., B.Ed., Govt job, Chandigarh. Preference Govt. job girl. 70092-12426.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23006252
Suitable match for Khatri boy, 30.9.1993/ 5'-11", MBA, B.Tech., working in MNC, Gurugram. Jalandhar based family, well educated working girl preferred. Contact: 94631-85556.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23006572
Suitable Match for Handsome Khatri Arora Boy 5’-10”, 11-12-1991, 05:58 PM, Saharanpur. BBA, Own Business & Family Settled Panchkula. 7973179619
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23007617
Professionally qualified beautiful match for fair Khatri Anshik manglik boy 13.01.1993, 03:29 am, Ambala, 5'-7", B.Tech, Working Banglore, 40 lac. Upper caste welcome. 94164-46792.
NRI
CL23006683
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. Prefer girl from Australia, New Zealand. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] , No marriage bureau.
NRI
CL23007545
Australian PR Ramdasia cutsurd Sikh boy, 1994, 5'-7", B.Tech, M.Tech, Mechanical Engineer, specialization in Robotics. Seeking beautiful PR or work permit. Caste no bar. 62800-91513.
NRI
CL22129224
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Management Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, respond on WhatsApp: +447886328845.
NRI
CL23005479
Beautiful, educated girl for Graduate boy, 32 years, 5'-7", PR & well settled in Australia. Elder brother also in Australia with his family. Father retired from Govt service and mother house wife. (Gotra Jassal/Virdi). Please contact: 8146720080.
NRI
CL23005933
Canadian PR Rajput boy Chandigarh based B.Tech PGD's, Networking Web Developer, 1993, 5'-9", working Toronto, girl from Toronto Engineer/ Medico preferred. Caste no bar. Contact: 98724-03544.
NRI
CL23006015
Cleanshaved boy, 25, 6', Canada PR, wants qualified girl on work permit or PR holder of Canada/USA. Father, mother bank employees, settled at Ludhiana. Caste no bar. 98141-28223, 98789-25302
NRI
CL23006032
Suitable qualified match for Arora Sikh Canadian PR handsome boy, 30, 5'-8", MBA, employed reputed company. Contact: 8360029603.
NRI
CL23006064
Suitable match for Jatt Gursikh boy (minor mentally week), 29/ 5'-7", Urban property. Brother and sister well settled in Australia. Preference to Australia PR girl. Girl with minor disability can also contact. 94785-34961.
NRI
CL23006222
Suitable match for Canadian Citizen boy, 5'-8", born and raised in Punjab Hindu Khatri DoB 12 March 1992, prefer well educated slim and fair girl. Call/ WhatsApp on +1-64791-40179, +1-64768-78860.
NRI
CL23006518
Canadian citizen Saini Sikh boy, 31.05.1991 Mechanical Engineer settled in Hamilton Ontario, height 5'-8", fair, slim, own house and car. Looking for a beautiful educated girl in Canada. Caste no bar. +9199719-22648, +1(416)400-7852.
NRI
CL23006595
Canadian Sharma Boy,1995,5'10",Edu-Business Adm,Caste NoBar,Contact Whatsup +14038912510
NRI
CL23006604
Sikh Doctor 38, 168, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship working in NYCity. Divorced, 4 yrs old daughter with mother in NH. Contact +16033069973
NRI
CL23006605
Suitable match for Vegetarian Aggarwal boy, 5'-9", 23.7.1989, B.Tech. Working as Engineer in Edmonton, Canada. Well settled educated small family. Looking for beautiful well educated girl willing to move to Edmonton. WhatsApp biodata at 98761-00616, Call +1-825-439-9889
NRI
CL23006607
Match For Hindu Khatriboy Feb1994 5'10" CanadaPR Working inMNC at Ottawa Preference inCanada 9781921808
NRI
CL23006708
PQM for 5'-10" Dec. 89 Born, Canada PR Khatri boy B.Tech/ MBA, Working MNC Toronto. Bureau excuse. 96467-00160.
NRI
CL23006803
Medico match for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri/Arora 30, 5'8", fair vegetarian, M.Sc Nursing boy. Send biodata, pics. Whatsapp: 0061451519786
NRI
CL23006991
Hindu Sood Khatri USA Citizen Issueless divorcee boy 26.10.1983, 5’-10”. Computer Diploma holder. All family USA Citizen. Seeks educated beautiful girl. Early marriage, No dowry. Marriage bureau excuse. Send Biodata Whatsapp: 9914429824.
NRI
CL23007360
SC Ravidasia boy, 34, 5'-9", Canadian PR, bank officer, divorced few days. Looking for unmarried, well educated girl. 9478446684.
RAJPUT
CL23005884
27Y, 5'7" Vegetarian Gursikh boy (Rathor), Canadian Citizen, and Software Developer in Ottawa, Canada, is seeking a suitable Rajput/upper-caste match in India/Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: +919780081490
RAJPUT
CL23007187
Canada PR Goldsmith boy 29, 5'-9", required Canada PR/ work permit girl, well qualified girl considerable from Punjab (India). 95177-06100.
RAJPUT
CL23007212
Suitable match for Swarankar boy 28.3.95, 7:45 pm, Amritsar, 5'-6", +2 Non-Medical (Radhasoami family), own Gold business. Bureau excuse. 95011-30453.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23006165
Canadian PR Manglik Ravidasia boy, M.Tech, 23-02-1991, 5'-5", looking for Manglik Ravidasia girl, Preferably working in IT industry or have done B.Tech, Canada PR/work permit. Contact: 9872541524.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23006168
Match for Ravidasia boy, 30, 5'-6", B.Sc. Merchant Navy officer. Require well educated, beautiful girl, Near Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur. 9872541524.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23006829
Proposals are invited for a very sober and gentle 95 born, 6'-4" tall Ramdasia Sikh Merchant Navy boy. Father PCS Officer. Contact 94175-40040.
SIKH
CL23005178
Match for 1991 born 6 ft. height, Germany settled boy. Mohali well settled family. Contact: 78372-50166.
SIKH
CL23005322
Qualified / beautiful homely match for Amritdhari Ramdasia 1976/ 6', PR Canada. Early marriage.Beautiful educated girl preferred. 82890-07235, 89685-60322. Send pictures / biodata. Email:[email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL23005820
Suitable qualified match for Gursikh Bhatia handsome boy, July 92, 5'-8", M.Tech from India, PG in Quality Control in Canada, presently on work permit. Parents Delhi settled. Contact: 9810310047, 9910970888.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23006163
Sikh Khatri boy, 01.08.1996, 5'-9", Deputy Manager HDFC bank. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl. Contact: 9877781819.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23007395
Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy turbaned and non-drinker Canadian Citizen, August 1992, 5'-9", B.Tech. in India, MS in Canada, working as a Data Architect in a big reputed company, earning a high salary. Seeking an educated match. WhatsApp 97208-32727, 63978-22286.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23005676
PQM for 32, 5'10", B.Tech, Canada based NDNT boy, working with MNC, handsome salary. Residential Agricultural properties. No dowry 7973702266
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23005926
Arora Sikh smart boy, 28 years,6'-2",BCA. Own kothi, showroom. Mohali well settled family. Tricity preferred. Contact:7340706708.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23005327
SM for handsome Sikh Tonk-Kshatriya clean-shaved boy 24/5'9". Canda PR, working as CNC Machinist. Contact on Whatsapp: +16473253629. Pref. girl in Canada
