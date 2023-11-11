Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23075952

Girl for Mittal boy, 29,5'-11", time 12.35 pm, Hisar. Selected Gazetted post CAG, Bhuvneshwar. Chandigarh well settled vegetarian family. 83606-47880.

AGGARWAL

CL23076211

Match for handsome Aggarwal Canadian PR boy, 28, 5'-6", B.Com from India, Business Administration from Vancouver Canada, well settled. Girl from Canada preferred. Boy presently in India. 9876761400.

ARORA

CL23075635

Qualified match for Arora/Khatri Pure Vegetarian Boy (Non-Manglik) 16.11.88, 11:50 AM, Moga, (LL.B, LL.M) Advocate in High Court Chandigarh.?9780001941.

ARORA

CL23076474

Well settled Industrialist having 2 units in Patiala. DoB: 26.12.90, B.Tech. Mech, Ht. 5'-9". Marriage bureau excused. M. No. 98153-51251.

BRAHMIN

CL23075171

5'-4", very fair Skinned polite Brahmin Punjabi boy. Age 23, born and raised in United States. Has 2 Bachelor's Degrees and Master's in Public Health all from a top US university. Pursuing MD Degree as a 1st year medical student at an American Medical School. Family originally from Punjab, now in America for 30 years, both parents working in IT. Has 1 younger brother (unmarried). Looking for Brahmin, pure-vegetarian, Sanskari, beautiful Punjabi girl with traditional values. Age preferably between 20-23. Gautam gotra, is Manglik. Please contact with biodata, photo, birth details via whatsapp +1 (214)-250-3006. Kundli must match.

BRAHMIN

CL23076155

Suitable match for Manglik Saraswat Brahmin boy 22.Dec.1996, 12:55 am, Ambala, 5'-8", IT Diploma, New Zealand, New Zealand (PR), Family settled Rajpura (Punjab). Contact 93064-33340.

BRAHMIN

CL23076381

Brahmin Divorcee Senior Manager age Fifty Plus, 5'-8", handsome salary. own house Chandigarh. 0172-2993690.

BRAHMIN

CL23076533

Brahmin New Zealand citizen well-settled boy, Oct. 1988 born, Jalandhar. Upper caste welcome. Call/WhatsApp: 98766-00382.

JAT SIKH

CL23075795

Mature, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well educated, well-settled, teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 years. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420"

JAT SIKH

CL23060209

Jat Sikh Cheema parents looking for a beautiful bride for their USA born son! Very handsome & athletic. Born January 1996, 5'-11", Master Degree in Computer/ Cyber Security. Well settled business family in USA. Looking for a slim, fair, tall & beautiful girl. Please contact @ [email protected] or call Jessie Cheema @ 206-391-2002.

JAT SIKH

CL23073502

UK born Jat Sikh unmarried boy, 1980, 5'-10", slim, B.Sc. Biomedical Sciences, PGCS. Professionally employed in U.K. Seeking smart highly educated girl. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23073669

USA citizen Pannu Jat Sikh, 1996 born, 5'-11", BE in Petroleum Engineering from USA, working in Oil Refinery Lab, looking for Jat Sikh convent educated, at least 5'-5" tall girl with Medical or Engineering background. WhatsApp +16613338834, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23075688

SMF Jat Sikh non turbaned boy, Aug 92 born, Public School educated, B.Tech (Civil ), 6'. Working as Senior Counsellor in an Immigration Firm. Belongs to status family with substantial U/R property. Seeking like-minded, smart, qualified girl with family values. Send details with Date, Time and Place of Birth. Contact WhatsApp 98186-41174.

JAT SIKH

CL23075781

Jat Sikh boy, 1993 born, 6'-2", USA well settled, divorcee, no kids with short marriage. Parents live in Delhi and sister married and settle in Canada. Contact: 80767-64635 Father.

JAT SIKH

CL23075902

Suitable beautiful well educated match from USA / India for handsome Jat Sikh, legally divorced, only son, 50 / 6', BE, MBA, USA returned IT professional with large urban/rural commercial and residential properties in India with handsome returns, now working in real estate. Expecting USA Green Card in 2024. Blessed with USA born, 17 years old intelligent son in Grade 12, living in USA with his mother. Whatsapp/Call: 0091-9646001868, Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23075990

Seeking educated beautiful match for handsome Jat Sikh USA citizen boy, 31, 5'-10", IT Data Science Engineer, handsome package. Urban/rural property in India. Family settled in USA. Whatsapp: +91-9878336501.

JAT SIKH

CL23076099

Suitable match for Canadian born, Jat Sikh (Sidhu) boy, 35 yrs, 5'-8", Bachelor in Information Technology, working in IT Company. Preference in IT field. Contact: 001-4168880291, (Home: 2894098504)

JAT SIKH

CL23076189

31/5'-10", Jatt Sikh BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), also approved Foreign Dental Assessments, Mother (Retired Govt. Service) Both members have Visitor Visas, Urban Rural Property, Sisters (Registered Nurses) America and Australia settled. Prefer Californian, USA/Australian/ PR Girl. +9162808-31082, +15598927861(WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL23076223

Match for very handsome Canadian citizen Jat Sikh boy, BTech,MS Computer Engineering, working with leading MNC along with well settled business with very high annual Income. Family owns R/U property in India/Canada. 40 yrs, 6 ft.Looking for an educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +1 416-865-1000

JAT SIKH

CL23076609

Canadian citizen boy, Jatt Sikh, 5'-8", well educated, 36 years old. Never married. Well settled family. Car and Real Estate business owner in Canada. Owns properties in Canada and India. Seeking for beautiful, well educated, professional girl in Canada or India. 7347440588. Whatsapp: +1-(403)-926-4279.

KAMBOJ

CL23075993

Sikh Kamboj boy, Software Engineer in Gurgaon, 5'-10". Upper middle class, belongs to Hanumangarh, big Agricultural Property. 92617-12500.

KHATRI

CL23076106

Suitable match for handsome Khatri Businessman (MBA), 5'-11", 16-02-1992, 6:37 pm, High status Jalandhar based family, 9779219765.

KHATRI

CL23076220

Suitable Himachali upper caste match for Anshik Manglik Sood boy 5'-10", 1994, Shimla, B.Tech + MBA (NIT+IIM), working in Bangalore, willing to join family business in Shimla. 98161-12677.

KHATRI

CL23076287

Well settled never married boy, 1981, 5'-5½" MBA LLM Director partner finance consultancy Noida. Upper caste welcome. 98183-60081.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23075637

Nearly Panchkula based handsome khatri boy. 5?9?, 26-12-1991; 9:00am , Chandigarh. MBA, own business. Upper middle class. Seeks same status beautiful girl. Kundali must. 9815094137, 9802040406

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23075926

Manglik Khatri vegetarian boy, 5'-8", 11.09.1988, Jalandhar, Advocate, M.Com, LL.B, also Paralegal Canada, own office. Vegetarian girl wanted. +91-9815534655.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23076277

Suitable match for Dec. 1989 born Arora boy, ME (Hons.) UCD Ireland, 5'-7". Working Dublin as structural Design Engineer, presently working from home at Mohali. Father Defence Officer retired. Own kothi in Mohali. Pure vegetarian. 7986565783, 94175-82001. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23075674

1998 born American clean-shaven Khatri boy, 5'-5", well settled in California, working as Data Scientist, also pursuing Masters from Harvard, Loves traveling hiking. Looking for graduate girl preferably Medicine or Engineering. Religion caste no bar. No marriage bureau. Whatsapp: +14693232777.

NRI

CL23065786

SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, [email protected]

NRI

CL23076059

Seeking well Educated Bride for New Zealand citizen Boy. Born 1987. Belongs to Sikh Ravidasia family. WHAT'S APP with latest picture and Biodata On 9465441733.Caste No Bar.

NRI

CL23073703

Looking for suitable match for handsome Lubana Sikh boy 1996, 5'-11", working as Engineer in an MNC in the United States. Boy did MS (Mech) from prominent University in the US. Handsome package. Father: Army Officer (Retd.) in India and mother home maker. Match preferred from well settled girl in the US. Caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] , 99323-26666.

NRI

CL23074486

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]

NRI

CL23075168

Match for Panjabi Hindu Khatri boy fair smart 36, B.Tech., MBA, 6'-1", Computer Engineer Toronto. WhatsApp No. 98686-11677.

NRI

CL23075677

Match for Sikh Rajput boy, 1993/ 5'-9", B.Tech (IT), PGD (Canada), Canada PR. Working MNC Toronto. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Girl IT/ Corporate professional working Toronto preferred. Mobile: 98724-03544.

NRI

CL23075883

Canada PR well settled Hindu Arora professionally qualified handsome boy, 29, 5'-11", qualified Canada working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 62399-85434.

NRI

CL23075912

Khatri boy, 1986/5'-9", Citizen Canada, divorcee, Degree holder in Hotel Management, also cleared REMIC, (Mortgage Agent Course Canada), self employed in trucking, requires a girl in Canada in any status. Contact 98142-01086, 0016472306897.

NRI

CL23075998

Lobana Sikh boy, Canadian citizen 1985 born, 6', B.E (Computer Science), Senior Cyber Security Consultant in New York, never married, seeks educated family oriented American citizen/ Green Card girl. Send biodata picture only on WhatsApp +1 43777-41611.

NRI

CL23076102

Match for Canadian PR boy, Sept 88, 5'-7", B.Tech , IT specialist, Govt job Vancouver. Required well-qualified beautiful girl staying in Canada. Whatsapp only as presently parents also in Canada +91-9888226354, +1-7789973383.

NRI

CL23076127

Wanted well-educated beautiful girl for smart B.Tech Mechanical Engineer boy, New Zealand PR, 89 born, 5'-8". Girl preferably New Zealand PR, Australia or Canada. Contact: 9988106335.

NRI

CL23076141

Ravidasia Australian boy 32, 5'-7", Diploma, B.Tech., M.Tech. (NIT), 9 years teaching experience Head/Assistant Professor (India), now doing Master degree (complete July 2024) Australia. Required Australian PR/ work permit girl. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. Brother's family Newzealand well settled. Data WhatsApp 0061431926407, Call 00642108293834.

NRI

CL23076478

Beautiful match for fair, handsome Lubana Sikh unmarried US citizen, April 1985, 5’-9”, B.Tech, MS (USA). Worked software architect. Send bio-data/ pic. 87089-97131.

NRI

CL23076493

Wanted suitable match for handsome cleanshaven November 1993/5'-10", running his own Gas Station and Convenience Store. Khatri Sikh educated family settled in US. Send biodata and recent photo. 84274-88110, +1(515)2083861.

NRI

CL23076494

Jat Sikh Pannu, 95 born, 6’-1”, USA citizen, well settled boy, watching beautiful girl. Now in India, Mohali. Caste no bar. 001-7327662544.

NRI

CL23076701

Suitable match for Maid Rajput New Zealand PR, Professional Accountant boy, 9.03.1997, 6.28 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10". Upper caste no bar. Presently in India for few days. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9888866826, 9041180805.

RAJPUT

CL23075708

Suitable match for handsome Rajput boy, 5'-8", 31.12.1994, Graduate. Own business. Well settled family in Mohali. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 95822-04532, 98777-32364.

RAJPUT

CL23076740

SM4, 5'-6",1991 born, Govt. Bank Officer, Caste no bar. Family well settled , Chandigarh. 98883-76841.

RAJPUT

CL23075580

Suitable match for Canadian PR Hindu Kashyap Rajput Manglik boy Oct. 1996, 5'-7". Preferred Canada Study/Work Permit/PR girl. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9653874781.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23076634

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

SAINI

CL23075826

Suitable match for Hindu Saini boy, age 35 yrs., ht. 6'-1", B.Tech. (IT) working in IT company. Upper caste too welcome. Contact Mob: 94173-07588.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23076167

Working/ non workingMatch for vegetarian Ramdasia Sikh (weaver) clean shaven handsome boy Bachelor 1982 born, 5'-7', BCA, PGDCA. Working with MNC as Corporate Trainer, Salary 50k, Working from home, Kharar, Mohali. Contact: 97795-51139, 76965-63458.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23075702

SM4 Canadian PR, Hindu Ramdasia boy, Feb. 93, 5'-7", B.Tech, Technologist in Advent Company. Preferred Doaba/Majja. Contact: 9915133446.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23075872

Match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. Canada PR. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23075899

Mazbi Balmiki Sikh boy 14.07.1997, 5'-9", working SDO Punjab Govt. Mother Father Govt job. Sister doing MBBS. Own House Chandigarh. 81469-95508.

SIKH

CL23075650

Suitable match for Saini Sikh handsome turbaned boy, 5'-8", 1998 born, 10+2. Own property business in Australia, B.Sc. Nursing girl preferred. Well settled family in Gurgaon. Contact: 98714-51099, 98187-07640.

SIKH

CL23075851

Suitable match for Dec. 1988, 6'-0", B.Tech, Ravidasia turbaned boy. MBA working in Tricity. Family settled Chandigarh. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98728-78773.

SIKH

CL23076440

Suitable match for American citizen legally divorcee boy, Software Professional, 34/ 5'-7", no bar Hindu, Sikh, Sindhi all are welcome. Sant Rajinder follower/ initiate & vegetarian. Contact: k[email protected] +1 (630) 755-5550 USA, +9198104-56909 India.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23075371

Gursikh Lubana, 5'-9", 1996, Canada citizen, Graduate in Canada. Seeking well educated life partner from reputed Lobana family. 9357224151.

