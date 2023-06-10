Brides Wanted

ARORA

CL23024616

Arora boy, 22.4.1988, 1:55 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-8", MBA Finance. Job lead Analyst in MNC Gurgaon, 22 lacs. Elder brother married, working MNC USA. Preferred working girl. Mob: 9888928378.

BRAHMIN

CL23021385

Preferably employed match for Himachali Saraswat Brahmin boy in tricity, 5'-7", 15.05.1994, Assistant Manager in Automation Engineering in reputed company. Contact: 98152-63970.

BRAHMIN

CL23021445

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23023326

PSB boy 5'-10", fair, 27 years, 1995 born, Non Manglik, B.Tech, working IT MNC, Noida, Package 15 LPA. Family settled Faridabad, Delhi NCR working girl preferred. WhatsApp biodata 99103-98277.

BRAHMIN

CL23023583

Saraswat Brahmin Post Graduate boy 1991 born/ 5'-10'', Working in Private Bank Chandigarh, Package 5.30 LPA. Whatsapp 9417008261.

BRAHMIN

CL23023794

Wanted suitable match for Brahmin boy 1994 born, 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, working in Nationalized Bank. Seeks Jalandhar based preferable Government employee girl. Mobile: 81469-33372.

BRAHMIN

CL23023798

Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. Canada preferred. 98729-90887

BRAHMIN

CL23024210

Professional qualified match for Gaur Brahmin Bhardwaj Gotra boy 5'-8", 1992, B.Tech. (Civil), M.Tech. DCE (DTU) Delhi, UPSC qualified Class 1 Gazetted Officer working as Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) in B&R Chandigarh Administration. (Preferred Brahmin veg. Govt. job, in Tricity). Contact: 70119-95105/ [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23024440

Brahmin. October 1990 born. 5’-11”. Post Graduate. British Citizen. Higher Government Officer. Visiting India in July. Looking for a PQM. Ph: 88473-28834.

BRAHMIN

CL23024593

Suitable match for Brahmin Anshik Manglik boy 21.12.1992, 01:45PM, Mohali 5’-5”, B.Tech (CSE), working in MNC, Mumbai. Salary 23 LPA. Kundali must match. 9878245217

BRAHMIN

CL23025131

Educated loyal, Saraswat Brahmin, fair, 6'-1",Sept.1980. Working MNC Mohali.Holding Canadian visit visa. Family well settled in Canada. Loyal NRI preferred. 88470-32021.

DIVORCEE

CL23013425

Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11, divorcee, very-short marriage, Australia PR/NZ citizen, highly paid IT Engineer, well settled family. WhatsApp: +642108381441. Bureau excuse.

DIVORCEE

CL23023871

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23024038

Suitable match for Sikh clean shaven, February 1987, 5’-11”, Degree in Hospitality. Australian Citizen, issueless innocent divorcee, Working with MRL, Kashtriya boy, Earning 110 K Au$. +91-9915006377.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23024180

Doctor match for 94 born, 6'-3", Ramdasia, MDS boy. Own well established Clinic. Contact: 70093-40245.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23024837

Match for Arora Dental Surgeon Born 1993, 5'6" running his own Dental clinic in reputed Hospital. 9815972347

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23025069

Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.

JAT SIKH

CL23021176

Seek PQM for 86 born, Engineer boy based in USA. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and working as a Scientist. Green card in process. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23000455

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23015577

Suitable match for Jat Sikh, USA citizen boy, boy is 32, 5'-9", lives in Texas and drives truck. Anyone living in USA or Canada is preferred. Send photo/ bio through WhatsApp: +18178258607

JAT SIKH

CL23016052

SM4 Jatt Sikh Cut Surd, Feb. 1995, 5'-9", MS, CS Ohio State University USA. Currently serving with MNC in California with H1VISA. Family well educated and settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. WhatsApp 97794-90011.

JAT SIKH

CL23023408

PQM for May 87 born, 6', B Tech + MBA, Working in Bangalore as Manager from high status Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata & photo at [email protected], WhatsApp: 9434058086.

JAT SIKH

CL23023505

Seeking a beautiful, tall, professionally qualified girl for handsome Jat Sikh Canadian Citizen boy, 26, 6’, born in India, brought up in Canada. Bachelor in Engineering Physics Hons. (specialization in Artificial Intelligence). Owner of Software Business. American/ Canadian preferred. Bureau excused. Only WhatsApp message please: +17782395998.

JAT SIKH

CL23024053

Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh Sardar boy 1994 born, 6'-1", Drug free, good job, all family well-settled, own house in Calgary, Canada. Well-educated, height 5'-6", need relationship value girl, on study visa or work permit in Canada. Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ropar districts will be given priority. +1403-560-4741, 99159-30857. (Call between 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

JAT SIKH

CL23024207

Well settled educated Jat Sikh match for 92 born, 5'-9" tall, Graduate from abroad Gill boy belonging to a well settled business family. Contact: 94635-36006.

JAT SIKH

CL23024351

Handsome Jat Sikh Canadian citizen 1993, 5'-11", well placed Software Engineer in Toronto from affluent family seeking beautiful professionally qualified girl from educated status family. Please contact at 8054500057 with picture and bio data. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL23024650

34, 6'-3" tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor, divorced, belongs to educated, reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH

CL23024793

Suitable match for tall Jat Sikh New Zealand citizen 1994 born 5'-8", Bank officer, Seeks beautiful educated girl willing to settle Abroad. Upper caste no bar. 72062-44770.

JAT SIKH

CL23025056

Jatsikh Doctor match willing to settle in USA for 6ft./ 30 yr., working as Physician in USA. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23025174

Match for Jat Sikh, US Green Card holder boy, 43/ 5'-10", issueless divorcee, MS (USA) Principal Engineer in USA, early marriage. WhatsApp: 98142-95605, 98157-87350.

JAT SIKH

CL23025204

Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KAMBOJ

CL23023670

Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9",1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, 13 Lakh per annum, divorced after a month. No demand.Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL23025111

SM4 Canadian PR, Self employed, Hindu Khatri , Non-Manglik Boy 28 yrs/ 5'-8". Looking for educated girl with family values already in Canada or ready to move to Canada. Parents in Panchkula. Contact: 89683-73380.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23018569

Suitable match for Hindu Arora Khatri boy 5'-10''/ 24.10.95, 1.18 pm, Patiala, Own well settled business Patiala, Mother Govt. job, Father Businessman. 98720-10251, 99887-10251.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23023814

Khatri boy BA, 5’-6”, 12.03.1990, 4.35 p.m., good business Ludhiana, middle class family. 88378-15517.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23023833

Khatri boy BA, 5'-6", 12.03.1990, 4.35 pm, good business, Ludhiana. Middle class family. 88378-15517.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23023842

Working / Advocate match for Chandigarh boy B.Tech., December 94, 5'-10", 18 Lac. Chemical Engineer working Semi Govt. Organization . Phone 93161-05252.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23024790

SM4 Hindu Khatri boy, Manglik, 13.11.91, 2:42 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-8", MBA, employed. 94648-23481

NRI

CL23022945

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] (no marriage bureau).

NRI

CL23023444

Looking for beautiful & qualified girl (PR/ work permit Canada) for Nai Sikh Canada PR boy, 5'-7", Aug. 1995, Mech. Er, upper caste welcome WhatsApp/call: +91-98148-05101 Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23018631

Suitable match preferably from Canada or willing to settled in Canada for Gupta PR Engineer in Toronto, 10.11.1993, 1:50 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-7". Parents settled Chandigarh. 98775-05200. 90410-79790 WhatsApp.

NRI

CL23023280

Punjabi Ravidassia Ad-dharmi (SC) Engineer boy (Bachelors and Masters Degrees), 34 years old, 5'-9'' height, well-settled in USA (America). Looking for a suitable match from Punjabi Ravidassia Ad-Dharmi (SC) community. Prefer America, Canada or Doaba area. Please send bio-data and photo at Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23023559

Lubana Sikh boy, 6'-3", 1988, BE (PEC Chandigarh), MS USA, working in Microsoft as Senior Engg. at Seattle USA. Caste no bar. WhatsApp number 98556-89776, 62830-46624.

NRI

CL23023571

Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, Anshik Manglik, July 1984 Chandigarh born, never married (looks younger) 5’-9”, handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, BE, MS (USA) working H1B visa California. Seeks professionally qualified preferably from USA/Canada/Willing to relocate. Upper caste welcome. 8146195255 / 9501019532

NRI

CL23023821

Brahmin, January 1994, 6'. M.S. Permanent Resident Canada, working. Own house. Required Canadian resident, 5'-6", M.S. working girl. 95920-66052.

NRI

CL23024044

Saini Sikh non turbaned, Canadian Citizen, only son, 30 years, 5'-11", B.Tech., Police Officer. Parents College Lecturers. Simple marriage. +14313362583.

NRI

CL23024135

Match for handsome Australian PR Hindu Arora boy, 27 December 1992, (Jalandhar), 5'-8", own well settled business. Preferred educated girl from Australia or India. Whatsapp: 9888844614.

NRI

CL23024247

IIT, IIM, MD, MS match for B.Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, working in Facebook at London UK citizen Aggarwal Jain boy 12.01.95, 5'-5", family from Punjab. Contact: 98154-99904, 70092-65192.

NRI

CL23024267

Alliance invited for fit 45 / 5'-8" (clean-shaven), Sikh-Khatri divorced man settled in New York. MBA, BE, $300K. One daughter lives with mother in India. Seeking educated, family oriented Girl upto 36 years old. Visiting India mid June to mid July (caste no bar) Whatsapp +16465122178

NRI

CL23024278

GERMANY SETTLED ENGINEER BOY 1992/5'8'' M TECH GOOD JOB CASTE NO BAR 9417223634

NRI

CL23024655

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.

NRI

CL23025102

Match for handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 5?8? 1994, settled Canada on work permit ( Customs Coordinator) 9417552954, 9501282600

NRI

CL23025283

American Citizen very handsome boy, Saini Sikh clean shaven, 43, 6', Self employed, Family well settled in America, property in Punjab and America. Seeking well qualified girl from reputed family, caste no bar. Marriage bureau Excuse. Contact with Biodata and pics at WhatsApp: +14084690285

RAJPUT

CL23023784

SM4 Rajput boy, 93, 5'-11", B.Tech, working as Country Manager (International Deptt.) LPU. Father retd. Sub Maj. Family well settled in Jalandhar. 8146390619.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23024340

Match for handsome, clean shaven, teetotaller Ramgarhia (Janjua) boy, July 1987, 6’-1”, Post Graduate VTC Washington DC, PR Canada, working in Toronto. Business family, settled Chandigarh. 98140-01408, 99153-11408. [email protected]

SAINI

CL23023516

Match for handsome Sikh Saini boy, 1989/5'-11", MA, own business. Urban/Rural property. Settled New Chandigarh. Contact 97813-14505.

SAINI

CL23023526

Software Engineer NCR 40 LPA, Oct 91, 5'-9", Hoshiarpur. Sikh upper caste welcome. 98034-67127.

SAINI

CL23023673

Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh non turbaned boy B.Tech (CS), 1994 born, 6', working in Swede Bank at Stockholm (Sweden) as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. Mobile: 94174-41447. Marriage bureau excuse.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23024021

Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi), April 93, 5'-6½" boy, Master Degree from Australia, now move to Canada on work permit. Younger sister PR in Canada. PR Canada/Medico preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9876125291.

SIKH

CL23023681

Match for London based Sikh Arora, Keshdhari, handsome, 47, 5'-7", divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London. Own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +447866622782

SIKH

CL23025000

Professionally qualified match Gursikh handsome boy, 5'-8",1994 born, doing masters in cyber security at Australia. Family well settled in Mohali. Contact: 97810-01266.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23023788

Canada PR, Sikh Arora boy, Oct. 94, 6', Manager Canadian bank. Having own house in Canada. Family settled Jalandhar. 7009665715, 9872615715.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23023893

Wanted educated beautiful Labana Sikh girl for Labana Sikh (clean shaven) boy, DoB 01.02.1992, MCA, height 5’-9”, working in British Army (UK). Family settled in Chandigarh/Mohali. Contact: 77570-02115, 94637-65696.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23024779

Lubana Sikh boy Newzealand PR, 5'-9", 28 (1994), looking beautiful, educated girl only from Sikh family. 98773-76947.

WIDOWER

CL23023522

Match for retired Class-1 Officer widower, B.E., 5'-5", Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.