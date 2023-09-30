Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

Match for handsome Singla boy, 28.11.1991, 8:08 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-7", Graduate, own business. Contact: 98886-93616.

AGGARWAL

Looking educated girl, ready to relocate to UK for Goyal boy, MBBS, working in NHS, UK. Package (2.2 lac/month). 89013-21315.

AGGARWAL

Dr. Aggarwal boy M.B.B.S. Punjab Govt. job 1993 Sunam, 5'-9". Preferred Doctor/ Gazetted Officer. 94177-58546.

BRAHMIN

Suitable beautiful Qualified match for handsome Brahmin boy (B.Tech. Computer Science), 31 years, 6'-1". Working as Director in London (U.K.) for IT MNC. Salary in high six digits p.m.. 99140-18050.

BRAHMIN

Seeking suitable match for handsome Brahmin Canadian citizen boy 1993 born, 5'-9", Graduate in Business Management. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 80594-16617, 98184-92765.

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh family seeking suitable match for 30 year old, 6'-0", well educated son who is working as medical provider in Family/Internal Medicine. Family will be settling in Punjab. WhatsApp +1-916-796-2228 (US).

JAT SIKH

Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs., 5'-9", education consultant and businessman handsome Athletic fit, small urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides between 37-46 respond with details. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.

JAT SIKH

Well settled educated Jat Sikh family looking for a suitable match for handsome Canadian citizen boy, age 25 years, tall 6'-1", with outstanding academic background, graduated with Engineering Degree from UBC, currently working with a reputable establishment. Please contact with latest photograph and biodata at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

Jatt sikh SANDHU vegetarian family , Sangrur 92 / 6? fair well educated BA-MA&LLB good land & well business 99153-32156

JAT SIKH

PQM for Jat Sikh 94, 5'-10", non-drinker non-trimmer, vegetarian, turbaned boy, B.Com, LLB from Campus Centre Delhi University doing practice at Delhi & Punjab, Haryana High Court. Urban & rural property and business. Only sister Doctor married to an IAS Officer. Father Class-I Officer. 98773-90001.

JAT SIKH

Seeking bride for US citizen, Jatt Sikh, 84 born, very well educated, shortly divorced, issue-less. Cell / Whats app: 562-541-3856

JAT SIKH

Jat Sikh (Sirsa Based) boy 1996, 5'-11". B.Com, M.Com Honors. Business (Gym), Landlord Family. Decent marriage. Contact: 9814564305.

JAT SIKH

Jatt Sikh turbaned non-trimmer teetotaler boy, 1993, 6'-1", Canada PR. Masters in Engineering from Canada and working as Senior Software Developer in Calgary. Looking for a beautiful, tall and well educated girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: +1(587)8347642.

JAT SIKH

Well settled Jat Sikh family having multiple businesses & agriculture land seeks suitable alliance for their only son, LLB Graduate, 1994 born, 5’-10”. Contact: 99880-37371.

KHATRI

Well educated, beautiful match for non-manglik, Hindu Khatri, B.Com., MBA, July 82 born, 5'-10" (Looks very younger). Well settled, own business Mohali. Contact: 80542-20003.

KHATRI

Beautiful, qualified, working match for Verma boy, 2.2.1997, 6:15 pm, Rupnagar, 5'-5", B.Tech. (CS), working branded Company, Package 40+ lacs. 97799-44822

KHATRI

Hindu Khatri handsome Manglik boy 5'-5", 08.10.1993, 9:15 am, Chandigarh born, B.Tech., Masters in Management, Masters in International Finance, presently working in reputed International Firm in Europe likely to shift to UK. Looking for pretty professionally qualified girl. Pl. Contact 98760-46177, 98728-34524.

KHATRI

NM handsome Khatri unmarried boy, 1980 born, Zirakpur, 5'-9", Ph.D. (CSE), Asstt. Professor. 94780-18260.

NRI

Well settled Melbourne based Arora/Khatri family seek suitable professional and family oriented match for Nov 1999 born, 6'-2", handsome, clean shaven, highly educated Australian citizen only son working as an Engineer in a Global Company. Please send recent photos and biodata at [email protected] or +61433290054.

NRI

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5'-8", Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+, WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

Suitable match for Australian born, 31 yrs old, 6'-1", professional full time job. Well settled Jat Sikh family. Seeks well educated, Sikh nice girl. WhatsApp: +61434009942.

NRI

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 47, 5'-6"/B.E IMechE, Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Visiting October. Bureau/Divorcee, excuse. Whatasapp Photo, biodata. 98155-71145. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

Jaura boy, 5'-11", Canadian PR, November 1991, IT Professional in a reputed Canadian Firm, [email protected], WhatsApp +1-346-818-1697.

NRI

Canadian born 1999, 24 years, 5'-10", Lawyer, well settled Jatt Gursikh family. Seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] , 647-504-5800.

NRI

NRI British born Turban wearing Sikh male 37, 5'-10", Mortgage Broker, respectable modern family with traditional values, non-drinker, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+. Caste no Bar, must be willing to relocate to the United Kingdom. WhatsApp: +447737003212 with full details. [email protected]

NRI

Match for PR UK handsome unmarried boy, 42/5'-11", of high status family. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp 81462-59768. [email protected]

NRI

Canadian PR/work permit girl for Khatri handsome boy 23.7.1996, 7:32 pm, Jalanadhar, 5'-4". B.Com LL.B (Advocate). Currently studying Law Enforcement in Vancouver, working as shift supervisor in Security Co. Contact: 9463554310.

NRI

Match for US Citizen, MBA Sikh Ramgarhia cleanshaven (Never Married) 51/5'-9", family from Jalandhar. Looking for educated girl. Contact: [email protected], WhatsApp: +14254082496

NRI

Professional Qualified match for Canada Permanent Resident Arora Sikh boy, July 1995/ 5’-7”, B.Tech.(India), M.S.(Canada), Senior Analyst in Toronto, Preferred IT/ CA/ BDS professional Sikh girl working in Ontario, Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 95015-33113.

NRI

Professionally qualified match for vegetarian Mittal boy, BE, Masters in Engineering Management from University of Maryland, Baltimore County USA, 25.12.1991, 7:44 am, Malerkotla Punjab, 5'-10", working as Lead Archer Developer with Newyork Power authority Newyork with H1B Visa. Parents Father Doctor in Govt Medical College, Patiala, Mother Homemaker own house at Patiala, Parental house in Chandigarh Sector 34. Contact 98151-04347 (Father), 94174-35906 (Mother).

NRI

Suitable match for Indian (Chandigarh, Punjab), Australian Citizen, Master Information Systems, 1980, 5'-8", Ramdasia Sikh. Divorcee. Have children in shared care with ex-wife. Father Class-I Gazetted Officer (Retired). Own house. Send bio-data with photo. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

IT Engineer, Working in USA, I140 Visa approved, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am at Chandigarh, Required working girl Preferably in USA already. 99884-54004.

NRI

Toronto based Saini family seeks suitable match for their son born in 1992, 5'-8", MBA, working as Product Manager. Girl should be beautiful, well educated, family oriented, and living in Canada. Send picture and biodata on WhatsApp only to: +1(647)980-4806.

NRI

Match for Hindu Ravidasia boy, 2000 born, 6’ height, working as network Engineer in Melbourne. Parents retried Class-I Govt. Officers. Preferred Hindu Punjabi family and girl living in Australia. Please send bio-data on WhatsApp: 98556-14333.

NRI

Arora Sikh handsome boy 36, 5'-7", American Greencard holder, Ph.D Molbiology. Short time divorcee. Seeks qualified girl doing job in America. Boy in India for one week. 86993-67739.

NRI

PQM for Australia PR Hindu Arora Manglik boy, 07.01.1988, 4:02 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10". Contact: 9803808680.

NRI

Australia PR handsome Malhotra boy October 1987, Jalandhar, 5'-9", required educated beautiful girl, birth time year, kundli must. 97808-65188.

RAJPUT

Suitable match for Doaba Sikh Rajput Minhas boy, 5'-11" height, 1990 born, slim and fair, settled in Australia, father late retired Police Officer, sisters married and settled abroad. Please contact on 9041357580, E-mail: [email protected]

RAJPUT

Well qualified match for Rajput boy 15.06.92, 5'-6”, B.Tech., PGDM, MBA, working IT company Mohali. Tricity preferred. Upper caste also welcome. Mob: 94170-79244, 75890-49714.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-67499.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, July 97, 5'-7", MBA, Self employed. Doaba preferred. Call: 9988577345.

SAINI

New Zealand PR Saini Sikh turbaned, handsome boy, born 1990, 5'-10", B.Tech. doing job. Seeks beautiful, well-qualified girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7889209613, 9417396617.

SIKH

Professionally qualified match for Ramdasia handsome Sikh cutsurd boy, 5'-6", 1995, B.Tech. Working in health corporation-Chandigarh. Family well settled in Mohali. Caste no bar. Govt. employee girl preferred. 95018-36655, 8847465931.

SIKH

Suitable match for M.Sc Govt. Bank employee, Sikh Mehra fair 27 yrs, 5'-9", non drinker boy, resident Mohali. Caste no bar. Contact 94177-25417.

SIKH KHATRI

Employed match for Gursikh Khatri handsome boy, 5'-4½", 1991, B.Tech, Working in MNC at Chandigarh. Own house, parents retired. Well settled Mohali. Tricity preferred. 98786-55288, 98712-79681

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

NT/ND Oct. 92, 5'-7", B.Tech., Software Engineer, Bangalore, 22 LPA (Work from home). Residence Karnal (HR). Girl preference: IT Profession. Marriage bureau excuse. Call/ WhatsApp: 94165-52048.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

Tonk Kashatriya boy, 1988/ 5'-9", Graduate Western Union own business, looking educated beautiful girl. 81465-12351.

