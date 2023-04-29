Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23007916

PQM for Boy Mar 1992/5'10" BTech 12 LPA Job Ludhiana 9417079663

AGGARWAL

CL23008493

Professionally qualified working match for Bindlish boy 28 Aug 1992, 07:05 pm, Tohana, 6'. MNC, Bangalore. 31 lac. Upper caste welcome. 97298-75570 (Ambala).

AHLUWALIA

CL23010035

Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1994, 5'-11.5", Canadian citizen, Marketing Manager in MNC in Toronto, well establish status family. Seeking professional, pretty and compatible girl. WhatsApp-9815034745

AHLUWALIA

CL23010181

Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1994, 5'-11.5", Canadian citizen, Marketing Manager in MNC in Toronto, well establish status family. Seeking professional, pretty and compatible girl. WhatsApp: 98150-34745.

ARORA

CL23008496

Suitable match for commerce graduate Arora boy 5'-9'', 16.12.94, 7.10.pm, Delhi, own SMCG Business, Income in high five figures, Only Son, Two Sister elder married in US, Younger married in Delhi, Own property in Delhi. Girl main consideration, Early marriage. Contact 98767-55681.

BRAHMIN

CL23009627

For H`SOMO Qualified Punjabi Saraswat Bramin, Gotra Kanav, 5'-6", October 94 , fair boy from Delhi presently working in 5 star Hotel in Dubai. WhatsApp No.+971504940819,+971504665341

BRAHMIN

CL22129617

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 32, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 86093-10037, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23008455

Suitable match for New Zealand PR Brahmin (Bhardwaj) boy, 2.11.89, 5:45 am, Batala, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Business Management. Employed reputed company. Family settled Jalandhar. Preference IT line. WhatsApp: 78141-50621.

BRAHMIN

CL23008684

Suitable match for Newzealand PR Brahmin handsome boy 1991/6', M.Tech. Early marriage. Currently at Punjab. Having Agriculture and Urban property Kharar. 98144-10086, 95019-66086.

BRAHMIN

CL23009611

Brahmin boy, 4.4.1990, 12:00 am, Jalandhar, BBA, 5'-8", Well settled business. Preferred educated girl. 9888800404, 9915181717.

BRAHMIN

CL23009639

Aanshik Manglik Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, July 1984, Chandigarh born, never married, 5'-9", slim (looks younger) vegetarian, teetotaller, BE, MS (USA), working H1B Visa California. Green card in process. Seeks suitable USA match or willing to relocate. Upper caste welcome. Send horoscope, biodata. [email protected] WhatsApp: 81461-95255.

BRAHMIN

CL23009763

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, handsome package. Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9463776202, 9417389202.

DIVORCEE

CL23009932

Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years/ 5'-11", B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee (Short period) Australian Citizen, fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23009629

Smart Handsome 6'-1'' 32 years Working Engineer boy from Status Hindu Family Seeks Tall Educated family oriented girl Caste no bar Contact/WhatsApp 9878984001

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23009745

Suitable tall match for US Sikh doctor, 31, 6'-1", clean-shave, very handsome, working at H1B visa. No bars. Visiting India shortly. Whatsapp Number: +91-9780396008.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL23009799

Gursikh girl with values for 45/6", Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23010197

PQ match for turbaned Jatt Sikh boy, 5'-11", Dec. 84. B.Engg own Pvt. Engg. business. Mohali based professional family, Father Retd. Chief Engg. WhatsApp/Call: 99711-28470.

JAT SIKH

CL23008068

Jatt Sikh 29,6?3?,Govt college Assistant professor(Regular),10 Acre Agricultural Land ,seeking for beautiful and educated girl , Malwa prefered . Mob: 9814642061

JAT SIKH

CL23009618

Jat Sikh boy, Canada, 30, 5'-3", B.Tech (Civil Engineering), handsome, amicable personality. Seeking qualified and beautiful match (Doaba and Canada preferred). Boy presently in India. Contact: 9041166367.

JAT SIKH

CL23000455

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23003161

Bride wanted for a Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6'-6" tall, never married, never engaged, born and raised in Europe, highly qualified Software Engineer, slim and fair complex. Girl should be educated, at least 5'-7" tall, willing to settle in Europe. Please contact by WhatsApp on +376366943 with girls photo and biodata.

JAT SIKH

CL23005651

Suitable match for Australian Jat Sikh boy, 1997, 5'-10'', Civil Engineer. M bureau excuse. Send photo, biodata to email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23008511

Match for Jat Sikh manglik boy (Samra), 29, 5'-10½" Australia (491 Visa) B.Tech. ECE MITCS Chandigarh born. Preferred fair, tall Nursing Medical field, height 5'-7", age 24-25 years. Mobile: +91-98788-68958. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23008972

Jat Sikh Gill Boy 1993 / 6’-2”, Canada PR Power Engineer Job, own house, 40 Acre land, two brothers, Urban property, reputed family required educated, tall, slim girl. Amritsar, Marriage Bureau excuse, 87288-05202

JAT SIKH

CL23009285

Jatt Sikh, educated, US citizen, 1984, seeks bride with family values, preferably from US/Canada; divorced after short marriage. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23009757

Sikh Engineer teetotaller boy, 29, 6', CEO in MNC, Mohali. Father and Mother Pb. Govt. Officers. Caste no bar. 84274-90102.

JAT SIKH

CL23009880

Jat Sikh cutsurd boy, Nov.1994, 5'-8", +2, Dubai returned, willing to settle in Canada. 2½ acre land, kothi. Well settled family. Canada PR girl preferred. 96466-19818.

JAT SIKH

CL23010140

Suitable match for a 5'-11'' tall, Handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1992 born, B,Tech from PEC, Chandigarh, PR OF Canada. Proposal solicited from NRI or Indian Jat Sikh Family. Mobile 73475-15191. Whatsapp only.

JAT SIKH

CL23010215

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 41, 5'-8", never married, B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager US Company, well settled, US EAD, currently in India. WhatsApp: +1-64726-95282.

KAMBOJ

CL23008808

Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com., doing business, 13 Lakh per annum, divorced after a month. No demand. Caste no bar. 94170-01155.

KAMBOJ

CL23009088

Kamboj Sikh Boy,1997, 5'-11", M.Tech., Govt. job in Chandigarh,Own house in Chandigarh. Preferred, professionally qualified beautiful Sikh Girl employed in Tricity. WhatsApp Mobile 79736-23503.

KHATRI

CL23009144

Professionally Qualified, Beautiful match for Handsome Khatri boy DOB 14.12.1983, 6.40 pm, Ludhiana/ 6', Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court, Father Sr. Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh, Own House in posh locality in Chandigarh, No dowry/ demand. Contact 94170-46564.

KHATRI

CL23009180

Professionally qualified match for non Manglik Hindu Khatri September 1992, 6’, handsome Engineer boy, MS from USA, working in top company of USA on H1B. Parents retired Class-I officers, settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 96461-38391, 96461-38392

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23007870

Professionally qualified match for Arora boy, CA, working Bangalore, 18.3.1991, 11.40 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9". Contact: 9501224085.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23008927

Anshik Manglik (Radhasoami) boy, 20.12.93, 8.10 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", MBA, well settled business. Contact: 9888486465.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23008953

Looking suitable match for Doctor Hindu Chopra Khatri Radhasoami boy, 5'-10", 8th November 1992, Nakodar born, BHMS, FMC, running own Homeopathic clinic at Banga. Contact: 94631-86330.

MISC.

CL23008460

Himachali Choudhary/Grith boy, 1991, 5'-9", B.Tech, PGD, working as Marine Engineer in Merchant Navy. 9915855564, 8729065769.

MISC.

CL23009491

Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:00 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business in Canada. 95019-31235.

NRI

CL23006683

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. Prefer girl from Australia, New Zealand. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] , No marriage bureau.

NRI

CL23008418

Canadian Citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 32/5'-11", BTech Electronics, MBA FMS Delhi, Non-drinker, Non-smoker, Senior Analyst Canada Bank. High status family. WhatsApp Profile, Horoscope, Photographs 9417862453. Upper caste no bar. Bureau Excuse.

NRI

CL22129368

Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]

NRI

CL23001992

1wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639

NRI

CL23003940

SMF Canadian PR clean shaven handsome Mazhbi boy, 5'-10", Dec. 91, Software Engineer, working in Toronto MNC. Seeks beautiful fair Professionally Qualified girl of status family. Boy is visiting Chandigarh on a short stay. Caste no bar. 6280-155-118.

NRI

CL23008218

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 1993, 5'-3". Civil Engg (study visa Canada). Father retired Gazetted officer, mother Govt. school Lecturer. Preferred PR Canadian girl. 9464019189.

NRI

CL23008540

SM for handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy March 1996/ 6', B.Tech., M Engg. (Ottawa Uni) Canadian PR working in American Software Company Ontario preference Engineer/ CA/ MBBS, marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 98148-57865.

NRI

CL23009209

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada. Working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Caste no bar. 099887-14788. [email protected]

NRI

CL23009289

Hindu boy, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech/MBA, 2 years higher studies in Canada, PR applied. Seeking PR girl with medical profession. Caste no bar. [email protected]

NRI

CL23009451

Seeking educated bride for well qualified handsome Chadha boy, 86 born, 5’-11”, NewZealand citizen, self employed. Respond with biodata, photo. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp +64212443432

NRI

CL23009466

Qualified employed PR match for Gaur Brahmin boy 32, 5'-9", Masters, PR, MNC. Preferred around Toronto, Canada. WhatsApp: 97801-01038.

NRI

CL23009526

Suitable preferably IIT/ veterinarian match for Canada PR, B.Tech. CSE, 30 years, educated and well settled SC-Adharmi vegetarian boy. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 97801-55645.

NRI

CL23009530

Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Saini handsome 39, 5'-10", Bank Executive in Australia, Issueless divorcee, Highly educated, Upper middle class family. Upper caste no bar, Boy coming to India in June, Simple marriage. 98961-43911.

NRI

CL23009654

Medico match for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri/Arora 30, 5'8", fair vegetarian, M.Sc Nursing boy. Send biodata, pics. Whatsapp: 0061451519786

NRI

CL23009734

SM for Australia based Aggarwal boy, 1983, 5'-9", we are looking for a educated smart girl for our son. Boy is working in Pvt. company in Melbourne. +91 99158-92880, +61-481335103.

RAJPUT

CL23008263

Professionally qualified match for Rajput boy, 23.08.1994, 10:00 a.m., Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Tech. MBA 24 lakhs. Well settled Mohali based family. Upper caste welcome. 94635-34576.

RAJPUT

CL23008495

Chandigarh based Rajput boy 21 Dec 1990/ 5'-11", working in Govt sector as Photographer and own Business. Seeks matchable working girl, Cast no bar. Mobile 98141-12954.

RAJPUT

CL23009723

Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy, 5’-6”, 21.8.88, 01:05 pm Una, B.Tech, working in New Zealand. Preferred working girl. Contact: 78371-42636, 82849-23626.

RAJPUT

CL23010201

SM4 H'some Rajput issue less divorcee 35, 175 cm B.Tech, rental income, own house. Contact: 96500-66460. [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23008571

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, divorced, 5'-7", 1983 born. Retired from Air-Force now working in corporate sector. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob: 9915068118.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23009921

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.

SAINI

CL23009744

Professionally qualified match sought for smart Saini boy, 5'-9", A B.Tech. Graduated, he is a Software Engineer at Meta, London, with an impressive 8-Digit salary. He comes from a well settled, respectable family in Chandigarh. Mother +91-98550-43398.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23008999

Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Private job. Salary 14.5 Lacs. Preference near Tricity. Mobile 95550-84094.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23009056

Manglik Mazbi Sikh vegetarian boy, Sept. 1996/5'-6", Mech. Engineer. Canada work permit. 98555-39433.

SIKH

CL23009207

Nai Sikh, Canada PR, Handsome Turban Boy, 1993/ 6', Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts:9855264620, 9465134808

SIKH

CL23009306

Match for professionally qualified Australian PR, Saini Sikh turbaned handsome Boy 1994/5’-5”, Professional job, Perth. Marriage Bureau excuse. WhatsApp Biodata, Photo at +919464836300

SIKH KHATRI

CL23008950

SM4 fair well built non-drinker 92 born, 5'-11", B.Tech. MBA posted as Bank officer in Govt. Bank near Ludhiana. Parents retired, settled family in Distt. Mohali. 99141-14439, 98159-14439.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23008152

Match for smart Arora Sikh 1985, 6’, Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, 1.55 Lakh p.m. Parents settled Chandigarh. 98152-89455.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23009801

Gursikh Khatri boy, businessman, vegetarian, few days divorcee, November 1988, 5'-6". Required qualified unmarried girl. 8360654141.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23008207

Wanted beautiful match for Tonk-Kashatriya Australian boy, born Nov. 1991, 5'-6", M.Tech. (Mech. Engg.). Govt job in Sydney. Waiting for PR (applied). Preferred Australian PR/work permit/B.Sc. Nursing/Master's in IT. Send biodata, latest pics. Marriage bureau excuse. Only whatsapp: 62831-40082

WIDOWER

CL23009967

SM for 1973 born, 5'-8", Hindu Khatri, having 17 year old son, Punjab Govt teacher, permanent regular job in Jalandhar. Preferred Govt employee, widow, unmarried. Caste no bar. 9876054243.