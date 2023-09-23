Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23060071

Manglik/ Non Manglik. 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer. Chandigarh STATUS BUSINESS Family, handsome package, Only Son, Own Residential and Commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9417418221

AGGARWAL

CL23056609

Looking educated girl, ready to relocate to UK for Goyal boy, MBBS, working in NHS, UK. Package (2.2 lac/month). 89013-21315.

AGGARWAL

CL23058866

Suitable match for Garg boy, B.E., MBA, 23.09.1991, 07:30 p.m. Chandigarh, 6 feet. Working as Digital Media Exec., Punjab Govt. Parents retired Govt. officers. Own house in Chandigarh. Working girl of tricity preferred. Contact: 94171-84037.

AGGARWAL

CL23059435

SM4 Handsome Garg 5'-6"/ 28 yrs, slim, B.Tech (CSE) 35 LPA, Working in MNC at Bangalore. 89687-00178.

BRAHMIN

CL23052634

Seek soulmate for our son from an educated family. Boy vegetarian, 167.5 cm, 16 Jul 94, smart 65 Kg, M. Tech ( Robotics) from top 100 universities, working in top happiest countries in Europe , good salary, brought-up in an educated brahmin family Delhi, ancestry from Jalandhar/ Amritsar reputed families. Qualified good looking girl, believe future in Europe, min. 158 cm in height, born after 1995, please send matrimonial biodata including date , time and place of birth to WhatsApp +46 76 336 86 95.

BRAHMIN

CL23060643

Unmarried bride for never married Brahmin 48/5'-6" Post Graduate Computer Engineer from well established educated family, income above 10 lacs per annum. No dowry. WhatsApp 97114-27639.

BRAHMIN

CL23056985

Suitable match Innocent divorcee Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy from reputed family, 5'-10''/ 34 yrs,MPA, Working as Senior Account Asstt. in ISRO Ahmedabad (Central Govt.) 80K per month. Contact Narendra Sharma (Father) 98240-85927, 99091-89183.

BRAHMIN

CL23059353

Suitable match for M.Tech. boy, 5'-11",04.08.1988, 03:05 am, Paragpur, Disstt. Kangra 9HP), Serving in MNC. Father retired Senior Executive of Nationalise Bank. Have flat at Zirakpur. 99716-93232. Email:[email protected].

BRAHMIN

CL23059591

Looking for handsome, well educated match for Canadian Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1st Oct. 1997, 5'-10", fair complexion, vegetarian boy, convent educated Software Engineer working with reputed company at Vancouver, Canada. Preferred B.Tech.(IT) From in around Chandigarh. Parents are both Officer in Govt. Sector. Mohali based family. Contact: 98159-91784. Email:[email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23059756

Saraswat Brahmin boy 27, 6'-2", Software Engineer, Settled in Australia, Marriage bureau excuse. Whattsapp 89883-44170, boy visiting India, Diwali.

BRAHMIN

CL23059861

Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. IT preferred. 70098-58265.

BRAHMIN

CL23060046

Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl (IT Sector) in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

CL23060941

Match for Jalandhar based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-7", B.Com, MBA, serving as GM in reputed Co. Only son. Father retired Engineer, Mother (late) TGT. Girl around Jalandhar preferred. 9988764958, 9888436697.

DIVORCEE

CL23054434

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

JAT SIKH

CL23054127

Jatt Sikh family seeking suitable match for 30 year old, 6'-0", well educated son who is working as medical provider in Family/Internal Medicine. Family will be settling in Punjab. WhatsApp +1-916-796-2228 (US).

JAT SIKH

CL23059330

Seek PQM for 86 born Engineer boy based in USA. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and working as a Scientist. Green Card in process. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23000455

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23056642

Well established Jatsikh family from Ludhiana seeks Medico/Dentist match from USA for their 35 yrs, 6', smart Doctor son in New York after Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. Whole family US Citizens. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23059038

Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs., 5'-9", education consultant and businessman handsome Athletic fit, small urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides between 37-46 respond with details. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23059380

Jat Sikh handsome 1990 born, 5'-11", MA, PGDCA, only son, innocent divorcee issueless, 48 Kilas Agriculture and Urban land, Residence in City. Family has stone crusher, Property and Flats construction business in Tricity. Seeks beautiful, educated, tall unmarried girl preferred. Simple marriage. 98140-77233.

JAT SIKH

CL23059566

US based Jat Sikh 44, 5?10?. Issueless Divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506(WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL23059598

Match for 31 years (92 born) 5'-8", Advocate Punjab Haryana High Courts Chandigarh convent educated Jat Sikh boy from reputed status family Punjab Patiala. Agriculture commercial rented property. Wanted Professional educated girl from statue family. Send biodata. WhatsApp 62800-80299.

JAT SIKH

CL23059983

Suitable match for October 1991 born, Jat Sikh boy, B.Sc. IT, currently working in New Zealand on work permit. Seeking well educated girl from a reputed family. Mobile: 76781-44135.

JAT SIKH

CL23059998

Jat-Sikh Canada citizen handsome boy, 1982, 6'-1", B.Tech. issueless divorce after short period seeks beautiful tall girl atleast 5'-5" from respectable family preferably from USA/Canada. Boy have rural/urban property. Contact 73475-12058, 89689-00552.

JAT SIKH

CL23060032

Jatt Sikh boy 6'-1", Canada PR, turbaned/non trimmer, teetotaler, Masters in Engineering from Canada. Currently working as Sr. Software Developer in Calgary. Looking for a tall, beautiful and equally qualified match preferably from Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact +1 587 834 7642.

JAT SIKH

CL23060209

Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.

JAT SIKH

CL23060234

Jatt Sikh turbaned teetotaler boy, 1997, 5’-6”, B.tech, govt. Service at Chandigarh, 25 acres rural land. Well educated/ working girl required. Tricity preferred. 9815739103

JAT SIKH

CL23060430

Suitable qualified match for turbaned Jat Sikh handsome vegetarian boy, USA citizen, 33 yrs, 5'-6", Education: University of Illinois Business School- Finance & Accountancy (Honors Distinction), working as Senior Manager Finance for reputed company. Contact: 9501241983.

JAT SIKH

CL23060441

Jat Sikh Canadian PR qualified, Manglik boy 26, 5'-8". Only son. Having rural/urban property. Well settled family. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815014112.

JAT SIKH

CL23060461

Suitable match for US born Jatt Sikh boy, 1994, 5'-10", Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineer. Father Doctor in USA. Well settled status family. No demand. Send full biodata E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23060888

Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome boy, 27, 5'-8", MCA, Senior Software Developer at Europe. Seeks Canada PR, B.Tech girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7837993815.

KHATRI

CL23060691

Well educated, beautiful match for non-manglik, Hindu Khatri, B.Com., MBA, July 82 born, 5'-10" (Looks very younger). Well settled, own business Mohali. Contact: 80542-20003.

KHATRI

CL23059755

Professionally qualified beautiful match for handsome fair complexioned 5'-8" Punjabi Khatri Mechanical Engineer, 30.6.1993, 5:25 am Solan successfully running own industry in Solan. Father retired Senior Scientist. 94180-11122, marriage bureau excuse.

KHATRI

CL23059802

Suitable match for B.Tech. MBA unmarried boy, 5'-4", 30.6.83, 8:20 a.m. at Chandigarh, own business. Father retd. from Defence services. 95306-61402.

KHATRI

CL23059866

Suitable match for Khatri Advocate handsome boy, 19.06.1992, 6.30 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Father Advocate, mother bank manager. Preferred Govt./private job. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9888840259.

KHATRI

CL23059895

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech, working in IT Company Chandigarh, 5’-10½”, 21.02.1993, 10:40 PM, Chandigarh. WhatsApp 82642-42292.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23059385

Professionally qualified match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar based boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar born, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 15 plus LPA. Preferred working girl in NCR. Marriage bureau excuse. 7508036454, 8837791828.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23060020

Suitable match for handsome Punjabi boy, 1993, 5’-10”, IIM Graduate, 30 LPA. Reputed family. Seeking smart working girl. 98138-52821.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23060040

Handsome Arora boy, 1988 born, 5'-7", Bank Officer posted Gurgaon, package 29 lakh, MBA from leading Institute. Contact: 82838-22562, 97795-58067.

MISC.

CL23060870

Hindu Nai boy D.O.B. 2nd Oct.1993, Height 5'-6", qualification B.Com., Punjab Govt. job, Chd. M.No: 92166-50489.

NRI

CL23059074

CA Engr PQM4 for Divorcee Issueless Mglk MCA/MS Arora boy 31/6-1 PR Wrkg Bank in Canada WhatsApp 9646038822

NRI

CL23060028

Goyal Non Manglik Boy, USA Citizen, 30, 5'-8", B.Tech from USA, working in top IT company. Looking for Beautiful, Intelligent, Family Oriented Girl. Caste no-bar. Whatsapp only +1(519)767-8139

NRI

CL23033116

Handsome European, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri, 36/ 5'-8", only son, permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. [email protected]

NRI

CL23054707

Suitable match for Australian born, 31 yrs old, 6'-1", professional full time job. Well settled Jat Sikh family. Seeks well educated, Sikh nice girl. WhatsApp: +61434009942.

NRI

CL23056656

Suitable match for Saini Sikh Canadian Citizen boy, Jan. 1991, 5'-11", BASc in Mechanical Engineering & Master in Engineering Management University of Windsor Canada. Working as a Project Manager State Michigan U.S.A.. Looking for educated smart girl with good family U.S.A./ Canada. Caste no bar. Send your biodata & Photograph 098141-15127.

NRI

CL23059128

Canadian born 1999, 24 years, 5'-10", Lawyer, well settled Jatt Gursikh family. Seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] , 647-504-5800.

NRI

CL23059175

Lubana Sikh boy 88 born 6'3", BE from PEC Chandigarh MS from USA currently working in Microsoft USA, lives in Seattle USA, green card in progress. Upper caste no bar watsapp no 9855689776 call on 6283046624

NRI

CL23059181

NRI British born Turban wearing Sikh male 37, 5'-10", Mortgage Broker, respectable modern family with traditional values, non-drinker, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+. Caste no Bar, must be willing to relocate to the United Kingdom. WhatsApp: +447737003212 with full details. [email protected]

NRI

CL23059302

Bhatia Sikh boy 5'-5", 31 years Works in MNC, Canada, (Hometown Lucknow), Pkg 50 lakh. Required Professionally Qualified girl. 63070-74185.

NRI

CL23059777

Seeking suitable match for very handsome smart clean shaved Canadian Citizen Punjabi boy 1987/ 5'-8". Raised in Canada. Commercial pilot for Airlines. Looking for beautiful, slim professional girl/ Doctor/ Pilot/ from Canada/ US/ India. Marriage bureau excuse. No phone calls. Please Whatsapp recent pictures with profile at +1(647)300-4021.

NRI

CL23059996

Germany PR Tonkashtri Engineer boy 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech. Working in a reputed MNC, brother Engineer in Italy. Caste no bar. 9417223634.

NRI

CL23060034

Suitable match for handsome boy (Ravidasia) 5'-10", 32 years old, born and raised in USA. Working in risk management with decent salary. Family well settled in USA. Looking for well educated, professional and beautiful girl from USA. Caste no bar. Email biodata with photo to [email protected]

NRI

CL23060246

Required tall beautiful girl working USA for Hindu Sood boy 1994 born, 5'-10", MS Telecommunication, working MNC Colorado. Contact Number: 83608-31307.

NRI

CL23060266

Well Educated/Professionally Qualified Match from USA/Canada/India for Anshik Manglik, Never Married, Saraswat Brahmin, Chandigarh 1984 Born Boy, 5’-9”. BE, MS (USA) Working H1B Visa. Upper Caste Welcome. Kundli Must. Preference for Vegetarian Girl Below 36 Years. 8146195255

NRI

CL23060417

Professional match for US citizen, Sep. 78/5'-10", B.Tech, MBA-top institutes, handsome Sikh divorcee boy, highly placed in MNC New York. Well settled, status family. WhatsApp 82880-37435/ [email protected]

NRI

CL23060543

Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Sunar Mair Rajput boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer, coming in November. 9501147659.

NRI

CL23060603

Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian citizen in Melbourne divorced 5'-8", dated 26.10.1988, preferred Australian girl. WhatsApp +61435216121.

NRI

CL23060636

Match for Australia PR invited Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1994, 5'-7", mechanical & robotics engineer. 62800-91513.

NRI

CL23060674

Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy M.Tech. (IIT Delhi) Ph.D (USA). 1992 Sept. born,height: 6'-2", doing job in San Francisco. Contact: 98151-09787, 98140-31787.

NRI

CL23060683

Canada PR (Ottawa) Khatri Hindu boy 20 March 1993, 6:30 am, Gurdaspur, 5'-5", PG Diploma - B.Tech. IT Analyst, seeking Canadian PR or work permit equally qualified girl. Contact: +9198885-14852.

NRI

CL23060795

Match for Canadian citizen Hindu Khatri boy, Feb. 1994, 5'-10", working in Ontario. 98140-21804.

RAJPUT

CL23060406

Suitable match for Himachali B.Tech., MBA, 1991 born/5'-10", Government employee settled in Tricity. 98787-79776.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23059576

Suitable match for well settled Doctor boy at Nakodar, B.A.M.S., May 1994, 5'-11". Cont: 98153-81970.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23061003

Seeking match for turbaned Dhiman boy, 1987, 5’-7”, M.Sc, Punjab govt. employee. 79736-88694, Email ID: [email protected]

SAINI

CL23059388

Seeing minimum 5'-3" and above professionally qualified, B.Sc Nursing, beautiful match for handsome Saini Sikh boy, 23.07.1990, 5'-10", M.Tech ECE (London), work permit Australia, Telecom Engineer. PR applied. Family belongs to Kurali. +91-7973747557.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23059114

Suitable match for handsome Balmiki boy, 5'-8", 30.12.1989, 10+2, working as Fireman (Contract). Family well settled in Mohali. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98760-46094.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23059423

Match for vegetarian Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) clean shaven handsome boy Bachelor 1982 born, 5'-7', BCA, PGDCA. Working with MNC as Corporate Trainer, Salary 50k, Working from home, Kharar, Mohali. Divorcee and marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 97795-51139, 76965-63458.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23059762

SM for smart boy 6'-1", born 03-12-92 Una Himachal Pradesh. PR Canada, B.Tech(India), Diploma in Project Mgmt and IT Professional (Canada). Software Engineer at Vancouver. Father Retd Centre Govt Senior Officer, mother homemaker, 1st sister Bank manager; brother-in-law Software Engineer. 2nd sister Asstt manager; brother-in-law Manager in Multinational Insurance Company. Himachali family settled at Chandigarh *Seeking totally vegetarian, non drinker n non smoker match n family. No Dowry. Contact: 9463001699, 9417001699.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23060705

Manglik Mazbi Sikh vegetarian boy, Sept. 1996, 5'-6", Mech. Engineer, Canada. Applied PR. 98555-39433, 99140-99241.

SIKH

CL23059686

Sikh Kamboj boy, Software Engineer in Gurgaon, High salary package, 5'-10", 27.11.90, Belongs to Hanumangarh, Raj. Big agricultural property in hometown. 99991-86413.

SIKH

CL23060056

Match for London based Sikh Arora, Keshdhari, handsome, 47, 5'-7", divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London. Own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +447866622782.

SIKH

CL23060506

Match for Ramdasia Sikh turban boy, 1988, 6', B.Tech., MBA Chandigarh, working MNC Mohali. Father own business, mother retired. Prefer working educated tall smart girl. Contact: 98728-78773.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23060022

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 31, 5’-10”, BE, CSE, (PEC), MBA (FMS Delhi). Working in MNC abroad. Parents based in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23059366

Suitable bride for Sikh Khatri Arora fair boy American Citizen, well settled, 1992 born, 5'-6". Presently in India. Contact 94632-05088.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23059990

NT/ND Oct. 92, 5'-7", B.Tech., Software Engineer, Bangalore, 22 LPA. Residence Karnal (HR). Girl preference: B.Tech., MBA, MCA, willing to move Bangalore. Call/ WhatsApp: 94665-89543.

SOOD

CL23059095

Match for Mahendra sood unmarried boy, DOB 27 November 1989, 7.48am. Rewa M.P. MBA 28LAC Annual salary. AVP (IIFL private wealth management) working in Pune . Parents in Rewa M.P. No demands. Contact - 9691785566.

SOOD

CL23057223

Professionally qualified bride required for Sood boy, 5'-8", 04.01.1985, unmarried, Electronics Engineer MBA, media professional, living in London, UK. Worked in Zee TV, Dubai for over 10 yrs. Parents & Brother living in Dubai. [email protected] Contact: 81465-71000.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23059705

Professionally qualified match for Hindu tonk- Kshatriya boy, 5'-9", 28 years, B.tech, IIIT Jabalpur, working as Software Engineer at MNC Bangalore, drawing handsome package. Caste no bar. 94654-48458, 79864-06327.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23060144

Suitable match for Tonk-Kashtriya Sikh boy, 1997, 5'-7½", B.Com., well settled family business in Panchkula. 98159-12323.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23060561

Tonk Kashatriya boy 1998, 5'-9", Graduate, Westron Union own business, looking educated beautiful girl. 81465-12351.

WIDOWER

CL23060123

Retired Sikh Army Brigadier, healthy 66 yrs., 171 cms., owns flat in NCR financially sound. No liabilities. Two daughters happily married and settled abroad. Fond of travelling and singing. Looking for an energetic and lively life partner issueless having pragmatic and practical approach to life. Sikh/ Punjabi preferred. WhatsApp 96546-43487. Email: [email protected]

