Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23077746

Manglik/ non Manglik 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer. Chandigarh status business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commercial properties. Upper caste welcome. 94789-20344.

AGGARWAL

CL23078042

M4 Aggarwal Nov. 95, 5'-11" B.Tech. MBA, working in reputed Investment bank at Mumbai. 94632-06700. [email protected]

AGGARWAL

CL23078127

Professionally qualified match for teetotaler Goel boy Sept.1993/ 5'-11", B.Tech. Working NCR. 30 Lac. 70567-73369.

AGGARWAL

CL23078244

Match for Aggarwal Goyal boy, 23.01.1993, 10:20 pm, 5'-7", MBA Finance, B.Com., CA Intermediate, Canada PR. Own Flat in Chandigarh. Preferred girl CA, B.Tech. Contact 93160-00223.

AGGARWAL

CL23078269

Suitable match for handsome vegetarian Jindal boy 5'-9", 17.01.1996, 02:51 pm, MBA, Businessman, Well settled Ambala Cantt. Seeks well educated housewife girl, Marriage bureau excuse. 98120-03811.

BRAHMIN

CL23075878

Suitable match for shortly divorced(issueless) Non-Manglik, handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy working as Product manager for an IT MNC in Noida. 5'9, 31 Jan 1992. Well established Vegetarian Punjabi Family. Contact: 9717683200

BRAHMIN

CL23078581

Suitable match for Brahmin boy. 36, 5'-11", working in an MNC in IT sector. Handsome salary. Settled in Gurgaon. Education: PG. Acclaimed author of multiple books. Mobile/WhatsApp: 99903-49393 Email: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23073671

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA citizen, 1991 born, 5'- 8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23076999

Professionally qualified match for handsome Brahmin, 5'-6", 06.07.1996, 11:33 pm, Chd. M.Tech. Working as Project Manager, MNC, Canada (Work permit). Family well settled in Mohali. Contact: 99144-68278.

BRAHMIN

CL23077214

Wanted suitable match for Brahmin boy Kangra born, 1988, 5'-10", Software Engineer, 69 LPA. Preferred Software Engineer. Horoscope match not required. Contact: 88940-09025.

BRAHMIN

CL23077421

89 born Brahmin boy, 6' MBA, working in Pharma company, handsome salary. No dowry. Simple marriage. Upper caste welcome. Mob: 97806-24105.

BRAHMIN

CL23078063

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahman Manglik boy 20.07.93, 9:40 am, 5'-8", B.Tech, MBA, working in MNC Hyderabad, package 24 Lakh. Parents settled Baddi (H.P). 98163-60357, 98161-23562.

BRAHMIN

CL23078202

SM Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin manglik boy 5/3/1993 , 5'-10” B.Tech, PR Canada. 94786-76577, 98764-72977

BRAHMIN

CL23078206

Saraswat Brahmin, Manglik boy, CA, B.Com, 03.07.1995, 10:05 a.m., Chartered Accountant, 5'-7", Kurukshetra, pure vegetarian family. 94162-29427.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23078236

PQM4 Sikh Saini turban boy, 5'-9", 1994, B.Tech, working as Software Professional with TCS (Sailpoint IIQ Developer) Gurgaon. Residence Kurukshetra. Contact No. 95308-96713. Marriage bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL23075795

Mature, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well educated, well-settled, teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 years. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420"

JAT SIKH

CL23077010

Compatible match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 5'-11", 1987 born, LL.B. Practicing Lawyer. Mohali well settled family, Having rural/ urban property. Father Lt. Col.(retired) in Indian army. Well educated/ cultured Jat Sikh girl preferred. Contact: 97812-38786.

JAT SIKH

CL23077708

Seek PQM for 86 born Engineer boy based in USA. Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering and working as a Scientist. Green card in process. 5'-9" tall. Never married. Please send biodata and pics at [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23067226

jatsikh, doctor, interested to settle in USA, match wanted for boy, USA citizen, employed physician 31, 5'11'' contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23073502

UK born Jat Sikh unmarried boy, 1989, 5'-10", slim, B.Sc. Biomedical Sciences, PGCS. Professionally employed in U.K. Seeking smart highly educated girl. Contact: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23076761

Canadian born, US Citizen 34 years 6'2" Rocket Scientist of affluent CA business family working as executive in US Defense/Space co. looking for Medical, Dental or IT Prefessional in US. Please send photos w/biodata to: [email protected]. Whatsapp: 1-928-323-2782

JAT SIKH

CL23076779

Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).

JAT SIKH

CL23076784

Jat Sikh Grewal, Canada PR, 93, 5'-9", self employed. Own 15 acre rural, urban and Commercial property, Father own business Punjab. Upper middle class family. Required mini. 5'-5" educated girl. Burea excuse. Send biodata/picture only on Whatsapp: 94170-22089.

JAT SIKH

CL23077008

Professional, Jat Sikh family in England, Seeks suitable match for British born unmarried son, Nov. 1986, 6', fair complexion, handsome. Non-drinker and trimmed beard. Qualified Chartered Financial professional as Executive within International finance company in London. Has Maths and Finance Masters degrees from Cambridge University and Imperial College London. Seeking Jat Sikh, slim girl under 31, 5'-5" and above, qualified professional (only Doctor, Dentist, Finance professional, Accountant, Computer Science). +44-7902963011, +44-7866934461, 7347492785.

JAT SIKH

CL23077042

Tall handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy, 30, affluent family, working with American Multinational Company. Presently in Canada. Chandigarh based family. Contact with full particulars [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23077169

Jatt Sikh Gill, turbaned boy, vegetarian, Oct. 92, 5'-8", MS from USA, working as Manager in California. Family has property in Ludhiana. Seeking equally qualified Jatt Sikh girl. US Citizen/Green Card/Canadian Citizen preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 94173-87118

JAT SIKH

CL23077184

Seeking match for Mohali based handsome Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy, 37, 5'-7", B.Tech, Ph.D, Marketing Manager in pvt. company. Educated match below 31 preferred. Contact: 9988522644, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23077287

Professional match from Jat Sikh respectable family for handsome only son, 5'-11", April 97 born, Masters in Aerospace Engineering, job in Ottawa. Elder sister Dentist USA, Second Lecturer, married at Udaipur. Reply with photo: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23077452

Jat Sikh Gursikh boy, Canadian PR, 5'-10", 1989, Corporate Security Risk Management. Seeking beautiful Amritdhari equally qualified match settled in Canada. Whatsapp no. +971-56-1541436, +91-82649-92405 Time 10 am to 9 pm +1 (647) 785-0193.

JAT SIKH

CL23077483

Professionally Qualified, Talented, match for jat Sikh boy, 19/12/1992, 5'-8”, Masters in Australia, PR. Pure vegetarian Mohali based family. Seeks IT/ Medical field girl. 97793-88853

JAT SIKH

CL23077705

SM 4 Jat Sikh boy, 31, 5'-11'', M.Tech, working in Central Govt, WP: 80540-57962.

JAT SIKH

CL23077967

Suitable match for very handsome, well settled Canadian citizen Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech., M.Tech., working with top MNC along with well established business with very high annual income. Family owns R/U property in India/Canada. 40 yrs, 6'. Looking for an educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp: +1 416-865-1000.

JAT SIKH

CL23078108

Suitable match for Gursikh Jat Sikh boy 30 years, 5'-7", B.Tech. (Computer), own business. Good income. Tricity preferred. Caste no bar. Contact 98156-61931.

JAT SIKH

CL23078124

Suitable match for smart Jat Sikh turbaned boy with unshorn hair, vegetarian, teetotaller with high Sikh values, 1993 born, convent educated, MBA, height 5'-11". Presently working in a reputed MNC in Mumbai. Belongs to a well-settled affluent business family in Chandigarh with urban & rural properties in & around Chandigarh. Seeking like minded smart well-educated girl belonging to a well off Gursikh family. WhatsApp No. 81475-00002.

JAT SIKH

CL23078326

Suitable match for Jat Sikh vegetarian handsome boy 1992/6', MBA, Own business. 8 Acre Commercial Land. Seeks educated employed tall girl. Tricity preferred. Contact 88724-74213.

JAT SIKH

CL23078342

Singapore citizen Jat Sikh clean shaven male 40, own successfull business. Never married, 5'-10", tall. Looking for compatible bride (Min. 5'-4"), educated bride. Preferably able to hold job in Singapore. Must be able to settle in Singapore. Please send full details with phone number via WhatsApp to +65-94579049. Strictly no calls please.

JAT SIKH

CL23078676

Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Pursuing M.Tech. Regular job as Software Engg. Parents Class-I. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KAMBOJ

CL23077117

Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, good income, divorced after a month. No demand. Upper caste welcome. 94170-01155.

KHATRI

CL23075796

Suitable match for handsome Khatri unmarried boy, 5'-10", 19.03.1981, 3:25 a.m., Graduate. Own business. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 86073-10287.

KHATRI

CL23077051

Jalandhar based, 43, 5'-8", B.Tech. Semi-Govt. Punjab job, teetotaller, only son. Simple early marriage. Whatsapp: 9417131264. E-mail: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23077274

Suitable educated match for Behal Graduate boy, 35 yrs, 5'-10", employed reputed Private company. Contact: 9646345944, 9023331116.

KHATRI

CL23077614

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy, 33/5'-10", Senior Manager in top MNC Gurgaon, very handsome package. Send Photo, biodata, Horoscope. Whatsapp: 78071-98331.

KHATRI

CL23078286

Suitable match for handsome Khatri unmarried boy, 5'-10", 19.03.1981, 3:25 a.m., Graduate. Own business. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 86073-10287.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23077229

Professionally qualified match for 5’-10”, BCA, MCA, 16.9.90, 8:00 pm, Chandigarh (non Manglik), working as IT professional in MNC at Mohali (Punjab), package 24 LPA. Chandigarh based family. Parents retired from Govt. job. Preferred working girl from Tricity/ Haryana state. WhatsApp: 98760-69897 only. Marriage bureau excuse.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23078539

Nearly Panchkula based handsome boy 26.12.1991, 9:00 a.m., Chandigarh, MBA, own business, reputed upper middle class. Seeks same status. Kundli must. 98150-94137, 98020-40406.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23078568

Handsome Arora 1988 born boy MBA, 5'-7". Bank Officer posted Gurgaon, package 29 Lac. Contact: 82838-22562, 97795-58067.

NRI

CL23068631

NRI British Sikh male 48, 5’-8”, Business Graduated, affluent, respectable modern family with traditional values, never married, seeks similar educated Sikh bride 28+. WhatsApp: +447886328845 with full details.

NRI

CL23073663

NRI Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Mair Rajput boy, US Citizen, 6 feet, 24 July 1992, Bachelor of Science working as Software Engineer, Annual package 140k USD, Non-manglik. Whatsapp +1(516)603-4142.

NRI

CL23075997

Jat Sikh parents seek match for their handsome son, Canadian citizen, BE MBA, 42/5'-11", Marketing Manager very high salary & also has real estate business, R/U property in India/Canada, issueless divorcee. Girl should be beautiful, below 35 yrs. Caste no bar. WhatsApp +91 98189-09579.

NRI

CL23076465

Suitable match for Aggarwal Singhal gotra vegetarian teetotaler boy Ph.D, Working in USA, 21.12.1995, 07:30 pm, Ambala. Preferred girl studying working in US. Mobile 94162-49825 (Whatsapp).

NRI

CL23077692

Educated and beautiful match with good family values for smart, US Citizen Sikh groom, 51, 5'-9", MBA, Chicago, USA, Visiting India in December. No marriage bureau please. Contact: 9814455585

NRI

CL23076491

Khatri Sikh parents, seeking suitable match for our 31 year old son, born and raised in California. He is 5'-10" tall, teetotaller, sincere, honest, intelligent, clean shaven, raised with high moral and ethical values. He is doing Pre-Doctoral Research in one of top universities. Before this he helped in family business. He is an accomplished investor with investments in commercial real estate. Family is affluent, has well established business in California for three decades. Properties in India as well. Only serious inquiries from girls settled in USA, Canada. Please contact [email protected] Strictly no marriage bureau.

NRI

CL23076948

Suitable match for SC boy 93, 5.9ft, MBA, professional full time job, based in Adelaide, Australian PR, currently visiting India, caste no bar.

NRI

CL23077022

Newzealand PR Bhardwaj Brahmin boy, 2.11.89, 5:45 am, Batala, 5'-6", B.Tech. CSE, NZ certificate in Interior Linings. Family settled Jalandhar. Preference IT line. WhatsApp: 78141-50621.

NRI

CL23077133

Jat Sikh Dhaliwal family seeks suitable match for their Canadian Citizen son 29 years, 5’-9”, Engineer, well established, bearded and turbaned, vegetarian. No dowry. Issueless divorcee after short period. Parents currently visiting Punjab. Email [email protected] Whatsapp 0014039910781

NRI

CL23077307

Suitable match for handsome boy (Ravidassia) 5'-10" 33 years old born and raised in USA. Working in risk management with decent salary. Family well settled in USA. Looking for well educated and beautiful girl from USA. Caste no bar. Email biodata with photo to [email protected]

NRI

CL23077457

SM4 Manglik Brahmin boy, 30, 5'-6", working Assistant Manager in NewZealand. Looking girl India/abroad. Upper caste no bar. 9872805136.

NRI

CL23077533

Qualified girl for never married 1985 born Sikh Khatri cleanshaven professionally Established boy, 5'-10", Canadian Citizen. Status family. Bureau excuse. 95010-44899.

NRI

CL23077736

US born Citizen Sr. Software Engineer M.S. Finance, Financially independent, 31, 6', handsome, slim clean shaven Jat Sikh looking for beautiful Dentist girl willing to settle USA. Well established family of Physicians. Upper caste welcome. 99880-05956.

NRI

CL23077906

Hindu Sood boy USA settled MS USA Software Engineer MNC, 1994 born, 5'-10", currently in India, seeks educated tall beautiful girl. Contact number 98776-24988, 83608-31307.

NRI

CL23078452

Suitable match for England settled (UK work visa) hindu Arora Khatri, M.B.A., LL.B. boy, 5'11" 22.01.1986, 3:52 AM, Chandigarh based family. Whatsapp 97811-15284

NRI

CL23078587

Suitable match only from New Zealand or Australia for non turbaned, New Zealand PR Post Graduate Saini Sikh boy, September 1991, 5'-7", digital marketing. Marriage bureau excuse. 9463687331, +642108796146.

NRI

CL23078679

Saraswat Brahmin boy Australian Citizen in Melbourne divorced, 5'-8", 26.10.1988, preferred Australian Melbourne girl, WhatsApp No. +61435216121.

NRI

CL23078686

New Zealand PR Lubana Sikh boy, 29, 5'-9". Seeks qualified, beautiful girl. General caste welcome. Contact: 9877618004, Jalandhar.

NRI

CL23078762

Brahmin, January 1994/6’, M.S. Permanent Resident Canada, working, own house, required Canadian resident, 5’-6”, working girl. +1-416-6698533.

RAJPUT

CL23077120

Well qualified match for Rajput boy working in IT Company Mohali, MBA, PGDM, 15.06.92, 5'-6". Upper caste also welcome. Mob: 94170-79244.

RAJPUT

CL23077820

New Chandigarh settled Ph.D S.Sci. PU Chandigarh working Assistant Professor pvt. college, 5'-11", 14.5.86 good looking Rajput boy. Looking for suitable match. 98885-06268.

SAINI

CL23077087

Canada PR boy DoB 01-Oct-1996, 08:15 PM Place Delhi, 171 CM; B.Tech. Computer (India) & PG Dip. (Canada); Gotras: Togad & Babbewal; Sibling 1 married Sister. +91-9910239787; +1-780-599-3222

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23076931

Ad-dharmi, 27, 5'-7", BCA/MCA, International Certificate-Services now CSA, Data Scientist, Delivery head, Pune. Owns 2 BHK Flat at Pune. Decent house in Punjab. Handsome salary. Contact: 9324278457.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23077036

Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy, Canadian PR, 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. Contact: 9915237489, 9592003320.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23077812

Suitable match for Ravidasia boy, 33, 5'-9", Diploma in Engineering, SDO Punjab Govt. Preference Govt officer/Doctor/NRI. Contact: 7508387080.

SIKH

CL23078635

Suitable match for Parjapat/ Ghumiar Sikh boy, 1991, 5'-7", B.Tech./ M.Tech., working in MNC. 79739-44757.

SIKH

CL23077844

Match for handsome Ramdasia Sikh boy, 6 feet, Oct 1990, Bachelor in Hotel Management from Chandigarh working as Facility Manager in MNC at 8.50 Lac PA. Required Height 5'-6" and qualified. Whatsapp only : 95309-09272.

SIKH ARORA

CL23077105

SMF Jan. 1998 born, 5'-11", handsome, vegetarian, cutsurd boy of well settled Arora Sikh family of Chandigarh, BBA, MBA, running a Marriage Palace with very good income. 98884-08156.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23077095

Seeking suitable match for handsome NT/ND Gursikh Khatri boy Nov.88 5'-7" working in Bangalore Package 40 LPA. Well settled Chandigarh based family.8727970293

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23077391

Seeking slim, good looking 4-5 years younger for smart clean shaven Sikh 5'-9", June 1989, B.Tech., MBA, Sr. Consultant reputed MNC Pune. Presently on Temporary work Permit at Toronto for onsite Project to return India upon completion Project. Well settled family Chandigarh with Residential, Commercial property. Mob: 97808-71822.

#Mumbai