Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

Beautiful match for Chandigarh based smart Garg boy B.Tech. CSE, 10.03.1990, 5'-11",Software Engineer, Package 30 lacs. Contact: 92561-21641.

AGGARWAL

Canada PR Bansal boy, 25, 5'-11", Mohali, B.Tech; seeks educated tall girl. Upper caste welcome. 79866-65309.

AHLUWALIA

Seeking beautiful, professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Ahluwalia boy of Mohali based status family, 27 years, 5’-11”, B.Tech from renowned university, Master in Marine, presently working as Commissioned Officer (Lt. Cmdr.) in Indian Navy. Whatsapp no. 97799-05578.

ARORA

Arora handsome boy, 91, 5'-9", MCA, private job+ business. Seeks qualified, beautiful girl. 9646327718.

BRAHMIN

Match for Delhi based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-6", 16.07.1994, M. Tech. serving in MNC, drawing decent salary, Well settled educated family father B.E., mother B.Ed., brother M Tech, suitable girl from an educated family whatsApp biodata 7428059428

BRAHMIN

Match for Delhi based Saraswat Brahmin M. Tech boy, 5'-7", 02.02.1996, serving in reputed MNC, drawing decent salary. Well settled descent educated family, father B. E., mother B. Ed., brother M. Tech., suitable girl from a descent educated family preferred. Please send biodata on whatsApp 7428059428.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for healthy Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-8", 26.4.1987, 8.49 am, Jalandhar, MCA, working as Software Engineer at Panchkula, 7.50 lakh P/A. Vegetarian family. Tricity preferred. Contact: 9815648707, 9779702590.

BRAHMIN

Match for Saraswat Brahmin manglik MS (IT) boy, working US on H1B visa,i140 approved, 17.11.1988, 3:30 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-11". 95011-01999 (WhatApp). [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

Engineer/ Doctor match for B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, working in Facebook at London/ U.K. citizen boy January 1995, 5'-5", Aggarwal family from Punjab. Contact: 98154-99904, 70092-65192.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

Match for Kashyap Rajput Mehra Engineer, Senior Product Manager in MNC, Gurgoan, pkg. 30-35 lacs, 31 yrs, 5'-10", Caste no bar, employed Engineer, Doctor, MBA, CA preferred. 99150-82492, 62806-56404.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

Gursikh girl with values for 45/6', Gursikh Senior Government Officer. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for 1982 born, educated in US, 5'-10", Physician in California, looking for qualified professional girl working in USA, correspondence @ 1 916 730 0863 Text/WhatsApp.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh boy USA 45/5'-10" good qualification, never married. Looking for educated or simple beautiful girl (age between 36 to 44). WhatsApp +1587-439-5457.

JAT SIKH

Well settled family in Australia seeking match for Jatt Sikh boy 5'7", Sept 1996, vegetarian, teetotaller, Chartered Accountant, Executive in Australian Govt Deptt. Rural, urban property in Mohali. Send details to [email protected] or whatsapp +61448890500. Bureaus excuse.

JAT SIKH

Looking for a professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh boy, Veterinarian, PR of Canada, 1994, 5'-8" from affluent family. Bureau won't be entertained. Contact: +91-94676-13666.

JAT SIKH

US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10". Issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA and MS from USA, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.

JAT SIKH

Jatt-Sikh 34, 6'-3", tall, Canadian citizen, Doctor, divorced, belongs to educated, reputable family, looking for well educated girl with good family values. 90530-22611.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh boy M.Sc. Food Technology 40, England citizen, need B.Sc. Nursing/ B.Tech. girl. 70094-34776.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Grewal 5'-11", 1991, B.Tech. boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. Contact +1 7056472929.

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Canada Citizen 41, 5'8", never married, B.Tech, Masters US, Working Software manager US company, well settled, US EAD, Currently in India, WhatsApp +16472695282

KHATRI

Match for handsome boy, 5'-10", 20.03.1988, 02:05 pm, B.Tech, MBA, Engineer in Mohali. 97806-42377, 70093-70635.

KHATRI

Professionally qualified working match for handsome boy, Only son, 04.09.1993, 07:10 pm, Firozpur, 6', B.tech CSE, Working in Infosys, Chandigarh, 12 LPA. Father (retd.) Class-I Officer. Residence Mohali. Upper caste no bar. 94641-22078

KHATRI

Match for Arora boy, 5'-10",19.01.1994,Working in MNC, Gurugram, 25.50 LPA. (W.F.H). Tricity preferred. 96460-71015.

KHATRI

Chandigarh based Dawra family invites alliance for a handsome boy (LLB), 6' ,11.06.1988. Well settled in property business, Chandigarh. Seeking beautiful educated girl in around tricity. Whatsapp only:-98156-48441.

KHATRI

Match for boy, 1989 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, Mechanical Engineer, working US based MNC, Chandigarh family. Working girl, tricity or nearby preferred. Contact 98145-89376, 94639-61893.

KHATRI/ARORA

Match for Arora boy, 5'-8", 01 Feb. 1992, 8:35 pm, Chandigarh. B.Tech. + MBA, Govt. employee, working in Judicial Court, Karnal. 98722-37766.

NRI

Professionally suitable match for Sikh Nai boy PR Australia 6 feet, 27 year, Registered Nurse in Australia. Preferred PR Australia/ NZ/ Canada. Parents Govt. employee. Contact: 99158-72513.

NRI

Suitable match for a 6' tall, handsome, never married, Sept 1983 USA born, turbaned wearing Sikh Medical Doctor working at a reputed Hospital in California. Looking for an educated, tall, fair and slim compatible match. We are well settled educated Ahluwalia (caste no bar) family. Contact email: [email protected] or What'sapp 510 3037916 (USA).

NRI

Seeking a suitable alliance for Sarsawat Brahmin Boy, 29, 5ft 8, handsome, well settled in Canada. Working as Immigration Consultant and Paralegal. Family coming to India soon. Please send details with photo to [email protected]

NRI

Suitable match for Toronto based well settled Arora Sikh 28 years boy, never married, 6'1", clean shaven, working as a Lawyer. Email: [email protected]

NRI

Suitable match for American Citizen Legally divorcee boy, Software professional 34, 5'-7". No bar. Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/ initiate & vegetarian contact: [email protected] , +1(630)755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

NRI

Suitable match for Lubana Sikh boy, 1993 born, M.Tech Computer Science, Permanent Canada. Contact: 7837340042.

NRI

Rajput boy, Canada PR, M.Com, Nov. 1989, 5'-8". Seeks well-educated girl. Preferred Medical, Commerce, IT. Call after 7 pm. Mobile: 9041839315.

NRI

M4 Canada PR, Dec. 87, 6'-2", cleanshaven, Punjabi / Jat Sikh mixed family, well educated, well settled boy, (Calgary). +91-85448-29639.

NRI

Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh boy, living in Australia (Sydney) PR, 12.4.92 (Kotkapura), 6', Masters of Engineering from Deakin University, working as Business Development Manager. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 9815612393, 9988720082.

NRI

Match for Canadian P.R Labana Sikh boy 1991 / 5'-10'' B.E Thapar University, MS(CSE) from Canada working as Technical Lead Software Developer(Package: 210,000 CAD per year). Father Class 1 officer(Retd.). Caste no bar. +91-9417510226, ksurinde[email protected]

NRI

Punjabi Hindu Verma Canadian PR boy Dec. 1990, 5’-7”, LL.B India, MBA Canada University, banking officer job Toronto. Preferred India or Canada, well educated girl. 94636-15125.

NRI

Match for Australian PR well educated Sikh Rajput handsome, fair boy, Nov. 1992, 5'-7". Contact on WhatsApp: +61431288201.

NRI

Suitable match for Hindu boy, 1995, 5'-7", B.Tech Computer M.S. (USA). HIB visa working in Amazon preference given to Doctor/Engineers who are already in USA. Contact: 94648-80990, 94177-70844.

NRI

Canada citizen issueless divorcee Mair Rajput (Goldsmith) vegetarian boy 02.10.80, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, Senior Network Analyst in Canada, Upper caste no bar. Presently boy in India. Manglik/ Non Manglik both acceptable. Whattsapp 81305-62250.

NRI

Hindu Sood boy well settled in Colorado USA, 07.03.1994, 4:33 am, Chandigarh, 5'-10", MS Telecommunication USA, working F5 MNC. Preferred tall beautiful girl working in USA. Share profile and pictures. WhatsApp: 83608-31307.

NRI

Professionally Qualified match with strong cultural and family values, required for handsome, athletic, 5'-10", Jan 85 born, Canadian Citizen, IT professional, mutual divorcee, Ramgarhia Sikh. Upper caste no bar. 94630-20329, [email protected]

NRI

Required girl from Canada (student/work/PR), Hindu Brahman graduate boy in Business, 33/5'-6", Ludhiana based, ready to relocate. 99991-67756.

RAJPUT

Suitable match for Himachali 91 born, 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, Govt Bank employee settled in Tricity. 98787-79776.

RAJPUT

Suitable match for handsome Rajput Chauhan Army Officer, 5'-11", May 1989, Panchkula. Contact: 99141-16183.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable match for handsome cleanshaven boy (Rupal), 35/ 5'-9", Manager in MNC Gurgaon, Package 18 Lakh, Hometown Sangrur. Contact: +91-76960-90291.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable match for Mohali based Gursikh boy, March 1996/5'-10", Group-B job. Punjab Govt. posted Chandigarh seeks Govt. job girl. 86994-27418.

SAINI

Suitable qualified match for Saini handsome boy, 1995 born, France citizen, Software Engineer, 5'-6", Upper caste welcome. Contact whatsapp: +33682221373, 9530733497.

SAINI

Suitable match for NewZealand PR, Saini Sikh boy, 1996 born, 5'-7". Preferred B.Sc. Nursing girl. Contact: 9464559177.

SAINI

suitable match for saini sikh boy 1980/5"9" Msc Chemistry b.ed MBA MA English working Punjab Government Lecturer Chemistry salary 15 Lakh Annual .9592989610 [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for SC Ad-dharmi handsome boy, 26.5.1988, 10.55 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-6", 10+2, Business consultant, own house Double storey. Parents Govt employee. 9988445218, 9888368864.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi Graduate boy, 20.08.1986, Italy Resident, fair, 5'-11", Simple marriage. No dowry. Visiting India shortly. Whatsapp: 9417890909.

SIKH

Saini Sikh boy 12 Jan. 1995, 5'-10", B.Tech. CSE, working as Senior Tech Lead in Delhi NCR. Family well settled in South Delhi. Mob: 99111-18712, 99111-18713.

SIKH

Nai Sikh, Canada PR, Handsome Turban Boy, 1993/ 6', Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9855264620, 9465134808

SIKH

Match for handsome cutsurd Arora Sikh Australian Citizen boy, June 84, 5'-6", B.Sc. (Hospitality), own well settled business, house in Melbourne. Issueless divorcee. Two sisters married. Own house in Chandigarh. Mob: +91 98771-38081, +91 98141-08670.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

Match for Sikh Tonk Kshatriya Manglik boy from educated family 30/5'-11",B.Tech.(ECE) job IT Company, Bangalore, Good package. Seek beautiful and working girl, Family tricity based. Contact: 98156-91209, 98158-36713.

