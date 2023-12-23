Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23090290

Compatible match for handsome Garg boy, 6'-0", 23.09.1991, 07:30 pm, Chandigarh, BE, MBA. Working in Punjab Secretariat. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Upper caste too welcome.Tricity Working girl preferred. Contact: 94171-84037.

BRAHMIN

CL23089567

Suitable well educated match for Brhmin boy, 5'-8", B.Tech, working in MNC, 30.12.1993, Kapurthala. Ph.: 98144-24173.

BRAHMIN

CL23087136

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). Medical line match preferred. 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23089568

UX/UI Designer/Engg./Artist/ match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, June 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech, UX Designer, at MNC Noida, salary 6 figs. Elder brother CTVS Surgeon. Parent retd. Gazetted Officers, settled Jalandhar. Non-Manglik only. No bureau. 70877-12071, 98772-18472.

BRAHMIN

CL23089569

Settled UK born/citizen, family visiting India 10th January. Brahmin,1994, handsome, 5'-11", seeking extremely beautiful BLUE and GREE eyes bride WhatsApp +447418004473.

BRAHMIN

CL23089677

Suitable match for handsome Gaur Brahmin boy, 5'-9", 1996 born, MCA, Working Software developer, Mohali. Contact: 99141-15800.

BRAHMIN

CL23089776

Brahmin boy, B.Tech., working in Chandigarh, 10 L package, 5'-6", 06.10.94. (82838-37943).

BRAHMIN

CL23089877

Status match for Himachali Permanent Commissioned Officer in Indian Navy flying wing. B.Tech (Computer Science), M.Sc. (Air Operations) 1995 born, 5'-7". Parents retired Class 1 Officers. Himachali preferred. Contact 94181-88327.

BRAHMIN

CL23090238

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy 1986 born. Working in Pvt. Bank at Mohali. Simple marriage. No demand. Mob: 79863-64984.

BRAHMIN

CL23091088

Match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR well settled boy 1995/ 5'-6", B.Tech. (ECE) Network Engineer, well qualified beautiful girl preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp 98784-77697.

DEFENCE

CL23090708

Suitable match for Sikh Army Officer (Major) 1994/6', BE (PU) seeks Officer, Doctor, Engineer Professional. 98149-03448.

DIVORCEE

CL23084957

Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23089668

Suitable match for handsome Khatri Divorcee boy, 6'-1", 42 year, Graduate, Own business. Family well settled in Patiala. No demand. Contact: 85579-83452.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23089780

Prefarably Medico match from USA for 1992 born, 5'-6", handsome Arora Sikh turbaned teetotaller doing Internal Medicine Residency in USA. Caste no bar. M: 73475-57553.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23090404

PCS/MD/MS only Jatt Sikh match for Jatt Sikh boy 1994 born/ 5'-5'', persuing MS Ortho final year. 99141-06082, +1(236)412-5566.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23090875

Doctor Sikh Kashyap Rajput 1990, 5'-10", MBBS MS MD doing DM Cardiologist AIIMS. Sikh family preferred. Contact: 94163-94237.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23091013

Suitable MBBS/BDS match for Bansal handsome boy MBBS Doctor settled at Ireland (UK) as Senior Medical Officer, 27 years, height 5'-9". Parents Govt. employee at coveted posts. Sister also MBBS Doctor. Contact No.: 96502-53600, 81461-78630.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23091187

Mahajan 5'-10", NHS Doctor, 13 July 1993/ 3:45 pm/ Delhi, Doctor UK family. Preferred PLAB, UK settle. 9194170-11325.

JAT SIKH

CL23089648

Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years, 5 ft 11 inches, Ph.D in Physics, currently post doc in USA. Seeking a suitable match (Ph.D preferred). Caste no bar. Please send pics and bio data to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23090941

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Boy, 5'-8", 31 year, USA citizen, BBA, Working sales & Marketing Company, seeking well educated Girl from USA/Canada only. Respond with Biodata and Pics . WhatsApp +19894930712,+919915480180.

JAT SIKH

CL23076779

Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).

JAT SIKH

CL23088410

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD doing fellowship, 30 yrs, 5'-11". Very high status family. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23089553

Suitable match for 1986, 5'-10", Jatt Sikh boy, MA Punjabi, English, M.Ed. Teacher reputed school. NRI preferred. 90563-89913

JAT SIKH

CL23089640

Match for 6', 31 years, fair, very handsome, turbaned boy. Schooling St. John's Chandigarh, B.tech Thapar, MBA-IIM Bangalore. Working NCR. Perfect blend of traditional and modern values. Army family. Seeking a matching partner, with strong family values. Contact: 98559-02271.

JAT SIKH

CL23089986

Well settled family in Australia seeking suitable professional match for Jat Sikh turbaned boy, 6', 26, teetotaller, Network Engineer. Contact: +61478299654.

JAT SIKH

CL23090220

31/ 5'-10", Jatt Sikh BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), urban rural property, siblings and mother both America and Australia settled. Prefer Californian, USA/ PR girl. +15598927861 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL23090610

Match for Cleanshaven Jat Sikh boy Working in a Multi National Bank, age 29 years, height 6'-4''. Contact. Phone/ Whatsapp 98155-22271.

JAT SIKH

CL23090649

Well placed educated Chandigarh family seeks bride for their US & Europe educated, handsome, 6ft, 92 born son. Currently working at a managerial position in a European Tech MNC, having Netherlands (EU) citizenship. WhatsApp: 98150-40226.

JAT SIKH

CL23091024

Jat Sikh (Pawra) handsome 5'-11", 24.8.1994, B.E. (Mechanical), PR Canada, working as Quality Control at Vision Extrusions. Having 12 acre land, own house in Morinda (Ropar, Punjab). Father Agriculturist, mother housewife. Beautiful educated girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Boy presently in India till January last. 94631-02133.

KHATRI

CL23089483

Match for Khatri manglik boy 32/ 5'-5", Business Management, Working in Canada. Family settled Chandigarh. 75298-95858.

KHATRI

CL23091069

Working girl for pure vegetarian, Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt. employee, November 1989, 5’-10”. 92172-22999.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23090426

Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 18.09.92, 9:52 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-9", Engineer, well settled pvt. job. Own house. 97797-97092.

NRI

CL23084427

Jat Sikh clean shaven Sandhu boy Nov. 1992, 5'-11", MBA Sales & Marketing, on Work Permit, working as Manager in Vancouver. Parents Senior government Officers settled in Chandigarh. Sister Doctor in USA. Preference for educated working girl settled in Canada. Whatsapp biodata +91-80540-54667. [email protected]

NRI

CL23089329

Brahmin boy, Canadian Citizen, Sep. 1986, 173 cm, Non-Manglik, Post Graduate, RCIC Professional, family vegetarian, well-settled in Metro Vancouver. Seeks beautiful & educated girl. Upper castes welcomed. WhatsApp bio-data, horoscope & photograph. Contact: +1-365-668-3445, +91-98761-00189.

NRI

CL23090037

Professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri handsome turbaned boy 5'-11", 1991 born, B.Tech. Civil Engineering. Working as Manager, New Zealand. Family well settled in New Zealand. Preferred Medical professional/ B.Tech. girl. Contact: 98152-49293, 78886-63462.

NRI

CL23074486

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]

NRI

CL23088836

Suitable match for handsome Bindra boy 1990/ 5'-8"/ B.Tech., MBA, Canada PR, well settled, early marriage. Contact 77430-12684.

NRI

CL23089327

Jatsikh parents seek match for very handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5.11, Marketing manager with high salary & also owns successful real estate business, R/U property in India/Canada, Girl should be beautiful & below 35yrs. WhatsApp +91 9818909579

NRI

CL23089332

Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. IT preferred, 70098-58265.

NRI

CL23089372

Labana Sikh boy, USA citizen, 29, 5'-10", job in Director of Growth Biology Major. Preferred beautiful and well educated Punjabi or USA Visa holder girl. 001(347)9444559.

NRI

CL23089450

US based PQM for handsome, Nov. 1993, 6 feet, MS, Sr. Networking Engineer, Maryland, H1B (Green card in process), highly educated and liberal Jat Sikh family. Contact: 98969-81924/ [email protected]

NRI

CL23089573

US Citizen, MBA, Sikh Ramgarhia cleanshaven, 49 plus, 5'-9'', looking for educated girl. Contact [email protected], WhatsApp +1-4254082496.

NRI

CL23089714

Match for B.Tech, Sikh Tonk-kashtriya Canadian citizen handsome fair boy, Good job, April 1992, 5'-10", In India upto Jan. 5, 2024. 9855201655.

NRI

CL23089773

Suitable match for UK based 87 born, vegetarian, 5'-9", handsome boy, working as Software Engineer with renowned company and pursuing prestigious Executive MBA (highest rated University). Father retd. Gazetted Officer. Well settled Saini family. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23089914

Canadian citizen smart Khatri boy, 1989 born, 5’-9”, well settled family. Seeks respectable family, educated good looking girl. Caste no bar. Any Marriage bureau please excuse. Cell Phone: 0016134469850, 98728-68752.

NRI

CL23089988

Compatible match for handsome American tall Sikh Khatri boy, 6’, 42 years, well educated, own business in USA. Affluent family. Beautiful, educated girl from USA, Canada preferred. Caste religion no bar. Send details at [email protected]

NRI

CL23089990

Required USA visa holder girl for handsome, Verma, Punjabi, 40, 5'-11", Greencard holder, working boy. Biodata/picture whatsapp please. +1-504-577-4413.

NRI

CL23090371

Suitable match for Canadian citizen Sikh boy, Oct 1988, 5’-6”, non-veg, non-drinker, MBA from UBC Vancouver, Federal job, own house in Surrey. Contact WhatsApp no. +17788290991, and Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23090706

US citizen Medico Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, issueless, seeks bride. Call/ WhatsApp at 562-541-3856.

NRI

CL23090724

Suitable match for handsome Rajput 5'-11", 1990, MCA, working as Software Developer in New Zealand on work visa. Own house Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 86997-76399.

NRI

CL23090872

Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +91-88376-61564.

NRI

CL23090989

Hindu Tonk-Kshatriya 32 / 5’-7”, B.Tech / MBA, 2 Years Higher Study in Canada, P.R. applied, seeking P.R. girl Nursing/ other profession. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23091177

Jat Sikh Manglik Canadian citizen boy 28, 5'-9", own business. Prefer Canadian PR girl. 95014-22600, +1587-988-3886.

RAJPUT

CL23089465

Handsome Rohilla Rajput boy, 5'-10", 1990, Officer, Pvt. Bank, Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 94170-84556.

RAJPUT

CL23087471

Suitable match for Himachali Hindu Mair Rajput (Gold Smith) boy, 28/5'-11", serving US based Airlines Company Panchkula. Father retired Class-I Officer, Mother no more. Elder brother married. Caste no bar. 94180-17840.

RAJPUT

CL23090563

M4 NewZealand citizen, 28.03.1993, 6', Mair Rajput, M.Tech. professional, own house in NZ. Seeks beautiful, educated girl. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata, horoscope & photograph. Contact: 91-70091-82721.

RAJPUT

CL23090880

Suitable match for Rajput Sadera boy PR Canada 5'-6'', July 1999, 12.00 am, Phagwara, Marriage Bureau excuse. 99887-63853.

RAJPUT

CL23091170

Suitable match for Rajput Rana boy 17-11-1995, 6'-1", B.Tech (Mech), Manager in MNC at Mohali. 94173-51053.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23089963

Ramgarhia Dhiman boy, 1992, 5'-8", Australia PR, Master in I.T. Seeking beautiful, equally qualified girl willing to settle Australia. Mohali settled family. Marriage bureaus excuse. 70873-72477, 99149-03408

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23091194

Suitable match for NewZealand PR, Ramgarhia handsome slim boy, May 1993 born, 5'-6½", IT Engineer. Preferred beautiful, slim, smart girl from Doaba area. Contact: 9888916597.

SAINI

CL23089287

Suitable match for 1994 born Hindu Saini handsome boy, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), Senior Software Engineer. 25 LPA. 92165-62403.

SAINI

CL23090749

Radha Soami Saini boy, NRI Spain, B.Com., 12.3.84, 5'-11", job in INC package 30 LPA. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 94164-61672, 95188-51449.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23089362

Match for B.Tech, Working Nokia Noida, Ramdasia (SC) boy, 1994/ 5'-7", Jalandhar, Punjab. 98882-78612.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23089931

Match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. Canada PR. Preference to GNM / B.Sc Nursing. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23090725

Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy, Canadian PR, 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. 9915237489, 9592003320.

SIKH

CL23089689

Match for Ramgariya clean shaven Sikh handsome boy,5'-7", 20.05.1980, 6 pm, Australian Citizen, Recently divorced one son living with mother. Government permanent job. Boy in Chandigarh till January 2024. Caste no bar. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 75894-91884.

SIKH

CL23089603

Sikh boy 1996, 5'-9", B.Tech, working EY Gurgaon, 27.5 LPA, Chandigarh home town. Seeks professionally qualified girl. 99888-21050.

SIKH

CL23089962

Suitable match for Nai Sikh boy 1996/5'-8", Canadian Graduate, work Permit, PR applied. Contact 79734-86265.

SIKH

CL23090735

Kashyap Rajput Sikh boy, 14.08.1993, 5'-9", B.Tech, M.Tech, currently on 5 years work visa after study in Australia. Brother and parents also in Australia. Looking for well qualified and beautiful girl. Caste no bar. 9872826035.

SIKH ARORA

CL23089404

Sikh Arora boy 1996/ 5'-8", B.Tech. IT, software engineer Chandigarh. Seeking IT working girl. Contact 83603-88841, 7837844900.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23091094

Gursikh Khatri boy, having Canada Visitor Visa, businessman, 34/5'-6", B.Pharmacy, middle class, few days divorcee. Required unmarried, qualified, employed girl. Whatsapp: 9465022132.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23089489

SM4 Arora Sikh boy, 5'-4", Oct.1984, M.PEd, PGDCA Computer/ IT, ECE, Serving in a reputed institution in Chandigarh. Well settled family in Chandigarh. Simple marriage, No bar. Contact: 98884-13023.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23089479

Wanted beautiful Lubana girl for US Citizen Sikh Lubana handsome boy 1996, 5'-9". Own business. Contact: 9592092493.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23090566

PQM for CA Sikh turbaned boy, 09/94, 5'-7", 20 Lacs, MNC. Younger bro also CA. Patiala based family. Moved to Gurgaon. Caste no bar. 83510-88223.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala