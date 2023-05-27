Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23018412-MAT(M)
Kansal boy, 25 Jan. 199 0, 2:51 p.m. Ludhiana, 5'-10", Ph.D. Economics, doing Govt. job USA. Contact: 94174-28373.
AGGARWAL
CL23018635-MAT(M)
Match for tall handsome Singhal boy of Haryana, age 35, Engineer settled at Banglaore, package 50. Phone: 93412-36266.
AGGARWAL
CL23019486-MAT(M)
Match for Gupta Manglik boy 5'-7½", 1990/ 12:15 pm, Graduate, own business, own house Chandigarh. Father-Mother retired, elder Brother married settled Canada. Required educated girl with family values. Caste no bar. 94174-54578.
BRAHMIN
CL23015864-MAT(M)
Hindu Brahmin boy, well settled M.Tech. degree, Age 33 years, 5'-8", middle class family, boy working as GM in a MNC at Mohali at a great package. Canada PR holder but no plan to shift to Canada permanently. Looking for a working bride who is caring, having values preferably from Punjab & Haryana only. Upper caste no bar. Phone 97802-29988.
BRAHMIN
CL23017815-MAT(M)
Gaur Brahmin 07.02.1991, 08:50 pm, 5'-7", B.Sc. (IT), MCA, Punjab Govt. service Chandigarh. Prefer Govt employee. Caste no bar. 99152-88731.
BRAHMIN
CL23018709-MAT(M)
Match for handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 5'-8", 1994, settled Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
BRAHMIN
CL23019276-MAT(M)
Equally/professionally qualified match for Australian citizen, Bhardwaj boy, 35, 5'-9", Doctor (Physiotherapist). Own house in Australia. 82890-73042
BRAHMIN
CL23019844-MAT(M)
Visiting India, well settled UK born/ citizen, Brahmin 1994, handsome, 5ft 11", seeking extremely beautiful bride with Green or Blue Eyes. WhatsApp +447418004473.
BRAHMIN
CL23019988-MAT(M)
Well educated, Saraswat Brahmin, fair, 6'-1",Sept.1980. Working MNC Mohali.Holding Canadian visit visa. Family well settled in Canada. NRI preferred. 88470-32021.
DIVORCEE
CL23013425-MAT(M)
Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11, divorcee, very-short marriage, Australia PR/NZ citizen, highly paid IT Engineer, well settled family. WhatsApp: +642108381441. Bureau excuse.
DIVORCEE
CL23018281-MAT(M)
Khatri, issueless, handsome Divorcee brief marriage, 1978 Born, 5'-8", MBA/ HR Manager, Army Background seeks issueless, beautiful, educated match, upper caste Welcome. 94174-07117, 94654-61236.
JAT SIKH
CL23018285-MAT(M)
Jatt Sikh, Dhindsa, 88 born, 5'-10", non- drinker, non- smoker, Ph.D., USA, only serious. WhatsApp +1-8018504786.
JAT SIKH
CL23015577-MAT(M)
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, USA citizen boy, boy is 32, 5'-9", lives in Texas and drives truck. Anyone living in USA or Canada is preferred. Send photo/ bio through WhatsApp: +18178258607
JAT SIKH
CL23016052-MAT(M)
SM4 Jatt Sikh Cut Surd, Feb. 1995, 5'-9", MS, CS Ohio State University USA. Currently serving with MNC in California with H1VISA. Family well educated and settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. WhatsApp 97794-90011.
JAT SIKH
CL23018378-MAT(M)
Match invited for issueless divorced, Australian citizen, 34/ 6'-1", born and raised in Chandigarh, working with MNC in Melbourne. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp +9198552-00914, +61470590338.
JAT SIKH
CL23018649-MAT(M)
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh boy 1995/ 6'-1", M.Tech (Germany). Working in MNC, Germany. Whatsapp 99963-21785 (Ambala).
JAT SIKH
CL23018927-MAT(M)
SM 4 Jatt Sikh boy, 30, 5'-11", M.Tech, Govt. Officer, Biodata WhatsApp: 93070-57962.
JAT SIKH
CL23020049-MAT(M)
Jat Sikh, Interventional Cardiologist 34/ 6'-1", US citizen, reputed family Punjab, [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23020094-MAT(M)
Jat Sikh Canada citizen, 41, 5'-8", never married, B.Tech Masters US, working Software Manager US, well settled, US EAD, currently visiting India WhatsApp: +1-64726-95282.
KAMBOJ
CL23018772-MAT(M)
Match for 10.11.1988/ 5'-7", Bachelor in Business Finance, currently living in Mohali, family business in California (Hospitality), recently moved back to India to grow family business. 62801-15455. Bureau excuse.
KHATRI
CL23018411-MAT(M)
Manglik/Non-manglik match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech Computer Science, 24.8.1990, 1:10 am, Birth Place Phagwara, 5'-10", working Punjab Govt. department. Whatsapp/call after matching Kundli. 7347434769.
KHATRI
CL23018766-MAT(M)
Suitable match for Khatri boy 14.03.1997, 6'-0", own business in Jalandhar City. Mobile: 94178-64378, 98788-20316.
KHATRI
CL23018854-MAT(M)
Match for well settled handsome Khatri Sikh boy, 5'-7", 11.10.1997, B.Tech. Pursuing MBA. Working MNC, from Mohali, Punjab.10-15 LPA. Contact:62835-91233, 81465-84758.
KHATRI
CL23018856-MAT(M)
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 11.03.1996, 04:58 AM, patiala, 5'-8". B.Tech (IT),Working MNC Bangalore. 15.2 LPA. Well settled family in Ludhiana. bureau excuse. 98729-03436
KHATRI
CL23019341-MAT(M)
Suitable match for Khatri boy 32/5'-10", Senior Manager US Deloitte (India). Horoscope must. Whatsapp 78071-98331.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23018569-MAT(M)
Suitable match for Hindu Arora Khatri boy 5'-10''/ 24.10.95, 1.18 pm, Patiala, Own well settled business Patiala, Mother Govt. job, Father Businessman. 98720-10251, 99887-10251.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23018696-MAT(M)
Match for handsome Australian PR Hindu Arora boy 27 December 1992, (Jalandhar), 5'-8". Own well settled business. Preferred educated girl from Australia or India. Whatsapp: 9888844614.
MISC.
CL23018469-MAT(M)
Govt. regular teacher unmarried boy, 42, 5'-10", salary 1,04,000/- p.m., fair handsome. Rich family. Caste Nai. No bar. Only WhatsApp 90347-82568.
MISC.
CL23020007-MAT(M)
Wanted beautiful educated girl for Bhagat boy, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech. Manager in PNB bank. Only son. Father's own business. Contact: 7340974472, 9878780819.
NRI
CL23015162-MAT(M)
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister), age 28, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance). Seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl (Australia/ New Zealand preferred). WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected]
NRI
CL23018282-MAT(M)
Sunyar 1987 born well-qualified boy got 7.0 band with Canada offer letter looking girl for marriage who can invest money. No caste bar. 98880-70102, 84270-10041, 81462-49689.
NRI
CL22129368-MAT(M)
Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]
NRI
CL23003940-MAT(M)
SMF Canadian PR clean shaven handsome Mazhbi boy, 5'-10", Dec. 91, Software Engineer, working in Toronto MNC. Seeks beautiful fair Professionally Qualified girl of status family. Boy is visiting Chandigarh on a short stay. Caste no bar. 6280-155-118.
NRI
CL23017820-MAT(M)
Professionally/educated match for Canadian Citizen Lobana boy, never married, 1985 born, 6', IT/Cyber Security professional, decent family. Girl should be American Citizen/PR. Send biodata and photo of girl. Contact on Whatsapp only 437-774-1611
NRI
CL23018430-MAT(M)
Jatsikh parents seek match for their very handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5.11, Marketing manager with very high salary, R/U property in India/Canada, issueless divorcee. Girl should be beautiful, below 35yrs & family oriented. Caste no bar. WA details & pics +919818909579
NRI
CL23018471-MAT(M)
UK Pemanent Resident living London MCA Ph.D. IT Sr. Engineer unmarried boy, 35, 5'-11", package 5 lakh p.m., fair, handsome. Rich family. Caste Nai. No bar. Only WhatsApp 90347-82568.
NRI
CL23018524-MAT(M)
Match for Punjabi Khatri Manglik boy (32 Years), 5'-10", working as Cost Accountant (Work Permit) in Toronto Canada seeks professionally qualified match preferably Canadian Work Permit/ PR. Contact 89299-76626.
NRI
CL23018631-MAT(M)
Suitable match preferably from Canada or willing to settled in Canada for Gupta PR Engineer in Toronto, 10.11.1993, 1:50 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-7". Parents settled Chandigarh. 98775-05200. 90410-79790 WhatsApp.
NRI
CL23018992-MAT(M)
Match for well settled issueless Divorcee Rajput boy Ireland Citizen, 36/5'-9", working with I.T. Company. Parents Chandigarh. Contact 98140-64056.
NRI
CL23019042-MAT(M)
Looking for a Professionally Qualified, well-mannered, beautiful cultured girl from Sikh family for a Sikh Saini, 5'-7" turbaned May 1987 US born son, completing Medical subject Ph.D at top University. Parents are here for 2 weeks. Match preferably from US/ Canada. Email biodata and photo to: [email protected] WhatsApp 89687-80958, +1 917-704-4533.
NRI
CL23019118-MAT(M)
Canadian PR, handsome clean-shaven Ramghariya Sikh boy, Sep. 91, 5-11", tall, B.Tech NIT, Post-Graduation Canada, Software Developer, regular employee of top U.S. MNC with handsome package. I.T. professional preferable upper caste no bar. Contact with profile and snaps. 94160-29745, 90341-40719.
NRI
CL23019146-MAT(M)
Ravidasia Australian boy 31 Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), 9 years teaching experience Head/ Assistant Professor (India), now doing Master Degree (final year) Australia. Required Australian PR/ work permit girl. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Parents and brother family New Zealand settled. Data WhatsApp: 0061431926407, call 00642108293834.
NRI
CL23019184-MAT(M)
Suitable educated tall match for very handsome US, clean-shave Sikh doctor, 6'-1", 91, working on H1B. Caste no bar. Visiting India shortly. Whatsapp: +91-9780396008.
NRI
CL23019338-MAT(M)
Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen IT Professional Oct 74/5-11 clean shaved issueless divorcee WhatsApp 8283883532,0015872274068
NRI
CL23019526-MAT(M)
Germany Settled Engineer Boy 1992/5'8'' M Tech Good Job Caste No Bar 9417223634
NRI
CL23019793-MAT(M)
Seeking upper caste Sikh match for 31, 6 ' professional at managerial position working for large European company in Netherlands belonging to affluent status Chandigarh family, share profile what's app 9988871128
RAJPUT
CL23019099-MAT(M)
Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy 5'-6", 21.8.88, 01:05 pm, Una, B.Tech, working in New Zealand. Preferred working and Tricity girl. Contact: 78371-42636, 82849-23626.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23018477-MAT(M)
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh turbaned boy 29 yrs, 5'-10", Mechanical Engg, PG diploma from Canada. Presently on work permit, applied PR. Preferred Canadian PR/Work Permit girl. Contact: 9872847574.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23018743-MAT(M)
Ramgarhia boy age 29, 5'-8". British Columbia, Canada (PR). Seeks well beautiful girl. Ph: 88005-64564.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23019177-MAT(M)
SM4, 31, 5'-9", MBA, cleanshaven Sikh Ramgarhia boy, working in reputed MNC Noida, Father Senior IAS Officer, high status family of Civil Servants. WhatsApp No. 83830-19858.
SAINI
CL23019971-MAT(M)
Suitable match for handsome boy. 6'-6"/1987, Practicing Advocate. Parents retired Govt job. Own house Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 98724-23369
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23019668-MAT(M)
97 Born, Hindu Ravidasia Pure Vegetarian, J.E. Central Govt. posted Chandigarh, Contact Govt. Service only. 95016-03046, 98156-95382.
SIKH
CL23018434-MAT(M)
Suitable match for Gursikh boy, 5'-9", 1990 born, Class-1 regular Government Employee in Punjab Government posted in Mohali. 75083-25292.
SIKH
CL23019349-MAT(M)
Mohali based business family seeks suitable match for MCA Saini Sikh boy, 92 Born, 5'-7", mutually issueless divorced. Caste no bar. Contact 98152-95404, 97802-27479.
SIKH
CL23019857-MAT(M)
Suitable match for handsome Nai Sikh boy, 28 years, 5'-9", Non drinker, only Child. Master of Public Health, Research Officer in PGI Chandigarh. Parents in Govt. service. Own house Mohali. No demand. Caste no bar. Send biodata on 86992-36327.
SIKH ARORA
CL23018794-MAT(M)
Arora Sikh boy, 1993, 5'-7", B.Com, Running own business. High income. Well settled status family in Jalandhar. Seeking for beautiful girl. Marriage bureau don't contact. Whatsapp biodata & picture. 8437322678.
SIKH ARORA
CL23020056-MAT(M)
Canadian PR short time divorcee Sikh clean shaven 1982, Arora boy 5'-7", Canadian Indian well settled. Contact: 94177-06262.
SIKH ARORA
CL23020088-MAT(M)
Professionally Qualified Match for convent educated arora sikh handsome Er. boy Nov, 94 , 5'10" class one officer PSU oil company.Upper caste no bar WhatsApp biodata 9815167656
SIKH KHATRI
CL23019900-MAT(M)
Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, B.Tech. VIT, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23019478-MAT(M)
Suitable match for handsome Arora Sikh vegetarian teetotaler boy,5'-10", December 1994, MBA, (Finance). Canada PR. Working in Bank. Father businessman, Mother house wife, CA brother married. Send bio-data, pics. Contact: 98152-72345.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23019895-MAT(M)
Sikh Khatri clean-shaven, Australian citizen boy, 4.11.1994, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Chemical Engineer, Research Scientist, pursuing Ph.D. Well settled business family, Jalandhar. 9872281511.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23018238-MAT(M)
Suitable match for Lubana Sikh boy, 37, 5'-7", MS in IT from Australia, working in private company in India. Contact: 9876243964.
WIDOWER
CL23013096-MAT(M)
Senior Ramgarhia Sikh Army officer 65+, 5'-9" teetotaler Chandigarh based moderate outlook on life. Two sons married living away. No liability seeks well educated 55+ match having suitable Personality Attributes considerate. No liability. WhatsApp 80546-34260. Email: [email protected]
