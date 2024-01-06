Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23094426

Manglik/ Non-Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh. Status business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commercial properties. Upper caste welcome. 95011-29234.

AGGARWAL

CL23093914

Goel boy, 16 Nov. 1989, time: 11:55 pm, Vikas Nagar (Uttarakhand), 5'-5", BBA, occupation: Business. (M): 62890-00080.

AGGARWAL

CL23094676

Working SM4 Mohali based handsome Gupta boy, 5'-11", 13.10.1993, 00:37 am, Panchkula, Deputy Vice President at Bank in Gurgaon, Package 33 Lac. 99144-10472.

BRAHMIN

CL23093563

Canadian Citizen, 5'-8", Sept. '86, MCA, RCIC, 60 LPA. Seeks PQM girl. All upper castes welcomed. Call/Text +91-98761-00189.

BRAHMIN

CL23094851

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, 36, 5'-11", working in an MNC in IT sector. Well settled in posh society in Gurgaon. Handsome salary. Education: Post-graduate. Acclaimed author of more than ten books, published globally. Contact: 84472-10687 Email: [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL23093869

Suitable qualified match for Toronto PR, 1990, 6', Brahmin Jalandhar based boy. Contact: 9530544294.

BRAHMIN

CL23094206

Unmarried bride for never married handsome Brahmin 48/ 5'-6", Post Graduate Computer Engineer from well established and well educated family. Income above 10 Lacs. No dowry. WhatsApp: 97114-27639.

DIVORCEE

CL23093841

Match for handsome Punjabi Hindu Arora vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik, legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, working as Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.

DIVORCEE

CL23094112

Suitable match for Manglik Khatri boy, 1992 born, 5'-11", own settled business issueless divorcee. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 6283076873.

DIVORCEE

CL23094561

Match for short term Divorcee 88 born Mittal boy Manglik 5'-4'', IITian, MS (USA), working USA. Whatsapp 98760-46214.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23094889

Suitable MBBS/BDS match for Manglik Bansal handsome boy MBBS Doctor settled at Ireland (UK) as Senior Medical Officer, 27 years, height 5'-9", parents Govt. employee at Coveted posts. Sister also MBBS Doctor. Contact No. 96502-53600, 81461-78630.

JAT SIKH

CL23089648

Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years, 5 ft 11 inches, Ph.D in Physics, currently post doc in USA. Seeking a suitable match (Ph.D preferred). Caste no bar. Please send pics and bio data to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23090649

Well placed educated Chandigarh family seeks bride for their US & Europe educated, handsome, 6ft, 92 born son. Currently working at a managerial position in a European Tech MNC, having Netherlands (EU) citizenship. WhatsApp: 98150-40226.

JAT SIKH

CL23091715

Jatt Sikh boy, Radiographer, citizen, 29 Y/O, 6'-0", whole family based in Melbourne Australia, looking for family in Australia. Contact: (+91)89682-45061/ (+64)480109156.

JAT SIKH

CL23091763

Australia born, well settled family seeking suitable professional match for Jat Sikh turbaned boy, 6'-1", born 1998, teetotaller, Management Consultant (Finance and Economics). Contact: +61 423875537 on WhatsApp or email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23092094

Jatt Sikh, Sidhu boy, Canada PR, own house, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech from India, M. Engg from Canadian University, working as Sr. Software Engineer at Toronto, handsome salary, looking for equally qualified, tall, beautiful Canada PR girl. Caste no bar. Interested contact: 99153-99663.

JAT SIKH

CL23092723

US citizen Medico Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, issueless, seeks bride. Call/ WhatsApp at: 562-541-3856.

JAT SIKH

CL23093768

Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 1988, 6', clean shaven, never married, veterinarian in Federal job, earning 130k+. Seeks match residing in Canada from educated family. WhatsApp: +919814059913

JAT SIKH

CL23094078

Jat Sikh Grewal parents seek suitable match for their son 38 years, 6'-2" tall, unmarried born and raised in Canada. Professionally employed IT Technician, non-drinker. Girl should be Jat Sikh, family orientated and educated. Height should be more than 5'-4", age 30 to 32 years. Contact: +1416-567-9092, Jarnail Grewal Brampton.

JAT SIKH

CL23094308

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, born Oct. 91, 5'-10", Software Engg, Canada PR. Ph: 93101-73512.

JAT SIKH

CL23094319

Looking for a suitable match for Australian born Jat Sikh smart turbaned boy 6', 26, teetotaller, IT professional. Contact: +61478299654.

JAT SIKH

CL23094826

Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome turbaned boy 6'-2", January 95 born, graduate, running his family business. Very reputed Chandigarh based family. Urban, rural property and agriculture land. 94172-03962. [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23094892

Canada PR Jat Sikh turban boy, Nov. 1989, 5'-11", M.Tech, running own business. Required educated beautiful girl preferred in Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. 97799-32719, +1-64796-82147.

JAT SIKH

CL23095138

Jatt Sikh, 32/5'-10", BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), urban rural property, siblings and mother both USA and Australia settled. Prefer California/ American Citizen/ PR girl. +15598927861, +916280831082 (WhatsApp Contacts).

JAT SIKH

CL23095302

Jat Sikh Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Software Engg. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9815263518.

KHATRI

CL23093737

Educated match for well settled Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-9", June 97, B.Tech (CSE). Working with leading MNC, Noida. Email: [email protected]

KHATRI

CL23093805

Match for Punjabi Khatri, Ambala Industrialist, Only son, 21.08.96, 5'-11", Income five figures, Preferred educated, homely girl. Whattsapp 98166-57171.

MISC.

CL23094713

Seeking well educated, beautiful preferably IT qualified match for Himachali Chaudhary boy, 1984, 5'-8", B.Sc Air Lines, Sr. Pilot in Air India Express, family settled at Mohali. Caste no bar. 9996034442.

NRI

CL23093505

24 yr., 6'-1" tall handsome Jatsikh Norway born boy completed MS in International Business from London. Looking for tall handsome girl from sober and well educated Jatsikh family. Currently working in International Company in Norway with high salary package. Owns businesses in Norway and India. Family well settled in Norway. Send Bio data at [email protected]

NRI

CL23093629

Beautiful, educated match for 31 years, 5'-9", handsome Brahmin, Canadian citizen, Bank Officer. Parents retired diplomats. Contact: 70427-50880.

NRI

CL23093938

Seeking compatible alliance with decent background for a well-settled, handsome, Punjabi Arora, 31 years old, (5'-9") Australian boy. The boy is highly qualified and working at one of the Big4. He is pure vegetarian, non-drinker/non-smoker and nice blend of modern and traditional values. The boy is visiting India along with family in Feb for two weeks. If you are interested, please WhatsApp your daughter's bio-data on +61478850779 and we will get back to you.

NRI

CL23094254

Jatt Sikh small family well- settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian national athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of accounting and finance) seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] , No marriage bureau.

NRI

CL23089988

Compatible match for handsome American tall Sikh Khatri boy, 6’, 42 years, well educated, own business in USA. Affluent family. Beautiful, educated girl from USA, Canada preferred. Caste religion no bar. Send details at [email protected]

NRI

CL23090040

For Sikh/Hindu, 37, 5'-9", unmarried, Ahluwalia boy settled in USA. Send biodata with photo. Boy coming next month. Marriage bureau please excuse. Mobile: 9872595999.

NRI

CL23093596

Wanted a suitable match for divorcee Hindu handsome, fair, tall Canadian citizen, 6', 01.06.1976, time 01:39 noon, Chandigarh, BE PEC, Masters USA, decent salary. Own house in Canada. Highly educated, well settled affluent family residing at Mohali. +91-94642-92309, 94178-71938.

NRI

CL23093651

Handsome Mohali based Sikh Walia boy 5'-11", July 1996, B.Tech. from India, Masters from Canada, working MNC Canada PR applied. Father Pb. Govt. officer, agricultural land 20 acre, required smart qualified girl. Contact: 95018-00288.

NRI

CL23093664

Suitable match for UK based 87 born, vegetarian, 5'-9" handsome boy, working as Software Engineer with renowned company and pursuing prestigious Executive MBA (highest rated University). Father retd. Gazetted Officer. Well-settled Saini family. Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23093761

I.T. Engineer USA I140 approved, 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-9", Khatri very handsome boy requires only USA based working girl. 99884-54004.

NRI

CL23093845

Match for Ramdasia (Weaver) Sikh Doctor, Working in California, 5'-8", 38 (never married). Caste no bar. 83608-76705.

NRI

CL23093911

Suitable match for IT Graduate, Canada citizen, Mazbi Sikh, 31, 6'-1", currently working in own trucking business. Preference to girls in Canada. Caste no bar. 9815612393, 9501843841. E-mail: [email protected]

NRI

CL23093933

PQM for Jat Sikh, US citizen 5'-9", 37, CPA with excellent package. Family US settled. Upper casts welcome. USA/ Canada preferred. Contact with full family details, Phone and pictures [email protected]. Details without pictures/phone not considered.

NRI

CL23094002

Seeking professionally qualified slim, beautiful match for handsome convent educated Jat Sikh (Sandhu) Canadian PR boy, 1993, 5'-11", diploma in Business Management from Canada. Family belongs to Amritsar. +91-98724-03883, +91-97792-54185.

NRI

CL23094047

American citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1992, 5'-10", teetotaller divorcee issueless qualified, good rural urban property. 96535-87474, 0015307175707.

NRI

CL23094090

USA based Brahmin Boy 39 yrs (Looks Younger) Never Married, 5’-9”, MS (CS), on H1B Visa, Anshik Manglik, Seeks Professional Match from USA/Canada/India. Whatssapp-8146195255

NRI

CL23094124

Handsome Hindu Khatri 35, 5'-8", MS, MBA, US Citizen, issueless divorcee, educated family. Girl USA working preferred. WhatsApp 98771-04654.

NRI

CL23094406

Jatt Sikh, Canadian Citizen, 26, 5'-8", Registered Optician and Realtor 4 years dual study. Own Optical-store and house in Burlington, earns 6 figure-$ annually. Seeks beautiful educated, culturally rooted girl, No caste bar. Prefer Optometrist Contact +1-647-540-2119, +91-94175-20207.

NRI

CL23094413

Sikh Saini hair cut, slim, 1994 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, working and settled in MNC, Dubai. Single child. Family settled Mohali. Simple marriage. Boy in India for three weeks. Caste no bar. 99712-47014.

NRI

CL23094609

Suitable match for Canada PR Holder handsome Sikh boy. 1991/ 5'-8", Architect and Builder India and Canada BC. Well educated high status Chandigarh based family. Prefer girl from Canada BC. Caste no bar. Call/ WhatsApp 98727-23062.

NRI

CL23094749

Ramgarhia Canadian citizen boy 33 age, 5'-10", IT Technician, vegetarian, Ludhiana based family in Canada, seeking suitable match from Canada only. Contact: 647-852-0089/ 647-853-0089. Marriage bureau excuse.

NRI

CL23094786

Well settled Punjabi Khatri family from Canada seeking educated match for their son. Raised in Chandigarh, 16 Aug 1990 12:20 PM Chandigarh, 5'8", Software development in Calgary. Currently in India on vacation. Please send pics and bio-data on Whatsapp: +91 98722-14049, +1 782-882-1477.

NRI

CL23095147

Professionally qualified match for Valmiki, 33/ 6'-0", MBA, Canadian Citizen, mutual divorcee and business owner. Parents retired Govt. officer, Chandigarh. Preferred unmarried. Caste no bar. 94170-26790.

RAJPUT

CL23093714

Rajput Himachali boy, 30 years, 5'-8", B.Tech, Working Accenture (H.P) Family well settled in Dharamshala (H.P). Contact: 98821-15939, 98162-22009.

RAJPUT

CL23094873

Himachali Rajput boy, April 1995, 5'-5", B.Tech ECE, MBA (Germany), working in Germany (Amazon). Handsome salary. Himachali Rajput girl preferred. 98187-76181, 99154-81808.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23091327

SQM for Ramgharia Sikh boy (Virdi/Sambi) 1994 born, 5'-11", Canadian Citizen, Engineer (P.Eng) CDN $100K plus package, owns residential property in Canada and India. Caste no bar. Contact +1 (403) 619 8734. Marriage bureau please excuse.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23093790

Suitable match for vegetarian Ramgarhia clean shaved boy, 2 Feb, 1988, 5'-9", B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering, working in Kolkatta. Gotra Bansal, Syan. 76269-22055.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23093794

Suitable match for vegetarian Ramgarhia Sikh boy Gotra Bansal, Rehal, 21 Sept. 1992, 5'-9", B.Sc. Chemical Engineering, Citizen of USA. Preferred girl only USA. 76269-22055.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23094799

Short time divorcee Sikh Ramgarhia, vegetarian boy, 1987, 5'-9", B.Tech (CSE), from Jalandhar. Sr. Software Developer at Gurgaon. Preference beautiful, educated, unmarried/issueless girl. Contact: 9878764755.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23095063

Need Govt. Teacher girl for Ramgarhia Sikh vegetarian boy 5'-7", 30, Govt. Teacher, wanted Govt. Teacher girl, marriage bureau excuse. 62837-94041.

SAINI

CL23093816

NewZealand PR Saini Sikh turbaned, handsome boy, born 1990, 5'-10", B.Tech (Electronics & Communication). Seeks beautiful, well qualified girl. Boy presently in India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7889209613, 8847505154.

SAINI

CL23094167

Saini Sikh turbaned, pure vegetarian boy, 03/1992, 5'-9", B.Tech Mechanical, working in Maruti Suzuki Gurgaon, Assistant Manager. Educated, vegetarian girl required. Upper caste no bar. 96464-85846.

SAINI

CL23094200

Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh turbaned boy 1989, 5'-6", B.Tech (CSE), Own business, Early marriage. (M) 94164-29647.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23094197

Seeking suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh handsome boy, 32, 5'-9", working in Punjab development Comission as Govt. relation officer, package 7.5 Lacs per annum. father IPS (retd.). Mother-Asstt. Manager bank (retd.), own house in Mohali. Simple marriage. No dowry. Whatsapp: 95015-44362.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23094792

Suitable qualified match for NewZealand citizen, SC, Engineer boy, 29, 5'-7". Contact: 9041909885.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23095011

Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada PR, 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. 9915237489, 9592003320.

SIKH

CL23093858

Suitable match for tall, Sikh Brahmin boy 14.9.1992, 5'-10", Major in Indian Army, Elder brother settled in USA, Father Ex-Serviceman from Indian Air Force, Mother Assistant Director in Punjab Education Department. Slim, smart, tall, beautiful, well educated girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. 81463-88177.

SIKH

CL23094444

Match for Canadian PR Nai Sikh boy, 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Tech (ECE) & Business Management Diploma. Chandigarh nearby preferred. Contact: 98148-03267.

SIKH

CL23094989

USA returned Softawre Engineer, Virdi, 45 years, divorcee, 6'-1", tall, clean shaven; seeks life partner. Unmarried/divorced (without any liability), well educated, beautiful, slim tall resilient girl preferred. Caste no bar. Father retired Air Force Officer, own 3 storey, 16 marla house + 1 kanal Industrial plot. Contact: 98150-47599, Email: [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23093661

Match for well-settled Gursikh, Bhatia, Khatri boy, 27/5'-8", New Zealand PR, Software Engineer. Boy is currently on short visit to India. WhatsApp 88474-89748.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23089477

Wanted beautiful Lubana girl for US Citizen Sikh Lubana handsome boy 1996, 5'-9". Own business. Contact: 9592092493.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23093847

Suitable qualified match for Lubana Sikh boy fair, handsome Australian Citizen, 30 yrs, 5'-10". M.Tech (Australia), working as Engineer. Contact: 9872130225, 7888375234.

SIKH LOBANA

CL23094924

Suitable match for Lubana Sikh handsome boy, Greencard holder in USA, Feb. 1990, 5'-10", Graduate, Diploma Computer Application. Seeks well qualified, beautiful girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9417911105.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL23093566

Match for Hindu Tonk-Kshatriya boy, 1994/5'-8", Branch Manager in Bank of Maharashtra. Caste no bar. Mob.: 94174-13191.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Uttarakhand