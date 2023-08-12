Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23045099
Suitable match for Garg 29/ 5'-11", 08:25 am, 10.11.1994, handsome, Shahabad Markanda born MBA boy, serving HDFC Bank, Deputy Manager, 6 Lac. Preference educated homely girl. 98127-00403.
AGGARWAL
CL23045585
SM4 Garg boy 6'-1", March 1993, B.Tech, MBA, Working at Noida, 8 LPA. Father Executive Engineer Central Govt., Mother Lecturer. Own Flat and Kothi in Chandigarh, Panchkula. Whatsapp 99142-08869.
BRAHMIN
CL23045126
Suitable match for handsome Brahmin boy ,fair, 22.12.1991, 5’10”, ITI, vegetarian, own business Nangal. Ph: 94170 84845.
BRAHMIN
CL23045184
Professionally qualified match for Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-8",29.01.1997, 01:27 am, Ludhiana. Veterinary Science Diploma, Own business. Well settled family Khamanon (Punjab). 81464-01791.
BRAHMIN
CL23045220
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994 Ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
BRAHMIN
CL23045264
Qualified working match for handsome Brahmin boy, 32/5'-11", B.Tech. MBA, working as HR in IT company. Tricity preferred. 94176-03772, 62809-66398.
BRAHMIN
CL23045645
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper cast welcome. 98788-21244, 98156-52146.
BRAHMIN
CL23045760
Match for Brahmin handsome boy 08.01.88 Amritsar 2:44 am, 5'-7", Govt employee, branch Manager in Nationalized Bank at Chandigarh, Also applied for PR visa to Australia and expected soon. 94652-71781, 99152-89140.
BRAHMIN
CL23046475
Match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR well settled boy, 1995/ 5'-6", B.Tech. (ECE) Network Engineer, well qualified beautiful girl preferred, early marriage. WhatsApp: 98784-77697.
BRAHMIN
CL23046594
Suitable match for Brahmin pure vegetarian boy, 9 Jan 1991, 7.20 am, 5'-6", own settled business. No dowry. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7589266068.
DIVORCEE
CL23045172
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL23045794
PQM for Khatri issueless divorcee boy, M.Tech.,32 /6', MNC, NCR. 22 LPA. Well settled family. 98149-57275.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23045469
Suitable match for handsome convent educated Arora Sikh Er. boy 28, 5'-10", class one Officer PSU oil company. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98151-67656.
JAT SIKH
CL23044302
Qualified match in USA/Canada for well qualified Jatt Sikh boy 33 yrs 6ft, Masters from USA and working in USA. Very Short marriage annuled. Watsapp at +918699952186.
JAT SIKH
CL23044990
Seeking a suitable match for Canadian born and raised Jat Sikh boy, 28 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics from USA currently working as a research scholar at Princeton University. Please WhatsApp at (905)484-4250.
JAT SIKH
CL23046317
Looking for Jatt Sikh match for veterinarian, 1994, 5'-8", PR in Canada, currently pursuing licensure examinations, from landlord and business family seeking match of a educated girl. US citizen preferred. Marriage Bureau excuse. Contact +91-94676-13666.
JAT SIKH
CL23000455
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23028536
Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23044308
We are looking for a suitable educated Jatt Sikh girl for our Jatt Sikh son who is 32 years old, 6'-2" tall, Australian born and is currently working as a Lawyer in Australia. He has completed his double Degree in Accounting and Law. If interested, please send bio-data and recent photographs to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23044413
Cultured Jat Sikh match in late twenties for 35 yrs, 6', slim, handsome, turbaned, non drinker, Jat Sikh Cardiologist in USA, grew up in Punjab, family of Doctors. Issueless divorcee, short marriage, no kids, serious inquiries only @ +12178912557.
JAT SIKH
CL23044783
US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA/MS/CFA from US, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.
JAT SIKH
CL23044798
Wanted professionally well qualified suitable match for Delhi born, handsome, Jat Sikh 1987/5'6" (only child) IITian, MBA. Working in a global Oil and Power Company in Calgary (Canada) drawing six figure salary holding PR status. Family based in Delhi. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]. WA 9560487890
JAT SIKH
CL23045178
Well off Jat Sikh parents seek beautiful, fair and tall, well educated match for their very smart, handsome, cutsurd, 6'-2", September 94 born son, Graduate from reputed Canadian University, Canadian PR with Federal Government Job and own house. Father retired Senior Punjab Govt. Officer. Please respond with biodata/ family details and pics @ Whatsapp +91-9023156544, Email: [email protected] Marriage bureau excuse.
JAT SIKH
CL23046062
Jat Sikh Grewal 5'-11", 1991, B.Tech. boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. Contact: +1 7056472929.
JAT SIKH
CL23046583
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 1995 born, 5'-8", PR in Canada, own house, B.Pharma, PG Diploma from Canada, Senior Manager at Canadian firm, belongs to educated, urban family. Please respond at E-mail: [email protected] with detailed profile and photograph.
KHATRI
CL23045564
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Walia handsome 35/5'-9", Manglik boy, B.Tech., working I.T., MNC, Bangalore. Tricity Chandigarh Family. Beautiful, working girl preferably in I.T. Whatsapp 98865-87637, 94170-10660.
KHATRI
CL23045579
Suitable match for Khatri self employed Chandigarh based, 36/ 5'-6", Final year Law, younger brother MBA serving Chandigarh. Mother pensioner, father advocate, own house Chandigarh. 94174-61564, 94175-54157.
KHATRI
CL23045582
Hindu Khatri Punjabi Toronto based boy, 5’-10”, fair, 30.3.90, B. Tech. (CS), PGDM (Canada), PR holder, handsome salary. 90458-98901.
KHATRI
CL23046440
Engineer Khatri boy, Only child, 04.09.1993, 7:10 a.m., 6’, B.Tech., working in Infosys Chandigarh, 12 LPA. Father Class-I Officer. Own houses in Mohali. Upper caste no bar. 94641-22078.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23045002
Suitable match for handsome boy, 5'-10", 21.07.1986, MBE. Working as Cashier in Govt. Bank. Family well settled in MDC. Contact: 96543-48257, 78891-76848.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23045040
Arora Khatri manglik handsome issueless divorcee boy, 5'-7", 05.08.1988, 11:55 pm., birth Chandigarh. Own business Derabassi (Mohali). 98883-99905.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23045202
Match for Arora manglik divorcee boy 30.05.88, 11:40 am, Ambala, 5'-6", B.Tech, MBA, service in Bangaluru IT company, Package 27 lakhs. Whattsapp 98965-05037.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23045759
PQM for 1990 born, 5'6", NT/ND, BE, MBA IIM, Manager. Contact 9872239393
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23046682
Match for Manglik Arora boy, 29.4.1993, 11:40 p.m., Chandigarh, 5'-8'', B.Com (Hons), MBE, Deputy Manager Govt. Insurance Chandigarh. Upper Caste welcome. Preference Govt. Employee Tricity Whatsapp 98886-11032, 98159-11176. [email protected]
MISC.
CL23044848
Suitable match for Hindu girl (Nai) boy. Assistant Professor, Ph.D., NET qualified, fair, 5'-3", 1992 Born, Kangra H.P. 98161-44622.
MISC.
CL23045130
Hindu Nai (NP), Graduate Jalandhar based boy, 19 Aug. 1989, 6.25 pm, Amritsar, 5'-8", well settled in Dubai. Income 80,000 monthly. Boy bring girl with him after marriage. 9592126383.
NRI
CL23044784
Looking for suitable match for Canadian Ctz Hindu boy 31, 5'-7", IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. WhatsApp: 97799-91151.
NRI
CL23045757
Suitable match for tall handsome Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 1991 born, LLM. Canada PR, Advocate in Toronto. Family well settled in Delhi. Boy currently in India. Send bio-data/ horoscope, latest pics. Whatsapp call only: 98108-77120.
NRI
CL23016205
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23033116
Handsome European, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri, 36/ 5'-8", only son, permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. [email protected]
NRI
CL23041494
1.wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639 Terms
NRI
CL23044855
Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor doing job in USA, 38, 5'-8". Caste no bar. Preferred NRI. 83608-76705.
NRI
CL23044858
Canadian Citizen 1989 born, 5'-11" Brampton based Civil Engineer from University of Windsor. Currently self employed in Chemical Business + Making >100K annually. Caste no bar. WhatApp +15875007514.
NRI
CL23044864
Suitable match for India/ Canada/ USA for Canada citizen issueless divorcee Mair Rajput (Goldsmith) vegetarian boy. 02.10.80, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, Senior Network Analyst in Canada. Upper caste no bar. Presently boy in India. Whattsapp 81305-62250.
NRI
CL23044885
Suitable match for top-tier MBA (ISB) boy 6 ft. works as a leader at leading MNC in Seattle (USA). Green card holder. Parents in Delhi. 24.09.87, (Hisar, Haryana) WhatsApp: 99710-03726, 98102-08985.
NRI
CL23044898
Seeking match for Hindu Punjabi Khatri realtor son born Feb 1987, 5'-7", Business Degree, financially independent well settled family, fair, handsome, Athletic, issueless divorce 2019, non-smoker, girl must be: professional or in MNC, good command of English, 33/under, slim, active, min 5'-0", willing to move to Canada. Pls send biodata w/recent photos to WhatsApp +14166161837.
NRI
CL23044911
Australian (Adelaide) PR Saraswat, 5'-11", Delhi, January 1993, M.I.T. fair boy. Suitable match preferably B.Sc. (Nursing), I.T. Upper caste no bar. 83604-86610, 93543-08157.
NRI
CL23045315
Brahmin,32, 5'7", divorced, short marriage, Canadian Citizen, M.tech, B.tech(IT), Sr. Technical Recruiter in Drake International, Toronto. One younger brother married, and PR Canada. Mother House wife. Ph: 9417403821(India), +91-8437730330 (WhatsApp Canada)
NRI
CL23045391
Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]
NRI
CL23046023
Wanted educated beautiful Labana sikh girl for Labana Sikh (Clean Shaven) boy DOB 01.02.1992 MCA Height 5’9” working in British Army (UK). Family settled in Chandigarh/Mohali. Contact: 7757002115, 9463765696.
NRI
CL23046026
Suitable match for handsome London based Hindu Punjabi boy. Senior Treasury Bank Manager, 6'-2", 09.05.93, B.Sc. Maths & Finance (Warwick University UK). Well established professional family. Looking for well educated girl wanting to settle in London. Wsap +44(0)7580479023.
NRI
CL23046108
Hindu Arora (Dawer) Australia work permit holder handsome boy, 5'-9", Master Degree holder Australia. 06.02.94, 6:20 pm, birth Bhagwara, educated Australia TR/ PR or highly qualified Indian girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98140-74209.
NRI
CL23046227
Canadian Immigrant Sikh Tonk-kashtriya parents invite matrimonial alliance for their turbaned son, teetotaler, June 1990 born/5'-6", B.B.A from University of Toronto working with bank as Analyst in Toronto. Canadian Immigrant preferred. Caste no bar. Please contact Toronto number 6474085013 or send details to E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23046564
Suitable match for Arora boy, 1983, 5'-9", Australia PR process. Preferred Sydney based girl. Contact: 9781380698, 7888586442.
NRI
CL23046749
Professionally Qualified match with strong cultural and family values, required for handsome, athletic, 5'-10", Jan 85 born, Canadian Citizen, IT professional, mutual divorcee, Ramgarhia Sikh. Upper caste no bar. 94630-20329, [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL23045291
Hindu Rajput 33/ 5'-10", CA, earns 36 lacs annual, settled Canada.Vegetarian girl preferred. 98779-34641.
RAJPUT
CL23045402
Himachali Rajput boy, 1984, 5'-10", Australian Citizen, M.Sc, MCA, Hotel Management Degree from Australia. Working Multi national company in Australia. Presently in India. Educated girl from simple family preferred. Family settled Mohali. 98781-23137.
RAJPUT
CL23045513
Rajput Manglik boy, 5.8.1997, 6.07 am, Hoshiarpur, 5'-11", B.Com, Two years study from Canada, own medicine centre. Two sisters (Married). Preferred Pharmacy girl. 9463437715, 9463284973.
RAJPUT
CL23045844
Chandigarh settled handsome Rajput boy, 14.5.86, 5'-11", Ph.D Panjab University Chandigarh, working in Research Project at Panjab University. Looking for NRI girl or willing to settle abroad. Contact: 98156-66428.
RAJPUT
CL23045864
Kashyap Rajput (Mehra Sikh ) boy 1993/5'-6'', M.Tech, Central Govt. Officer (Group B). Seeks well educated girl. 8847540069.
RAJPUT
CL23046277
Rana Rajput boy, 04.01.1993, MBA, 5'-7", IT Company Chandigarh, package 12 lac. 76965-62941, 82890-60192.
SAINI
CL23046269
Suitable match for Saini boy, December 1990, 5'-8", B.Tech. Working Nioda, HCL. 18.5 LPA. 90503-36930, 94160-22305.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23044932
Match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. Canada PR. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23045227
Well educated working match for Sikh Ramdasia boy, 29, 5'-10", IIT-Delhi, IIM-Bangalore, working in Bangalore, 22 LPA. Parents residing Mohali. Contact: 94178-39386, 99147-47140.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23045420
Suitable match for Australian Citizen, Gradaute, 5'-11"/38, (SC), well settled and working divorced. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. Please Contact: 78148-70340.
SIKH
CL23045224
Parjapat Sikh, vegetarian, Graduate boy, born 1995, 5'-11", Well settled business in Jalandhar. Required qualified, beautiful girl. Contact: 9814062138.
SIKH ARORA
CL23045602
Well settled Businessman & Hotelier of Chandigarh, Seeks suitable match for handsome vegetarian MBA, 5'-10½",26 years cut-surd boy of Arora Sikh family. Father Industrialist.98884-08156.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23046014
Seeking match for well-settled mutually divorced 32 years, 5'-10' cut haired sikh khatri boy MBA working as senior consultant living independently at Noida parents retired and staying at Mohali, 91- 8283089330
SIKH KHATRI
CL23046403
PQ status match for Mohali based handsome Sikh Khatri boy, MBA, Aug 92, 5'-7", Sr. Consultant MNC. 98156-11573.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23045850
Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996, 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States, boy did MS (Mech.) from prominent university in the US. Handsome package. Father Army officer (retd.) in India and mother Teacher, match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 99323-26666.
WIDOWER
CL23046249
Saini NRI, 57, officer retired, having urban, rural property. Seeks status life partner. Contact: 7837337266.
