Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23065454
SM4 Garg Manglik 8.7.95 Chandigarh, 3.10 am, Handsome 5'-6", B.Tech (CS) 35 LPA working MNC Bangalore. 89687-00178.
AHLUWALIA
CL23068893
SM4 Sikh Ahluwalia boy 5'-11", 27, MCA/ 12 lakh annually. 9557526567, 9870824234.
ARORA
CL23068729
Looking well educated and working girl for Hindu Arora boy, 5'-3", 05.10.1990, 06:10 am, Mohali, Own house in Kharar. Private job in Medical line. 4.5 LPA. Marriage bureau excuse. 62834-41107, 78142-55556.
ARORA
CL23069049
Arora Graduate boy 28/02/86, 03.42 am/ 5'-6'', Pvt job, own house in Chandigarh (Nayagaon), Caste no bar. 90561-28312.
BRAHMIN
CL23068361
PQM for Anshik Manglik Gaur Brahmin, 09.07.1985, 7:15 a.m., Chandigarh, 5'-6½" MS (CSE), Project Manager MNC Gurugram, working from home (Chandigarh). WhatsApp 95018-84904.
BRAHMIN
CL23067757
Match for handsome Maha Brahmin boy M.Tech., 33/5'-6", salary 1.50 Lacs P.M., working Mohali. Caste no bar. Contact 98152-97363.
BRAHMIN
CL23068003
Professionally qualified match for handsome Garhwali (Raturi) Brahmin, Australia settled boy, 1994, 5'-10", B.Tech Mechanical Engineering. Garhwali Brahmin preferred. Upper caste no bar. Boy visiting India in November. Mohali settled family. +91-96468-89301, 96461-24586.
BRAHMIN
CL23068008
Suitable match for healthy Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-8", 26.4.1987, 8.49 am, Jalandhar, MCA, working as Software Engineer with MNC at Panchkula, 7.50 package. Vegetarian family. Tricity preferred. Contact: 9815648707, 9779702590.
BRAHMIN
CL23068161
Brahmin anshik manglik boy, 21.12.1992, 01:45 pm, Mohali, 5'-5", B.Tech (CSE) working MNC Mumbai, good package. 9878245217.
BRAHMIN
CL23068164
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL23068200
Suitable match for Punjabi, Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10:30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.
BRAHMIN
CL23068574
Suitable match for Canada PR holder Saraswat Brahmin boy M.Tech., 165 cm, 20 May 1996, 10:49 a.m. Jalandhar, working as lnformation Security Consultant at Morgan stanley in Canada (Halifax). Caste no bar. Contact: 98152-18182.
BRAHMIN
CL23068734
SM4 Brahmin Manglik Bhardwaj handsome Himachali boy, 5'-7", 9.9.90, 11:20 a.m. Yol Camp (Kangra), B.Tech. (IT). Own digital marketing company, Mohali, 12 LPA. Family well settled in Derabassi. 98724-55831, 98724-82586.
BRAHMIN
CL23068816
SM4 Punjab Sarswat Brahmin tricity based boy, 29 yrs, 5'-10", Masters of Engineering, job MNC NCR Delhi. 82646-50055.
BRAHMIN
CL23068865
SM4 Manglik Brahmin boy, 29, 5'-6", working as Assistant Manager in NewZealand. Upper caste no bar. 9872805136.
BRAHMIN
CL23069182
Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper caste welcome. 98788-21244, 98156-52146
BRAHMIN
CL23069569
Himachali Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-6', Anshik Manglik 19 July 1991, 9:10 pm, Chandigarh, B.Com, MBA(Finance & Marketing), Deputy Manager in ITC, Banglore. Kundli must send details whatsapp: 96468-44062.
BRAHMIN
CL23070032
Compatible match for well settled Brahmin NRI 1992 born, 5'-9", Software Engineer Google presently in India. 62844-24933.
BRAHMIN
CL23070151
Match for Brahmin boy 5'-10", 1993 born, MS Engineer, Canadian Citizen. Caste no bar. Preference IT professional. Contact whatsapp: 80544-17654.
DIVORCEE
CL23067839
Girl for Arora Sikh handsome fair, issueless divorcee boy, 5'-7", 33 years, own newly built house, shop at Kharar. Preference nearby area. 98885-09144.
DIVORCEE
CL23068158
MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.
DIVORCEE
CL23068603
Arora boy 1992/6', Manglik divorcee MS (Canada), working reputed MNC Toronto, requires Engineer/CA/Professionally Qualified girl. Family at Jalandhar. WhatsApp 96460-38822.
DIVORCEE
CL23070144
Well cultured Sikh family seeking homely family-oriented suitably qualified girl belonging to an educated family for Canadian permanent residency handsome, slim, turbaned MBA PGDIB boy 5'10" march 1982 issueless divorcee currently in India comfortably settled family business in India. Contact 8076970848 marriage bureau please excuse.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23065780
SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23067889
Wanted Medico match MD/MS/DM for Khatri boy, MS, MCH Neurosurgeon, July 1987, 5'-10". Father retd. Doctor. 75890-93838, 94174-38460.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23068201
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Walia handsome boy, B.Tech., 5'-9", manglik, 18 July 1988, 1110 a.m. Ferozepur birth. Tech Lead MNC Bangalore, 20 LPA. Well placed beautiful match working in Metros preferred. Tricity Chandigarh family. WhatsApp 98865-87637, 94170-10600.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23068822
Jatt Sikh Dhillon parents tricity based invite Doctor/ suitable match for son, 1993/5'-9" serving Medical Officer in Army (Major). Father retired from Army. Upper caste welcome. 98886-55445.
JAT SIKH
CL23067457
Mature handsome, well-settled, teetotaler, clean, healthy, conscious, caring, issueless, Canadian citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 yrs. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420.
JAT SIKH
CL23069889
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Sidhu boy, Nov.1992 born, 5'-11", B.Tech.,M.Tech.in Computer Science, Canada PR, IT job in Bank. Highly paid, Vancouver, Canada. Landlord family from Ferozepur. Presently settled at Mohali. Contact: 97798-70009, 94176-12412.
JAT SIKH
CL23059566
US based Jat Sikh 44, 5?10?. Issueless Divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23060209
Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.
JAT SIKH
CL23063913
PQM for 34/6'-1", Australian Citizen, born and raised in Chandigarh, B.Tech, IT professional. Issueless divorced. WhatsApp: +91-98552-00914.
JAT SIKH
CL23067226
jatsikh, doctor, interested to settle in USA, match wanted for boy, USA citizen, employed physician 31, 5'11'' contact [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23068162
Sandhu family Sangrur 92/ 6', fair well educated MA-LBB well business- good land. 99153-32156.
JAT SIKH
CL23068350
Australian citizen, Jat Sikh, 44 year, 5'-10", M.Sc., B.Ed., never married, urban properties, looking for a bride. Religion no bar. WhatsApp +61430235589.
JAT SIKH
CL23068588
Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Spain, Europe. Boy is 6'-6" tall, slim, fair and Dec. 1987 born. He works as a Software Engineer. We are looking for an educated, smart and tall bride willing to settle to Europe. +376366943 (WhatsApp only).
JAT SIKH
CL23069053
Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh turbaned vegetarian boy, 1994, 5'-9", B.Tech, Engineer in MNC Mohali, handsome salary. Well settled family residing near Mohali. 76579-12797.
JAT SIKH
CL23069113
Match for Jat Sikh, US Greencard holder boy, 43/ 5'-10", issueless divorcee, MS (USA), working as Principal Engineer in USA. Coming India in November. WhatsApp: 98142-95605.
JAT SIKH
CL23069503
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, DOB August 1992, height 5'-11'', Mechanical Engineer (PEC), Chandigarh, PR of Canada since Feb. 2020, Job construction Safety Officer, Also runs Web Development Company, Presently in India, Father Retd. Army Officer, Settled in New Chandigarh, Mother Retd. Principal from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Sister Data Scientist based in Paris. Contact 95011-31155.
JAT SIKH
CL23069607
Professionally qualified tall beautiful match for B.Tech. Chandigarh settled handsome, 6'-2', 26 yrs. convent educated, Business and Talent Manager 36 LPA. Widely travelled abroad. 96326-88007.
JAT SIKH
CL23069688
Suitable Jat Sikh match for USA Greencard holder, Jat Sikh (Sandhu) handsome boy, Feb 1988 born, 6', convent educated, B.Tech (Incomplete). Punjabi girl born and brought up in India, USA citizen preferred. Marriage bureau excuses. Contact: 9872373551. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23069839
Jat Sikh, Nov. 95, 6', teetotaller, turbaned, Canada PR, working in CN Railway. Seeks tall, beautiful, family oriented Canada PR/work permit girl. (Malwa preferred). +919417151634.
KAMBOJ
CL23068679
Seeking a girl for Sikh Kamboj turbaned boy 22.07.1995, 5'-8", PR at Australia. Preference to girl in Australia. Only vegetarian family. Bureau excuse. Contact 99140-98606.
KHATRI
CL23067738
Match for Hindu Khatri boy, 6'-2", 27, B.Tech.(PU), Senior Process Engineer, Income seven digits. Working girl preferred. Email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23067964
Suitable match for Khatri boy, 02.6.1988 born, 5'-7", ITI Diploma in Electricals, Govt. job in PSPCL, own house. Family well settled in Rajpura. Contact 79864-54295.
KHATRI
CL23067766
Khatri manglik boy 14.11.1990, 08:10 am, 5'-9", B.Com. Area Sales Manager private company. 83968-92786, 90343-33918.
KHATRI
CL23067913
Khatri handsome boy 5'-6", settled as businessman in Chandigarh, Graduated, 05 Jan 1992, 02:30 pm, Ferozepur. Educated girl from Himachal, Punjab, Tricity. 88612-66611, 88612-11666.
KHATRI
CL23068087
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 18 lakh p.a. 98883-58305.
KHATRI
CL23068357
PQM for handsome Australian PR Khatri boy, Sept. 1995, 5’-10”, Masters of Professional Accounting, pursuing CPA. Govt. job Melbourne, well-settled. Preferred B.Tech./ Doctor/ CA/ MBA girl. 99157-83182. [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23068968
Suitable match for Kapur Khatri boy, 1989 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC. Working girl, Tricity preferred. Contact 98145-89376, 94639-61893.
KHATRI
CL23069760
Compatible match for Hindu Khatri boy, June 1990, 5'-10", Senior Manager in Big 4 MNC Gurgaon, package 70 lakhs. Send photo, biodata, Horoscope. Whatsapp: 98164-90694.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23067947
Suitable match for Chandigarh born and based Well settled businessman khatri boy 6”, 1990, Upper Caste no bar. 98724-75757.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068192
Suitable educated match for Khatri handsome boy, 26, 5'-11", Computer Engineering, own well settled business, Phagwara. Preferred working girl. Contact: 9814127276.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068964
Handsome Arora boy, 18.02.88, 10:05 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-7", MBA, Bank Officer posted Gurgaon, package Rs. 29 Lac. Contact: 97795-58067, 82838-22562.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23069594
Hindu Khatri 1995/ 6'-1", handsome Punjabi boy, M.Tech. Civil Engineer in Canada. Wanted well qualified beautiful girl min. 5'-5". WhatsApp: 94640-22279, 94640-22285.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23069635
Handsome Punjabi Arora boy, 1985, 5'-6½", Software Professional Sydney (Australia), divorcee. Seeks unmarried or issueless, professionally qualified girl with good family value upto 36 years. 9877468806.
MAHAJAN
CL23068543
PQM4 Himachal-born Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.90, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, M.Tech. (IIT), Ph.D. (Europe), working in USA. Looking for well-educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.
NRI
CL23068060
Match for Indian born and raised, Canadian Citizen Punjabi Hindu Sonar(Goldsmith) boy, MBA, Oct 1987, 5ft9in, Never Married. Email: [email protected], Whatsapp +1 437-985-0000
NRI
CL23069285
Compatible match for handsome Canadian tall Sikh Khatri boy, 6', 36 years, well educated, own business in Canada. Well educated girl preferred. WhatsApp: +178023-34290.
NRI
CL23069683
Hindu Nai smart boys 1990 and 1992, New Zealand Citizen settled in Australia, Melbourne, Hieght 5'-7". Contact: 83601-84510.
NRI
CL23067752
Professionally qualified, slim, beautiful, fluent in English match for handsome SC Ramdasia Sikh cleanshaven boy, born & brought up in UK, 31.03.1996, 5'-11", Aerospace Engineer. Mohali based family, settled in UK from last 32 years. Rest of family settled in Mohali & Gurgaon. Boy visiting Mohali for short period in mid November. Caste no bar. +91-98912-09393.
NRI
CL23067867
Match for Panjabi Hindu Khatri boy 36, 6'-1", B.Tech. MBA, fair, smart, Computer Engineer Toronto, handsome package, sister married Toronto, own 3 BHK Apartment in Delhi. Parents presently in Toronto. PR/citizen preferred. [email protected] or 98686-11677 WhatsApp calls only.
NRI
CL23068102
Arora Sikh family looking for a well educated girl for non-turbaned boy, 5'-5"/ August 1993 born, Australian Citizen boy, M.Sc. Astro Physics, Government Secondary Teacher. Family living in Melbourne. Contact +61430173094.
NRI
CL23068107
Match for Saraswat Brahmin Punjabi (vegetarian) boy, 34 years, MCA, 5'-6", divorcee, PR Canada. E-mail: [email protected] 9814249086.
NRI
CL23068113
Professional match required for Punjabi Arora boy, Netherlands citizen, 1985, 5'-4", B.Com. Accounting professional, never married. Both parents are not alive. Living alone in Europe, own house. Boy presently in India. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23068132
Canadian PR well settled Arora boy 25.07.1994, 7:52 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11". B.Com, PGDM. Father Businessman. Preferred Canadian/Indian qualified girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9041834711.
NRI
CL23068187
Canada PR Hindu Khatri boy 3 Dec. 1987, 2:08 am, Amritsar, 5'-9", B.Tech., Senior Project Manager in IT Company, 1.35 Lakh Canadian dollars, Parents Retired from Bank. Presently boy in India. 99888-89441.
NRI
CL23068189
Suitable well educated tall match for Cancer Super-specialist US Doctor, 6'-1", 31, working HIB at heavy salary. Visiting India shortly for short period. No bar. Whatsapp details: +91-9780396008 (M).
NRI
CL23068193
Hindu Khatri US Citizen 1988 born, 5'-10", working as Director in Quality Administrative. Preferred educated girl. Upper caste welcome. Parents phone no. 79017-92488.
NRI
CL23068257
Ramdasia Australian citizen, Nov. 1986, 6 feet, boy, Team leader in Disability Health Care. Vegetarian, non drinker or any kind of drug. Boy presently in India (house Jalandhar). Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: +91-9779034248. Whatsapp: +61481134248.
NRI
CL23068281
SM4 Hindu Khatri anshik manglik boy 22-11-1992, 09:10am Chandigarh, 5'-8", Software Developer in USA on H1B Visa, coming India in November. 98723-17875.
NRI
CL23068369
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada. Working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Upper caste no bar. 099887-14788. Mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23068530
Only US based Working girl for very Handsome Khatri IT Engineer, I140 Visa approved/ PR USA, Working from 6.5 years in USA, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL23068631
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5’-8”, Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23068777
Match for Doaba Minhas Rajput M.I.T handsome boy, 1988, 5'-11" tall Australian citizen, own house in Sydney, working in Amazon with handsome package. Parents retired govt. employee. Sister also Australian citizen. Preferred I.T./B.Sc Nursing/Accounts/allied profession working girl in Australia or India. Boy arriving next week. +91-99143-95311.
NRI
CL23068813
Lubana Sikh boy 6'-3" tall 88 born, B.E from PEC Chandigarh, M.S from USA, currently working in Microsoft USA, lives in Seattle USA, green card in progress. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp No. 98556-89776 call on 62830-46624.
NRI
CL23068932
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Punjabi 35/5'-8", MBBS Doctor, working in hospital at Melbourne work permit. Parents Doctors. Send biodata and photo at +9198156-77776.
NRI
CL23068942
Match for Lobana boy Canadian citizen 1985 born B.E (Computer Science), 6' employed Senior Cyber Security Consultant in New York. Girl should be educated family oriented American Citizen/Green Card. Send biodata pictures only on WhatsApp +1 437-774-1611. No marriage bureaus.
NRI
CL23069176
Wanted Jat Sikh US Citizen/Permanent Resident highly educated girl for Jat Sikh very handsome fair complexion boy 25 yrs, height 5'-10", doing Master in Computer Science from California State Univ. Highly educated and affluent family. Urban+landed property in India. Contact Whatsapp: 9815991193.
NRI
CL23069192
PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen, 30 yrs, 6', B.Tech CS; well settled job in California; Jalandhar based family, Upper caste no bar in USA/Canada. Contact: +919317523210.
NRI
CL23069243
Manglik/non-Manglik match for 1995 born, Punjabi Brahmin boy 6ft., vegetarian, teetotaller. Canadian citizen, Dental Hygienist (RDH). Preferred girl from Canada. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only +9194666-89200, +17783441784.
NRI
CL23069244
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh boy (turbaned), Oct. 1991, 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, well settled Senior Consultant Ontario. Mohali 98119-70279.
NRI
CL23069353
Looking for Australian Settled Girl Willing to relocate to Brisbane for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri Boy Mechanical Engineer Well Settled in Brisbane, 5’-11” Match 1990, Parents living in Chandigarh.Contact 7696525377
NRI
CL23069369
Suitable match for PR Canada (Toronto) Engineer Sikh Khatri boy, 29 years, 5'-5", Masters in Project Management in good job. Ph: 7087227153.
NRI
CL23069497
Suitable match for Canada PR Ramgarhia Sikh (Clean Shaven) boy, short divorced, 34, 5'-10", M.Tech, working as Financial Advisor in Toronto with MNC Bank. Caste no bar, 76578-76478.
NRI
CL23070070
Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian citizen in Melbourne divorced 5'-8", 26.10.1988, preferred Australian Melbourne girl. WhatsApp No.: +61435216121.
NRI
CL23070155
Jat Sikh Grewal, 5'11", 1991, B.Tech boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. Contact +17056472929.
RAJPUT
CL23067805
B. Tech Rajput handsome boy April 95/5?8? Wkg MNC Bengaluru 25 LPA,Parents own hotel & shop in Shimla, Flat in Zirakpur. Seeks PQM, Send BPH, Whatsapp 9805510115
RAJPUT
CL23068034
Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy, 5’-6”, 21.8.88, 01:05 pm Una, B.Tech., working in New Zealand. Preferred working and Tricity girl. Contact: 78371-42636, 82849-23626.
RAJPUT
CL23068117
Match for handsome Rajput Thakur boy, born 1992, 6', BCA, Own Real Estate business Tricity. Working girl preferred. Contact: 89688-85732.
RAJPUT
CL23068398
Dadwal Rajput fair smart boy, 30/5'-8", B.Tech., working IT Chandigarh, Residence Mohali. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98761-22309, 84271-25577.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23070011
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-67499.
SAINI
CL23067869
Well educated beautiful match for handsome Saini Sikh boy, 28 yrs., M.Tech., 5'-6", Australia PR. Contact: 98551-10184, 81948-40424.
SAINI
CL23069241
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini boy 28 September 1992, Jalandhar born, 5'-7", B.Tech. (Thapar University, Patiala), living & working in Canada (T D Bank Software Engg.), father retd. Class- One Officer (Punjab Government), mother working (Punjab Government), younger brother settled abroad. Contact: 97172-01008.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23067799
Suitable match for Sikh Ramdasia Weaver boy 5'-11', 1995 born, M.Tech., doing Masters in Australia, 4th Semester. Applied for PR on Indian degrees and experience. Well settled Mohali family. Well educated girl B.Tech. or Doctor of well educated and settled family preferred. 94170-21604.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23067963
Match for Australia (PR applied), Ravidassia Ad-dharmi Punjabi boy, 5'-9½", 29 yrs, smart, fair, MBA, B.Tech. Send biodata with photos. 9871262754.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23069676
Match for handsome SC boy, 33, 5'-11", B.tech (ECE), Punjab Govt. permanent employee, Patwari-Water Resource department. Professionally qualified / Govt. employee match from tricity preferred. Kundli at first instance. Mohali settled Mohali. Contact: 84274-59996, 9915669966.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23069954
Required well educated girl for well settled boy in Chandigarh, 31/ Height 5'-6", B.Tech, Working in IT Company, (Mech. Engineering), Caste Ramdasia Chamar. Contact 81464-17671.
SIKH
CL23068634
Compatible match for teetotaler handsome Brahmin Sikh boy, 5'-10", 1991 born, B.Tech. Manager, Nationalised Bank. Well settled family in Mohali. Parents Govt employee (Retired). Well educated working girl preferred. Whatsapp: 94630-00223.
SIKH ARORA
CL23068120
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Arora non-drinker boy, 27, 5'-10", B.Tech. CS, employed MNC, salary in seven figures. Contact: 9814392535.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23067785
PQM from a cultured family for 1994 born, 5'-7" Sikh Khatri non trimmer turbaned Post Graduate boy, B. Tech-MBA Thapar University. Digital marketer working with MNC. Contact: 98141-25458.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068318
Suitable match for Sikh boy 6'-1", Nov 90, working Manager in PSU Mumbai. Pkg above 25 lakh. 97253-88585
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068895
Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy,1992/ 5'-6", B.Tech. Senior Software Engineer, MNC, Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. 98726-44467, 94649-44850.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23068934
Suitable match for 1993 born C.A. practitioner. Height 5'-7", NT/ND boy. Contact: 99885-40069.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23069784
26 year old handsome vegetarian cutsurd boy of well settled industrialist Arora Sikh family of Chandigarh, BBA, MBA, 5'-10", He is running a marriage palace, good income. 98884-08156.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23069775
Lubana Sikh boy Newzealand PR, 5'-9", 28 (1994), looking beautiful, educated girl only from Sikh family, Upper caste no bar. 98773-76947.
WIDOWER
CL23065107
Educated, cultured match for Chandigarh based Senior Citizen Retd. Class-I Officer. Caste no bar. Pension Rs 90000/-. Owns Flat and car. Contact 80545-54836, 99882-65521.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme
Following a two-hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after ...
Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency
The rules have been proposed without changing the Congress-m...
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt
347 persons died while cleaning sewers, septic tanks in Indi...