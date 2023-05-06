Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23012654

SM for Gupta Boy,teetotaller veg, 17.04.91,5"-11",03.15 PM,Delhi.B.Tech (CS) Working MNC LPA 1cr+ Well established business family. Preference working/highly educated girl from high status family Whats App 9999333915

AGGARWAL

CL23011318

Suitable match for Chandigarh based smart Mahajan boy, 25.03.1996, 01:46 am, 5'-7", B.Tech. in CS, WFH, MNC. Caste no bar. Tricity preferred. 94638-82244.

AGGARWAL

CL23011776

Match for handsome CA Garg boy, 5'-9", 10 May 1995, 6:42 a.m. Patiala. Working as an Assistant Manager in a MNC, 20 LPA. Brother having established business settled in Canada. Family in Export business. Residence both in Patiala and Zirakpur. Currently residing in Zirakpur. Bureaus excuse. 99143-40140, 98788-56006.

BRAHMIN

CL23012172

Canadian Citizen, Brahmin, Ishant Parbhakar, 21 Feb 1991, 14:26 Chandigarh, 5'-11", fair, Edu.- Diploma in Refrigeration & Diploma in Construction & Realtor. Managing family Hospital, Income 100K CAD. Father Veterinary doctor in BC. Contact 98750-04603.

BRAHMIN

CL22129617

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 32, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 86093-10037, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23011286

Professionally qualified match for Bhardwaj boy 20.04.1991, 01:16 am, Ambala, 5'-7", Ph.D. Mechanical, IIT. Research Associate in Hong Kong University. 57 lac annum. Upper caste welcome. 88130-12774 (Mother), 98121-44332 (Father).

BRAHMIN

CL23011730

SMF Saraswat Brahmin boy 31.10.96, 5'-7½", 05:47 am Bathinda. M.Tech CSE (IIT Roorkee) working in MNC Banglore. 25+ LPA. B.Tech, MBA beautiful working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 94786-80105.

BRAHMIN

CL23011869

Brahmin Manglik boy, B.Tech., 28.3.1993, 1:15 am, working in Netherlands, IT sector working preferred, caste no bar. 98760-27429.`

DIVORCEE

CL23010872

Qualified match for Engineer, 5'-6", 1982 born, divorcee Canadian citizen. Two kids from last marriage who lives with mother. Contact: 18257354673.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23010757

Suitable beautiful match Khatri handsome boy, MDS, 5'-8", 01.5.92, 2.57 pm Jind. Dental practice with father Panchkula. BDS preferred. Caste no bar. [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23010958

Professionally qualified match for convent educated, handsome Arora Sikh Er. boy, Nov. 94, 5'-10", Class one officer, PSU Oil company. Mother belongs to Jatt Sikh Army officers family. Upper caste no bar. Only whatsapp biodata. 9815167656.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23012152

Match for 92 born, 6 ft Sikh Tonkkshatriya cutsurd boy working as Eye Surgeon in National Health Services UK. A Doctor, Dentist who is already in UK or in the process of UK Exams preferred. Religion no bar. WhatsApp: 98036-15047.

JAT SIKH

CL23010769

Chandigarh based reputed, affluent family seeks well qualified, beautiful match for their 36 years old/ 6'-1", Jat Sikh boy, fair, clean shaven, very handsome, smart, Advocate at High Court with well established practice, father retd. PCS Officer, only brother IPS Officer, having considerable Agricultural and Urban/Commercial rental properties in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Noida. Legally divorced, issueless (Short 5 months marriage). Caste no bar. Kindly Whatsapp bio data and Photos to 98765-33997.

JAT SIKH

CL22118005

Suitable match for US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10'', issueless divorcee. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/MS(US). Family well-settled in California. [email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL23010755

Suitable match for US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'10'', issueless divorcee. Working in Senior Finance position in California. MBA/MS(US). Family well settled in California. Caste no bar. [email protected], +1-415-780-9742-USA,77173-35506(India/Whatsapp)

JAT SIKH

CL23010887

PQM for May 87 born, 6', B.Tech + MBA, working in Bangalore as Manager from high status Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata & photo at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23011310

Jat Sikh turban boy 28/5'-8", Electrical Maintainance Engineer Vision extrusion Group Canada with competitive package, Canada PR. Reputed family living in Chandigarh. Required smart educated girl. Whatsapp 98765-82964.

JAT SIKH

CL23011615

Jatsikh well established Ludhiana family seeks Medico match in US for their US Citizen, Physician Specialist, 34, 6', handsome, only son. Parents also US Citizens, currently in India. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23011690

Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy 35/6', Captain (Pilot) in Airline, B.Sc in Aviation, 90 LPA. Urban/Rural properties. Sister Doctor settled in Australia. Whatsapp 80542-76119.

JAT SIKH

CL23011774

Suitable match for Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh, very handsome, BTech, MTech, highly paid job along with well-settled business 39, 6ft. Financially very sound with huge U/R assets.Looking for educated, family oriented girl. Contact: +14168651000(WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL23011964

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 5'-8", 1991 born, B.Tech., working Software Engineer in Canada, PR Canada. WhatsApp number: 70878-82065, Mobile: +16476172711.

JAT SIKH

CL23012046

Jat Sikh vegetarian boy, cutsurd, PR Canada, 1995, 5'-11", B.Com, Accounting/Mortgage course Canada, own Mortgage finance business, Alberta. Seeks BDS, BV.Sc., IT Computer, above 5'-5", beautiful, vegetarian girl. Boy in India. Contact: 9815821281, 8288070281.

JAT SIKH

CL23012450

Match for Canada based 1989 born, 5'-9" Jat Sikh boy, born/brought up in India, Canadian citizen, Commercial Pilot. Whatsapp: +1 (604)375-1000, [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23010785

Suitable match for Canada settled Kashtriya handsome boy, 31, 5'-10", B.Tech. further studied from Canada, now on work permit. Seeks well qualified, smart girl. Contact: 9646182030.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23011251

Working match for Chandigarh boy B.Tech., December 94, 5'-10", 16 Lac. Chemical Engineer working Semi Govt. Organisation Chandigarh. Phone 93161-05252.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23011924

Handsome Sahni boy, B.Tech., 1994, 5'-9", well settled business Nangal (wholesale/ retail general store). 85804-43030.

MAHAJAN

CL23011068

PQM4 Himachal born Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.90, 07:10 a.m., Nagrota Bagwan, M.Tech. (IIT), Ph.D. (Europe), working in USA. Looking for well-educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.

MANGLIK

CL23011634

Professionally qualified match for khatri handsome boy 5'-11", 14-04-88, 3:20 am, Chandigarh, Post Graduate Computer Science (Abroad). working MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred. Well settled family. Contact: 94172-77759.

NRI

CL23011772

Australian PR, Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1994, 5'7", Masters- Mechanical, Specialisation- Robotics, 6280091513

NRI

CL23012466

Nayyar Sikh turban wearing, handsome boy, 1995 born, 6'-0", single child, convent educated, Graduate. Mother passed away. Own medical store and property consultant business. Established family. Required well educated girl. Preferred US, Canada. General caste can also contact. Whatsapp: 98726-93035.

NRI

CL22129224

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", business Management Graduate, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, respond on WhatsApp: +447886328845.

NRI

CL23009509

Suitable match for Aggarwal boy, 28, 5'-8", Graduate. Well settled business family. Preferred Australia study/ PR girl. Caste no bar. 99157-30399.

NRI

CL23010763

Alliance invited for fit 45 / 5'-8" (clean-shaven), Sikh-Khatri divorced man settled in New York. MBA, BE, $300K. One daughter lives with mother in India. Seeking educated, family oriented Girl upto 36 years old preferably in US (caste no bar) Whatsapp +16465122178

NRI

CL23010811

Suitable qualified match for Canadian PR Sikh Khatri well settled boy, 33, 5'-10", Software Engineer. Preferred Canada settled girl. Only whatsapp: 9216710010, +1-9052425472.

NRI

CL23010820

Wanted IT professional in MNC/ MS in IT willing to settle in Canada for well settled Sr. Software Engineer, in MNC in Canada, handsome Hindu vegetarian Khatri boy, 5'-9", 1998. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9855312020.

NRI

CL23010921

Match for handsome Punjabi Khatri boy from well reputed business family settled in France and Ludhiana, MBA in Paris, 6'-0", 01.03.1986, 00:45, Paris. Working as IT Software Engineer in Paris. Preference MBA/M.Tech./IT with minimum 5'-4". Contact: Paris +33695693764. [email protected]

NRI

CL23010980

Match for handsome smart Brahmin (Chandigarh) boy 5'-8", 19/08/1994, 08:55 am Panchkula. B.Tech, MBA settled Canada on work permit. Preference to Indian girl residing Canada. Please send picture/ profile at: 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL23011236

Suitable match for Punjabi boy Australian citizen, very handsome 38 years, 5’-9”, looks very younger, never married B.Tech, MBA (Melbourne), working as Cyber Security in Melbourne, highly paid. Australian girl preferred. Mobile 0061431761715, Mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23011279

Educated match for Jatt Sikh cutsurd boy New Zealand (PR) 1989, 6', B.Tech., PGDBM. Only child. WhatsApp: 98181-40007, 97170-70055.

NRI

CL23011476

Saini Sikh Australia born, Dentist well settled boy, Dec. 1993, 6'-1", non-drinker, non-trimmer. Seeks Dentist, Doctor, Engineer, CA. Contact: 9878537076.

NRI

CL23011671

Match for Khatri boy (divorcee), Canadian citizen, 1978 born, 5'-10", MA, B.Ed. Assistant Branch Manager Toronto bank. Coming Punjab May 18th. Caste no bar. 89680-70816

NRI

CL23011714

Wanted slim beautiful girl for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Canadian PR boy 5'-6", 10-06-1992, 07:40 pm Chandigarh working CAPGEMNI INSIGHTS data Sr. Consultant Toronto, 1.28 Lacs Dollar, boy from very well settled and respected family. 93162-52111, 62399-78529.

NRI

CL23012279

Preferably Canada settled match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech., working Toronto, Canada PR. 98888-66619.

NRI

CL23012622

Suitable match for Punjabi Sarswat Brahmin boy, 33, 5'-8", MCA, MBA, from Germany, settled in Germany. Girl preferred in Canada or Germany. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 95016-65565.

RAJPUT

CL23011480

Medico/ Engineer/ CA/ MBA/ Professional match for 1995 born, handsome, fair, blue eyed, V-shaped body, 5'-10", B.Tech (IT), Mair Rajput boy, working in MNC. Both parents Government doctors. Sister pursuing MBBS. Contact: 94180-28460.

RAJPUT

CL23011269

Match for Kashyap Rajput boy 31, 5'-10", work permit New Zealand, prefer B.Sc Nursing, upper caste no bar, only son, sister Australian citizen. 98785-03901 (WhatsApp).

SAINI

CL23012590

Canadian PR Saini Sikh (Banwait) boy 1994/ 5'-11", dispatch logistician in a trucking company Canada (Toronto). Preferred Canada student/ work permit/ PR. Contact: 98142-12131.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23010879

SM for Ravidasia boy 1994, 5'-7". Electrical Engineer (Canada PR in applied status). Working in supply chain company in Canada. Father Government teacher. Preferred PR Canadian or Medical profession girl. +91-99147-62452.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23010765

Ravidassia Ad-dharmi (SC) Punjabi well educated Engineer boy (Masters degrees), 35 years old, 5'10'' height, well-settled in USA - America. Looking for a suitable match from Punjabi Ravidassia community. Prefer America and Doaba area. Email: [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23010782

Suitable match for Ravidasia boy, 21 years, 5'-8", +2 (Medical), IELTS 7.5 bands, interested to settled abroad. Seeks Abroad settled/NRI girl. Caste no bar. Contact: 9417714810, 9915673571.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23010784

SMF Ramdasia boy, Jan. 1992, 5'-10", B.Tech, MBA IIM, Consultant USI Gurgaon, package 14 lac. Seeks equally qualified girl. Contact: 9465938836.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23011101

Govt. employee match for SC (Barar) boy 30, 6'-0". B.Com & Inter CA, Internal Auditor PSPCL, 10 Lac annual. Contact: 9878022164.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23011440

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Ravidasia fair, handsome boy, April 1992 born, 5'-6", BDS. Preferred B.Sc. M.Sc. Nursing/BDS girl. Contact: 9814939526.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23012120

Beautiful match for Clean Shaven Sikh boy, 38, 5’-8”, CPA & Immigration Lawyer Australian citizen, Chandigarh based. Income 7 Lac/per month. Whatsapp: 9878983566

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23011042

Preferably CA/MBA/IT match for Canada PR, 95 born, 5'-10", CA. Well settled Ludhiana based family. 98880-90421

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23011448

Suitable match for Canada (Toronto) PR holder, Sikh Khatri boy, 29 years, 5'-5", Masters from Canada. Good job. Contact: 7087227153.