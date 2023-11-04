Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23072553
Garg boy, 5'-10", 27 year, B.Tech. Job in MNC, Ambala. 11 LPA. 97291-11923, 89681-22078.
AGGARWAL
CL23074010
Suitable match for vegetarian Goyal boy, settled in USA, 5'-9", 19.09.1993, 8:47 PM, Ludhiana, B.Tech.,IIT Kanpur, MBA ,USA. From the industrialist family Punjab. 2 Lac USD. Kundli must. 84276-05526, 98557-55526. Email: [email protected]
AGGARWAL
CL23073942
CA Singla boy 18.08.95, 08:25 am, Ambala, Anshik manglik 5'-7", working PWC London. 94160-28209.
AGGARWAL
CL23073960
Wanted slim, smart, educated girl for handsome Garg Gotra, 1993, 5'-9", B.Tech/MBA boy from well settled Jalandhar based business family. Boy presently in Australia. Contact: 98147-07390.
AGGARWAL
CL23074351
Professionally Qualified match for teetotaler Gupta boy, 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech. & M.Tech IIT Mumbai, CFA, working Bangalore, Handsome package Chandigarh family. 94175-00243.
BRAHMIN
CL23074092
Suitable match for well settled, handsome Canadian citizen, vegetarian Punjabi/Brahmin boy. 5'-8"/93 born. Electro-Mech. Engineering Tech. Managerial role (CNC Automation/ Robotics). Own house in Canada. Boy visiting India in Nov. Contact #62846-24743.
BRAHMIN
CL23074334
Tall tricity employed girl for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 27.10.1992, 05:06 a.m. Jalandhar, 6', MCA, Senior Developer MNC Chandigarh, CTC 22 LPA. Himachali preferred. WhatsApp 70099-74951.
BRAHMIN
CL23072821
QM for Gaur Brahmin PR Canada boy Software Engineer in Canada , 10/10/1996, 5'-11". 98883-74071
BRAHMIN
CL23073587
Settled UK born/ citizen, visiting India, Brahmin, 1994, handsome, 5'-11". Seeking extremely beautiful bride. WhatsApp: +447418004473.
BRAHMIN
CL23073671
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991 born, 5'- 8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23073732
Saraswat Brahmin Punjabi, Non-manglik handsome boy, 08.03.1991, 3.10 am, Jalandhar, 6'-1", well settled family, B.Tech, MBA, Area Manager in Paint sector (Mauritius), package 30 lac. Required educated, tall girl. Mobile: 9888245449, 9646070085.
BRAHMIN
CL23075134
SM for Gaur Brahmin boy Oct 90, 5'-7", working as Manager in Nationalized Bank. Status family. 94781-66253.
DIVORCEE
CL23073881
Hindu Khatri smart boy, 34, 5'-8", MS & MBA (USA), US Citizen, well settled, short marriage (Issueless). Educated family. Upper class welcome. Girl working in USA preferred. WhatsApp 98771-04654.
DIVORCEE
CL23074777
HNWI Investor 61 Lpa Mtech Harvard V'Fair Agarwal boy Sept 81/5'6", Looks young 9821172249
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23073402
Looking for qualified working girl for our only son working in Bangalore in a top MNC 5'-6", DOB 20.04.1993 born and brought up in Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 97803-09079.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23074101
Match for turbaned Jat Sikh MD Doctor never married born in Canada 1984, 5'-10". Girl to be Doctor or Dentist Jat Sikh 35 or under min 5'-4" never married preferably from Canada/USA (willing to move to Canada) doing/done Residency or DDS. Biodata and photos to WhatsApp 0017809522049 (Canada#) or email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23072486
Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs, 5'-9", education consultant and businessman handsome athletic fit, small, urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides between 37- 46 respond with details. Email- [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23073756
Jat Sikh Sidhu Boy 1993/6' 0" Convent educated and B.Tech (Thapar University), well settled and currently working as Center Head and Physics Professor in Doha,Qatar. Own urban and rural property. Strictly no marriage bureau. 94170-41252
JAT SIKH
CL23074125
Match for Jatt Sikh USA Citizen, well established business in Zirakpur and USA.Very handsome and Athletic 6'-3", 33 yrs (only child). Seeking beautiful, slim, Jatt Sikh, smart girl convent/ PS. educated. Whatsapp only +9198728-69590.
JAT SIKH
CL23060209
Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.
JAT SIKH
CL23073315
Suitable match for May 87 born boy, 6', B.Tech. + MBA, working in Bangalore, affluent Jat Sikh family. Respond with biodata and photo on [email protected]. Strictly no marriage bureau.
JAT SIKH
CL23073502
UK born Jat Sikh unmarried boy, 1980, 5'-10", slim, B.Sc. Biomedical Sciences, PGCS. Professionally employed in U.K. Seeking smart highly educated girl. Contact: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23073553
Professional, Jat Sikh family in England, Seeks suitable match for British born son, 36 years, 6', fair complexion, handsome. Non-drinker and trimmed beard. Qualified Chartered Financial professional as Executive within International finance company in London. Has Maths and Finance Masters degrees from Cambridge University and Imperial College London. Private and gammer school educated for school. Seeking Jat Sikh, slim girl under 31, 5'-5" and above, qualified professional (only Doctor, Dentist, Finance professional, Accountant, Computer Science). +44-7866934461, 7347492785, +44-7902963011.
JAT SIKH
CL23073632
Seeking match for cutsurd Jat Sikh handsome boy, April-1995, 5'-11", BE (Civil), In Canada on work permit. Father retired govt. officer, mother working. Mohali based family. Urban / rural property. Send biodata, pictures. Whatsapp: 98888-72075.
JAT SIKH
CL23073877
Sandhu vegetarian family Sangrur, 92/6 ft, fair, good educated MA-LBB, well business/good land. 94170-88882.
JAT SIKH
CL23073894
Looking for employed girl for Jat Sikh clean shaven boy, 40 yrs, 5'-9", having huge property. No dowry. Short term divorcee. 98887-11563.
JAT SIKH
CL23074239
US citizen, Jatt Sikh, educated, 84 born, seeks bride with family values, divorced after short marriage, no issues. Caste no bar. 562-541-3856.
JAT SIKH
CL23074288
31/5'-10", Jatt Sikh BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), also approved Foreign Dental Assessments, Mother (Retired Govt. Service) both members have visitor visas, urban rural property, sisters (registered Nurses) America and Australia settled. Prefer Californian, USA/Australian/ PR girl. +9162808-31082, +15598927861 (WhatsApp).
KHATRI
CL23073722
Shimla based Sood Punjabi Khatri boy, 5'-6",22.04.95, 11:43 pm, Shimla. Educated own business. Seeks working/ Non-working girl. 94180-43001, 92185-43001.
KHATRI
CL23073712
Handsome Khatri boy, 5'-10", 20.03.1988, 02:05 pm, B.Tech, MBA, Engineer in Mohali. 97806-42377, 70093-70635.
KHATRI
CL23074040
IT professional beautiful alliance for handsome Khatri B.Tech. (PU) 28/5'-10", Tech Lead in Dutch Company, Amsterdam, handsome package. Girl working in Europe preferred. Boy visiting India next week. 98155-51820, 98155-51451, [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23074796
Suitable match for Khatri Advocate handsome boy, 19.06.1992, 6.30 am, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Father Advocate, mother bank manager. Preferred Govt./private job. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9888840259.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23073554
Khatri Arora Bawahlpuri, 4.12.95, 1:23 pm, 5'-10", B.Tech., Sr. Engineer Bangalore, 11 Lkh. Own house Chandigarh. Contact 98151-59973.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23073890
Professionally qualified match for Manglik Khatri fair, handsome Jalandhar based boy, 26.7.1993, 8.50 am, Nakodar born, 5'-9", MBA Finance, working MNC Gurgaon, 15 plus LPA. Preferred working girl in NCR or working in other MNC and interested to settle in Gurgaon. Marriage bureau excuse. 7508036454, 8837791828.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23074291
Suitable match for handsome, slim Arora boy, 08.09.92, 1:15 pm, Chandigarh, 6', M.Com., well settled in Garments Business. Preferred Tricity/ Nearby. Contact 99152-07519.
NRI
CL23033116
Handsome European, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri, 36/ 5'-8", only son, permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. [email protected]
NRI
CL23068631
NRI British Sikh male 48, 5’-8”, Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.
NRI
CL23070986
Match for well settled issueless Divorcee Rajput boy Ireland Citizen, 36/5'-9", working with I.T. Company. Parents Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Contact 98140-64056.
NRI
CL23073360
Seeking suitable Graduate girl preferably in Medicine or Engineering in matrimonial alliance for 1998 USA born 5'-5" clean shaven Sikh B.E. working for F500 company and also pursuing Masters in Data Science from IV league University. Fond of hiking and travelling. Religion no bar. 97797-96878.
NRI
CL23073426
Suitable match for American Citizen Legally divorcee boy, software professional 34/5'-7". No bar Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/initiate & vegetarian contact: kir[email protected], +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +91-98104-56909 India.
NRI
CL23073663
NRI Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Mair Rajput boy, US Citizen, 6 feet, 24 July 1992, Bachelor of Science working as Software Engineer, Annual package 140k USD, Non-manglik. Whatsapp +1(516)603-4142.
NRI
CL23073703
Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996, 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd.) in India and mother home maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] , 99323-26666.
NRI
CL23073798
Well educated match for Aggarwal boy, 7 March 1992/ 8:10 am, Mansa, 5'-7", Ph.D. (Machine Design IIT Roorkee), current job: Professor, (ITaly). 99144-27587.
NRI
CL23074269
PQM4 Garg non-manglik handsome boy from Tricity, 07.06.90, 5'-10", B.Tech., MS, PhD., working in MNC Denmark. Seeks beautiful qualified girl. Upper caste welcome. Call or WhatsApp: 84271-84144.
NRI
CL23074760
Wanted suitable match for handsome Gursikh Khatri divorcee boy 5'-10"/ 1972, was on work visa in BC Canada for more than three years, presently in India. Owns residential and commercial property in India, wishes to settle abroad. Mother and younger brother settled in USA. 84274-88110.
RAJPUT
CL23072524
Suitable match for Rajput Rana boy 17-11-1995, 6'-1", B.Tech (Mech), Manager in Pvt Ltd Company at Mohali. 94173-51053.
RAJPUT
CL23074159
Match required for 28y, 5'-10", MBA, Himachali Rajpoot boy, working in TATA. Cont.: 94636-12149.
RAJPUT
CL23074677
SM4 B.Tech. Rajput boy, 5'-7",Oct. 1995, Automation Tester, MNC, Chd. Own house. Tricity/ Punjab/ Himachal educated girl preferred. Mobile: 93164-67246.
SAINI
CL23073775
Suitable match for Hindu Saini boy, July 1997, 6'-4", B.Tech. CSE, job IT sector. Own house Dera Bassi. 99888-72166.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23074283
Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy, Canadian PR, 1995, 5'-11", Mechanical Engg. Contact: 9915237489, 9592003320.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23074586
Match for Ad-dharmi Graduate boy, 20.08.1986, Italy Resident, fair, 5'-11", Caste no bar. Visiting India shortly. Whatsapp: 9417890909.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23074591
Suitable match for Hindu Ramdasia boy 36/5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Working in Private company. Salary 14 Lacs. Mobile 95550-84094.
SIKH
CL23073353
Suitable match for handsome Arora Sikh boy, 6', 1987, non-trimmer, own business, Kurali (Mohali). 98883-98690.
SIKH
CL23071410
Match for Ramdasia Sikh turbaned, Canada PR boy, 29+, 5'-9", Masters in Electronics & Communication, working as software development engineer. Allied profession working match from Montreal preferred. Well settled educated family based at Mohali. +91-98155-10983, +1 (514) 839-0983
SIKH
CL23073548
Well educated, smart, adjustable nature girl, willing to settle abroad for Sikh Ahluwalia cutsurd boy, lives in Auckland New Zealand) PR , August 1990, 5’-8” . Well-Educated, handsome earning. Chandigarh, Mohali district preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Punjabi Hindus also welcome. What’s app number : 9501005063
SIKH KHATRI
CL23074240
SM4 Walia boy, 5'-10", 1992 Nov. born, B.tech, working Mumbai, income 17 PA. Parents very well settled in Mohali. 9814006198.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23073311
Status match 4 handsome Sikh Khatri boy aged 28 yrs., 5'-7.5", working in a renowned MNC in Gurgaon. Contact: 82752-11062.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23073792
PQM for Sikh Chartered Accountant boy 5'7" 27.09.1994, 18.5 Lacs. Younger bro also CA. Patiala based family. Moved to Gurgaon. Caste no bar. 8351088223, 8146416665
