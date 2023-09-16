Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23056554

Suitable match for Goyal Manglik boy, 02.10.1990, Time 11:50 am, Ludhiana, 5'-6½", B.A., working D.C. Office Chandigarh. 93569-17236, 98148-59831.

AGGARWAL

CL23056609

Looking educated girl, ready to relocate to UK for Goyal boy, MBBS, working in NHS, UK. Package (2.2 lac/month). 89013-21315.

AGGARWAL

CL23056794

Goyal boy, 07.04.1997, 09:05 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-11", MBA, looking after well established family business, settled at Kurali (Mohali). 99142-67569, 98552-50274.

AGGARWAL

CL23057106

Working SM4 Mohali based handsome Gupta boy, 5'-11", 13.10.1993, 00:37 am, Panchkula, Deputy Vice President at Bank in Gurgaon, Package 33 Lac. 99144-10472.

AGGARWAL

CL23057119

Well settled industrialist pure vegetarian teetotaller non smoker handsome Goyal, 5'-9", 24.12.92, 9:40 pm (Phagwara), B.Tech. Mechanical. 94176-39315.

AGGARWAL

CL23057253

CA Garg boy, 13.11.88, 7:31 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-6". 98884-70527, 98889-72264. Caste no bar.

AGGARWAL

CL23057391

Professionally qualified match for handsome Gupta boy, 5'-10", 24.01.1997, B.Tech., MS (USA), working as Engineer in MNC, USA. Family well settled at Zirakpur. Contact: 98774-15643.

AHLUWALIA

CL23058070

Suitable match for Walia boy, 5'-6", 35, Working with Kotak Mahindra Prime as Sales Executive. Parents retired from Govt. job, own flat at Chandigarh. 98158-71550.

ARORA

CL23056698

Suitable match for Arora boy 5'-10'', 1994 born, B.Ped, Central govt. employee (Coach). Preferably employee. 98140-40475.

BRAHMIN

CL23052634

Seek soulmate for our son from an educated family. Boy vegetarian, 167.5 cm, 16 Jul 94, smart 65 Kg, M. Tech ( Robotics) from top 100 universities, working in top happiest countries in Europe, good salary, brought-up in an educated brahmin family Delhi, ancestry from Jalandhar/ Amritsar reputed families. Qualified good looking girl, believe future in Europe, min. 158 cm in height, born after 1995, please send matrimonial biodata including date , time and place of birth to WhatsApp +46 76 336 86 95.

BRAHMIN

CL23056739

PQM4 Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian, teetotaller handsome boy, 6'-2", 08.08.1995, 2:08 p.m. Rajpura (Punjab), M.Tech., working as Civil Engineer in Australia (PR). Family well settled at Ludhiana. WhatsApp only 98884-42432.

BRAHMIN

CL23056600

Smart boy Sharma, B.Tech (Mech), Canada PR, Schaeffer Aerospace Inc., 03.12.93. Need beautiful match. Greencard holder of USA preferred. Mob: 9464449529, 9418040529.

BRAHMIN

CL23056716

Visiting India, well settled UK born/citizen, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5'-11", seeking extremely beautiful bride with Green or Blue eyes, Billi akhiyan. WhatsApp +447418004473.

BRAHMIN

CL23057016

Suitable match for Himachali handsome Brahmin boy, 5'-9",1993 born, M.Pharma. Working MNC, Gurgaon. Working B.Tech.,M.Pharma, MBA girl preferred. Contact: 98162-78485.

BRAHMIN

CL23057883

Beautiful match for Non- Manglik handsome Canada PR Saraswat Brahmin, B.Tech., MBA, 6'-1", Financial Advisor, Royal Bank of Canada Ottawa, DoB 6.3.92, 10.45 a.m., Patiala. Contact No: 99886-58588.

DIVORCEE

CL23056570

Saini Sikh boy, 1989/5?55??, M.Tech, Employee Punjab Govt., short time issueless divorcee. Required well qualified educated girl. Bureaus excuse. 9914854728

DIVORCEE

CL23056743

SM for Tonk Kashtriya handsome issueless divorcee boy, 5'-7", 42 years, working MNC, Mohali. Family settled at Chandigarh. Contact: 98727-43485.

DIVORCEE

CL23056917

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, Drawing 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. Contact. 98153-72075.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23056717

Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23057434

Professionally qualified match for 30 / 6'-1" cleanshaved Walia Sikh boy, B.Tech Computer Science (PEC), MBA (IIM Ahmedabad), working with Google- Bangalore. 98150-47979, 98151-37979.

IAS / ALLIED SERVICES

CL23058263

Gursikh girl with values for 45/6', Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23040971

US citizen Jat Sikh bride for turbaned 6'-2"/18 Sep 1990, MS (USA) H1B. Father retired Colonel. Mother homemaker. Send biodata, photos. 94659-73979, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23054127

Jatt Sikh family seeking suitable match for 30 year old, 6'-0", well educated son who is working as medical provider in Family/Internal Medicine. Family will be settling in Punjab. WhatsApp +1-916-796-2228 (US).

JAT SIKH

CL23056081

88/5'-10"/Jatt Sikh/Dhindsa/Ph.D. USA/Scientist Scripps/non-alc/only Extremely Serious, India born ISA settled WhatsApp +1-8018504786.

JAT SIKH

CL23058324

V. Affuent & H. status Chandigarh Jat Sikh business family handsome boy, 6'-2", 34 yrs. Seeking beautiful, slim, smart girl convent/ PS. educated. Contact: 98150-60087.

JAT SIKH

CL23058432

Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome Dhindsa boy, 6'-0', 1994 born,M.Com, MA English. Working as Inspector (Audit). Contact: 94631-02948.

JAT SIKH

CL23056642

Well established Jatsikh family from Ludhiana seeks Medico/Dentist match from USA for their 35 yrs, 6', smart Doctor son in New York after Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. Whole family US Citizens. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23056706

Seeking match for cutsurd Jat Sikh handsome boy, April-1995, 5'-11", BE (Civil), presently in Canada. Father retired govt. officer, mother working. Mohali based family. Send biodata, pictures. Whatsapp: 98888-72075.

JAT SIKH

CL23056809

Very handsome Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy, 6ft tall, BTech, MTech, working IT director along with running business with very high annual revenue. Well settled family owns multiple properties in Canada/India. 39 yrs.Prefer match in Canada/US. WhatsApp: +1416-865-1000

JAT SIKH

CL23057737

Well qualified Gur-Sikh Match for Jat Sikh Engineer Canada Citizen 9-2-91, 6', Rural (9 Acre) and Urban Property. Well Educated Family. Parents Rtd. Employee. Mob. 9888937093

JAT SIKH

CL23058413

Professionally Qualified minimum 5'-4" match for handsome Sandhu Australia PR Jat Sikh boy, 5'-9", July 1992, Master in professional accounting. Working in Health Sector. Family well settled in Mohali. Having rural/ urban properties. Contact:78885-93559, 94174-83335.

KAMBOJ

CL23056908

Seeking a girl for Sikh Kamboj turbaned boy, 22.07.1995, 5'-8", PR at Australia. Preference to girl in Australia. Only vegetarian family contact 99140-98606.

KHATRI

CL23056608

Well educated, beautiful match for non-manglik, Hindu Khatri, B.Com., MBA, July 82 born, 5'-10" (Looks very younger). Well settled, own business Mohali. Contact: 80542-20003.

KHATRI

CL23056328

Professionally qualified employed match for Khatri Manglik boy 29/5'-6", MBA (Finance), working as Associate in Pune. Caste no bar. Family settled in Bhillai Chhattisgarh. 99932-34939.

KHATRI

CL23056724

Central Govt. or private job in Delhi/NCR, any caste, tall, slim, educated family girl for non-smoker, teetotaler Khatri boy, Feb. 88 born, 5'-8½", working Defence Ministry. Permanent non-transferable in Delhi. Parents retired. Elder brother Govt job. Contact: 9417131101.

KHATRI

CL23056781

Hindu Khatri boy, 24.7.1992, 10 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-11", B.Tech, MBA, Deputy Manager Yes Bank. Package 6 lac. 9815356457.

KHATRI

CL23057310

Professionally qualified beautiful match for Canadian PR Sood (Ugaal) boy, 5'-8", 16.03.1997, 06:42 am, Mohali, B.Tech (Mech.), Production Supervisor in Toronto. 81465-87420.

KHATRI

CL23057433

Match for handsome Khatri 6'/1993 Chandigarh born boy, M.Sc., MBA, Vancouver settled. Contact 75088-80028.

KHATRI

CL23057580

Match for unmarried Hindu Khatri Punjabi boy, 5'-8", 1982, M.Sc., MBA, working MNC package 12 lakh. Contact: 63972-24343.

KHATRI

CL23058225

Compatible match for Hindu Khatri boy, June 1990/5'-10", Senior Manager, Big 4. Send Photo, horoscope, biodata. Whatsapp 98164-90694.

KHATRI

CL23058322

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, 29 years, 5'-4", having diploma in mechanical engineering, employed. Small family. Simple marriage. Contact: 98722-62405.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23057100

Equally qualified beautiful match for Chandigarh born handsome Hindu Arora boy 5’-7”, 30.08.93, 2:05 am, B.Tech, MBA from top Indian Institutes, working with Venture Capital fund Gurgaon 40 Lacs+. 98728-29275.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23057479

Canadian PR Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-9", January 1993, MS Mechanical from Canada. Engineer a reputed firm, Canada. [email protected], WhatsApp +1-832-952-9312.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23057647

Professionally qualified working girl preferred match for Khatri boy August 1994 born, 5'-11", MBA, B.Tech., working in MNC Hyderabad. Jalandhar based family. Contact: 95307-33005.

MISC.

CL23056593

SM4 Chaudhary Ghirth boy, 03.01.1995, 08:10 a.m. Kangra, 5'-9", B.Tech., Software Engineer in Chandigarh. 93160-44449.

NRI

CL23057566

Seeking suitable match for tall, handsome, smart Gursikh boy from well connected & god fearing family, 30 years, 5’-10”, B.Tech, PGDBM. Running his own Real Estate Business in Toronto. Father is businessman, mother is homemaker, elder brother also in business, all living in Mohali. Looking for a beautiful, tall, family oriented & working professional girl in Canada. +91-98140-11430.

NRI

CL23057750

Sikh Ramgarhia family seek qualified match for handsome son1989 born, 5'-11", Canadian Citizen, Mechanical Engineer. Working for Skytrain, Vancouver. Preference in Canada. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: +1-778-967-1792, +91-98555-89715. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23050529

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23051912

Match for Jat Sikh 34 y, 5'-8", US citizen, Software Engineer in bay area, high salary. Send biodata and pics +12064579230.

NRI

CL23054707

Suitable match for Australian born, 31 yrs old, 6'-1", professional full time job. Well settled Jat Sikh family. Seeks well educated, Sikh nice girl. WhatsApp: +61434009942.

NRI

CL23056351

Canadian Sikh boy, M.Sc. 28 yrs, 5'-8". Seeks suitable match. Caste no bar. Contact: 7837053373.

NRI

CL23056577

USA Working IT Engineer, PR Canada, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, very handsome, earning 1.35 lac USD PA, I 140 USA approved. Looking for IT girl working in MNC. Preferably already in USA. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL23056656

Suitable match for Saini Sikh Canadian Citizen boy, Jan. 1991, 5'-11", BASc in Mechanical Engineering & Master in Engineering Management University of Windsor Canada. Working as a Project Manager State Michigan U.S.A.. Looking for educated smart girl with good family U.S.A./ Canada. Caste no bar. Send your biodata & Photograph 098141-15127.

NRI

CL23056694

Khatri boy, 1986/5'-9", Citizen Canada, divorcee, Degree holder in Hotel Management, also cleared REMIC Mortage Agent Course Canada, self employed in Trucking, requires a girl residing in Canada in any status. Contact 98142-01086, 0016472306897.

NRI

CL23056707

Prajapat Sikh boy, Canadian PR, B.Tech. Nov. 1993, 5'-9". Preferred B.Sc. Nursing, Computer, & Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. 7009484007.

NRI

CL23056884

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 47, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Visiting October. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23057168

Arora Sikh family looking for a well educated girl for non-turbaned boy, 5'-5"/ August 1993 born, Australian Citizen boy, M.Sc. Astro Physics, Government Secondary Teacher. Family living in Melbourne. Contact +61430173094, 96463-32240.

NRI

CL23057486

Jaura Boy 5'11" Canadian PR, November 1991, IT Professional in a reputed Canadian Firm, [email protected], watsapp+1-346-818-1697

NRI

CL23057525

Match for 1989, 5'-9", Tonk Kashatriya, B.Tech., Masters, Software Engineer in Bank of America on H1B. Looking for well educated preferably US based girl. Caste no bar. Bureaus excuse. 94170-04087.

NRI

CL23057866

Match for Australian citizen well-settled Jat Sikh boy 87 born, never married 5'-11", looking for well educated girl. WhatsApp +61404200942. Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL23057995

Punjabi boy (Sikh family) USA Citizen, 1988 born, height 5'-7", Nurse job in California. Well settled family in USA. Seeks beautiful, slim girl. USA Visitor Visa preferred. WhatsApp +18189216233 (Msg./Call) or +919878716932

NRI

CL23058126

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, 04 Dec. 1992, 10:15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10", Nursing, presently in Australia, (PR applied). Contact: 9216711124.

NRI

CL23058399

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh (Hundal), Canadian PR, cutsurd, teetotaler, Feb.1991/ 5'-11", handsome boy, MCA (P.T.U.), Two year CISC program (Canada). No sibling. Parents Govt. pensioners. Owns rural and urban properties in Ambala. Boy working with IT company. Living in North York (Toronto). Caste no bar. Sikh/ Hindu girl working in Canada preferred. Boy coming to India in November. Send bio-data to Whatsapp 94661-57787.

RAJPUT

CL23057518

Himachali Rajput boy 1996 5'-7" Canadian PR Holder Master's in computers from Canada working with US Software company as Senior Software Developer Presently settled in Ottawa Parents settled in Delhi Educated Rajput girl from simple family preferred Contact 98118655895

RAJPUT

CL23056620

Suitable match for Verma boy, 1991, 5'-10", B.Sc. IT, working PO in PNB. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 8360081674.

RAJPUT

CL23056840

Suitable match for H.P. Rajput Manglik boy, 31.01.1994, Chandigarh, 05:59 pm, B.Tech, working in MNC in Mohali, working HP girl preferred. +91-9464894600.

RAJPUT

CL23056889

Suitable qualified match, Una (HP), MBA employed, Public Sector - Delhi, Rajput (Dadwal) boy 5'-7", 06.03.1996, 10:06 am. 94173-17196.

RAJPUT

CL23057880

PQM for Himachali Jaswal Rajput boy born Nov 1995, 5'-9", BE, MS (USA), working as Data Scientist in Netherlands. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact on Whatsapp: 88303-25316. or [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23058305

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23057960

Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy 18.10.1993, 5'-5", M.Tech., Bank Job, Preferred Govt. Job. Patiala-Mohali-Ropar. 98156-53043.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23056704

Handsome Spanish citizen Addharmi boy; 5'-6", May 1997, Master's in Optometry and Visual Sciences Barcelona, Spain. Sister settled in Sydney Australia and Brother settled in Calgary Canada. Wanted suitable, preferably match in Medical or IT field in Canada or Australia only; Cast no bar. Age 26 or below. 8427009788, 9872476578.

SIKH

CL23054897

High status family seeks SM4 fair, handsome clean shaven Ramgharia boy, 31, 5'-9", MBA, working in reputed American MNC in Gurugram. Aristocratic Chandigarh family, Father Senior Bureaucrat. Call 83830-19858.

SIKH

CL23056319

Match for Kamboj Sikh pure vegetarian Canadian boy on work permit, 1998, 5'-11", Master of Engineering in Information Systems Security from Canada. Parents Govt. employees. IT preferred. WhatsApp 6280531208.

SIKH

CL23057859

SM4 Gursikh boy, 5'-9", 1990, Class-I Govt. employee in Punjab Govt., posted in Mohali. 7508325292.

SIKH ARORA

CL23056627

Suitable match for Gursikh Arora boy, 26.10.1994, 5'-4", B.Com, MBA, Project Manager reputed bank, well settled family. Contact: 9855448865.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23056619

Lubana Turbaned Sikh, non-drinker, slim, fair, 5'-9", 1996, Canada citizen. Seeks well educated girl from reputed Lubana family. Contact: 9357224151.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23056949

Suitable match for Lobana Sikh boy, 28 yrs, 5'-11", B.Tech (Gold Medalist), M.Tech, own business, living in Tricity, having urban and rural property. Caste no bar. 98960-29316.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23056806

PQM for CA boy 5'7" 27.09.94, 18.5 Lacs pa. Younger bro also CA. Patiala based family. Living in Gurgaon. 83510-88223, 8146416665

#MBBS