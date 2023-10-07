Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23064027

Match for handsome Garg boy from Jalandhar, 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech, MBA, settled in Australia. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9814007390.

AGGARWAL

CL23064539

Bansal boy, 5'-9", 17.09.1991, B.Tech, running Garments Manufacturing Factory, vegetarian, teetotaller. 98728-24355.

AGGARWAL

CL23064734

Suitable match for Aggarwal handsome boy, 17.11.1993, 3.05 am, Jalandhar, 5'-5", own well settled business. Contact: 9888642248, 9501763609.

AGGARWAL

CL23064735

Suitable match for fair handsome Garg boy, 16.8.1994, 6'-1", own well established business. Contact: 9914307078, 9888860526.

BRAHMIN

CL23063783

Professional/well qualified and cultured match for Canadian citizen Saraswat Brahmin Doctor boy, Nov. 1981 born, 5'-9", legally issueless divorced. Brahmin/general castes accepted. Contact: 9815077823.

BRAHMIN

CL23064320

Match for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik MS (IT) boy, working in US on H1B VISA, i140 approved. 17.11.1988, 3:30 p.m., Chandigarh, 5’-11”. 95011-01999, 99159-78729.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23064220

Match for Ramdasia brilliant boy MDS (Endodontist) 1994/6'-3", from a respectable family. Contact: 70093-40245.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23063912

Match for practising Doctor, MD, Jat Sikh, 38, 5'-10", never married, Canada born, son. girl to be Doctor, MBBS or MD, or Dentist, min 5'-4", under 35 year, never married, Jat Sikh. Preference to done/doing residency or DDS in Canada or USA. Send bio-data/photos to [email protected] or WhatsApp 0017809522049 (Canada#).

JAT SIKH

CL23063932

V. Affuent & H. status Chandigarh Jat Sikh business family handsome boy, 6'-2", 34 yrs. Seeking beautiful, slim, smart girl convent/ PS. educated. Contact: 98150-60087.

JAT SIKH

CL23064883

Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs., 5'-9", Education Consultant and businessman handsome athletic fit, small urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides between 37-46 respond with details. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23059566

US based Jat Sikh 44, 5?10?. Issueless Divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506(WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL23060209

Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.

JAT SIKH

CL23063555

PQM for May 87 born, 6', B.Tech + MBA, working at Senior position in Bangalore, affluent Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata and photo at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23063709

British citizen Jat Sikh handsome well settled boy, born Dec. 1996, 6'-3", B.Sc. (Majors in Finance), Retail business in Canada. Agriculture land/property in India. Required qualified, beautiful, tall girl from India/Canada. Send biodata: +17807193465, E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23063711

UK based well established Jat Sikh family invite alliance for their Dentist son, 26, 6'-1", very handsome, dynamic, brought up in UK. Seeking suitable professionally qualified beautiful slim, tall bride. Contact: 00447487724160.

JAT SIKH

CL23063775

Alliance invited from beautiful girl for Jat Sikh Mann boy, U.S. Citizen, July 1998, 5'-6", own two (Liquor) stores in USA. Seeks B.Sc. Nursing or equally qualified match from upper caste preferred. Father in India for short visit. 001-414-322-8378. Mobile: 98728-78478. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23063777

Alliance invited from beautiful girl for Jat Sikh Mann boy, Jan. 1996, 5'-6", working as Civil Engineer, U.S. Citizen, own two (Liquor) stores. Seeks B.Sc. Nursing or equally qualified match from upper caste preferred. Father in India for short visit. 001-414-322-8378, 98728-78478. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23063809

Match for Jatt Sikh Canadian PR boy, working in Communication company, 29 years, 5'-7", MBA. Looking for purely vegetarian girl in Canada. Contact: 99149-07014 or WhatsApp 98149-09981.

JAT SIKH

CL23063913

PQM for 34/6'-1", Australian Citizen, born and raised in Chandigarh, B.Tech, IT professional. Issueless divorced. WhatsApp: +91-98552-00914.

JAT SIKH

CL23064275

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 30, 5'-11'', M.Tech, working in Govt job at Pune, WP: 80540-57962.

JAT SIKH

CL23064281

Jat Sikh match for very handsome boy 39/6', Canadian Citizen, B.Tech, M.Tech, well paid job along with own business with very high annual revenue. Well-settled family owns R/U property. Looking for an educated, family oriented girl. Call or WhatsApp +14168651000.

JAT SIKH

CL23064605

Educated Jat Sikh family based in Australia looking for suitable match for Jat Sikh boy (Chahal) Born 1993, 6 feet, established transport business in Melbourne, Preference Australia living girl. WhatsApp particulars +610426123769, [email protected]

KAMBOJ

CL23064268

Sikh Kamboj boy, Software Engineer in MNC Gurgaon, 27.11.90, 5'-10", belongs to Hanumangarh-Raj, 28 acres land. 92617-12500.

KAMBOJ

CL23064204

Match for 10.11.1988, 5'-7", Bachelor in Business Finance, currently living in Mohali, family business in California (Hospitality), recently moved back to India to grow family business. 82890-09965. Bureau excuse.

KHATRI

CL23063596

Beautiful qualified & good nature, working match for Kohli boy, 2.12.1996, 2:46 pm, Jalandhar, 6'-3", B.Tech in Civil Engineer, working as an Architect Mobile: 9888617592.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23064622

Suitable match Arora Manglik boy, 1995/5'-6" B.Tech. Mech., Govt. service. Contact: 98784-30573.

NRI

CL23063935

Groom - US Citizen 48, 5'-11", very handsome, suave, from well-educated family. Well-settled in US. Business owner, MBA from USA, Physically fit, enjoys active lifestyle. Jat Sikh by caste. Seeking bride- beautiful, intellectually and emotionally mature, educated, has zest for life. Modern yet traditional, outgoing yet homely, 5'-4" or above and younger than 42 years. Please match attributes before responding. No pictures no response. WhatsApp message only 001-571-338-9544.

NRI

CL23064259

US resident clean shaven Sikh boy, 46, 170, never married, 150k income, MBA from top Univ, Canadian citizen, own company in the US. Owns properties in the US, financially strong family. Seeks US based girl under 42 who is kind hearted and intelligent. Caste/religion/marital status no bar [email protected]

NRI

CL23064797

Well settled Canada based Brahmin, 5'-9", 1992 born, highly educated, working top IT company. 94175-28841.

NRI

CL23059128

Canadian born 1999, 24 years, 5'-10", Lawyer, well settled Jatt Gursikh family. Seeks well educated, Jat Gursikh girl. Please respond with biodata and a recent photograph. [email protected] , 647-504-5800.

NRI

CL23061745

Match for US Citizen, MBA Sikh Ramgarhia cleanshaven (Never Married) 51/5'-9", family from Jalandhar. Looking for educated girl. Contact: [email protected], WhatsApp: +14254082496

NRI

CL23063485

Match for Hindu Ravidasia boy, 2000 born, 6’ height, working as network Engineer in Melbourne. Parents retried class-I Govt. Officers. Preferred Hindu Punjabi family and girl living in Australia. Please send bio-data on WhatsApp: 98556-14333

NRI

CL23063589

Clean shaven boy never married New York, 5'-7", April 1974, looking for well educated girl willing to relocate. WhatsApp +1-516-477-8112 or Email: [email protected] In Amritsar till end of October.

NRI

CL23063604

Jatsikh parents seek match for handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5.11, Marketing manager with high salary & also owns successful real estate business, R/U property in India/Canada, Girl should be beautiful, below 35yrs, family oriented. WhatsApp +91 9818909579

NRI

CL23063669

For Sikh/Hindu, 36, 5'-9", unmarried, Ahluwalia boy settled in USA. Send biodata with photo. Marriage bureau please excuse. Mobile: 9872595999.

NRI

CL23063712

UK based well established Jat Sikh family invite alliance for their Dentist son, 26, 6'-1", very handsome, dynamic, brought up in UK. Seeking suitable professionally qualified beautiful slim, tall bride. Contact: 00447487724160.

NRI

CL23063801

Professional match for clean shaven Canadian Citizen Sikh Khatri boy Software Engineer, 38/5'-10". Status Family. Upper Caste no bar. 095010-44899.

NRI

CL23063870

Match for handsome 1975/ 178, cleanshaven, never married Doaba Rajput boy, Masters Mining Engg. Vancouver based Canadian citizen, visiting India in December. Father retd IFS Panjab Govt, settled in Chandigarh and Mohali. E-mail: [email protected], WhatsApp 98760-97441.

NRI

CL23063926

Hindu boy, 31, 5'-7", B.Tech/MBA, 2 years higher studies in Canada, PR applied. Seeking PR girl with medical profession/nursing. Caste no bar. [email protected]

NRI

CL23063990

Only US based Working girl for Khatri IT Engineer, I140 Visa approved, Working from 6.5 years in USA, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL23064725

Match for Sikh boy, 34, 5'-6", MBA, UBC, Canada, working in CRA, Canada. Email biodata with photos to sushilkaurs[email protected] or WhatsApp +17788290991. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL23064827

US citizens well settled educated family (from Chandigarh) seek suitable match for their handsome cleanshaven son November 1993 born 5’-10” running his own Truck-Stop/ Gas Station and Convenience Store Managing crew of 12 staff. Send biodata and recent photo. 8427488110.

RAJPUT

CL23064682

Match for Jalandhar based Sikh Kashyap Rajput boy 31, 5'-7". B.Tech, Asstt. Professor Reputed Institute. Contact: 9988850249.

SAINI

CL23063954

Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy 1991/5'-9", B.Arch., Architect and Fine Art Photographer at Mohali. Father Advocate, Mother Teacher. Contact 90411-15669.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23063136

Suitable match for Canada PR Ramdasia boy 1994, 5'-7". Electrical Engineer (B.Tech). Working in Supply Chain Company in Canada. Father Government teacher. Preferred Canadian or Medical profession girl. 99147-62452.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23063911

Suitable match for SC M.Tech. (CSE) boy, 29 years, 5'-6", Class 1 Officer in PSPCL. Prefer Govt. service. M.: 94654-53775.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23064639

Canadian PR, Ravidasia handsome boy, April 1992 born, 5'-6", BDS. Preferred B.Sc. M.Sc. Nursing, Physiotherapist, B.Tech girl. Contact: 9814939526.

SIKH

CL23063865

Match for Kashyap Rajput boy, 5'-10", 18.05.1994, 3:34 pm, B.Tech., Class-II in Pb. Govt, Central Govt. Scheme, Chandigarh. 85000/- PM. Requires beautiful Govt job girl. Sister settled abroad. Own house, Mohali. Father/Mother in Punjab Govt I, II. Tricity/ Upper caste welcome. Teetotaller family. Bureau excuse. 84275-00765.

SIKH

CL23063957

Sikh US Citizen, never married, clean shaved, well established finance professional boy in New Jersy, 37, 5'-10" handsome salary. Looking for well educated Sikh alliance in US. Caste no bar. If interested please send photo/biodata to: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI

CL23060024

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 31, 5’-10”, BE, CSE, (PEC), MBA (FMS Delhi). Working in MNC abroad. Parents based in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23064032

Suitable qualified match for Canadian PR, Sikh Khatri/Arora boy, 32, 5'-7", B.Tech. Computer Engineer. Contact: 8872181271.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23064678

Sikh Khatri handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar, running his own Air-lines Travel business. Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact with biodata and photograph. Whatsapp: 9872300827.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23064884

Professionally qualified, beautiful Sikh girl for Lobana Sikh turbaned boy 1994/ 5'-9", B.Tech, Masters in Petroleum from Canada. PR. Company job as Engineer. Now in India. Burea excuse. 94162-49886.

WIDOWER

CL23060123

Retired Sikh Army Brigadier, healthy 66 yrs., 171 cms., owns flat in NCR financially sound. No liabilities. Two daughters happily married and settled abroad. Fond of travelling and singing. Looking for an energetic and lively life partner issueless having pragmatic and practical approach to life. Sikh/ Punjabi preferred. WhatsApp 96546-43487. Email: [email protected]

WIDOWER

CL23063621

Match for retired Class-I officer widower, B.E., 74/5'-5", Khatri, living Alone, own house Chandigarh, Tricity retired preferred, send biodata WhatsApp: 98885-15566.

#Australia