Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23021849
Match for 1987, 5'-4", MBBS, residing UK. Looking for well-educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 89013-21315.
BRAHMIN
CL23026453
Sharma boy 27.11.94, 7:30 am, 6’-1”, Amritsar. B.Tech., MNC Hyderabad, work from home. Package 20 Lakhs annually. Caste no bar. 93560-15981.
BRAHMIN
CL23026738
Himachali Brahmin Boy, 1997 born 5'10", BTech Comp Sci, Working as officer in Govt Bank in HP, Father Class I Gazetted Officer in HP, Mother Officer in Govt Bank in HP, Only pure vegetarian family contact 8627048247.
BRAHMIN
CL23027459
Professional qualified match for Gaur Brahmin Bhardwaj Gotra boy 5'-8", 1992, B.Tech. (Civil), M.Tech. DCE (DTU) Delhi, UPSC qualified Class 1 Gazetted Officer, working as Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) in B&R Chandigarh Administration non transferable job, (preferred Brahmin veg. educated in Tricity). Contact: 70119-95105, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23025872
Match for Brahmin boy 27.07.92, 4:55 pm, Kathua (J&K), 6'-2", Advocate, good practice. Well established family of Lawyers settled in Chandigarh. 99141-17743.
BRAHMIN
CL23026006
Well qualified smart working match for 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Com., LL.B., working as Manager Corporate Legal in NCR. Contact: 98151-74439. [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23026415
Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy 27.10.1992, 5:06 am Jalandhar, 5'-11" fair, MCA, Software Engineer MNC Chandigarh, 21 LPA, Vashishat Prashar. Own house Chandigarh, belongs to Una H.P. Share bio-data, pics at 86992-39233.
BRAHMIN
CL23027724
Match for Jalandhar based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-7", 22.11.1980, 8.05 am, Nangal Dam, serving in reputed organization, drawing decent salary, only son. Father retired Engineer. Mother late TGT. Suitable girl in or around Jalandhar preferred. Contact after Kundli match. 9888436697, 9988764958.
DIVORCEE
CL23026543
Match for handsome Saini Sikh boy, 5'-9", 32 year, B.Tech.(CSE). Working in Holland. Family well settled in Mohali. Simple marriage. 98156-51590.
DIVORCEE
CL23026968
Issueless divorcee USA citizen Khatri boy July 1985, Delhi, 5'-6", Bachelor's of Science. Caste no bar. 001-5615993721.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23026731
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1989 born, 5'-10", MS, working as Consultant Surgeon at Corporate Hospital, Punjab, LPA-30. Father Doctor, Mother Homemaker. Girl preferred in Medical Profession and same Brahmin Caste. WhatsApp/ Contact - 72898-31312.
JAT SIKH
CL23021176
Seek PQM for 86 born, Engineer boy based in USA. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and working as a Scientist. Green card in process. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23025931
Match for handsome Jat Sikh non-drinker and non-trimmer young man, Software Engineer, 5'-8", July 1993 born and raised in Maryland, USA from a well settled and educated family. Girl should be professionally qualified living in USA. 240-491-1080.
JAT SIKH
CL23018835
US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5?10?. Divorced. No Kids. Working as Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA and MS from USA, Email:[email protected], +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506( India/WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23026294
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canadian 1996, 5'-11" Software Developer in Calgary Alberta since 2010, studied in Canada. Looking for Canadian girl with values living with family in Alberta. We are from Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali. Kingly respond with detailed family details photographs. 204-999-3745 WhatsApp only.
JAT SIKH
CL23026733
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy 30, 6'-1'', B.Tech, Canada PR, Team Lead in Marketing Firm. Seeking girl (height 5'-5'' - 5'-9'') from well settled and educated Jatt Sikh family. Malwa region preferred. Whatsapp only. +91-97791-17507.
JAT SIKH
CL23026952
Jat Sikh Grewal, 5'-11", 1991, B.Tech boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. Contact: +17056472929.
JAT SIKH
CL23027120
Match for Australian citizen well settled Jatt Sikh boy, never married, 5’-11”, Oct. 87 born, looking for well educated girl in Australia. Please text details or call WhatsApp: +61404200942.
KAMBOJ
CL23025858
Match for 10.11.1988, 5'-7", Bachelor in business finance, currently living in Mohali, family business in California (Hospitality), recently moved back to India to grow family business. 82890-09965. Bureau excuse.
KHATRI
CL23026449
Professionally qualified match for Manglik Khatri handsome boy, 1994 born, 5'-7", BA, LL.B. own settled business. Contact: 9888119244.
KHATRI
CL23026659
Govt. employed match for pure vegetarian, Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt. employee, November 1989, 5’-10”. 92172-22999.
KHATRI
CL23027719
SM4 smart Hindu Khatri Jalandhar born boy, height 5'-5", 12.05.1994, B.Com. Professional, working Vancouver, Canada. Jalandhar based preferred. Whatsapp: 9463683843.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23026194
Khatri Graduate boy, 29, 5'-11", employed MNC package 7 lacs. Seeks qualified girl having IELTS 6.5 band for Canada. Caste no bar. 9877115598.
MBA/PROFESSIONAL
CL23027573
Suitable match for saini sikh boy1980/5'9" MSC chemistry bed MBA working Lecturer Chemistry punjab government education department salary 13 lakh annual u/r property 9592989610
NRI
CL23022945
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National Athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] (no marriage bureau).
NRI
CL23025883
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy 1994, 5'-8" well placed Customs in Canada. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
NRI
CL23025932
Jat Sikh parents seek match for their very handsome son, Canadian citizen, BE, MBA, 42/ 5'-11", Marketing Manager with very high salary & also has a successful real estate business, R/ U property in India/ Canada, issueless divorcee. Girl should be beautiful, below 35 yrs, family oriented. Caste no bar. WhatsApp +1 647-877-0992.
NRI
CL23026034
Canadian PR Saraswat Brahmin 09.09.1989, 01:42 pm, Ambala, 5'-7", B.Tech MS from Canada, Working MNC Toronto. Send biodata. 94161-40997.
NRI
CL23026185
Suitable qualified, beautiful match for Australian citizen Brahmin handsome boy, 1987 born, 5'-10", Advance Diploma, Self employed. Preference Nursing background or Dentist. Contact: 8264671831. Send biodata: E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23026191
Suitable match for Australia PR Chaudhary/Bahti, issueless divorcee boy, 27.8.1976, 5'-10", Diploma Electronics. Preferred unmarried or issueless divorcee. Contact: 9855041445, 9915936718.
NRI
CL23026198
Well settled Sikh Rajput clean-shaved boy, 1989, 5'-3", SR Cyber security professional in California, MS from Boston. Seeks a slim, working professional in USA/India. Whatsapp: 9855250019.
NRI
CL23026471
Suitable educated, tall match for clean-shave Sikh US doctor, 6'-1", 31 visiting India shortly. Girl's merit main consideration. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +91-9780396008.
NRI
CL23027176
Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Goldsmith Mair Rajput Verma boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer, 9501147659, 9463074455
RAJPUT
CL23026201
69 born, 5'-9", unmarried Rajput boy, own business. Caste no bar. Send biodata only on whatsapp: 7347379909.
RAJPUT
CL23026585
Suitable match for handsome manglik boy April 1993, 5'-6", B.Tech. Working in MNC, Pune. Decent package. Preferred from Haryana/ Tricity. 90505-27328.
RAJPUT
CL23027659
Suitable match for Rajput Rana boy 17-11-1995, 6'-1", B.Tech (Mech), Manager in Pvt Ltd Company at Mohali. 94173-51053.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23025430
Ramgarhia Sikh (cleanshaven) unmarried 43/ 5'-11'', Return from England after 15 years. Contact 98156-11555.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23026172
Handsome 28 years, 5'-8", B.Tech., working Mohali. Family well settled in Mohali. Tricity preferred. 98884-32174.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23026338
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, Software Professional in MNC Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. 99885-21028.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23026462
Qualified teaching line match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 29 yrs, 5'-10", B.Tech. (Job Mechanical Engineer). 8288006630, Gurdaspur. Simple marriage.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23026877
Ramgharia boy 83 born, working in Pvt. Co.M.Tech. Looking for well qualified match. Contact: 94642-62400.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23026187
SM4 clean-shave Punjabi Ramdasia boy, Jan 1992, 5'-10", B.Tech, MBA IIM, 14 LPA Gurgaon. NCR preferred. Mob: 9465938836.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23026459
Suitable match for Radhasoami Ravidasia boy 1993, 5'-10", M.Tech working & living in Surrey (Canada). 85272-22653.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23026993
Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh Amritdhari boy, 1993, 5'-3", B.Tech. Civil, Study visa Canada. Father retired Gazetted officer. Mother Govt school lecturer. Preferred Amritdhari PR Canada girl. Whatsapp: 9464019189.
SIKH
CL23025909
Suitable match for tall, Sikh Brahmin boy, 14.9.1992, 5’-10”, Major in Indian Army, Elder brother settled in USA, Father Ex-Serviceman from Indian Air Force, Mother Assistant Director in Punjab Education Department. Slim, smart, tall, beautiful, well educated girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. 81463-88177.
SIKH
CL23026533
SQM for Chandigarh based 1992 born 6'3" handsome Sikh Rajput boy, Sales Director in Tech Solution company. Share latest photo and biodata on [email protected]
SIKH
CL23027555
Sikh Teli Divorcee 35/ 5'-10", Govt job, Nursing Officer, vegetarian. Caste no bar. Required educated girl 98153-15127.
SIKH ARORA
CL23025676
Canadian PR Arora Sikh clean-shaven handsome well educated boy, born 1998, 6'. Family Jalandhar settled. Seeks qualified, beautiful, tall girl. Contact: 8360816978.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23027743
Gursikh Khatri vegetarian businessman, Nov. 1988, 5'-6", well settled. Required qualified, unmarried girl. 8360654141, 9465022132.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23025986
Gurgaon based Ahluwalia Sikh Khatri boy, 14.04.1995, 5'-8", B.Tech., Software Engineer in US based MNC, 16 LPA. 79822-78706.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23026060
Slim, PQM for slim, fair, NT/ND Gursikh Khatri Punjabi boy, 5'-10", 91 born, B.Tech, MBA, working in MNC, USA work permit. Well educated family. Contact: 9988311291.
