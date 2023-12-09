Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23084501

Well settled Aggarwal parents from New York seeks suitable match for their only handsome son, 1997 born, 5'-10" involved in family business. Looking for decent girl preferably Aggarwal Hindu family send full biodata latest photos to Whatsapp: +1-516-672-6666

AGGARWAL

CL23084504

GOYAL GOVT. EMPLOYEE UDC PSPCL, M.COM, 1995 BORN, 5'8", MIDDLE CLASS FAMILY. RAMPURA PHUL 94782-49090

AGGARWAL

CL23084648

Match for Gupta boy, Dec. 1991, 5'-9", B.A. LL.B., own business. Contact: 98136-22360, 83970-52740.

AGGARWAL

CL23084988

Handsome Aggarwal boy, Manager in Govt Bank (posting Chandigarh), 1993, 5'-7.5", residence District Mohali, Punjab. Preference Govt job/ PSTET/CTET Contact: 094784-64319.

BRAHMIN

CL23085888

Non manglik match for Chandigarh based vegetarian Brahmin boy, 5'-10", December 1992, B.Tech. Working in MNC, Mohali. Tricity IT working girl preferred. Upper caste too welcome. 90410-49128.

BRAHMIN

CL23084068

Suitable match for Punjabi Brahmin handsome, teetotaler boy, 7 April, 1993, 6:10 pm, 5'-8", Commerce Graduate, own very well established business, Jalandhar, Contact: 9041133823, 9815910591.

BRAHMIN

CL23084440

Match for Brahmin boy 27.07.92, 4:55 pm, Kathua (J&K), 6'-2", Advocate, good practice. Well established family of Lawyers settled in Chandigarh. 98761-21336.

BRAHMIN

CL23084576

Match for Gaur Barhmin boy, B.Tech., LL.B., 21.5.1993, 9:45 p.m., place Chandigarh, 5'-8", Advocate Punjab and Haryana High Court. Father retired Journalist from reputed Newspaper of Chandigarh. Mother school teacher. Younger brother Engineer in multinational company. Preference teacher or law profession. Contact: 94173-78801, 94650-95081.

BRAHMIN

CL23084674

Saraswat Brahmin boy Post-Graduate 5'-10", July 1991 born, working in Private Bank Chandigarh. Package 5.30 LPA. Whatsapp 94170-08261.

BRAHMIN

CL23084699

Match for Canada PR Saraswat Brahmin boy, 28, 5'-7", non-drinker, non-smoker, M.Tech Mechanical Engg. Marriage bureau excuse. 9779150576.

BRAHMIN

CL23085551

Compatible match for 1990 born, 5'-7", Chandigarh based teetotaller Gujarati brahmin boy, Working as Asst. Manager, Legal with Punjab govt. Working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 99145-27540.

DEFENCE

CL23085425

Suitable match for Sikh Army Officer (Major) 1994/6', BE (PU) seeks Officer, Doctor, Engineer Professional. 98149-03448.

DIVORCEE

CL23084957

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23084085

Professionally qualified match for Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, well qualified boy, 23.08.1991, 7:45 pm, Jalandhar, 175 cms, working as Research Scientist at Portugal (Europe). Well settled family. Contact: 9988400832.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23085814

SM for handsome boy 1990, 5'8" MBBS MS FAMS General Surgery PCMS, Ex Consultant (GMCH Sec-32 Chandigarh) Contact 9815196202

JAT SIKH

CL23075795

Mature, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well educated, well-settled, teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, seek beautiful and intelligent life partner between 38 to 58 years. No agents please. Contact on WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420"

JAT SIKH

CL23085171

MATCH FOR JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED GROOM 47 YRS 5'-9" EDUCATION CONSULTANT AND BUSINESSMAN HANDSOME ATHLETIC FIT, URBAN FAMILY. ONLY JATT SIKH NEVER MARRIED BRIDES BETWEEN 37-46 CONTACT WITH DETAILS. EMAIL- [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23076779

Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).

JAT SIKH

CL23080762

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced issueless, Lawyer in well known Law Firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL23084505

Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Regular job as Software Engg. Parents Class-I. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

JAT SIKH

CL23084551

Jat Sikh Canadian, teetotaler boy, 1988, 5'-10", Automotive Diploma holder. Real estate business. Own house in Canada, 18 acre land in Punjab. Require well educated, family oriented girl. Whatsapp: 0012363329737

JAT SIKH

CL23084700

Handsome Jat Sikh boy 1995/6'-2", Post-graduate working in California, Family living in USA. Looking for tall beautiful, educated girl, currently living in USA. Contact: +91-9814120374.

JAT SIKH

CL23084768

Very well settled educated family in Canada seek bride for their Canadian born, never married son, LLM (Lawyer), 44 yrs old, 6 ft, athletic, well versed in eastern and western values. Please contact with biodata and photograph at [email protected] or WhatsApp @ 403-606-3694.

JAT SIKH

CL23084833

Suitable match for Jat Sikh boy, 39 years, 6', self employed, divorcee, issueless. Ropar based family. Caste no bar. Contact: Whatsapp-97795-78194, 98786-00521

JAT SIKH

CL23084835

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy Mechanical Diploma, Italy PR, 30 Years/5'-8". Contact 82888-93175.

JAT SIKH

CL23085313

Tall handsome clean shaven Jat Sikh boy 1992 born affluent Chandigarh based family. Working for an American MNC. Contact with full details [email protected]

KAMBOJ

CL23085494

30 year old Josan boy, 5’-11”, M.Sc IT, working IT company, Package 6 Lac. Upper caste no bar. 94633-91971

KAMBOJ

CL23085694

Kamboj Canada PR Sikh boy, Aug 1995/ 5'-8", Mohali based educated family. Seeks educated Sikh girl. 7888654895.

KHATRI

CL23085473

Equally qualified match with H1B visa for handsome Khatri Manglik boy settled California (H1B visa), 19.10.1995, 07:14 pm, Ambala, 5'-8", Master's Computer Science (USA). Software Engineer, reputed Company. Send biodata: 98962-00807 (WhatsApp), [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23085638

Hindu Khatri (Duggal) handsome, NewZealand (PR) boy 08.10.1995, 5'-8", Phagwara. Father businessman. Educated respectable families girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 98727-63592.

KHATRI

CL23086030

Pure veg hindu Khatri boy 26-2-93, 10:42 am, 5'-10", B.Tech, LLB. Punjab govt. B.Class employee. Working girl preferred. Contact: 94172-63517.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23084770

Match for working handsome Arora anshik manglik boy, 5'-8", 03.09.1993, B.Tech., PGDCA. Working MNC, Mohali. 51 LPA. 94642-91910.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23085156

Suitable qualified, beautiful match for handsome Hindu Khatri/Arora Graduate non-smoker, non-drinker, Non-manglik, only boy, 23.1.1995, 5'-7", convent educated, own settled business, running showroom. Boy's paternal family settled in USA. NRI girl or willing to settle (Canada/USA) also welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. Call/Whatsapp: 8427678016, 9814002579.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23085634

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri educated Australian citizen, divorcee boy (short marriage) 1988/ 6'-0". Contact issueless only. WhatsApp 78883-74213, 99158-55524.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23086105

Suitable match for England settled (UK work visa) Hindu Arora Khatri boy, 5'-11", 22.01.1986, 3:52 am. Family settled in Chandigarh. BDS preferred. WhatsApp: 97811-15284.

MISC.

CL23084747

Suitable match for Hindu Nai, non-professional, vegetarian boy, 1995 born, 5'-5", B.Com, MBA, working with reputed MNC at NCR. Parents retired from Govt jobs. Contact: 7973271155.

NRI

CL23084427

Jat Sikh clean shaven Sandhu boy Nov. 1992, 5'-11", MBA Sales & Marketing, on Work Permit, working as Manager in Vancouver. Parents Senior government Officers settled in Chandigarh. Sister Doctor in USA. Preference for educated working girl settled in Canada. Whatsapp biodata +91-80540-54667. [email protected]

NRI

CL23084689

Mair Rajput boy, 36, 5'-8", Engr, MS, Canada PR, IT professional. Educated family. Seeks beautiful slim girl, IT/Tech./Finance professional preferred. 99718-10972.

NRI

CL23084766

Medico bride residing in USA for Sikh Arora teetotaller June 1992 born, 5'-6", doing Internal Medicine Residency second year in USA. Well-settled status family from Punjab. 91-98159-86244.

NRI

CL23085466

US born citizen , 31. 6'-0", handsome slim, clean shaven Sikh Software Engineer, looking for Sikh/ Hindu beautiful BDS/ MDS girl willing to settle in US. Well settled family of Doctors and Professionals. Family visiting Punjab in last week of December. Contact:9988005956.

NRI

CL23085842

Well settled, Highly paid, Sikh, cutsurd, smart, short divorcee Canadian Citizen, Software Engineer, 30/ 5'-5", Chandigarh based status family, Solicit professionally qualified smart girl from USA, Canada,India, Ready to move simple early marriage. Boy on short visit. Send bio-data: 79865-59140.

NRI

CL23074486

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]

NRI

CL23079792

Ramgarhia Sikh boy, US Citizen, Electrical Engineer, financially independent, 1997 born, 6'-3", looking for a suitable match. Girl must be tall & professionally educated. Upper caste no bar. No agents please. Email details with photo at [email protected]

NRI

CL23083673

Looking for beautiful tall girl, suitably employed in USA for a handsome Jat Sikh, 33 yrs old, 6'-2", Engineer boy, born and brought up in USA, from highly educated family, employed as Global Product Management Leader in Chicago. Please contact at [email protected]

NRI

CL23084301

Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. IT preferred, 70098-58265.

NRI

CL23084446

A status Kamboj Sikh family invites suitable match for their handsome son, 1994 born, 5'-10", cut-surd living in US. MS in Mechanical Engineering from Top US university now close to completing his Ph.D. and working as Research Associate in the university. Requires professionally qualified girl, preferably working/studying in US. Contact: 96461-41071.

NRI

CL23084608

Good looking smart match working in Canada or ready to move for handsome Sikh Malhotra boy M.Com., working for US based Company in Toronto, PR holder, April 1991 born, 5'-8". Good package. No dowry/bar. Parents settled Hydrabad. E-mail biodata relevant information to [email protected] 97004-89272.

NRI

CL23084618

Professionally qualified and beautiful match for Brahmin boy 31.3.91, 5’-7”, M.Tech form Paris, working MNC & citizen Paris (France). Parents settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 79863-50770.

NRI

CL23084623

Khatri Sikh parents, seeking suitable match for our 31 year old son, born and raised in California. He is 5'-10" tall, teetotaller, sincere, honest, intelligent, clean shaven, raised with high moral and ethical values. He is doing pre-Doctoral Research in one of top universities. Before this he helped in family business. He is an accomplished investor with investments in commercial real estate. Family is affluent, has well established business in California for three decades. Properties in India as well. Only serious inquiries from girls settled in USA, Canada. Please contact [email protected]

NRI

CL23084735

NRI qualified girl for SC boy, NZ citizen, 5'-7", 29 yrs, Engineer. 7973709091. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23084771

Ramgarhia Canadian Citizen IT professional 48/5'-11", clean shaved issueless divorcee, WhatsApp 82838-83532, 0015872274068.

NRI

CL23084951

Well settled in Auckland Brahmin, Manglik boy, 02 Dec. 1990, 04:47 am, Jalandhar, 5'-7½". 7888851621.

NRI

CL23084953

We are looking for a beautiful, professional, and decent match for our son. He is highly qualified, handsome, and well cultured Australian citizen. He is 31 years old, 5'-9" tall and working in a renowned MNC. We are a well-settled, pure vegetarian, Punjabi Arora family. The boy is visiting India along with family shortly. If you are interested, please WhatsApp your daughter's biodata on +61478850779.

NRI

CL23084971

Jat Sikh handsome boy, 87, 5'-8", unmarried US born, Engineering and MBA Degree, respected job, own house. Parents seeking cultured and qualified girl from US preferably California. Agricultural land in India. US 31034-32918, India 98582-30006.

NRI

CL23085199

Ravidassia Ad-dharmi boy, 32, height 5'-10", American Citizen, working as Engineer, well-settled family in America. We are looking for a well qualified match for our son in America or Canada. Please contact [email protected]

NRI

CL23085232

Compatible for Sikh Doctor 38, 168, US Citizen, MD with Fellowship, working NewYork City. Divorced, 4 yrs old daughter with her mother in NH. Contact +9170096-05005.

NRI

CL23085334

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri Graduate boy working in USA 16.02.1987, 5'-10". Seeks USA Citizen girl. Contact: 7888898522.

NRI

CL23085511

Match for Australian Citizen Sikh Lubana boy 1990 born, 5'-9", Double degree Management & Teaching. Contact: 9779411882.

NRI

CL23085602

US citizen Medico Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, issueless, seeks bride. Call/What'sApp at 562-541-3856.

NRI

CL23085610

Suitable match for Mohali based Canadian Citizen turbaned Arora Sikh, Oct. 87, 5’-7”, working IT Sector, eligible to work in US also. Currently in India. 8360830126

NRI

CL23085748

Jat Sikh Newzealand citizen clean shaven handsome boy 1992/ 6’-2”, IT Engineer, boy from a reputed family, working in a MNC, Salary in six figures. Property in India & Newzealand. Seeking professional, beautiful, tall girl from a well status family. Email biodata with latest photograph- [email protected]

NRI

CL23085851

Canada PR Ramdasia Sikh boy 1990/5'-9", B.Tech. (India), Post Graduate Study in Canada, Project Manager with Canadian Company seeking Educated and beautiful girl preferably PR/Work permit in Canada. Currently boy in India. 85589-02825.

NRI

CL23086009

Match for Australian citizen well-settled Jat Sikh boy, 87 born, never married, 5'-11", looking for well educated girl. WhatsApp: +61404200942. Bureau excuse.

NRI

CL23086068

Match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, Australian PR, 29/5'-7", Mechanical Engineer, Specialization in Robotics. 94788-06495

NRI

CL23086094

Suitable match for England settled (UK work visa) Hindu Arora Khatri boy, 5'-11", 22.01.1986, 3:52 am. Family settled in Chandigarh. BDS preferred. WhatsApp: 97811-15284.

RAJPUT

CL23084347

Kashap Rajput boy 1990, 5'-10", B.Tech, Working in Park Hospital, Ambala Cantt. 98961-89733 (Whattsapp).

RAJPUT

CL23084600

Suitable match handsome Rana boy, well settled family. 12 Dec. 1992 (5:35 pm), Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Sc. in Hospitality and Tourism, Pvt. job. Please contact 98882-82019.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23085979

Govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy, 1993, 5’-10”, Class-A Officer in Punjab govt. Mohali settled family. 76960-46906.

SAINI

CL23082675

Saini Sikh parents invite suitable preferably unmarried educated match for their non drinker, 33 years, 6', B.Tech. and M.Tech. from IIT Mumbai, Associate Director Product in a top Tech Company at Bangalore, having high salary package, issueless and innocent divorcee son. Message on WhatsApp 96463-05402 complete details. Marriage bureau excuse.

SAINI

CL23084691

Saini boy, 26, 5'-9", B.Tech., MCA, Software Engineer MNC. IT girl preferred. 78887-09278.

SAINI

CL23084961

Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy, 1995, 5'-10", Graduate, Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Assistant Manager MNC, well settled. Contact: 9780800117.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23085153

Professionally qualified match for 34/ 6'-0", MBA, Canadian Citizen, mutual divorcee and business owner. Parents retired Govt. officer, Chandigarh. Contact: 83607-54927, 94170-26790.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23085639

Adharmi boy B.Tech, Oct. 1990 born/ 5'-7'', working in Limited Company Mohali, Father retired Govt. job, Own house in Chandigarh. seeks slim, beautiful working/ Non working in Tricity/ Punjab preferred. Caste no bar. 79739-28177.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23083151

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 31, 5’-10”, BE, CSE, (PEC Chandigarh), MBA (FMS Delhi). Working in MNC abroad. Parents based in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709

SIKH KHATRI

CL23084218

Sikh Khatri boy, 1994, 5'-11", B.Tech, working in MNC Mohali, package 12 LPA. Mohali well settled educated family. 9041211414.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23084695

Newzealand PR Gursikh non-drinker Khatri 93, 5'-10", Govt. Job as highway Engg boy. 9815094185.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23084743

Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Khatri clean shaven, Software Engineer, 5'-8", 20.9.86, 5:00 am, Chandigarh, Package 13.5 Lacs. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 96464-71466.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23085235

Match for London based Sikh Arora Kesadhari, handsome, 48, 5’-7’’, divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London, own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp +447866622782

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23085390

Match for Arora Sikh very smart 1985, 6' tall, highly qualified Associate Professor of Law at OP Jindal Global University Sonipat, 1.60 Lakh pm. Parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23085668

Educated Gursikh beautiful match for Sikh Arora boy 29, 5’-11”, MBE, Diploma in Accounting from Canada, non-drinker, non-trimmer, working in Kelowna (BC Canada), PR applied. Parents retired from Bank settled Mohali. Contact 98159-93249.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23085706

Match for Punjabi Arora Sikh handsome boy. B.Tech, MBA. Jan 95, 5'-7”. Sr. Software Engineer 20 LPA in Mohali. Mobile 9855868068

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23085965

Well placed educated Chandigarh family seeks bride for their US & Europe educated, handsome, 6 ft., 92 born son. Currently working at a managerial position in a Tech European MNC, having Dutch (EU) citizenship. WhatsApp 99888-71128.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23084655

Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Labana boy, 5'-11", 29 year, B.Tech., MBA. Working as Project Manager, MNC, Mohali.Well settled family at Mohali. Tricity/ Punjab girl preferred. Contact: 99152-34418.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23084757

Lobana Gursikh, 5'-9", 1996, Canada citizen. Seeking well educated life partner from reputed Lobana family. 9357224151.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23084834

Lobana boy MBA, Master Canada, 28 years/5'-11", Company Manager. Contact 99885-13281.

SOOD

CL23084581

Professionally qualified match for Himachali Sood handsome boy, 5'-10", 9th October 1994, Kangra, B.Tech., MBA. Working in MNC, Banglore.16 LPA.Family well settled in Palampur. Upper caste too welcome. Contact: 94182-92888

#New York #PSPCL #WhatsApp