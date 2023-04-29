Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23007916
PQM for Boy Mar 1992/5'10" BTech 12 LPA Job Ludhiana 9417079663
AGGARWAL
CL23008493
Professionally qualified working match for Bindlish boy 28 Aug 1992, 07:05 pm, Tohana, 6'. MNC, Bangalore. 31 lac. Upper caste welcome. 97298-75570 (Ambala).
AHLUWALIA
CL23010035
Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1994, 5'-11.5", Canadian citizen, Marketing Manager in MNC in Toronto, well establish status family. Seeking professional, pretty and compatible girl. WhatsApp-9815034745
AHLUWALIA
CL23010181
Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1994, 5'-11.5", Canadian citizen, Marketing Manager in MNC in Toronto, well establish status family. Seeking professional, pretty and compatible girl. WhatsApp: 98150-34745.
ARORA
CL23008496
Suitable match for commerce graduate Arora boy 5'-9'', 16.12.94, 7.10.pm, Delhi, own SMCG Business, Income in high five figures, Only Son, Two Sister elder married in US, Younger married in Delhi, Own property in Delhi. Girl main consideration, Early marriage. Contact 98767-55681.
BRAHMIN
CL23009627
For H`SOMO Qualified Punjabi Saraswat Bramin, Gotra Kanav, 5'-6", October 94 , fair boy from Delhi presently working in 5 star Hotel in Dubai. WhatsApp No.+971504940819,+971504665341
BRAHMIN
CL22129617
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 32, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 86093-10037, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23008455
Suitable match for New Zealand PR Brahmin (Bhardwaj) boy, 2.11.89, 5:45 am, Batala, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Business Management. Employed reputed company. Family settled Jalandhar. Preference IT line. WhatsApp: 78141-50621.
BRAHMIN
CL23008684
Suitable match for Newzealand PR Brahmin handsome boy 1991/6', M.Tech. Early marriage. Currently at Punjab. Having Agriculture and Urban property Kharar. 98144-10086, 95019-66086.
BRAHMIN
CL23009611
Brahmin boy, 4.4.1990, 12:00 am, Jalandhar, BBA, 5'-8", Well settled business. Preferred educated girl. 9888800404, 9915181717.
BRAHMIN
CL23009639
Aanshik Manglik Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, July 1984, Chandigarh born, never married, 5'-9", slim (looks younger) vegetarian, teetotaller, BE, MS (USA), working H1B Visa California. Green card in process. Seeks suitable USA match or willing to relocate. Upper caste welcome. Send horoscope, biodata. [email protected] WhatsApp: 81461-95255.
BRAHMIN
CL23009763
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, handsome package. Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9463776202, 9417389202.
DIVORCEE
CL23009932
Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years/ 5'-11", B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee (Short period) Australian Citizen, fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23009629
Smart Handsome 6'-1'' 32 years Working Engineer boy from Status Hindu Family Seeks Tall Educated family oriented girl Caste no bar Contact/WhatsApp 9878984001
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23009745
Suitable tall match for US Sikh doctor, 31, 6'-1", clean-shave, very handsome, working at H1B visa. No bars. Visiting India shortly. Whatsapp Number: +91-9780396008.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23009799
Gursikh girl with values for 45/6", Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23010197
PQ match for turbaned Jatt Sikh boy, 5'-11", Dec. 84. B.Engg own Pvt. Engg. business. Mohali based professional family, Father Retd. Chief Engg. WhatsApp/Call: 99711-28470.
JAT SIKH
CL23008068
Jatt Sikh 29,6?3?,Govt college Assistant professor(Regular),10 Acre Agricultural Land ,seeking for beautiful and educated girl , Malwa prefered . Mob: 9814642061
JAT SIKH
CL23009618
Jat Sikh boy, Canada, 30, 5'-3", B.Tech (Civil Engineering), handsome, amicable personality. Seeking qualified and beautiful match (Doaba and Canada preferred). Boy presently in India. Contact: 9041166367.
JAT SIKH
CL23000455
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23003161
Bride wanted for a Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6'-6" tall, never married, never engaged, born and raised in Europe, highly qualified Software Engineer, slim and fair complex. Girl should be educated, at least 5'-7" tall, willing to settle in Europe. Please contact by WhatsApp on +376366943 with girls photo and biodata.
JAT SIKH
CL23005651
Suitable match for Australian Jat Sikh boy, 1997, 5'-10'', Civil Engineer. M bureau excuse. Send photo, biodata to email [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23008511
Match for Jat Sikh manglik boy (Samra), 29, 5'-10½" Australia (491 Visa) B.Tech. ECE MITCS Chandigarh born. Preferred fair, tall Nursing Medical field, height 5'-7", age 24-25 years. Mobile: +91-98788-68958. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23008972
Jat Sikh Gill Boy 1993 / 6’-2”, Canada PR Power Engineer Job, own house, 40 Acre land, two brothers, Urban property, reputed family required educated, tall, slim girl. Amritsar, Marriage Bureau excuse, 87288-05202
JAT SIKH
CL23009285
Jatt Sikh, educated, US citizen, 1984, seeks bride with family values, preferably from US/Canada; divorced after short marriage. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23009757
Sikh Engineer teetotaller boy, 29, 6', CEO in MNC, Mohali. Father and Mother Pb. Govt. Officers. Caste no bar. 84274-90102.
JAT SIKH
CL23009880
Jat Sikh cutsurd boy, Nov.1994, 5'-8", +2, Dubai returned, willing to settle in Canada. 2½ acre land, kothi. Well settled family. Canada PR girl preferred. 96466-19818.
JAT SIKH
CL23010140
Suitable match for a 5'-11'' tall, Handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1992 born, B,Tech from PEC, Chandigarh, PR OF Canada. Proposal solicited from NRI or Indian Jat Sikh Family. Mobile 73475-15191. Whatsapp only.
JAT SIKH
CL23010215
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 41, 5'-8", never married, B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager US Company, well settled, US EAD, currently in India. WhatsApp: +1-64726-95282.
KAMBOJ
CL23008808
Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com., doing business, 13 Lakh per annum, divorced after a month. No demand. Caste no bar. 94170-01155.
KAMBOJ
CL23009088
Kamboj Sikh Boy,1997, 5'-11", M.Tech., Govt. job in Chandigarh,Own house in Chandigarh. Preferred, professionally qualified beautiful Sikh Girl employed in Tricity. WhatsApp Mobile 79736-23503.
KHATRI
CL23009144
Professionally Qualified, Beautiful match for Handsome Khatri boy DOB 14.12.1983, 6.40 pm, Ludhiana/ 6', Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court, Father Sr. Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh, Own House in posh locality in Chandigarh, No dowry/ demand. Contact 94170-46564.
KHATRI
CL23009180
Professionally qualified match for non Manglik Hindu Khatri September 1992, 6’, handsome Engineer boy, MS from USA, working in top company of USA on H1B. Parents retired Class-I officers, settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp 96461-38391, 96461-38392
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23007870
Professionally qualified match for Arora boy, CA, working Bangalore, 18.3.1991, 11.40 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9". Contact: 9501224085.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23008927
Anshik Manglik (Radhasoami) boy, 20.12.93, 8.10 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", MBA, well settled business. Contact: 9888486465.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23008953
Looking suitable match for Doctor Hindu Chopra Khatri Radhasoami boy, 5'-10", 8th November 1992, Nakodar born, BHMS, FMC, running own Homeopathic clinic at Banga. Contact: 94631-86330.
MISC.
CL23008460
Himachali Choudhary/Grith boy, 1991, 5'-9", B.Tech, PGD, working as Marine Engineer in Merchant Navy. 9915855564, 8729065769.
MISC.
CL23009491
Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:00 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business in Canada. 95019-31235.
NRI
CL23006683
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. Prefer girl from Australia, New Zealand. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] , No marriage bureau.
NRI
CL23008418
Canadian Citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 32/5'-11", BTech Electronics, MBA FMS Delhi, Non-drinker, Non-smoker, Senior Analyst Canada Bank. High status family. WhatsApp Profile, Horoscope, Photographs 9417862453. Upper caste no bar. Bureau Excuse.
NRI
CL22129368
Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]
NRI
CL23001992
1wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639
NRI
CL23003940
SMF Canadian PR clean shaven handsome Mazhbi boy, 5'-10", Dec. 91, Software Engineer, working in Toronto MNC. Seeks beautiful fair Professionally Qualified girl of status family. Boy is visiting Chandigarh on a short stay. Caste no bar. 6280-155-118.
NRI
CL23008218
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 1993, 5'-3". Civil Engg (study visa Canada). Father retired Gazetted officer, mother Govt. school Lecturer. Preferred PR Canadian girl. 9464019189.
NRI
CL23008540
SM for handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy March 1996/ 6', B.Tech., M Engg. (Ottawa Uni) Canadian PR working in American Software Company Ontario preference Engineer/ CA/ MBBS, marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 98148-57865.
NRI
CL23009209
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada. Working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Caste no bar. 099887-14788. [email protected]
NRI
CL23009289
Hindu boy, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech/MBA, 2 years higher studies in Canada, PR applied. Seeking PR girl with medical profession. Caste no bar. [email protected]
NRI
CL23009451
Seeking educated bride for well qualified handsome Chadha boy, 86 born, 5’-11”, NewZealand citizen, self employed. Respond with biodata, photo. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp +64212443432
NRI
CL23009466
Qualified employed PR match for Gaur Brahmin boy 32, 5'-9", Masters, PR, MNC. Preferred around Toronto, Canada. WhatsApp: 97801-01038.
NRI
CL23009526
Suitable preferably IIT/ veterinarian match for Canada PR, B.Tech. CSE, 30 years, educated and well settled SC-Adharmi vegetarian boy. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 97801-55645.
NRI
CL23009530
Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Saini handsome 39, 5'-10", Bank Executive in Australia, Issueless divorcee, Highly educated, Upper middle class family. Upper caste no bar, Boy coming to India in June, Simple marriage. 98961-43911.
NRI
CL23009654
Medico match for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri/Arora 30, 5'8", fair vegetarian, M.Sc Nursing boy. Send biodata, pics. Whatsapp: 0061451519786
NRI
CL23009734
SM for Australia based Aggarwal boy, 1983, 5'-9", we are looking for a educated smart girl for our son. Boy is working in Pvt. company in Melbourne. +91 99158-92880, +61-481335103.
RAJPUT
CL23008263
Professionally qualified match for Rajput boy, 23.08.1994, 10:00 a.m., Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Tech. MBA 24 lakhs. Well settled Mohali based family. Upper caste welcome. 94635-34576.
RAJPUT
CL23008495
Chandigarh based Rajput boy 21 Dec 1990/ 5'-11", working in Govt sector as Photographer and own Business. Seeks matchable working girl, Cast no bar. Mobile 98141-12954.
RAJPUT
CL23009723
Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy, 5’-6”, 21.8.88, 01:05 pm Una, B.Tech, working in New Zealand. Preferred working girl. Contact: 78371-42636, 82849-23626.
RAJPUT
CL23010201
SM4 H'some Rajput issue less divorcee 35, 175 cm B.Tech, rental income, own house. Contact: 96500-66460. [email protected]
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23008571
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, divorced, 5'-7", 1983 born. Retired from Air-Force now working in corporate sector. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob: 9915068118.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23009921
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.
SAINI
CL23009744
Professionally qualified match sought for smart Saini boy, 5'-9", A B.Tech. Graduated, he is a Software Engineer at Meta, London, with an impressive 8-Digit salary. He comes from a well settled, respectable family in Chandigarh. Mother +91-98550-43398.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23008999
Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Private job. Salary 14.5 Lacs. Preference near Tricity. Mobile 95550-84094.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23009056
Manglik Mazbi Sikh vegetarian boy, Sept. 1996/5'-6", Mech. Engineer. Canada work permit. 98555-39433.
SIKH
CL23009207
Nai Sikh, Canada PR, Handsome Turban Boy, 1993/ 6', Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts:9855264620, 9465134808
SIKH
CL23009306
Match for professionally qualified Australian PR, Saini Sikh turbaned handsome Boy 1994/5’-5”, Professional job, Perth. Marriage Bureau excuse. WhatsApp Biodata, Photo at +919464836300
SIKH KHATRI
CL23008950
SM4 fair well built non-drinker 92 born, 5'-11", B.Tech. MBA posted as Bank officer in Govt. Bank near Ludhiana. Parents retired, settled family in Distt. Mohali. 99141-14439, 98159-14439.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23008152
Match for smart Arora Sikh 1985, 6’, Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, 1.55 Lakh p.m. Parents settled Chandigarh. 98152-89455.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23009801
Gursikh Khatri boy, businessman, vegetarian, few days divorcee, November 1988, 5'-6". Required qualified unmarried girl. 8360654141.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23008207
Wanted beautiful match for Tonk-Kashatriya Australian boy, born Nov. 1991, 5'-6", M.Tech. (Mech. Engg.). Govt job in Sydney. Waiting for PR (applied). Preferred Australian PR/work permit/B.Sc. Nursing/Master's in IT. Send biodata, latest pics. Marriage bureau excuse. Only whatsapp: 62831-40082
WIDOWER
CL23009967
SM for 1973 born, 5'-8", Hindu Khatri, having 17 year old son, Punjab Govt teacher, permanent regular job in Jalandhar. Preferred Govt employee, widow, unmarried. Caste no bar. 9876054243.
