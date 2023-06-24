Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23028979

Agrwl boy, 1989, B.Tech., MBA from IIM, own business & flat in Mohali, reputed business family, seeking an educated girl. 88476-16065.

AGGARWAL

CL23028312

Handsome Garg boy 02-11-95, 5'-8", Assistant Manager Sidbi bank Pune, Govt job. Send photo biodata. Whatsapp no 99154-44254, 88376-95251. Chd Pkl Mohali only.

AGGARWAL

CL23028747

Wanted well educated Medico professional match for Aggarwal (Garg) MBBS, handsome 29, 5'-9" boy. Working in Mohali. Send bio-data 90415-21150.

AGGARWAL

CL23029425

Suitable match for Goel Boy 1Dec93, 6:45pm,Ludhiana,5'6'',B.Tech working as Lead Senior Engineer in MNC Gurgaon,Package-30LPA CA/BDS/same profession preferred. Call 9888802710

AHLUWALIA

CL23028582

Alliance for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'1 Nov 90 working as Manager in Petroleum sector PSU Mumbai pkg 30lakh parents stay at patiala 9724188585

BRAHMIN

CL23028231

Well-Settled Brahmin boy, Canadian citizen, Sep. 1986, 5'-8", Non-Manglik, Post Graduate, RCIC professional. Family vegetarian, settled in Metro Vancouver. Seeks beautiful educated girl at least 5'-2". Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata, Horoscope & Photograph. Contact: 98761-00189.

BRAHMIN

CL23028813

Brahmin boy 32/5'-9" at Mumbai. Looking for educated girl. Upper cast no bar. 9819341075.

BRAHMIN

CL23029193

Match for Brahmin boy 6'-1" non veg 08.11.92, Chandigarh, B.Tech, working in Bangalore MNC, LPA 30 lakh. 98141-01794.

BRAHMIN

CL23029221

Tronto Based Idel match for Canadian citizen Saraswat Brahmin boy 32/ 6'-3" B.Tech, P.G supply chain working as operations Manager Tronto Hometown Chandigarh. Contact with biodata and pics 95929-13069, +164798-64936.

BRAHMIN

CL23029666

Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

CL23029697

Saraswat Brahmin unmarried Australian Citizen boy from respected family Oct. 1980 (looks younger), well educated, pure vegetarian, only son. Looking for well educated, slim, beautiful girl. Khatri also welcome. Early marriage. Divorcee and marriage bureau excuse please. 6284845166.

BRAHMIN

CL23029948

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 04 Dec. 1992, 10:15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10". Bachelor in Accounting, Diploma in Nursing, presently in Australia, (PR applied). Contact: 9216711124.

DIVORCEE

CL23023871

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23029349

Only MBBS girl for MBBS (Govt. Job) SC boy 29 yrs, 5'-11". Caste no bar. Contact: 7073999323, 9878629375.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL23029709

Gursikh girl with values for 45/6', Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]

JAT

CL23028072

Compatible match for handsome, 27/5'-10", B.Tech. IIT Delhi, Senior Software Engineer, Tokyo Japan, high salary income group. Father Senior Government officer. Well educated and settled family at Panchkula. Bureau excuse. Mobile: 98762-21778.

JAT SIKH

CL23025056

Jatsikh Doctor match willing to settle in USA for 6ft./ 30 yr., working as Physician in USA. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028232

Suitable match for 1982 born, educated in US, 5'-10", Physician in California, looking for qualified professional girl working in USA, correspondence @ 1 916 730 0863 Text/WhatsApp.

JAT SIKH

CL23028536 SIKH

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028694

Qualified and beautiful match for Jat Sikh cleanshaven Malhi boy Canadian Graduate Sept. 1988/ 5'-10", Canadian Citizen, own house and well settled business in Transport Industry, family well settled in Toronto. +1 647 864 7625, +1 905 393 9030.

JAT SIKH

CL23028701

Jatt Sikh boy, 1990/5'9", Ph.D(Canada), Working(UBC), PQM Canada/USA based +16046492561

JAT SIKH

CL23028969

Looking for a compatible Jat Sikh girl Chandigarh based preferably for Jat Sikh boy,27 year, 6'-7", Mechanical Engineer, family business, rural and urban property, settled abroad. Contact: +254781726921.

JAT SIKH

CL23029163

Well-settled Jat Sikh family in Canada seeks alliance for their son, tall convent educated, very handsome, BTech, MTech, highly paid job along with well settled business.Financially very sound with huge U/R assets. Boy is presently in India 6ft, 39. Looking for educated, family oriented girl.WhatsApp: +14168651000

JAT SIKH

CL23030161

Jat Sikh Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in Bayuk Towing as Software Engg. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL23029749

Extremely & exceptionally Beautiful match for single Hindu Khatri Age 45+ 5’-8”, own Reputed business, Income in crores , well settled in Chandigarh any body with good values can apply. Caste no bar Wharsapp: 9878983566.

KHATRI

CL23030199

Govt. employed match for pure vegetarian, Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt. employee, November 1989, 5'-10". 92172-22999.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23028809

Arora boy 31.01.1993, 8:58 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-10", BE. (ECE), family Mohali, working in Pune central govt, Seeking working girl, Caste no bar, No demand, 98141-05651.

MAHAJAN

CL23027951

Himachali Mahajan boy 6 November 1993, 00:59 AM Kangra, 5’10” working in Indian Navy presently posted at Mumbai, Younger brother working. Preferred himachali educated or working girl. Mobile: 94180-27838, [email protected]

MAHAJAN

CL23028230

Decent match for CA Mahajan boy, 06.01.1988, 11:20 am, Jalandhar. Caste no bar. 97797-14156.

NRI

CL23017410

Bride for our son 24 years old, Jat Sikh family. Boy is born and raised in USA. Completed MBA from USA. Catholic Private schools educated, non-smoker, non drinker, not religious, caste and religion no bar. Preferably MBBS girl. Boy is working with family Real Estate Business for last 5 years marking for himself 5 figures US dollars. Father is MD Doctor in USA for last 30 years. Mother is in Real Estate business for last 18 years, one brother is unmarried. Family is affluent family with real estate business. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

NRI

CL23029441

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian National athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance), seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl (Australia/ NZ strictly - no marriage bureau). WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected]

NRI

CL22129368

Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]

NRI

CL23016205

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23021826

Canada PR Sikh AroraKhatri boy 5'10/32 Masters Director ITcompany Toronto Whatsapp only 9650269269

NRI

CL23022642

Canada PR Sikh Arora Khatri boy, 5'-10", 32, Masters Director IT Company Toronto, WhatsApp only. 96502-69269.

NRI

CL23028234

Urban status, well-qualified, decent match for Nai Sikh boy, very smart, December 1994, 5'-11", PR Canada, convent educated. B.Tech. from reputed university India. Post graduation (IT) Toronto. Senior IT Analyst reputed Financial Corporation of Canada (Toronto). Nai Sikh and Arora Sikh urban status family. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp biodata, photos. 98157-96460

NRI

CL23028441

Suitable match for Baniya boy, Caste- Pal, 07/02/1993, 5'-9", 1:10 am, Graduation in Retail Management, residence New Zealand, own settled business. Required well-educated girl of well settled family. Cast no bar. Contact- 9780102421, 9646022093, Whatsapp- 00447388258933.

NRI

CL23028687

Qualified match for Manglik Mahajan boy, B.Tech. PGD, settled in Canada, 5'-11", 07.02.1994, working in large Italian logistics company. Family settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98729-10689.

NRI

CL23028690

GERMANY SETTLED ENGINEER BOY 1992/5'8'' M.TECH GOOD JOB 9417223634

NRI

CL23028757

Professionally qualified and beautiful match for Ahluwalia Sikh Canadian Citizen boy 5'-10", November 1997, on Government job in Canada. Contact: 7889715380.

NRI

CL23028823

Suitable match for well settled fair complexion Khatri boy 29/5'-8", BE & MS from USA working in USA as Data analyst, handsome salary. Both Parents are Doctor and well settled. Email: [email protected] Contact: 09004476392.

NRI

CL23028877

Suitable match for handsome Canada PR boy Hindu Khatri 28/6', M.Tech. Civil Engg. 94640-22279, 94640-22285.

NRI

CL23029185

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, settled in Australia, April 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech, pure vegetarian, working in IT sector. Girl working in IT sector in Australia preferred. Call/whatsapp: 9872217883.

NRI

CL23029236

Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy, Software Professional 34/ 5'-7", no bar Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Contact [email protected] 1(630) 755-5550 USA. 9198104-56909 India.

NRI

CL23030078

Required girl from Canada (student/ work/ PR). Hindu Brahman Graduate boy in business, 33/ 5'-6", Ludhiana based. Ready to relocate. 99991-67756.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23028446

Match for trimmed handsome Dhiman 02-01-97, 10:40 pm, Banur, 5'-10", Graduate, Entrepreneur Business class family Banur. 98765-63163.

SAINI

CL23029921

Suitable match for Sikh Saini boy 1994, 5'-4", Central Govt. Job, well educated/ Govt. job preferred. Contact 70872-37458.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23028468

SMF Ad-dharmi boy 1998, 5’-5”, Software Engineer in MNC, handsome package, well settled family in Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 70878-63972.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23028615

Suitable match for divorcee Canadian (Brampton) citizen Ad-dharmi boy September 1982, 5'-8". M.Tech. Preference BDS/B.Sc. Nursing. Marriage bureau excuse. 8360166426.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23028681

Suitable beautiful, educated match for SC (Valmiki) boy, 09.01.1992, 10:35 am, Jalandhar, 5'-5", Govt job. Preferred Govt employee girl. Contact: 9041031085, 8557084454.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23029815

Addharmi boy 36, 5'-8", Engineer in a Pvt Company Mohali, tricity preferred. 94782-12720.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23030193

Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 35/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Private job. Salary 14.5 Lacs. Mobile 95550-84094.

SIKH

CL23028693

Suitable match for Sikh Rajput Never married boy 1979/ 5'-7'', B.Tech, MBA, Working in MNC Chandigarh, own house in Chandigarh. 7696138416.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23028233

Looking educated/family oriented girl for Sikh boy Sept. 1983, 6' tall, Eng./business ent visiting India soon send full pic/ biodata at [email protected]

WIDOWER

CL23028519

Match for retired Class-I Officer widower, B.E, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired Preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.