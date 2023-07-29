Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23040328

Suitable match for Garg 29/ 5'-11", 08:25 am, 10.11.1994, handsome, Shahabad Markanda born MBA boy, serving HDFC Bank, Deputy Manager, 6 Lac. Preference educated homely girl. 98127-00403.

AGGARWAL

CL23040687

Seeking well settled professional match for smart Aggarwal boy, Nov. 1991/ 5'-9", B.Tech, Software Engineer in MNC, Hyderabad. Income 50+.Send BHP: 82643-02700.

BRAHMIN

CL23030203

Match for Delhi based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-6", 16.07.1994, M. Tech. serving in MNC, drawing decent salary, Well settled educated family father B.E., mother B.Ed., brother M Tech, suitable girl from an educated family whatsApp biodata 7428059428

BRAHMIN

CL23039912

Suitable Manglik/Non-manglik match for Brahmin handsome Anshik Manglik boy, 1993 born, 5'-9", MBA, Asstt. Manager reputed company, Jalandhar. Contact: 8968856956.

BRAHMIN

CL23040311

Manglik/Non-Manglik, highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 70098-58265.

BRAHMIN

CL23041334

NRI Brahmin boy, born 01oct,91, 5'11"handling own business in British Columbia Canada & having his own house. Annual income $125K. Father is a veterinarian doctor by profession. Looking for a well-educated, simple girl. Contact 9875004603

BRAHMIN

CL23041926

SM Vegetarian boy from Jalandhar, 18.12.93, 6.46 am, Ropar, M.Com, LL.B, 6', Management Trainee in MNC. Mob: 9872446180.

DIVORCEE

CL23040768

Lobana Sikh boy (issueless divorcee), 1986, 5'-10", B.Tech, MBA, own business. Wants Sikh girl issueless married/unmarried. Marriage bureau excuse. Mob: 9803815817.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23040308

SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23041149

Beautiful qualified match for handsome 5'-9", 35 years, MS Orthopaedics, 08.02.1988, 06:58 pm, Faridabad born Punjabi Hindu Arora boy from well settled Chandigarh educated family. Contact: 99150-96922, 89682-31998.

JAT SIKH

CL23038187

Looking for a Jatt Sikh Doctor/ Dentist/ IT professional in US/ Canada for Canadian born, US citizen, 33 years, 6'-2", turbaned Rocket Scientist belonging to an affluent business family in US, working as an Executive at a US defense company in Socal. Bureau excuse. Biodata w/ photos to: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23040971

Jat Sikh bride for turbaned 6'-2" / 18 Sep 1990, MS (USA) H1B. Father retired Colonel. Mother homemaker. Send biodata, photos [email protected] ; 9465973979

JAT SIKH

CL23028536

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23036269

US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 43, 5'-10". Issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA and MS from USA, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.

JAT SIKH

CL23039926

Match for Jatt Sikh boy, 1990, 5'-8", settled working in Germany. 9814473009.

JAT SIKH

CL23040139

Jatsikh parents seek match for their handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5.11, Marketing manager with very high salary & also owns a successful real estate business, R/U property India/Canada, Girl should be beautiful, below 35yrs, family oriented WhatsApp +1 647 877 0992

JAT SIKH

CL23041136

Suitable match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 5'-5", 28.10.1997, 10+2, Diploma in Electronics Mechnical, ITI. Own business. Family well settled in Mohali. Having rural/ urban property. Contact: 94633-87779.

JAT SIKH

CL23041639

Jat Sikh SANDHU vegan family , Sangrur 29y / 6ft fair well educated BA/MA & LLB P.U CHD and land / plots good business(Resort )9815472874

JAT SIKH

CL23041843

Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Regular job as Software Engg. Parents Class-I. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL23039865

IIT/IIM handsome boy 33/5'-8"/ 35 Lacs+ seeks Engineer/Doctor/CA/Lecturer, beautiful/slim/veg., unmarried/short marriage girl. Boy had short marriage (Divorcee). All upper castes. Whatsapp # 95602-24905.

KHATRI

CL23041310

NM handsome Khatri unmarried boy, 1980 born, Zirakpur, 5'-9",Ph.D.(CSE), Asstt. Professor. 94780-18260.

KHATRI

CL23041369

Working match for handsome Only Son, Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 1986 born /5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

KHATRI

CL23040750

Professionally qualified match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 15 LPA. Preferred working girl in Tricity. Jalandhar 7508036454, 8837791828.

NRI

CL22129368

Sikh Arora looking for professional intellectual, smart with family values match Doctor/ IIT/ IIM/ CA for our 26.5 years old son (Australian Citizen) University of Sydney Graduate, working as a Area Manager based in Sydney. +61423661087; [email protected]

NRI

CL23016205

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23033234

Suitable match for American Citizen Legally divorcee boy, Software professional 34, 5'-7". No bar. Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/ initiate & vegetarian contact: [email protected] , +1(630)755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

NRI

CL23039693

Suitable match for handsome Brahmin boy, 5'-11", December 1995 born & brought in USA. Own business in USA. Family well settled in USA. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 98883-11065.

NRI

CL23040028

Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years Canadian Citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT Education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1-4372401370

NRI

CL23040468

PQ beautiful home oriented match for Sikh boy, 33, 5'-6", MBA UBC working with CRA. Email biodata with photos to [email protected] or WhatsApp at +17788290991.

NRI

CL23040608

Preferably Australia settled (PR/TR), well qualified smart Punjabi match for PR Ramdasia Sikh clean shaven boy, October 1992, 5'-10", M.Tech., working as Engineer in Australia, caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 76965-46976.

NRI

CL23040755

Professionally qualified and beautiful match for Ahluwalia Sikh Canadian citizen boy, 5'-10", November 1997, on Government job in Canada. Contact: 7889715380.

NRI

CL23041148

Suitable match for Punjabi boy Australian citizen, very handsome 38 years, 5'-9", looks very younger, never married B.Tech, MBA (Melbourne), working as Cyber Security in Melbourne, highly paid. Australian girl preferred. Mobile 0061431761715, Mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23041364

Match for Australian PR, 1994, 5'-7", Ramdasia Sikh, Mechanical Engineer. Caste no bar. 6280091513.

NRI

CL23041458

Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +91-98786-04753.

NRI

CL23041478

Hindu Arora (Dawer) Australia work permit holder handsome boy 5’-9”. Master degree holder Australia. 06.02.94, 6:20 pm, Birth Phagwara. Educated Australia TR/PR or highly qualified Indian girl preferred. Caste no bar. 9814074209.

NRI

CL23041489

Brahmin boy, Graduate, PR in Canada, 1996 born, height 5'9" Looking for suitable match, preferably in Ontario. WhatsApp +9170092-28288.

NRI

CL23041494

1.wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639 Terms

NRI

CL23041585

Suitable Match for Jat-Sikh Grewal Cleanshaven brothers, Veg., 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Duel Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France and IIM Ahmedabad. Job in Geneva, Switzerland, Dollar 180000 yearly and younger 20.05.0993, Paris, 5'-7". Duel Degree M.Sc. Management & Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical. Working in MNC France, Euro 1 lac. Father contractor in Paris. Mother Ex. PGT. Girl studying in Europe/ doing job preferred. Contact 0033751380936, 0033758277728, email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23041607

Looking for a professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Brar Canadian born sober, handsome boy, 6'-0", Nov. 1992, from affluent family. Owning house in Canada. Prosperous Agriculture & commercial property in India (Punjab). Kindly respond with full particulars to enable the parents to take a prompt decision. +91-98152-85790.

NRI

CL23041832

Suitable match for Sikh Arora NRI B.Tech. MS boy, 30/ 5'-7", service and own house in Canada. Seeks well educated bride preferably living in Canada. Contact: 95306-62394 or Email: [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23040121

Rana/Khastriya, 17.5.1991, 6.08 pm, height 6', fair boy, own Tuition centre, M.Sc. (Maths). Preferred educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 9971676949, 9876584513.

RAJPUT

CL23040358

Himachali Rajput boy, 1984, 5'-10", Australian Citizen. Working Multi national company in Australia. Presently in India. Family settled Mohali. 98781-23137.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23040068

Handsome Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh boy, 28, 5'-11", Post Graduate, Civil Contractor at Patiala. Preferably working girl near Patiala. Father Custom Officer at Ludhiana. 96460-65474.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23041868

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.

SAINI

CL23041765

Match for Saini divorcee boy, 5'-6", 1981, Asstt. Professor, College, Govt. job, M.Phill., Ph.D. 99153-64570, 98153-18650.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23041866

Ravidasia Sikh boy, 1990, 5'-7", B.Tech, Govt employee, Station controller in Delhi Metro, looking for smart and well educated girl. 8168899238, 08901249249.

SIKH ARORA

CL23040239

Suitable match for handsome convent educated Arora Sikh Er. boy, 28, 5'-10", Class One officer PSU Oil company. Whatsapp: 9815167656.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23040486

Sikh parents invite alliance for their son clean shaven Sept 83/6' all us citizen Eng/business professional family oriented girl who is willing to relocate to USA, visiting Delhi in Aug first wk contact with bio data full pic to [email protected]

SIKH LOBANA

CL23040323

Wanted educated beautiful Labana Sikh girl for Labana Sikh (Clean Shaven) boy DoB 01.02.1992, MCA, height 5’-9”, working in British Army (UK). Family settled in Chandigarh/Mohali. Contact: 7757002115, 9463765696.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23040881

Suitable match for American citizen Tonk-kashtria Gursikh boy 24, 5'-11", Degree Holder. Looking for well educated, beautiful girl. Please send biodata with photos on whatsapp 9815368465.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23041396

Suitable match for Tonk Kshatriya boy September 1994, 5'-6", Scale-II officer in Government bank. Required educated girl. Mob 98963-56487, 87080-29784.