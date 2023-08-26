Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23049788
PQM4 handsome Aggarwal boy, 5'-4", 30 years, PGDCA, Own house. 20 plus LPA. Upper caste too welcome Well educated cultured girl preferred. Contact: 73475-00305.
AGGARWAL
CL23049272
Baniya 6 ft., 5.11.92, SDO in Punjab Govt. at Patiala, well settled family. Looking for Govt. job match. +81462-64704.
AGGARWAL
CL23049641
SM4 teetotaler Bindal boy, 5'-11",1989, B.Tech. IT Professional, Chd. salary 2,13000/- monthly. Looking for working girl. 95694-40858.
AGGARWAL
CL23049681
Qualified match for Gupta teetotaler boy, April 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech., IIT, Mumbai, working Bangalore, 75 Lacs. Chandigarh based family. Contact 94175-00243.
BRAHMIN
CL23049444
Alliance invited from slim beautiful tall working girl for Mohyal Brahmin boy, October 92 born, 6'-3" handsome, MBA (HR), working MNC, 10.50 LPA. Early marriage. 98960-30054.
BRAHMIN
CL23049456
Handsome Brahmin boy, 32 years/5'-7", MBA, Bank Profession, Chandigarh. Beautiful, educated girl contact 94504-17002.
BRAHMIN
CL23049469
Professional/well qualified and cultured match for Canadian citizen Saraswat Brahmin Doctor (Psychiatrist) boy, Nov. 81 born, 5'-9", legally issueless divorced. Brahmin/general castes accepted. Contact: 9815077823.
BRAHMIN
CL23049481
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL23049542
Saraswat Brahmin boy, Chandigarh 24.11.90, 12:37 a.m. 5'-6", B.Tech., Infosys. Bureau excuse. 93564-01661.
BRAHMIN
CL23049809
Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy, March 1991/5'-9", Diploma Computer Science, BBA, Canada PR. Preferred Doaba/Canada PR. 9988542433, 7087493567.
BRAHMIN
CL23049945
Match for Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-7", July 1991 born, Post Graduate, BE. Manager in RBI, Delhi. Bankers preferred. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 95011-06124.
BRAHMIN
CL23051163
Handsome boy, fair complexion, 31.10.1993, 07:35 am, Patiala, 5’-8”, Own business Mohali. Graduate, well settled. Father Gazetted officer, One sister married, own flat. Upper middle class. 99159-29391, 99882-17022.
DIVORCEE
CL23045172
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL23049971
Match for Sikh Khatri divorcee boy, 1991, 5'-8", MJMC, own business in Jalandhar. 9815611287, 6280878670.
DIVORCEE
CL23050683
Suitable match for Mumbai based Saini Sikh boy, clean shaven, 5’-11”, 39, M.Tech, issueless divorcee, 40 Lakh per annum MNC. Own house in Mumbai. No bar. 7508316162.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23050854
Beautiful qualified match for handsome 5'-9", 35 years, MS Orthopaedics, 08.02.1988, 06:58 pm, Faridabad born Punjabi Hindu Arora boy from well settled Chandigarh based educated family. Contact: 99150-96922, 89682-31998.
JAT SIKH
CL23044990
Seeking a suitable match for Canadian born and raised Jat Sikh boy, 28 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics from USA currently working as a research scholar at Princeton University. Please WhatsApp at (905)484-4250.
JAT SIKH
CL23050410
Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years old Canadian citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1 4372401370
JAT SIKH
CL23028536
Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23044413
Cultured Jat Sikh match in late twenties for 35 yrs, 6', slim, handsome, turbaned, non drinker, Jat Sikh Cardiologist in USA, grew up in Punjab, family of Doctors. Issueless divorcee, short marriage, no kids, serious inquiries only @ +12178912557.
JAT SIKH
CL23044783
US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA/MS/CFA from US, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.
JAT SIKH
CL23049061
Seeking beautiful professionally qualified match for handsome cutsurd Canadian PR Jat Sikh teetotaller boy, 25, 5'-10", Bachelor in Computer Science, Software Engineer (Govt. employee) at Victoria. Urban property at Mohali, Chandigarh. Mohali settled affluent family. One sister married, settled in USA. Whatsapp /Call: 98728-78990.
JAT SIKH
CL23049454
Tall handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy, 30, Affluent family, working with American Multinational Company. Presently in Canada. Chandigarh based family. Contact with full particulars [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23049673
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, 30, M.Tech, working in Pune, WP: 9307057962.
JAT SIKH
CL23049848
Educated, NRI match for Jat Sikh boy, 1986, 5'-10", MA Punjabi, English, M.Ed. Private Teacher. 90563-89913
JAT SIKH
CL23049897
Looking for an educated, humble Jat-Sikh girl for our turbaned son 1991, 5'-5", M.Tech. from USA. Elder sisters, both are married and settled. Contact: [email protected] , 80540-05408.
JAT SIKH
CL23050481
1995 born, 5'-10", Income Tax Inspector. Wanted Govt. employee girl preferably in Tricity. Contact 94634-91583.
JAT SIKH
CL23051405
Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Regular job as Software Engg. Parents Class-I. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.
KHATRI
CL23050419
Wanted medico/non-medico girl for Punjabi Khatri boy, to settle in tricity, February 1990, 5'11", MBBS, Drug Safety physician in top MNC, handsome salary. Marriage bureaus excuse
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23050083
Professionally qualified match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar based boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 15 plus LPA. Preferred working girl in Tricity. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7508036454, 8837791828.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23050424
Handsome Arora boy, 1988 born, MBA, 5'-7", Bank Officer Gurgaon posted, package 29 lac. Contact/ WhatsApp 82838-22562, 977955-8067.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23051355
Canada PR (Ottawa) Khatri Hindu boy 1993, 5'-5", PG Diploma - B.Tech IT Analyst, seeking Canadian PR or work permit equally qualified girl. Contact: +9198885-14852.
MAHAJAN
CL23050783
Beautiful educated girl for 1986 handsome boy, 5'-9", Graduate, Own business, own house. Caste no bar, No dowry, No demand. Contact: 99150-25865, 62392-60779.
MISC.
CL23049858
Suitable match for Himachali Chowdhary slightly Manglik boy B.Tech., 5'-6", Sept. 1993, Software Developer, working in MNC, Mohali. Preferred working girl. 98156-52592.
MISC.
CL23049878
Match for Graduate (Hotel Management) smart boy May 1999/ 5'-11", Working Hyaat Centric, Sec 17, Chandigarh. Contact 94649-51735.
NRI
CL23045757
Suitable match for tall handsome Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 1991 born, LLM. Canada PR, Advocate in Toronto. Family well settled in Delhi. Boy currently in India. Send bio-data/ horoscope, latest pics. Whatsapp call only: 98108-77120.
NRI
CL23049440
Professionally qualified match for handsome Jatt Sikh boy, 6 feet, 1990 born, Australian Permanent Resident. Finance professional working with a well reputed organisation in Melbourne. Father and Mother retired from well reputed government posts. Owning good urban and rural property. Please respond with family details/biodata and pics at WhatsApp +91-9814136701
NRI
CL23050258
Very beautiful match Khatri handsome fair boy September 1985, 5'-9", Convent educated B.Tech. Well settled family. Father retired Gazetted Officer. Boy permanent resident Australia. Early marriage, Caste no bar. Contact: 94173-00004.
NRI
CL23051210
Manglik/ Non Manglik match for 1995 born Punjabi Brahmin boy, 6 ft., vegetarian, teetotaller, Canadian Citizen, Dental Hygienist (RDH). Preferred girl from Canada. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only, +9194666-89200, +17783441784.
NRI
CL23044858
Canadian Citizen 1989 born, 5'-11" Brampton based Civil Engineer from University of Windsor. Currently self employed in Chemical Business + Making >100K annually. Caste no bar. WhatApp +15875007514.
NRI
CL23045391
Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]
NRI
CL23047933
USA based Greencard, 88 born MBA Punjabi's family short marriage just on papers & divorced. Looking match USA/Canada only. +1-991-274-7248(US).
NRI
CL23048034
Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar, Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.
NRI
CL23049611
Toronto match for Canadian citizen working, Doaba Rajput ex St. John’s, B.Tech, MBA Chandigarh, 1981, 5'-8", short 1 yr (2015) marriage divorced, no liability. WhatsApp 98760-97441.
NRI
CL23049624
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy 1994, 5'-9", well settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
NRI
CL23049790
PQM for 1989 born, 6’, well-educated US Citizen Gupta boy. Contact: 9646322875. Whatsapp biodata and photos: 8284017042. Marriage bureaus excuse.
NRI
CL23050028
Match for Hindu Verma PR Canada boy Dec. 1990, 5'-7", MBA Canada Banking job Toronto. Preferred India or Canada well educated girl. Upper caste no bar. 94636-15125.
NRI
CL23050402
Suitable match for handsome boy 5'-10", 32 years old born and raised in USA. Working in risk Management with decent salary. Family well-settled in USA. Looking for well educated, professional and beautiful girl from USA. Caste no bar. Email biodata with photo to [email protected]
NRI
CL23050529
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23050904
Professionally qualified match for handsome Brahmin Bhardwaj boy, 5'-11",28th Nov.1990, MCA. Working as Software Engineer, New Zealand. Sister settled in New Zealand. Contact: +64210500217. Contact 7am to 2pm.
NRI
CL23050966
Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Goldsmith Mair Rajput Verma boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer. 7696074455, 9463074455
NRI
CL23050991
Looking for a professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Brar Canadian born sober, handsome boy, 6', Nov. 1992, from affluent family. Owning house in Canada. Prosperous Agriculture & commercial property in India (Punjab). Kindly respond with full particulars to enable the parents to take a prompt decision. +91-98152-85790.
NRI
CL23051144
Chandigarh affluent upper caste Sikh family seeks PQM for 31 years, 6 feet son working at a managerial position in high tech company in Netherlands. currently in India. what's app profile on 9988871128
RAJPUT
CL23049540
Suitable match for handsome boy, Rajput (Doaba region), 01.03.1989, 6', MBA, Ph.D. working as Asstt. Professor, GNDU Amritsar (contractual). Father Advocate, Hoshiarpur. Preferred Teacher/Professor. Contact: 9417023182.
RAJPUT
CL23049612
Toronto match for Canadian citizen working, Doaba Rajput ex St. John’s, B.Tech, MBA Chandigarh, 1981, 5’-8”, Short 1 yr (2015) marriage divorced, no liability. WhatsApp 98760-97441
RAJPUT
CL23049991
Himachali Rajput boy, 1984, 5'-10", Australian Citizen, M.Sc, MCA, Hotel Management Degree from Australia. Working Multi national company in Australia. Presently in India. Educated girl from simple family preferred. Family settled Mohali. 98781-23137.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23050400
Match for Sikh Ramgharia boy 28/ 5'-10'', B. Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida, very handsome package. Call, WhatsApp 98726-49392, 95309-51849.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23049868
Ramgarhia issueless Divorcee Manglik 88/5'-7", B.Tech. Senior Consultant IT, Chandigarh. Handsome package. 80545-79722.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23050094
Match for handsome Ramgarhia boy, August 1991, 5'-9", B.tech (ECE), Masters Australia, working in Australia. 8196810583
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23051155
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23051270
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.
SAINI
CL23051103
20.7.1988/ 6 feet, B.Tech, MBA Saini gotra Pabme, Export self employed Nangal Township, Punjab, Father retd. Govt. job, Mother housewife, Elder Sister married. 94630-91021, 94180-53410.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23049504
SM for Balmiki boy, 1987, 5'-9", practicing Advocate well settled family of Garhshankar, elder sister Head Mistress, younger sister Judicial Magistrate, both married. Preference to Govt. employed girl. Mobile: 98148-99979, 98555-80681.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23050226
Match for Canada working Majhbi Sikh boy 93 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. working in Canada. PR preferred girl. Mob 78890-67915.
SIKH
CL23033011
Saini Sikh boy 12 Jan. 1995, 5'-10", B.Tech. CSE, working as Senior Tech Lead in Delhi NCR. Family well settled in South Delhi. Mob: 99111-18712, 99111-18713.
SIKH
CL23049675
Wanted Medico match for our son who is doing Second Year of Residency in Internal Medicine in USA. He is clean shaven, fair, handsome, 27 years, 5'-11" and very well mannered. We are well-reputed Khatri Sikh Medico family of Chandigarh. Green card holders or US citizens preferred. WhatsApp: 98780-37116.
SIKH
CL23051095
Lawyer in Vancouver, Canada; permanent resident; Born Dec 15, 1992; 5’-9”; family settled in Chd. Father retired IAS officer. Mother homemaker. Sister doctor, married. Religion Sikh, spiritual. Category general (Sikh Rajput). Upper caste welcome. Interests reading, writing, meditation. Contact/Whatsapp: 99150-93115
SIKH ARORA
CL23049835
Sikh Arora (Khukhrain) well settled boy 34, 5'-7". B.Tech. Jalandhar based Business family. Seeks educated girl. Contact: 9888000435.
SIKH ARORA
CL23050363
Professionally qualified match for Gursikh Arora boy 1995/ 6’-2”, B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC. Contact: 93178-71888.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23049437
Qualified match for PR, NT, ND, 1990 born 5'6" Boy, BE/MBA working in Toronto: 9872239393
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23049511
Professionally qualified girl for Khatri Sikh clean shaven 5'-10", 1990, Army family Chandigarh based UK qualified Hotel Management working Chandigarh. 94191-93419.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat
Says he has already replied to most of the governor's questi...
Video: 10 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
The passengers of the 'private party coach' had arrived from...
Chandrayaan-3 landing area to be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', says PM Modi
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3's success as 'great scientific achievement'
Pakistan had so far officially ignored the landmark success ...
Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye kaali-kaali aankhen', passes away at 80
Born into a Sikh family in Rawalpindi on November 2, 1942, K...