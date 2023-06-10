 Brides Wanted : The Tribune India

ARORA
CL23024616
Arora boy, 22.4.1988, 1:55 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-8", MBA Finance. Job lead Analyst in MNC Gurgaon, 22 lacs. Elder brother married, working MNC USA. Preferred working girl. Mob: 9888928378.

BRAHMIN
CL23021385
Preferably employed match for Himachali Saraswat Brahmin boy in tricity, 5'-7", 15.05.1994, Assistant Manager in Automation Engineering in reputed company. Contact: 98152-63970.

BRAHMIN
CL23021445
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN
CL23023326
PSB boy 5'-10", fair, 27 years, 1995 born, Non Manglik, B.Tech, working IT MNC, Noida, Package 15 LPA. Family settled Faridabad, Delhi NCR working girl preferred. WhatsApp biodata 99103-98277.

BRAHMIN
CL23023583
Saraswat Brahmin Post Graduate boy 1991 born/ 5'-10'', Working  in Private Bank Chandigarh, Package 5.30 LPA. Whatsapp 9417008261.

BRAHMIN
CL23023794
Wanted suitable match for Brahmin boy 1994 born, 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, working in Nationalized Bank. Seeks Jalandhar based preferable Government employee girl. Mobile: 81469-33372.

BRAHMIN
CL23023798
Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. Canada preferred. 98729-90887

BRAHMIN
CL23024210
Professional qualified match for Gaur Brahmin Bhardwaj Gotra boy 5'-8", 1992, B.Tech. (Civil), M.Tech. DCE (DTU) Delhi, UPSC qualified Class 1 Gazetted Officer working as Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) in B&R Chandigarh Administration. (Preferred Brahmin veg. Govt. job, in Tricity). Contact: 70119-95105/ [email protected]

BRAHMIN
CL23024440
Brahmin. October 1990 born. 5’-11”. Post Graduate. British Citizen. Higher Government Officer. Visiting India in July. Looking for a PQM. Ph: 88473-28834.

BRAHMIN
CL23024593
Suitable match for Brahmin Anshik Manglik boy  21.12.1992, 01:45PM, Mohali 5’-5”, B.Tech  (CSE), working in MNC, Mumbai.  Salary 23 LPA. Kundali must match. 9878245217  

BRAHMIN
CL23025131
Educated loyal, Saraswat Brahmin, fair, 6'-1",Sept.1980. Working MNC Mohali.Holding Canadian visit visa. Family well settled in Canada. Loyal NRI preferred. 88470-32021.

DIVORCEE
CL23013425
Brahmin boy, 34, 5'11, divorcee, very-short marriage, Australia PR/NZ citizen, highly paid IT Engineer, well settled family. WhatsApp: +642108381441. Bureau excuse.

DIVORCEE
CL23023871
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786. 

DIVORCEE
CL23024038
Suitable match for Sikh clean shaven, February 1987, 5’-11”, Degree in Hospitality. Australian Citizen, issueless innocent divorcee, Working with MRL, Kashtriya boy, Earning 110 K Au$. +91-9915006377.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23024180
Doctor match for 94 born, 6'-3", Ramdasia, MDS boy. Own well established Clinic. Contact: 70093-40245.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23024837
Match for Arora Dental Surgeon Born 1993, 5'6" running his own Dental clinic in reputed Hospital. 9815972347

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23025069
Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.

JAT SIKH
CL23021176
Seek PQM for 86 born, Engineer boy based in USA. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and working as a Scientist. Green card in process. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23000455
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23015577
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, USA citizen boy, boy is 32, 5'-9", lives in Texas and drives truck. Anyone living in USA or Canada is preferred. Send photo/ bio through WhatsApp: +18178258607

JAT SIKH
CL23016052
SM4 Jatt Sikh Cut Surd, Feb. 1995, 5'-9", MS, CS Ohio State University USA. Currently serving with MNC in California with H1VISA. Family well educated and settled in Mohali with decent urban properties. WhatsApp 97794-90011.

JAT SIKH
CL23023408
PQM for May 87 born, 6', B Tech + MBA, Working in Bangalore as Manager from high status Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata & photo at [email protected], WhatsApp: 9434058086.

JAT SIKH
CL23023505
Seeking a beautiful, tall, professionally qualified girl for handsome Jat Sikh Canadian Citizen boy, 26, 6’, born in India, brought up in Canada. Bachelor in Engineering Physics Hons. (specialization in Artificial Intelligence). Owner of Software Business. American/ Canadian preferred. Bureau excused. Only WhatsApp message please: +17782395998.

JAT SIKH
CL23024053
Canadian citizen Jatt Sikh Sardar boy 1994 born, 6'-1", Drug free, good job, all family well-settled, own house in Calgary, Canada. Well-educated, height 5'-6", need relationship value girl, on study visa or work permit in Canada. Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ropar districts will be given priority. +1403-560-4741, 99159-30857. (Call between 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

JAT SIKH
CL23024207
Well settled educated Jat Sikh match for 92 born, 5'-9" tall, Graduate from abroad Gill boy belonging to a well settled business family. Contact: 94635-36006.

JAT SIKH
CL23024351
Handsome Jat Sikh Canadian citizen 1993, 5'-11", well placed Software Engineer in Toronto from affluent family seeking beautiful professionally qualified girl from educated status family. Please contact at 8054500057 with picture and bio data. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH
CL23024650
34, 6'-3" tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor, divorced, belongs to educated, reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH
CL23024793
Suitable match for tall Jat Sikh New Zealand citizen 1994 born 5'-8", Bank officer, Seeks beautiful educated girl willing to settle Abroad. Upper caste no bar. 72062-44770.

JAT SIKH
CL23025056
Jatsikh Doctor match willing to settle in USA for 6ft./ 30 yr., working as Physician in USA. [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23025174
Match for Jat Sikh, US Green Card holder boy, 43/ 5'-10", issueless divorcee, MS (USA) Principal Engineer in USA, early marriage. WhatsApp: 98142-95605, 98157-87350.

JAT SIKH
CL23025204
Jat Sikh smart Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in reputed company. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl from status family. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KAMBOJ
CL23023670
Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9",1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, 13 Lakh per annum, divorced after a month. No demand.Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI
CL23025111
SM4 Canadian PR, Self  employed, Hindu Khatri , Non-Manglik Boy  28 yrs/ 5'-8". Looking for educated girl with family values already  in  Canada or ready to move to Canada. Parents in Panchkula.  Contact: 89683-73380.  

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23018569
Suitable match for Hindu Arora Khatri boy 5'-10''/ 24.10.95, 1.18 pm, Patiala, Own well settled business Patiala, Mother Govt. job, Father Businessman. 98720-10251, 99887-10251.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23023814
Khatri boy BA, 5’-6”, 12.03.1990, 4.35 p.m., good business Ludhiana, middle class family. 88378-15517.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23023833
Khatri boy BA, 5'-6", 12.03.1990, 4.35 pm, good business, Ludhiana. Middle class family. 88378-15517.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23023842
Working / Advocate match for Chandigarh boy B.Tech., December 94, 5'-10", 18 Lac. Chemical Engineer working Semi Govt. Organization . Phone 93161-05252.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23024790
SM4 Hindu Khatri boy, Manglik, 13.11.91, 2:42 pm, Ludhiana, 5'-8", MBA, employed. 94648-23481

NRI
CL23022945
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] (no marriage bureau).

NRI
CL23023444
Looking for beautiful & qualified girl (PR/ work permit Canada) for Nai Sikh Canada PR boy, 5'-7", Aug. 1995, Mech. Er, upper caste welcome WhatsApp/call: +91-98148-05101 Email: [email protected]

NRI
CL23018631
Suitable match preferably from Canada or willing to settled in Canada for Gupta PR Engineer in Toronto, 10.11.1993, 1:50 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-7". Parents settled Chandigarh. 98775-05200. 90410-79790 WhatsApp.

NRI
CL23023280
Punjabi Ravidassia Ad-dharmi (SC) Engineer boy (Bachelors and Masters Degrees), 34 years old, 5'-9'' height, well-settled in USA (America). Looking for a suitable match from Punjabi Ravidassia Ad-Dharmi (SC) community. Prefer America, Canada or Doaba area. Please send bio-data and photo at Email: [email protected]

NRI
CL23023559
Lubana Sikh boy, 6'-3", 1988, BE (PEC Chandigarh), MS USA, working in Microsoft as  Senior Engg. at Seattle USA. Caste no bar. WhatsApp number 98556-89776, 62830-46624.

NRI
CL23023571
Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, Anshik Manglik, July 1984 Chandigarh born, never married (looks younger) 5’-9”, handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, BE, MS (USA) working H1B visa California. Seeks professionally qualified preferably from USA/Canada/Willing to relocate. Upper caste welcome. 8146195255 / 9501019532

NRI
CL23023821
Brahmin, January 1994, 6'. M.S. Permanent Resident Canada, working. Own house. Required Canadian resident, 5'-6", M.S. working girl. 95920-66052.

NRI
CL23024044
Saini Sikh non turbaned, Canadian Citizen, only son, 30 years, 5'-11", B.Tech., Police Officer. Parents College Lecturers. Simple marriage. +14313362583.

NRI
CL23024135
Match for handsome Australian PR Hindu Arora boy, 27 December 1992, (Jalandhar), 5'-8", own well settled business. Preferred educated girl from Australia or India. Whatsapp: 9888844614.

NRI
CL23024247
IIT, IIM, MD, MS match for B.Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, working in Facebook at London UK citizen Aggarwal Jain boy 12.01.95, 5'-5", family from Punjab. Contact: 98154-99904, 70092-65192.

NRI
CL23024267
Alliance invited for fit 45 / 5'-8" (clean-shaven), Sikh-Khatri divorced man settled in New York. MBA, BE, $300K. One daughter lives with mother in India. Seeking educated, family oriented Girl upto 36 years old. Visiting India mid June to mid July (caste no bar) Whatsapp +16465122178

NRI
CL23024278
GERMANY SETTLED ENGINEER BOY 1992/5'8'' M TECH GOOD JOB CASTE NO BAR 9417223634

NRI
CL23024655
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.

NRI
CL23025102
Match for handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 5?8? 1994, settled Canada on work permit ( Customs Coordinator) 9417552954, 9501282600

NRI
CL23025283
American Citizen  very handsome boy, Saini Sikh clean shaven, 43, 6', Self employed, Family well  settled in America, property in Punjab and America. Seeking well qualified girl  from reputed family, caste no bar. Marriage bureau Excuse.  Contact with Biodata and pics at WhatsApp:  +14084690285

RAJPUT
CL23023784
SM4 Rajput boy, 93, 5'-11", B.Tech, working as Country Manager (International Deptt.) LPU. Father retd. Sub Maj. Family well settled in Jalandhar. 8146390619.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23024340
Match for  handsome, clean shaven, teetotaller Ramgarhia (Janjua) boy, July 1987, 6’-1”, Post Graduate VTC Washington DC, PR Canada, working in Toronto. Business  family, settled Chandigarh. 98140-01408, 99153-11408. [email protected]

SAINI
CL23023516
Match for handsome Sikh Saini boy, 1989/5'-11", MA, own business. Urban/Rural property. Settled New Chandigarh. Contact 97813-14505.

SAINI
CL23023526
Software Engineer NCR 40 LPA, Oct 91, 5'-9", Hoshiarpur. Sikh upper caste welcome. 98034-67127.

SAINI
CL23023673
Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh non turbaned boy B.Tech (CS), 1994 born, 6', working in Swede Bank at Stockholm (Sweden) as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. Mobile: 94174-41447. Marriage bureau excuse.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23024021
Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi), April 93, 5'-6½" boy, Master Degree from Australia, now move to Canada on work permit. Younger sister PR in Canada. PR Canada/Medico preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9876125291.

SIKH
CL23023681
Match for London based Sikh Arora, Keshdhari, handsome, 47, 5'-7", divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London. Own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +447866622782

SIKH
CL23025000
Professionally qualified match Gursikh handsome boy, 5'-8",1994 born, doing masters in cyber security at Australia. Family well settled in Mohali. Contact: 97810-01266.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23023788
Canada PR, Sikh Arora boy, Oct. 94, 6', Manager Canadian bank. Having own house in Canada. Family settled Jalandhar. 7009665715, 9872615715.

SIKH LOBANA
CL23023893
Wanted educated beautiful Labana Sikh girl for Labana Sikh (clean shaven) boy, DoB 01.02.1992, MCA, height 5’-9”, working in British Army (UK). Family settled in Chandigarh/Mohali. Contact: 77570-02115, 94637-65696.

SIKH LOBANA
CL23024779
Lubana Sikh boy Newzealand PR, 5'-9", 28 (1994), looking beautiful, educated girl only from Sikh family. 98773-76947.

WIDOWER
CL23023522
Match for retired Class-1 Officer widower, B.E., 5'-5", Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.

