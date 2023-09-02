Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23052655
Manglik/ Non Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh Status Business Family, handsome package, Only Son, Own Residential and Commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9417418221
AGGARWAL
CL23053462
PQM4 handsome Aggarwal boy, 5'-4", 30 yeara, PGDCA, own business, 20 plus LPA. upper caste are welcome. well educated cultured girl preferred. contact: 98150-23290.
AHLUWALIA
CL23051706
Suitable match for Sikh Alhuwalia B.Tech (CS), MS (IT), handsome boy, presently in Melbourne since Oct. 2016 on Study Visa, 30 yrs, 5'-9½". Contact: 9855505066.
BRAHMIN
CL23052634
Seek soulmate for our son from an educated family. Boy vegetarian, 167.5 cm, 16 Jul 94, smart 65 Kg, M. Tech ( Robotics) from top 100 universities, working in top happiest countries in Europe , good salary, brought-up in an educated brahmin family Delhi, ancestry from Jalandhar/ Amritsar reputed families. Qualified good looking girl, believe future in Europe, min. 158 cm in height, born after 1995, please send matrimonial biodata including date , time and place of birth to WhatsApp +46 76 336 86 95.
BRAHMIN
CL23051950
Professional match for handsome Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech, MBA, working with US based MNC at Gurugram, March 1989, 6', pkg. 18 LPA. Father Army Officer (Rtd.). Educated family settled at Mohali (Pb.). Upper caste welcome. Simple marriage. M: 89688-52253
BRAHMIN
CL23051995
Preferably employed match for Himachali Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-7", 15.05.1994, Assistant Manager (Automation Technology) in reputed company. Tricity preferred. 98152-63970.
BRAHMIN
CL23052098
Professional match for Gaur Brahmin Cost Accountant pure vegetarian teetotaler handsome boy, 5'-5', September1997, Working with multinational Company. Family well settled in tricity. Contact: 98160-20658. Mail: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23052189
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10.30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.
BRAHMIN
CL23052408
Canadian PR Saraswat Brahmin 09.09.1989, 01:42 pm, Ambala, 5'-7", B.Tech MS from Canada, Working MNC Toronto. Send biodata. 94161-40997.
BRAHMIN
CL23052453
Sarswat Brahmin Punjabi boy, 7.10.90, 3:05 p.m. Amravati (Maharashtra), 5'-11", B.E. IT, working MNC Pune, 16 lac. Kundli must. 72082-01006.
BRAHMIN
CL23052643
SM for vegetarian Brahmin boy 1991 Govt. Employee Scale1 officer, posted at Bathinda. 94643-50531
BRAHMIN
CL23052786
PSB Boy, 5'10", Fair, 27 years, Nov 1995, Non Manglik ,B.Tech, working IT MNC Noida, good package, family settled in Faridabad, NCR working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse.Whatsapp biodata 9910398277."
BRAHMIN
CL23053541
Suitable match for Ldh. based Brahmin boy 5'-6", (33 yrs.) with Cosmetic business. We are looking for a working girl. Only working girls or Govt. jobs are accepted. Early marriage is preferred. M: 99991-67756.
DIVORCEE
CL23051647
SQMF legally divorced issueless Aggarwal boy (Garg Gotra), 37, working as Pb. Govt. Grade-I Officer posted at Mohali, upper caste no bar. Unmarried also welcome. Chandigarh Tricity preferred. Contact: 88472-10890, 70873-64656.
DIVORCEE
CL23053457
Lubhana Sikh (divorcee), 36 yrs, B.Tech, MBA, 5'-10", own business. Wants girl unmarried/issueless divorcee. No marriage bureau. Whatsapp biodata. 00642041004327.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23053319
SM4 Saini boy, 13.07.1994, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), employed MNC as Sr. Software Engineer at Bangalore, 28 LPA. Own house Chandigarh. 92165-62403.
JAT SIKH
CL23050410
Affluent Canadian Sikh family seeking alliance for their 34 years old Canadian citizen Dastardhari son with Real Estate Business & Govt. job. Prospective bride preferably should be tall, Nursing, IT education & from Canada, US, UK or India. Contact +1 4372401370
JAT SIKH
CL23051952
Suitable match for Jat Sikh, turbaned, non drinker Boy, 1988, 5'-7", BA, GNIIT, Working in IT Company in Mohali. Widower, no kids. Middle Class, Gursikh family settled in a village near Ambala. WhatsApp: 96713-22974, 98190-31177.
JAT SIKH
CL23000455
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23028536
Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23044783
US based, Canadian Citizen, Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee. Corporate Finance Director in California. MBA/MS/CFA from US, +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506.
JAT SIKH
CL23052119
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Canada PR boy, 1993 born, 5'-11", B.Tech. Doaba preferred. 9463947385, 9464232105.
JAT SIKH
CL23053122
Jat Sikh match for 28/5'-11", teetotaller convent educated IITian, Masters from American prestigious university on H1B visa, good package, working in California from reputed well settled family. WhatsApp: +918284945715.
KHATRI
CL23052088
Wanted medico/ non-medico girl for Punjabi Khatri boy, to settle in Tricity, February 1990, 5'-11", MBBS, Drug Safety Physician in top MNC, handsome salary. Marriage bureau excuse. 98558-59844.
KHATRI
CL23052641
Hindu Punjabi Khatri handsome PR Canada (Toronto) boy, March 90, 5’-10”, B.Tech. (CS), PGDM (Canada), working, handsome salary. Seeks Canada PR, Delhi girl. 90458-98901.
KHATRI
CL23052664
QM Khatri boy,1995, 5'-8",M.com, working in MNC,12 Lpa. 9896231530.
KHATRI
CL23053067
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, July 1994, 5'-8", Graduate, non-vegetarian, business class, well educated family from Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98141-05800.
KHATRI
CL23052006
Match for Arora Khatri boy, 5'-8", 01 Feb. 1992, 8:35 pm, Chandigarh. B.Tech. + MBA, Govt. employee, working in Judicial Court, Karnal. 98722-37766.
KHATRI
CL23052148
Match for Khatri boy, 10.05.1993, 3:14 pm, 5'-9", Chandigarh, Graduate. Running own business. Preferred qualified IELTS/NRI. Contact: 96469-32072, 77197-84440.
KHATRI
CL23053534
Beautiful girl required for Jalandhar based August, 1992 born, 5'-8", B.Com, LLB, handsome Hindu Arora boy. Marriage bureau excuse. (Whatsapp only) 6283760553.
MISC.
CL23052631
SM4 Sep 94 born Boy 6'-2" Mtech Cyber Security working MNC hefty package Hindu Nai(NP) caste no bar Amritsar Mob: 7888467339
MISC.
CL23052766
Suitable alliance sought for boy 1989 born, 6.1ft, handsome, affluent and status family, working as Advocate, father bureaucrat. Mobile No. 6280136178, Whatsapp or email [email protected]
NRI
CL23052275
Canadian PR handsome clean-shaven Ramgarhia Sikh boy, September 1991, 5'-11", B.Tech. NIT, Post Graduate, Canada, Software Developer, Top US, MNC with handsome package. IT professional preferable. Upper caste too welcome. Contact with profile,snap. 90341-40719.
NRI
CL23052671
Match for Canadian citizen Hindu Khatriboy feb1994 5'10" working in Ottawa 9814021804
NRI
CL23045391
Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]
NRI
CL23048034
Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar, Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.
NRI
CL23050529
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23051911
USA based Greencard MBA, 88 born, Punjabi family short marrige just on papers & divorced. WhatsApp +1(919) 274-7248 email [email protected]
NRI
CL23051912
Match for Jat Sikh 34 y, 5'-8", US citizen, Software Engineer in bay area, high salary. Send biodata and pics +12064579230.
NRI
CL23051919
Canadian Citizen Sikh boy 1991, 5'-10", Toronto, working as IT Consulting Director. WhatsApp profile at 99712-49249.
NRI
CL23051920
Jatsikh parents seek beautiful match for their handsome son, Canadian citizen, BE MBA, 42/5'-11", Marketing Manager with very high salary & also owns a successful Real Estate business, R/U property in India/Canada. WhatsApp +91 9818909579.
NRI
CL23051944
Canadian born 1999, 24 years, 5'-10", Lawyer, well- settled Jatt Gursikh family, seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] 647-504-5800.
NRI
CL23052079
Canadian PR Sikh Weavers turbaned boy, 5'-9", 29. Seeks beautiful match from Canada/USA. Doaba preferred. Bureau excuse. 9915345739.
NRI
CL23052115
Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Ramgarhia boy, 1989, 5'-9", issueless divorced, B.Tech., own Real Estate Company. Tricity, Toronto and Doaba preferred. Caste no bar. Contact 99147-04003.
NRI
CL23052120
Suitable qualified, beautiful, tall match for Sikh Australia well settled boy, 29, 6'-1", M.Tech, Govt job in Australia. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 9041928272, 9501189030.
NRI
CL23052136
Looking for Suitable match for Canadian Ctz Hindu Boy 32, 5'8'' IT Engineer, well settled in Canada. Contact 9779991151 - Marriage Beuro stay away.
NRI
CL23052253
Professional match in Australia for fair handsome 35/5'8'' punjabi hindu Doctor MBBS working Melbourne hospital (work permit) Parents doctors 9815677776
NRI
CL23052702
Sikh Khatri/ Arora boy 1996, 5'-5", MBA, PGDA on work permit Canada Accounting professional. Requires well educated girl on work permit/PR. 97799-46263.
NRI
CL23052982
Suitable match for Jat-Sikh Grewal cleanshaven boy, veg., 09.01.1991, France, 5'-8", Duel Degree M.Sc. Management at ESSEC France and IIM Ahmedabad. Job in Geneva, Switzerland, Dollar 180000 yearly. Father contractor in Paris. Mother Ex. PGT. Girl studying in Europe/ doing job preferred. Contact 0033751380936, 0033758277728, email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23053011
Suitable match from USA for handsome vegetarian non-alcoholic non-smoker Ad-Dharmi Ravidasia boy 32, 5'-8", MD Physician in USA. Father Physician in Punjab. Mother Retd. from Bank, Sister and Brother-in-law both Physicians in USA. Caste no bar. Send biodata and pictures to [email protected]
NRI
CL23053066
Suitable match for SC boy 93, MBA, Diploma in Nursing, professional full time job, based in Adelaide, Australian PR, visiting India in November. Caste no bar. 99965-37658, 78374-01259.
RAJPUT
CL23049628
Rajput boy 15.06.92, 17:50 hrs, 5'-6", B.Tech., MBA, PGDM, job Mohali, upper caste also welcome. Mob: 94170-79244, 75890-49714.
RAJPUT
CL23052288
Suitable match for Sikh Rajput Never married boy 1979/ 5'-7'', B.Tech, MBA, Working in MNC Chandigarh, own house in Chandigarh. Cast no bar. 7696138416.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23051597
Match for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 28/ 5'-10", B.Tech. (NIT), Software Engineer in MNC, working in Noida, very handsome package. Call, WhatsApp: 98726-49392, 95309-51849.
SAINI
CL23052763
Match for Saini Sikh Non-Turbaned boy, B.Tech (CS), 1994 born, 6’, working in Swede Bank at Stockholm (Sweden) as Software Developer. Upper caste no bar. Mobile: 94641-22306.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23052611
Ramdasia Sikh, 1987/ 5'-11", PhD. Father SDO. PhD/ MS/ Govt job girl around Doaba, Punjab/ Chandigarh. 94648-65078.
SIKH
CL23052630
Suitable Match for 6'2, BscIT, 1990 Affluent Saini family from Mohali. Working as SR.Manager in MNC (Short Marriage Widower). Seeking Well educated/settled girl. Upper Caste Preferred. 9876645901
SIKH KHATRI
CL23052434
Canadian citizen Arora Sikh clean shaven boy, 1982, 5'-7',Transport Business, short time divorcee, high status family, Early marriage. Contact: 94177-06262.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23051956
SM4 Gursikh Sodhi Khatri 31 yrs. B.E. (Civil), MBA Finance, fair colour 5'-11", Pb. Govt. employee Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98789-18855.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23052142
Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy, 31, 5'-10", BE, CSE (PEC), MBA (FMS Delhi), working in multi national company abroad. Parents based in Mohali. 7837513709.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23051953
Gursikh Arora family, only child, 1992 born, 5'-8", B.Com, LL.B, doing practice, handsome, sober, impressive personality, vegetarian from a well established background, having vast property. Father well known reputed person, very good business. Seeks well educated girl from cultured family with equivalent education. Upper caste from Gursikh family welcome. Contact: 9872436747, 8558880706.
WIDOWER
CL23052340
Match for retired Class-1 Officer widower, B.E, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata on WhatsApp: 98885-15566.
