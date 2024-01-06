Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL23094426
Manglik/ Non-Manglik for 1992, 5'-11", Software Engineer, Chandigarh. Status business family, handsome package, only son, own residential and commercial properties. Upper caste welcome. 95011-29234.
AGGARWAL
CL23093914
Goel boy, 16 Nov. 1989, time: 11:55 pm, Vikas Nagar (Uttarakhand), 5'-5", BBA, occupation: Business. (M): 62890-00080.
AGGARWAL
CL23094676
Working SM4 Mohali based handsome Gupta boy, 5'-11", 13.10.1993, 00:37 am, Panchkula, Deputy Vice President at Bank in Gurgaon, Package 33 Lac. 99144-10472.
BRAHMIN
CL23093563
Canadian Citizen, 5'-8", Sept. '86, MCA, RCIC, 60 LPA. Seeks PQM girl. All upper castes welcomed. Call/Text +91-98761-00189.
BRAHMIN
CL23094851
Suitable match for Brahmin boy, 36, 5'-11", working in an MNC in IT sector. Well settled in posh society in Gurgaon. Handsome salary. Education: Post-graduate. Acclaimed author of more than ten books, published globally. Contact: 84472-10687 Email: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL23093869
Suitable qualified match for Toronto PR, 1990, 6', Brahmin Jalandhar based boy. Contact: 9530544294.
BRAHMIN
CL23094206
Unmarried bride for never married handsome Brahmin 48/ 5'-6", Post Graduate Computer Engineer from well established and well educated family. Income above 10 Lacs. No dowry. WhatsApp: 97114-27639.
DIVORCEE
CL23093841
Match for handsome Punjabi Hindu Arora vegetarian, teetotaler, Manglik, legally divorcee boy (short marriage), issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, working as Engineer in France. Good package. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9988098786.
DIVORCEE
CL23094112
Suitable match for Manglik Khatri boy, 1992 born, 5'-11", own settled business issueless divorcee. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 6283076873.
DIVORCEE
CL23094561
Match for short term Divorcee 88 born Mittal boy Manglik 5'-4'', IITian, MS (USA), working USA. Whatsapp 98760-46214.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL23094889
Suitable MBBS/BDS match for Manglik Bansal handsome boy MBBS Doctor settled at Ireland (UK) as Senior Medical Officer, 27 years, height 5'-9", parents Govt. employee at Coveted posts. Sister also MBBS Doctor. Contact No. 96502-53600, 81461-78630.
JAT SIKH
CL23089648
Well settled Jat Sikh family from Canada seeking a suitable match for their son, born and raised in Canada, 29 years, 5 ft 11 inches, Ph.D in Physics, currently post doc in USA. Seeking a suitable match (Ph.D preferred). Caste no bar. Please send pics and bio data to [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23090649
Well placed educated Chandigarh family seeks bride for their US & Europe educated, handsome, 6ft, 92 born son. Currently working at a managerial position in a European Tech MNC, having Netherlands (EU) citizenship. WhatsApp: 98150-40226.
JAT SIKH
CL23091715
Jatt Sikh boy, Radiographer, citizen, 29 Y/O, 6'-0", whole family based in Melbourne Australia, looking for family in Australia. Contact: (+91)89682-45061/ (+64)480109156.
JAT SIKH
CL23091763
Australia born, well settled family seeking suitable professional match for Jat Sikh turbaned boy, 6'-1", born 1998, teetotaller, Management Consultant (Finance and Economics). Contact: +61 423875537 on WhatsApp or email [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23092094
Jatt Sikh, Sidhu boy, Canada PR, own house, 1992, 5'-11", B.Tech from India, M. Engg from Canadian University, working as Sr. Software Engineer at Toronto, handsome salary, looking for equally qualified, tall, beautiful Canada PR girl. Caste no bar. Interested contact: 99153-99663.
JAT SIKH
CL23092723
US citizen Medico Jatt Sikh, 84 born, short marriage divorced, issueless, seeks bride. Call/ WhatsApp at: 562-541-3856.
JAT SIKH
CL23093768
Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 1988, 6', clean shaven, never married, veterinarian in Federal job, earning 130k+. Seeks match residing in Canada from educated family. WhatsApp: +919814059913
JAT SIKH
CL23094078
Jat Sikh Grewal parents seek suitable match for their son 38 years, 6'-2" tall, unmarried born and raised in Canada. Professionally employed IT Technician, non-drinker. Girl should be Jat Sikh, family orientated and educated. Height should be more than 5'-4", age 30 to 32 years. Contact: +1416-567-9092, Jarnail Grewal Brampton.
JAT SIKH
CL23094308
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, born Oct. 91, 5'-10", Software Engg, Canada PR. Ph: 93101-73512.
JAT SIKH
CL23094319
Looking for a suitable match for Australian born Jat Sikh smart turbaned boy 6', 26, teetotaller, IT professional. Contact: +61478299654.
JAT SIKH
CL23094826
Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome turbaned boy 6'-2", January 95 born, graduate, running his family business. Very reputed Chandigarh based family. Urban, rural property and agriculture land. 94172-03962. [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL23094892
Canada PR Jat Sikh turban boy, Nov. 1989, 5'-11", M.Tech, running own business. Required educated beautiful girl preferred in Canada. Marriage bureau excuse. 97799-32719, +1-64796-82147.
JAT SIKH
CL23095138
Jatt Sikh, 32/5'-10", BDS Dentist and Clinic (India), urban rural property, siblings and mother both USA and Australia settled. Prefer California/ American Citizen/ PR girl. +15598927861, +916280831082 (WhatsApp Contacts).
JAT SIKH
CL23095302
Jat Sikh Canadian PR 1993, 5'-11". B.Tech, PG Computer Science (Canada). Software Engg. Rural/Urban property. Required educated, beautiful, sober girl. Whatsapp: 9815263518.
KHATRI
CL23093737
Educated match for well settled Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-9", June 97, B.Tech (CSE). Working with leading MNC, Noida. Email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL23093805
Match for Punjabi Khatri, Ambala Industrialist, Only son, 21.08.96, 5'-11", Income five figures, Preferred educated, homely girl. Whattsapp 98166-57171.
MISC.
CL23094713
Seeking well educated, beautiful preferably IT qualified match for Himachali Chaudhary boy, 1984, 5'-8", B.Sc Air Lines, Sr. Pilot in Air India Express, family settled at Mohali. Caste no bar. 9996034442.
NRI
CL23093505
24 yr., 6'-1" tall handsome Jatsikh Norway born boy completed MS in International Business from London. Looking for tall handsome girl from sober and well educated Jatsikh family. Currently working in International Company in Norway with high salary package. Owns businesses in Norway and India. Family well settled in Norway. Send Bio data at [email protected]
NRI
CL23093629
Beautiful, educated match for 31 years, 5'-9", handsome Brahmin, Canadian citizen, Bank Officer. Parents retired diplomats. Contact: 70427-50880.
NRI
CL23093938
Seeking compatible alliance with decent background for a well-settled, handsome, Punjabi Arora, 31 years old, (5'-9") Australian boy. The boy is highly qualified and working at one of the Big4. He is pure vegetarian, non-drinker/non-smoker and nice blend of modern and traditional values. The boy is visiting India along with family in Feb for two weeks. If you are interested, please WhatsApp your daughter's bio-data on +61478850779 and we will get back to you.
NRI
CL23094254
Jatt Sikh small family well- settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29, 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian national athlete, non-drinker, (Bachelor of accounting and finance) seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, [email protected] , No marriage bureau.
NRI
CL23089988
Compatible match for handsome American tall Sikh Khatri boy, 6’, 42 years, well educated, own business in USA. Affluent family. Beautiful, educated girl from USA, Canada preferred. Caste religion no bar. Send details at [email protected]
NRI
CL23090040
For Sikh/Hindu, 37, 5'-9", unmarried, Ahluwalia boy settled in USA. Send biodata with photo. Boy coming next month. Marriage bureau please excuse. Mobile: 9872595999.
NRI
CL23093596
Wanted a suitable match for divorcee Hindu handsome, fair, tall Canadian citizen, 6', 01.06.1976, time 01:39 noon, Chandigarh, BE PEC, Masters USA, decent salary. Own house in Canada. Highly educated, well settled affluent family residing at Mohali. +91-94642-92309, 94178-71938.
NRI
CL23093651
Handsome Mohali based Sikh Walia boy 5'-11", July 1996, B.Tech. from India, Masters from Canada, working MNC Canada PR applied. Father Pb. Govt. officer, agricultural land 20 acre, required smart qualified girl. Contact: 95018-00288.
NRI
CL23093664
Suitable match for UK based 87 born, vegetarian, 5'-9" handsome boy, working as Software Engineer with renowned company and pursuing prestigious Executive MBA (highest rated University). Father retd. Gazetted Officer. Well-settled Saini family. Email: [email protected]
NRI
CL23093761
I.T. Engineer USA I140 approved, 6.6.90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, 5'-9", Khatri very handsome boy requires only USA based working girl. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL23093845
Match for Ramdasia (Weaver) Sikh Doctor, Working in California, 5'-8", 38 (never married). Caste no bar. 83608-76705.
NRI
CL23093911
Suitable match for IT Graduate, Canada citizen, Mazbi Sikh, 31, 6'-1", currently working in own trucking business. Preference to girls in Canada. Caste no bar. 9815612393, 9501843841. E-mail: [email protected]
NRI
CL23093933
PQM for Jat Sikh, US citizen 5'-9", 37, CPA with excellent package. Family US settled. Upper casts welcome. USA/ Canada preferred. Contact with full family details, Phone and pictures [email protected]. Details without pictures/phone not considered.
NRI
CL23094002
Seeking professionally qualified slim, beautiful match for handsome convent educated Jat Sikh (Sandhu) Canadian PR boy, 1993, 5'-11", diploma in Business Management from Canada. Family belongs to Amritsar. +91-98724-03883, +91-97792-54185.
NRI
CL23094047
American citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1992, 5'-10", teetotaller divorcee issueless qualified, good rural urban property. 96535-87474, 0015307175707.
NRI
CL23094090
USA based Brahmin Boy 39 yrs (Looks Younger) Never Married, 5’-9”, MS (CS), on H1B Visa, Anshik Manglik, Seeks Professional Match from USA/Canada/India. Whatssapp-8146195255
NRI
CL23094124
Handsome Hindu Khatri 35, 5'-8", MS, MBA, US Citizen, issueless divorcee, educated family. Girl USA working preferred. WhatsApp 98771-04654.
NRI
CL23094406
Jatt Sikh, Canadian Citizen, 26, 5'-8", Registered Optician and Realtor 4 years dual study. Own Optical-store and house in Burlington, earns 6 figure-$ annually. Seeks beautiful educated, culturally rooted girl, No caste bar. Prefer Optometrist Contact +1-647-540-2119, +91-94175-20207.
NRI
CL23094413
Sikh Saini hair cut, slim, 1994 born, 5'-7", B.Tech., MBA, working and settled in MNC, Dubai. Single child. Family settled Mohali. Simple marriage. Boy in India for three weeks. Caste no bar. 99712-47014.
NRI
CL23094609
Suitable match for Canada PR Holder handsome Sikh boy. 1991/ 5'-8", Architect and Builder India and Canada BC. Well educated high status Chandigarh based family. Prefer girl from Canada BC. Caste no bar. Call/ WhatsApp 98727-23062.
NRI
CL23094749
Ramgarhia Canadian citizen boy 33 age, 5'-10", IT Technician, vegetarian, Ludhiana based family in Canada, seeking suitable match from Canada only. Contact: 647-852-0089/ 647-853-0089. Marriage bureau excuse.
NRI
CL23094786
Well settled Punjabi Khatri family from Canada seeking educated match for their son. Raised in Chandigarh, 16 Aug 1990 12:20 PM Chandigarh, 5'8", Software development in Calgary. Currently in India on vacation. Please send pics and bio-data on Whatsapp: +91 98722-14049, +1 782-882-1477.
NRI
CL23095147
Professionally qualified match for Valmiki, 33/ 6'-0", MBA, Canadian Citizen, mutual divorcee and business owner. Parents retired Govt. officer, Chandigarh. Preferred unmarried. Caste no bar. 94170-26790.
RAJPUT
CL23093714
Rajput Himachali boy, 30 years, 5'-8", B.Tech, Working Accenture (H.P) Family well settled in Dharamshala (H.P). Contact: 98821-15939, 98162-22009.
RAJPUT
CL23094873
Himachali Rajput boy, April 1995, 5'-5", B.Tech ECE, MBA (Germany), working in Germany (Amazon). Handsome salary. Himachali Rajput girl preferred. 98187-76181, 99154-81808.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23091327
SQM for Ramgharia Sikh boy (Virdi/Sambi) 1994 born, 5'-11", Canadian Citizen, Engineer (P.Eng) CDN $100K plus package, owns residential property in Canada and India. Caste no bar. Contact +1 (403) 619 8734. Marriage bureau please excuse.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23093790
Suitable match for vegetarian Ramgarhia clean shaved boy, 2 Feb, 1988, 5'-9", B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering, working in Kolkatta. Gotra Bansal, Syan. 76269-22055.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23093794
Suitable match for vegetarian Ramgarhia Sikh boy Gotra Bansal, Rehal, 21 Sept. 1992, 5'-9", B.Sc. Chemical Engineering, Citizen of USA. Preferred girl only USA. 76269-22055.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23094799
Short time divorcee Sikh Ramgarhia, vegetarian boy, 1987, 5'-9", B.Tech (CSE), from Jalandhar. Sr. Software Developer at Gurgaon. Preference beautiful, educated, unmarried/issueless girl. Contact: 9878764755.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL23095063
Need Govt. Teacher girl for Ramgarhia Sikh vegetarian boy 5'-7", 30, Govt. Teacher, wanted Govt. Teacher girl, marriage bureau excuse. 62837-94041.
SAINI
CL23093816
NewZealand PR Saini Sikh turbaned, handsome boy, born 1990, 5'-10", B.Tech (Electronics & Communication). Seeks beautiful, well qualified girl. Boy presently in India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 7889209613, 8847505154.
SAINI
CL23094167
Saini Sikh turbaned, pure vegetarian boy, 03/1992, 5'-9", B.Tech Mechanical, working in Maruti Suzuki Gurgaon, Assistant Manager. Educated, vegetarian girl required. Upper caste no bar. 96464-85846.
SAINI
CL23094200
Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh turbaned boy 1989, 5'-6", B.Tech (CSE), Own business, Early marriage. (M) 94164-29647.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23094197
Seeking suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh handsome boy, 32, 5'-9", working in Punjab development Comission as Govt. relation officer, package 7.5 Lacs per annum. father IPS (retd.). Mother-Asstt. Manager bank (retd.), own house in Mohali. Simple marriage. No dowry. Whatsapp: 95015-44362.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23094792
Suitable qualified match for NewZealand citizen, SC, Engineer boy, 29, 5'-7". Contact: 9041909885.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL23095011
Suitable match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada PR, 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. 9915237489, 9592003320.
SIKH
CL23093858
Suitable match for tall, Sikh Brahmin boy 14.9.1992, 5'-10", Major in Indian Army, Elder brother settled in USA, Father Ex-Serviceman from Indian Air Force, Mother Assistant Director in Punjab Education Department. Slim, smart, tall, beautiful, well educated girl preferred. Upper caste no bar. 81463-88177.
SIKH
CL23094444
Match for Canadian PR Nai Sikh boy, 1990 born, 5'-11", B.Tech (ECE) & Business Management Diploma. Chandigarh nearby preferred. Contact: 98148-03267.
SIKH
CL23094989
USA returned Softawre Engineer, Virdi, 45 years, divorcee, 6'-1", tall, clean shaven; seeks life partner. Unmarried/divorced (without any liability), well educated, beautiful, slim tall resilient girl preferred. Caste no bar. Father retired Air Force Officer, own 3 storey, 16 marla house + 1 kanal Industrial plot. Contact: 98150-47599, Email: [email protected]
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23093661
Match for well-settled Gursikh, Bhatia, Khatri boy, 27/5'-8", New Zealand PR, Software Engineer. Boy is currently on short visit to India. WhatsApp 88474-89748.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23089477
Wanted beautiful Lubana girl for US Citizen Sikh Lubana handsome boy 1996, 5'-9". Own business. Contact: 9592092493.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23093847
Suitable qualified match for Lubana Sikh boy fair, handsome Australian Citizen, 30 yrs, 5'-10". M.Tech (Australia), working as Engineer. Contact: 9872130225, 7888375234.
SIKH LOBANA
CL23094924
Suitable match for Lubana Sikh handsome boy, Greencard holder in USA, Feb. 1990, 5'-10", Graduate, Diploma Computer Application. Seeks well qualified, beautiful girl. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9417911105.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL23093566
Match for Hindu Tonk-Kshatriya boy, 1994/5'-8", Branch Manager in Bank of Maharashtra. Caste no bar. Mob.: 94174-13191.
