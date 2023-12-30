Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
Professionally qualified (preferably IT, CA, Finance) match for Goyal handsome boy, 1993 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. IT, currently working in Singapore. Contact: +91-9855140014, +91-7889049074, +91-9041400193.
BRAHMIN
Seeking MBBS match for handsome Brahmin boy, 30, 5'-6", MBBS, working in Govt. Hospital in Himachal. Well educated family settled at Mohali. 89682-90673.
BRAHMIN
Highly qualified (atleast degree holder) match for Canadian PR (Toronto) Saraswat Brahmin boy, 18.2.1996, 9:50 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-7", Master in Civil Engineering (Canada). Asstt. Manager multi-national construction company (Toronto). Parents Govt. employees Rtd. 79860-96288.
BRAHMIN
USA based MS (CS) 39 yrs (Never Married, Looks Younger) 5’-9”, on H1B Visa, Anshik Manglik, Seeks Alliance from USA/Canada/India Willing to Relocate. Upper Caste Welcome. W/A-8146195255
BRAHMIN
Match for Brahman boy working IT Company (Mohali), package 10 Lakh plus, 06.11.1991 (1:55 pm, Pathankot), 5'-6", elder brother Manager in Nationalized Bank, own house at Pathankot. 94178-33362.
BRAHMIN
Status match for Gaur Brahmin boy, 33/ 5'-7", Working as Manager in Nationalized Bank. 94781-66253.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
Seeking an educated match for our 1995-born, 5'-9", Ad-Dharmi (Ravidasia) son. IIT Roorkee B.Tech. Graduate, he transitioned from MNCs to running his own company. Father, a retired Gazetted Officer. Hometown: Jalandhar. Contact: 77195-50463.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Doctor MBBS, MD doing fellowship, 30 yrs, 5'-11". Very high status family. Email: [email protected]
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
Suitable MBBS MD match for Jindal handsome, teetotaller 6'-0", 1987 born, Assistant Professor, Regular Community Medicine PGIMER, Chandigarh. Satelite centre, Sangrur. Mother & Sister Ph.D. Settled in Chandigarh. 94175-05512.
JAT SIKH
Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years, 5 ft 11 inches, Ph.D in Physics, currently post doc in USA. Seeking a suitable match (Ph.D preferred). Caste no bar. Please send pics and bio data to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
Suitable match for US citizen Jatt Sikh handsome, 6 feet, 1982 born, IT professional, divorced. 98141-21646.
JAT SIKH
Match for US based Jat Sikh 44, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, Senior Finance Professional in California. MBA/CFA. +1-415-780-9742 (US).
JAT SIKH
Jat Sikh boy, 30 years, Australian citizen, 6'-2". Girl should be 5’-7” or above, prefer Nursing. No dowry. Father Govt employee. Contact: 9814972928.
JAT SIKH
Australia born, well settled family seeking suitable professional match for Jat Sikh turbaned boy, 6'-1", born 1998, teetotaller, Management Consultant (Finance and Economics). Contact: +61 423875537 on WhatsApp or email [email protected]
JAT SIKH
Jatt Sikh, Sidhu boy, Canada PR, own house, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech from India, M. Engg from Canadian University, working as Sr. Software Engineer at Toronto, handsome salary, looking for equally qualified, tall, beautiful Canada PR girl. Caste no bar. Interested contact: 99153-99663.
JAT SIKH
Seeking beautiful professionally qualified match for Convent educated, Canadian PR, 1993, 6' handsome, turbaned Jat Sikh boy, BE, MS Engineering, having rural urban property Mohali, family settled at Mohali. One Sister Doctor U.S. Citizen. Parents govt. employee. Call: +91-98551-94222.
JAT SIKH
Match for Grewal,Turbaned boy,Feb 1988,6'-2",Masters(IISc,Bangalore),teetotaler,working with US based firm. Father retired doctor, agricultural land & farmhouse near Malerkotla. Marriage Bureau and Tricity based profiles, please excuse. Call/Whatsapp +91-9779749672
JAT SIKH
Jat Sikh Bajwa USA citizen, Software Engineer, Oct. 94 born, 5'-9", well settled in USA. Looking beautiful, B.Tech/M.Tech (Computer Science) girl. Only serious enquiries. Marriage bureau excuse. Mobile: 9815127179.
JAT SIKH
US citizen Medico Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, issueless, seeks bride. Call/ WhatsApp at: 562-541-3856.
JAT SIKH
Jat Sikh Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Software Engg. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9417113518.
JAT SIKH
Jatt Sikh, 32/5'-10", BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), Urban Rural Property, siblings and mother both USA and Australia settled. Prefer California/ American Citizen/ PR Girl. +15598927861, +916280831082. (WhatsApp Contacts).
KAMBOJ
Match for handsome clean shaven boy, 5'-9", 1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, good income, divorced after a month. No demand. Upper caste welcome. 98153-55220.
KHATRI
Hindu Khatri Verma boy, M.Tech in Canada, Manager in IT MNC Canada, PR Canada, DOB: 14.11.1996, 08:03 pm, Ambala City, residing in Rajpura. Parents govt. teachers. Seeking a suitable match. No demand. Contact: 94174-03448, 94172-43562.
NRI
Seeking professionally qualified match for Jatt Sikh boy, 30, 5'-9", from well settled and educated family, both parents employed at high positions, Australian PR, based in Melbourne, works in IT. Looking for equally qualified match from a decent family preferably working in IT. WhatsApp: 62397-73887.
NRI
Compatible match for handsome American tall Sikh Khatri boy, 6’, 42 years, well educated, own business in USA. Affluent family. Beautiful, educated girl from USA, Canada preferred. Caste religion no bar. Send details at [email protected]
NRI
Wanted girl for Ivy League MBA Jatt Sikh divorced, 40 years old 5'-8" man in California USA. Homeowner and Product Manager. Looking in US/Canada only. [email protected] +91-89683-59590.
NRI
Match for Canadian PR Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10", B.E. Thapar University, M.S. (CSE) from Canada. Working Senior Software Engineer, package 210K CAD per year. Father Class-I officer (Retd.). Upper caste no bar. 099887-14788. Mail: [email protected]
NRI
Suitable match for Canadian (work permit) Sood boy 26½, 5'-7" Chartered Professional Accountant. Family settled in Jalandhar. Contact: 9780880980, 8725050600.
NRI
Wanted beautiful educated girl for Hindu Khatri boy, USA Citizen, 1988 born never married, 5'-11", working in Hospital Management. Coming to India soon. Contact: 79017-92488.
NRI
Match Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy, 36/ 6'-1", PR, B.Tech. MBA, Computer Engineer Toronto. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 89200-59313, [email protected].
NRI
Match for handsome Parjapati boy, 1988 born, 5'-7", Canadian Citizen, doing Govt. job. Upper caste no bar. 97793-67100.
NRI
Match for Manglik Brahmin Post Graduate, 07.02.1996, 4:25 pm, Ambala, 5'-8", PR & settled Canada, Project Manager. Construction Company. Contact: 90343-16292, [email protected]
NRI
Suitable match for Canada PR, Hindu Khatri boy, 24 years, 5'-9", Business and Accounting. Preferred B.Tech. CSE, IT, Nursing girl. 98728-16284.
NRI
Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh boy, 6'-0", 1995, MS (ECE), Working as Controls Engineer in Australia. Marriage bureaus excuse. Boy in India for short period. Contact: 93178-04370.
NRI
Germany PR Engineer boy 92, 5'-8", M.Tech., well settled family coming next week. Caste no bar. 94172-23634.
NRI
Lobana Gursikh, 5'-9", 1996, Canada citizen. Seeking well educated life partner from reputed Lobana family. 9357224151.
NRI
Canadian Saini Sikh family seeking alliance for their turbaned, non drinker boy, born Oct.-94, 5'-7", Canadian citizen, professionally qualified, Government job. Canada PR/ citizen girl preferred. Caste no bar. WhatsApp +17787887095, Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
Professionally qualified match suitable for Canadian PR boy 11.11.1988, Time- 12:35 pm, Place- Chandigarh, Non-Manglik. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/ WhatsApp: +1-437-234-3320.
NRI
Seeking alliance for Australian citizen male (38 years). Divorced (no kids). Well settled (5'-11"). Graduate, own residence in Mohali (Kharar). Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 98156-38599.
NRI
Canada PR (Ottawa) Khatri Hindu boy 20 March 1993, 5'-5" at 6:30 am, (PG Diploma, B.Tech.), IT Analyst Govt. job, Canadian PR or work permit equally qualified girl. Contact: +91-98885-14851.
RAJPUT
Suitable match for handsome boy, Parmar Rajput (Doaba region), 01.03.1989, 5'-11", MBA, Ph.D. Asstt. Professor, GNDU Amritsar (contractual). Father Advocate, Hoshiarpur. Contact: 9417023182.
RAJPUT
Match for Himachali Rana (Gotra Koundal) 5'-7½", 24.07.1993, B.tech, MS from USA, working in General Motors at Dallas (USA). Preferred IT working girl. 94784-01775.
RAJPUT
Himachali Rajput boy, April 1995, 5'-5", B.Tech., ECE, MBA (Germany), working in Germany (Amazon). Handsome salary. Himachali Rajput girl preferred. 98187-76181, 99154-81808.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
SQM for Ramgharia Sikh boy (Virdi/Sambi) 1994 born, 5'-11", Canadian Citizen, Engineer (P.Eng) CDN $100K plus package, owns residential property in Canada and India. Caste no bar. Contact +1 (403) 619 8734. Marriage bureau please excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
Dhiman boy, 1995 born, 6'-1", B.Tech, vegetarian, Chandigarh based family, Father businessman, Mother housewife, boy engaged in family business. Contact: 98154-13468.
SCHEDULED CASTES
Required Nursing IELTS score above 6 for Ramdasia Sikh Master Degree boy 5'-10"/ 1993. 98550-40905.
SCHEDULED CASTES
Only MBBS, MD/MS girl for MBBS, MS (doing) SC boy 29 yrs, 5'-11". Caste no bar. Contact: 7073999323, 9878629375.
SCHEDULED CASTES
SM4 Ad-dharmi Boy (SC), 29/5'8", B.Tech- MBA from India and MSc from London UK, working in AI company in London, seeks educated girl from reputed status family. Preference to Software Engineer. Father senior retired IFS officer. Contact: 89589-78888, 97803-05501.
SIKH
Sweden Born Sikh Amitdhari Issueless Divorce 30-09-1988, 5'11" M.sc Engineering occupation Product Manager Business owner need Beautiful and Educated Sikh Girl Simple Marriage 9780755277
SIKH ARORA
Sikh Arora handsome, well qualified boy, Canadian PR, 27 yrs, 5'-7", Financial Advisor Canadian bank. Seeks beautiful, intelligent, well educated girl from status family. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 9872777516.
SIKH KHATRI
Match for 1992 born, 6' handsome turbaned Sikh Khatri boy, schooling and B.Tech from prestigious institutes. Handling his own business based in Mohali having residential commercial and industrial properties in Delhi and Punjab. Looking for a well educated girl with strong family values. Contact: 70099-14007.
SIKH KHATRI
SM4 Sikh Khatri, B.Tech. MBA, 5'-11", fair, turbaned, non-drinker, 1992 born boy, posted as Deputy Manager in Punjab National Bank, near Ludhiana. Parents retired officers. Elder brother married settled USA. Family settled Derabassi, Distt. Mohali. 99141-14439, 98159-14439.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
Beautiful, educated bride for handsome Sikh Khatri boy 1991, 5'-11", MS from USA, Senior software engineer, Saint Francisco, USA, H-1B Visa, Prefer girl settled their/ willing to move. Whattsapp 99971-62001, 94129-88065.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
Required beautiful girl from Sikh Arora/Khatri family for 1996 born, 5'-9", BBA, businessman boy. Contact: 98724-00237, 81470-00079.
