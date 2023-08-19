Brides Wanted

BRAHMIN

Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. 98729-90887.

SMF Brahmin boy, 5'-8",08.09.1988, 4:07 am, Chandigarh. Working as Hotel Manager in London. Middle class family. Looking educated girl preferred. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 94178-08360.

SPQM for 30/5'-7"/B.E & MS, H1B visa working in USA. Delhi based GB family. Parents professionals. One elder brother. WhatsApp: 98912-99067.

Match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR well settled boy 1995, 5'-6", B.Tech. (ECE), Network Engineer, well qualified beautiful girl preferred, early marriage. WhatsApp: 98784-77697.

SM4 handsome Manager boy in PSU Bank, 176 cm, 30.01.1988. Contact: 81685-83045.

Match for Manglik Sharma boy, 6'-0", 30 years, BA, Medical diploma. Own business, Family well settled at Rajpura. Contact: 97802-04775.

Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.

Visiting India well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin 1994, handsome 5ft 11, seeking extremely beautiful bride with green or blue eyes. Billi akhiyan WhatsApp: +447418004473.

Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Ahluwalia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmedabad), working with Google- Bangalore. 98151-37979 (Mohali).

Suitable Medical match for MBBS Mohan Mohyal Brahmin boy, 5'-8", Dec 1989, working in reputed hospital, Jalandhar. Father Civil Surgeon retd. Only Doctors to apply. Caste no bar. Mob: 8360454602.

Gursikh girl with values for 45/6', Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]

US citizen Jat Sikh bride for turbaned 6'-2"/18 Sep 1990, MS (USA) H1B. Father retired Colonel. Mother homemaker. Send biodata, photos. 94659-73979, [email protected]

Seeking a suitable match for Canadian born and raised Jat Sikh boy, 28 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics from USA currently working as a research scholar at Princeton University. Please WhatsApp at (905)484-4250.

Match for Jat Sikh boy 1992, 5'-10", working in Surrey, BC, Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Call: 94145-08075, WhatsApp: 70734-54044.

Seek pqm for 86 born engineer boy based in USA. PhD in mechanical engineering and working as a scientist. Green card in process. 5'9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]

Suitable match for USA citizen Jatt-Sikh Engineer boy, 1989 born, 6'-1", teetotaler working with reputed company, divorcee having 4 years old son with father's full custody. Family well settled in USA, preferred NRI/USA any visa holders. Caste no bar. Please contact directly/WhatsApp to discuss more details: +1 (425) 525-8519.

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

We are looking for a suitable educated Jatt Sikh girl for our Jatt Sikh son who is 32 years old, 6'-2" tall, Australian born and is currently working as a Lawyer in Australia. He has completed his double Degree in Accounting and Law. If interested, please send bio-data and recent photographs to [email protected]

Cultured Jat Sikh match in late twenties for 35 yrs, 6', slim, handsome, turbaned, non drinker, Jat Sikh Cardiologist in USA, grew up in Punjab, family of Doctors. Issueless divorcee, short marriage, no kids, serious inquiries only @ +12178912557.

US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA/MS/CFA from US, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.

PQM for 6'-2", 1988 born, Dentist boy (divorced, no kids or alimony) practicing in Canada. Plz contact with biodata and pictures [email protected], WhatsApp +9173409-92439.

Canada PR Jat Sikh boy, March 1993, 5'-11", B.Tech, Civil Engineering, Post Graduation, Own construction company in Canada. Preference BDS. Marriage bureaus please excuse. Whatsapp: +6139704522

Medico match for vegetarian Jatt Sikh Doctor boy, MBBS, MD, DNB (Radiodiagnosis) AIIMS Patna, 1995 born, 5'-7". Contact: 94781-83418, 62840-06528.

Jat Sikh match for very handsome boy, Canadian Citizen, B.Tech., M.Tech., well paid job along with running business with high annual revenue. Well settled family in Toronto, multiple investment properties in Canada/India. Innocently divorced. 39 years, 6 ft tall. Call: +14036165214 (WhatsApp).

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Owns own house. Willing to relocate within Canada or US states bordering Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

Looking for beautiful girl for Chandigarh based handsome 33/5'-11", B.A., Sahota Jatt Sikh boy, doing Property dealing. Sister applied for USA. M.No. 97798-03436.

Jatt Sikh, educated, US citizen, 1984, seeks bride preferably from US/Canada; divorced after short marriage. Ph/Whatsapp : 562-541-3856

Match for Jat Sikh, Gill, turban boy, Canada work permit, June 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech., PG from Canada. Father and mother Government employee, Chandigarh. Younger brother PR in Canada, own house in Mohali. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, preferable from Canada/ Doaba/ Tricity Chandigarh. Contact: 79734-25046.

Suitable match for handsome, slim Arora boy, 08.09.92, 1:15 pm, Chandigarh, 6', M.Com., well settled in Garments Business. Own house. Preferred Tricity/ Nearby. Contact 99152-07519.

Qualified match for Veg, Chartered Accountant Sonar Boy, 5'-5'', Jan-96, Assistant Manager, Gurgaon MNC, currently work from home. Family Jalandhar. Mobile:9354010744, 9041106321

Match For Hindu Khatriboy Feb1994 5'10" Citizenshipof Canada Working in Ottawa 9814021804

Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]

SM4 Hindu Khatri handsome Punjabi boy M.Tech Civil Engg.Employed Canada P.R. Preferred well qualified 5'-5",Both parents govt employees.81466-32881, 94640-22285

Match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy 36 (May 87), 6'-1", fair, smart, B.Tech., MBA, Computer Engineer Toronto, PR handsome package. NRI/PR/willing preferred. A.C. Sethi. 98686-11677.

M4 Canada PR, Dec. 87, 6'-2", cleanshaven, Punjabi Khatri/ Jat Sikh mixed family, well educated, well settled boy, (Calgary). +91-85448-29639.

Canada PR/Ramgarhia Sikh, cleanshaven, 82 born, slim, looks young, never married, 5'-8", B.Tech. Engineer, Toronto MNC, +15193697743, [email protected]

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy 1995, 5'-7", B.Tech., Computer MS (USA), HIB Visa working n Amazon, preference given to Doctor/ Engineers who are already in USA. Contact: 94648-80990, 94177-70844.

Brahmin January 1994/6', M.S., permanent resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5'-6", working girl. 95920-66052, 99140-52052.

Well Qualified, beautiful girl (Preferred Canadian PR) for Khatri Masters Handsome boy 5'-10''/ 1995, Settled in Toronto (PR). Marriage bureau excuse. Interested share biodata & Photos. 98762-11446.

Ahluwalia clean shaven teetotaler Australian citizen 17th Nov.1978, 5'-10", fair short time divorcee. Own house Australia, kanal house, Chandigarh. Father retired Engineer (Punjab). Upper caste too welcome.Contact: 94175-68497.

USA based Greencard, 88 born MBA Punjabi's family short marriage just on papers & divorced. Looking match USA/Canada only. +1-991-274-7248(US).

Lobana Sikh Canadian Citizen boy, 1985 born, 6', Bachelor of Engg( Computer Science) Senior Cyber Security Consultant, working in New York, seeks professionally qualified American citizen/ Green card holder match. Caste no bar. Send particulars photo of girl only on Whatsapp- 4377741611, 8447039588.

Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar, Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

Suitable match for Sikh turbaned boy (Arora) Australian citizen, handsome 31/5'-8", never married, living in Sydney from 25 years. Working in Sydney, highly paid. Looking for modern, educated. Slim Fair, Professional Australian girl only. +61430843380.

Suitable qualified match for Software developer Saini boy, 5'-8", 92 born, PR in Canada. 7009250628.

Pofessionally Qualified, Beautiful match for Saini Sikh Vegetarian Canadian PR Handsome boy 1994- 5'-9'', PG Diploma (Canada), Father Govt. Employee. Canadian PR/ Work permit/ Tricity preferred. 94634-44086.

Suitable match for Ad-dharmi, 1989 born, 5'-9", B.Tech, currently in UK. Doaba preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 6239648035, 8837648311.

SM for 39 years, Ravidasia SC boy, well educated, 5'-11", divorcee, own business, Norway PR. Bride should be around 30 years. Nursing, MBA, MCA, MBBS preferred. Caste no bar. Contact: 09815975575, 9888604432. E-mail: [email protected]

Ramgarhia Sikh turbaned boy, 37, 5'-8", B.Com. (H), PGDCA, JCHNP, Manager in MNC, Chandigarh. 89174-13164.

Suitable match for handsome convent educated Arora Sikh Er. boy 28, 5'-10", Class one Officer PSU oil company. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: 98151-67656.

Professionally qualified match for 1990 born, 5'6", BE, MBA IIM, manager, ND, NT. Contact: 9872239393

Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'1 November 90 working as Manager in Petroleum sector PSU Mumbai pkg above 25lakh 9724188585

Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Labana boy, 5'-11",28 year, B.Tech., MBA. Working as Project Manager, MNC, Mohali.Well settled family at Mohali. Tricity girl preferred. Contact: 99152-34418.

Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver), 1977, issueless widower, 5'-9", MA, B.Ed. regular Govt. teacher, Jalandhar. 9478051514.

