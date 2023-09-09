Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23054967
BQM for Australian PR Pharmacist Garg Non-Manglik boy Melbourne based, 1995, 5'8" WhatsApp +919417105608
AGGARWAL
CL23055640
Goyal, fair, 6'-0", boy, 02.03.1991, B.Tech. (Computer Science), PR Canada, 90348-17207.
AGGARWAL
CL23054636
Qualified working match for Gupta teetotaler boy, April 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech., IIT, Mumbai, working Bangalore, 80 Lacs. Chandigarh based family. 94175-00243.
AHLUWALIA
CL23051707
Suitable match for handsome Ahluwalia Only son, 1992 born, 5'-11", B.Tech (Mechanical), running good business at Ambala City (PVC, ACP & HPL sheets). Father retired Banker. Mother retired teacher, settled at Kurukshetra. 1 Elder sister married. 94160-24639.
ARORA
CL23055470
Arora boy, 5'-8", 22.04.1988, 1.55 pm, Jalandhar City, MBA Finance. Job lead Analyst MNC, Gurgaon, 24 LPA. Preferred working girl. Mob: 9888928378.
BRAHMIN
CL23052634
Seek soulmate for our son from an educated family. Boy vegetarian, 167.5 cm, 16 Jul 94, smart 65 Kg, M. Tech ( Robotics) from top 100 universities, working in top happiest countries in Europe , good salary, brought-up in an educated brahmin family Delhi, ancestry from Jalandhar/ Amritsar reputed families. Qualified good looking girl, believe future in Europe, min. 158 cm in height, born after 1995, please send matrimonial biodata including date , time and place of birth to WhatsApp +46 76 336 86 95.
BRAHMIN
CL23054092
Suitable Professional Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian, fair girl for handsome, B.Tech. boy, 5'-7", born June 1995, working as Team Lead in MNC at Noida. Kindly wsap at 9810822181 biodata Horoscope.
BRAHMIN
CL23054977
Suitable Match for Well settled, Handsome Canadian Citizen, Vegetarian Punjabi/Brahmin boy. 5-8"/93 born. Electro-Mech. Eng. Tech. Working on CNC automation & Robotics(Managerial position) + own business. Contact# 98554-50075
BRAHMIN
CL23049481
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL23054128
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. IT preferred. 98729-90887.
BRAHMIN
CL23054269
Handsome Brahmin Chandigarh boy 1994, 5'-9", well settled in Canada on work permit. 94175-52954, 95012-82600.
BRAHMIN
CL23054783
Match for Sarswat Brahmin boy, 5'-9", 12.05.1993, 8:37 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech., MBA, working MNC Mohali. Pure vegetarian family settled in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Required qualified girl. Contact: 98722-89988.
BRAHMIN
CL23055748
Proposals invited for Brahmin New Zealand citizen, well-settled, never married, handsome boy, 5'-11", 6.10.1988, 6.51 am, Jalandhar. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9876600382.
DIVORCEE
CL23054434
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL23055975
Lobana Sikh (divorcee), 36 yrs, B.Tech, MBA, 5'-10", own business. Wants Sikh girl issueless divorcee/unmarried. No Marriage bureau. Whatsapp biodata: 9803815817.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23055005
Medico match for Arora Sikh 1992/5'-6", doing second year Internal Medicine Residency in USA. He is handsome teatotaller and well mannered. Caste no bar. M: 73475-57553.
JAT SIKH
CL23054127
Jatt Sikh family seeking suitable match for 30 year old, 6'-0", well educated son who is working as medical provider in Family/Internal Medicine. Family will be settling in Punjab. WhatsApp +1-916-796-2228 (US), +91-95019-89570 (IND).
JAT SIKH
CL23055123
Jat Sikh USA Citizen 46 year, 5'-10", MBA, Own house property. Wants professional girl arround 38 year please call: 73037-05247 or 1925-984-3412.
JAT SIKH
CL23028536
Suitable match for well educated and settled handsome Jat Sikh boy (Dhaliwal), Canada PR, M.Tech., born 1990, height 5'-10", working on a managerial role with a reputed company. Father retired as Class I Officer, siblings are married and well settled in Canada and Australia. Looking for well educated, beautiful and decent Jat Sikh girl. Contact us at E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23054053
Canada PR, Jatt sikh boy(Sandhu), B-tech, 1991, 5'10" ,PB govt job, Parents retired govt employees. Looking for well educated, beautiful, tall girl Send pictures, biodata 08847325664, 09417766373
JAT SIKH
CL23054058
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 43/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless, Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Owns own house. For the right match, willing to relocate within Canada or to US states bordering Canada. Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL23054136
PQM for May 87 born, 6', B.Tech. + MBA, working at Senior position in Bangalore, Affluent Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata and photo on WhatsApp: 91484-21132.
JAT SIKH
CL23054390
Suitable qualified match for turbaned Jat Sikh handsome vegetarian boy, USA citizen, 32 yrs, 5'-6", Education: University of Illinois Business School- Finance & Accountancy (Honors Distinction), working as Senior Manager Finance for reputed company. Contact: 9501241983.
JAT SIKH
CL23054411
Suitable match for fair, smart, handsome Jatt Sikh boy, born April 1991, height 5'-11", Canadian PR lives in Calgary, family settled in Ganganagar Rajasthan. Cont: +91 86190-40517, +1604-760-2752 [email protected] Serious inquiries only!
JAT SIKH
CL23055461
Jatt Sikh Khangura Canada PR boy, 24.06.1995, 6'-2", BCA (India), PG Diploma (Canada), own business Toronto. Urban rural property 25 acres land Mohali. Seeks Indian/ American/ Canadian well educated girl. 94172-32418, 98775-51921.
JAT SIKH
CL23055907
Jatt Sikh boy, 1995, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC 40 LPA, landlord family, preferred IT girl. 98156-50129.
JAT SIKH
CL23055948
Canada PR handsome, 1996 born, 6'-1" tall boy, B.Tech (CSE) India. M.Tech from Canadian University, currently working as Senior Information Security Risk Advisor in Financial Institute in Toronto. Required M.Tech Engg/ Doctor, beautiful, Jat Sikh girl in Canada. Contact: 81467-45854. Bureau please excuse.
KAMBOJ
CL23054633
Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, good income, divorced after a month. No demand. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.
KHATRI
CL23054360
Professionally qualified match for Khatri Manglik boy, 7.2.1989, 11:00 am, Jalandhar, 5'-9", B.Tech. MNC Gurgaon. Contact after matching Kundli. 8847007714.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23054054
SM4 Vegetarian Punjabi Arora Khatri boy, B. Pharma, 5'-9", 22.07.1997, 5.31 am, Sirhind Mandi. Medical business. 9988200554.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23055697
Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh born. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.
MANGLIK
CL23054948
Professionally qualified match for Khatri handsome boy, 5'-11", 14-04-88, 3:20 am, Chandigarh, Post Graduate Computer Science (Abroad). working MNC, Mohali. Working girl preferred. Well settled family. Contact: 94172-77759.
MISC.
CL23054661
Suitable match for Hindu Nai (NP) boy, 29/5'-10", B.Tech. Automobile (India), MS Computational Engg. (Germany), PR-Germany. Ludhiana based Punjabi family, well settled Faridabad. Contact: 95822-29446.
NRI
CL23055817
Professionally qualified match for handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy, 5'-8", 36 years,B.Sc. MD (USA), Resident Physician, USA. Family well settled in Canada. Caste no bar. Dentist/ medicose girl preferred. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23045391
Suitable match for US citizen Brahmin boy 32/5'-8", working in healthcare industry. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact 001-860-931-0037, [email protected]
NRI
CL23048034
Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy Software professional 34/5'-7", no bar, Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +919810456909 India.
NRI
CL23051911
USA based Greencard MBA, 88 born, Punjabi family short marrige just on papers & divorced. WhatsApp +1(919) 274-7248 email [email protected]
NRI
CL23051919
Canadian Citizen Sikh boy 1991, 5'-10", Toronto, working as IT Consulting Director. WhatsApp profile at 99712-49249.
NRI
CL23053629
Match for Canadian Sharma boy, 1995, 5'-10", Edu-Business Adm, caste no bar. Contact WhatsApp: +14038912510.
NRI
CL23054671
Well qualified preferably US based match for US (Chicago) Greencard holder, Arora handsome boy, 6th Oct. 1989, 2.40 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7", Ph.D. Quantum Physics. CEO Cofounder. Contact: 9653329988.
NRI
CL23054707
Suitable match for Australian born, 31 yrs old, 6'-1", professional full time job. Well settled Jat Sikh family. Seeks well educated, Sikh nice girl. WhatsApp: +61434009942.
NRI
CL23054990
Sikh Doctor 38, 168, US Citizen, MD/Fellowship working Newyork City. Divorced 4 yrs old daughter with her mother in NH. Contact: +16033069973
NRI
CL23055000
PQM fair beautiful status family for handsome only child 6', 94, B.Tech., PG, Canadian PR, non vegetarian Chandigarh, upper class Saini family of Army Officer/ Industrialist. Send profile, pics. 76268-61835.
NRI
CL23055138
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy 1991/5'-10" B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Upper caste no bar. 094175-10226. [email protected]
NRI
CL23055161
Suitable match from USA for handsome vegetarian non-alcoholic non-smoker Ad-Dharmi Ravidasia boy, 32, 5'-8", MD Physician in USA. Father Physician in Punjab. Mother Retd. from Bank, Sister and brother-in-law both Physicians in USA. Caste no bar. Send biodata and pictures to [email protected]
NRI
CL23055380
Suitable match for Majabhi Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-11", M.Tech Computer Science from I.I.T. Kharagpur, Software Engineer in Canada, PR. Father mother retired govt. officers. Caste no bar. +91-94781-81614.
NRI
CL23055792
Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Younger brother CA. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +91-98786-04753.
NRI
CL23056005
Professionally Qualified match with strong cultural and family values, required for handsome, athletic, 5'-10", Jan 85 born, Canadian Citizen, IT professional, mutual divorcee, Ramgarhia Sikh. Upper caste no bar. 94630-20329, [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL23054342
27 y, 5'-7" Canadian citizen vegetarian Gursikh boy in Ottawa, on working Govt. job. Contact +9197800-81490 (father). Marriage bureau excuse.
RAJPUT
CL23055091
Suitable match for Rajput Verma (Goldsmith) Newzealand PR boy 17.11.1996/ 5'-10", 3:10 am, Jalandhar. Well settled. Seeks educated minimum Graduate girl. Contact: 99141-45805, 98148-65551.
RAJPUT
CL23055159
Match for very handsome Himachali Rajput (Baishya Varun) teetotaller, convent educated boy 1995, 8:30 a.m., 5'-11", Diploma in Yak Marine (Bombay), next course in UK, working in Thomas Shipping company Singapore with good package. Army Officer, NRI, Class-1 officer, SDO, Punjab, JK, Himachal preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 96466-46488.
RAJPUT
CL23055952
Rajput 1993/5'-7", Widower with 2 children (6, 3 years), ITI (Electrical), well settled, residing in Chandigarh, originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Seeks educated 25-30 years old unmarried, Widow individual, Co-operative and caring nature. Caste no bar. 9868582213
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23054358
Well educated professional girl for Canadian PR, Ramgarhia, fair, Sikh M.Tech boy, July 1990, 5'-11". Parents Class-I retired. 9815659837, 9888886381.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23054437
Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, 1995 born, 6', B.Tech. Civil Engineering, working as JE. Preferred B.Architect/Teaching profession. Contact: 9872093399.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23054538
Ramgariha Sikh family USA citizen seeks professionally skilled, preferably B.Sc. Nursing, beautiful, tall, slim, good cultured girl for our son, 1988 born, 5'-7½", handsome, well settled, Nurse Professional in California. PR USA, Canada preferred. Send biodata & pic to e-mail dspanesa[email protected] or WhatsApp India +919878716932, USA +18189216078
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23054889
Suitable match for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh turban wear boy, vegetarian, September 1996, 5'-10", Mechanical Engineer in Australia, work permit (TR). Contact: +91-94178-48125
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23054983
QM4 Canadian Citizen cleanshaven Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 31, 5'-6", Sonographer, Dept. Manager. +15875018746, [email protected]
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23054984
Ramgarhia Sikh Turbaned boy, 1993/6', B.Tech., working with IT-MNC, seeks tall, professionally qualified girl. Contact: 86999-77502.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23055032
Dhiman boy Aug 1986, 5'-9", B.Arch from Chandigarh College of Architecture, M.Arch, practicing as an Architect in Chandigarh. Preference well-educated girl in Tricity and Himachal Pradesh. Contact 99156-10423.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23055050
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact Whatsapp: 96464-46293.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23056053
Seeking match for turbaned Dhiman boy, 1987, 5’-7”, M.Sc, Punjab govt. employee. 79736-88694, Email ID: [email protected]
SAINI
CL23054739
Match for fair, handsome Saini Sikh boy, 5’-9”, 03.09.1991, Senior Engineer in one of the leading MNC in USA at Las Vegas. Family based at Mohali. Contact: +91-70879-99591, +91-70879-19591.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23054596
Ravidasia boy, July 1989 born, 5'-10", doing MBA final year from a very prestigious University in U.S., placement orders from a very reputed MNC in U.S. with very good package in hand. Well qualified girl working/ non working in MNC, MBA B.Tech. from a very reputed college. Parents settled in Tricity. WhatsApp: 99151-66284.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23054769
Match for vegetarian Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) clean shaven handsome boy Bachelor 1982 born, 5'-7', BCA, PGDCA. Working with MNC as Corporate Trainer, Salary 50k, Working from home, Kharar, Mohali. Contact: 97795-51139.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23054101
Custom Officer Nirankari from Balmiki caste B.Tech. (Bio Tech), 07.11.1992, posted in Kerala. Father retired from Defence, 5'-10" fair, belong to Ambala Haryana. Early marriage. Caste no bar. Mobile: 70827-36418, 89506-57186.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23055206
Ramdasia Sikh, 5'-4", 1992, Double MA, Government regular Clerk Ludhiana. Preferred Govt. employee girl. 98036-59005.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23055767
Suitable match for handsome Sikh Ramdasia Manglik boy, 1993/5'-7", B.Tech. CSE (PEC) Clerical post in Govt Bank. Contact 97800-56381.
SIKH
CL23054897
High status family seeks SM4 fair, handsome clean shaven Ramgharia boy, 31, 5'-9", MBA, working in reputed American MNC in Gurugram. Aristocratic Chandigarh family, Father Senior Bureaucrat. Call 83830-19858.
SIKH ARORA
CL23054310
Professionally qualified match for Gursikh Arora boy 1995/ 6’-2”, B.Tech, MBA, working in MNC, Delhi. Contact: 93178-71888. Marriage bureau excuse.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23054475
Suitable match for Gursikh boy, 5'-5", Oct. 1990, own business. Contact: 80544-34264.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23054587
Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23055423
Qualified match for Khatri Sikh boy, 22.10.1993, 5'-10", B.Tech, Senior Software Engineer, MNC. 98784-28693.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23054631
Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy,1992/ 5'-6", B.Tech. Senior Software Engineer, MNC, Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. 98726-44467, 94649-44850.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23054552
Suitable match for Canadian citizen Sikh Lubana handsome boy, 28 yrs, 5'-11", own business. Contact: 8146832081.
SOOD
CL23055063
Suitable Himachali Sood/ upper caste match for Anshik Manglik Sood boy 5'-10", 1994, Shimla, B.Tech+MBA (NIT+IIM), working in Bangalore, willing to join family business in Shimla. 98161-12677.
