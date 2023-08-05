Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23042864
Match for Aggarwal Mittal boy 5'-6", 05.06.1992, 06:40 am, Ambala, B.Tech. Working Noida in Big4. 94161-14361.
ARORA
CL23043850
Seeking educated match for well settled Arora boy , 1991 , 5'11", MBA , UGC NET pure vegetarian, prefer decent marriage, Contact : 8528543411 whatsapp anytime , call after 7pm or on Sunday due to working schedule
BRAHMIN
CL23043000
SM for 1985 born GB boy never married handsome, 5'-10",IT Engineer Australia PR girl from IT stream preferred. Kundli match first. Mobile: 98149-58849. Email:[email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23044242
Saraswat Brahmin boy 25/ 5'-11", B.Tech., Canada PR . Canada settled girl preferred. 79735-68707.
BRAHMIN
CL23042462
Professional/well qualified and cultured match for Canadian citizen Saraswat Brahmin Doctor (Psychiatrist) boy, Nov. 81 born, 5'-9", legally issueless divorced. Brahmin/general castes accepted. Contact: 9815077823.
BRAHMIN
CL23042934
Gaur Brahmin Manglik working boy, 23.12.94, 4:45 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-11", B.Tech., package 32 Lac +. Preferred tricity working girl. Contact: 98885-30365.
BRAHMIN
CL23043074
Visiting India, well settled UK born/ citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5'-11", seeking extremely beautiful bride with green or blue eyes, billi akhiyan. WhatsApp: +447418004473.
BRAHMIN
CL23043306
Saraswat Brahmin, Manglik Boy, CA-BCom,03-07-1995,10:05AM, Chartered Accountant,5'7", Kurukshetra, Pure Vegetarian Family,9416229427
BRAHMIN
CL23043741
SM for Handsome Anshik Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy, Govt. Bank Officer, 5'-11",20.06.92, 2:26 PM, Jagadhari, Haryana, B.Sc.(CSE), brought up in C handigarh. Well settled in Zirakpur. Tall beautiful govt. job girl preferred. Contact: 94638-88226.
BRAHMIN
CL23043773
Suitable match for USA Greencard holder Brahmin (Moudgil) Vaishno boy, 30 years, 6'-3", non-drinker, non-smoker. Working in Hospital Kitchen Deptt. preferred Medical line. Contact: 001-510-274-0544.
DIVORCEE
CL23038518
Australia PR, 5'11'', 34, divorced, extremely short marriage, brahmin boy, Software Engineer, WhatsApp photo and bio data +642108381441. No bureau.
DIVORCEE
CL23042487
Suitable Educated, beautiful match for Handsome Jat divorcee boy 1976/ 6'-3'', Lt. Col. in Army. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Only Issueless girl may apply, Upper caste welcome. Contact 88470-34750.
DIVORCEE
CL23043216
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 12 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. Contact. 98153-72075.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23043329
Medico match for handsome Arora Sikh 1992/5'-6", doing residency in USA, seeking cultured girl already in USA. Caste no bar. 9877776326
JAT SIKH
CL23042697
Wanted beautiful girl for jat sikh boy 1988 born 5ft 8in v handsom boy working in california.whatsapp 918288890589
JAT SIKH
CL23043192
Beautiful educated cosmopolitan working girl for very handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy 27 yrs, 5'-10", athletic built, working in leading Credit Card Organisation. Only child of well-established educated Delhi family. Contact 8130552666.
JAT SIKH
CL23042432
SEEKING MATCH FOR JAT SIKH MD DOCTOR SON IN CANADA, OCT 1984,5'10", HANDSOME,ATHLETIC, NEVER MARRIED. GIRL MUST BE MD/MBBS DOCTOR JAT SIKH, UNDER 35, MIN 5'5", BEAUTIFUL,SLIM, UNMARRIED. PREFERENCE TO DOING/DONE RESIDENCY IN CANADA OR USA (WILLING TO MOVE TO CANADA). SEND BIODATA/PHOTOS TO EMAIL: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23028536
Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23042580
Suitable match for Canada PR Jatt Sikh 1994/ 6 ft, turbaned boy, working Federal Govt supervisor job. Looking for a tall and well educated girl. Fatehgarh Sahib and nearby preferred +12508791749.
JAT SIKH
CL23042593
PQM for May 87 born, 6', B Tech + MBA, Working at Senior position in Bangalore, Affluent Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata and photos at suk[email protected], WhatsApp: 9148421132. Marriage bureau excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL23042707
Suitable Match from Jat Sikh family for our son 96 born 5'-11", Pure Vegetarian, Turbaned Canada PR. His qualification is BTech (CSE) India, MTech Canada. Working with MNC in Vancouver. WA @ +1 250-880-3376, +91 8725068353. Parents settled in AMBALA (HARYANA).
JAT SIKH
CL23042924
Suitable qualified and smart match for 35 years old, 5'-10" Clean shaven handsome Corporate Lawyer in Big-4 New Delhi in a high position and a high Salary package. Urban educated family from Army retired and settled in Mohali. Contact: 9501110797
JAT SIKH
CL23043298
Working/qualified match for Jat Sikh Sidhu, 5'-4"/88, B.Tech, working in MNC Gurgaon, handsome package. 5 acres land. Father retired from Govt. service. Malwa preferred. Phone/WhatsApp: 95010-85815.
JAT SIKH
CL23043308
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Owns own house. Willing to relocate within Canada or to US states bordering Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL23043311
Alliance invited for 34/ 6'-1", Australian citizen, divorced, born and raised in Chandigarh, worked with IBM and TCS in India, currently working with MNC in Melbourne. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp +919855200914, +61470590338.
JAT SIKH
CL23043315
Jat Sikh match for very handsome, Canadian citizen, B.Tech MS, highly paid job along with successful business. Very high annual revenue. Well settled small family, owns multiple properties in Canada/India 39/6'. Looking for a decent, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: + 14036165214.
JAT SIKH
CL23043428
Well qualified Gur Sikh Match for Jat Sikh Engineer Canada Citizen 9-2-91, 6', Rural and Urban Property. Well Educated Family. Parents Rtd. Employee. Mob. 9888937093
JAT SIKH
CL23043990
Suitable medico match for Jat Sikh handsome boy, 1992 born, 5'-10", MBBS, having urban, rural property. Seeks beautiful, min. 5'-4" girl. Contact: 9878595081.
JAT SIKH
CL23044277
Jat Sikh bride for turbaned 6'-1", DoB April 28, 1986. Double Masters in Business and Accounting runs a small business of organic vegetables in California USA belongs to a family of Medico professionals. Send biodata, photos [email protected] WhatsApp 01248 974 1914.
KAMBOJ
CL23043043
Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, good income, divorced after a month. No demand. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.
KHATRI
CL23042777
Suitable match for Amritsar based tall handsome 29 year old boy permanent government employee. Caste no bar. M. 98552-84585.
KHATRI
CL23041958
Mohali based Sikh Khatri cutsurd boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. Religion no bar. 88726-99956.
KHATRI
CL23043502
Manglik Khatri handsome boy, 5'-8", 16. 01.90, time 12:20 pm, Panchkula, B.Tech., Software Developer, Chandigarh Company, Infosys. Brother settled Australia. Prefer working girl. Joint family. Phone: 99883-92955.
KHATRI
CL23044155
Employed match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri Anshik Manglik boy, 1994/5'-7", M.Sc. (Chemistry), working in SBI. Family settled Chandigarh. Contact 98143-53262.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23043098
Suitable match for Punjabi Arora 31, 5'-7", B.Tech., doing MS (USA) $40000 annually, USA based preferred. Contact: 98125-23832, [email protected]
MAHAJAN
CL23043069
PQM4 Himachal born Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.90, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, M.Tech. (IIT), Ph.D. (Europe), working in USA. Looking for well-educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.
MANGLIK
CL23043244
Jat Sikh Dhillon Canadian PR qualified, Manglik boy 26, 5'-8". Only son. Having rural/urban property. Well settled family. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815014112.
MUSLIM
CL23043210
Match for handsome Sunni Muslim boy, 26, 5'-9", B.Com, own business Rice Mill at Naraingarh (Distt Ambala) and Own agriculture land/farm house at Sadhaura (Distt Yamuna Nagar). Father retired Gazetted Officer (Central Govt.), One sister married, Officer in nationalised bank. Well educated family settled at Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 7589090712.
NRI
CL23033234
Suitable match for American Citizen Legally divorcee boy, Software professional 34, 5'-7". No bar. Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/ initiate & vegetarian contact: [email protected] , +1(630)755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.
NRI
CL23040028
Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years Canadian Citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT Education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1-4372401370
NRI
CL23040309
SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]
NRI
CL23041494
1.wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639 Terms
NRI
CL23042253
Handsome clean shave Canadian citizen 34, 5'-11", Masters in Computer, looking for beautiful girl. 73409-24826.
NRI
CL23042590
Gursikh compatible Ph.D/ M.Tech match for turbaned Khatri Sikh 31/ 180 cms, Research/ Lecturer France University. Bureau debarred. WhatsApp: 98880-21264.
NRI
CL23042591
Well Educated/Professionally Qualified Match from USA/ Canada/India for Anshik Manglik, Never Married, Saraswat Brahmin, Chandigarh 1984 Born, 5’-9”, Vegetarian/Teetotaler, BE, MS (USA), H1B Visa, Working California. Kundali Must. Upper Caste Welcome, Preferably girl less than 35 years. 8146195255 / 9501019532
NRI
CL23042769
Urban status, well-qualified, decent match for Nai Sikh boy, very smart, December 1994, 5'-11", PR Canada, convent educated. B.Tech. from reputed university India. Post graduation (IT) Toronto. Senior IT Analyst reputed Financial Corporation of Canada (Toronto). Nai Sikh and Arora Sikh urban status family. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp biodata, photos. 98157-96460
NRI
CL23042857
GERMANY (PR) ENGINEER BOY1992,5'8'' M TECH(GERMANY) GOOD JOB CASTE NO BAR 9417223634
NRI
CL23043116
Ravidasia Australian boy 31, Diploma, B.Tech, M.Tech (NIT), 9 years Teaching experience Head/Assistant Professor (India), now doing Master Degree (Final year) Australia. Required Australian PR/work permit girl. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Parents and brother family Newzealand settled. Data WhatsApp 0061431926407, Call: 00642108293834.
NRI
CL23044067
Canadian Saini Sikh family seeking alliance for their turbaned, non-drinker boy, born Oct. 94, 5'-7", Canadian citizen, professionally qualified, Government job. Canada PR/ citizen girl preferred. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +17787887095. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL23044105
Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy, 1996/5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father Army Officer (Retd.) in India and mother teacher. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: 99323-26666.
NRI
CL23044285
Required girl from Canada (student/ work/ PR), Hindu Brahman Graduate boy in Business, 33/5'-6", Ludhiana based, ready to relocate. 99991-67756.
RAJPUT
CL23042463
Hindu Himachali Rajput handsome boy, June 2000, 5'-7", B.Sc. Cardio Degree, studying Canada. Seeking girl PR/ work permit Medical Professional. Business family settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 79869-84150, 62390-20346.
RAJPUT
CL23043056
Professionally qualified suitable match for Rajput boy 5'-10", 23 July 1992, 10:50 pm, Chandigarh, CA (Finalist), MNC. 88472-69679.
SAINI
CL23042532
Sikh saini turbaned 5?9? Mtech, Oct 91, Soft engineer in MNC, package 40 lakh. -9803467127
SAINI
CL23043102
NewZealand PR Saini Sikh (Gotra Gehlan Bhela) clean-shave boy Aug. 1990, 5'-9", BCA, 2 years diploma Computer Science in NewZealand. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8437971260.
SAINI
CL23043345
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh boy (turbaned), Oct. 1991, 5'-10", B.Tech, MBA, Senior Consultant Ontario. Mohali 98119-70279.
SAINI
CL23044093
6?2" 11/02/1990 Chandigarh (Bsc IT). Sr.Manager in Top MNC (Short Marriage Widower). Affluent Saini family from Mohali. Seeking well educated/settled girl in Tricity. Upper caste preferred. 9876645901
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23042831
Match for handsome SC boy, 33, 5'-11", B.tech (ECE), Punjab Govt. permanent employee, Patwari-Water Resource department. Professionally qualified / Govt. employee match from tricity preferred. Kundli at first instance. Mohali settled Mohali. Contact: 99156-69966, 84274-59996.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23043978
SM4 Ravidasia Punjabi Boy 30/ 5'9", BCA Own Business #8587995747 Jalandhar
SIKH
CL23042566
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'1 November 90 working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai package above 30 lakh 9724188585
SIKH
CL23042904
Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1990, 6', Bachelor Hotel Management from Chandigarh, working as Facility Manager MNC. 95309-09272.
SIKH
CL23044167
Suitable match for handsome Ghumiar Sikh boy B.Tech, M.Tech, 1991/ 5'-8", working in MNC. 79739-44757.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23041955
Mohali based Sikh Khatri boy, Dec 1995, 5’-6”, Software Engineer, MNC, Bangalore, 35 Lacs. 88726-99956.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23042790
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23043097
Handsome Lubana Jalandhar based boy, April 1992, 5'-11", working at MNC Chandigarh, Software Engineer (Developer), package 14 lac. Upper caste no bar. NRI girl need not apply. 9417555549.
WIDOWER
CL23042615
Match for retired class-I officer widower, BE, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone, own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred, send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.
