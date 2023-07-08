Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23033515

Suitable match for Aggarwal boy 24 years, 5'-9". Presently in Australia on study/ work visa. Preferred Australian or India girl. 99157-30399.

AGGARWAL

CL23033779

Jindal boy, 1.09.1988, 12:38 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6", M.Sc. Private job. Own house. Seeking beautiful, educated girl. Phone: 9256382509.

AHLUWALIA

CL23032703

Alliance for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", Nov. 90, working as Manager in Petroleum Sector PSU Mumbai pkg 30 Lakh parents stay at Patiala. 97241-88585.

BRAHMIN

CL23030204

Match for Delhi based Saraswat Brahmin M. Tech boy, 5'-7", 02.02.1996, serving in reputed MNC, drawing decent salary. Well settled descent educated family, father B. E., mother B. Ed., brother M. Tech., suitable girl from a descent educated family preferred. Please send biodata on whatsApp 7428059428.

BRAHMIN

CL23033728

Suitable unmarried bride for,48/ 5'-6", handsome Saraswat Brahmin post graduate Engineer, income Ten+ lacs per annum. Whatsapp: 96502-78559.

BRAHMIN

CL23033146

Suitable match for Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy 5'-8", working MNC, 26 lac, 17.07.1993, 08:32 pm, Mohali. 94666-58775, 94666-58774.

BRAHMIN

CL23033649

Match for handsome Brahmin (Sankhyan) boy, 26.11.1990, 5'-7", 05:55 am, Hamirpur, M.Com, company job. 98162-30747.

BRAHMIN

CL23033769

Match for Army Officer (Major), 5’-8”, 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan, family settled at Mohali. Matches from Tricity, Himachal, Punjab solicited. 97605-68871.

DIVORCEE

CL23033123

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23033165

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. Contact. 98153-72075.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23033451

Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23033921

Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Ahluwalia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmedabad), working with Google- Bangalore. 98151-37979 (Mohali).

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23034382

Wanted professional suitable match for Hindu Kashyap well settled, teetotaler Architect, Chandigarh based, never married April 83 born, 5’-9”, own house. Contact 98144-26427.

JAT SIKH

CL23028232

Suitable match for 1982 born, educated in US, 5'-10", Physician in California, looking for qualified professional girl working in USA, correspondence @ 1 916 730 0863 Text/WhatsApp.

JAT SIKH

CL23028536

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028694

Qualified and beautiful match for Jat Sikh cleanshaven Malhi boy Canadian Graduate Sept. 1988/ 5'-10", Canadian Citizen, own house and well settled business in Transport Industry, family well settled in Toronto. +1 647 864 7625, +1 905 393 9030.

JAT SIKH

CL23031083

IAS, IPS, Medico match for Jat Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD, very handsome, 92 born, 5'-11", 36 LPA, Doctor's family. E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23032777

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh status match for 1997, 6'-1", handsome boy B.Tech. Working as Business Developer world wide travelled drawing 30 LPA. Chandigarh settled. 90418-89001.

JAT SIKH

CL23033766

Jatt Sikh handsome boy (Dhaliwal) March 1997, 5'-10",IT Software Engineer job and settled in Canada, Home town Chandigarh. 7 acre aggriculture land. 85560-62406.

JAT SIKH

CL23034772

Jat Sikh Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in Bayuk Towing as Software Engg. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL23034623

Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy, June 1990, 5'-10", Senior Manager MNC Gurgaon, package 60 lakhs plus. Send photo, biodata, birth details. Whatsapp: 78071-98331.

KHATRI

CL23034865

Match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech. employee in IT company Chandigarh, 5’-10½”, 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh. Tricity employed preferred. WhatsApp: 82642-42292.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23032760

Wanted employed match for Punjabi Khatri/Arora boy, DOB 29.12.94, Ht 5'-10", Education B.Com (Hons), MBA, employed as Manager in Bank. Father IRS Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact No. 98884-56153.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23033616

Suitable match for Arora boy, July 1996/ 5'-4", B.Tech. (CS). Working in MNC Co., Gurugram. Preferred same profession. WhatsApp: 98762-03477, 98150-13358.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23034877

BDS/MDS/BAMS or Govt. employee/well qualified girl for Middha-Arora boy, 5'-7", 29.01.1997, Mansa 11.38 pm, BDS, running own Dental Hospital, Father Govt. School Principal. 97174-51742.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23034899

Suitable match for handsome boy looks much younger, Oct. 77, 5'-11", drawing 35.50 lakh, own house, Chandigarh. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23034962

Extremely & exceptionally beautiful match to be kept like a Queen for single Hindu Khatri 45/5’-7”, own reputed business taxable income in crores, settled in Chandigarh, caste no bar. WhatsApp No 98140-12785.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23035013

Required beautiful girl for handsome Hindu Arora, August 1992 born, B.Com, LL.B, 5'-8", Businessman boy. Jalandhar or nearby preferred. (Whatsapp) 9464281077, 9463538909.

MUSLIM

CL23034781

SM4 handsome, Muslim 23/6'-2", Graduate boy self employed and well-settled in Melborne, Australia from last 17 years. Girl should be 5'-6"+ with social values prefereed. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +61-433445786, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23033992

Match for Hindu KhatriBoy Feb1994 born 5'10 Citizen of Canada Workingin MNC In Ottawa 9781921808

NRI

CL23016205

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23033219

Well settled educated match from Canada/ USA/ India for Canadian Citizen Saini Sikh Banga boy, Jan. 1991, 5'-11", BASc in Mechanical Engineering, Master in Engineering Management University of Windsor Canada. Working as Project Manager state Michigan U.S.A.. Educated affluent Saini/ Jat Sikh family. Mob./ WhatsApp 98141-15127.

NRI

CL23033434

Gursikh compatible Ph.D/ M.Tech match for turbaned Khatri Sikh 31, 180 cms, Research/ Lecturer France University. Bureau debarred. WhatsApp: 98880-21264.

NRI

CL23033580

Beautiful qualified match for handsome Arora veg PR Engineer boy 6-2, 29 good package, PR or willing to settle Canada WhatsApp 8872663951

NRI

CL23033710

Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman unmarried boy clean shaven,vegetarian, non drinker Sep 1984, 5'-11", Software Engineer,U.S.A citizen. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.

NRI

CL23033735

PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen boy 29 yrs, 5'-9", M.Tech CS, Well settled job in California. Hoshiarpur based family. Caste no bar Contact whatsapp: +17149094031.

NRI

CL23033963

Sikh Doctor 38, 168, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship working in NewYork City. Divorced, 4 yrs old daughter with her mother in NH. Contact: +16033069973.

NRI

CL23033999

Suitable match for Hindu boy (Batwal) Feb 1994 / 5'-5", M.Tech, B.Tech working Civil Engineer, Sydney Permanent residence, Australia. 62809-81721, 88377-66326

NRI

CL23034764

Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Goldsmith Mair Rajput Verma boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer. 9501147659, 9463074455

NRI

CL23034784

S/M for Hindu Kashyap Rajput boy, 23.03.1997, 05:40 pm, Mohali, 6'-0", fair, B.Com, M.Sc, working in U.K. on work permit. 81958-12944.

NRI

CL23034872

Suitable Match for very handsome Ramdasia Sikh boy, 26 years, 6' settled at Newzealand on work Visa, Father Retd. Panchayat Officer. Younger brother is also Newzealand. 94631-28942, 99147-46179.

RAJPUT

CL23034954

M4 New Zealand citizen, 28.03.1993, 6', Mair Rajput, M.Tech., professional, seeks beautiful educated girl, upper caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata, horoscope & photograph. Contact: +919464722100.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23033119

Suitable qualified homely match for Delhi based handsome Sikh Ramgarhia 35+ year old boy, 5'-10", non drinker, B.Com, CS, Assistant Manager. Please contact on: +91-85276-52440 or +91-98719-66340.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23034456

SM4 handsome boy B.Tech. ECE, PR Canada, 5'-8", 29, Seeks compatible match having Canada PR/ study visa. Tricity preferred. Call/ whatsapp:98886-48444.

SAINI

CL23033381

Suitable match for Saini boy 1994 born, 5'-6", B.Tech. (CSE), single child, Chandigarh Administration employee (Contract Basis) and own Trading business. Own house in Chandigarh and Urban/ Rural Property. Call/Whatsapp 98888-62611.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23033572

Suitable match for, ad dharmi/Ravidasia, D.O.B. 11.11.1991, 5'-10", B.COM, MBA in Marketing, slim boy, fair, Pvt. job, five figure salary. Doabian family settle in Mohali, simple marriage. M.No. 9779939905, 9041233957

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23034361

Suitable match for divorcee Canadian (Brampton) citizen Ad-dharmi boy September 1982, 5'-8". M.Tech. Preference BDS/B.Sc Nursing. Marriage bureau excuse. Boy coming India in July last week. 8360166426, Whatsapp: 9815599300.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23034408

Suitably qualified match for Canada PR, SC Ad-dharmi Ravidasia handsome boy, 13.02.1992, 5'-9", B.Tech. CSE, employed reputed company. Preferred beautiful girl settled in Canada. Father retired Class-I officer. One sister settled in Australia. Send biodata whatsapp: 9814805668.

SIKH

CL23033680

Gursikh Ramdasia (Julaha), 5th Oct.1991, 5'-8", Bachelor Of Arts, Khalsa College, Chd. two year study complete in Canada, Now on work permit in Canada (Surrey). PR apply soon. Preferred B.Tech.,M.Tech. MBA, PR/ TR. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob: 99880-10994.

SIKH

CL23034773

Educated match for Smart, 30 years, 5'-11", BA, LLB, PR Canada, clean shaven Sikh boy, working in reputed company. 99151-33464.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23034446

Suitable match or Canada PR smart Sikh boy, 33, 5'-11", MBA. Parents retd. officers, settled at Mohali. Elder brother married working in MNC Bangalore. Girl at Canada preferred. Mob: 98883-11567.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23034170

Lobana boy MBA, Master Canada, 28 years/5'-11", Company Manager. Contact 99885-13281.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23034241

Match for handsome Punjabi Sikh Lobana, 6'- 1",32, USA born divorced, working own transport business in New York. Mobile: 89689-18181. Whatsapp:001-516-789-9467.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23034721

Suitable match, (preferably professional girl) for Lubana Sikh turbaned Canada PR boy (trimmer), 6’-1”, 14.09.1995, B.Tech, 2 year advance diploma in CNC programming (Canada), One brother & one sister, both married. Parents settled in Sunny Enclave Mohali. 99150-10708, 98156-22761.

WIDOWER

CL23034063

Match for retired Class-I Officer widower, B.E., 5'-5", Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh, Tricity retired preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.