Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23054967

BQM for Australian PR Pharmacist Garg Non-Manglik boy Melbourne based, 1995, 5'8" WhatsApp +919417105608

AGGARWAL

CL23055640

Goyal, fair, 6'-0", boy, 02.03.1991, B.Tech. (Computer Science), PR Canada, 90348-17207.

AGGARWAL

CL23054636

Qualified working match for Gupta teetotaler boy, April 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech., IIT, Mumbai, working Bangalore, 80 Lacs. Chandigarh based family. 94175-00243.

AHLUWALIA

CL23051707

Suitable match for handsome Ahluwalia Only son, 1992 born, 5'-11", B.Tech (Mechanical), running good business at Ambala City (PVC, ACP & HPL sheets). Father retired Banker. Mother retired teacher, settled at Kurukshetra. 1 Elder sister married. 94160-24639.

ARORA

CL23055470

Arora boy, 5'-8", 22.04.1988, 1.55 pm, Jalandhar City, MBA Finance. Job lead Analyst MNC, Gurgaon, 24 LPA. Preferred working girl. Mob: 9888928378.

BRAHMIN

CL23052634

Seek soulmate for our son from an educated family. Boy vegetarian, 167.5 cm, 16 Jul 94, smart 65 Kg, M. Tech ( Robotics) from top 100 universities, working in top happiest countries in Europe , good salary, brought-up in an educated brahmin family Delhi, ancestry from Jalandhar/ Amritsar reputed families. Qualified good looking girl, believe future in Europe, min. 158 cm in height, born after 1995, please send matrimonial biodata including date , time and place of birth to WhatsApp +46 76 336 86 95.

BRAHMIN

CL23054092

Suitable Professional Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian, fair girl for handsome, B.Tech. boy, 5'-7", born June 1995, working as Team Lead in MNC at Noida. Kindly wsap at 9810822181 biodata Horoscope.

BRAHMIN

CL23054977

Suitable Match for Well settled, Handsome Canadian Citizen, Vegetarian Punjabi/Brahmin boy. 5-8"/93 born. Electro-Mech. Eng. Tech. Working on CNC automation & Robotics(Managerial position) + own business. Contact# 98554-50075

BRAHMIN

CL23049481

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23054128

Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. IT preferred. 98729-90887.

BRAHMIN

CL23054269

Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy 1994, 5'-9", well settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.

BRAHMIN

CL23054783

Match for Sarswat Brahmin boy, 5'-9", 12.05.1993, 8:37 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech., MBA, working MNC Mohali. Pure vegetarian family settled in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Required qualified girl. Contact: 98722-89988.

BRAHMIN

CL23055748

Proposals invited for Brahmin New Zealand citizen, well-settled, never married, handsome boy, 5'-11", 6.10.1988, 6.51 am, Jalandhar. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9876600382.

DIVORCEE

CL23054434

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23055975

Lobana Sikh (divorcee), 36 yrs, B.Tech, MBA, 5'-10", own business. Wants Sikh girl issueless divorcee/unmarried. No Marriage bureau. Whatsapp biodata: 9803815817.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23055005

Medico match for Arora Sikh 1992/5'-6", doing second year Internal Medicine Residency in USA. He is handsome teatotaller and well mannered. Caste no bar. M: 73475-57553.

JAT SIKH

CL23054127

Jatt Sikh family seeking suitable match for 30 year old, 6'-0", well educated son who is working as medical provider in Family/Internal Medicine. Family will be settling in Punjab. WhatsApp +1-916-796-2228 (US), +91-95019-89570 (IND).

JAT SIKH

CL23055123

Jat Sikh USA Citizen 46 year, 5'-10", MBA, Own house property. Wants professional girl arround 38 year please call: 73037-05247 or 1925-984-3412.

JAT SIKH

CL23028536

Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23054053

Canada PR, Jatt sikh boy(Sandhu), B-tech, 1991, 5'10" ,PB govt job, Parents retired govt employees. Looking for well educated, beautiful, tall girl Send pictures, biodata 08847325664, 09417766373

JAT SIKH

CL23054058

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless, Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Owns own house. For the right match, willing to relocate within Canada or to US states bordering Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL23054136

PQM for May 87 born, 6', B.Tech. + MBA, working at Senior position in Bangalore, Affluent Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata and photo on WhatsApp: 91484-21132.

JAT SIKH

CL23054390

Suitable qualified match for turbaned Jat Sikh handsome vegetarian boy, USA citizen, 32 yrs, 5'-6", Education: University of Illinois Business School- Finance & Accountancy (Honors Distinction), working as Senior Manager Finance for reputed company. Contact: 9501241983.

JAT SIKH

CL23054411

Suitable match for fair, smart, handsome Jatt Sikh boy, born April 1991, height 5'-11", Canadian PR lives in Calgary, family settled in Ganganagar Rajasthan. Cont: +91 86190-40517, +1604-760-2752 [email protected] Serious inquiries only!

JAT SIKH

CL23055461

Jatt Sikh Khangura Canada PR boy, 24.06.1995, 6'-2", BCA (India), PG Diploma (Canada), own business Toronto. Urban rural property 25 acres land Mohali. Seeks Indian/ American/ Canadian well educated girl. 94172-32418, 98775-51921.

JAT SIKH

CL23055907

Jatt Sikh boy, 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC 40 LPA, landlord family, preferred IT girl. 98156-50129.

JAT SIKH

CL23055948

Canada PR handsome, 1996 born, 6'-1" tall boy, B.Tech (CSE) India. M.Tech from Canadian University, currently working as Senior Information Security Risk Advisor in Financial Institute in Toronto. Required M.Tech Engg/ Doctor, beautiful, Jat Sikh girl in Canada. Contact: 81467-45854. Bureau please excuse.

KAMBOJ

CL23054633

Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, good income, divorced after a month. No demand. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL23054360

Professionally qualified match for Khatri Manglik boy, 7.2.1989, 11:00 am, Jalandhar, 5'-9", B.Tech. MNC Gurgaon. Contact after matching Kundli. 8847007714.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23054054

SM4 Vegetarian Punjabi Arora Khatri boy, B. Pharma, 5'-9", 22.07.1997, 5.31 am, Sirhind Mandi. Medical business. 9988200554.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23055697

Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh born. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.

MANGLIK

CL23054948

Professionally qualified match for Khatri handsome boy, 5'-11", 14-04-88, 3:20 am, Chandigarh, Post Graduate Computer Science (Abroad). working MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred. Well settled family. Contact: 94172-77759.

MISC.

CL23054661

Suitable match for Hindu Nai (NP) boy, 29/5'-10", B.Tech. Automobile (India), MS Computational Engg. (Germany), PR-Germany. Ludhiana based Punjabi family, well settled Faridabad. Contact: 95822-29446.

NRI

CL23055817

Professionally qualified match for handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy, 5'-8", 36 years,B.Sc. MD (USA), Resident Physician, USA. Family well settled in Canada. Caste no bar. Dentist/ medicose girl preferred. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23045391

Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]

NRI

CL23048034

Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar, Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.

NRI

CL23051911

USA based Greencard MBA, 88 born, Punjabi family short marrige just on papers & divorced. WhatsApp +1(919) 274-7248 email [email protected]

NRI

CL23051919

Canadian Citizen Sikh boy 1991, 5'-10", Toronto, working as IT Consulting Director. WhatsApp profile at 99712-49249.

NRI

CL23053629

Match for Canadian Sharma boy, 1995, 5'-10", Edu-Business Adm, caste no bar. Contact WhatsApp: +14038912510.

NRI

CL23054671

Well qualified preferably US based match for US (Chicago) Greencard holder, Arora handsome boy, 6th Oct. 1989, 2.40 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Ph.D. Quantum Physics. CEO Cofounder. Contact: 9653329988.

NRI

CL23054707

Suitable match for Australian born, 31 yrs old, 6'-1", professional full time job. Well settled Jat Sikh family. Seeks well educated, Sikh nice girl. WhatsApp: +61434009942.

NRI

CL23054990

Sikh Doctor 38, 168, US Citizen, MD/Fellowship working Newyork City. Divorced 4 yrs old daughter with her mother in NH. Contact: +16033069973

NRI

CL23055000

PQM fair beautiful status family for handsome only child 6', 94, B.Tech., PG, Canadian PR, non vegetarian Chandigarh, upper class Saini family of Army Officer/ Industrialist. Send profile, pics. 76268-61835.

NRI

CL23055138

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy 1991/5'-10" B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Upper caste no bar. 094175-10226. [email protected]

NRI

CL23055161

Suitable match from USA for handsome vegetarian non-alcoholic non-smoker Ad-Dharmi Ravidasia boy, 32, 5'-8", MD Physician in USA. Father Physician in Punjab. Mother Retd. from Bank, Sister and brother-in-law both Physicians in USA. Caste no bar. Send biodata and pictures to [email protected]

NRI

CL23055380

Suitable match for Majabhi Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-11", M.Tech Computer Science from I.I.T. Kharagpur, Software Engineer in Canada, PR. Father mother retired govt. officers. Caste no bar. +91-94781-81614.

NRI

CL23055792

Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +91-98786-04753.

NRI

CL23056005

Professionally Qualified match with strong cultural and family values, required for handsome, athletic, 5'-10", Jan 85 born, Canadian Citizen, IT professional, mutual divorcee, Ramgarhia Sikh. Upper caste no bar. 94630-20329, [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL23054342

27 y, 5'-7" Canadian citizen vegetarian Gursikh boy in Ottawa, on working Govt. job. Contact +9197800-81490 (father). Marriage bureau excuse.

RAJPUT

CL23055091

Suitable match for Rajput Verma (Goldsmith) Newzealand PR boy 17.11.1996/ 5'-10", 3:10 am, Jalandhar. Well settled. Seeks educated minimum Graduate girl. Contact: 99141-45805, 98148-65551.

RAJPUT

CL23055159

Match for very handsome Himachali Rajput (Baishya Varun) teetotaller, convent educated boy 1995, 8:30 a.m., 5'-11", Diploma in Yak Marine (Bombay), next course in UK, working in Thomas Shipping company Singapore with good package. Army Officer, NRI, Class-1 officer, SDO, Punjab, JK, Himachal preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 96466-46488.

RAJPUT

CL23055952

Rajput 1993/5'-7", Widower with 2 children (6, 3 years), ITI (Electrical), well settled, residing in Chandigarh, originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Seeks educated 25-30 years old unmarried, Widow individual, Co-operative and caring nature. Caste no bar. 9868582213

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23054358

Well educated professional girl for Canadian PR, Ramgarhia, fair, Sikh M.Tech boy, July 1990, 5'-11". Parents Class-I retired. 9815659837, 9888886381.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23054437

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, 1995 born, 6', B.Tech. Civil Engineering, working as JE. Preferred B.Architect/Teaching profession. Contact: 9872093399.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23054538

Ramgariha Sikh family USA citizen seeks professionally skilled, preferably B.Sc. Nursing, beautiful, tall, slim, good cultured girl for our son, 1988 born, 5'-7½", handsome, well settled, Nurse Professional in California. PR USA, Canada preferred. Send biodata & pic to e-mail dspanesa[email protected] or WhatsApp India +919878716932, USA +18189216078

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23054889

Suitable match for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh turban wear boy, vegetarian, September 1996, 5'-10", Mechanical Engineer in Australia, work permit (TR). Contact: +91-94178-48125

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23054983

QM4 Canadian Citizen cleanshaven Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 31, 5'-6", Sonographer, Dept. Manager. +15875018746, [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23054984

Ramgarhia Sikh Turbaned boy, 1993/6', B.Tech., working with IT-MNC, seeks tall, professionally qualified girl. Contact: 86999-77502.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23055032

Dhiman boy Aug 1986, 5'-9", B.Arch from Chandigarh College of Architecture, M.Arch, practicing as an Architect in Chandigarh. Preference well-educated girl in Tricity and Himachal Pradesh. Contact 99156-10423.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23055050

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact Whatsapp: 96464-46293.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23056053

Seeking match for turbaned Dhiman boy, 1987, 5’-7”, M.Sc, Punjab govt. employee. 79736-88694, Email ID: [email protected]

SAINI

CL23054739

Match for fair, handsome Saini Sikh boy, 5’-9”, 03.09.1991, Senior Engineer in one of the leading MNC in USA at Las Vegas. Family based at Mohali. Contact: +91-70879-99591, +91-70879-19591.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23054596

Ravidasia boy, July 1989 born, 5'-10", doing MBA final year from a very prestigious University in U.S., placement orders from a very reputed MNC in U.S. with very good package in hand. Well qualified girl working/ non working in MNC, MBA B.Tech. from a very reputed college. Parents settled in Tricity. WhatsApp: 99151-66284.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23054769

Match for vegetarian Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) clean shaven handsome boy Bachelor 1982 born, 5'-7', BCA, PGDCA. Working with MNC as Corporate Trainer, Salary 50k, Working from home, Kharar, Mohali. Contact: 97795-51139.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23054101

Custom Officer Nirankari from Balmiki caste B.Tech. (Bio Tech), 07.11.1992, posted in Kerala. Father retired from Defence, 5'-10" fair, belong to Ambala Haryana. Early marriage. Caste no bar. Mobile: 70827-36418, 89506-57186.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23055206

Ramdasia Sikh, 5'-4", 1992, Double MA, Government regular Clerk Ludhiana. Preferred Govt. employee girl. 98036-59005.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23055767

Suitable match for handsome Sikh Ramdasia Manglik boy, 1993/5'-7", B.Tech. CSE (PEC) Clerical post in Govt Bank. Contact 97800-56381.

SIKH

CL23054897

High status family seeks SM4 fair, handsome clean shaven Ramgharia boy, 31, 5'-9", MBA, working in reputed American MNC in Gurugram. Aristocratic Chandigarh family, Father Senior Bureaucrat. Call 83830-19858.

SIKH ARORA

CL23054310

Professionally qualified match for Gursikh Arora boy 1995/ 6’-2”, B.Tech, MBA, working in MNC, Delhi. Contact: 93178-71888. Marriage bureau excuse.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23054475

Suitable match for Gursikh boy, 5'-5", Oct. 1990, own business. Contact: 80544-34264.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23054587

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23055423

Qualified match for Khatri Sikh boy, 22.10.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech, Senior Software Engineer, MNC. 98784-28693.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23054631

Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy,1992/ 5'-6", B.Tech. Senior Software Engineer, MNC, Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. 98726-44467, 94649-44850.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23054552

Suitable match for Canadian citizen Sikh Lubana handsome boy, 28 yrs, 5'-11", own business. Contact: 8146832081.

SOOD

CL23055063

Suitable Himachali Sood/ upper caste match for Anshik Manglik Sood boy 5'-10", 1994, Shimla, B.Tech+MBA (NIT+IIM), working in Bangalore, willing to join family business in Shimla. 98161-12677.

#Canada #Mumbai #WhatsApp