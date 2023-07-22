Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23037513

Aggarwal healthy boy, 5'-9", 29, B.Tech, MBA, Auditor (IT), MNC, Bangalore. Work from home, Panchkula. 10 LPA. Family well settled in Panchkula. Contact: 94170-40421.

AGGARWAL

CL23037887

Match for 5'-11'' handsome Mittal boy, Oct 96, 7:15 am, B.Com, LLB. Reputed & well established business family of Bareta (Distt. Mansa). Nearby area preferred. 9417742975, 9915204374

AGGARWAL

CL23039119

Match for 6'-0", 27.09.1993, 2:27 pm, Ambala Cantt., B.Tech (CSE). Own business at Zirakpur. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 98724-56943.

BRAHMIN

CL23030203

Match for Delhi based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-6", 16.07.1994, M. Tech. serving in MNC, drawing decent salary, Well settled educated family father B.E., mother B.Ed., brother M Tech, suitable girl from an educated family whatsApp biodata 7428059428

BRAHMIN

CL23030204

Match for Delhi based Saraswat Brahmin M. Tech boy, 5'-7", 02.02.1996, serving in reputed MNC, drawing decent salary. Well settled descent educated family, father B. E., mother B. Ed., brother M. Tech., suitable girl from a descent educated family preferred. Please send biodata on whatsApp 7428059428.

BRAHMIN

CL23039284

Suitable match for Brahmin (Kashmiri Pandit) boy, 35 years, 5'-8", B.Sc. Hotel Management, working Daman & Diu. Father retd. Principal Education Department H.P., Looking for educated Brahmin girl. No demand. Himachali preferred. Contact: 98166-90050.

BRAHMIN

CL23033146

Suitable match for Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy 5'-8", working MNC, 26 lac, 17.07.1993, 08:32 pm, Mohali. 94666-58775, 94666-58774.

BRAHMIN

CL23037186

5'-4" Very Fair Skinned polite Brahmin Punjabi Boy. Age 23, born and raised in United States. Has 2 bachelors degrees and Masters in Public Health all from a top US university. Pursuing MD degree as a 1st year medical student at an American Medical School. Family originally from Punjab, now in America for 25 years, both parents working in IT. Has 1 younger brother(unmarried). Looking for brahmin, pure-vegetarian, sanskari, beautiful punjabi girl with traditional values. Age preferably between 20-23. He is Gautam gotra, is Manglik. Please contact with biodata, photo, birth details via whatsapp +1 (214)-250-3006. Kundli must match.

BRAHMIN

CL23037282

Visiting India, well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5'-11". Seeking extremely beautiful bride with green or blue eyes. WhatsApp: +447418004473.

BRAHMIN

CL23037727

UP Brahmin handsome boy 27.04.90, 5'-11", B.Com., settled at Dharamshala, having own business. Homely Himachali Brahmin girl preferred. 97264-61203.

BRAHMIN

CL23038035

Brahmin boy Oct. 1995, 11:20 pm, Chandigarh, caste: Tewari. Gotra: Kashyap, height: 5'-11", B.Tech. (Mech.) Post Graduate, Sr. Engineer in Pvt. Co. (Pune) permanent. Himachi bonafide, package. 10 Lakhs. Mob. 9779180057, 9417380057.

BRAHMIN

CL23038372

Handsome Punjabi Manglik boy Nov.1990, 5'-11", B.Tech. (Civil), Own Construction Company 25+LPA. Seeks educated Punjabi beautiful girl. Caste no bar. W/M 9759099915, 8449010476.

BRAHMIN

CL23038943

Professionally qualified alliance for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin handsome boy from Doaba, August 1994, 5'-10", Working with MNC, R & D job at NCR/ Delhi, Masters Of Engineering. 12 LPA. Family based at tricity/ Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. 82646-50055.

BRAHMIN

CL23039162

Match for Army Officer (Major), 5’-8”, 12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan, family settled at Mohali. Match from Tricity, Himachal, Punjab solicited. 97605-68871.

DIVORCEE

CL23033123

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23037746

Match for Saini Sikh, 1989/ 5'-6", M.Tech, Punjab Govt. employee, issueless divorcee. Required well qualified educated girl. Bureaus excuse. 9914854728.

DIVORCEE

CL23038518

Australia PR, 5'11'', 34, divorced, extremely short marriage, brahmin boy, Software Engineer, WhatsApp photo and bio data +642108381441. No bureau.

JAT SIKH

CL23037731

Toronto based well settled Jat Sikh family looking for a professional match for their son 34, 6', veterinary Doctor, own practice. Only sister Dentist and married, Father veterinary Doctor too. Please contact with latest pictures of the girl at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23038187

Looking for a Jatt Sikh Doctor/ Dentist/ IT professional in US/ Canada for Canadian born, US citizen, 33 years, 6'-2", turbaned Rocket Scientist belonging to an affluent business family in US, working as an Executive at a US defense company in Socal. Bureau excuse. Biodata w/ photos to: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23038382

Jat Sikh Sidhu boy 1993/6'-0", convent educated and B.Tech. (Thapar University), well settled and currently working as Center Head and Physics Professor in Doha, Qatar. Own urban and rural property. 94170-41252.

JAT SIKH

CL23039125

Professionally qualified, tall, slim, beautiful match for handsome cut surd Jat Sikh boy, 1989, 6’, B.Tech, teetotaller, Australian Citizen, own business in Australia. Urban rural property in Mohali and Australia. Contact: 78142-72409.

JAT SIKH

CL23000455

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028536

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028694

Qualified and beautiful match for Jat Sikh cleanshaven Malhi boy Canadian Graduate Sept. 1988/ 5'-10", Canadian Citizen, own house and well settled business in Transport Industry, family well settled in Toronto. +1 647 864 7625, +1 905 393 9030.

JAT SIKH

CL23037185

Suitable match for Canadian citizen, Jat Sikh boy, very handsome, BTech, MTech, highly paid job along with well-settled business 39, 6 '. Financially very sound with huge U/R assets.Prefer match in US/Canada.Contact: +14168651000(WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL23037895

Mohali based well settled family seeks suitable match for their son, March 1991 born, 5'-8", clean shaven, working in the Hospitality Sector with a reputed chain of Five Star Hotels in Doha, Qatar, Middle East. Pl. contact 94783-53902.

JAT SIKH

CL23038117

Affluent Jat Sikh family of professionals in Canada seek a suitable bride for their Canadian Aug.1979 born son, Lawyer (LLM), never married 6 ft, fair and handsome with both eastern and western attributes to his personality. Please respond with photograph at: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23038119

Match for a handsome Jat Sikh - Software Engineer, 5'-8", July 1993, non-drinker and Non-Trimmer. Born and raised in Maryland, USA from a well settled and educated family. Girl should be professionally qualified living in USA. 240-491-1080.

JAT SIKH

CL23038126

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Gill, born and brought up Scotland, well settled , investor by profession. Height 170 cm, 1988 Born. Match from India/ UK preferred. WhatsApp: +91 94174-07070.

JAT SIKH

CL23038291

Match for Jat Sikh, Gill, turban boy, Canada work permit, June 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech., PG from Canada. Father and mother Government employee at Chandigarh. Younger brother PR in Canada, own house in Mohali. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, preferable from Canada/ Tricity Chandigarh. Contact: 79734-25046.

JAT SIKH

CL23038294

Suitable match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 29 years 5'-11", B.Tech (Mechanical). Serving in Canada (Tronto) (Study Visa), Having rural and urban properties, marriage bureau excuse.Contact 92533-99280.

JAT SIKH

CL23038392

Jat Sikh, Canada PR, 93, 5'-10", B.Tech., Master Diploma, self employed. 15 acre land, upper middle class family. Marriage bureau excuse. 94170-22089

JAT SIKH

CL23038447

Wanted Educated and Beautiful girl for Divorcee Gill boy, Graduate, 36 years/ height 6 feet, Business (M.E.S. Contractor). Mobile 88063-75094.

KHATRI

CL23037947

Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-11", 30.01.1992, M.Tech. Working in Mohali. Himachali well settled family at Zirakpur. Contact: 97361-20962.

KHATRI

CL23037954

Suitable match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-9", 16.11.1994, Graduate. Working 10 Amazon, Himachali well settled family at Zirakpur. Contact: 97361-20962.

KHATRI

CL23038115

Manglik handsome Khatri boy 14.05.1990, 12:36 pm, 5'-3", Hoshiarpur, Graduate, working Online earning 7 Lakh yearly. WhatsApp profile photo. 98880-38875.

KHATRI

CL23039448

Software Engineer Khatri boy, Only child, 04.09.1993, 07:10 am, 6’, B. tech CSE, Working in Infosys Chandigarh, 12 LPA. Father Class-I Officer. Residence Mohali. Upper caste no bar. 94641-22078

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23038508

Canada PR Smart Hindu Arora Khatri boy, Manglik / Non Manglik, 07.07.1997, 09.50 p. m., Rajpura (Punjab), working at Vancouver in Semi Govt Transit Co. Looking for an educated Girl, Pref Degree / Nursing Caste No Bar 9501012282

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23039053

Suitable match for handsome Khatri vegetarian, 18-11-1994, 6', MBA, presently big 4 Gurgaon, Salary 6 fig. Contact with pics & biodata. 76960-60835.

MISC.

CL23038040

Suitable NRI match for Hindu Prajapati pure vegetarian, only son, 1996 born, 5'-7", B.Sc. (CS), MA (English), working reputed institution. Contact: 9872640567.

NRI

CL23037737

US based, LPR, Punjabi 35, 5'-10", MBA, issueless divorcee. Well settled in business, belongs to educated, reputable family, looking for well-educated girl with good family values. +1-919-274-7248 (US)- WhatsApp Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23033234

Suitable match for American Citizen Legally divorcee boy, Software professional 34, 5'-7". No bar. Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/ initiate & vegetarian contact: [email protected] , +1(630)755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

NRI

CL23037827

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994, 5'-8", Well settled in Canada. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL23037907

Sikh Rajput, Dec. 1995/5'-8", smart, intelligent Australian PR. Father Bank Manager, mother housewife, two sister both married abroad. Well settled family from Mohali. Good income. Caste no bar. Whatsapp/Call only 94640-87731.

NRI

CL23037964

Hindu boy Canada Citizenship applied, 1986 born, 5'-7", Post Graduate, Canada Government job, Vancouver. Caste SC others, Chandigarh/Doaba based. WhatsApp: +91-79730-56395, Call Canada number +1-236-335-6772.

NRI

CL23038038

Match for handsome Australian PR Hindu Arora boy 27 December 1992 (Jalandhar), 5'-8". Own well settled business. Preferred educated girl from Australia or India. Whatsapp: 9888844614.

NRI

CL23038195

US permanent Resudent Chouhan, 5'-9",1982, Graduate diploma computer science, Senior Manager, Google, Newyork, no bar. 79730-18414.

NRI

CL23038835

Arora Sikh handsome boy 35/ 5'-7", America Green Card Holder, Ph.D Molbiology. Short time divorcee. Seeks qualified girl doing job in America. 86993-67739.

NRI

CL23039051

Match for Khatri Sikh boy, 1994, 6', Finance Officer in Australia. Family settled in Mohali. +91-94175-38562.

NRI

CL23039130

Suitable match for handsome Khatri boy, 08.03.1993, 10:55 am, Ludhiana, 5'-8", B.Tech., working Canada, PR due in three months. Upper castes welcome. 75080-78664.

NRI

CL23039143

Match for Australian PR 1994, 5'-7" Ramdasia Sikh Mechanical Engineer. 6280091513.

NRI

CL23039181

USA based professionally qualified match for vegetarian teetotaler handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy 5’-9”, 29.8.1993, MS (AI) from State University of Newyork Buffalo. Currently working as Data Analyst (AI) with Delloitte Newyork. WhatsApp: 94639-61714.

NRI

CL23039488

Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian Citizen divorced 5'-8", 26.10.1988, vegetarian preferred Australian girl. WhatsApp: +61435216121, +919872095530.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23038975

Suitable match for Ramgarhia boy, 1984, 5'-9", MA, PGDCA, having own business, Jalandhar. Contact: 9872308146.

SAINI

CL23038987

Suitable match for Hindu Saini handsome Graduate boy, Manager in private bank, 21.01.93, 5'-5", Jalandhar. Contact: 9872770978.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23037965

Well educated working match for Sikh Ramdasia boy, 29, 5'-10", IIT-Delhi, IIM-Bangalore, working in Bangalore, 22 LPA. Parents residing Mohali. Contact: 94178-39386, 99147-47140, [email protected]

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23038041

Suitable qualified match for SC Ad-dharmi handsome Jalandhar based boy, 1990 born, 6', MBA, Asstt. Vice President, HDFC bank. Gurgaon, 25+ LPA. Contact: 8146357600, 7087608660.

SIKH

CL23037293

Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996, 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States, boy did MS (Mech.) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father Army officer (retd.) in India and mother Teacher. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: 99323-26666.

SIKH

CL23039470

Suitable match for 26 years, 5'-10", handsome Sikh boy, MBA, Shimla based working. Father retired employee running own clinic, only son, both sister married. Contact: 98160-76760.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23038623

Seeking suitable match for tall, handsome, smart Gursikh boy from well connected & god fearing family, 30 years, 5’-10”, B.Tech, PGDBM. Running his own Real Estate Business in Toronto. Father is businessman, mother is homemaker, elder brother also in business, all living in Mohali. Looking for a beautiful, tall, family oriented & working professional girl in Canada. +91-98140-11430.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23038934

Sikh Khatri B.Tech. MBA fair 5'-11", 92 born turbaned non-drinker, posted as Deputy Manager in Govt. bank near Ludhiana. Parents retired. Family settled Distt. Mohali. 99141-14439, 98159-14439.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23039244

PQM for Canadian PR Lubana Sikh family, clean-shaved boy, Nov. 1988 born, 6'-2", having also Australian PR. Urban & rural property in Punjab. Parents retired Govt job, Jalandhar. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9646071066.

WIDOWER

CL23038410

Match for retired Class I Officer widower, B.E., 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.

#Mansa #Panchkula