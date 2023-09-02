Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23052655

Manglik/ Non Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Status Business Family, handsome package, Only Son, Own Residential and Commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9417418221

AGGARWAL

CL23053462

PQM4 handsome Aggarwal boy, 5'-4", 30 yeara, PGDCA, own business, 20 plus LPA. upper caste are welcome. well educated cultured girl preferred. contact: 98150-23290.

AHLUWALIA

CL23051706

Suitable match for Sikh Alhuwalia B.Tech (CS), MS (IT), handsome boy, presently in Melbourne since Oct. 2016 on Study Visa, 30 yrs, 5'-9½". Contact: 9855505066.

BRAHMIN

CL23052634

Seek soulmate for our son from an educated family. Boy vegetarian, 167.5 cm, 16 Jul 94, smart 65 Kg, M. Tech ( Robotics) from top 100 universities, working in top happiest countries in Europe , good salary, brought-up in an educated brahmin family Delhi, ancestry from Jalandhar/ Amritsar reputed families. Qualified good looking girl, believe future in Europe, min. 158 cm in height, born after 1995, please send matrimonial biodata including date , time and place of birth to WhatsApp +46 76 336 86 95.

BRAHMIN

CL23051950

Professional match for handsome Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech, MBA, working with US based MNC at Gurugram, March 1989, 6', pkg. 18 LPA. Father Army Officer (Rtd.). Educated family settled at Mohali (Pb.). Upper caste welcome. Simple marriage. M: 89688-52253

BRAHMIN

CL23051995

Preferably employed match for Himachali Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-7", 15.05.1994, Assistant Manager (Automation Technology) in reputed company. Tricity preferred. 98152-63970.

BRAHMIN

CL23052098

Professional match for Gaur Brahmin Cost Accountant pure vegetarian teetotaler handsome boy, 5'-5', September1997, Working with multinational Company. Family well settled in tricity. Contact: 98160-20658. Mail: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23052189

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10.30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.

BRAHMIN

CL23052408

Canadian PR Saraswat Brahmin 09.09.1989, 01:42 pm, Ambala, 5'-7", B.Tech MS from Canada, Working MNC Toronto. Send biodata. 94161-40997.

BRAHMIN

CL23052453

Sarswat Brahmin Punjabi boy, 7.10.90, 3:05 p.m. Amravati (Maharashtra), 5'-11", B.E. IT, working MNC Pune, 16 lac. Kundli must. 72082-01006.

BRAHMIN

CL23052643

SM for vegetarian Brahmin boy 1991 Govt. Employee Scale1 officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531

BRAHMIN

CL23052786

PSB Boy, 5'10", Fair, 27 years, Nov 1995, Non Manglik ,B.Tech, working IT MNC Noida, good package, family settled in Faridabad, NCR working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse.Whatsapp biodata 9910398277."

BRAHMIN

CL23053541

Suitable match for Ldh. based Brahmin boy 5'-6", (33 yrs.) with Cosmetic business. We are looking for a working girl. Only working girls or Govt. jobs are accepted. Early marriage is preferred. M: 99991-67756.

DIVORCEE

CL23051647

SQMF legally divorced issueless Aggarwal boy (Garg Gotra), 37, working as Pb. Govt. Grade-I Officer posted at Mohali, upper caste no bar. Unmarried also welcome. Chandigarh Tricity preferred. Contact: 88472-10890, 70873-64656.

DIVORCEE

CL23053457

Lubhana Sikh (divorcee), 36 yrs, B.Tech, MBA, 5'-10", own business. Wants girl unmarried/issueless divorcee. No marriage bureau. Whatsapp biodata. 00642041004327.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23053319

SM4 Saini boy, 13.07.1994, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), employed MNC as Sr. Software Engineer at Bangalore, 28 LPA. Own house Chandigarh. 92165-62403.

JAT SIKH

CL23050410

Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years old Canadian citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1 4372401370

JAT SIKH

CL23051952

Suitable match for Jat Sikh, turbaned, non drinker Boy, 1988, 5'-7", BA, GNIIT, Working in IT Company in Mohali. Widower, no kids. Middle Class, Gursikh family settled in a village near Ambala. WhatsApp: 96713-22974, 98190-31177.

JAT SIKH

CL23000455

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23028536

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23044783

US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA/MS/CFA from US, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.

JAT SIKH

CL23052119

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canada PR boy, 1993 born, 5'-11", B.Tech. Doaba preferred. 9463947385, 9464232105.

JAT SIKH

CL23053122

Jat Sikh match for 28/5'-11", teetotaller convent educated IITian, Masters from American prestigious university on H1B visa, good package, working in California from reputed well settled family. WhatsApp: +918284945715.

KHATRI

CL23052088

Wanted medico/ non-medico girl for Punjabi Khatri boy, to settle in Tricity, February 1990, 5'-11", MBBS, Drug Safety Physician in top MNC, handsome salary. Marriage bureau excuse. 98558-59844.

KHATRI

CL23052641

Hindu Punjabi Khatri handsome PR Canada (Toronto) boy, March 90, 5’-10”, B.Tech. (CS), PGDM (Canada), working, handsome salary. Seeks Canada PR, Delhi girl. 90458-98901.

KHATRI

CL23052664

QM Khatri boy,1995, 5'-8",M.com, working in MNC,12 Lpa. 9896231530.

KHATRI

CL23053067

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, July 1994, 5'-8", Graduate, non-vegetarian, business class, well educated family from Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98141-05800.

KHATRI

CL23052006

Match for Arora Khatri boy, 5'-8", 01 Feb. 1992, 8:35 pm, Chandigarh. B.Tech. + MBA, Govt. employee, working in Judicial Court, Karnal. 98722-37766.

KHATRI

CL23052148

Match for Khatri boy, 10.05.1993, 3:14 pm, 5'-9", Chandigarh, Graduate. Running own business. Preferred qualified IELTS/NRI. Contact: 96469-32072, 77197-84440.

KHATRI

CL23053534

Beautiful girl required for Jalandhar based August, 1992 born, 5'-8", B.Com, LLB, handsome Hindu Arora boy. Marriage bureau excuse. (Whatsapp only) 6283760553.

MISC.

CL23052631

SM4 Sep 94 born Boy 6'-2" Mtech Cyber Security working MNC hefty package Hindu Nai(NP) caste no bar Amritsar Mob: 7888467339

MISC.

CL23052766

Suitable alliance sought for boy 1989 born, 6.1ft, handsome, affluent and status family, working as Advocate, father bureaucrat. Mobile No. 6280136178, Whatsapp or email [email protected]

NRI

CL23052275

Canadian PR handsome clean-shaven Ramgarhia Sikh boy, September 1991, 5'-11", B.Tech. NIT, Post Graduate, Canada, Software Developer, Top US, MNC with handsome package. IT professional preferable. Upper caste too welcome. Contact with profile,snap. 90341-40719.

NRI

CL23052671

Match for Canadian citizen Hindu Khatriboy feb1994 5'10" working in Ottawa 9814021804

NRI

CL23045391

Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]

NRI

CL23048034

Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar, Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

NRI

CL23050529

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23051911

USA based Greencard MBA, 88 born, Punjabi family short marrige just on papers & divorced. WhatsApp +1(919) 274-7248 email [email protected]

NRI

CL23051912

Match for Jat Sikh 34 y, 5'-8", US citizen, Software Engineer in bay area, high salary. Send biodata and pics +12064579230.

NRI

CL23051919

Canadian Citizen Sikh boy 1991, 5'-10", Toronto, working as IT Consulting Director. WhatsApp profile at 99712-49249.

NRI

CL23051920

Jatsikh parents seek beautiful match for their handsome son, Canadian citizen, BE MBA, 42/5'-11", Marketing Manager with very high salary & also owns a successful Real Estate business, R/U property in India/Canada. WhatsApp +91 9818909579.

NRI

CL23051944

Canadian born 1999, 24 years, 5'-10", Lawyer, well- settled Jatt Gursikh family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.

NRI

CL23052079

Canadian PR Sikh Weavers turbaned boy, 5'-9", 29. Seeks beautiful match from Canada/USA. Doaba preferred. Bureau excuse. 9915345739.

NRI

CL23052115

Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Ramgarhia boy, 1989, 5'-9", issueless divorced, B.Tech., own Real Estate Company. Tricity, Toronto and Doaba preferred. Caste no bar. Contact 99147-04003.

NRI

CL23052120

Suitable qualified, beautiful, tall match for Sikh Australia well settled boy, 29, 6'-1", M.Tech, Govt job in Australia. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 9041928272, 9501189030.

NRI

CL23052136

Looking for Suitable match for Canadian Ctz Hindu Boy 32, 5'8'' IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. Contact 9779991151 - Marriage Beuro stay away.

NRI

CL23052253

Professional match in Australia for fair handsome 35/5'8'' punjabi hindu Doctor MBBS working Melbourne hospital (work permit) Parents doctors 9815677776

NRI

CL23052702

Sikh Khatri/ Arora boy 1996, 5'-5", MBA, PGDA on work permit Canada Accounting professional. Requires well educated girl on work permit/PR. 97799-46263.

NRI

CL23052982

Suitable match for Jat-Sikh Grewal cleanshaven boy, veg., 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Duel Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France and IIM Ahmedabad. Job in Geneva, Switzerland, Dollar 180000 yearly. Father contractor in Paris. Mother Ex. PGT. Girl studying in Europe/ doing job preferred. Contact 0033751380936, 0033758277728, email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23053011

Suitable match from USA for handsome vegetarian non-alcoholic non-smoker Ad-Dharmi Ravidasia boy 32, 5'-8", MD Physician in USA. Father Physician in Punjab. Mother Retd. from Bank, Sister and Brother-in-law both Physicians in USA. Caste no bar. Send biodata and pictures to [email protected]

NRI

CL23053066

Suitable match for SC boy 93, MBA, Diploma in Nursing, professional full time job, based in Adelaide, Australian PR, visiting India in November. Caste no bar. 99965-37658, 78374-01259.

RAJPUT

CL23049628

Rajput boy 15.06.92, 17:50 hrs, 5'-6", B.Tech., MBA, PGDM, job Mohali, upper caste also welcome. Mob: 94170-79244, 75890-49714.

RAJPUT

CL23052288

Suitable match for Sikh Rajput Never married boy 1979/ 5'-7'', B.Tech, MBA, Working in MNC Chandigarh, own house in Chandigarh. Cast no bar. 7696138416.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23051597

Match for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 28/ 5'-10", B.Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida, very handsome package. Call, WhatsApp: 98726-49392, 95309-51849.

SAINI

CL23052763

Match for Saini Sikh Non-Turbaned boy, B.Tech (CS), 1994 born, 6’, working in Swede Bank at Stockholm (Sweden) as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. Mobile: 94641-22306.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23052611

Ramdasia Sikh, 1987/ 5'-11", PhD. Father SDO. PhD/ MS/ Govt job girl around Doaba, Punjab/ Chandigarh. 94648-65078.

SIKH

CL23052630

Suitable Match for 6'2, BscIT, 1990 Affluent Saini family from Mohali. Working as SR.Manager in MNC (Short Marriage Widower). Seeking Well educated/settled girl. Upper Caste Preferred. 9876645901

SIKH KHATRI

CL23052434

Canadian citizen Arora Sikh clean shaven boy, 1982, 5'-7',Transport Business, short time divorcee, high status family, Early marriage. Contact: 94177-06262.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23051956

SM4 Gursikh Sodhi Khatri 31 yrs. B.E. (Civil), MBA Finance, fair colour 5'-11", Pb. Govt. employee Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98789-18855.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23052142

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy, 31, 5'-10", BE, CSE (PEC), MBA (FMS Delhi), working in multi national company abroad. Parents based in Mohali. 7837513709.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23051953

Gursikh Arora family, only child, 1992 born, 5'-8", B.Com, LL.B, doing practice, handsome, sober, impressive personality, vegetarian from a well established background, having vast property. Father well known reputed person, very good business. Seeks well educated girl from cultured family with equivalent education. Upper caste from Gursikh family welcome. Contact: 9872436747, 8558880706.

WIDOWER

CL23052340

Match for retired Class-1 Officer widower, B.E, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.