Brides Wanted

Brides Wanted


AGGARWAL
CL23090290
Compatible match for handsome Garg boy, 6'-0", 23.09.1991, 07:30 pm, Chandigarh, BE, MBA. Working in Punjab Secretariat. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Upper caste too welcome.Tricity Working girl preferred. Contact: 94171-84037.

BRAHMIN
CL23089567
Suitable well educated match for Brhmin boy, 5'-8", B.Tech, working in MNC, 30.12.1993, Kapurthala. Ph.: 98144-24173.

BRAHMIN
CL23087136
Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). Medical line match preferred. 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN
CL23089568
UX/UI Designer/Engg./Artist/ match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, June 1993, 5'-8", B.Tech, UX Designer, at MNC Noida, salary 6 figs. Elder brother CTVS Surgeon. Parent retd. Gazetted Officers, settled Jalandhar. Non-Manglik only. No bureau. 70877-12071, 98772-18472.

BRAHMIN
CL23089569
Settled UK born/citizen, family visiting India 10th January. Brahmin,1994, handsome, 5'-11", seeking extremely beautiful BLUE and GREE eyes bride WhatsApp +447418004473.

BRAHMIN
CL23089677
Suitable match for handsome Gaur Brahmin boy, 5'-9", 1996 born, MCA, Working Software developer, Mohali. Contact: 99141-15800.

BRAHMIN
CL23089776
Brahmin boy, B.Tech., working in Chandigarh, 10 L package, 5'-6", 06.10.94. (82838-37943).

BRAHMIN
CL23089877
Status match for Himachali Permanent Commissioned Officer in Indian Navy flying wing. B.Tech (Computer Science), M.Sc. (Air Operations) 1995 born, 5'-7". Parents retired Class 1 Officers. Himachali preferred. Contact 94181-88327.

BRAHMIN
CL23090238
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy 1986 born. Working in Pvt. Bank at Mohali. Simple marriage. No demand. Mob: 79863-64984.

BRAHMIN
CL23091088
Match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin Canada PR well settled boy 1995/ 5'-6", B.Tech. (ECE) Network Engineer, well qualified beautiful girl preferred. Early marriage. WhatsApp 98784-77697.

DEFENCE
CL23090708
Suitable match for Sikh Army Officer (Major) 1994/6', BE (PU) seeks Officer, Doctor, Engineer Professional. 98149-03448.

DIVORCEE
CL23084957
Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16 June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE
CL23089668
Suitable match for handsome Khatri Divorcee boy, 6'-1", 42 year, Graduate, Own business. Family well settled in Patiala. No demand. Contact: 85579-83452.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23089780
Prefarably Medico match from USA for 1992 born, 5'-6", handsome Arora Sikh turbaned teetotaller doing Internal Medicine Residency in USA. Caste no bar. M: 73475-57553.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23090404
PCS/MD/MS only Jatt Sikh match for Jatt Sikh boy 1994 born/ 5'-5'', persuing MS Ortho final year. 99141-06082, +1(236)412-5566.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23090875
Doctor Sikh Kashyap Rajput 1990, 5'-10", MBBS MS MD doing DM Cardiologist AIIMS. Sikh family preferred. Contact: 94163-94237.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23091013
Suitable MBBS/BDS match for Bansal handsome boy MBBS Doctor settled at Ireland (UK) as Senior Medical Officer, 27 years, height 5'-9". Parents Govt. employee at coveted posts. Sister also MBBS Doctor. Contact No.: 96502-53600, 81461-78630.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23091187
Mahajan 5'-10", NHS Doctor, 13 July 1993/ 3:45 pm/ Delhi, Doctor UK family. Preferred PLAB, UK settle. 9194170-11325.

JAT SIKH
CL23089648
Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years, 5 ft 11 inches,  Ph.D in Physics, currently post doc in USA. Seeking a suitable match (Ph.D preferred). Caste no bar. Please send pics and bio data to [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23090941
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh Boy, 5'-8", 31 year, USA citizen, BBA, Working sales & Marketing Company, seeking well educated Girl from USA/Canada only. Respond with Biodata and Pics . WhatsApp +19894930712,+919915480180.

JAT SIKH
CL23076779
Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).

JAT SIKH
CL23088410
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD doing fellowship, 30 yrs, 5'-11". Very high status family. Email: [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL23089553
Suitable match for 1986, 5'-10", Jatt Sikh boy, MA Punjabi, English, M.Ed. Teacher reputed school. NRI preferred. 90563-89913

JAT SIKH
CL23089640
Match for 6', 31 years, fair, very handsome, turbaned boy. Schooling St. John's Chandigarh, B.tech Thapar, MBA-IIM Bangalore. Working NCR. Perfect blend of traditional and modern values. Army family. Seeking a matching partner, with strong family values. Contact: 98559-02271.

JAT SIKH
CL23089986
Well settled family in Australia seeking suitable professional match for Jat Sikh turbaned boy, 6', 26, teetotaller, Network Engineer. Contact: +61478299654.

JAT SIKH
CL23090220
31/ 5'-10", Jatt Sikh BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), urban rural property, siblings and mother both America and Australia settled. Prefer Californian, USA/ PR girl. +15598927861 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH
CL23090610
Match for Cleanshaven Jat Sikh boy Working in a Multi National Bank, age 29 years, height 6'-4''. Contact. Phone/ Whatsapp 98155-22271.

JAT SIKH
CL23090649
Well placed educated Chandigarh family seeks bride for their US & Europe educated, handsome, 6ft, 92 born son. Currently working at a managerial position in a European Tech MNC, having Netherlands (EU) citizenship. WhatsApp: 98150-40226.

JAT SIKH
CL23091024
Jat Sikh (Pawra) handsome 5'-11", 24.8.1994, B.E. (Mechanical), PR Canada, working as Quality Control at Vision Extrusions. Having 12 acre land, own house in Morinda (Ropar, Punjab). Father Agriculturist, mother housewife. Beautiful educated girl preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. Boy presently in India till January last. 94631-02133.

KHATRI
CL23089483
Match for Khatri manglik boy 32/ 5'-5", Business Management, Working in Canada. Family settled Chandigarh. 75298-95858.

KHATRI
CL23091069
Working girl for pure vegetarian, Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt. employee, November 1989, 5’-10”. 92172-22999.

KHATRI/ARORA
CL23090426
Hindu Khatri handsome boy, 18.09.92, 9:52 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-9", Engineer, well settled pvt. job. Own house. 97797-97092.

NRI
CL23084427
Jat Sikh clean shaven Sandhu boy Nov. 1992, 5'-11", MBA Sales & Marketing, on Work Permit, working as Manager in Vancouver. Parents Senior government Officers settled in Chandigarh. Sister Doctor in USA. Preference for educated working girl settled in Canada. Whatsapp biodata +91-80540-54667. [email protected]

NRI
CL23089329
Brahmin boy, Canadian Citizen, Sep. 1986, 173 cm, Non-Manglik, Post Graduate, RCIC Professional, family vegetarian, well-settled in Metro Vancouver. Seeks beautiful & educated girl. Upper castes welcomed. WhatsApp bio-data, horoscope & photograph. Contact: +1-365-668-3445, +91-98761-00189.

NRI
CL23090037
Professionally qualified match for Sikh Khatri handsome turbaned boy 5'-11", 1991 born, B.Tech. Civil Engineering. Working as Manager, New Zealand. Family well settled in New Zealand. Preferred Medical professional/ B.Tech. girl. Contact: 98152-49293, 78886-63462.

NRI
CL23074486
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, USA Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-8", Physician. WhatsApp 1-860-931-0037. [email protected]

NRI
CL23088836
Suitable match for handsome Bindra boy 1990/ 5'-8"/ B.Tech., MBA, Canada PR, well settled, early marriage. Contact 77430-12684.

NRI
CL23089327
Jatsikh parents seek match for very handsome son, Canadian Citizen, BE MBA, 42/5.11, Marketing manager with high salary & also owns successful real estate business, R/U property in India/Canada, Girl should be beautiful & below 35yrs. WhatsApp +91 9818909579

NRI
CL23089332
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. IT preferred, 70098-58265.

NRI
CL23089372
Labana Sikh boy, USA citizen, 29, 5'-10", job in Director of Growth Biology Major. Preferred beautiful and well educated Punjabi or USA Visa holder girl. 001(347)9444559.

NRI
CL23089450
US based PQM for handsome, Nov. 1993, 6 feet, MS, Sr. Networking Engineer, Maryland, H1B (Green card in process), highly educated and liberal Jat Sikh family. Contact: 98969-81924/ [email protected]

NRI
CL23089573
US Citizen, MBA, Sikh Ramgarhia cleanshaven, 49 plus, 5'-9'', looking for educated girl. Contact [email protected], WhatsApp +1-4254082496.

NRI
CL23089714
Match for B.Tech, Sikh Tonk-kashtriya Canadian citizen handsome fair boy, Good job, April 1992, 5'-10", In India upto Jan. 5, 2024. 9855201655.

NRI
CL23089773
Suitable match for UK based 87 born, vegetarian, 5'-9", handsome boy, working as Software Engineer with renowned company and pursuing prestigious Executive MBA (highest rated University). Father retd. Gazetted Officer. Well settled Saini family. Email: [email protected]

NRI
CL23089914
Canadian citizen smart Khatri boy, 1989 born, 5’-9”, well settled family. Seeks respectable family, educated good looking girl. Caste no bar. Any Marriage bureau please excuse. Cell Phone: 0016134469850, 98728-68752.

NRI
CL23089988
Compatible match for handsome American tall Sikh Khatri boy, 6’, 42 years, well educated, own business in USA. Affluent family. Beautiful, educated girl from USA, Canada preferred. Caste religion no bar. Send details at [email protected]

NRI
CL23089990
Required USA visa holder girl for handsome, Verma, Punjabi, 40, 5'-11", Greencard holder, working boy. Biodata/picture whatsapp please. +1-504-577-4413.

NRI
CL23090371
Suitable match for Canadian citizen Sikh boy, Oct 1988, 5’-6”, non-veg, non-drinker, MBA from UBC Vancouver, Federal job, own house in Surrey. Contact WhatsApp no. +17788290991, and Email: [email protected]

NRI
CL23090706
US citizen Medico Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, issueless, seeks bride. Call/ WhatsApp at 562-541-3856.

NRI
CL23090724
Suitable match for handsome Rajput 5'-11", 1990, MCA, working as Software Developer in New Zealand on work visa. Own house Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Marriage bureau excuse. 86997-76399.

NRI
CL23090872
Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS (CSE) from Canada. SW Engineer in Microsoft, Canada. Family well settled in Mohali. Whatsapp: +91-88376-61564.

NRI
CL23090989
Hindu Tonk-Kshatriya 32 / 5’-7”, B.Tech / MBA, 2 Years Higher Study in Canada, P.R. applied, seeking P.R. girl Nursing/ other profession. Caste no bar. Email: [email protected]

NRI
CL23091177
Jat Sikh Manglik Canadian citizen boy 28, 5'-9", own business. Prefer Canadian PR girl. 95014-22600, +1587-988-3886.

RAJPUT
CL23089465
Handsome Rohilla Rajput boy, 5'-10", 1990, Officer, Pvt. Bank, Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact: 94170-84556.

RAJPUT
CL23087471
Suitable match for Himachali Hindu Mair Rajput (Gold Smith) boy, 28/5'-11", serving US based Airlines Company Panchkula. Father retired Class-I Officer, Mother no more. Elder brother married. Caste no bar. 94180-17840.

RAJPUT
CL23090563
M4 NewZealand citizen, 28.03.1993, 6', Mair Rajput, M.Tech. professional, own house in NZ. Seeks beautiful, educated girl. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp biodata, horoscope & photograph. Contact: 91-70091-82721.

RAJPUT
CL23090880
Suitable match for Rajput Sadera boy PR Canada 5'-6'', July 1999, 12.00 am, Phagwara, Marriage Bureau excuse. 99887-63853.

RAJPUT
CL23091170
Suitable match for Rajput Rana boy 17-11-1995, 6'-1", B.Tech (Mech), Manager in MNC at Mohali. 94173-51053.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23089963
Ramgarhia Dhiman boy, 1992, 5'-8", Australia PR, Master in I.T. Seeking beautiful, equally qualified girl willing to settle Australia. Mohali settled family. Marriage bureaus excuse. 70873-72477, 99149-03408

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23091194
Suitable match for NewZealand PR, Ramgarhia handsome slim boy, May 1993 born, 5'-6½", IT Engineer. Preferred beautiful, slim, smart girl from Doaba area. Contact: 9888916597.

SAINI
CL23089287
Suitable match for 1994 born Hindu Saini  handsome boy, 5'-11", B.Tech. (CSE), Senior Software Engineer.  25 LPA. 92165-62403.

SAINI
CL23090749
Radha Soami Saini boy, NRI Spain, B.Com., 12.3.84, 5'-11", job in INC package 30 LPA. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 94164-61672, 95188-51449.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23089362
Match for B.Tech, Working Nokia Noida, Ramdasia (SC) boy, 1994/ 5'-7", Jalandhar, Punjab. 98882-78612.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23089931
Match for valmiki handsome boy 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech. Canada PR. Preference to GNM / B.Sc Nursing. Mohali well settled family. Mob. 97801-99300.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23090725
Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy, Canadian PR, 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. 9915237489, 9592003320.

SIKH
CL23089689
Match for Ramgariya clean shaven Sikh handsome boy,5'-7", 20.05.1980, 6 pm, Australian Citizen, Recently divorced one son living with mother. Government permanent job. Boy in Chandigarh till January 2024. Caste no bar. Family well settled in Chandigarh. Contact: 75894-91884.

SIKH
CL23089603
Sikh boy 1996, 5'-9", B.Tech, working EY Gurgaon, 27.5 LPA, Chandigarh home town. Seeks professionally qualified girl. 99888-21050.

SIKH
CL23089962
Suitable match for Nai Sikh boy 1996/5'-8", Canadian Graduate, work Permit, PR applied. Contact 79734-86265.

SIKH
CL23090735
Kashyap Rajput Sikh boy, 14.08.1993, 5'-9", B.Tech, M.Tech, currently on 5 years work visa after study in Australia. Brother and parents also in Australia. Looking for well qualified and beautiful girl. Caste no bar. 9872826035.

SIKH ARORA
CL23089404
Sikh Arora boy 1996/ 5'-8", B.Tech. IT, software engineer Chandigarh. Seeking IT working girl. Contact 83603-88841, 7837844900.

SIKH KHATRI
CL23091094
Gursikh Khatri boy, having Canada Visitor Visa, businessman, 34/5'-6", B.Pharmacy, middle class, few days divorcee. Required unmarried, qualified, employed girl. Whatsapp: 9465022132.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23089489
SM4 Arora Sikh boy, 5'-4", Oct.1984, M.PEd, PGDCA Computer/ IT, ECE, Serving in a reputed institution in Chandigarh. Well settled family in Chandigarh. Simple marriage, No bar. Contact: 98884-13023.

SIKH LOBANA
CL23089479
Wanted beautiful Lubana girl for US Citizen Sikh Lubana handsome boy 1996, 5'-9". Own business. Contact: 9592092493.

TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23090566
PQM for CA Sikh turbaned boy, 09/94, 5'-7", 20 Lacs, MNC. Younger bro also CA. Patiala based family. Moved to Gurgaon. Caste no bar. 83510-88223.

