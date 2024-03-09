Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL23115315

Handsome Aggarwal boy 34/5'-10", BE, MBA Premium Institutes. Working in IT Sector. Package 35 lacs. Short term divorcee. 77196-26670.

AGGARWAL

CL23115515

Mittal boy 16.06.1993, 06:00 am, 5'-6", Chandigarh 35-D, working Mohali, pac 15 Lac. 77174-19703.

AGGARWAL

CL23115573

Suitable match for Goyal boy, 1993, 5'-6", Govt. employee, Patiala. 94647-74172.

AGGARWAL

CL23116286

Garg Boy 5'-8", 1992 ,Own Company. Well Settled, Vegetarian Family Zirakpur. 73071-36237. Need homely Girl.

ARORA

CL23116668

Suitable match for Canada PR smart Hindu Arora Khatri boy 5'-5", Anshik Manglik, 07th July 1997, 21.50, Rajpura. Working at Vancouver in Cyber IT Co. Only Son. 95010-12282.

ARORA

CL23116006

Match for Arora boy B.Tech. Civil, 30/ 5'-9", Govt. job permanent in Chandigarh, own house Kharar. 90949-90786.

BRAHMIN

CL23115044

SQM for Punjabi Brahmin boy, born June 1990, fair color, working as Scale I Officer in PSU Bank, posted at Jalandhar Punjab, Punjabi Brahmin family based in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh. Required beautiful educated girl from decent family. 63931-31419.

BRAHMIN

CL23115181

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 1986/5'-7", Punjab Govt. job Group-B, (Preferred govt. job, tricity). Medical line match preferred. 81969-13858 (Whatsapp), 94645-44092

BRAHMIN

CL23115429

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin boy, 24.4.96, 12:05 a.m. Chandigarh, 5'-11", B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC, pkg. 9 lac. Seeks beautiful working girl. Parents Govt. employee. 98766-34258, 62391-45038..

BRAHMIN

CL23116110

Sharma boy 30-3-90, 6:57pm, Jammu, 5'-10" B. Tech. CSE working in MNC Noida 24 LPA. Vegetarian Family. Preferred girl working in NCR. Contact after matching horoscope: 9419145473

BRAHMIN

CL23116694

Suitable preferably employed alliance for handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, 30/12/1992, 12:40 pm, Una (HP), 6'-2", B.Tech, CSE. Working MNC, Gurgaon. Upper catse welcome. Contact: 94184-54302.

BRAHMIN

CL23116722

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin 5'-7", 10.10.1990, B.Tech working as Manager in public sector Bank. Status family. 94781-06123.

DIVORCEE

CL23115508

Handsome boy Punjabi Khatri, mutual divorce, Aug.1988, 5'-10", MBA, working MNC Delhi 12 Lac pa. Father/ Mother centre govt retired only son, Ph- 94161-80030.

DIVORCEE

CL23116018

Walia Khatri boy 37/ 5'-4.5", Ph.D, PDF Faculty in reputed university (innocent divorce). Contact: 94178-97734.

DIVORCEE

CL23116123

Suitable match for handsome Sikh Rajput boy, 45/5'-11", PR in Canada, working as Executive Chef. Mohali based family. 98154-74216.

DIVORCEE

CL23116584

49 years handsome, well settled world travelled educated Hindu Arora Punjabi gentleman, leading comfortable life at Chandigarh, seeking suitable companion to enjoy ups and downs of life together, WhatsApp 90415-54918.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23115046

MBBS/MD match for 1997 Jat Sikh boy 5'-8.5", MD Radio 2nd year. Urban & rural property. Upper cast no bar. 98151-84985.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23115349

US citizen Brahmin boy Computer Data Engineer, 5'-5", Feb. 1991. Seeking beautiful bride with B.Sc. Nursing/ Paramedical/ Pharmacy /MCA. Cont: USA +19176625629, India 98764-76024.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23115699

Looking for Smart Beautiful Medico/ Professional girl working in USA or have cleared USMLE steps with good family background, for Handsome Khatri Sikh, US Citizen ,Doctor ,5’-8” September 1990 born. Working as a Hospitalist in California. Boy visiting India shortly . 82838-84203. US number 559 474 3712.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23115967

Seeking beautiful, not less than 5'-6" height, Doctor MS/MD/MCH/DM match for fair & handsome, turbaned teetotaler Jatt Sikh, 31, 6'-2" Doctor, MS, doing MCh 2nd yr in DMCH Ldh. Family owns house & land in Amritsar. Send biodata on WhatsApp No. 98883-94866.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL23116647

Suitable match for MD Medicine final year Hindu Arora boy 1994 born, Doctors family. 98141-67868.

JAT SIKH

CL23113811

Suitable match for 29 years old 6 feet fair handsome Assistant Advocate General Punjab boy belongs to Affluent well educated connected Jat Sikh family having huge rural urban property and business, contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23115072

Professionally qualified match for handsome Jatt Sikh boy, 6 feet, 1990 born, Australian Permanent Resident. Finance professional working with a well reputed organisation in Melbourne. Father and Mother retired from well reputed government posts. Owning good urban and rural property. Please respond with family details/biodata and pics at WhatsApp +91-98141-36701.

JAT SIKH

CL23116001

Seeking professionally qualified match for Jatt Sikh boy, 31, 5'-9", Australian PR, based in Melbourne, MS from University of Melbourne, well placed in IT, belongs to a well settled and educated family, both parents employed at high positions. Looking for equally qualified match from a decent family. Upper caste no bar, marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 62847-49047.

JAT SIKH

CL23116630

Suitable, educated, US citizen Jat Sikh girl for brilliant, clean shaven, 5 ft 8 in. tall, March 1998 born, diligent and hardworking boy with a pleasing personality, pursuing Ph.D Mathematics from a good university in USA. Teaching Graduate students along with his course and research work. Caring and respectful by nature. Well settled and educated Jat Sikh family with Army background. Parents Doctors, settled in Mohali. Please contact directly on WhatsApp No.+9197792-04077 with biodata and photos. Bureau excuse.

JAT SIKH

CL23116650

Jatt Sikh USA citizen boy 1989, 6 feet, businessman, bureau excuse. Call WhatsApp 2064127929, 253 6322689.

JAT SIKH

CL23112067

We are looking for a Jatt Sikh educated girl for our Jatt Sikh son, born and educated in Australia. He is 33 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and is working as a Lawyer. If you are interested, please provide further details and photographs to [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL23115068

Qualified match for Jat Sikh boy working in a tier 1 law firm in Gurgaon, Earning 70 lacs per annum. Clean shaven, 5ft-10'', age 34 and divorced from a short marriage of 2 months. Ph: 98963-57055.

JAT SIKH

CL23115327

Jat Sikh cleanshaven handsome boy, 1992, 5'-11", PR NZ, Senior Software Engineer. Seeks educate girl, PR NZ/ Australia. 84272-79599.

JAT SIKH

CL23115398

Seeking a US born and raised Professional bride for a Jatt Sikh, 31, Certified Public Accountant, 5'-9'', Working with MNF. Well Settled and educated California family, Share bio and Photos on Whatsapp. +91 98789-88818.

JAT SIKH

CL23115477

Qualified match for Jat Sikh 27, 6'-2", B.Tech, PG from Canada. PR Canada working France. Tricity/ Punjab preferred. 98762-24611.

JAT SIKH

CL23115692

PR Canada, 33 years, 5'-9", IT Engineer, Double Masters, Good package, Commercial property in India. Seeking Jatt Sikh beautiful girl, min 5’-5”, IT or Medical Line must be already in Canada. Contact: 6239648427.

JAT SIKH

CL23116008

Jat Sikh boy very handsome, Canadian citizen, B.Tech., MS, working top MNC, excellent package, running high income business, 39, 6ft, educated landlord family having R/U property. Contact: +14036165214 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL23116017

Affluent family Sangrur 1992/ 6', MA, LL.B, well business, good land, only good families contact: 99153-32156.

JAT SIKH

CL23116306

Seeking match for Mohali based handsome Jat Sikh issueless divorcee boy, 37, 5'-7", B.Tech, Ph.D, Marketing Manager in pvt. company. Owns urban & rural property. Parents retd. from govt. service. Educated match below 32 preferred. Contact: 9988522644.

JAT SIKH

CL23116437

Wanted only Jat Sikh girl for Jat Sikh boy 44/ 6'-1", Canadian PR, divorced, issueless, Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). Contact: +1-778-889-4009.

JAT SIKH

CL23116620

SM for Jatt Sikh boy, 32 yrs, 6’-1”, divorcee, 7 Figure/month income from own business . Mob:89686 10923.

JAT SIKH

CL23116632

Singapore Citizen Sikh Jatt clean shaven male 41, owns successful business, never married 5'-10", Bride min 5'-4", Age 25 to 35. Educated must be able to settle in Singapore. Family will be in India end Mar 24 for few days to meet. Only serious interested parties need reply. Please send full details with phone number via WhatsApp to +65-94579049. Strictly no calls please.

JAT SIKH

CL23116918

Jat Sikh Grewal, 5'-11", 1991, B.Tech. boy, currently on work permit in Canada, seeks well qualified girl. WhatsApp 001 7056472929.

JAT SIKH

CL23116920

34, 6'-3", Canadian citizen, Doctor, divorced, belongs to educated, reputable family, looking for well-educated girl with good family values. WhatsApp 001 9053022611.

KAMBOJ

CL23116734

Match for Kamboj (Hindu) 1994, 5'-9", 2nd officer in Merchant Navy, vegetarian status family. 9041940014.

KHATRI

CL23115389

Professionally qualified, tall, slim match for Khatri handsome boy, 26 Feb. 1995, 10:06 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-11", Senior Software Engineer, package 19 lac. Contact: 9463878794.

KHATRI

CL23115459

Suitable match for November 1991 born, 6'-2", MBA, LL.B. well settled businessman, Jalandhar. Contact: 9888882821.

KHATRI

CL23115711

Seeking smart working girl for handsome Khatri boy 6 feet, tall, November 1990, B.Tech., MBA, working MNC Gurgaon. 23 LPA. 80548-01198.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL23116884

Smart, handsome, Hindu Arora, August 1992, Jalandhar born, 5'-8", B.Com, LL.B, businessman boy seeks beautiful girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Whatsapp: 9463538909, 9464281077.

MBA/PROFESSIONAL

CL23115156

Prof. Qlfd match for Kayastha Sep. '86/ 5'-11", B.Tech. + MBA top institute working in NCR as Senior IT Professional and earning 70+L annually. Caste no bar. WhatsApp 88609-05536.

MISC.

CL23116020

Match for Smart, handsome, Himachali Chaudhary boy, 5'-6"/ 16.08.1990, M.Sc. IT, working in IT Company at Panchkula. Contact 94651-24826.

NRI

CL23115163

US born Jatt Sikh Gill boy, 5'-11", 27½ year, lawyer, education: JD (law), Masters Biomedical Engineering. Seeks beautiful, very well educated US based girl preferably 5'-5", and above. WhatsApp: 001-609-731-9307, [email protected]

NRI

CL23115885

Jatt Sikh Gill family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban & rural properties) boy age 29/5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian national athlete, non-drinker, B.Com - Accounting & Finance. Seeking tall, educated, family-oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata & photos +61433698455, [email protected] No marriage bureau.

NRI

CL23116054

MF established IT professional in Toronto, CAD 1.30 Lakh p.a, permanent resident Canada, 5'-9", 31, handsome Punjabi Brahmin boy, open to all higher castes/ religions, educated upper middle-class family at Tricity, avoids gluten/ wheat-based foods, educated girl willing to adjust and relocate with the boy, e-mail particulars: [email protected]

NRI

CL23112594

US based, Green Card Holder, Punjabi 35, 5'-10", MBA, issueless divorce, businessman, girls residing in USA/ Canada or any USA Visa. Visiting India WhatsApp +1-919-274-7248.

NRI

CL23112973

Suitable match for Brahmin boy 1991 born, 5'-8", working as a Physician, USA Citizenship, girl settled in USA preferred. Contact +18606822527 Email: [email protected]

NRI

CL23115067

Match for Sarswat Brahmin boy 25/5'-11", on work permit in Canada. Required PR/ Citizenship match from Canada/ America. Contact: 98150-68907, 98151-33679. Email: [email protected] , upper caste no bar.

NRI

CL23115071

Upper caste never married match for M.Tech, Saini caste turbaned Sikh, Brampton based Canada PR, IT professional, fair, 6'-1", June 88, never married. Mohali settled well to do family. WhatsApp: 84696-60203.

NRI

CL23115249

Suitable match for Canadian citizen turbaned Sikh boy, 36 years, 6 ft., Senior Director Multi-national, Toronto. Family visiting India. Contact mobile: 85278-31532.

NRI

CL23115521

Looking for suitable match in Canada only for Canadian Ctz Hindu boy 32, 5'-8", IT Engineer, well-settled in Canada. Mair Rajput family. Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp: 64762-46455.

NRI

CL23115635

Sikh Ravidasia handsome British Passport holder boy, B.Com., English Medium, 5'-7", born 1980 Phagwara. All family well settled UK. Handsome job, educated minimum 5'-3" height, student girl preferred. Marriage bureau excused. Caste no bar. Mob: 76966-25880, 00447459146782.

NRI

CL23115643

Qualified match for handsome Saini boy DOB Sept. 94/5'-8", US Citizen, Marketing Engineer in Cisco. Caste no bar. Preferred educated girl. +1 40860-77429.

NRI

CL23115664

Professionally qualified, slim, beautiful girl for USA Citizen never married Sikh Khatri boy, 1980/5'-7", cleanshaven, teetotaller, M.Arch, MBA (US), working Govt. job in California State. Boy presently in India for three weeks. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata and recent Photograph to: Whatsapp 94180-86324.

NRI

CL23115696

Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver), PR Canada boy, 1994, 5'-11". Sister Doctor Australia. Preferred medical line. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9815216388.

NRI

CL23115756

Canadian Citizen 1989 born, 5'-11" Brampton based Civil Engineer from University of Windsor. Currently self employed in Chemical Business + Making >100K annually. Caste no bar. WhatApp +15875007514.

NRI

CL23115860

Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Aug 89/ 6'-2" , MBA Canadian PR , Govt job. +1(902)943-7550/ Whatsapp +919899353896.

NRI

CL23116304

Professionally qualified match from USA/ Canada/ India for Saraswat Brahmin boy, 39 yrs/ 5'-9", never married, (looks younger), MS (CS) USA, H1B visa, vegetarian, kundli must. Upper caste welcome. WhatsApp 81461-95255.

NRI

CL23116514

NHS UK Doctor, smart, Mahajan 93 born, 5'-10", required Doctor or professional match. 94170-11325.

NRI

CL23116532

US citizen Anshik Manglik Punjabi Brahmin, Engineer (veg.) boy, born 06.12.1993, 6'. IT/M.Sc. Nursing preferred. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 7986406130, 9872657477, 9417047900.

NRI

CL23116796

Professionally qualified match for Melbourne based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Australian citizen 1991 born, Master of Information Technology, working as a Supervisor, height 5'-10", handsome and fit. Family well settled. Caste no bar. Contact: 0061424370312 (WhatsApp), Email id: [email protected]

NRI

CL23116819

Ramdasia Sikh boy 27/ 5'-11", well settled at Newzealand on work visa, Father retd. Panchayat Officer, Mother housewife, younger brother also Newzealand. 99147-46882, 99147-46179.

RAJPUT

CL23115715

Rajput Thakur boy, 1996, 6'-2", MBA, own settled business in Gujarat, native place Pathankot. Father also in business. 94280-89049, 72270-89059.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23115998

Ramgarhia Sikh parents seeking alliance for their Amritdhari Gursikh son (30 yrs old, 6'), B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee, employed at Airbus in Bangalore. Interested families may reach out with biodata to the email address- [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23115447

Seeking beautiful PQM for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5'-11", December 1991 born, Lawyer (LLM), earning handsome income. 98552-54883, 75083-59958.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23115934

Former Vice Chancellor seeks suitable match for his son, Ramgarhia Sikh, Oct. 1991, 5'-8", B.Tech (CS), M.S (IT Melbourne), Australian PR, Manager Retail. Well settled status family. Contact: 91-9431711184, E-mail: [email protected]

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23115946

Ramgharia boy, 03/ 1994, 6'-1", Software Engineer (H-1B). Seeking US girl in equivalent field. Ph. 75080-90176 Mohali.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL23116540

Professionally qualified preferably CA/Banker match for Ramgarhia clean-shaven, teetotaller boy, 26 yrs, 6'-2", Chartered Accountant, Deputy Manager in reputed bank. Father own business. Contact: 7009161521.

SAINI

CL23115379

Professionally qualified match for divorcee issueless Sikh Saini clean-shaved, B.Tech (Lt. Col in Army) boy, Dec 30, 1986 born, height 5'-8". Parents retired officers. Required educated girl. Simple marriage. Contact: 9988615421.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23115407

Canada citizen Ravidasia boy, M.Tech, 1991, 5'-5", looking for Ravidasia girl, Preferably from Doaba working in IT industry or have done B.Tech, BCA, M.Sc. IT. Kundli must. Contact 9872541524.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23115688

SM4 Ravidasia boy 1992, B.Com, DCA 5'-10", working as Computer Operator in private sector. Father retired Inspector Govt employee. Well settled family lives in Jalandhar. Required Canadian PR girl. Caste no bar. Contact- 94175-32215.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23116171

Suitable working match for 35 YO Sikh, 5'-10'', (MBA), working in leadership position in tech Gurgaon, family in Punjab. WhatsApp your details 88826-25910.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL23116208

Match for Radhasoami Ad-dharmi (Chamar) boy in Canada PR, 1995, 5'-11". Mechanical Engg. 9915237489, 9592003320.

SIKH

CL23102572

Suitable match for Gursikh Computer Engineer, 34, tall (6 feet), active and family oriented individual settled in New Jersey, USA (US citizen). Please respond via Email at: [email protected] Brief bio data with picture preferred and we will return in kind.

SIKH

CL23115221

Suitable match for Ramdasia Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-8", working as Excise Inspector. 94637-47896.

SIKH

CL23115529

PQM for Prajapat, 33 yrs turbaned Sikh boy 6 feet, B.Sc. MBA, 2 yrs study in Canada, now on working visa in California U.S.. Sisters married in Canada. Father retired and pensioner. Own house in Mohali. [email protected]

SIKH KHATRI

CL23115069

Suitable Professionally Qualified match for only son, Zirakpur Mohali based MBA Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-9", 1991, working as GM Filpkart, salary Seven digits. WhatsApp: 94179-90522.

SIKH KHATRI

CL23116105

seeking suitable match for handsome NT/ND Gursikh Khatri boy Nov. 88, 5'7" working in Bangalore, package 40 LPA. Well settled Chandigarh based family. 8727970293

