Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23072337
CA Garg boy, 5'-6", 13.11.88, 07:31 am Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 98884-70527, 98889-72264.
AGGARWAL
CL23072553
Garg boy, 5'-10", 27 year, B.Tech. Job in MNC, Ambala. 11 LPA. 97291-11923, 89681-22078.
ARORA
CL23071038
SM for Hindu Arora Australian Citizen issueless divorcee teetotaler boy born Sept. 1986, 12:55 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-7". Own house in Australia. Seeks Indian/NRI girl. Email: [email protected] Contact: +919872749574.
BRAHMIN
CL23068164
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job. (Preferred govt. job, tricity). 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092
BRAHMIN
CL23070262
Professionally qualified match for Gaur Brahmin handsome boy, 5'-9', 1994 born, Chandigarh, B.Tech. Working as Army Officer. Mobile: 94172-48908.
BRAHMIN
CL23070670
Professionally qualified match for Saraswat Brahmin, teetotaler, vegetarian, B.Tech. boy, 5’-11”, 17.6.1993, working as Team Lead at Infosys Mohali. Belongs to Nangal, family settled in Chandigarh. Send details on WhatsApp first: 98729-68811.
BRAHMIN
CL23070799
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9.50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees. IT preferred, 98729-90887.
BRAHMIN
CL23071568
Chandigarh based Non-manglik Brahmin boy, Software Professional B.Tech. Working in reputed MNC, Mohali , 5'-11",December 1992, Working girl IT Sector tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL23071771
Suitable good looking working tall Match for Non-Vegetation Saraswat Brahmin boy Chandigarh 6', 08.11.1992, B.Tech working in reputed MNC, 30 LPA. Contact 98141-01794.
BRAHMIN
CL23072324
Match for handsome Brahmin boy 33/ 5'-10", working Mohali, package 300000/-. Himachali beautiful girl preferred. 80540-97509.
DEFENCE
CL23071740
Suitable match for Sikh Army Officer Major, 1994/6', BE (P.U.). No dowry. Seeks Officer, Professional, Doctor, Engineer. 84278-44662, 98149-03448.
DIVORCEE
CL23065840
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL23070840
SM for handsome cultured Gaur issueless divorcee Brahmin boy, 5'-5½",42 years. Working as Advocate, Chandigarh. Mother house wife, two sisters married and settled in America with kids. Own house at Chandigarh. Contact: 96464-72284. Home phone: 0172-4002284. Mail: [email protected]
DIVORCEE
CL23071281
Homely girl match for Saini issueless divorcee boy, 45, 5'-8", educated in U.K., M.Sc. M.Pharma., settled U.K. Caste no bar. 95011-14578, 98680-16890.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23071060
Match for handsome Saini Sikh boy, short time divorcee, 5'-9", 32 year, B.Tech.(CSE). Citizen of Holland. Family well settled in Mohali. Simple marriage. Boy presently in India. Caste no bar. 98156-51590.
IAS / ALLIED SERVICES
CL23071576
Compatible match for 1977/6', Gursikh Khatri Senior Government Officer. E-mail: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23059566
US based Jat Sikh 44, 5?10?. Issueless Divorcee. Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US), +91-77173-35506(WhatsApp)
JAT SIKH
CL23060209
Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.
JAT SIKH
CL23071113
SM 4 jat sikh boy, 31, 5'11'', MTech, working in govt PSU at Pune, WP:8054057962
JAT SIKH
CL23071398
Match for handsome Jat Sikh cutsurd boy, 1993 born, 5'-11", B.tech, Canadian work permit, well settled at Calgary. Father (retd.) Class-I Officer. +91-95015-00987.
JAT SIKH
CL23071451
Suitable match for Australian PR boy, 1993, 5'-10", Jat Sikh M.Tech., Father retired Govt. service. 98880-13417.
JAT SIKH
CL23071716
Educated Jatt Sikh Dec. 89 born, 6 feet tall. He works for a US-based start-up and did his MS from Boston and B.Tech from NIT. He holds US-H1B and Canadian PR. Currently lives in Vancouver. WhatsApp or Call- +9198766-26697.
JAT SIKH
CL23072246
Match for Jat Sikh boy 1976, 5'-10", MBA, unmarried, teetotaller, vegetarian, divorce consider, 82647-16472 (Punjab).
JAT SIKH
CL23072486
Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs, 5'-9", education consultant and businessman handsome athletic fit, small, urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides between 37- 46 respond with details. Email- [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23070838
Qualified match for handsome boy, 5'-10", 08.07.1994, B.Tech., MBA.Working MNC, Gurugram. 25 LPA. Family well settled, Zirakpur. Contact: 96466-29508.
KHATRI
CL23071330
SM4 Hindu Khatri boy, veg., November 1990, 5'-8", businessman. Doaba preferred. No demand. 9877848441.
KHATRI
CL23071766
Suitable match for Australia PR Arora Khatri boy, January 1996/5'-11", B.Sc. Nursing from Australia, Hospital job. Preferred Nursing or M.Sc. willing go abroad. Contact 79733-84922.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23071700
Seeking well educated and working girl for Chandigarh based Hindu Khatri Arora boy, 04.11.1995, 5'-5”, Software Engineer working in MNC Noida. WhatsApp:90412-41690.
MISC.
CL23071693
Suitable match for Hindu Nai (NP) boy, Nov. 1995, 5'-5", B.Com, MBA, working with reputed MNC at NCR, 8 lacs+. Respected educated family. Contact: 7973271155.
MISC.
CL23072198
Compatible match for divorcee Kabirpanthi BAMS Doctor boy, May 90, 5’-10”, well settled in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. 98145-67897.
NRI
CL23070841
Require from middle class family, well educated girl, without study gap, IELTS cleared, preference Nursing and willing to settled in Sydney Australia or already living in Australia for handsome educated Khatri boy, working in India, B.Com., MBA, 5'-11" born 1991. Sister married Australian Citizenship. Parents living in Australia. WhatsApp 91-99886-93490, 98722-71648.
NRI
CL23070879
Educated match for Australian citizen Khatri boy, 9.11.1995, 4:21 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8", IT from Australian University. Contact: 9815645481, 9878849838.
NRI
CL23071077
Professional qualified match for Hindu Jat boy, 1987, 5'-9", MBA, Software Engineer, working in New Zealand. Upper caste no bar. Mobile: 98728-04468.
NRI
CL23071237
Match for Indian born and raised, Canadian citizen Punjabi Hindu Sonar (Goldsmith) boy, MBA, Oct. 1987, 5'-9", never married. Email: [email protected], WhatsApp +1 437-985-0000.
NRI
CL23071336
Suitable match for New Zealand PR, Maid Rajput handsome well-settled boy, 9.03.1997, 6.28 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10". Coming India soon. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9888866826, 9041180805.
NRI
CL23071469
Khatri, Sikh, parents, seeking suitable match for our 31 year old son, born and raised in California. He is 5'-10" tall, teetotaller, sincere, honest, intelligent, clean shaven, raised with high moral and ethical values. He is doing Pre-Doctoral Research in one of top Universities. Before this he helped in family business. He is an accomplished investor with investments in commercial Real Estate. Family is affluent, has well established business in California for three decades. Properties in India as well. Only serious inquiries from girls settled in USA, Canada. Please contact [email protected] , Strictly no marriage bureau.
NRI
CL23071585
Match for Doaba Minhas Rajput M.I.T handsome boy, 1988, 5'-11" tall Australian citizen, own house in Sydney, working in Amazon with handsome package. Parents retired govt. employee. Sister also Australian citizen. Preferred I.T./B.Sc Nursing/Accounts/allied profession working girl in Australia or New Zealand. Boy presently in India. +91-99143-95311.
NRI
CL23071645
Canada PR Hindu Mair Rajput boy, 19.06.1994, 6:45 pm, 6'. Software Engineer in Waterloo with handsome package, Jalandhar based family, Seeks suitable match. 9357205558.
NRI
CL23071749
Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen IT Professional 48/5-11 clean shaved issueless divorcee WhatsApp 8283883532,0015872274068
NRI
CL23072270
Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman unmarried boy clean shaven,vegetarian, non drinker Sep 1984, 5'-11", Software Engineer,U.S.A citizen. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp 96460-12412.
RAJPUT
CL23071395
Suitable match for Himachali Rajput handsome boy, 5'-7", 25.07.1993, 4:10 am, Una(HP), B.Tech. Working as Team Leader in Infosys in Mohali. Family well settled in Mohali. Working IT Girl preferred. Contact: 83684-71048, 90236-30614.
RAJPUT
CL23071455
Handsome Rajput Dadwal 25.08.1992, 2:00 am, BCA, 6'-1", Contract job in Govt Deptt. Chandigarh. Tricity beautiful girl preferred. 94177-76957.
RAJPUT
CL23071457
Rana Rajput boy, 4.01.1993, MBA, 5'-7", IT company Chandigarh, pkg 12 Lac. 62391-23398, 94630-70335.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23071032
Canada PR, Ramgarhia Sikh well settled boy, 1992, 5'-7", Mechanical Engineer, B.Tech, PGDCA, PGDBM. Seeks well educated, vegetarian girl. Preferred Canada/Jalandhar. 9041567000.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23071491
Suitable match for Canadian PR, Teetotaller, Ramgarhia Sikh Turbaned boy, Nov-94, 5'-11", Convent educated, B.tech, Masters-McMaster University. Engineer at MNC in Toronto. Brother-Doctor. Preference-Well Educated girl from Doaba/Malwa. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp only- 8146641400.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23071772
Ramgarhia Dhiman boy 1995/5'-9", BE (Civil), J.E. (Civil). Parents both Gazetted Officers. Residence Kharar. Mobile 94172-49415, 96461-07387.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23072392
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, March 1996/5'-10", Group-B Officer Govt of Punjab Posted Chandigarh. Reqd. Govt. job girl. 075298-89211.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23072670
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Gursikh boy, (Bhari/Spall) 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 98149-67499.
SAINI
CL23071702
Amritdhari Sikh Saini well settled boy (short time divorce) 18-03-1990/ 5'-7", B.Tech, MBA, 6 Lakh annual salary, simple marriage. 98886-13171, 98885-13171.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23070801
Ravidasia boy, 40 yrs, 5'-7", Graduation, GNM Nursing, Nanny Care diploma, work permit file applied for Canada, Biometrics done. Seeking B.Sc. M.Sc. BDS girl. Contact: 8146864667, 9872315552.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23070962
Australian PR 491, SC Ravidasia Chamar boy 1991 born, well educated family from Doaba Punjab, 5'-5", pure vegetarian, M.Tech. Chandigarh, MBA Sydney, Working as Admin Officer in Sydney. Looking for a well educated/ career oriented girl (preferable in Australia, Doaba, Student). Only SC contact. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: +61 468 994 156, +91 98554 75546, Email: [email protected]
SIKH
CL23071410
Match for Ramdasia Sikh turbaned, Canada PR boy, 29+, 5'-9", Masters in Electronics & Communication, working as software development engineer. Allied profession working match from Montreal preferred. Well settled educated family based at Mohali. +91-98155-10983, +1 (514) 839-0983
SIKH
CL23071441
Prajapat Kumhar Sikh Software Engineer, 5'-8", 1995, working Gurugram, handsome package seek beautiful qualified working girl from Punjab. 90411-23947.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23070991
PQM for Sikh Khatri boy BE, CSE, PEC Chd. MBA (FMS, Delhi) 31, 175 cm, working abroad in an MNC. Parents educators in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23071449
Professionally qualified Sikh Khatri tall girl for Ahluwalia Sikh boy 30/6', B.Tech., MBA, working MNC Dehradun, package 15 LPA. Contact: 98142-10322.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23071632
Professionally qualified cultured Sikh girl for Oct 1990/ 5'-10" clean shaven Khatri Sikh, Hotel Management qualified working in Five Star Hotel in Chandigarh. Son of Army Officer. Chandigarh based affluent high status family with Urban/ rural property. Caste no bar. Contact: 94191-93419, 94191-40178.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23070652
Working beautiful match for handsome Sikh Khatri clean shaven boy 86 born, 5'-8", B.Tech., Software Engineer, 20.9.86, 5:00 am, Chandigarh, package 13.5 Lacs. Whatsapp 96464-71466.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23071308
Suitable bride for US Lobana Sikh boy, Air Craft Boeing Engineer, 26/6'. Family is settled in L.A. Urban rural property in India. 9888311228.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23071390
Sikh US Citizen, never married, clean shaved, well established finance professional boy in New Jersy, 37, 5'-10" handsome salary. Looking for well educated Sikh alliance in US. Caste no bar. Photo/biodata to: [email protected]
