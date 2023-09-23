Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23060071
Manglik/ Non Manglik. 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer. Chandigarh STATUS BUSINESS Family, handsome package, Only Son, Own Residential and Commerical properties. Upper Caste Welcome. 9417418221
AGGARWAL
CL23056609
Looking educated girl, ready to relocate to UK for Goyal boy, MBBS, working in NHS, UK. Package (2.2 lac/month). 89013-21315.
AGGARWAL
CL23058866
Suitable match for Garg boy, B.E., MBA, 23.09.1991, 07:30 p.m. Chandigarh, 6 feet. Working as Digital Media Exec., Punjab Govt. Parents retired Govt. officers. Own house in Chandigarh. Working girl of tricity preferred. Contact: 94171-84037.
AGGARWAL
CL23059435
SM4 Handsome Garg 5'-6"/ 28 yrs, slim, B.Tech (CSE) 35 LPA, Working in MNC at Bangalore. 89687-00178.
BRAHMIN
CL23052634
Seek soulmate for our son from an educated family. Boy vegetarian, 167.5 cm, 16 Jul 94, smart 65 Kg, M. Tech ( Robotics) from top 100 universities, working in top happiest countries in Europe , good salary, brought-up in an educated brahmin family Delhi, ancestry from Jalandhar/ Amritsar reputed families. Qualified good looking girl, believe future in Europe, min. 158 cm in height, born after 1995, please send matrimonial biodata including date , time and place of birth to WhatsApp +46 76 336 86 95.
BRAHMIN
CL23060643
Unmarried bride for never married Brahmin 48/5'-6" Post Graduate Computer Engineer from well established educated family, income above 10 lacs per annum. No dowry. WhatsApp 97114-27639.
BRAHMIN
CL23056985
Suitable match Innocent divorcee Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy from reputed family, 5'-10''/ 34 yrs,MPA, Working as Senior Account Asstt. in ISRO Ahmedabad (Central Govt.) 80K per month. Contact Narendra Sharma (Father) 98240-85927, 99091-89183.
BRAHMIN
CL23059353
Suitable match for M.Tech. boy, 5'-11",04.08.1988, 03:05 am, Paragpur, Disstt. Kangra 9HP), Serving in MNC. Father retired Senior Executive of Nationalise Bank. Have flat at Zirakpur. 99716-93232. Email:[email protected].
BRAHMIN
CL23059591
Looking for handsome, well educated match for Canadian Saraswat Brahmin boy, 1st Oct. 1997, 5'-10", fair complexion, vegetarian boy, convent educated Software Engineer working with reputed company at Vancouver, Canada. Preferred B.Tech.(IT) From in around Chandigarh. Parents are both Officer in Govt. Sector. Mohali based family. Contact: 98159-91784. Email:[email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23059756
Saraswat Brahmin boy 27, 6'-2", Software Engineer, Settled in Australia, Marriage bureau excuse. Whattsapp 89883-44170, boy visiting India, Diwali.
BRAHMIN
CL23059861
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto), Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Masters in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. IT preferred. 70098-58265.
BRAHMIN
CL23060046
Suitable match for Brahmin boy Dec. 92, 5'-11", B.Tech., working in MNC, Mohali. Working girl (IT Sector) in Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL23060941
Match for Jalandhar based Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-7", B.Com, MBA, serving as GM in reputed Co. Only son. Father retired Engineer, Mother (late) TGT. Girl around Jalandhar preferred. 9988764958, 9888436697.
DIVORCEE
CL23054434
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
JAT SIKH
CL23054127
Jatt Sikh family seeking suitable match for 30 year old, 6'-0", well educated son who is working as medical provider in Family/Internal Medicine. Family will be settling in Punjab. WhatsApp +1-916-796-2228 (US).
JAT SIKH
CL23059330
Seek PQM for 86 born Engineer boy based in USA. Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and working as a Scientist. Green Card in process. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23000455
Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 31, 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with Rural/urban property. Looking for beautiful, well-educated girl preferably in the US/Canada. Please respond with bio-data and pictures to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23056642
Well established Jatsikh family from Ludhiana seeks Medico/Dentist match from USA for their 35 yrs, 6', smart Doctor son in New York after Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. Whole family US Citizens. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23059038
Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs., 5'-9", education consultant and businessman handsome Athletic fit, small urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides between 37-46 respond with details. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23059380
Jat Sikh handsome 1990 born, 5'-11", MA, PGDCA, only son, innocent divorcee issueless, 48 Kilas Agriculture and Urban land, Residence in City. Family has stone crusher, Property and Flats construction business in Tricity. Seeks beautiful, educated, tall unmarried girl preferred. Simple marriage. 98140-77233.
JAT SIKH
CL23059566
US based Jat Sikh 44, 5?10?. Issueless Divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23059598
Match for 31 years (92 born) 5'-8", Advocate Punjab Haryana High Courts Chandigarh convent educated Jat Sikh boy from reputed status family Punjab Patiala. Agriculture commercial rented property. Wanted Professional educated girl from statue family. Send biodata. WhatsApp 62800-80299.
JAT SIKH
CL23059983
Suitable match for October 1991 born, Jat Sikh boy, B.Sc. IT, currently working in New Zealand on work permit. Seeking well educated girl from a reputed family. Mobile: 76781-44135.
JAT SIKH
CL23059998
Jat-Sikh Canada citizen handsome boy, 1982, 6'-1", B.Tech. issueless divorce after short period seeks beautiful tall girl atleast 5'-5" from respectable family preferably from USA/Canada. Boy have rural/urban property. Contact 73475-12058, 89689-00552.
JAT SIKH
CL23060032
Jatt Sikh boy 6'-1", Canada PR, turbaned/non trimmer, teetotaler, Masters in Engineering from Canada. Currently working as Sr. Software Developer in Calgary. Looking for a tall, beautiful and equally qualified match preferably from Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact +1 587 834 7642.
JAT SIKH
CL23060209
Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.
JAT SIKH
CL23060234
Jatt Sikh turbaned teetotaler boy, 1997, 5’-6”, B.tech, govt. Service at Chandigarh, 25 acres rural land. Well educated/ working girl required. Tricity preferred. 9815739103
JAT SIKH
CL23060430
Suitable qualified match for turbaned Jat Sikh handsome vegetarian boy, USA citizen, 33 yrs, 5'-6", Education: University of Illinois Business School- Finance & Accountancy (Honors Distinction), working as Senior Manager Finance for reputed company. Contact: 9501241983.
JAT SIKH
CL23060441
Jat Sikh Canadian PR qualified, Manglik boy 26, 5'-8". Only son. Having rural/urban property. Well settled family. Seeks beautiful, well educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9815014112.
JAT SIKH
CL23060461
Suitable match for US born Jatt Sikh boy, 1994, 5'-10", Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineer. Father Doctor in USA. Well settled status family. No demand. Send full biodata E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23060888
Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome boy, 27, 5'-8", MCA, Senior Software Developer at Europe. Seeks Canada PR, B.Tech girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7837993815.
KHATRI
CL23060691
Well educated, beautiful match for non-manglik, Hindu Khatri, B.Com., MBA, July 82 born, 5'-10" (Looks very younger). Well settled, own business Mohali. Contact: 80542-20003.
KHATRI
CL23059755
Professionally qualified beautiful match for handsome fair complexioned 5'-8" Punjabi Khatri Mechanical Engineer, 30.6.1993, 5:25 am Solan successfully running own industry in Solan. Father retired Senior Scientist. 94180-11122, marriage bureau excuse.
KHATRI
CL23059802
Suitable match for B.Tech. MBA unmarried boy, 5'-4", 30.6.83, 8:20 a.m. at Chandigarh, own business. Father retd. from Defence services. 95306-61402.
KHATRI
CL23059866
Suitable match for Khatri Advocate handsome boy, 19.06.1992, 6.30 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Father Advocate, mother bank manager. Preferred Govt./private job. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9888840259.
KHATRI
CL23059895
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Tech, working in IT Company Chandigarh, 5’-10½”, 21.02.1993, 10:40 PM, Chandigarh. WhatsApp 82642-42292.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23059385
Professionally qualified match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar based boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar born, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 15 plus LPA. Preferred working girl in NCR. Marriage bureau excuse. 7508036454, 8837791828.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23060020
Suitable match for handsome Punjabi boy, 1993, 5’-10”, IIM Graduate, 30 LPA. Reputed family. Seeking smart working girl. 98138-52821.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23060040
Handsome Arora boy, 1988 born, 5'-7", Bank Officer posted Gurgaon, package 29 lakh, MBA from leading Institute. Contact: 82838-22562, 97795-58067.
MISC.
CL23060870
Hindu Nai boy D.O.B. 2nd Oct.1993, Height 5'-6", qualification B.Com., Punjab Govt. job, Chd. M.No: 92166-50489.
NRI
CL23059074
CA Engr PQM4 for Divorcee Issueless Mglk MCA/MS Arora boy 31/6-1 PR Wrkg Bank in Canada WhatsApp 9646038822
NRI
CL23060028
Goyal Non Manglik Boy, USA Citizen, 30, 5'-8", B.Tech from USA, working in top IT company. Looking for Beautiful, Intelligent, Family Oriented Girl. Caste no-bar. Whatsapp only +1(519)767-8139
NRI
CL23033116
Handsome European, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri, 36/ 5'-8", only son, permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. [email protected]
NRI
CL23054707
Suitable match for Australian born, 31 yrs old, 6'-1", professional full time job. Well settled Jat Sikh family. Seeks well educated, Sikh nice girl. WhatsApp: +61434009942.
NRI
CL23056656
Suitable match for Saini Sikh Canadian Citizen boy, Jan. 1991, 5'-11", BASc in Mechanical Engineering & Master in Engineering Management University of Windsor Canada. Working as a Project Manager State Michigan U.S.A.. Looking for educated smart girl with good family U.S.A./ Canada. Caste no bar. Send your biodata & Photograph 098141-15127.
NRI
CL23059128
Canadian born 1999, 24 years, 5'-10", Lawyer, well settled Jatt Gursikh family. Seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] , 647-504-5800.
NRI
CL23059175
Lubana Sikh boy 88 born 6'3", BE from PEC Chandigarh MS from USA currently working in Microsoft USA, lives in Seattle USA, green card in progress. Upper caste no bar watsapp no 9855689776 call on 6283046624
NRI
CL23059181
NRI British born Turban wearing Sikh male 37, 5'-10", Mortgage Broker, respectable modern family with traditional values, non-drinker, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+. Caste no Bar, must be willing to relocate to the United Kingdom. WhatsApp: +447737003212 with full details. [email protected]
NRI
CL23059302
Bhatia Sikh boy 5'-5", 31 years Works in MNC, Canada, (Hometown Lucknow), Pkg 50 lakh. Required Professionally Qualified girl. 63070-74185.
NRI
CL23059777
Seeking suitable match for very handsome smart clean shaved Canadian Citizen Punjabi boy 1987/ 5'-8". Raised in Canada. Commercial pilot for Airlines. Looking for beautiful, slim professional girl/ Doctor/ Pilot/ from Canada/ US/ India. Marriage bureau excuse. No phone calls. Please Whatsapp recent pictures with profile at +1(647)300-4021.
NRI
CL23059996
Germany PR Tonkashtri Engineer boy 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech. Working in a reputed MNC, brother Engineer in Italy. Caste no bar. 9417223634.
NRI
CL23060034
Suitable match for handsome boy (Ravidasia) 5'-10", 32 years old, born and raised in USA. Working in risk management with decent salary. Family well settled in USA. Looking for well educated, professional and beautiful girl from USA. Caste no bar. Email biodata with photo to [email protected]
NRI
CL23060246
Required tall beautiful girl working USA for Hindu Sood boy 1994 born, 5'-10", MS Telecommunication, working MNC Colorado. Contact Number: 83608-31307.
NRI
CL23060266
Well Educated/Professionally Qualified Match from USA/Canada/India for Anshik Manglik, Never Married, Saraswat Brahmin, Chandigarh 1984 Born Boy, 5’-9”. BE, MS (USA) Working H1B Visa. Upper Caste Welcome. Kundli Must. Preference for Vegetarian Girl Below 36 Years. 8146195255
NRI
CL23060417
Professional match for US citizen, Sep. 78/5'-10", B.Tech, MBA-top institutes, handsome Sikh divorcee boy, highly placed in MNC New York. Well settled, status family. WhatsApp 82880-37435/ [email protected]
NRI
CL23060543
Well educated match for Canada PR, Post-Graduate, Sunar Mair Rajput boy, 1990, 5'-9", Software Engineer, coming in November. 9501147659.
NRI
CL23060603
Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian citizen in Melbourne divorced 5'-8", dated 26.10.1988, preferred Australian girl. WhatsApp +61435216121.
NRI
CL23060636
Match for Australia PR invited Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1994, 5'-7", mechanical & robotics engineer. 62800-91513.
NRI
CL23060674
Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy M.Tech. (IIT Delhi) Ph.D (USA). 1992 Sept. born,height: 6'-2", doing job in San Francisco. Contact: 98151-09787, 98140-31787.
NRI
CL23060683
Canada PR (Ottawa) Khatri Hindu boy 20 March 1993, 6:30 am, Gurdaspur, 5'-5", PG Diploma - B.Tech. IT Analyst, seeking Canadian PR or work permit equally qualified girl. Contact: +9198885-14852.
NRI
CL23060795
Match for Canadian citizen Hindu Khatri boy, Feb. 1994, 5'-10", working in Ontario. 98140-21804.
RAJPUT
CL23060406
Suitable match for Himachali B.Tech., MBA, 1991 born/5'-10", Government employee settled in Tricity. 98787-79776.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23059576
Suitable match for well settled Doctor boy at Nakodar, B.A.M.S., May 1994, 5'-11". Cont: 98153-81970.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23061003
Seeking match for turbaned Dhiman boy, 1987, 5’-7”, M.Sc, Punjab govt. employee. 79736-88694, Email ID: [email protected]
SAINI
CL23059388
Seeing minimum 5'-3" and above professionally qualified, B.Sc Nursing, beautiful match for handsome Saini Sikh boy, 23.07.1990, 5'-10", M.Tech ECE (London), work permit Australia, Telecom Engineer. PR applied. Family belongs to Kurali. +91-7973747557.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23059114
Suitable match for handsome Balmiki boy, 5'-8", 30.12.1989, 10+2, working as Fireman (Contract). Family well settled in Mohali. Tricity preferred. Contact: 98760-46094.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23059423
Match for vegetarian Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) clean shaven handsome boy Bachelor 1982 born, 5'-7', BCA, PGDCA. Working with MNC as Corporate Trainer, Salary 50k, Working from home, Kharar, Mohali. Divorcee and marriage bureau please excuse. Contact: 97795-51139, 76965-63458.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23059762
SM for smart boy 6'-1", born 03-12-92 Una Himachal Pradesh. PR Canada, B.Tech(India), Diploma in Project Mgmt and IT Professional (Canada). Software Engineer at Vancouver. Father Retd Centre Govt Senior Officer, mother homemaker, 1st sister Bank manager; brother-in-law Software Engineer. 2nd sister Asstt manager; brother-in-law Manager in Multinational Insurance Company. Himachali family settled at Chandigarh *Seeking totally vegetarian, non drinker n non smoker match n family. No Dowry. Contact: 9463001699, 9417001699.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23060705
Manglik Mazbi Sikh vegetarian boy, Sept. 1996, 5'-6", Mech. Engineer, Canada. Applied PR. 98555-39433, 99140-99241.
SIKH
CL23059686
Sikh Kamboj boy, Software Engineer in Gurgaon, High salary package, 5'-10", 27.11.90, Belongs to Hanumangarh, Raj. Big agricultural property in hometown. 99991-86413.
SIKH
CL23060056
Match for London based Sikh Arora, Keshdhari, handsome, 47, 5'-7", divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London. Own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: +447866622782.
SIKH
CL23060506
Match for Ramdasia Sikh turban boy, 1988, 6', B.Tech., MBA Chandigarh, working MNC Mohali. Father own business, mother retired. Prefer working educated tall smart girl. Contact: 98728-78773.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23060022
Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 31, 5’-10”, BE, CSE, (PEC), MBA (FMS Delhi). Working in MNC abroad. Parents based in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23059366
Suitable bride for Sikh Khatri Arora fair boy American Citizen, well settled, 1992 born, 5'-6". Presently in India. Contact 94632-05088.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23059990
NT/ND Oct. 92, 5'-7", B.Tech., Software Engineer, Bangalore, 22 LPA. Residence Karnal (HR). Girl preference: B.Tech., MBA, MCA, willing to move Bangalore. Call/ WhatsApp: 94665-89543.
SOOD
CL23059095
Match for Mahendra sood unmarried boy, DOB 27 November 1989, 7.48am. Rewa M.P. MBA 28LAC Annual salary. AVP (IIFL private wealth management) working in Pune . Parents in Rewa M.P. No demands. Contact - 9691785566.
SOOD
CL23057223
Professionally qualified bride required for Sood boy, 5'-8", 04.01.1985, unmarried, Electronics Engineer MBA, media professional, living in London, UK. Worked in Zee TV, Dubai for over 10 yrs. Parents & Brother living in Dubai. [email protected] Contact: 81465-71000.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23059705
Professionally qualified match for Hindu tonk- Kshatriya boy, 5'-9", 28 years, B.tech, IIIT Jabalpur, working as Software Engineer at MNC Bangalore, drawing handsome package. Caste no bar. 94654-48458, 79864-06327.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23060144
Suitable match for Tonk-Kashtriya Sikh boy, 1997, 5'-7½", B.Com., well settled family business in Panchkula. 98159-12323.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23060561
Tonk Kashatriya boy 1998, 5'-9", Graduate, Westron Union own business, looking educated beautiful girl. 81465-12351.
WIDOWER
CL23060123
Retired Sikh Army Brigadier, healthy 66 yrs., 171 cms., owns flat in NCR financially sound. No liabilities. Two daughters happily married and settled abroad. Fond of travelling and singing. Looking for an energetic and lively life partner issueless having pragmatic and practical approach to life. Sikh/ Punjabi preferred. WhatsApp 96546-43487. Email: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...