Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23017062-MAT(M)

Status match for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh. Well Settled Family, handsome package, Only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 7888847905

AGGARWAL

CL23015621-MAT(M)

Mittal fair, handsome boy, 1993, 5'-8", B.Com, own business. Required educated, beautiful girl. 9815835927, 9653776272.

BRAHMIN

CL22129617-MAT(M)

Suitable match for teetotaler and vegetarian Saraswat Brahmin boy 32, 5'-8", USA citizen Doctor- Physician. Family based out Chandigarh. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact WhatsApp +1 86093-10037, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23015848-MAT(M)

Gour Brahmin October 96 born, 5'-10" manglik B.Tech., MBA, working in reputed firm at Bangalore as Business Development Manager. Preference working girl at Bangalore. 97796-29703.

BRAHMIN

CL23015864-MAT(M)

Hindu Brahmin boy, well settled M.Tech. degree, Age 33 years, 5'-8", middle class family, boy working as GM in a MNC at Mohali at a great package. Canada PR holder but no plan to shift to Canada permanently. Looking for a working bride who is caring, having values preferably from Punjab & Haryana only. Upper caste no bar. Phone 97802-29988.

BRAHMIN

CL23016500-MAT(M)

Suitable match for teetotaller Brahmin boy 22/04/1991, 4:15 am/ 6', BE, presently working MNC, Chandigarh. Preferred working girl Tricity. 94652-25506.

BRAHMIN

CL23017744-MAT(M)

Visiting India, well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin 1994, handsome, 5'-11", seeking extremely beautiful bride with Green or Blue eyes, WhatsApp: +447418004473.

DIVORCEE

CL23016116-MAT(M)

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. Contact. 98153-72075.

DIVORCEE

CL23016204-MAT(M)

SQM for 76 born, 5'-9", NRI Rajput, US $ 40K/annual, IT professional, divorcee, having 2 daughters. Looking for professional, Self dependent, working, unmarried/divorcee/widow without kids. Age, caste, religion no bar. Boy interested to settle in India also. Marriage bureau, time pass excuse. Presently in India. Call or whatsapp: 7973615759.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23016158-MAT(M)

28 year, 6'-2",MS, Ortho.final year turbaned, teetotaler Jat Sikh boy, having rural urban property. MD/MS/DNB girl preferred. 83603-47371.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23017813-MAT(M)

Medico/ PG/ doing super specialisation girl for Manglik Goel boy, 1994, 5'-9", MBBS (AIIMS, New Delhi), MS (PGI, Chandigarh), doing MCH Urology (AIIMS, Raipur). Doctor's family. 89509-65571.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL23017572-MAT(M)

Gursikh girl with values for 45/6', Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23015826-MAT(M)

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy 1992, 5'-10", working in Surrey, BC, Canada since 2020. Contact: 94145-08075, WhatsApp: 70734-54044.

JAT SIKH

CL23000455-MAT(M)

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23014021-MAT(M)

US based, Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10", divorced no kids. Working as Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA & MS (US). [email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (USA), 77173-35506 (India/WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL23015577-MAT(M)

Suitable match for Jat Sikh, USA citizen boy, boy is 32, 5'-9", lives in Texas and drives truck. Anyone living in USA or Canada is preferred. Send photo/ bio through WhatsApp: +18178258607

JAT SIKH

CL23016052-MAT(M)

SM4 Jatt Sikh Cut Surd, Feb. 1995, 5'-9", MS, CS Ohio State University USA. Currently serving with MNC in California with H1VISA. Family well educated and settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. WhatsApp 97794-90011.

JAT SIKH

CL23016407-MAT(M)

Jat Sikh Gill boy 1993/ 6'-2", Power Engineer in Canada (PR) Edmonton, 40 acre land, two brothers, required educated, tall, beautiful girl, Amritsar. Marriage bureau excuse. 87288-05202.

JAT SIKH

CL23016847-MAT(M)

Well Educated Gursikh match for Jat Sikh Bhullar Engineer 31/ 6', Canadian Citizen. Well educated family. Rural & Urban property. Malwa. Mob. 98889-37093.

JAT SIKH

CL23017145-MAT(M)

Medico match for turbaned Jat Sikh boy 1991 born, 6 ft. vegetarian, public school educated, MBBS, MBA (Global), from family of Doctors, working in own family Medical centre at Ludhiana, plus also vice president in a MNC getting 5 digit income. Girl from Punjab and neighbouring states preferred. Mb/ WA: +919814034818.

JAT SIKH

CL23017450-MAT(M)

Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy 35/6', Captain (Pilot) in Airline, B.Sc in Aviation, 90 LPA. Urban/Rural properties. Sister Doctor settled in Australia. Whatsapp 80542-76119.

JAT SIKH

CL23017452-MAT(M)

Jat Sikh (Pawra) handsome 5'-11", 24.8.94, B.E. (Mechanical), PR Canada. Having 12 acre land. Father Agriculturist, mother housewife. Beautiful educated girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 94631-02133.

JAT SIKH

CL23017541-MAT(M)

Professionally established Jat Sikh family in Canada, seeks suitable professional, beautiful match for handsome cultured turbaned boy 1992 born, 5'-11", Graduate in Nautical Science, permanent resident of Canada, working as Business Development Manager. Please share photo, biodata at: [email protected] or WhatsApp at: +16043683211.

KAMBOJ

CL23015680-MAT(M)

Kamboj Govt job in PSPCL, 5'-8", smart boy, 18.9.1988. Wants suitable match. Govt job preferred. Father expires from PSPCL. Contact: 7355509033.

KAMBOJ

CL23016346-MAT(M)

Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, 13 Lakh per annum, divorced after a month. No demand. Unmarried/Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL23016565-MAT(M)

Match for Anshik Manglik handsome Khatri boy, 5'-10", 2.2.1995, 9:25 pm, Chandigarh, B.Tech, MNC Hyderabad, 24 Lakhs. Contact: 94643-95148.

KHATRI

CL23016192-MAT(M)

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri clean-shaven smart, handsome Australian Citizen boy, 4th November 1994, Jalandhar born, 5'-11", Chemical Engineer, Research Scientist and doing PHD. From well- settled business family. Contact: 98722-81511.

KHATRI

CL23017483-MAT(M)

SM4 Ludhiana based smart, vegetarian boy, 17.12.1987, 2:43 am, 6'-0", B.Com., CS, LLB, working in MNC, Ludhiana. Income 1 Lac per month. 76969-32100.

MISC.

CL23015305-MAT(M)

S.M for N. Delhi based Himachali boy 1990 born 5' 11"B.Tech MBA working in I.T MNC only son with own house in N.Delhi Mob No. 9899070995 , 8800497863

MISC.

CL23016243-MAT(M)

Wanted beautiful educated girl for Bhagat boy, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech. Manager in PNB bank. Only son. Father's own business. Contact: 7340974472, 9878780819.

NRI

CL23015644-MAT(M)

Suitable qualified match for Canadian citizen Arora Khatri boy, 28.5.1996, 5'-4", Preferred Calgary. Contact: 9815130810.

NRI

CL23016074-MAT(M)

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor working in USA, 38, 5'-8". Looking for compatible match. No bar. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL23016105-MAT(M)

PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen 30 yrs, 6', B.Tech CS; well settled job in California; Jalandhar based family, Father retd. Xen. Upper caste no bar. Contact: +19514266957.

NRI

CL23016205-MAT(M)

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23016206-MAT(M)

Suitable match for Sikh Rajput clean-shaved boy, 1989, 5'-3", Cyber-security team lead, California, Masters from US. Whatsapp 9855250019.

NRI

CL23016285-MAT(M)

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Anshik Manglik, 1984, Chandigarh born, never married (looks younger) 5’-9” handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, BE, MS (USA), Working H1B Visa California. Seeks professionally qualified preferably USA/Canada alliance. 8146195255, Mail:- [email protected]

NRI

CL23016486-MAT(M)

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia vegetarian Australian citizen,47 year old,5'-10",divorcee boy. Good job. If interested please send recent photograph and details at Whatsapp:+61470511128 or Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23016498-MAT(M)

Match for handsome smart Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 5'-8", 19.08.1994 settled Canada on work permit. Preference to Indian girl (Vegetarian/ Non-vegetarian) residing Canada. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL23016715-MAT(M)

Saini Sikh Canadian PR boy 1991/5’10” B.Tech, MBA. Senior Consultant- Global Accounting firm. WhatsApp biodata /recent photograph 9811970279

NRI

CL23016747-MAT(M)

Jatt Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'-8", Registered Optician & Realtor 4 years dual study in Canada, own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually. Seeks beautiful well educated girl. No caste bar. Highly preferred Optometrist. WhatsApp +1-647-540-2119, 94175-20207.

NRI

CL23017201-MAT(M)

Well educated Canada PR/ work permit girl for Arora/ Khatri Canada PR boy 5'-5", M.Tech Civil, 22.2.95/ 2:55 pm, Phagwara (Pb). Preferred Vancouver/ Surrey. Contact: 81460-77779.

NRI

CL23017203-MAT(M)

Canada well settled Saini Sikh boy, Nov. 1995, 5'-8", B.Com. BMIS, seeking Canada educated Indian girl. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp No. 98153-37987.

RAJPUT

CL23016546-MAT(M)

Match for Jalandhar based Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy 31, 5'-7". B.Tech, Asstt. Professor Reputed Institute, Package 18 lac. Contact: 9988850249.

SAINI

CL23016215-MAT(M)

Match for M.Tech boy, 5'-9", Oct. 1991, salary 3.5 Lakh month, Distt. Hoshiarpur. Contact: 98034-67127.

SAINI

CL23017427-MAT(M)

Saini Sikh boy 1992 born, 5'-8", B.Com, MBA Canadian work permit holder, presently living in Surrey. hometown Mohali. Gotra Bole/ Chandel. 94173-29463.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23017653-MAT(M)

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Ravidasia fair, handsome boy, April 1992 born, 5'-6", BDS. Preferred B.Sc. M.Sc. Nursing/B.Tech girl. Contact: 9814939526.

SIKH

CL23015827-MAT(M)

SM4 smart Sikh boy, 28, 5'-11", B.Tech. MS IT from Australia. Prefer Doctor/IT sector, good educated family. 9815643551.

SIKH

CL23016097-MAT(M)

Suitable match for Turbaned Army Officer (General Category) 1994/6', B.E., Chandigarh family. Doctor, Engineer, Class-1 Officers preferred. 98149-03448.

SIKH

CL23016553-MAT(M)

Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Mair Rajput turbaned boy, 5'-8",11.10.1989, Amritsar, B,Sc.(CSE). Working Amazon as Manager. Family settled in Mohali. Contact: 7837386922.

SIKH

CL23016989-MAT(M)

Match for London based Sikh Arora, Keshdhari, handsome, 47, 5'-7", divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London. Own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +447866622782

WIDOWER

CL23015965-MAT(M)

Match for retired Class-I Officer, Widower, B.E., 5'-5". Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on Whatsapp 98885-15566.

WIDOWER

CL23017565-MAT(M)

SM for 1973 born, 5'-8", Hindu Khatri, having 17 year old son, Punjab Govt Science Master permanent regular job in Jalandhar. Preferred Govt employee, unmarried, issueless divorcee/widow. Caste no bar. 9876054243.