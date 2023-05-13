Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23009513

Suitable match for Aggarwal boy, 28, 5'-8", Graduate. Well settled business family. Preferred Australia study/ PR girl. Caste no bar. 99157-30399.

AGGARWAL

CL23014023

Professionally qualified (preferably IT, CA, Finance) match for Goyal handsome boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. IT, currently working in Singapore. Contact: +91-9855140014, +91-7889049074, +91-9041400193.

ARORA

CL23008285

Match for Arora Khatri Boy 5' 6", 21-04-1994, B Tech, MNC Bangaluru 30 lac/Annum, Employed, Preferred IT/ MBA Mohali based Family

ARORA

CL23014044

Suitable qualified match for Arora handsome boy, 27, 5'-8", D.Pharma, B.Pharma, own settled business, Jalandhar. Upper middle-class family. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9876185009.

BRAHMIN

CL23013366

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy, Distt. Hoshiarpur family. 5'-10", 10-08-1994, 07:08 am Kapurthala. M.Tech (Mechanical), MNC Noida, 11LPA. 82646-50055.

BRAHMIN

CL23009513

Match for army officer (Major), 5’-8”, 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan, Family Settled at Mohali Matches from Tricity/ Himachal/Punjab solicited 9760568871

BRAHMIN

CL23013920

Handsome BDS vegetarian boy 1991, 5'-11", own clinic, Medico family seeks professionally qualified girl, upper caste welcome. 81460-22444.

BRAHMIN

CL23013997

Manglik/non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 98729-90887.

BRAHMIN

CL23014740

SM for vegetarian punjabi Brahmin boy 1991 Govt. Scale1 officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531

BRAHMIN

CL23015003

PQM, 6'-1", MBA, Hotel Management, 1980 born, teetotaler, Brahmin, MNC Mohali. Family well settled in Canada. Boy holding Canada visa. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 88470-32021.

DIVORCEE

CL23013425

Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11, divorcee, very-short marriage, Australia PR/NZ citizen, highly paid IT Engineer, well settled family. WhatsApp: +642108381441. Bureau excuse.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23013751

MBBS/MD match for handsome Jatsikh boy 26, 5-9 pursuing MD Radiodiagnosis Elite doctors family Upper cast no bar 98151-84985

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23014107

Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-10", MS, working as Consultant Surgeon at Corporate Hospital Punjab, currently 30 LPA. Belong to upper middle class family. Father Doctor, Mother Homemaker. Girl preferred in Medical Profession. Contact: +91-72898-31312.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23014123

Sikh Khatri / Jat Sikh match for MDS teetotalar boy, 1992, 5'-9", Senior Resident in Dental College & doing Consultancy in tricity. Younger sister doing MD. Landlord Sodhi family owns 35 Acres. Whatsapp: 9878007010.

JAT SIKH

CL23011615

Jatsikh well established Ludhiana family seeks Medico match in US for their US Citizen, Physician Specialist, 34, 6', handsome, only son. Parents also US Citizens, currently in India. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23013764

Seek pqm for 86 born engineer boy based in USA. PhD in mechanical engineering and working as a scientist. Green card in process. 5'9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23013860

PQM for Jatt Sikh Turbaned boy 30,5'10" IIT graduate working in MNC at Germany. Parents govt servants settled in Punjab 9814274801

JAT SIKH

CL23014009

Suitable NRI match for handsome boy, good looking Jat Sikh 1989 born, 5'-10" Only son, Post graduate PGDCA boy. Working in verka plant. 97814-89493, 98141-23598.

JAT SIKH

CL23014400

Looking for beautiful girl for Chandigarh based handsome 33/5'-11", B.A., Sahota Jatt Sikh boy, doing Property dealing. Sister applied for USA. M.No. 97798-03436.

JAT SIKH

CL23014551

Jatt Sikh 34, 6’-3”, tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor, divorced, belongs to educated, reputable family. Looking for well educated girl with good family values. 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH

CL23014688

SM for Jat Sikh boy, 47/ 5'-10", MBA, unmarried teetotaller, vegetarian, divorce consider, no bar, preferred abroad. 82647-16472 (Faridkot).

JAT SIKH

CL23014885

Jat Sikh handsome boy, 5'-11", 1992, B.Tech., MBA (Finance), FRM Global certified. Working in US based investment Bank at Bangaluru with CPC 43 LPA. Both parents working. Urban rural property. Looking equally qualified working partner. WhatsApp: 95010-13174.

JAT SIKH

CL23014964

Seeking a suitable/educated match for Veterinarian, 5'8" tall, 1994 born, PR in Canada from landlord and business family. +919467613666, [email protected] Beauro please do not contact.

JAT SIKH

CL23015157

Medico match for turbaned Jat Sikh boy, 1991 born, 6 ft., vegetarian, Public School educated, MBBS, MBA- Global (Deakin University, Australia), from family of Doctors. Having a family clinic and and is also Vice-President in a Canada based startup getting 5 digit income. Girl from Punjab and neighboring states preferred. Mb/ WA: +91-98140-34818.

KHATRI

CL23013081

Match for Hindu Khatri boy 08-04-93, 02:30 pm, Chandigarh 5'-5", B.Tech., MBA, working Bangalore, handsome salary. 98157-12179, 62808-64167.

KHATRI

CL23013540

Employed match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri Anshik Manglik boy, 1994/5'-5", M.Sc. (Chemistry), working in SBI. Family settled Chandigarh. Contact 85590-59509.

KHATRI

CL23014006

Match for 1984 born (Looks much younger) teetotaler, vegetarian handsome B.Tech. MBA (IIT Delhi & NITIE Mumbai) Sood boy 5'-9", Eighteen lacs per annum, top IT Industry. Educated/spiritual family. Marriage Bureau/Tri-City excuse. Caste no bar. Early simple marriage. Call/Whatsapp 9530549577/9530532169 E-mail: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23014170

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech, working in IT Company Chandigarh, 5’-10”, 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh. Employed/ professional preferred. WhatsApp: 82642-42292.

KHATRI

CL23014364

Working match for handsome, Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 1986 born /5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court, Only Son. Parents retired Class-I Officers. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

MANGLIK

CL23013708

Arora boy, 26.03.1993, 6:55 am, Ludhiana, 5'-9", B.Tech, Govt. employee (Group B), Chandigarh. Requirement Govt. job girl. 93160-12736.

NRI

CL23003940

SMF Canadian PR clean shaven handsome Mazhbi boy, 5'-10", Dec. 91, Software Engineer, working in Toronto MNC. Seeks beautiful fair Professionally Qualified girl of status family. Boy is visiting Chandigarh on a short stay. Caste no bar. 6280-155-118.

NRI

CL23011381

Suitable match for Panjabi Hindu Khatri boy 35 (May 87), 6'-1", smart, handsome, fair, B.Tech., MBA, SR S/W Developer in Toronto, handsome package. Parents retired, both get good pension, own HIG apartment in society, Delhi. PR/citizen/willing to settle in Toronto preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Send profile to A.C. Sethi 98686-11677 or [email protected]

NRI

CL23012945

Professionally qualified Engineer working for a reputed firm in London, UK citizen , divorced, 5'-9'', seeking for professional and suitable girl. 78370-21008.

NRI

CL23013923

New Zealand PR Brahmin boy 2.11.89, 5:45 a.m., Batala, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, family settled Jalandhar. WhatsApp: 78141-50621.

NRI

CL23013999

PQM for handsome Hindu Khatri Australian (491) boy 6', Jan. 1996, Jalandhar, Bachelor in IT From Australia, Authorized officer Public Hospital, earning 1 Lac Aud. Highly educated family. Seeks slim, tall girl. 9041992331.

NRI

CL23014031

Wanted beautiful, educated, girl for July 85 born, 5'-8" tall, IT job, Sikh Ramgarhia British citizen, divorced after short marriage. Upper caste welcome. Mobile: 7528052366, Whatsapp: +447943733464.

NRI

CL23014032

Arora Sikh handsome boy 35/ 5'-7", America green card holder, Ph.D Molbiology, short-time divorcee. Seeks qualified girl doing job in America. 86993-67739.

NRI

CL23014093

Girl from Canada for Canada PR Hindu Khatri boy 3.12.87, 2:08 a.m., Amritsar, 5'-8", B.Tech., MBA, IT Comp. 1.20k annually. 99888-89441.

NRI

CL23014362

Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, B.Tech. VIT, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.

NRI

CL23015034

Match For Hindu Khatriboy feb1994 5'10" Canada PR WORKING IN MNC AT OTTAWA 9781921808

NRI

CL23015162

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister), age 28, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl (Australia, New Zealand preferred). WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23013574

Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput boy, 08.01.1997, 5'-8" B.Sc.-IT, working in Govt. Sector . Contact 90412-27388, 79864-39858.

SAINI

CL23009744

Professionally qualified match sought for smart Saini boy, 1993/ 5'-9", A B.Tech. Graduated, he is a Software Engineer at Meta, London, with an impressive 8-Digit salary. He comes from a well settled, respectable family in Chandigarh. Mother +91-98550-43398.

SAINI

CL23013507

SM4 Saini Sikh Australian PR handsome boy 28/ 5'-6", M.Tech from Australia. Father Class-I Officer, family settled at Mohali seeks beautiful qualified family oriented girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 81948-40424.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23013705

Ramdasia sikh1992, Regular Govt clerk in Ludhiana. Preferred Govt employee. (9803659005)

SIKH

CL23013429

Suitable match for Turbaned Army Officer (General) 1994/6', B.E., Chandigarh family. Doctor, Engineer, Class-1 Officers preferred. 98149-03448.

SIKH

CL23013805

SM for tall, handsome, Saini Sikh Army Major (Engineers), 6' 2.5", Sep 94, B Tech, only child. Chandigarh based, father Retired Army Officer. Upper castes welcome. 8288025387/88.

SIKH ARORA

CL23014876

Suitable match for Sikh Arora handsome Graduate boy, 30 years, 5'-10", private job, Jalandhar. Contact: 9876069833.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23014113

Turbaned boy, 1989 Chd 5’-11”, MA, PGDCA, govt. job Mohali. Parents retd. Urban rural property. Upper caste no bar. 94633-95637.

WIDOWER

CL23013096

Senior Ramgarhia Sikh Army officer 65+, 5'-9" teetotaler Chandigarh based moderate outlook on life. Two sons married living away. No liability seeks well educated 55+ match having suitable Personality Attributes considerate. No liability. WhatsApp 80546-34260. Email: [email protected]

YADAV

CL23014569

Bangalore working girl for 30/5'-6", single child, currently working in Top MNC. Caste no bar. 97809-52641.