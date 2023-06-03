Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23020330
Suitable match for fair, handsome CA Singla 5'-11", 12.01.1993, 2:50 am, Ambala. Father and boy practicing CA at Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Mobile. 95017-93044.
AGGARWAL
CL23021849
Match for 1987, 5'-4", MBBS, residing UK. Looking for well-educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 89013-21315.
AGGARWAL
CL23021915
Handsome Chandigarh-Based Goel, 30/5'-11", B.Tech MBA, Software Engineer, 41 Lakhs, 7009043080
AHLUWALIA
CL23021182
Suitable match for Ahluwalia handsome, issueless divorcee boy, 41, 5'-8", Graduate (Delhi University), E-MBA, own settled business Faridabad. Caste no bar. Contact: 9871876658.
BRAHMIN
CL23020855
Suitable Bride for Well-educated iBBA (York University), MBA (ISB). English/Hindi speaking, Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, fair, 5ft 6.5inch July88. Working MNC Gurgaon 40 Lac. Family in Chandigarh & Gurgaon. Send bio data with pictures; do not call WhatsApp only +91 62847-43952.
BRAHMIN
CL23020906
Suitable match for handsome Brahmin boy, PR Canada (Govt. job) 1993, 5'-6". Preferred fair beautiful well educated girl. Early marriage. 98152-82821.
BRAHMIN
CL23021445
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL23021631
Professional Qualified Match for Himachali Brahmin boy 5'-6", 23.08.1995, 02:28 pm Pune, Kaushal Gotra, B.Tech. (Mech) IIT, MS (Robotics) CMU US. Wkg. California. Contact: 98189-99277 / [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23022805
Professionally qualified alliance for M.Tech R&D job MNC NCR Delhi, Aug 94 born, 5'-10". Tricity/ Chandigarh based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, upper caste welcome. 82646-50055.
BRAHMIN
CL23022917
Gaur Brahmin Manglik 19.8.1994, 3.27 am, 5'-10'', B.Com (P.U.) Chandigarh, Accounts Diploma (Canada), Work Permit, Currently Manager 7 Eleven Canada, Chandigarh based family. Mobile 75896-19887.
DIVORCEE
CL23020873
Match for Ramgharia Sikh working in MNC as Mobility Head in Pune, age 38, 5'-5", brief marriage with no child, well educated family from service class background. Looking for educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp +91-98602-81773.
DIVORCEE
CL23022631
Sikh handsome MBBS, 03.05.1974, 5'-7½", Tonk-Kshatriya issueless divorcee, 1 lac pm. Father IAS retd. Seeks Sikh/ Hindu unmarried/ issueless divorcee girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 94177-01440, [email protected]
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23020717
Doctor match for 91 born, 5'-8", Tonk-Kashatriya, short time divorcee, MBBS boy. Own well established hospital. Caste no bar. Mobile: 98766-35421
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23022601
Doctor match for MDS, 6', May 1995, handsome Himachali Sharma boy. Contact: 80731-36468.
JAT SIKH
CL23021176
Seek PQM for 86 born, Engineer boy based in USA. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and working as a Scientist. Green card in process. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23021336
SQM for 35 years old, 5'-10" Jat Sikh clean shaven, handsome Corporate Legal Consultant in Big4 Gurgaon with a high salary package. Liberal, educated family Retired and settled in Mohali with Army and Civil Services background. Contact (Whatsapp): 9501110797.
JAT SIKH
CL23015577
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, USA citizen boy, boy is 32, 5'-9", lives in Texas and drives truck. Anyone living in USA or Canada is preferred. Send photo/ bio through WhatsApp: +18178258607
JAT SIKH
CL23016052
SM4 Jatt Sikh Cut Surd, Feb. 1995, 5'-9", MS, CS Ohio State University USA. Currently serving with MNC in California with H1VISA. Family well educated and settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. WhatsApp 97794-90011.
JAT SIKH
CL23018835
US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5?10?. Divorced. No Kids. Working as Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA and MS from USA, Email:[email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506( India/WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23020339
Educated match for smart Jat-Sikh Sandhu boy, 29/ 5'-9" B.Tech/ MBA, working in MNC @ 13 Lakhs/ Annum with Decent rural urban property. Parents Govt. employees & younger brother is MBBS. WhatsApp: 99966-43553.
JAT SIKH
CL23020866
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy Mechanical Diploma, Italy PR, 30 Years/5'-8". Contact 82888-93175.
JAT SIKH
CL23020875
Jat Sikh US citizen, smart 1995, 6’-0”, Doctorate of Pharmacy, decent job. Seeking beautiful match above 5’-5” from USA/ Canada. WhatsApp 98141-67673.
JAT SIKH
CL23020884
Affluent Jat Sikh family of professional's seeking a slim bride for their Aug. 1979 Canadian born, never married son, 6'-1", LLM running his own Law practice. Match from North America preferred. Please correspond with photograph at: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23021040
PQM for Canadian PR Calgary based Jatt Sikh handsome, 5'-11", Dec. 1988 born, Canadian Law Graduate, working for a Law firm. Belongs to Jalandhar City based reputed and educated family. Preferred match from similar family background. Contact whatsapp: 9914304565. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23021128
Jat-Sikh 1992, 5'-11", LLB., Excise and Taxation Inspector, Single Child, Landlord family based in Fatehgarh Sahib, seeking well qualified girl from reputed family. Marriage bureau excuse, 99143-16550.
JAT SIKH
CL23021457
Looking for a beautiful, cultured girl for a handsome Jat Sikh boy, 29, 6'-3", working as a Marketing Manager, having urban property. Applied in Express entry (Canada). Whatsapp biodata: 9464000682.
JAT SIKH
CL23021491
Jat Sikh handsome Mechanical Engineer, Dec. 87/6'-1", Australian Citizen, Compliance Officer in Federal Government Canberra. Visiting India in June. Home town Chandigarh. Whatsapp 98153-00625.
JAT SIKH
CL23021980
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy 30/5'-10", working as Gazetted Police Officer in Punjab. Family owns substantial Rural and Urban property. Preference is Jatt Sikh girl with decent family background working in Government job or any professional job. Please provide details to ID: [email protected] or Contact 95010-86969.
JAT SIKH
CL23022025
Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 5'-8", 1991 born, B.Tech. Working Software Engineer in Canada, PR Canada. WhatsApp number 70878-82065, Mobile: + 16476172711.
JAT SIKH
CL23022358
Jat Sikh Gill Boy 1993 / 6’-2”, Power Engineer Job in Canada (PR) Edmonton, 40 Acre land, two brothers, Urban property, House in Canada, Father Retd. District Manager required tall, Educated Girl. Marriage Bureau excuse, Amritsar, 87288-05202
JAT SIKH
CL23022633
Match for Jat Sikh boy 1976, 5'-10", MBA, unmarried teetotaller, vegetarian, divorce consider, upper caste welcome. 82647-16472 (Moga).
KAMBOJ
CL23022881
Match for 10.11.1988/ 5'-7", Bachelor in Business Finance, currently living in Mohali, family business in California (Hospitality), recently moved back to India to grow family business. 82890-09965. Bureau excuse.
KHATRI
CL23020645
Mohali based Sikh Khatri cutsurd boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. Religion no bar. 88726-99956.
KHATRI
CL23021366
Alliance invited for Punjabi Khatri boy fair handsome own business Panchkula based 168 cm, 91 born, MBA Germany. Reputed business family. Looking for educated, sober, beautiful girl from cultured status family. 94172-65574.
KHATRI
CL23022765
Suitable match for Radhasoami family, Khatri boy, 26 yrs, 5'-11", B.Tech, employed reputed company, Jalandhar. Contact: 9888016699.
KHATRI
CL23020989
Turbaned Ahluwalia 5'-10", Nov. 1992, B.Tech PEC, working Mumbai, 14 Lac P.A. Parents well settled Mohali. Upper caste no bar. 8847002093.
KHATRI
CL23021232
Employed match for handsome boy 1996/5'-9", Pursuing MBA, working MNC. Family settled Ambala. Caste no Bar. 95184-04983, 94672-87196.
KHATRI
CL23022721
Suitable match for handsome boy, 5'-6½", 1985 born, Software Professional. Currently Sydney based divorcee. Unmarried/issueless divorcee, professionally qualified girl with good family value below 36 preferred. Contact: 9877468806.
KHATRI
CL23022789
Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian Ahmedabad working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. Working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.
MANGLIK
CL23018527
Match for Punjabi Khatri Manglik boy (32 Years), 5'-10", working as Cost Accountant (Work Permit) in Toronto Canada seeks professionally qualified match preferably Canadian Work Permit/ PR. Contact 89299-76626.
NRI
CL23016205
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23021269
Sikh Rajput (Gold Smith) Sept-1990, 5'-6" Post Graduate, permanent residency Newzealand, upper caste welcome. Whatsapp +9198722-30209.
NRI
CL23021463
Match for Masters 28 years, 5'-10", Canada PR Khatri handsome boy. Required educated & beautiful girl preferably Canada PR from respectable family. Contact 98762-11446.
NRI
CL23021826
Canada PR Sikh Khatri boy 5'10/32 Masters Director ITcompany Toronto Whatsapp only 9650269269
NRI
CL23021937
Sikh Canada PR boy, 1991, 5'-11", B.Arch. Family well settled in Mohali. Canada PR/ work permit preferred. Upper caste no bar. 98159-96738.
NRI
CL23022111
Well educated match for Tonk-Kashtriya handsome boy 7.11.1991, 5'-10", Australian Citizen. Marriage bureau excuse. 98884-54911.
NRI
CL23022180
SM for 1999 born 6'-5", very handsome down to earth Jat Sikh boy graduation , Cyber Security and forensics, Doing post graduation in Project Management, Stanford University, UCSC, Sillicon Valley extension single child family financially very comfortable settled in Shahbad Markanda. Preference for USA citizen. +91-9872526645, +91-72062-62300.
NRI
CL23022642
Canada PR Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-10", 32, Masters Director IT Company Toronto, WhatsApp only. 96502-69269.
RAJPUT
CL23021292
Professionally Qualified beautiful match for Hindu Mair Rajput handsome boy 26/ 5'-10'', Pursuing fully funded Ph.D Physics with scholarship from UK. Chandigarh based educated Officers family. Contact. 9412003658.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23020697
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy 02.03.1994, 5'-5". Electronic & Communications Engineer work in Dubai (8 years). Family Settled in Dubai. Call/Whatsapp: 7696840385, +971553962607.
SAINI
CL23021325
Suitable match for non turbaned Saini Sikh boy, 1987/5'-10", MBBS Doctor, in job. Family settled in Mohali since 1980. Own house. Basically belongs to Ropar district. Mother retired teacher. Father running affiliated educational institution in tricity. Elder brother settled in Canada. 93175-55656.
SAINI
CL23021405
Professionally qualified match for NewZealand PR Saini Sikh turbaned, handsome boy, born 1990, 5'-9", B.Tech. doing job. Family settled Jalandhar. Contact: 7889209613.
SAINI
CL23021867
Hindu Saini 1.10.1991, 9:51 am, Jagadhri Yamunanagar, 5'-7", M.Tech., pursuing MS USA, father Haryana Govt. Officer, sister Doctor. Looking for beautiful working professional IT/ Medical girl from decent educated family US, Canada, Tricity, Haryana preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 94169-91973, 89012-85976.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23020793
Required nursing background B.Sc.,well educated girl for our son, M.Tech,5'-11",Oct.92, Ramdasia Sikh Julaha, Residing at Nova Scotia in Canada on study permit. Mother retired Principal (Govt.), Father Engineer retired (Pvt.), Brother and sister-in-law in Govt. service. Contact: 84273-44996.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23022560
SM for Balmiki boy, 1987, 5'-9", practicing Advocate well settled family of Garhshankar, elder sister Head Mistress, younger sister Judicial Magistrate, both married. Preference to Govt. employed girl. Mobile: 98148-99979, 98555-80681.
SIKH
CL23022877
Suitable match for Parjapat/ Ghumiar Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-7", B.Tech./ M.Tech., working in MNC. Contact: 79739-44757.
SIKH
CL23021183
Canadian PR Gursikh Amritdhari boy, 5'-8", 39, divorcee, working in IT Sector seeking 34 to 38, divorcee/ unmarried, slim, good looking Amritdhari/ Religious views, Graduated girl. Preferred in Nursing/ Commerce/ Computer. 62843-07885, [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL23020648 KHATRI
Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. 88726-99956.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23021254
Preferably teacher match for Gursikh Bhatia boy 1993, 5'-7", Delhi. Non trimmer, Non drinker, B.Tech (ECE), Serving MNC. Contact 98680-64237 (Whattsapp)
SIKH KHATRI
CL23022843
Gursikh Khatri boy, businessman, vegetarian, short time divorcee, November 1988, 5'-6". Required qualified unmarried girl. 8360654141.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23020882
Sikh parent invite alliance for their son, Sept. 1983 born, 6' tall athletic built Eng./business entreprenuer Pl. send full pic/ biodata [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI
CL23020908
Suitable match for Australia PR, Sikh Khatri handsome boy, Feb. 1988, 5'-6", Automotive Mechanical Engineering, Self employed. Good income. Ramgarhia, Khatri, , Jatt family welcome. Contact: 9814885858.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23022744
PQM required for Canada PR Khatri Sikh turbaned well educated well settled boy of 26 years, 5'-6", working Manager reputed bank in Ontario. Only son 2 sisters already married. Contact 9855736114.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23020864
Lobana boy MBA, Master Canada, 28 years/5'-11", Company Manager. Contact 99885-13281.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23022258
Equally qualified match for Tonk Kashtriya M.Tech. (Mechanical) 5'-10½" boy, working in MNC in India. WhatsApp on 94140-89712. [email protected]
