Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23045099

Suitable match for Garg 29/ 5'-11", 08:25 am, 10.11.1994, handsome, Shahabad Markanda born MBA boy, serving HDFC Bank, Deputy Manager, 6 Lac. Preference educated homely girl. 98127-00403.

AGGARWAL

CL23045585

SM4 Garg boy 6'-1", March 1993, B.Tech, MBA, Working at Noida, 8 LPA. Father Executive Engineer Central Govt., Mother Lecturer. Own Flat and Kothi in Chandigarh, Panchkula. Whatsapp 99142-08869.

BRAHMIN

CL23045126

Suitable match for handsome Brahmin boy ,fair, 22.12.1991, 5’10”, ITI, vegetarian, own business Nangal. Ph: 94170 84845.

BRAHMIN

CL23045184

Professionally qualified match for Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-8",29.01.1997, 01:27 am, Ludhiana. Veterinary Science Diploma, Own business. Well settled family Khamanon (Punjab). 81464-01791.

BRAHMIN

CL23045220

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy, 1994 Ht. 5'-9", settled in Canada. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

BRAHMIN

CL23045264

Qualified working match for handsome Brahmin boy, 32/5'-11", B.Tech. MBA, working as HR in IT company. Tricity preferred. 94176-03772, 62809-66398.

BRAHMIN

CL23045645

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper cast welcome. 98788-21244, 98156-52146.

BRAHMIN

CL23045760

Match for Brahmin handsome boy 08.01.88 Amritsar 2:44 am, 5'-7", Govt employee, branch Manager in Nationalized Bank at Chandigarh, Also applied for PR visa to Australia and expected soon. 94652-71781, 99152-89140.

BRAHMIN

CL23046475

Match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR well settled boy, 1995/ 5'-6", B.Tech. (ECE) Network Engineer, well qualified beautiful girl preferred, early marriage. WhatsApp: 98784-77697.

BRAHMIN

CL23046594

Suitable match for Brahmin pure vegetarian boy, 9 Jan 1991, 7.20 am, 5'-6", own settled business. No dowry. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7589266068.

DIVORCEE

CL23045172

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23045794

PQM for Khatri issueless divorcee boy, M.Tech.,32 /6', MNC, NCR. 22 LPA. Well settled family. 98149-57275.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23045469

Suitable match for handsome convent educated Arora Sikh Er. boy 28, 5'-10", class one Officer PSU oil company. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98151-67656.

JAT SIKH

CL23044302

Qualified match in USA/Canada for well qualified Jatt Sikh boy 33 yrs 6ft, Masters from USA and working in USA. Very Short marriage annuled. Watsapp at +918699952186.

JAT SIKH

CL23044990

Seeking a suitable match for Canadian born and raised Jat Sikh boy, 28 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics from USA currently working as a research scholar at Princeton University. Please WhatsApp at (905)484-4250.

JAT SIKH

CL23046317

Looking for Jatt Sikh match for veterinarian, 1994, 5'-8", PR in Canada, currently pursuing licensure examinations, from landlord and business family seeking match of a educated girl. US citizen preferred. Marriage Bureau excuse. Contact +91-94676-13666.

JAT SIKH

CL23000455

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028536

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23044308

We are looking for a suitable educated Jatt Sikh girl for our Jatt Sikh son who is 32 years old, 6'-2" tall, Australian born and is currently working as a Lawyer in Australia. He has completed his double Degree in Accounting and Law. If interested, please send bio-data and recent photographs to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23044413

Cultured Jat Sikh match in late twenties for 35 yrs, 6', slim, handsome, turbaned, non drinker, Jat Sikh Cardiologist in USA, grew up in Punjab, family of Doctors. Issueless divorcee, short marriage, no kids, serious inquiries only @ +12178912557.

JAT SIKH

CL23044783

US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA/MS/CFA from US, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.

JAT SIKH

CL23044798

Wanted professionally well qualified suitable match for Delhi born, handsome, Jat Sikh 1987/5'6" (only child) IITian, MBA. Working in a global Oil and Power Company in Calgary (Canada) drawing six figure salary holding PR status. Family based in Delhi. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]. WA 9560487890

JAT SIKH

CL23045178

Well off Jat Sikh parents seek beautiful, fair and tall, well educated match for their very smart, handsome, cutsurd, 6'-2", September 94 born son, Graduate from reputed Canadian University, Canadian PR with Federal Government Job and own house. Father retired Senior Punjab Govt. Officer. Please respond with biodata/ family details and pics @ Whatsapp +91-9023156544, Email: [email protected] Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL23046062

Jat Sikh Grewal 5'-11", 1991, B.Tech. boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. Contact: +1 7056472929.

JAT SIKH

CL23046583

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 1995 born, 5'-8", PR in Canada, own house, B.Pharma, PG Diploma from Canada, Senior Manager at Canadian firm, belongs to educated, urban family. Please respond at E-mail: [email protected] with detailed profile and photograph.

KHATRI

CL23045564

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Walia handsome 35/5'-9", Manglik boy, B.Tech., working I.T., MNC, Bangalore. Tricity Chandigarh Family. Beautiful, working girl preferably in I.T. Whatsapp 98865-87637, 94170-10660.

KHATRI

CL23045579

Suitable match for Khatri self employed Chandigarh based, 36/ 5'-6", Final year Law, younger brother MBA serving Chandigarh. Mother pensioner, father advocate, own house Chandigarh. 94174-61564, 94175-54157.

KHATRI

CL23045582

Hindu Khatri Punjabi Toronto based boy, 5’-10”, fair, 30.3.90, B. Tech. (CS), PGDM (Canada), PR holder, handsome salary. 90458-98901.

KHATRI

CL23046440

Engineer Khatri boy, Only child, 04.09.1993, 7:10 a.m., 6’, B.Tech., working in Infosys Chandigarh, 12 LPA. Father Class-I Officer. Own houses in Mohali. Upper caste no bar. 94641-22078.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23045002

Suitable match for handsome boy, 5'-10", 21.07.1986, MBE. Working as Cashier in Govt. Bank. Family well settled in MDC. Contact: 96543-48257, 78891-76848.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23045040

Arora Khatri manglik handsome issueless divorcee boy, 5'-7", 05.08.1988, 11:55 pm., birth Chandigarh. Own business Derabassi (Mohali). 98883-99905.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23045202

Match for Arora manglik divorcee boy 30.05.88, 11:40 am, Ambala, 5'-6", B.Tech, MBA, service in Bangaluru IT company, Package 27 lakhs. Whattsapp 98965-05037.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23045759

PQM for 1990 born, 5'6", NT/ND, BE, MBA IIM, Manager. Contact 9872239393

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23046682

Match for Manglik Arora boy, 29.4.1993, 11:40 p.m., Chandigarh, 5'-8'', B.Com (Hons), MBE, Deputy Manager Govt. Insurance Chandigarh. Upper Caste welcome. Preference Govt. Employee Tricity Whatsapp 98886-11032, 98159-11176. [email protected]

MISC.

CL23044848

Suitable match for Hindu girl (Nai) boy. Assistant Professor, Ph.D., NET qualified, fair, 5'-3", 1992 Born, Kangra H.P. 98161-44622.

MISC.

CL23045130

Hindu Nai (NP), Graduate Jalandhar based boy, 19 Aug. 1989, 6.25 pm, Amritsar, 5'-8", well settled in Dubai. Income 80,000 monthly. Boy bring girl with him after marriage. 9592126383.

NRI

CL23044784

Looking for suitable match for Canadian Ctz Hindu boy 31, 5'-7", IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. WhatsApp: 97799-91151.

NRI

CL23045757

Suitable match for tall handsome Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 1991 born, LLM. Canada PR, Advocate in Toronto. Family well settled in Delhi. Boy currently in India. Send bio-data/ horoscope, latest pics. Whatsapp call only: 98108-77120.

NRI

CL23016205

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8". Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23033116

Handsome European, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri, 36/ 5'-8", only son, permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. [email protected]

NRI

CL23041494

1.wanted NRI or suitable match for Bansal boy 1986 born 5'9" BTech MTech from UK software developer and website designer, father govt doctor caste no bar 9781039639 Terms

NRI

CL23044855

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor doing job in USA, 38, 5'-8". Caste no bar. Preferred NRI. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL23044858

Canadian Citizen 1989 born, 5'-11" Brampton based Civil Engineer from University of Windsor. Currently self employed in Chemical Business + Making >100K annually. Caste no bar. WhatApp +15875007514.

NRI

CL23044864

Suitable match for India/ Canada/ USA for Canada citizen issueless divorcee Mair Rajput (Goldsmith) vegetarian boy. 02.10.80, 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, Senior Network Analyst in Canada. Upper caste no bar. Presently boy in India. Whattsapp 81305-62250.

NRI

CL23044885

Suitable match for top-tier MBA (ISB) boy 6 ft. works as a leader at leading MNC in Seattle (USA). Green card holder. Parents in Delhi. 24.09.87, (Hisar, Haryana) WhatsApp: 99710-03726, 98102-08985.

NRI

CL23044898

Seeking match for Hindu Punjabi Khatri realtor son born Feb 1987, 5'-7", Business Degree, financially independent well settled family, fair, handsome, Athletic, issueless divorce 2019, non-smoker, girl must be: professional or in MNC, good command of English, 33/under, slim, active, min 5'-0", willing to move to Canada. Pls send biodata w/recent photos to WhatsApp +14166161837.

NRI

CL23044911

Australian (Adelaide) PR Saraswat, 5'-11", Delhi, January 1993, M.I.T. fair boy. Suitable match preferably B.Sc. (Nursing), I.T. Upper caste no bar. 83604-86610, 93543-08157.

NRI

CL23045315

Brahmin,32, 5'7", divorced, short marriage, Canadian Citizen, M.tech, B.tech(IT), Sr. Technical Recruiter in Drake International, Toronto. One younger brother married, and PR Canada. Mother House wife. Ph: 9417403821(India), +91-8437730330 (WhatsApp Canada)

NRI

CL23045391

Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]

NRI

CL23046023

Wanted educated beautiful Labana sikh girl for Labana Sikh (Clean Shaven) boy DOB 01.02.1992 MCA Height 5’9” working in British Army (UK). Family settled in Chandigarh/Mohali. Contact: 7757002115, 9463765696.

NRI

CL23046026

Suitable match for handsome London based Hindu Punjabi boy. Senior Treasury Bank Manager, 6'-2", 09.05.93, B.Sc. Maths & Finance (Warwick University UK). Well established professional family. Looking for well educated girl wanting to settle in London. Wsap +44(0)7580479023.

NRI

CL23046108

Hindu Arora (Dawer) Australia work permit holder handsome boy, 5'-9", Master Degree holder Australia. 06.02.94, 6:20 pm, birth Bhagwara, educated Australia TR/ PR or highly qualified Indian girl preferred. Caste no bar. 98140-74209.

NRI

CL23046227

Canadian Immigrant Sikh Tonk-kashtriya parents invite matrimonial alliance for their turbaned son, teetotaler, June 1990 born/5'-6", B.B.A from University of Toronto working with bank as Analyst in Toronto. Canadian Immigrant preferred. Caste no bar. Please contact Toronto number 6474085013 or send details to E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23046564

Suitable match for Arora boy, 1983, 5'-9", Australia PR process. Preferred Sydney based girl. Contact: 9781380698, 7888586442.

NRI

CL23046749

Professionally Qualified match with strong cultural and family values, required for handsome, athletic, 5'-10", Jan 85 born, Canadian Citizen, IT professional, mutual divorcee, Ramgarhia Sikh. Upper caste no bar. 94630-20329, [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23045291

Hindu Rajput 33/ 5'-10", CA, earns 36 lacs annual, settled Canada.Vegetarian girl preferred. 98779-34641.

RAJPUT

CL23045402

Himachali Rajput boy, 1984, 5'-10", Australian Citizen, M.Sc, MCA, Hotel Management Degree from Australia. Working Multi national company in Australia. Presently in India. Educated girl from simple family preferred. Family settled Mohali. 98781-23137.

RAJPUT

CL23045513

Rajput Manglik boy, 5.8.1997, 6.07 am, Hoshiarpur, 5'-11", B.Com, Two years study from Canada, own medicine centre. Two sisters (Married). Preferred Pharmacy girl. 9463437715, 9463284973.

RAJPUT

CL23045844

Chandigarh settled handsome Rajput boy, 14.5.86, 5'-11", Ph.D Panjab University Chandigarh, working in Research Project at Panjab University. Looking for NRI girl or willing to settle abroad. Contact: 98156-66428.

RAJPUT

CL23045864

Kashyap Rajput (Mehra Sikh ) boy 1993/5'-6'', M.Tech, Central Govt. Officer (Group B). Seeks well educated girl. 8847540069.

RAJPUT

CL23046277

Rana Rajput boy, 04.01.1993, MBA, 5'-7", IT Company Chandigarh, package 12 lac. 76965-62941, 82890-60192.

SAINI

CL23046269

Suitable match for Saini boy, December 1990, 5'-8", B.Tech. Working Nioda, HCL. 18.5 LPA. 90503-36930, 94160-22305.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23044932

Match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. Canada PR. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23045227

Well educated working match for Sikh Ramdasia boy, 29, 5'-10", IIT-Delhi, IIM-Bangalore, working in Bangalore, 22 LPA. Parents residing Mohali. Contact: 94178-39386, 99147-47140.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23045420

Suitable match for Australian Citizen, Gradaute, 5'-11"/38, (SC), well settled and working divorced. Caste no bar. Simple marriage. Please Contact: 78148-70340.

SIKH

CL23045224

Parjapat Sikh, vegetarian, Graduate boy, born 1995, 5'-11", Well settled business in Jalandhar. Required qualified, beautiful girl. Contact: 9814062138.

SIKH ARORA

CL23045602

Well settled Businessman & Hotelier of Chandigarh, Seeks suitable match for handsome vegetarian MBA, 5'-10½",26 years cut-surd boy of Arora Sikh family. Father Industrialist.98884-08156.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23046014

Seeking match for well-settled mutually divorced 32 years, 5'-10' cut haired sikh khatri boy MBA working as senior consultant living independently at Noida parents retired and staying at Mohali, 91- 8283089330

SIKH KHATRI

CL23046403

PQ status match for Mohali based handsome Sikh Khatri boy, MBA, Aug 92, 5'-7", Sr. Consultant MNC. 98156-11573.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23045850

Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996, 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States, boy did MS (Mech.) from prominent university in the US. Handsome package. Father Army officer (retd.) in India and mother Teacher, match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 99323-26666.

WIDOWER

CL23046249

Saini NRI, 57, officer retired, having urban, rural property. Seeks status life partner. Contact: 7837337266.