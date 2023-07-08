Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23033515
Suitable match for Aggarwal boy 24 years, 5'-9". Presently in Australia on study/ work visa. Preferred Australian or India girl. 99157-30399.
AGGARWAL
CL23033779
Jindal boy, 1.09.1988, 12:38 am, Jalandhar, 5'-6", M.Sc. Private job. Own house. Seeking beautiful, educated girl. Phone: 9256382509.
AHLUWALIA
CL23032703
Alliance for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", Nov. 90, working as Manager in Petroleum Sector PSU Mumbai pkg 30 Lakh parents stay at Patiala. 97241-88585.
BRAHMIN
CL23030204
Match for Delhi based Saraswat Brahmin M. Tech boy, 5'-7", 02.02.1996, serving in reputed MNC, drawing decent salary. Well settled descent educated family, father B. E., mother B. Ed., brother M. Tech., suitable girl from a descent educated family preferred. Please send biodata on whatsApp 7428059428.
BRAHMIN
CL23033728
Suitable unmarried bride for,48/ 5'-6", handsome Saraswat Brahmin post graduate Engineer, income Ten+ lacs per annum. Whatsapp: 96502-78559.
BRAHMIN
CL23033146
Suitable match for Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy 5'-8", working MNC, 26 lac, 17.07.1993, 08:32 pm, Mohali. 94666-58775, 94666-58774.
BRAHMIN
CL23033649
Match for handsome Brahmin (Sankhyan) boy, 26.11.1990, 5'-7", 05:55 am, Hamirpur, M.Com, company job. 98162-30747.
BRAHMIN
CL23033769
Match for Army Officer (Major), 5’-8”, 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan, family settled at Mohali. Matches from Tricity, Himachal, Punjab solicited. 97605-68871.
DIVORCEE
CL23033123
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL23033165
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. Contact. 98153-72075.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23033451
Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23033921
Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Ahluwalia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmedabad), working with Google- Bangalore. 98151-37979 (Mohali).
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23034382
Wanted professional suitable match for Hindu Kashyap well settled, teetotaler Architect, Chandigarh based, never married April 83 born, 5’-9”, own house. Contact 98144-26427.
JAT SIKH
CL23028232
Suitable match for 1982 born, educated in US, 5'-10", Physician in California, looking for qualified professional girl working in USA, correspondence @ 1 916 730 0863 Text/WhatsApp.
JAT SIKH
CL23028536
Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23028694
Qualified and beautiful match for Jat Sikh cleanshaven Malhi boy Canadian Graduate Sept. 1988/ 5'-10", Canadian Citizen, own house and well settled business in Transport Industry, family well settled in Toronto. +1 647 864 7625, +1 905 393 9030.
JAT SIKH
CL23031083
IAS, IPS, Medico match for Jat Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD, very handsome, 92 born, 5'-11", 36 LPA, Doctor's family. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23032777
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh status match for 1997, 6'-1", handsome boy B.Tech. Working as Business Developer world wide travelled drawing 30 LPA. Chandigarh settled. 90418-89001.
JAT SIKH
CL23033766
Jatt Sikh handsome boy (Dhaliwal) March 1997, 5'-10",IT Software Engineer job and settled in Canada, Home town Chandigarh. 7 acre aggriculture land. 85560-62406.
JAT SIKH
CL23034772
Jat Sikh Canadian PR boy 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech (GNDU), PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Job in Bayuk Towing as Software Engg. Father mother Class-I. Rural & urban property. Required well educated, beautiful girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.
KHATRI
CL23034623
Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi Khatri boy, June 1990, 5'-10", Senior Manager MNC Gurgaon, package 60 lakhs plus. Send photo, biodata, birth details. Whatsapp: 78071-98331.
KHATRI
CL23034865
Match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech. employee in IT company Chandigarh, 5’-10½”, 21.02.1993, 10:40 pm, Chandigarh. Tricity employed preferred. WhatsApp: 82642-42292.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23032760
Wanted employed match for Punjabi Khatri/Arora boy, DOB 29.12.94, Ht 5'-10", Education B.Com (Hons), MBA, employed as Manager in Bank. Father IRS Officer. Tricity preferred. Contact No. 98884-56153.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23033616
Suitable match for Arora boy, July 1996/ 5'-4", B.Tech. (CS). Working in MNC Co., Gurugram. Preferred same profession. WhatsApp: 98762-03477, 98150-13358.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23034877
BDS/MDS/BAMS or Govt. employee/well qualified girl for Middha-Arora boy, 5'-7", 29.01.1997, Mansa 11.38 pm, BDS, running own Dental Hospital, Father Govt. School Principal. 97174-51742.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23034899
Suitable match for handsome boy looks much younger, Oct. 77, 5'-11", drawing 35.50 lakh, own house, Chandigarh. 98159-93834, 99158-38405.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23034962
Extremely & exceptionally beautiful match to be kept like a Queen for single Hindu Khatri 45/5’-7”, own reputed business taxable income in crores, settled in Chandigarh, caste no bar. WhatsApp No 98140-12785.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23035013
Required beautiful girl for handsome Hindu Arora, August 1992 born, B.Com, LL.B, 5'-8", Businessman boy. Jalandhar or nearby preferred. (Whatsapp) 9464281077, 9463538909.
MUSLIM
CL23034781
SM4 handsome, Muslim 23/6'-2", Graduate boy self employed and well-settled in Melborne, Australia from last 17 years. Girl should be 5'-6"+ with social values prefereed. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +61-433445786, Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23033992
Match for Hindu KhatriBoy Feb1994 born 5'10 Citizen of Canada Workingin MNC In Ottawa 9781921808
NRI
CL23016205
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23033219
Well settled educated match from Canada/ USA/ India for Canadian Citizen Saini Sikh Banga boy, Jan. 1991, 5'-11", BASc in Mechanical Engineering, Master in Engineering Management University of Windsor Canada. Working as Project Manager state Michigan U.S.A.. Educated affluent Saini/ Jat Sikh family. Mob./ WhatsApp 98141-15127.
NRI
CL23033434
Gursikh compatible Ph.D/ M.Tech match for turbaned Khatri Sikh 31, 180 cms, Research/ Lecturer France University. Bureau debarred. WhatsApp: 98880-21264.
NRI
CL23033580
Beautiful qualified match for handsome Arora veg PR Engineer boy 6-2, 29 good package, PR or willing to settle Canada WhatsApp 8872663951
NRI
CL23033710
Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman unmarried boy clean shaven,vegetarian, non drinker Sep 1984, 5'-11", Software Engineer,U.S.A citizen. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.
NRI
CL23033735
PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen boy 29 yrs, 5'-9", M.Tech CS, Well settled job in California. Hoshiarpur based family. Caste no bar Contact whatsapp: +17149094031.
NRI
CL23033963
Sikh Doctor 38, 168, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship working in NewYork City. Divorced, 4 yrs old daughter with her mother in NH. Contact: +16033069973.
NRI
CL23033999
Suitable match for Hindu boy (Batwal) Feb 1994 / 5'-5", M.Tech, B.Tech working Civil Engineer, Sydney Permanent residence, Australia. 62809-81721, 88377-66326
NRI
CL23034764
Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Goldsmith Mair Rajput Verma boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer. 9501147659, 9463074455
NRI
CL23034784
S/M for Hindu Kashyap Rajput boy, 23.03.1997, 05:40 pm, Mohali, 6'-0", fair, B.Com, M.Sc, working in U.K. on work permit. 81958-12944.
NRI
CL23034872
Suitable Match for very handsome Ramdasia Sikh boy, 26 years, 6' settled at Newzealand on work Visa, Father Retd. Panchayat Officer. Younger brother is also Newzealand. 94631-28942, 99147-46179.
RAJPUT
CL23034954
M4 New Zealand citizen, 28.03.1993, 6', Mair Rajput, M.Tech., professional, seeks beautiful educated girl, upper caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata, horoscope & photograph. Contact: +919464722100.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23033119
Suitable qualified homely match for Delhi based handsome Sikh Ramgarhia 35+ year old boy, 5'-10", non drinker, B.Com, CS, Assistant Manager. Please contact on: +91-85276-52440 or +91-98719-66340.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23034456
SM4 handsome boy B.Tech. ECE, PR Canada, 5'-8", 29, Seeks compatible match having Canada PR/ study visa. Tricity preferred. Call/ whatsapp:98886-48444.
SAINI
CL23033381
Suitable match for Saini boy 1994 born, 5'-6", B.Tech. (CSE), single child, Chandigarh Administration employee (Contract Basis) and own Trading business. Own house in Chandigarh and Urban/ Rural Property. Call/Whatsapp 98888-62611.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23033572
Suitable match for, ad dharmi/Ravidasia, D.O.B. 11.11.1991, 5'-10", B.COM, MBA in Marketing, slim boy, fair, Pvt. job, five figure salary. Doabian family settle in Mohali, simple marriage. M.No. 9779939905, 9041233957
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23034361
Suitable match for divorcee Canadian (Brampton) citizen Ad-dharmi boy September 1982, 5'-8". M.Tech. Preference BDS/B.Sc Nursing. Marriage bureau excuse. Boy coming India in July last week. 8360166426, Whatsapp: 9815599300.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23034408
Suitably qualified match for Canada PR, SC Ad-dharmi Ravidasia handsome boy, 13.02.1992, 5'-9", B.Tech. CSE, employed reputed company. Preferred beautiful girl settled in Canada. Father retired Class-I officer. One sister settled in Australia. Send biodata whatsapp: 9814805668.
SIKH
CL23033680
Gursikh Ramdasia (Julaha), 5th Oct.1991, 5'-8", Bachelor Of Arts, Khalsa College, Chd. two year study complete in Canada, Now on work permit in Canada (Surrey). PR apply soon. Preferred B.Tech.,M.Tech. MBA, PR/ TR. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob: 99880-10994.
SIKH
CL23034773
Educated match for Smart, 30 years, 5'-11", BA, LLB, PR Canada, clean shaven Sikh boy, working in reputed company. 99151-33464.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23034446
Suitable match or Canada PR smart Sikh boy, 33, 5'-11", MBA. Parents retd. officers, settled at Mohali. Elder brother married working in MNC Bangalore. Girl at Canada preferred. Mob: 98883-11567.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23034170
Lobana boy MBA, Master Canada, 28 years/5'-11", Company Manager. Contact 99885-13281.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23034241
Match for handsome Punjabi Sikh Lobana, 6'- 1",32, USA born divorced, working own transport business in New York. Mobile: 89689-18181. Whatsapp:001-516-789-9467.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23034721
Suitable match, (preferably professional girl) for Lubana Sikh turbaned Canada PR boy (trimmer), 6’-1”, 14.09.1995, B.Tech, 2 year advance diploma in CNC programming (Canada), One brother & one sister, both married. Parents settled in Sunny Enclave Mohali. 99150-10708, 98156-22761.
WIDOWER
CL23034063
Match for retired Class-I Officer widower, B.E., 5'-5", Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh, Tricity retired preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.
