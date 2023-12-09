Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23084501
Well settled Aggarwal parents from New York seeks suitable match for their only handsome son, 1997 born, 5'-10" involved in family business. Looking for decent girl preferably Aggarwal Hindu family send full biodata latest photos to Whatsapp: +1-516-672-6666
AGGARWAL
CL23084504
GOYAL GOVT. EMPLOYEE UDC PSPCL, M.COM, 1995 BORN, 5'8", MIDDLE CLASS FAMILY. RAMPURA PHUL 94782-49090
AGGARWAL
CL23084648
Match for Gupta boy, Dec. 1991, 5'-9", B.A. LL.B., own business. Contact: 98136-22360, 83970-52740.
AGGARWAL
CL23084988
Handsome Aggarwal boy, Manager in Govt Bank (posting Chandigarh), 1993, 5'-7.5", residence District Mohali, Punjab. Preference Govt job/ PSTET/CTET Contact: 094784-64319.
BRAHMIN
CL23085888
Non manglik match for Chandigarh based vegetarian Brahmin boy, 5'-10", December 1992, B.Tech. Working in MNC, Mohali. Tricity IT working girl preferred. Upper caste too welcome. 90410-49128.
BRAHMIN
CL23084068
Suitable match for Punjabi Brahmin handsome, teetotaler boy, 7 April, 1993, 6:10 pm, 5'-8", Commerce Graduate, own very well established business, Jalandhar, Contact: 9041133823, 9815910591.
BRAHMIN
CL23084440
Match for Brahmin boy 27.07.92, 4:55 pm, Kathua (J&K), 6'-2", Advocate, good practice. Well established family of Lawyers settled in Chandigarh. 98761-21336.
BRAHMIN
CL23084576
Match for Gaur Barhmin boy, B.Tech., LL.B., 21.5.1993, 9:45 p.m., place Chandigarh, 5'-8", Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court. Father retired Journalist from reputed Newspaper of Chandigarh. Mother school teacher. Younger brother Engineer in multinational company. Preference teacher or law profession. Contact: 94173-78801, 94650-95081.
BRAHMIN
CL23084674
Saraswat Brahmin boy Post-Graduate 5'-10", July 1991 born, working in Private Bank Chandigarh. Package 5.30 LPA. Whatsapp 94170-08261.
BRAHMIN
CL23084699
Match for Canada PR Saraswat Brahmin boy, 28, 5'-7", non-drinker, non-smoker, M.Tech Mechanical Engg. Marriage bureau excuse. 9779150576.
BRAHMIN
CL23085551
Compatible match for 1990 born, 5'-7", Chandigarh based teetotaller Gujarati brahmin boy, Working as Asst. Manager, Legal with Punjab govt. Working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 99145-27540.
DEFENCE
CL23085425
Suitable match for Sikh Army Officer (Major) 1994/6', BE (PU) seeks Officer, Doctor, Engineer Professional. 98149-03448.
DIVORCEE
CL23084957
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23084085
Professionally qualified match for Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, well qualified boy, 23.08.1991, 7:45 pm, Jalandhar, 175 cms, working as Research Scientist at Portugal (Europe). Well settled family. Contact: 9988400832.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23085814
SM for handsome boy 1990, 5'8" MBBS MS FAMS General Surgery PCMS, Ex Consultant (GMCH Sec-32 Chandigarh) Contact 9815196202
JAT SIKH
CL23075795
Mature, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well educated, well-settled, teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 years. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420"
JAT SIKH
CL23085171
MATCH FOR JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED GROOM 47 YRS 5'-9" EDUCATION CONSULTANT AND BUSINESSMAN HANDSOME ATHLETIC FIT, URBAN FAMILY. ONLY JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED BRIDES BETWEEN 37-46 CONTACT WITH DETAILS. EMAIL- [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23076779
Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).
JAT SIKH
CL23080762
Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless, Lawyer in well known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL23084505
Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Regular job as Software Engg. Parents Class-I. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.
JAT SIKH
CL23084551
Jat Sikh Canadian, teetotaler boy, 1988, 5'-10", Automotive Diploma holder. Real estate business. Own house in Canada, 18 acre land in Punjab. Require well educated, family oriented girl. Whatsapp: 0012363329737
JAT SIKH
CL23084700
Handsome Jat Sikh boy 1995/6'-2", Post-graduate working in California, Family living in USA. Looking for tall beautiful, educated girl, currently living in USA. Contact: +91-9814120374.
JAT SIKH
CL23084768
Very well settled educated family in Canada seek bride for their Canadian born, never married son, LLM (Lawyer), 44 yrs old, 6 ft, athletic, well versed in eastern and western values. Please contact with biodata and photograph at [email protected] or WhatsApp @ 403-606-3694.
JAT SIKH
CL23084833
Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 39 years, 6', self employed, divorcee, issueless. Ropar based family. Caste no bar. Contact: Whatsapp-97795-78194, 98786-00521
JAT SIKH
CL23084835
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy Mechanical Diploma, Italy PR, 30 Years/5'-8". Contact 82888-93175.
JAT SIKH
CL23085313
Tall handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy 1992 born affluent Chandigarh based family. Working for an American MNC. Contact with full details [email protected]
KAMBOJ
CL23085494
30 year old Josan boy, 5’-11”, M.Sc IT, working IT company, Package 6 Lac. Upper caste no bar. 94633-91971
KAMBOJ
CL23085694
Kamboj Canada PR Sikh boy, Aug 1995/ 5'-8", Mohali based educated family. Seeks educated Sikh girl. 7888654895.
KHATRI
CL23085473
Equally qualified match with H1B visa for handsome Khatri Manglik boy settled California (H1B visa), 19.10.1995, 07:14 pm, Ambala, 5'-8", Master's Computer Science (USA). Software Engineer, reputed Company. Send biodata: 98962-00807 (WhatsApp), [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23085638
Hindu Khatri (Duggal) handsome, NewZealand (PR) boy 08.10.1995, 5'-8", Phagwara. Father businessman. Educated respectable families girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 98727-63592.
KHATRI
CL23086030
Pure veg hindu Khatri boy 26-2-93, 10:42 am, 5'-10", B.Tech, LLB. Punjab govt. B.Class employee. Working girl preferred. Contact: 94172-63517.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23084770
Match for working handsome Arora anshik manglik boy, 5'-8", 03.09.1993, B.Tech., PGDCA. Working MNC, Mohali. 51 LPA. 94642-91910.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23085156
Suitable qualified, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri/Arora Graduate non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-manglik, only boy, 23.1.1995, 5'-7", convent educated, own settled business, running showroom. Boy's paternal family settled in USA. NRI girl or willing to settle (Canada/USA) also welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Call/Whatsapp: 8427678016, 9814002579.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23085634
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri educated Australian citizen, divorcee boy (short marriage) 1988/ 6'-0". Contact issueless only. WhatsApp 78883-74213, 99158-55524.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL23086105
Suitable match for England settled (UK work visa) Hindu Arora Khatri boy, 5'-11", 22.01.1986, 3:52 am. Family settled in Chandigarh. BDS preferred. WhatsApp: 97811-15284.
MISC.
CL23084747
Suitable match for Hindu Nai, non-professional, vegetarian boy, 1995 born, 5'-5", B.Com, MBA, working with reputed MNC at NCR. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Contact: 7973271155.
NRI
CL23084427
Jat Sikh clean shaven Sandhu boy Nov. 1992, 5'-11", MBA Sales & Marketing, on Work Permit, working as Manager in Vancouver. Parents Senior government Officers settled in Chandigarh. Sister Doctor in USA. Preference for educated working girl settled in Canada. Whatsapp biodata +91-80540-54667. [email protected]
NRI
CL23084689
Mair Rajput boy, 36, 5'-8", Engr, MS, Canada PR, IT professional. Educated family. Seeks beautiful slim girl, IT/Tech./Finance professional preferred. 99718-10972.
NRI
CL23084766
Medico bride residing in USA for Sikh Arora teetotaller June 1992 born, 5'-6", doing Internal Medicine Residency second year in USA. Well-settled status family from Punjab. 91-98159-86244.
NRI
CL23085466
US born citizen , 31. 6'-0", handsome slim, clean shaven Sikh Software Engineer, looking for Sikh/ Hindu beautiful BDS/ MDS girl willing to settle in US. Well settled family of Doctors and Professionals. Family visiting Punjab in last week of December. Contact:9988005956.
NRI
CL23085842
Well settled, Highly paid, Sikh, cutsurd, smart, short divorcee Canadian Citizen, Software Engineer, 30/ 5'-5", Chandigarh based status family, Solicit professionally qualified smart girl from USA, Canada,India, Ready to move simple early marriage. Boy on short visit. Send bio-data: 79865-59140.
NRI
CL23074486
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]
NRI
CL23079792
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, US Citizen, Electrical Engineer, financially independent, 1997 born, 6'-3", looking for a suitable match. Girl must be tall & professionally educated. Upper caste no bar. No agents please. Email details with photo at [email protected]
NRI
CL23083673
Looking for beautiful tall girl, suitably employed in USA for a handsome Jat Sikh, 33 yrs old, 6'-2", Engineer boy, born and brought up in USA, from highly educated family, employed as Global Product Management Leader in Chicago. Please contact at [email protected]
NRI
CL23084301
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. IT preferred, 70098-58265.
NRI
CL23084446
A status Kamboj Sikh family invites suitable match for their handsome son, 1994 born, 5'-10", cut-surd living in US. MS in Mechanical Engineering from Top US university now close to completing his Ph.D. and working as Research Associate in the university. Requires professionally qualified girl, preferably working/studying in US. Contact: 96461-41071.
NRI
CL23084608
Good looking smart match working in Canada or ready to move for handsome Sikh Malhotra boy M.Com., working for US based Company in Toronto, PR holder, April 1991 born, 5'-8". Good package. No dowry/bar. Parents settled Hydrabad. E-mail biodata relevant information to [email protected] 97004-89272.
NRI
CL23084618
Professionally qualified and beautiful match for Brahmin boy 31.3.91, 5’-7”, M.Tech form Paris, working MNC & citizen Paris (France). Parents settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 79863-50770.
NRI
CL23084623
Khatri Sikh parents, seeking suitable match for our 31 year old son, born and raised in California. He is 5'-10" tall, teetotaller, sincere, honest, intelligent, clean shaven, raised with high moral and ethical values. He is doing pre-Doctoral Research in one of top universities. Before this he helped in family business. He is an accomplished investor with investments in commercial real estate. Family is affluent, has well established business in California for three decades. Properties in India as well. Only serious inquiries from girls settled in USA, Canada. Please contact [email protected]
NRI
CL23084735
NRI qualified girl for SC boy, NZ citizen, 5'-7", 29 yrs, Engineer. 7973709091. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23084771
Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen IT professional 48/5'-11", clean shaved issueless divorcee, WhatsApp 82838-83532, 0015872274068.
NRI
CL23084951
Well settled in Auckland Brahmin, Manglik boy, 02 Dec. 1990, 04:47 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7½". 7888851621.
NRI
CL23084953
We are looking for a beautiful, professional, and decent match for our son. He is highly qualified, handsome, and well cultured Australian citizen. He is 31 years old, 5'-9" tall and working in a renowned MNC. We are a well-settled, pure vegetarian, Punjabi Arora family. The boy is visiting India along with family shortly. If you are interested, please WhatsApp your daughter's biodata on +61478850779.
NRI
CL23084971
Jat Sikh handsome boy, 87, 5'-8", unmarried US born, Engineering and MBA Degree, respected job, own house. Parents seeking cultured and qualified girl from US preferably California. Agricultural land in India. US 31034-32918, India 98582-30006.
NRI
CL23085199
Ravidassia Ad-dharmi boy, 32, height 5'-10", American Citizen, working as Engineer, well-settled family in America. We are looking for a well qualified match for our son in America or Canada. Please contact [email protected]
NRI
CL23085232
Compatible for Sikh Doctor 38, 168, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working NewYork City. Divorced, 4 yrs old daughter with her mother in NH. Contact +9170096-05005.
NRI
CL23085334
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Graduate boy working in USA 16.02.1987, 5'-10". Seeks USA Citizen girl. Contact: 7888898522.
NRI
CL23085511
Match for Australian Citizen Sikh Lubana boy 1990 born, 5'-9", Double degree Management & Teaching. Contact: 9779411882.
NRI
CL23085602
US citizen Medico Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, issueless, seeks bride. Call/What'sApp at 562-541-3856.
NRI
CL23085610
Suitable match for Mohali based Canadian Citizen turbaned Arora Sikh, Oct. 87, 5’-7”, working IT Sector, eligible to work in US also. Currently in India. 8360830126
NRI
CL23085748
Jat Sikh Newzealand citizen clean shaven handsome boy 1992/ 6’-2”, IT Engineer, boy from a reputed family, working in a MNC, Salary in six figures. Property in India & Newzealand. Seeking professional, beautiful, tall girl from a well status family. Email biodata with latest photograph- [email protected]
NRI
CL23085851
Canada PR Ramdasia Sikh boy 1990/5'-9", B.Tech. (India), Post Graduate Study in Canada, Project Manager with Canadian Company seeking Educated and beautiful girl preferably PR/Work permit in Canada. Currently boy in India. 85589-02825.
NRI
CL23086009
Match for Australian citizen well-settled Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, never married, 5'-11", looking for well educated girl. WhatsApp: +61404200942. Bureau excuse.
NRI
CL23086068
Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, Australian PR, 29/5'-7", Mechanical Engineer, Specialization in Robotics. 94788-06495
NRI
CL23086094
Suitable match for England settled (UK work visa) Hindu Arora Khatri boy, 5'-11", 22.01.1986, 3:52 am. Family settled in Chandigarh. BDS preferred. WhatsApp: 97811-15284.
RAJPUT
CL23084347
Kashap Rajput boy 1990, 5'-10", B.Tech, Working in Park Hospital, Ambala Cantt. 98961-89733 (Whattsapp).
RAJPUT
CL23084600
Suitable match handsome Rana boy, well settled family. 12 Dec. 1992 (5:35 pm), Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Sc. in Hospitality and Tourism, Pvt. job. Please contact 98882-82019.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23085979
Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.
SAINI
CL23082675
Saini Sikh parents invite suitable preferably unmarried educated match for their non drinker, 33 years, 6', B.Tech. and M.Tech. from IIT Mumbai, Associate Director Product in a top Tech Company at Bangalore, having high salary package, issueless and innocent divorcee son. Message on WhatsApp 96463-05402 complete details. Marriage bureau excuse.
SAINI
CL23084691
Saini boy, 26, 5'-9", B.Tech., MCA, Software Engineer MNC. IT girl preferred. 78887-09278.
SAINI
CL23084961
Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy, 1995, 5'-10", Graduate, Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Assistant Manager MNC, well settled. Contact: 9780800117.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23085153
Professionally qualified match for 34/ 6'-0", MBA, Canadian Citizen, mutual divorcee and business owner. Parents retired Govt. officer, Chandigarh. Contact: 83607-54927, 94170-26790.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23085639
Adharmi boy B.Tech, Oct. 1990 born/ 5'-7'', working in Limited Company Mohali, Father retired Govt. job, Own house in Chandigarh. seeks slim, beautiful working/ Non working in Tricity/ Punjab preferred. Caste no bar. 79739-28177.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23083151
Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 31, 5’-10”, BE, CSE, (PEC Chandigarh), MBA (FMS Delhi). Working in MNC abroad. Parents based in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709
SIKH KHATRI
CL23084218
Sikh Khatri boy, 1994, 5'-11", B.Tech, working in MNC Mohali, package 12 LPA. Mohali well settled educated family. 9041211414.
SIKH KHATRI
CL23084695
Newzealand PR Gursikh non-drinker Khatri 93, 5'-10", Govt. Job as highway Engg boy. 9815094185.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23084743
Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Khatri clean shaven, Software Engineer, 5'-8", 20.9.86, 5:00 am, Chandigarh, Package 13.5 Lacs. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 96464-71466.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23085235
Match for London based Sikh Arora Kesadhari, handsome, 48, 5’-7’’, divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London, own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp +447866622782
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23085390
Match for Arora Sikh very smart 1985, 6' tall, highly qualified Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University Sonipat, 1.60 Lakh pm. Parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23085668
Educated Gursikh beautiful match for Sikh Arora boy 29, 5’-11”, MBE, Diploma in Accounting from Canada, non-drinker, non-trimmer, working in Kelowna (BC Canada), PR applied. Parents retired from Bank settled Mohali. Contact 98159-93249.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23085706
Match for Punjabi Arora Sikh handsome boy. B.Tech, MBA. Jan 95, 5'-7”. Sr. Software Engineer 20 LPA in Mohali. Mobile 9855868068
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23085965
Well placed educated Chandigarh family seeks bride for their US & Europe educated, handsome, 6 ft., 92 born son. Currently working at a managerial position in a Tech European MNC, having Dutch (EU) citizenship. WhatsApp 99888-71128.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23084655
Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Labana boy, 5'-11", 29 year, B.Tech., MBA. Working as Project Manager, MNC, Mohali.Well settled family at Mohali. Tricity/ Punjab girl preferred. Contact: 99152-34418.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23084757
Lobana Gursikh, 5'-9", 1996, Canada citizen. Seeking well educated life partner from reputed Lobana family. 9357224151.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23084834
Lobana boy MBA, Master Canada, 28 years/5'-11", Company Manager. Contact 99885-13281.
SOOD
CL23084581
Professionally qualified match for Himachali Sood handsome boy, 5'-10", 9th October 1994, Kangra, B.Tech., MBA. Working in MNC, Banglore.16 LPA.Family well settled in Palampur. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 94182-92888
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case
The terrorist organisations had recruited like-minded youth ...
Polarisation across world is marked by social media growth, intolerance among communities: CJI
The CJI also spoke about how India's post-independence journ...
Caught on cam: Woman accidentally shot inside police station in Aligarh, in serious condition
While cleaning it, it was accidentally fired at the woman, c...