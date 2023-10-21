Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23065454

SM4 Garg Manglik 8.7.95 Chandigarh, 3.10 am, Handsome 5'-6", B.Tech (CS) 35 LPA working MNC Bangalore. 89687-00178.

AHLUWALIA

CL23068893

SM4 Sikh Ahluwalia boy 5'-11", 27, MCA/ 12 lakh annually. 9557526567, 9870824234.

ARORA

CL23068729

Looking well educated and working girl for Hindu Arora boy, 5'-3", 05.10.1990, 06:10 am, Mohali, Own house in Kharar. Private job in Medical line. 4.5 LPA. Marriage bureau excuse. 62834-41107, 78142-55556.

ARORA

CL23069049

Arora Graduate boy 28/02/86, 03.42 am/ 5'-6'', Pvt job, own house in Chandigarh (Nayagaon), Caste no bar. 90561-28312.

BRAHMIN

CL23068361

PQM for Anshik Manglik Gaur Brahmin, 09.07.1985, 7:15 a.m., Chandigarh, 5'-6½" MS (CSE), Project Manager MNC Gurugram, working from home (Chandigarh). WhatsApp 95018-84904.

BRAHMIN

CL23067757

Match for handsome Maha Brahmin boy M.Tech., 33/5'-6", salary 1.50 Lacs P.M., working Mohali. Caste no bar. Contact 98152-97363.

BRAHMIN

CL23068003

Professionally qualified match for handsome Garhwali (Raturi) Brahmin, Australia settled boy, 1994, 5'-10", B.Tech Mechanical Engineering. Garhwali Brahmin preferred. Upper caste no bar. Boy visiting India in November. Mohali settled family. +91-96468-89301, 96461-24586.

BRAHMIN

CL23068008

Suitable match for healthy Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-8", 26.4.1987, 8.49 am, Jalandhar, MCA, working as Software Engineer with MNC at Panchkula, 7.50 package. Vegetarian family. Tricity preferred. Contact: 9815648707, 9779702590.

BRAHMIN

CL23068161

Brahmin anshik manglik boy, 21.12.1992, 01:45 pm, Mohali, 5'-5", B.Tech (CSE) working MNC Mumbai, good package. 9878245217.

BRAHMIN

CL23068164

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23068200

Suitable match for Punjabi, Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech (CSE), Software Engineer, 5'-11½", 6.11.1985, 10:30 pm, Jalandhar. 9815275137, 9914684273.

BRAHMIN

CL23068574

Suitable match for Canada PR holder Saraswat Brahmin boy M.Tech., 165 cm, 20 May 1996, 10:49 a.m. Jalandhar, working as lnformation Security Consultant at Morgan stanley in Canada (Halifax). Caste no bar. Contact: 98152-18182.

BRAHMIN

CL23068734

SM4 Brahmin Manglik Bhardwaj handsome Himachali boy, 5'-7", 9.9.90, 11:20 a.m. Yol Camp (Kangra), B.Tech. (IT). Own digital marketing company, Mohali, 12 LPA. Family well settled in Derabassi. 98724-55831, 98724-82586.

BRAHMIN

CL23068816

SM4 Punjab Sarswat Brahmin tricity based boy, 29 yrs, 5'-10", Masters of Engineering, job MNC NCR Delhi. 82646-50055.

BRAHMIN

CL23068865

SM4 Manglik Brahmin boy, 29, 5'-6", working as Assistant Manager in NewZealand. Upper caste no bar. 9872805136.

BRAHMIN

CL23069182

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From high status Chandigarh based family. Upper caste welcome. 98788-21244, 98156-52146

BRAHMIN

CL23069569

Himachali Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-6', Anshik Manglik 19 July 1991, 9:10 pm, Chandigarh, B.Com, MBA(Finance & Marketing), Deputy Manager in ITC, Banglore. Kundli must send details whatsapp: 96468-44062.

BRAHMIN

CL23070032

Compatible match for well settled Brahmin NRI 1992 born, 5'-9", Software Engineer Google presently in India. 62844-24933.

BRAHMIN

CL23070151

Match for Brahmin boy 5'-10", 1993 born, MS Engineer, Canadian Citizen. Caste no bar. Preference IT professional. Contact whatsapp: 80544-17654.

DIVORCEE

CL23067839

Girl for Arora Sikh handsome fair, issueless divorcee boy, 5'-7", 33 years, own newly built house, shop at Kharar. Preference nearby area. 98885-09144.

DIVORCEE

CL23068158

MBA Hindu Khatri Chugh Chandigarh boy 5'-7''/ 25 January 1991, 9.40 am, Mohali, 14 Lac P.A., Legally Divorcee. Bureau excuse. 98153-72075.

DIVORCEE

CL23068603

Arora boy 1992/6', Manglik divorcee MS (Canada), working reputed MNC Toronto, requires Engineer/CA/Professionally Qualified girl. Family at Jalandhar. WhatsApp 96460-38822.

DIVORCEE

CL23070144

Well cultured Sikh family seeking homely family-oriented suitably qualified girl belonging to an educated family for Canadian permanent residency handsome, slim, turbaned MBA PGDIB boy 5'10" march 1982 issueless divorcee currently in India comfortably settled family business in India. Contact 8076970848 marriage bureau please excuse.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23065780

SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23067889

Wanted Medico match MD/MS/DM for Khatri boy, MS, MCH Neurosurgeon, July 1987, 5'-10". Father retd. Doctor. 75890-93838, 94174-38460.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23068201

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Walia handsome boy, B.Tech., 5'-9", manglik, 18 July 1988, 1110 a.m. Ferozepur birth. Tech Lead MNC Bangalore, 20 LPA. Well placed beautiful match working in Metros preferred. Tricity Chandigarh family. WhatsApp 98865-87637, 94170-10600.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23068822

Jatt Sikh Dhillon parents tricity based invite Doctor/ suitable match for son, 1993/5'-9" serving Medical Officer in Army (Major). Father retired from Army. Upper caste welcome. 98886-55445.

JAT SIKH

CL23067457

Mature handsome, well-settled, teetotaler, clean, healthy, conscious, caring, issueless, Canadian citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 yrs. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420.

JAT SIKH

CL23069889

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Sidhu boy, Nov.1992 born, 5'-11", B.Tech.,M.Tech.in Computer Science, Canada PR, IT job in Bank. Highly paid, Vancouver, Canada. Landlord family from Ferozepur. Presently settled at Mohali. Contact: 97798-70009, 94176-12412.

JAT SIKH

CL23059566

US based Jat Sikh 44, 5?10?. Issueless Divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506(WhatsApp)

JAT SIKH

CL23060209

Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.

JAT SIKH

CL23063913

PQM for 34/6'-1", Australian Citizen, born and raised in Chandigarh, B.Tech, IT professional. Issueless divorced. WhatsApp: +91-98552-00914.

JAT SIKH

CL23067226

jatsikh, doctor, interested to settle in USA, match wanted for boy, USA citizen, employed physician 31, 5'11'' contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23068162

Sandhu family Sangrur 92/ 6', fair well educated MA-LBB well business- good land. 99153-32156.

JAT SIKH

CL23068350

Australian citizen, Jat Sikh, 44 year, 5'-10", M.Sc., B.Ed., never married, urban properties, looking for a bride. Religion no bar. WhatsApp +61430235589.

JAT SIKH

CL23068588

Affluential Jat Sikh family based in Spain, Europe. Boy is 6'-6" tall, slim, fair and Dec. 1987 born. He works as a Software Engineer. We are looking for an educated, smart and tall bride willing to settle to Europe. +376366943 (WhatsApp only).

JAT SIKH

CL23069053

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh turbaned vegetarian boy, 1994, 5'-9", B.Tech, Engineer in MNC Mohali, handsome salary. Well settled family residing near Mohali. 76579-12797.

JAT SIKH

CL23069113

Match for Jat Sikh, US Greencard holder boy, 43/ 5'-10", issueless divorcee, MS (USA), working as Principal Engineer in USA. Coming India in November. WhatsApp: 98142-95605.

JAT SIKH

CL23069503

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, DOB August 1992, height 5'-11'', Mechanical Engineer (PEC), Chandigarh, PR of Canada since Feb. 2020, Job construction Safety Officer, Also runs Web Development Company, Presently in India, Father Retd. Army Officer, Settled in New Chandigarh, Mother Retd. Principal from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Sister Data Scientist based in Paris. Contact 95011-31155.

JAT SIKH

CL23069607

Professionally qualified tall beautiful match for B.Tech. Chandigarh settled handsome, 6'-2', 26 yrs. convent educated, Business and Talent Manager 36 LPA. Widely travelled abroad. 96326-88007.

JAT SIKH

CL23069688

Suitable Jat Sikh match for USA Greencard holder, Jat Sikh (Sandhu) handsome boy, Feb 1988 born, 6', convent educated, B.Tech (Incomplete). Punjabi girl born and brought up in India, USA citizen preferred. Marriage bureau excuses. Contact: 9872373551. E-mail: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23069839

Jat Sikh, Nov. 95, 6', teetotaller, turbaned, Canada PR, working in CN Railway. Seeks tall, beautiful, family oriented Canada PR/work permit girl. (Malwa preferred). +919417151634.

KAMBOJ

CL23068679

Seeking a girl for Sikh Kamboj turbaned boy 22.07.1995, 5'-8", PR at Australia. Preference to girl in Australia. Only vegetarian family. Bureau excuse. Contact 99140-98606.

KHATRI

CL23067738

Match for Hindu Khatri boy, 6'-2", 27, B.Tech.(PU), Senior Process Engineer, Income seven digits. Working girl preferred. Email: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23067964

Suitable match for Khatri boy, 02.6.1988 born, 5'-7", ITI Diploma in Electricals, Govt. job in PSPCL, own house. Family well settled in Rajpura. Contact 79864-54295.

KHATRI

CL23067766

Khatri manglik boy 14.11.1990, 08:10 am, 5'-9", B.Com. Area Sales Manager private company. 83968-92786, 90343-33918.

KHATRI

CL23067913

Khatri handsome boy 5'-6", settled as businessman in Chandigarh, Graduated, 05 Jan 1992, 02:30 pm, Ferozepur. Educated girl from Himachal, Punjab, Tricity. 88612-66611, 88612-11666.

KHATRI

CL23068087

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, B.Com., MBA, 5'-8", 21.12.1990, 10:05 pm, Ludhiana. Working MNC, 18 lakh p.a. 98883-58305.

KHATRI

CL23068357

PQM for handsome Australian PR Khatri boy, Sept. 1995, 5’-10”, Masters of Professional Accounting, pursuing CPA. Govt. job Melbourne, well-settled. Preferred B.Tech./ Doctor/ CA/ MBA girl. 99157-83182. [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23068968

Suitable match for Kapur Khatri boy, 1989 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC. Working girl, Tricity preferred. Contact 98145-89376, 94639-61893.

KHATRI

CL23069760

Compatible match for Hindu Khatri boy, June 1990, 5'-10", Senior Manager in Big 4 MNC Gurgaon, package 70 lakhs. Send photo, biodata, Horoscope. Whatsapp: 98164-90694.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23067947

Suitable match for Chandigarh born and based Well settled businessman khatri boy 6”, 1990, Upper Caste no bar. 98724-75757.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068192

Suitable educated match for Khatri handsome boy, 26, 5'-11", Computer Engineering, own well settled business, Phagwara. Preferred working girl. Contact: 9814127276.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068964

Handsome Arora boy, 18.02.88, 10:05 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-7", MBA, Bank Officer posted Gurgaon, package Rs. 29 Lac. Contact: 97795-58067, 82838-22562.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23069594

Hindu Khatri 1995/ 6'-1", handsome Punjabi boy, M.Tech. Civil Engineer in Canada. Wanted well qualified beautiful girl min. 5'-5". WhatsApp: 94640-22279, 94640-22285.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23069635

Handsome Punjabi Arora boy, 1985, 5'-6½", Software Professional Sydney (Australia), divorcee. Seeks unmarried or issueless, professionally qualified girl with good family value upto 36 years. 9877468806.

MAHAJAN

CL23068543

PQM4 Himachal-born Mahajan boy 5'-9", 27.10.90, 07:10 am, Nagrota Bagwan, M.Tech. (IIT), Ph.D. (Europe), working in USA. Looking for well-educated and professionally compatible match. Contact: 94593-97909.

NRI

CL23068060

Match for Indian born and raised, Canadian Citizen Punjabi Hindu Sonar(Goldsmith) boy, MBA, Oct 1987, 5ft9in, Never Married. Email: [email protected], Whatsapp +1 437-985-0000

NRI

CL23069285

Compatible match for handsome Canadian tall Sikh Khatri boy, 6', 36 years, well educated, own business in Canada. Well educated girl preferred. WhatsApp: +178023-34290.

NRI

CL23069683

Hindu Nai smart boys 1990 and 1992, New Zealand Citizen settled in Australia, Melbourne, Hieght 5'-7". Contact: 83601-84510.

NRI

CL23067752

Professionally qualified, slim, beautiful, fluent in English match for handsome SC Ramdasia Sikh cleanshaven boy, born & brought up in UK, 31.03.1996, 5'-11", Aerospace Engineer. Mohali based family, settled in UK from last 32 years. Rest of family settled in Mohali & Gurgaon. Boy visiting Mohali for short period in mid November. Caste no bar. +91-98912-09393.

NRI

CL23067867

Match for Panjabi Hindu Khatri boy 36, 6'-1", B.Tech. MBA, fair, smart, Computer Engineer Toronto, handsome package, sister married Toronto, own 3 BHK Apartment in Delhi. Parents presently in Toronto. PR/citizen preferred. [email protected] or 98686-11677 WhatsApp calls only.

NRI

CL23068102

Arora Sikh family looking for a well educated girl for non-turbaned boy, 5'-5"/ August 1993 born, Australian Citizen boy, M.Sc. Astro Physics, Government Secondary Teacher. Family living in Melbourne. Contact +61430173094.

NRI

CL23068107

Match for Saraswat Brahmin Punjabi (vegetarian) boy, 34 years, MCA, 5'-6", divorcee, PR Canada. E-mail: [email protected] 9814249086.

NRI

CL23068113

Professional match required for Punjabi Arora boy, Netherlands citizen, 1985, 5'-4", B.Com. Accounting professional, never married. Both parents are not alive. Living alone in Europe, own house. Boy presently in India. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23068132

Canadian PR well settled Arora boy 25.07.1994, 7:52 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11". B.Com, PGDM. Father Businessman. Preferred Canadian/Indian qualified girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9041834711.

NRI

CL23068187

Canada PR Hindu Khatri boy 3 Dec. 1987, 2:08 am, Amritsar, 5'-9", B.Tech., Senior Project Manager in IT Company, 1.35 Lakh Canadian dollars, Parents Retired from Bank. Presently boy in India. 99888-89441.

NRI

CL23068189

Suitable well educated tall match for Cancer Super-specialist US Doctor, 6'-1", 31, working HIB at heavy salary. Visiting India shortly for short period. No bar. Whatsapp details: +91-9780396008 (M).

NRI

CL23068193

Hindu Khatri US Citizen 1988 born, 5'-10", working as Director in Quality Administrative. Preferred educated girl. Upper caste welcome. Parents phone no. 79017-92488.

NRI

CL23068257

Ramdasia Australian citizen, Nov. 1986, 6 feet, boy, Team leader in Disability Health Care. Vegetarian, non drinker or any kind of drug. Boy presently in India (house Jalandhar). Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: +91-9779034248. Whatsapp: +61481134248.

NRI

CL23068281

SM4 Hindu Khatri anshik manglik boy 22-11-1992, 09:10am Chandigarh, 5'-8", Software Developer in USA on H1B Visa, coming India in November. 98723-17875.

NRI

CL23068369

Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada. Working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Upper caste no bar. 099887-14788. Mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23068530

Only US based Working girl for very Handsome Khatri IT Engineer, I140 Visa approved/ PR USA, Working from 6.5 years in USA, 5'-9", 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL23068631

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5’-8”, Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23068777

Match for Doaba Minhas Rajput M.I.T handsome boy, 1988, 5'-11" tall Australian citizen, own house in Sydney, working in Amazon with handsome package. Parents retired govt. employee. Sister also Australian citizen. Preferred I.T./B.Sc Nursing/Accounts/allied profession working girl in Australia or India. Boy arriving next week. +91-99143-95311.

NRI

CL23068813

Lubana Sikh boy 6'-3" tall 88 born, B.E from PEC Chandigarh, M.S from USA, currently working in Microsoft USA, lives in Seattle USA, green card in progress. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp No. 98556-89776 call on 62830-46624.

NRI

CL23068932

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Punjabi 35/5'-8", MBBS Doctor, working in hospital at Melbourne work permit. Parents Doctors. Send biodata and photo at +9198156-77776.

NRI

CL23068942

Match for Lobana boy Canadian citizen 1985 born B.E (Computer Science), 6' employed Senior Cyber Security Consultant in New York. Girl should be educated family oriented American Citizen/Green Card. Send biodata pictures only on WhatsApp +1 437-774-1611. No marriage bureaus.

NRI

CL23069176

Wanted Jat Sikh US Citizen/Permanent Resident highly educated girl for Jat Sikh very handsome fair complexion boy 25 yrs, height 5'-10", doing Master in Computer Science from California State Univ. Highly educated and affluent family. Urban+landed property in India. Contact Whatsapp: 9815991193.

NRI

CL23069192

PQM for Hindu Parjapat USA citizen, 30 yrs, 6', B.Tech CS; well settled job in California; Jalandhar based family, Upper caste no bar in USA/Canada. Contact: +919317523210.

NRI

CL23069243

Manglik/non-Manglik match for 1995 born, Punjabi Brahmin boy 6ft., vegetarian, teetotaller. Canadian citizen, Dental Hygienist (RDH). Preferred girl from Canada. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only +9194666-89200, +17783441784.

NRI

CL23069244

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini Sikh boy (turbaned), Oct. 1991, 5'-10", B.Tech., MBA, well settled Senior Consultant Ontario. Mohali 98119-70279.

NRI

CL23069353

Looking for Australian Settled Girl Willing to relocate to Brisbane for Australian Citizen Hindu Khatri Boy Mechanical Engineer Well Settled in Brisbane, 5’-11” Match 1990, Parents living in Chandigarh.Contact 7696525377

NRI

CL23069369

Suitable match for PR Canada (Toronto) Engineer Sikh Khatri boy, 29 years, 5'-5", Masters in Project Management in good job. Ph: 7087227153.

NRI

CL23069497

Suitable match for Canada PR Ramgarhia Sikh (Clean Shaven) boy, short divorced, 34, 5'-10", M.Tech, working as Financial Advisor in Toronto with MNC Bank. Caste no bar, 76578-76478.

NRI

CL23070070

Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian citizen in Melbourne divorced 5'-8", 26.10.1988, preferred Australian Melbourne girl. WhatsApp No.: +61435216121.

NRI

CL23070155

Jat Sikh Grewal, 5'11", 1991, B.Tech boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. Contact +17056472929.

RAJPUT

CL23067805

B. Tech Rajput handsome boy April 95/5?8? Wkg MNC Bengaluru 25 LPA,Parents own hotel & shop in Shimla, Flat in Zirakpur. Seeks PQM, Send BPH, Whatsapp 9805510115

RAJPUT

CL23068034

Suitable match for Himachali Rajput boy, 5’-6”, 21.8.88, 01:05 pm Una, B.Tech., working in New Zealand. Preferred working and Tricity girl. Contact: 78371-42636, 82849-23626.

RAJPUT

CL23068117

Match for handsome Rajput Thakur boy, born 1992, 6', BCA, Own Real Estate business Tricity. Working girl preferred. Contact: 89688-85732.

RAJPUT

CL23068398

Dadwal Rajput fair smart boy, 30/5'-8", B.Tech., working IT Chandigarh, Residence Mohali. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98761-22309, 84271-25577.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23070011

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-67499.

SAINI

CL23067869

Well educated beautiful match for handsome Saini Sikh boy, 28 yrs., M.Tech., 5'-6", Australia PR. Contact: 98551-10184, 81948-40424.

SAINI

CL23069241

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Saini boy 28 September 1992, Jalandhar born, 5'-7", B.Tech. (Thapar University, Patiala), living & working in Canada (T D Bank Software Engg.), father retd. Class- One Officer (Punjab Government), mother working (Punjab Government), younger brother settled abroad. Contact: 97172-01008.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23067799

Suitable match for Sikh Ramdasia Weaver boy 5'-11', 1995 born, M.Tech., doing Masters in Australia, 4th Semester. Applied for PR on Indian degrees and experience. Well settled Mohali family. Well educated girl B.Tech. or Doctor of well educated and settled family preferred. 94170-21604.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23067963

Match for Australia (PR applied), Ravidassia Ad-dharmi Punjabi boy, 5'-9½", 29 yrs, smart, fair, MBA, B.Tech. Send biodata with photos. 9871262754.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23069676

Match for handsome SC boy, 33, 5'-11", B.tech (ECE), Punjab Govt. permanent employee, Patwari-Water Resource department. Professionally qualified / Govt. employee match from tricity preferred. Kundli at first instance. Mohali settled Mohali. Contact: 84274-59996, 9915669966.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23069954

Required well educated girl for well settled boy in Chandigarh, 31/ Height 5'-6", B.Tech, Working in IT Company, (Mech. Engineering), Caste Ramdasia Chamar. Contact 81464-17671.

SIKH

CL23068634

Compatible match for teetotaler handsome Brahmin Sikh boy, 5'-10", 1991 born, B.Tech. Manager, Nationalised Bank. Well settled family in Mohali. Parents Govt employee (Retired). Well educated working girl preferred. Whatsapp: 94630-00223.

SIKH ARORA

CL23068120

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Arora non-drinker boy, 27, 5'-10", B.Tech. CS, employed MNC, salary in seven figures. Contact: 9814392535.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23067785

PQM from a cultured family for 1994 born, 5'-7" Sikh Khatri non trimmer turbaned Post Graduate boy, B. Tech-MBA Thapar University. Digital marketer working with MNC. Contact: 98141-25458.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068318

Suitable match for Sikh boy 6'-1", Nov 90, working Manager in PSU Mumbai. Pkg above 25 lakh. 97253-88585

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068895

Suitable match for Arora Sikh boy,1992/ 5'-6", B.Tech. Senior Software Engineer, MNC, Chandigarh. Package 18 LPA. 98726-44467, 94649-44850.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23068934

Suitable match for 1993 born C.A. practitioner. Height 5'-7", NT/ND boy. Contact: 99885-40069.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23069784

26 year old handsome vegetarian cutsurd boy of well settled industrialist Arora Sikh family of Chandigarh, BBA, MBA, 5'-10", He is running a marriage palace, good income. 98884-08156.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23069775

Lubana Sikh boy Newzealand PR, 5'-9", 28 (1994), looking beautiful, educated girl only from Sikh family, Upper caste no bar. 98773-76947.

WIDOWER

CL23065107

Educated, cultured match for Chandigarh based Senior Citizen Retd. Class-I Officer. Caste no bar. Pension Rs 90000/-. Owns Flat and car. Contact 80545-54836, 99882-65521.

