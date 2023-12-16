Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

Manglik/ non Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh status Business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commerical properties. Upper caste welcome. 94789-20344.

AGGARWAL

CL23086777

Match for handsome Punjabi Aggarwal boy, 34/5'-10", BE MBA, 35 L. Short term divorcee. 77196-26670.

AGGARWAL

CL23086798

Aggarwal Issueless divorcee MCA boy Nov. 1990/ 6'-1'', well settled Business Mohali. Contact 79737-27433.

AGGARWAL

CL23087075

Gupta boy, Apr. 1993, 5'-11", B.Com. LL.B., self employed with U.K. based firm. 98884-05464.

AGGARWAL

CL23087976

Suitable match for upper middle class, Manglik, Jindal boy, 5'-6", 27.06.1993, 11:40 pm, Chandigarh, working in MNC Chandigarh, 098557-33422.

BRAHMIN

CL23085551

Compatible match for 1990 born, 5'-7", Chandigarh based teetotaller Gujarati brahmin boy, Working as Asst. Manager, Legal with Punjab govt. Working girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 99145-27540.

BRAHMIN

CL23086973

Suitable match for teetotaler brahmin boy 22/04/1991, 4:15 Am, Chandigarh , 6'. Presently working MNC Chandigarh. Working girl preferred Tricity. 94652-25506.

BRAHMIN

CL23087014

Match for Manglik Saraswat Brahmin (Vats gotra) boy, 5'-10", 24.6.1997, 12:30 a.m. Kalka (Panchkula), B.Tech. Civil, 9 lakh P.A.. Seeks beautiful educated girl. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89507-83188.

BRAHMIN

CL23087136

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). Medical line match preferred. 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23087429

Working qualified match for handsome, 6', 32 years, B.Tech. boy, Digital Marketeer well placed in Noida, 12 LPA. Parents in Chandigarh vegetarian, non Alcoholic Brahmin. 94175-95096.

BRAHMIN

CL23087857

Suitable match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-10", 6.10.92, 6.53 a.m., Chandigarh, convented, B.Tech., MBA, working Infosys. From educated status Chandigarh based family. Upper caste welcome. 98788-21244, 98156-52146

JAT SIKH

CL23075795

59 years old plus, handsome, civilized, ethical, issueless, well-educated, well-settled, teetotaller, Canadian citizen, seek beautiful, intelligent life partner. Submit photo/ bio-data via WhatsApp @ 001-604-902-7420. No phone/ agent please.

JAT SIKH

CL23085171

Match for Jatt Sikh never married groom 47 yrs, 5'-9" Education Consultant and businessman, handsome athletic fit, urban family. Only Jatt Sikh never married brides between 37-46. Contact with details. Email- [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23087078

Looking for a professional match for Dec. 89 born boy, 6'. Belongs to the Bhullar family based out of Jalandhar. He works for a US-based start-up company and did his MS from Boston and B.Tech from NIT. He holds US-H1B and Canadian PR. Currently lives in Vancouver. Prefers to settle in the West Coast of Canada or the USA. 98766-26697.

JAT SIKH

CL23086493

Suitable well qualified match for Canada (Toronto) citizen Jat Sikh brothers, both Software Engineers, 29/5'-11" & 26/5'-11", own house, well settled. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9814282040.

JAT SIKH

CL23086787

Jat Sikh Brar businessman landlord family. Seeking a match for their son, Dec. 1992 born, heights 5'-9", BBA required beautiful girl. Contact: 98788-22605.

JAT SIKH

CL23086802

Jat Sikh Grewal parents seek suitable match for their son 38 years, 6'-2" tall, unmarried born and raised in Canada. Professionally employed IT Technician, non-drinker. Girl should be Jat Sikh, family orientated and educated. Height should be more than 5'-4", age 30 to 32 years. Contact: +1416-567-9092, Jarnail Grewal Brampton.

JAT SIKH

CL23087162

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh, vegetarian boy, 33 years, 5'-9", B.A, LL.B, well settled and well educated family, having substantial urban and rural property. Contact: 7973632765, 7838237662.

JAT SIKH

CL23087191

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1988, 5'-10", convent background, Senior Pilot in leading airline. Family well settled in Mohali. Father retired from Sr. Govt. job. Contact: 81463-96320.

JAT SIKH

CL23087282

Match for very handsome Canadian citizen Jat Sikh boy, B.Tech, M.Tech, working IT Director along with own established business with very high revenue. Well settled family with R/U property in India/Canada. 40 yrs, 6'. Looking for educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp/ Call: +1 416-865-1000.

JAT SIKH

CL23087628

Jat-Sikh Canada citizen handsome boy, 1982, 6'-1", B.Tech. issueless divorcee after short marriage seeks beautiful tall girl atleast 5'-5" from respectable family preferably from USA/Canada. Boy have rural/urban property. Residence Ludhiana. Marriage bureau excuse. +12067868174, +19052260709, 8968900552, 7347512058

JAT SIKH

CL23087919

Seeking match for Mohali based handsome Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy, 37, 5'-7", B.Tech, Ph.D, Marketing Manager in pvt. company. Owns urban & rural property. Parents retd. from govt. service. Educated match below 32 preferred. Contact: 9988522644, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23088030

Jat Sikh male 33, Looking for Jat Sikh girl, age 25-34. Educated and well spoken English, wants to settle in the UK, to marry UK born IT Engineer employee. Please message bio-data on whatsapp UK number. +447459673201.

JAT SIKH

CL23088111

Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome convent educated boy, 1992, 6', sibling non DSP (AC) BSF. Preferred well educated, qualified fair girl. Mother LHV father own properties businesses. Now pursuing to set at Tricity permanently. Foreigners and marriage bureau excuse. Mobile No. 86995-13664.

JAT SIKH

CL23088447

Match for Chandigarh based Jat Sikh vegetarian handsome boy 33/ 5'-10½", graduate. Having Rural, urban property. Sister applied for America. 97798-03436.

JAT SIKH

CL23088697

Jat Sikh Khaira Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Regular job as Software Engg. Parents Class-I. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.

KAMBOJ

CL23081148

A well educated, financially strong Kamboj Sikh family invites suitable match for their handsome non-drinker, turbaned, Software Engineer son, with Masters Degree from USA, born July 1994, 5'-10". Working at Google in Mountain View California, with a handsome package. Holds an H1B visa and approved I-140 through Google. Requirements: Professionally qualified Sikh girl in any field preferably working in USA with high moral and Social values. No caste restrictions. Contact/WhatsApp 99270-40025.

KAMBOJ

CL23084448

A status Kamboj Sikh family invites suitable match for their handsome son, 1994 born, 5'-10", cut-surd living in US. MS in Mechanical Engineering from Top US university now close to completing his Ph.D. and working as Research Associate in the university. Requires professionally qualified girl, preferably working/studying in US. Contact: 96461-41071.

KAMBOJ

CL23087449

Suitable match for Kamboj boy, 1991 born, 5'-10", BBA, settled in Australia. Seeks well educated girl preferably Nursing from status family. Contact: 9888812181.

KHATRI

CL23085027

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 6'-0", 28th April 1987, B.Tech. Further study in Canada. Presently on work permit. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 98889-59602.

KHATRI

CL23087413

Seeking beautiful, cultured, professionally qualified match from highly status family for handsome Khatri boy, 03.05.1993, 08:00 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-10", B.tech, MBA from Punjab University, pursuing LLB, well settled businessman. Mohali based affluent educated family. Father reputed businessman. 97802-00027.

KHATRI

CL23088031

Anshik Manglik Punjabi Khatri handsome boy, 2.2.1995, 9:25 pm, Chandigarh, 5'-10", B.Tech, MNC Noida, 20 Lacs. Contact: 94643-95148.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23086976

Match for manglik boy 1993/5'-6", Masters Architecture, working reputed Australian company at Sydney, temp visa. Family settled in Chandigarh. 84279-22330.

NRI

CL23033116

Handsome European, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri, 36/ 5'-8", only son, permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. [email protected]

NRI

CL23084953

We are looking for a beautiful, professional, and decent match for our son. He is highly qualified, handsome, and well cultured Australian citizen. He is 31 years old, 5'-9" tall and working in a renowned MNC. We are a well-settled, pure vegetarian, Punjabi Arora family. The boy is visiting India along with family shortly. If you are interested, please WhatsApp your daughter's biodata on +61478850779.

NRI

CL23086810

Suitable match for Italy Citizen Saraswat Brahmin (Jalpot) boy 07.08.1992, 11:36 pm, Jalandhar, 6'-4". Software Engg. Preferred Europe. Contact: 9878892161.

NRI

CL23086891

Canadian citizen divorcee boy, 1988 born, 5'-8", Brahmin, well settled, working professional, having son in boarding school. Looking for suitable match. Upper caste no bar. 9878403700.

NRI

CL23087124

Handsome turbaned Chhimba (Kainth) Sikh vegetarian, 30th December 1989, 5'-10", M.Sc. Physics, Ph.D, working as (Specialization in Cancer XRay's) Scientist in New Zealand), required educated Nursing and IT professional girl, Father retired teacher and ex-serviceman, two brothers in New Zealand from District SBS Nagar, near Phagwara. Contact: WhatsApp 0064-272945347, 0064-212152779.

NRI

CL23087192

Seeking professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri Australian Citizen boy, presently managing family business at India, 37, 5'-8", BCA (Panjab University). Family settled at Chandigarh. 85679-26130, 7888564759.

NRI

CL23087242

Suitable beautiful BDS/MDS (Dentist) match for handsome Brahmin boy Citizen Canada, 21 December 1997, 5:30 am, Chandigarh, 6', Masters of Biotechnology from U of T, doing Ph.D in Pharma Economics, Associate Manager in Pharmaceutical Consultant at Eversana, Package 90 -100 K. Parents settled in Toronto, Canada. Caste no bar. Contact 97295-91875.

NRI

CL23087389

Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Aug 89/ 6'-2" , MBA Canadian PR , Govt job. +1(902)943-7550/ Whatsapp +919899353896.

NRI

CL23087545

PQM4 Garg non-manglik handsome boy from Tricity, 07.06.90, 5'-10", B.Tech., MS, PhD., working in MNC Denmark. Seeks beautiful qualified girl. Upper caste welcome. Call or WhatsApp: 84271-84144.

NRI

CL23087576

Reputed Kamboj business family of Vienna, Austria seeks PQM for their Software Engineer son 29, 6'-4". Working in family business in Vienna. Preferred Europe. Whatsapp: +919855201734, +4369913125199.

NRI

CL23087720

PQM for USA citizen Jat Sikh 37, 5'-9'', CPA with excellent package, both Hindu/Sikh upper casts welcome preferably from USA/Canada Contact [email protected] with full family details/pictures and phone details without pictures not considered.

NRI

CL23087876

Goldsmith Rajput boy, May 1990, 6', Canada PR (Engineer). Seeks beautiful, educated girl. 9872298058.

NRI

CL23088054

Hindu Sood boy USA settled MS USA Software Engineer MNC 1994 born, 5'-10", currently in India short visit, seeks educated tall beautiful girl. Contact Number: 98776-24988, 83608-31307.

NRI

CL23088386

Professionally compatible match for a handsome clean shaven boy, B.tech MBA Australia, 6', 1988 born, Australia PR, working as Business Analyst in Melbourne govt. Status Ramgarhia Sikh family of Chandigarh. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 79731-89363, Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23088395

Seeking alliance for American Greencard, Lubana Sikh, 35, 5'-11", well educated from Jalandhar. Contact: 9530349753.

NRI

CL23088671

Manglik/non-Manglik match for 1995 born Punjabi Brahmin boy 6 ft, vegetarian, teetotaller, Canadian citizen, Dental Hygienist (RDH), preferred girl from Canada, upper caste no bar. WhatsApp only +919466689200, +17783441784.

RAJPUT

CL23087484

PQM for handsome Rajput boy from Western UP, April 95/5'-8", B.Tech., wkg MNC Bengaluru, 25 LPA, well settled family in Shimla, parents own hotel & shop in Shimla, flats in Zirakpur. Send BPH 80910-01415.

RAJPUT

CL23087528

Rajput Thakur boy, 1996, 6'-2", MBA, own settled business in Gujarat, native place Pathankot. Father also in business. 94280-89049, 72270-89059.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23086899

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh handsome boy, Nov. 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech. (Civil), Operation Manager. Father retired SDO. Mother retired Govt. Principal. Jalandhar well settled family. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9872100627.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23086994

SM4 Ramgarhia turbaned boy, 1998, 5'-11", B.Tech (IT), working in an IT Firm at Mohali, package 15 Lac. WhatsApp: (94177-76175).

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23087336

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1997 born, B.Tech. CSE, well established own business. Seeking educated girl. Whatsapp: 9814716882.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23088491

Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635

SAINI

CL23087633

Suitable match for Saini Hindu boy, 5'-7", 29/11/1994 born, 12:53 am, Ambala, Diploma in Business Management. Settled in Newzealand with PR. Father Longia, Mother Girn. Contact after 4 pm. 98725-41080.

SAINI

CL23087748

Educated, Beautiful match for Handsome Saini Sikh 1994/ 5'-10'', B.Tech, Canadian Work Permit boy in Chandigarh for short visit, Well settled, vegetarian family. 97790-68005.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23087280

Suitable match for handsome Ramdasia Sikh boy, Canada PR, 5'-11", Feb. 1992. Seeks beautiful well qualified girl in Canada/ Punjab, preference to Nursing & Banking professional. Bureau excuse. Cont: 62837-42266.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23081877

Suitable match for Ravidasia handsome Himachali boy 6'/1995, B.Tech. (IT), working Bangalore, Package 33 Lacs. Required B.Tech. beautiful Himachali girl. Family settled Himachal. Mrriage bureau excuse. 94181-35160.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23087344

Suitable match for divorcee Canadian (Brampton) citizen Ad-dharmi boy September 1982, 5'-8". M.Tech. Preference Canadian girl, BDS/B.Sc Nursing/Engg etc. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: 8360166426, Whatsapp: 9815599300.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23088342

Working/ non-working match for vegetarian Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) clean shaven unmarried boy 1982 born, 5'-7', BCA, PGDCA, MCA (Pursuing). Working with MNC as Cloud Trainer (Work from home) Mohali. Punjabi family preferred. Contact: 76965-63458, 97795-51139.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23088613

Match for handsome SC boy, 33, 5'-11", B.tech (ECE), Punjab Govt. permanent employee, Patwari-Water Resource department. Professionally qualified / Govt. employee match from tricity preferred. Kundli at first instance. Settled Mohali. Contact: 84274-59996, 99156-69966.

SIKH

CL23087723

Canada PR, Nai Sikh, 1993/ 6', handsome Engineer well settled boy, for whom well educated & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 98552-64620, 94651-34808.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23083151

Suitable match for Sikh Khatri boy 31, 5’-10”, BE, CSE, (PEC Chandigarh), MBA (FMS Delhi). Working in MNC abroad. Parents based in Mohali. Marriage bureau excuse. 78375-13709

SIKH KHATRI

CL23088730

Professionally qualified match for handsome turbaned Sikh Khatri boy, 29, 6'-1", B.Tech, MBA (IIM Calcutta), Manager in MNC Bangalore, 37 Lacs CTC. Parents govt. employees. Mohali settled educated, decent family. Whatsapp: 98159-79554

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23087870

Match for London based Sikh Arora Kesadhari, handsome, 48, 5’-7’’, divorced, no child, UK citizen, BA (Account Finance) London, own family house. Caste no bar. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp +447866622782

WIDOWER

CL23087000

Match for retired Class-1 Officer widower, B.E, 5'-5", Khatri, living alone. Own house Chandigarh. Tricity retired preferred. Send biodata WhatsApp: 98885-15566.