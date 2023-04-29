 Brides Wanted : The Tribune India

Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23007916
PQM for Boy Mar 1992/5'10" BTech 12 LPA Job Ludhiana 9417079663

AGGARWAL
CL23008493
Professionally qualified working match for Bindlish boy 28 Aug 1992, 07:05 pm, Tohana, 6'. MNC, Bangalore. 31 lac. Upper caste welcome. 97298-75570 (Ambala).

AHLUWALIA
CL23010035
Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1994, 5'-11.5", Canadian citizen, Marketing Manager in MNC in Toronto, well establish status family. Seeking professional, pretty and compatible girl. WhatsApp-9815034745

AHLUWALIA
CL23010181 
Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1994, 5'-11.5", Canadian citizen, Marketing Manager in MNC in Toronto, well establish status family. Seeking professional, pretty and compatible girl. WhatsApp: 98150-34745.

ARORA
CL23008496
Suitable match for commerce graduate Arora boy 5'-9'', 16.12.94, 7.10.pm, Delhi, own SMCG Business, Income in high five figures, Only Son, Two Sister elder married in US, Younger married in Delhi, Own property in Delhi. Girl main consideration, Early marriage. Contact 98767-55681.

BRAHMIN
CL23009627 
For H`SOMO Qualified Punjabi Saraswat Bramin, Gotra Kanav, 5'-6", October 94 , fair boy from Delhi presently working in 5 star Hotel in Dubai. WhatsApp No.+971504940819,+971504665341

BRAHMIN
CL22129617
Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 32, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 86093-10037, [email protected]

BRAHMIN
CL23008455 
Suitable match for New Zealand PR Brahmin (Bhardwaj) boy, 2.11.89, 5:45 am, Batala, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, Business Management. Employed reputed company. Family settled Jalandhar. Preference IT line. WhatsApp: 78141-50621.

BRAHMIN
CL23008684 
Suitable match for Newzealand PR Brahmin handsome boy 1991/6', M.Tech. Early marriage. Currently at Punjab. Having Agriculture and Urban property Kharar. 98144-10086, 95019-66086.

BRAHMIN
CL23009611 
Brahmin boy, 4.4.1990, 12:00 am, Jalandhar, BBA, 5'-8", Well settled business. Preferred educated girl. 9888800404, 9915181717.

BRAHMIN
CL23009639 
Aanshik Manglik Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, July 1984, Chandigarh born, never married, 5'-9", slim (looks younger) vegetarian, teetotaller, BE, MS (USA), working H1B Visa California. Green card in process. Seeks suitable USA match or willing to relocate. Upper caste welcome. Send horoscope, biodata. [email protected] WhatsApp: 81461-95255.

BRAHMIN
CL23009763 
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Non-manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", Software Engineer, handsome package. Vegetarian family settled Jalandhar. Kundli must. Send particulars whatsapp: 9463776202, 9417389202.

DIVORCEE
CL23009932
Ahluwalia cleanshaven 44 years/ 5'-11", B.Tech. teetotaller issueless divorcee (Short period) Australian Citizen, fair, slim. Father retd. Gazetted officer. 94175-68497.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23009629
Smart Handsome 6'-1'' 32 years Working Engineer boy from Status Hindu Family Seeks Tall Educated family oriented girl Caste no bar Contact/WhatsApp 9878984001

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23009745 
Suitable tall match for US Sikh doctor, 31, 6'-1", clean-shave, very handsome, working at H1B visa. No bars. Visiting India shortly. Whatsapp Number: +91-9780396008.  

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23009799
Gursikh girl with values for 45/6", Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23010197 
PQ match for turbaned Jatt Sikh boy, 5'-11", Dec. 84. B.Engg own Pvt. Engg. business. Mohali based professional family, Father Retd. Chief Engg. WhatsApp/Call: 99711-28470.

JAT SIKH
CL23008068 
Jatt Sikh 29,6?3?,Govt college Assistant professor(Regular),10 Acre Agricultural Land ,seeking for beautiful and educated girl , Malwa prefered . Mob: 9814642061

JAT SIKH
CL23009618 
Jat Sikh boy, Canada, 30, 5'-3", B.Tech (Civil Engineering), handsome, amicable personality. Seeking qualified and beautiful match (Doaba and Canada preferred). Boy presently in India. Contact: 9041166367.

JAT SIKH
CL23000455
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23003161 
Bride wanted for a Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, 6'-6" tall, never married, never engaged, born and raised in Europe, highly qualified Software Engineer, slim and fair complex. Girl should be educated, at least 5'-7" tall, willing to settle in Europe. Please contact by WhatsApp on +376366943 with girls photo and biodata.

JAT SIKH
CL23005651 
Suitable match for Australian Jat Sikh boy, 1997, 5'-10'', Civil Engineer. M bureau excuse. Send photo, biodata to email [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23008511 
Match for Jat Sikh manglik boy (Samra), 29, 5'-10½" Australia (491 Visa) B.Tech. ECE MITCS Chandigarh born. Preferred fair, tall Nursing Medical field, height 5'-7", age 24-25 years. Mobile: +91-98788-68958. [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23008972 
Jat Sikh Gill Boy 1993 / 6’-2”, Canada PR Power Engineer Job, own house, 40 Acre land, two brothers, Urban property, reputed family required educated, tall, slim girl. Amritsar, Marriage Bureau excuse, 87288-05202

JAT SIKH
CL23009285 
Jatt Sikh, educated, US citizen, 1984, seeks bride with family values, preferably from US/Canada; divorced after short marriage. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23009757 
Sikh Engineer teetotaller boy, 29, 6', CEO in MNC, Mohali. Father and Mother Pb. Govt. Officers. Caste no bar. 84274-90102.

JAT SIKH
CL23009880 
Jat Sikh cutsurd boy, Nov.1994, 5'-8", +2, Dubai returned, willing to settle in Canada. 2½ acre land, kothi. Well settled family. Canada PR girl preferred. 96466-19818.

JAT SIKH
CL23010140 
Suitable match for a 5'-11'' tall, Handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1992 born, B,Tech from PEC, Chandigarh, PR OF Canada. Proposal solicited from NRI or Indian Jat Sikh Family. Mobile 73475-15191. Whatsapp only.

JAT SIKH
CL23010215 
Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 41, 5'-8", never married, B.Tech, Masters US, working Software Manager US Company, well settled, US EAD, currently in India. WhatsApp: +1-64726-95282.

KAMBOJ
CL23008808
Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com., doing business, 13 Lakh per annum, divorced after a month. No demand. Caste no bar. 94170-01155.

KAMBOJ
CL23009088 
Kamboj Sikh Boy,1997, 5'-11", M.Tech., Govt. job in Chandigarh,Own house in Chandigarh. Preferred, professionally qualified beautiful Sikh Girl employed in Tricity. WhatsApp  Mobile 79736-23503.

KHATRI
CL23009144
Professionally Qualified, Beautiful match for Handsome Khatri boy DOB 14.12.1983, 6.40 pm, Ludhiana/ 6', Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court, Father Sr. Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court Chandigarh, Own House in posh locality in Chandigarh, No dowry/ demand. Contact 94170-46564.

KHATRI
CL23009180 
Professionally qualified match for non Manglik Hindu Khatri  September 1992, 6’, handsome Engineer boy, MS from USA, working in top company of USA on H1B. Parents retired Class-I officers, settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp  96461-38391, 96461-38392

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23007870
Professionally qualified match for Arora boy, CA, working Bangalore, 18.3.1991, 11.40 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-9". Contact: 9501224085.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23008927 
Anshik Manglik (Radhasoami) boy, 20.12.93, 8.10 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", MBA, well settled business. Contact: 9888486465.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23008953 
Looking suitable match for Doctor Hindu Chopra Khatri Radhasoami boy, 5'-10", 8th November 1992, Nakodar born, BHMS, FMC, running own Homeopathic clinic at Banga. Contact: 94631-86330.

MISC.
CL23008460
Himachali Choudhary/Grith boy, 1991, 5'-9", B.Tech, PGD, working as Marine Engineer in Merchant Navy. 9915855564, 8729065769.

MISC.
CL23009491 
Equally qualified match preferably from Canada for Hindu Nai boy, 22-01-1989, 11:00 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech. ECE. Own business in Canada. 95019-31235.

NRI
CL23006683 
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. Prefer girl from Australia, New Zealand. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] , No marriage bureau.

NRI
CL23008418 
Canadian Citizen Saini cleanshaven Punjabi handsome, very fair, 32/5'-11", BTech Electronics, MBA FMS Delhi, Non-drinker, Non-smoker, Senior Analyst Canada Bank. High status family. WhatsApp Profile, Horoscope, Photographs 9417862453. Upper caste no bar. Bureau Excuse.

NRI
CL22129368
Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]

NRI
CL23001992 
1wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639

NRI
CL23003940 
SMF Canadian PR clean shaven handsome Mazhbi boy, 5'-10", Dec. 91, Software Engineer, working in Toronto MNC. Seeks beautiful fair Professionally Qualified girl of status family. Boy is visiting Chandigarh on a short stay. Caste no bar. 6280-155-118.

NRI
CL23008218 
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 1993, 5'-3". Civil Engg (study visa Canada). Father retired Gazetted officer, mother Govt. school Lecturer. Preferred PR Canadian girl. 9464019189.

NRI
CL23008540 
SM for handsome Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy March 1996/ 6', B.Tech., M Engg. (Ottawa Uni) Canadian PR working in American Software Company Ontario preference Engineer/ CA/ MBBS, marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 98148-57865.

NRI
CL23009209 
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada. Working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Caste no bar. 099887-14788. [email protected]

NRI
CL23009289 
Hindu boy, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech/MBA, 2 years higher studies in Canada, PR applied. Seeking PR girl with medical profession. Caste no bar.  [email protected]

NRI
CL23009451 
Seeking  educated bride for well qualified handsome Chadha boy, 86 born, 5’-11”, NewZealand citizen, self employed. Respond with biodata, photo. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp +64212443432

NRI
CL23009466 
Qualified employed PR match for Gaur Brahmin boy 32, 5'-9", Masters, PR, MNC. Preferred around Toronto, Canada. WhatsApp: 97801-01038.

NRI
CL23009526 
Suitable preferably IIT/ veterinarian match for Canada PR, B.Tech. CSE, 30 years, educated and well settled SC-Adharmi vegetarian boy. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 97801-55645.

NRI
CL23009530 
Professionally qualified match for Punjabi Saini handsome  39, 5'-10", Bank Executive in Australia, Issueless divorcee, Highly educated, Upper middle class family. Upper caste no bar, Boy coming to India in June, Simple marriage. 98961-43911.

NRI
CL23009654 
Medico match for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri/Arora 30, 5'8", fair vegetarian, M.Sc Nursing boy. Send biodata, pics. Whatsapp: 0061451519786  

NRI
CL23009734 
SM for Australia based Aggarwal boy, 1983, 5'-9", we are looking for a educated smart girl for our son. Boy is working in Pvt. company in Melbourne. +91 99158-92880, +61-481335103.

RAJPUT
CL23008263
Professionally qualified match for Rajput boy, 23.08.1994, 10:00 a.m., Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Tech. MBA 24 lakhs. Well settled Mohali based family. Upper caste welcome. 94635-34576.

RAJPUT
CL23008495 
Chandigarh based Rajput boy 21 Dec 1990/ 5'-11", working in Govt sector as Photographer and own Business. Seeks matchable working girl, Cast no bar. Mobile 98141-12954.

RAJPUT
CL23009723 
Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy, 5’-6”, 21.8.88, 01:05 pm Una, B.Tech, working in New Zealand. Preferred working girl. Contact: 78371-42636, 82849-23626.

RAJPUT
CL23010201 
SM4 H'some Rajput issue less divorcee 35, 175 cm B.Tech,  rental income, own house. Contact: 96500-66460. [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23008571
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, divorced, 5'-7", 1983 born. Retired from Air-Force now working in corporate sector. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob: 9915068118.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23009921 
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.

SAINI
CL23009744
Professionally qualified match sought for smart Saini boy, 5'-9", A B.Tech. Graduated, he is a Software Engineer at Meta, London, with an impressive 8-Digit salary. He comes from a well settled, respectable family in Chandigarh. Mother +91-98550-43398.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23008999
Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Private job. Salary 14.5 Lacs. Preference near Tricity. Mobile 95550-84094.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23009056 
Manglik Mazbi Sikh vegetarian boy, Sept. 1996/5'-6", Mech. Engineer. Canada work permit. 98555-39433.

SIKH
CL23009207
Nai Sikh, Canada PR, Handsome Turban Boy, 1993/ 6', Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts:9855264620, 9465134808

SIKH
CL23009306 
Match for professionally  qualified Australian PR,  Saini Sikh  turbaned handsome Boy 1994/5’-5”, Professional job, Perth. Marriage Bureau excuse. WhatsApp  Biodata, Photo at +919464836300

SIKH KHATRI
CL23008950
SM4 fair well built non-drinker 92 born, 5'-11", B.Tech. MBA posted as Bank officer in Govt. Bank near Ludhiana. Parents retired, settled family in Distt. Mohali. 99141-14439, 98159-14439.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23008152
Match for smart Arora Sikh 1985, 6’, Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, 1.55 Lakh p.m. Parents settled Chandigarh. 98152-89455.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23009801 
Gursikh Khatri boy, businessman, vegetarian, few days divorcee, November 1988, 5'-6". Required qualified unmarried girl. 8360654141.

TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23008207
Wanted beautiful match for Tonk-Kashatriya Australian boy, born Nov. 1991, 5'-6", M.Tech. (Mech. Engg.). Govt job in Sydney. Waiting for PR (applied). Preferred Australian PR/work permit/B.Sc. Nursing/Master's in IT. Send biodata, latest pics. Marriage bureau excuse. Only whatsapp: 62831-40082

WIDOWER
CL23009967
SM for 1973 born, 5'-8", Hindu Khatri, having 17 year old son, Punjab Govt teacher, permanent regular job in Jalandhar. Preferred Govt employee, widow, unmarried. Caste no bar. 9876054243.

