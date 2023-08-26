Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23049788

PQM4 handsome Aggarwal boy, 5'-4", 30 years, PGDCA, Own house. 20 plus LPA. Upper caste too welcome Well educated cultured girl preferred. Contact: 73475-00305.

AGGARWAL

CL23049272

Baniya 6 ft., 5.11.92, SDO in Punjab Govt. at Patiala, well settled family. Looking for Govt. job match. +81462-64704.

AGGARWAL

CL23049641

SM4 teetotaler Bindal boy, 5'-11",1989, B.Tech. IT Professional, Chd. salary 2,13000/- monthly. Looking for working girl. 95694-40858.

AGGARWAL

CL23049681

Qualified match for Gupta teetotaler boy, April 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech., IIT, Mumbai, working Bangalore, 75 Lacs. Chandigarh based family. Contact 94175-00243.

BRAHMIN

CL23049444

Alliance invited from slim beautiful tall working girl for Mohyal Brahmin boy, October 92 born, 6'-3" handsome, MBA (HR), working MNC, 10.50 LPA. Early marriage. 98960-30054.

BRAHMIN

CL23049456

Handsome Brahmin boy, 32 years/5'-7", MBA, Bank Profession, Chandigarh. Beautiful, educated girl contact 94504-17002.

BRAHMIN

CL23049469

Professional/well qualified and cultured match for Canadian citizen Saraswat Brahmin Doctor (Psychiatrist) boy, Nov. 81 born, 5'-9", legally issueless divorced. Brahmin/general castes accepted. Contact: 9815077823.

BRAHMIN

CL23049481

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23049542

Saraswat Brahmin boy, Chandigarh 24.11.90, 12:37 a.m. 5'-6", B.Tech., Infosys. Bureau excuse. 93564-01661.

BRAHMIN

CL23049809

Saraswat Brahmin Manglik boy, March 1991/5'-9", Diploma Computer Science, BBA, Canada PR. Preferred Doaba/Canada PR. 9988542433, 7087493567.

BRAHMIN

CL23049945

Match for Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-7", July 1991 born, Post Graduate, BE. Manager in RBI, Delhi. Bankers preferred. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 95011-06124.

BRAHMIN

CL23051163

Handsome boy, fair complexion, 31.10.1993, 07:35 am, Patiala, 5’-8”, Own business Mohali. Graduate, well settled. Father Gazetted officer, One sister married, own flat. Upper middle class. 99159-29391, 99882-17022.

DIVORCEE

CL23045172

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23049971

Match for Sikh Khatri divorcee boy, 1991, 5'-8", MJMC, own business in Jalandhar. 9815611287, 6280878670.

DIVORCEE

CL23050683

Suitable match for Mumbai based Saini Sikh boy, clean shaven, 5’-11”, 39, M.Tech, issueless divorcee, 40 Lakh per annum MNC. Own house in Mumbai. No bar. 7508316162.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23050854

Beautiful qualified match for handsome 5'-9", 35 years, MS Orthopaedics, 08.02.1988, 06:58 pm, Faridabad born Punjabi Hindu Arora boy from well settled Chandigarh based educated family. Contact: 99150-96922, 89682-31998.

JAT SIKH

CL23044990

Seeking a suitable match for Canadian born and raised Jat Sikh boy, 28 years old, 5'-11", Ph.D in Physics from USA currently working as a research scholar at Princeton University. Please WhatsApp at (905)484-4250.

JAT SIKH

CL23050410

Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years old Canadian citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1 4372401370

JAT SIKH

CL23028536

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23044413

Cultured Jat Sikh match in late twenties for 35 yrs, 6', slim, handsome, turbaned, non drinker, Jat Sikh Cardiologist in USA, grew up in Punjab, family of Doctors. Issueless divorcee, short marriage, no kids, serious inquiries only @ +12178912557.

JAT SIKH

CL23044783

US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA/MS/CFA from US, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.

JAT SIKH

CL23049061

Seeking beautiful professionally qualified match for handsome cutsurd Canadian PR Jat Sikh teetotaller boy, 25, 5'-10", Bachelor in Computer Science, Software Engineer (Govt. employee) at Victoria. Urban property at Mohali, Chandigarh. Mohali settled affluent family. One sister married, settled in USA. Whatsapp /Call: 98728-78990.

JAT SIKH

CL23049454

Tall handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy, 30, Affluent family, working with American Multinational Company. Presently in Canada. Chandigarh based family. Contact with full particulars [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23049673

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, 30, M.Tech, working in Pune, WP: 9307057962.

JAT SIKH

CL23049848

Educated, NRI match for Jat Sikh boy, 1986, 5'-10", MA Punjabi, English, M.Ed. Private Teacher. 90563-89913

JAT SIKH

CL23049897

Looking for an educated, humble Jat-Sikh girl for our turbaned son 1991, 5'-5", M.Tech. from USA. Elder sisters, both are married and settled. Contact: [email protected] , 80540-05408.

JAT SIKH

CL23050481

1995 born, 5'-10", Income Tax Inspector. Wanted Govt. employee girl preferably in Tricity. Contact 94634-91583.

JAT SIKH

CL23051405

Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Regular job as Software Engg. Parents Class-I. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KHATRI

CL23050419

Wanted medico/non-medico girl for Punjabi Khatri boy, to settle in tricity, February 1990, 5'11", MBBS, Drug Safety physician in top MNC, handsome salary. Marriage bureaus excuse

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23050083

Professionally qualified match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar based boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 15 plus LPA. Preferred working girl in Tricity. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7508036454, 8837791828.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23050424

Handsome Arora boy, 1988 born, MBA, 5'-7", Bank Officer Gurgaon posted, package 29 lac. Contact/ WhatsApp 82838-22562, 977955-8067.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23051355

Canada PR (Ottawa) Khatri Hindu boy 1993, 5'-5", PG Diploma - B.Tech IT Analyst, seeking Canadian PR or work permit equally qualified girl. Contact: +9198885-14852.

MAHAJAN

CL23050783

Beautiful educated girl for 1986 handsome boy, 5'-9", Graduate, Own business, own house. Caste no bar, No dowry, No demand. Contact: 99150-25865, 62392-60779.

MISC.

CL23049858

Suitable match for Himachali Chowdhary slightly Manglik boy B.Tech., 5'-6", Sept. 1993, Software Developer, working in MNC, Mohali. Preferred working girl. 98156-52592.

MISC.

CL23049878

Match for Graduate (Hotel Management) smart boy May 1999/ 5'-11", Working Hyaat Centric, Sec 17, Chandigarh. Contact 94649-51735.

NRI

CL23045757

Suitable match for tall handsome Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 1991 born, LLM. Canada PR, Advocate in Toronto. Family well settled in Delhi. Boy currently in India. Send bio-data/ horoscope, latest pics. Whatsapp call only: 98108-77120.

NRI

CL23049440

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jatt Sikh boy, 6 feet, 1990 born, Australian Permanent Resident. Finance professional working with a well reputed organisation in Melbourne. Father and Mother retired from well reputed government posts. Owning good urban and rural property. Please respond with family details/biodata and pics at WhatsApp +91-9814136701

NRI

CL23050258

Very beautiful match Khatri handsome fair boy September 1985, 5'-9", Convent educated B.Tech. Well settled family. Father retired Gazetted Officer. Boy permanent resident Australia. Early marriage, Caste no bar. Contact: 94173-00004.

NRI

CL23051210

Manglik/ Non Manglik match for 1995 born Punjabi Brahmin boy, 6 ft., vegetarian, teetotaller, Canadian Citizen, Dental Hygienist (RDH). Preferred girl from Canada. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only, +9194666-89200, +17783441784.

NRI

CL23044858

Canadian Citizen 1989 born, 5'-11" Brampton based Civil Engineer from University of Windsor. Currently self employed in Chemical Business + Making >100K annually. Caste no bar. WhatApp +15875007514.

NRI

CL23045391

Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]

NRI

CL23047933

USA based Greencard, 88 born MBA Punjabi's family short marriage just on papers & divorced. Looking match USA/Canada only. +1-991-274-7248(US).

NRI

CL23048034

Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar, Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

NRI

CL23049611

Toronto match for Canadian citizen working, Doaba Rajput ex St. John’s, B.Tech, MBA Chandigarh, 1981, 5'-8", short 1 yr (2015) marriage divorced, no liability. WhatsApp 98760-97441.

NRI

CL23049624

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy 1994, 5'-9", well settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

NRI

CL23049790

PQM for 1989 born, 6’, well-educated US Citizen Gupta boy. Contact: 9646322875. Whatsapp biodata and photos: 8284017042. Marriage bureaus excuse.

NRI

CL23050028

Match for Hindu Verma PR Canada boy Dec. 1990, 5'-7", MBA Canada Banking job Toronto. Preferred India or Canada well educated girl. Upper caste no bar. 94636-15125.

NRI

CL23050402

Suitable match for handsome boy 5'-10", 32 years old born and raised in USA. Working in risk Management with decent salary. Family well-settled in USA. Looking for well educated, professional and beautiful girl from USA. Caste no bar. Email biodata with photo to [email protected]

NRI

CL23050529

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23050904

Professionally qualified match for handsome Brahmin Bhardwaj boy, 5'-11",28th Nov.1990, MCA. Working as Software Engineer, New Zealand. Sister settled in New Zealand. Contact: +64210500217. Contact 7am to 2pm.

NRI

CL23050966

Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Goldsmith Mair Rajput Verma boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer. 7696074455, 9463074455

NRI

CL23050991

Looking for a professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Brar Canadian born sober, handsome boy, 6', Nov. 1992, from affluent family. Owning house in Canada. Prosperous Agriculture & commercial property in India (Punjab). Kindly respond with full particulars to enable the parents to take a prompt decision. +91-98152-85790.

NRI

CL23051144

Chandigarh affluent upper caste Sikh family seeks PQM for 31 years, 6 feet son working at a managerial position in high tech company in Netherlands. currently in India. what's app profile on 9988871128

RAJPUT

CL23049540

Suitable match for handsome boy, Rajput (Doaba region), 01.03.1989, 6', MBA, Ph.D. working as Asstt. Professor, GNDU Amritsar (contractual). Father Advocate, Hoshiarpur. Preferred Teacher/Professor. Contact: 9417023182.

RAJPUT

CL23049612

Toronto match for Canadian citizen working, Doaba Rajput ex St. John’s, B.Tech, MBA Chandigarh, 1981, 5’-8”, Short 1 yr (2015) marriage divorced, no liability. WhatsApp 98760-97441

RAJPUT

CL23049991

Himachali Rajput boy, 1984, 5'-10", Australian Citizen, M.Sc, MCA, Hotel Management Degree from Australia. Working Multi national company in Australia. Presently in India. Educated girl from simple family preferred. Family settled Mohali. 98781-23137.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23050400

Match for Sikh Ramgharia boy 28/ 5'-10'', B. Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida, very handsome package. Call, WhatsApp 98726-49392, 95309-51849.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23049868

Ramgarhia issueless Divorcee Manglik 88/5'-7", B.Tech. Senior Consultant IT, Chandigarh. Handsome package. 80545-79722.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23050094

Match for handsome Ramgarhia boy, August 1991, 5'-9", B.tech (ECE), Masters Australia, working in Australia. 8196810583

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23051155

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23051270

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.

SAINI

CL23051103

20.7.1988/ 6 feet, B.Tech, MBA Saini gotra Pabme, Export self employed Nangal Township, Punjab, Father retd. Govt. job, Mother housewife, Elder Sister married. 94630-91021, 94180-53410.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23049504

SM for Balmiki boy, 1987, 5'-9", practicing Advocate well settled family of Garhshankar, elder sister Head Mistress, younger sister Judicial Magistrate, both married. Preference to Govt. employed girl. Mobile: 98148-99979, 98555-80681.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23050226

Match for Canada working Majhbi Sikh boy 93 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. working in Canada. PR preferred girl. Mob 78890-67915.

SIKH

CL23033011

Saini Sikh boy 12 Jan. 1995, 5'-10", B.Tech. CSE, working as Senior Tech Lead in Delhi NCR. Family well settled in South Delhi. Mob: 99111-18712, 99111-18713.

SIKH

CL23049675

Wanted Medico match for our son who is doing Second Year of Residency in Internal Medicine in USA. He is clean shaven, fair, handsome, 27 years, 5'-11" and very well mannered. We are well-reputed Khatri Sikh Medico family of Chandigarh. Green card holders or US citizens preferred. WhatsApp: 98780-37116.

SIKH

CL23051095

Lawyer in Vancouver, Canada; permanent resident; Born Dec 15, 1992; 5’-9”; family settled in Chd. Father retired IAS officer. Mother homemaker. Sister doctor, married. Religion Sikh, spiritual. Category general (Sikh Rajput). Upper caste welcome. Interests reading, writing, meditation. Contact/Whatsapp: 99150-93115

SIKH ARORA

CL23049835

Sikh Arora (Khukhrain) well settled boy 34, 5'-7". B.Tech. Jalandhar based Business family. Seeks educated girl. Contact: 9888000435.

SIKH ARORA

CL23050363

Professionally qualified match for Gursikh Arora boy 1995/ 6’-2”, B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC. Contact: 93178-71888.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23049437

Qualified match for PR, NT, ND, 1990 born 5'6" Boy, BE/MBA working in Toronto: 9872239393

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23049511

Professionally qualified girl for Khatri Sikh clean shaven 5'-10", 1990, Army family Chandigarh based UK qualified Hotel Management working Chandigarh. 94191-93419.