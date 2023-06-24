Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23028979
Agrwl boy, 1989, B.Tech., MBA from IIM, own business & flat in Mohali, reputed business family, seeking an educated girl. 88476-16065.
AGGARWAL
CL23028312
Handsome Garg boy 02-11-95, 5'-8", Assistant Manager Sidbi bank Pune, Govt job. Send photo biodata. Whatsapp no 99154-44254, 88376-95251. Chd Pkl Mohali only.
AGGARWAL
CL23028747
Wanted well educated Medico professional match for Aggarwal (Garg) MBBS, handsome 29, 5'-9" boy. Working in Mohali. Send bio-data 90415-21150.
AGGARWAL
CL23029425
Suitable match for Goel Boy 1Dec93, 6:45pm,Ludhiana,5'6'',B.Tech working as Lead Senior Engineer in MNC Gurgaon,Package-30LPA CA/BDS/same profession preferred. Call 9888802710
AHLUWALIA
CL23028582
Alliance for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'1 Nov 90 working as Manager in Petroleum sector PSU Mumbai pkg 30lakh parents stay at patiala 9724188585
BRAHMIN
CL23028231
Well-Settled Brahmin boy, Canadian citizen, Sep. 1986, 5'-8", Non-Manglik, Post Graduate, RCIC professional. Family vegetarian, settled in Metro Vancouver. Seeks beautiful educated girl at least 5'-2". Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata, Horoscope & Photograph. Contact: 98761-00189.
BRAHMIN
CL23028813
Brahmin boy 32/5'-9" at Mumbai. Looking for educated girl. Upper cast no bar. 9819341075.
BRAHMIN
CL23029193
Match for Brahmin boy 6'-1" non veg 08.11.92, Chandigarh, B.Tech, working in Bangalore MNC, LPA 30 lakh. 98141-01794.
BRAHMIN
CL23029221
Tronto Based Idel match for Canadian citizen Saraswat Brahmin boy 32/ 6'-3" B.Tech, P.G supply chain working as operations Manager Tronto Hometown Chandigarh. Contact with biodata and pics 95929-13069, +164798-64936.
BRAHMIN
CL23029666
Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL23029697
Saraswat Brahmin unmarried Australian Citizen boy from respected family Oct. 1980 (looks younger), well educated, pure vegetarian, only son. Looking for well educated, slim, beautiful girl. Khatri also welcome. Early marriage. Divorcee and marriage bureau excuse please. 6284845166.
BRAHMIN
CL23029948
Suitable match for Brahmin boy 04 Dec. 1992, 10:15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10". Bachelor in Accounting, Diploma in Nursing, presently in Australia, (PR applied). Contact: 9216711124.
DIVORCEE
CL23023871
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23029349
Only MBBS girl for MBBS (Govt. Job) SC boy 29 yrs, 5'-11". Caste no bar. Contact: 7073999323, 9878629375.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23029709
Gursikh girl with values for 45/6', Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]
JAT
CL23028072
Compatible match for handsome, 27/5'-10", B.Tech. IIT Delhi, Senior Software Engineer, Tokyo Japan, high salary income group. Father Senior Government officer. Well educated and settled family at Panchkula. Bureau excuse. Mobile: 98762-21778.
JAT SIKH
CL23025056
Jatsikh Doctor match willing to settle in USA for 6ft./ 30 yr., working as Physician in USA. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23028232
Suitable match for 1982 born, educated in US, 5'-10", Physician in California, looking for qualified professional girl working in USA, correspondence @ 1 916 730 0863 Text/WhatsApp.
JAT SIKH
CL23028536 SIKH
Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23028694
Qualified and beautiful match for Jat Sikh cleanshaven Malhi boy Canadian Graduate Sept. 1988/ 5'-10", Canadian Citizen, own house and well settled business in Transport Industry, family well settled in Toronto. +1 647 864 7625, +1 905 393 9030.
JAT SIKH
CL23028701
Jatt Sikh boy, 1990/5'9", Ph.D(Canada), Working(UBC), PQM Canada/USA based +16046492561
JAT SIKH
CL23028969
Looking for a compatible Jat Sikh girl Chandigarh based preferably for Jat Sikh boy,27 year, 6'-7", Mechanical Engineer, family business, rural and urban property, settled abroad. Contact: +254781726921.
JAT SIKH
CL23029163
Well-settled Jat Sikh family in Canada seeks alliance for their son, tall convent educated, very handsome, BTech, MTech, highly paid job along with well settled business.Financially very sound with huge U/R assets. Boy is presently in India 6ft, 39. Looking for educated, family oriented girl.WhatsApp: +14168651000
JAT SIKH
CL23030161
Jat Sikh Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in Bayuk Towing as Software Engg. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.
KHATRI
CL23029749
Extremely & exceptionally Beautiful match for single Hindu Khatri Age 45+ 5’-8”, own Reputed business, Income in crores , well settled in Chandigarh any body with good values can apply. Caste no bar Wharsapp: 9878983566.
KHATRI
CL23030199
Govt. employed match for pure vegetarian, Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt. employee, November 1989, 5'-10". 92172-22999.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23028809
Arora boy 31.01.1993, 8:58 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-10", BE. (ECE), family Mohali, working in Pune central govt, Seeking working girl, Caste no bar, No demand, 98141-05651.
MAHAJAN
CL23027951
Himachali Mahajan boy 6 November 1993, 00:59 AM Kangra, 5’10” working in Indian Navy presently posted at Mumbai, Younger brother working. Preferred himachali educated or working girl. Mobile: 94180-27838, [email protected]
MAHAJAN
CL23028230
Decent match for CA Mahajan boy, 06.01.1988, 11:20 am, Jalandhar. Caste no bar. 97797-14156.
NRI
CL23017410
Bride for our son 24 years old, Jat Sikh family. Boy is born and raised in USA. Completed MBA from USA. Catholic Private schools educated, non-smoker, non drinker, not religious, caste and religion no bar. Preferably MBBS girl. Boy is working with family Real Estate Business for last 5 years marking for himself 5 figures US dollars. Father is MD Doctor in USA for last 30 years. Mother is in Real Estate business for last 18 years, one brother is unmarried. Family is affluent family with real estate business. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
NRI
CL23029441
Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance), seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl (Australia/ NZ strictly - no marriage bureau). WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected]
NRI
CL22129368
Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]
NRI
CL23016205
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23021826
Canada PR Sikh AroraKhatri boy 5'10/32 Masters Director ITcompany Toronto Whatsapp only 9650269269
NRI
CL23022642
Canada PR Sikh Arora Khatri boy, 5'-10", 32, Masters Director IT Company Toronto, WhatsApp only. 96502-69269.
NRI
CL23028234
Urban status, well-qualified, decent match for Nai Sikh boy, very smart, December 1994, 5'-11", PR Canada, convent educated. B.Tech. from reputed university India. Post graduation (IT) Toronto. Senior IT Analyst reputed Financial Corporation of Canada (Toronto). Nai Sikh and Arora Sikh urban status family. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp biodata, photos. 98157-96460
NRI
CL23028441
Suitable match for Baniya boy, Caste- Pal, 07/02/1993, 5'-9", 1:10 am, Graduation in Retail Management, residence New Zealand, own settled business. Required well-educated girl of well settled family. Cast no bar. Contact- 9780102421, 9646022093, Whatsapp- 00447388258933.
NRI
CL23028687
Qualified match for Manglik Mahajan boy, B.Tech. PGD, settled in Canada, 5'-11", 07.02.1994, working in large Italian logistics company. Family settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98729-10689.
NRI
CL23028690
GERMANY SETTLED ENGINEER BOY 1992/5'8'' M.TECH GOOD JOB 9417223634
NRI
CL23028757
Professionally qualified and beautiful match for Ahluwalia Sikh Canadian Citizen boy 5'-10", November 1997, on Government job in Canada. Contact: 7889715380.
NRI
CL23028823
Suitable match for well settled fair complexion Khatri boy 29/5'-8", BE & MS from USA working in USA as Data analyst, handsome salary. Both Parents are Doctor and well settled. Email: [email protected] Contact: 09004476392.
NRI
CL23028877
Suitable match for handsome Canada PR boy Hindu Khatri 28/6', M.Tech. Civil Engg. 94640-22279, 94640-22285.
NRI
CL23029185
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.
NRI
CL23029236
Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy, Software Professional 34/ 5'-7", no bar Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Contact [email protected] 1(630) 755-5550 USA. 9198104-56909 India.
NRI
CL23030078
Required girl from Canada (student/ work/ PR). Hindu Brahman Graduate boy in business, 33/ 5'-6", Ludhiana based. Ready to relocate. 99991-67756.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23028446
Match for trimmed handsome Dhiman 02-01-97, 10:40 pm, Banur, 5'-10", Graduate, Entrepreneur Business class family Banur. 98765-63163.
SAINI
CL23029921
Suitable match for Sikh Saini boy 1994, 5'-4", Central Govt. Job, well educated/ Govt. job preferred. Contact 70872-37458.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23028468
SMF Ad-dharmi boy 1998, 5’-5”, Software Engineer in MNC, handsome package, well settled family in Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 70878-63972.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23028615
Suitable match for divorcee Canadian (Brampton) citizen Ad-dharmi boy September 1982, 5'-8". M.Tech. Preference BDS/B.Sc. Nursing. Marriage bureau excuse. 8360166426.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23028681
Suitable beautiful, educated match for SC (Valmiki) boy, 09.01.1992, 10:35 am, Jalandhar, 5'-5", Govt job. Preferred Govt employee girl. Contact: 9041031085, 8557084454.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23029815
Addharmi boy 36, 5'-8", Engineer in a Pvt Company Mohali, tricity preferred. 94782-12720.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23030193
Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Private job. Salary 14.5 Lacs. Mobile 95550-84094.
SIKH
CL23028693
Suitable match for Sikh Rajput Never married boy 1979/ 5'-7'', B.Tech, MBA, Working in MNC Chandigarh, own house in Chandigarh. 7696138416.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23028233
Looking educated/family oriented girl for Sikh boy Sept. 1983, 6' tall, Eng./business ent visiting India soon send full pic/ biodata at [email protected]
WIDOWER
CL23028519
Match for retired Class-I Officer widower, B.E, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired Preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi
Was addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community me...
Prime Minister Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US State Visit
This is the prime minister's first visit to Egypt
Soldier injured in encounter with terrorists, search under way near LoC in J-K’s Poonch
The encounter takes place in the forward Ranger Nullah area ...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector
On June 23, at around 9 pm, BSF troops detect the movement o...
At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
All-time high temperature for this month was on June 29, 197...